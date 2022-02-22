Prince Andrew could get £7million in ‘compensation’ if he leaves Royal Lodge

Last summer, a curious story appeared in the Daily Mail. It seems that Prince William was plotting to have Prince Andrew thrown out of Royal Lodge, the 31-bedroom mansion on the Windsor Estate. There was always a conversation about how Andrew should be moved out, but this was the first time we heard that William in particular wanted Royal Lodge for himself and his family. In the months since then, we’ve heard more about William and Kate’s big “move to Windsor” plans, and how they were eyeing Fort Belvedere, or maybe Frogmore House. But what if William still wants Royal Lodge? Because there seems to be even more energy these days towards moving Andrew out. Not only that, but the Queen would basically be able to “pay” Andrew to leave his lease.
Prince Andrew could walk away with millions of pounds in compensation if he is forced out of his grace and favour home. The disgraced Duke of York, 61, has faced calls for him to quit his plush Royal Lodge home after he settled with his sex abuse accuser this week. He is trying to amass £12million to pay off Virginia Giuffre funded by loans and the sale of his Swiss chalet. But documents unearthed by The Sun reveal he is entitled to up to £7million if he leaves the 31-bed Windsor mansion.
Andrew paid just £1million for a 75-year lease in 2003 when he moved into the Queen Mother’s former home. Royal Lodge would be worth around £30million on the open market and has a swimming pool which Andrew added as part of a £7.5million refurb. It sits in 40 hectares of woodland and manicured lawns — equivalent in area to 75 football pitches.
Royal expert Margaret Holder said: “The compensation would give Andrew a potential source of funding to repay loans to the Queen and anybody else who would lend him the money. If he were to move to another smaller, more modest and more distant property, he wouldn’t be seen quite so often and would be a greater distance from Windsor Castle.”
A 2005 National Audit Office report states Andrew cannot “gain financially from any increase in the value of the property” and if he leaves, it reverts to the Crown Estate. But it adds he would receive “compensation in respect of the refurbishment costs”.
It says: “The maximum compensation of just under £7million is subject to annual reductions over the first 25 years of the lease, so that at the end of that period, there is nil compensation payable.”
Royal author Angela Levin said: “Losing Royal Lodge is a marvellous idea and if he can walk away with some money, it makes it more enticing. He should be obliged to do that. Charles has asked him to be invisible. He has an opportunity to change and live out of sight.”
Just to be clear: the Queen made an arrangement with Andrew to give him Royal Lodge at a steep discount, which she then paid for Royal Lodge’s lease herself, just like she paid for the “£7.5million refurb.” And now, if she somehow convinces Andrew to give up his lease, the Royal Estates will have to pay him £7 million for the refurbishment and the “work” he put into it? It sounds like a giant money-laundering scheme but sure. I could absolutely see it play out this way. I think everyone involved – the Queen, Charles and Andrew – would love it if they could find some way to “get” £7 million to Andrew cleanly, and get him out of that mansion. Now, will it go down that way? And will it happen soon? The thing is, I kind of wonder if William and Kate are now keen on Frogmore House, and that’s why there doesn’t seem to be the same urgency for this.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
What baffles me, is that this disgusting man was literally born with more money than most of us can contemplate, was set for life, and has still managed to bankrupt himself both financially and morally.
Most Royals barring Betty and Chucky are cash poor but asset rich.
The heirs get everything, and the rest of them live off the largesse of the heirs. Harry inherited from Diana leaving him free to run with his family. Not to mention, being personable and making friends from all walks of life which has him in great stead.
The York Sisters inherited from the Queen Mum but Fergie decided to dip into their trust funds when she was in financial trouble.
Everyone else hustles, merches and/or beg from Betty.
I dunno – far from feeling there’s no urgency around Royal lodge for W&K, to me it feels like the plan is firming up. It’s gone from
William eyeing Royal Lodge but Andrew has a lifelong lease and will never move
to
Keens still looking at Windsor – could be Fort Belvedere as Royal Lodge is Andrew’s
to
Oh, whaddya know, might be a good thing for Andrew to leave Royal Lodge after all. Think of the money he would get. What a neat solution!
I have a feeling they may want Frogmore House. This will put them in Harry and Meghan back yard in a much grander house.
Agreed but Royal Lodge doesn’t sound like it’s lacking in opulence or grandeur.
