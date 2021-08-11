Prince William wants to live in Royal Lodge after he kicks out Prince Andrew

In June, the Daily Mail had that very curious story about how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were suddenly looking to buy or rent a home in Berkshire. Presumably, Kate wants to be closer to her parents (who live in Berkshire) and there is the assumption that the Cambridges will eventually send Prince George to boarding school, and there are good private schools in that area. Still, it was the first we heard of the Cambridges wanting to move, and the rumors were just shady enough for fill in the blanks that Will and Kate are living separate lives and perhaps looking to make “living apart” a more permanent situation. Even when they’re in Norfolk, it seems like they’re living separately – Kate at Anmer Hall and William at the Sandringham big house. So what if William is also eyeing a property in Windsor? That’s what Dan Wootton claims in his new column, which likely came straight from Kensington Palace. Apparently, William wants Prince Andrew to be kicked out of Royal Lodge at Windsor, and William wants that to be his home. Fascinating.
As Prince Andrew thrusts the monarchy into another catastrophic scandal with Virginia Roberts suing him in a New York court for sex abuse, questions are being asked at the most senior levels of the Royal Family over whether he can retain his Royal Lodge home at Windsor. There is growing outrage from the first and second in line to the throne, Prince Charles and William, about the devastating impact the Duke of York’s personal conduct in regards to his friendship with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein has had on the institution.
That has resulted in simmering frustration that he remains living a luxurious life in the sprawling 30-room Royal Lodge just three miles away from the Queen at Windsor Castle, a prized property that was home to the Queen Mother from 1952 until her death in 2002.
I’ve learned Prince William has even expressed an interest in his family taking over the property in the medium-term.
Some courtiers doubt Andrew’s reasonable expectation to stay living at his home since 2004, where he has a 75-year lease, given he is no longer a working member of the Royal Family and his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, have both moved out. The fact Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson is also now a permanent resident of the Royal Lodge and has been actively using the residence in a recent PR campaign has raised the ire of some courtiers.
While the Queen, who remains personally close to her favourite son Andrew, is unlikely to ask him to move, there is expected for him to be growing pressure to vacate the premises in the years to come, as Charles and William assert their influence.
Andrew was granted a 75-year lease on the property on the understanding he would carry out £7.5 million of renovations at his own expense. After that point, it was agreed that he would not have to pay rent. If he was asked to give up the property, it would be likely a new deal would need to be done for him to move to another royal palace
My royal source revealed: ‘The ongoing personal scandal involving Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein is a source of much heartache for Charles and William who are trying to protect the future of the monarchy. There is now an active discussion at the most senior levels of the Royal Family about how Andrew can remain at the Royal Lodge, given the circumstances. The Queen will not want to upset Andrew and she loves having him close by as they regularly ride together. But he is no longer a working royal and the princesses have both moved out. Prince William is thought to have expressed an interest on taking over the Lodge at some point in the future and it’s unlikely that Charles would stand in his way. It would make more practical sense too, given the size of the Cambridge family and the need for them to be close to London.’
Eyebrows have been raised about Fergie’s fragrant use of the property, including in a string of recent media articles. My royal source explained: ‘Andrew and Sarah might try to argue that she is only a guest, but the reality is that she lives at Royal Lodge and has done so for some time. The Queen is very affectionate towards the Duchess of York, but Prince Charles thinks the whole set up is absolutely outrageous. It adds to the embarrassment of the situation.’
The whole idea of “but where would Andrew even go?!?” is hilarious to me. The Queen owns a huge amount of private property, and the Crown has a vast amount of property and real estate too. If they were looking to move Andrew out of a Crown-owned estate, he would simply move into one of the many privately-owned royal homes on the Sandringham estate or whatever. Or, you know, he could just buy his own damn home. I actually do believe that Andrew should be made to move out of Royal Lodge. It’s tacky that he still lives in the Windsor Castle estate and that he has one of the biggest pieces of prime real estate (while Harry and Meghan were given a decrepit shack to renovate).
As for William eyeing Royal Lodge… well, that’s certainly interesting. Will & Kate already have Kensington Palace Apartment 1, which is one of the larger “apartments” in KP, and is basically a mansion within a palace. Why would Will and Kate need a second home so relatively close by? In addition to Anmer Hall in Norfolk, and in addition to whatever Berkshire hideaway they get. Very curious.
