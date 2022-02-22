Duchess Kate & William will attend a big rugby match on Saturday, how keen

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives in Denmark today for her two-day solo “tour” of the country. It’s not really a tour as much as it is a lil’ trip to Copenhagen. Kensington Palace tried to embiggen the solo tour as a “fact-finding mission” to help Kate’s Keen Institute For Buttons and Early Years. So we’ll see. Hand-flapping, flag-cosplay and wiglets are incoming. In the meantime, KP has announced two future events for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. First up: on Saturday, they’ll attend a big rugby match.

There’s a big sporting match-up at Twickenham on Saturday. Not England v Wales, but Kate Middleton v Prince William. The famously competitive couple will be in the stands to cheer on their respective teams in their Six Nations tie. William, 39, has been patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016, while sporty Kate, 40, was announced as patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union this month. She took over the roles from her brother-in-law Prince Harry who used to enjoy cheering on England before he was forced to give up the patronage as part of the Megxit agreement. Kate, who grew up watching rugby with her family, is known as one of the sportiest members of the Royal Family and has gamely taken on her husband in everything from dragon boating to wind buggy racing at royal engagements. ‘[The Duke and Duchess] are famously competitive with each other and this will be no different – probably even more so now that they have an invested interest in the outcome of the game,’ a source said when Kate’s patronage was announced.

[From The Daily Mail]

It always amazes me that “going to football/rugby/tennis matches/games” counts as work for the royals. Maybe it only counts when the royals are total lightweights and Regent Charles doesn’t want their idiotic keenery all over his work. Anyway, something to keep our eye on: we’ll see the Keens this weekend. Maybe George will come. We’ll also see them together next week, on March 1st.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced their next trip together – and it will take place next week. The royal couple is set to visit Wales next Tuesday (March 1) to mark St David’s Day and will be travelling to both Abergavenny and Blaenavon. The announcement of the trip comes just a day after it was revealed the Queen has tested positive for Covid-19 but is only experiencing mild symptoms. Experts have said other royals such as William and Kate are all willing to step in to carry out duties for Her Majesty while she recovers from the virus. During the trip to Wales, Kensington Palace says William and Kate will learn about the importance of the agricultural industry for rural communities and how they celebrate the history of local regions. In Abergavenny, they will visit Pant Farm, a goat farm, which has been producing milk to a local cheese producer for nearly 20 years. Later they will visit Abergavenny Market to visit local producers while in Blaenavon they will stop off at Blaenavon Hwb – a community focused youth centre.

[From The Daily Mirror]

I’m not going to complain about this? It’s whatever, this is what they should be doing. It’s what they should do at least once a month. Prince Charles does these kinds of trips all the time, usually one a week or once a fortnight. It is interesting that… it felt like suddenly Kate was doing a flurry of events two/three weeks ago, then she went dark for ten days or so, and now there’s a new flurry of “work.”