Bitter Brother has been breaking down, aka screaming and demanding, his father and TQ for Royal Lodge and the payment of £7 mil sounds like a brilliant plan of giving Pedrew some cash and would please the peasants.
Frogmore House is a museum where they occasionally host fancy parties. I don’t see anyone taking up residence there.
I’m surprised that W&K wouldn’t find it creepy to live in an Andrew dwelling, given his sordid history.
They’d have to perform an exorcism if that happens.
Isabella they’ve already accepted Anmer Hall as their marital home. Also known as the former home of the Van Cutsem family who welcomed Charles and Camilla having their affair there for years.
75 football pitches!!? This family must take up 80% of that town/village.
Yeah, football pitches mean nothing to me – but I think it’s about 100 acres and the town is about 5,000. Maybe people here familiar with the area can tell us.
*girds loins for another geography download*
Windsor Castle is right in the centre of Windsor town but Royal Lodge sits in Windsor Park, which is thousands of acres of open land and forest lying just outside the town and has multiple properties within it. Most are taken by Crown employees but some are publicly available. I have several friends who live inside the Park. Note: for the avoidance of doubt, Andrew is NOT one of them.
This link has a brief explanation of the park and its main properties with photos, including Fort Belvedere, Royal Lodge and Frogmore House. It’s far from being an exhaustive site – it’s missed loads of things but good for following this discussion about houses.
https://englandspuzzle.com/windsor-great-park-explained/
*swooping in for Hench’s lesson”
I love your geography lessons for us non UK-ers lol.
@ Hench thank you. You are a Star!
Lol, I was hoping you’d gird your loins (ok, that sounds creepy). Your lessons are always most welcome.
Haha – ironically my general geography is appalling but I spent many years riding, walking and running around Windsor Great Park. Prince Philip was often out driving and he was happy to greet you – if you were on a horse at the time!
Royal Lodge is usually reported as having “21 acres of secluded grounds.”
What a pretty place. Thanks for rthe link, Hench. My personal favorite is
Adelaide Cottage. I’ll take that.
So Andrew’s house, Royal Lodge, has 7 bedrooms and 30 rooms in all. The tabs never mention that.
This is what I said on the thread about the “bridge loan” from Charles and the Queen. I thought Charles was going to use Andrew’s non repayment to throw him out of the Lodge after mummy died, but it seems they want it to appear dignified.
If it was framed as throwing him out/a punishment, they would make the public happy, so of course they choose to do it this way. They really can’t handle being seen as not in control and above everyone else.
If Andrew is forced to leave Royal Lodge, does he move in with Mummy at Windsor Castle? I believe the stories that William wants Royal Lodge but I suspect Andrew gets to keep Royal Lodge in deal struck between him, the Queen and Charles.
That seems more likely. Andrew has a huge win in keeping Royal Lodge for the duration of the lease, because it ensures his ex-wife and grown daughters can live there after his death. If he takes a different deal, Charles knows he’ll still have to fund Andrew forever or risk him being as rogue as Fergie. Charles might let Andrew live on Sandringham, but he isn’t going to let Fergie, Bea, Eugenie and their kids have space at Sandringham.
And if he moves to windsor castle, what happens when the Queen dies? Andrew remains there with Fergie? (b/c we can’t forget about Fergie, ha.)
My guess is that William wants royal lodge and is planting these stories to try to get it (Charles may not be that opposed to William having it) but I bet you the Queen and Andrew are opposed to the idea. I also think that Andrew keeping royal lodge was part of the deal struck with him, the Queen and Charles.
I agree but the Chucky is running the show now, no matter the fact that TQ is still alive. Chucky is pulling the strings regarding the RF. Chucky secured Cowmilla her QC title and now it’s on to bigger and better deals for him to manipulate TQ into agreeing to.
She was always going to be Queen Consort the second QEII passes and Charles becomes king. No coronation necessary, it is automatic. If people wanted that changed, they should have changed it in 2012 when the marriage act was being revised. They had the chance, and MP put it forward, and it was rejected.
Charles neither owns nor controls the Crown Estate properties. Andrew has the legal lease. They can put as much pressure as they want on him, but he owns the legal lease for the 75 year duration. I don’t see QEII or Andrew giving up that lease for him, his ex, and his daughters without significant, up-front, monetary payout. 7 million is nowhere near enough in exchange.