Hmm, interesting. Either this is fluff to distract from something or is part of the pile on to force Andrew out completely. Cain is on a roll when it comes to forcing out those who don’t kiss his ass or won’t let them be thrown under the Cambridge bus. Unlike Chuck, Andrew has never stood by while his children were trashed by the media and am sure things were said over the recent press with B and E. Rumour is there is no love lost between Andrew and William.
Then again, William has always been the type that has to have the bestest and biggest of all – he’s the FFK dontcha all know.
Yeah, I died laughing when I read the headline because *of course* William wants to win the royal residential d!ck-measuring contest, and Andrew being a criminal gives him the perfect opportunity to kick him out “for the good of the institution” and then move on Royal Lodge. Oh, Bill. So transparent!
Dogmom. Thank you. This is hilarious
Exactly this. While I know there is a plethora of reasons why EVERYONE would want him out, I cannot but feel like this is one of Will’s latest tantrums of wanting ALL the toys – especially ones that don’t belong to him bc don’t you know that he is the future future monarch?!
I’m so over it.
Could another reason for him wanting the royal lodge be that he wants more influence over the queen? Charles is basically at the head of things behind the scenes right now, but the queen is technically still the boss. If william wants something that his father won’t let him do/have, he would only be a short car ride removed from the queen so he could pressure her to get what he wants
Idk if I’m off the mark here, but I don’t feel like Will has that kind of relationship with TQ. I always felt that she was closer to Harry, maybe BC he isn’t as tantrum prone.
The future-futures need their own personal residence on every royal estate and it should be the best there.
Mrs NO: i don’t think she likes william that much. So we are on the same page where that is concerned. However she is the type to avoid conflict and if there is conflict/crisis, she would rather put her head in the sand. So if william goes to her all guns blazing i can imagine her giving into him, simply to avoid the fall out of his temper tantrum’s
That’s how I read this. Andrew’s criminality is merely a useful lever.
If there’s justice, Andrew will move to a smaller private property behind bars.
While there is no joy in this story, I have to say my day was made with this sentence from the Fail: “Fergie’s fragrant use of the property…”
Too perfect.
Had me wondering if she walked around spraying perfume as she goes.
Exactly, Lady D!
Even if this is not true, I’m so glad Harry’s family is out of this mess and perhaps Eugenie and Beatrice too. Andrew and William can fight all they want. Just pity the taxpayers.
H&M got out right on time. Father God, protect and bless them and their children.
The timing of sussexit could bot have been better honestly
This story is so peculiar, and bears no relevance to whats going on. If he has sovereign immunity, and therefore cannot be compelled to testify, why should that impact where he lives? Seems to me like William has had his eye on the property and just wants to boot Andrew out.
Since Andrew is no longer a working royal he should not be living on property owned by the crown. The Queen has tons of private properties and he should be housed at her expense, not the taxpayers.
He wasn’t living there on the tax payers dime. He was required to pay for renovations costing around $7.5 million. That money most likely came from the Queen’s private money, but it brought money into the crown estates that wouldn’t have otherwise. Many crown estate properties are rented out to non royals, but places like Royal lodge are tricky. The rent is super high and it would be difficult to find a suitable tenant. It doesn’t do the tax payers any good to have the houses empty. Unless they can find a way to make it a museum, Andrew paying for renovations is better than nothing.
If he can chase his brother out, mistreat his sister in law and disrespect Charles (which he deserves anyway) why would he treat his uncle any different? Unless his uncle has something on him. Anyway it’s easier to chase his uncle out since the uncle doesn’t deserve to stay there after stepping down. Don’t think Andrew will give it up that easily though. Something will be swapped.
Also, Andrew’s dirty secrets are coming to light. I can’t imagine William has THAT much more dirt still on him, but I imagine Andrew still has a lot of dirt on William, and he’s not going to feel as obliged to protect Charles and William by keeping quiet as others do. If William wants to go to war with Andrew, it could get very ugly IMO.
Interesting comment Alexandria.
deleted
Well well well. The plot thickens. Andrew has that 75 year lease and I do not see him giving that up quietly. someone (cough Charles cough) is going to have to pay him to have him give up the lease and move. I don’t think he’s going to do it though unless another royal property is offered to him (Wood Farm or a place in KP maybe.)
Also, this line: “given the size of the Cambridge family and the need for them to be close to London.”