They are floating the 7 million payout to see if it will fly. If Andrew plays nice Charles might not destroy him and he knows it.
@nota, doesn’t matter how many times we say she was going to be QC, it doesn’t stick.
I agree $7M is too low a figure to be a real consideration for Andrew. For someone used to free spending, he’ll burn through that in a year or 2. He won’t give up Royal Lodge for that paltry a figure. He has the legal lease, as nota noted. Charles can’t do anything to him. Now, that doesn’t mean something isn’t in the works, but I see the figure being in the tens of millions. Something to set Andrew up for rest of his miserable life, but also someplace for Fergie and the girls (if they remain in the UK) to also call home.
@OriginalMia @Nota et al –
Doesnt the Queen own Anmer Hall personally? Wonder if that’s going to be the deal? Andrew gives up Royal Lodge, gets $$, and W&K agree to give up Anmer and the Queen gifts that to Andrew and he leaves it to his daughters.
Issue with that is that I feel like Andrew is going to want to stay in Windsor and closer to London, and I’m not sure if B&E have any real interest in a country home in Norfolk, didn’t Bea just buy a place in the Cotswolds? They grew up in Windsor so both probably prefer for their “family home” to remain there.
I guess time will tell.
That’s a good question about Anmer. I wonder if they would give it up or keep it for William’s shag pad.
I have the feeling the York sisters will move away from Windsor once the Queen passes. If Andrew & Fergie aren’t there, and W&K are in residence, why would they hang around Windsor?
Charles did not have to ask the Queen to secure Camilla’s title. Even if she had said no or said nothing, Camilla still would have become Queen Consort. If CHarles is running the show, he has his chance to apologize to Harry and put William in his place. Obviously he won’t do this.
I don’t see him trading Royal Lodge for Anmer Hall. Charles can turn around and thrown him out of AH as soon as QEII passes. He can also refuse to let Beatrice and Eugenie live in that house. With the lease on Royal Lodge, Beatrice and Eugenie and their families can live in RL rent-free for years. In a secured royal property, just as Andrew and Fergie want.
That’s what I don’t understand. If Andrew is forced out of Royal Lodge, where does he live so that he remains under Chuck’s thumb? Because I’m thinking Chuck will want to keep his pervy little brother under control even after Betty is gone.
Chuck obviously wants Andrew out of sight and out of mind, but I don’t think that means totally cutting him off once he’s king. That would mean an Andrew who is free to do whatever and say whatever publicly, which I really think Chuck wants to avoid.
So while I think Chuck is working to exile Andrew, he’s doing so in a way where he controls that exile. And the main part of that is agreeing to fund his brother so that he isn’t forced to ‘work’ (aka, grift) and do anything to embarrass King Chuck and his ‘darling wife’. I think the funding part is what we’re seeing now (and Queen Camilla was part of the negotiations).
But to control Andrew, they not only need to fund him but also have him set up with housing. He’s already set for that with the lease on Royal Lodge. If they kick him out there (which I can see them doing, esp. since he gets ‘paid’ to leave), I still think he’ll somehow be given another place to stay on royal property with a lease long enough to ensure he’ll never have to house hunt. And where he can always be under the firm’s watch.
LOL, love how they say Andrew might move to a “smaller, more modest and more distant property” – and then they repeat “distance” and then they end with “invisible.”
I suppose the money depends on when he/TQ paid for the renovations and how much they have depreciated, but even if TQ gives him money so he can pay her back, that still leaves him net zero and without a home…but then, there’s her will.
So pretty much William grabs everything for himself while Eugene and Beatrice end up empty handed right? Got it. I doubt Andrew will let them have this house TBH. Or else he spills everything which will tumble and bring the entire monarchy down; which they won’t be happy about that either.
I’ve been saying this all along. They will have to continue to fund him until he dies or he will be a loose cannon. He could sell so many books on the secrets of the whole family! I imagine the Queen will leave him a lot of money in her will and Charles will have to bankroll him for the rest of his life just to stay invisible
Agreed!!! Bitter Brother is blatantly greedy no matter how it looks or who happens to be “in the way”. Baldimort has always insisted that he have the most toys than everyone else, otherwise this petulant child rears it’s ugly balding head. He and Mumbles McMutton are certainly two peas in a pod with regards to selfishness and greediness!
So much for the Keens being Down To Earth with all the mansion acquiring.
And who foots that 7 mil bill? It probably is to make it appear that he paid back the 12 mil since there is so much fuss about that but I bet he doesn’t.
Is Harry the only one who’s actually paid back money – money that’s actually increased the budget rather than shuffling numbers from one account to the other?
They all forget that Harry and Meghan are the only ones out of this bunch of soulless, unscrupulous and thieving bunch! Which we all know went into TQ’s pocket and NOT back into the royal funds.
PH is also the only one I know of who has apologized for anything.
As long as the lamebridges are close to frogmore to keep watch when harry shows up. Right kate.
If W&K try for Frogmore House it’ll be a huge own goal when it comes to PR. It will take millions to rehab it, we know W&K won’t pay for it ‘privately’ as we’re told Andrew and Edward did for their Crown Estate properties. If they slid into RL, they could spin it as ‘We saved the country from the embarrassment of keeping Andrew in that royal home’.
Not buying this story. They worked out everything when they agreed to cover the settlement. I think that was Andy’s strategy saying he wanted a trial. In order to stop a trial the queen/Charles agreed to pay for the settlement. They are trying to distance themselves as there would be a real revolt if it got out that the queen paid the entire thing.
Also I’m not convinced the settlement is 12m pounds. I think an amount less that the sale price of the chalet was leaked in order to appear Andrew would have the funds to repay the loan after the sale.
Oh good, money laundering in plain sight. These people are despicable.
1million for a 75 year rent = 13,333/yr = 1,111 a month rent. FML.
If my math is wrong please someone correct me.
@ MRSH, your math is correct. That’s less than my monthly payment on my 2 bed 970 sf house!!! Royals, living just like us!
Thank you Lucky Charm. Mine too! I kept re-doing the numbers because broken down it is so gross. I think where I live that will maybe get you a good studio apartment. Maybe.
Ok, I’m a bit confused. Is Royal Lodge part of the crown estate? Why did the Queen pay for the original refurb? If the Cambridge’s move in, who will pay for their refurb? If it’s tax payers, will they go for it considering how recently it was done?
Yes, it is part of the Crown Estate but remember the Crown Estate is a govt entity not owned by the Windsors personally. Andrew and Edward ‘paid privately’ for the refurbishments of the CE properties they are in, in exchange for decades long leases.
I’ve always assumed Liz Windsor paid for both of those out of her private money as a pre-payment on Andrew and Edward’s inheritances. As she paid privately to purchase Anne’s home, which was then (illegally) fixed up with Crown Estate money. That way they get to benefit from their inheritance for decades before she dies, and they didn’t have to pay inheritance tax on it.
Andrew’s basic MO for years has been laundering money through real estate. Reverting to type.
I’ll expand on what you wrote. This is London financial district and global money laundering 101.
I read $hit like this and just can’t believe there is still a monarchy and a bunch of freeloaders who live in this inherited privilege.
I doubt Andrew will give up the Royal Lodge even for 7 million – which yes is more money than any of us will see but for someone like Andrew it’ll last him what? 5-7 years? Andrew likes to live a certain lifestyle (Fergie as well) and it’s one that costs money.
So they’ll pay him 7 million pounds to leave a mansion he doesn’t own? There are so many mansions I don’t own in the U.S. I’d like to be paid for not living in them, too. How do I get a deal like that? Do I have to commit crimes first?
I think you first have to pay 12 million plus pounds to someone you never met for something you never did.
Didn’t Phillip manage the royal estates? At least Windsor, Sandringham and Balmoral. They can give Andrew that job. It’s something his father did so it will make him feel like his continuing the work of his father. He can keep living in Royal Lodge and get an income from managing the properties. Mind you Charles would have to hire someone to keep an eye on Andrew but this should give Andrew something to do that is Royal related but out of the public eye.
Windsor is govt property and managed by govt employees. Philip was something like royal patron/keeper of Windsor Great Park. He did personally manage the private estates of Balmoral and Sandringham.
Is the 7 mil the money he supposedly put into refurbishing the place before moving there?
Does Harry get his money back when he moves out of Frogmore Cottage?
Athena, thanks, I’ll look into that. And no, Harry never gets his money back. He just has to pay.