First, the Cambridges have three children. The implication that Anmer or KP is too small for them bc of those three children is just ridiculous.* Second – the need to be close to London? THAT’S WHY THEY HAVE THE HUGE APARTMENT IN KENSINGTON PALACE!!! So they can be IN London!
Anyway, putting this together with the recent stories about the Cambridges looking at property in Berkshire and the pieces are starting to come together. I * my line above about KP being too small because it occurred to me as I was writing that – Wootton is making a point here about mentioning that Fergie also lives at Royal Lodge, even though they are divorced, i.e. Royal Lodge is big enough for two adults to live and maintain separate lives. So maybe the idea isn’t that Anmer is too small for the children, but its too small for the children AND William AND Kate.
Isn’t windsor also in berkshire? And the fact that fergie and andrew are divorced and both live at the royal lodge didn’t escape me either. Very curious indeed that william is now eyeing up the property.
Big enough to live separate while remaining “married” for the public. Smart. Tho idk how the public would react to the Cambridges getting a 3rd property
Yes, according to geography lessons on here from The Hench a few weeks ago (lol), Windsor is in Berkshire, so if George goes to school in Berkshire and then Eton a place like Royal Lodge would be very convenient.
Some of us speculated at the time (weeks ago) that the Cambridges were eyeing up Frogmore Cottage. But Royal Lodge makes more sense.
@becks1: frogmore cottage would be too small for the Cambridges. So yes the royal lodge makes more sense. Close enough to the queen for when william wants to pressure her in getting his way. And its big enough to live separately, as we already pointed out.
@Becks: I think the underlying story is that William and Kate want to move out of London but remain nearby. The Windsor/Berkshire area would be ideal. Frogmore Cottage’s lease comes up in March 2022 but that would not be a viable option for William and Kate because it’s too small and it was previously occupied a black person.
I’m laughing at your last sentence because it’s not funny but its so true. William and Kate would never live there.
(maybe Kate would if she had no other choice?)
So then to me the next question is – if they want to move out of London but remain nearby, are they going to give up 1A?
@Becks: My guess is that they will keep KP and use it when they have evening engagements in London.
When Q dies, E&J move to the states, Andrew moves to Frogmore Cottage w Fergie and Wm moves to Royal Lodge….
Its about an hr drive from Middleton Manor to Windsor!!! This could be for Katie Keen and the kids only.
Exactly, Andrew has a lease. Is William going to cough up enough money to buy him out or is he expecting TQ or PC to? Making the point that he isn’t a “working” royal doesn’t really stand anyway. Bea and Eugenie lived on crown properties and weren’t “working” royals.
If this is true, I wonder if William plans to keep their office at Kensington Palace, but have the family live at the Royal Lodge. It seems like RL provides a lot more privacy than KP given it’s size, set-up, and location.
There aren’t as many/any pesky Royal neighbors, offices, or tourists around who could clock the coming and going of its occupants and their guests. Which is also quite handy for people wishing to live separate lives under the same roof.
Yikes. I agree that Andrew should not get to stay at Royal Lodge, but I believe the lease was written so that the property would transfer to B & E jointly on Andrew’s death. Surely the next step is giving it to the York sisters and not William. Clearly William needs a new “country pile” for his estranged wife and kids and he doesn’t have the coin his brother has to buy.
I think this is what may be going on. We have discussed the possibility of a third home for the Cambridges and some have said no way will the Queen or Charles pay for a third house for them, my position had been that they would if that house was part of Kate’s divorce settlement. But maybe they are still saying no (or there is no divorce), so now William is trying to throw his weight around in the press to remind everyone that Andrew lives in Royal Lodge and really he, the FFK, should be living there, after all the Queen Mother used to live there!!!!! – and once Andrew is booted out William can either move his family in, move in without his family, whatever.
Kate wont get royal lodge . Only born royals will get those houses. That’s why Kate is searching for home near her parents. Maybe william wants that home . But he have to give up either amber or kp palace. Royal family members wont allow only heirs get all the house.
I have a question if the monarchy is getting dismantled after queen or William. How they will divide their properties which was privately owned . I mean as of now only heirs are guardian but heirs cant fully own these properties.
I dont know about properties law in uk but in my country if the property is purchased by my grandfather , every single one of his descendants has equal rights to it .
Maybe William gets royal lodge and she gets the apartment in Kensington, so this is whole thing is less about Kate being close to her parents and more about William and Kate separating in a more official fashion. Remember Diana had the apartment in KP after the divorce. No way are they going to toss the mother of the future future future king out and not offer her a place with security.
I think Windsor castle is really close to Eton. I wonder if that’s why they want a place at Windsor?
Windsor Castle is literally a 15 minute walk from Eton, but if George is a boarder do they need to be that close? The school Charlotte and George currently go to in London is not convenient to Kensington Palace at all, which is why this feels like a convenient excuse more than anything. Windsor is 45 mins by car, 1 hour by train from Kensington so its convenient for George to travel home on weekends and school holidays.
I read this as William telling his family that if they don’t want him to divorce Keen then the Royal Lodge is the price they need to pay to him.
Then they should definitely call his bluff. Protecting William from himself isn’t working.
All I’m getting from this story is William is a greedy and jealous person.
In other news, water is wet.
Whatever bulliam wants bulliam gets. And what he wants is a new royal playboy mansion in Windsor
The Queen has a vast amount of properties yet “gifted” her grandson derelict servant’s quarters.
I’ve wondered if the disgusting courtiers and AK fed the idea that it was suitable for Harry and Meghan.
Absolutely, same with telling Meghan she needed to keep working and there was no money for her. And the Times of London publishing security compromising, illegally obtained drone footage from the Cotswold cottage. They were trying to make Meghan feel demeaned and miserable enough to at least leave.
You know what I am getting from all this? These people have way too much property. Private and crown estate. The government should take back what belongs to the people and make museums or hospitals or schools out of them and make the Royals live in all the private ones they are hoarding and pay for the upkeep of them themselves. Harry and Meghan pay their own bills, so the rest of the f——Ing grifters can do the same
This story is simply bananas. Leaving aside the fact that Andrew is vile and should be exiled to some uninhabited island or thrown in an oubliette, how in good conscience can anyone make these sorts of claims about their living situations? The UK is not that big, but I could see the logic in hard-working members of the royal family attempting to argue that they need homes in each of the four constituent countries to facilitate doing regular lengthy tours and events in them, assuming that they were ever to do that as a matter of course and not simply once in a while. But a couple with three kids do not need a mansion in central London AND a mansion in Windsor (an hour away?) AND a mansion in Norfolk (a couple of hours away?) AND a mansion in Berkshire (a couple of hours away?). This is just grotesque conspicuous consumption and considering how many people have been made homeless as a result of the pandemic, and because of the cost of living in the UK can’t ever afford to own one home let alone multiples, and local communities are priced out of their hometowns by holiday home owners, and people in flats with flammable cladding have been bankrupted, this offends me deeply. By all means, make Andrew’s life hell, he deserves it, but don’t spin your reasons this way.
As some have mentioned, this story is Heir Force 2 flexing his heirly muscles. I wonder if he will this particular pissing contest 😁🤭
William can’t kick around Harry and Meghan anymore so he’s started in on the York’s. Andrew and Fergie are easy targets. He will come after the sisters too. If those tabloid articles are any indication, he’s already started.
Yeppers… I feel bad for Eugenie because I feel that she will bear the brunt of his animosity since she is friendly with the Sussexes.
@snuffles the press (and the derangers) are already starting on eugenie.
If I were eugine and her bea, I would bring the crown down on william. I would make sure all his dirty little secrets came to light. After all they are blood princesses and I am sure they have enough dirt on him and connections to sink him so far down it takes him years to recover
Eugenie doesn’t seem like the kind of person to do something like this.
There really should be no reason why the Cambridges move to Berkshire other than maybe wanting separate households/lives. First of they have a home IN LONDON so why do they need another one closer to London? And second of all, if it’s to be closer to George’s school, why move him in the first place unless he’s a boarder and if he will be a boarder, why move closer to him? Isn’t the whole point of boarding to live outside the home? If he’s able to come home in 15 mins what’s the point? I guess they could say “they’re moving closer so he can be adjusted to it!”.
I’m just very confused by the move.
Hmm. Sounds to me like William needs a convenient place to practice gardening, a nice place to plant.
I don’t understand how someone who has a 75 year lease can be forced to leave? Are contracts for lease that tenuous in the UK?
I think charles and william are flexing their muscular behind the scenes to force the queen to break open the contract
William is a hungry man, never satisfied with what he has.
Okay , there is a lot to unpack here. There is definitely something going on with house of cambriges. Chuck wont simply allow the heir to have many house nor does rest of the royal family members. I think William is silently divorcing or separating from Kate and he need a home . KP palaces is known to spy each other for the crown. If he wants to be with someone , he needs new home which might be andrew home. Amber is known to scandalous home. I dont think he wants to start a new life there or new relationship either. Kate will quietly live with her parents as separate home as settlement.
2. I also think William found someone new which makes me explain about the house hunting. He was fine with rose in amber but rose is longer as his lover.
3. Long ago there are rumors of William with another woman. Let’s wait and see
There has been something going on within the house of Cambridge for some time now. But the royal lodge is big enough to live separate(see fergie and andrew). So if he does get the royal lodge, im assuming kate would move there too. They would just be living separately on the property instead of getting a formal divorce. I do think that its noticeable that this story points out that WILLIAM wants andrews home. Not the Cambridges, but just william.
Andrew, William, whatever. Looks like Williams’s got a new target for his pettiness.
But I’m very curious about what Fergie’s been up to that can be described as “fragrant use of the property”. (LOL what a great typo)
Going through a hippie phase that requires lots of patchouli? Smoking a doobie? Wafting in clouds of Jo Malone? Hosting the unwashed Shepard/Bell clan in her quarters?
Peeps, can we please get the value of the Royal Lodge and how many bathrooms it has? 😂
This is so Wolf Hall – everything in the palace boils down to power, and one must take every opportunity offered to get more power. They are discussing kicking Mommy’s favourite boy out of his lease not out of moral disgust with what he did, but because the allegations are embarrassing, and they sense an opportunity. I think this is a test balloon to see how far Andrew’s protection really goes, and gauge public reaction.
How many mansions does this douchebag want while lecturing everyone else about the environment. They should give ten million to someone who can figure out how to get the wealthy to stop wasting resources by over-consumption and flying penis rockets to the upper atmosphere.
That imari lamp is gorgeous
The greed of the Windsor clan is insatiable.
Also this makes me wonder about William’s relationship with Eugenie and Beatrice…..Andrew IS a gross criminal but he’s still their father…..maybe this is one of the reasons Eugenie has been more openly in support of Harry & Meghan lately…….
These seem like non sequiturs to me. Maybe you could connect them more explicitly?
Okay after I was done laughing, I pictured the queen giving balmoral and any other private properties to Andy and his daughters just to spite Willy and Chucky for kicking out her favorite child, Along with giving his daughters and sophie and her daughter all her private jewelry. Out of pure spite. Lolol. Now isn’t Kensington palace in London? I always assumed so . So the only reason Willy would need Kensington and royal lodge is so he can have one London resident for him and when the kids come to visit and waity still waiting can have the other one to live in while they are both in London.
The excuse of giving the royal lodge to the Cambridges because their family is bigger and needs to be close to London is so stupid. They already have their enormous apartment in Kensington Palace and they are hardly there to begin with, how many more properties “near London” do they need? Yes, Andrew has to leave the lodge, but I don’t see Chuck giving it to the York girls either and I don’t see Chuck giving out any royal palace for his brother to use. Betty should set up a privately owned housing accommodation for Andrew while she still can, but will she? How would it work with the inheritance later? Will there be inheritance taxes to be paid for the property?
I don’t think the Cambridge’s ever wanted to live full time at KP in the first place. They were gifted KP and still choose Anmer as there permanent residence. I remember the shocked reaction from the carnival that they were not going to become full time royals nor were they going to be living at KP. I think they were forced to become full time royals and moved to KP because Harry got married and the BRF knew it would be a bad look for the Cambridge’s if Harry and Meghan were full time and the Cambridge’s weren’t. So since Ludgrove and Eton are in Berkshire they can use George going to school as an excuse to leave a place they never wanted to be full time in the first place. A move to Windsor would also mean less media scrutiny and they clearly want to hide whatever is going on with the status of their marriage. Also there are two other reasons why William might want to live at Windsor. (1) I think the Queen will not move back to BP. Windsor will be her primary place to live/work. So being there would allow him to perhaps cultivate more power by being closer to her. (2). William has an unhealthy fixation on Harry. It has always been reported that the Windsor estate was Harry’s favorite. So living there would be a way for him to feel like he has taken over something Harry loves. I doubt this will go over well with the tabloids. They want the Cambridge’s in London in order to maintain close contact and control.
William, kate and harry all became full time royals at the time the late Duke of Edinburgh was stepping back. I do think william wants to be closer to the queen to cultivate more power.
LOL. The blocked printer picture again. Keep on pretend working Willie Boy.