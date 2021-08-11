Will Duchess Kate eventually sign on to Duchess Meghan’s 40X40 project?

Riddle me this: if the Duchess of Sussex was a horribly abusive bully to staff and other royals, why wouldn’t those staffers and royals want to shun everything about Meghan, including her projects and initiatives? Why wouldn’t they just shrug, roll their eyes and ignore Meghan if they truly believed that she was this horrible monster who left a trail of destruction and white tears in her wake? That’s something that I don’t understand! I mean, I do understand it. Of course I do. Because the bullying accusations are trumped-up bullsh-t and the Windsors and the royal press are still obsessed with every single thing Meghan does and says. The royals try to copy her. The British press devotes weeks and months to covering her and smearing her.
I keep thinking about all of these riddles whenever I see some speculation about how the Duchess of Cambridge should or will sign up for Meghan’s 40X40 mentorship/service project. Kate had plenty of opportunities to support Meghan and her projects when Meg was in the UK and Kate always balked. Because Kate was too busy with her own dumbf–k Future Future Queen Embiggening Campaign. And too busy being lazy as hell. Well, the conversations about how Kate should volunteer for Meghan’s project continue:
Sister-in-law support could be on the way. Meghan Markle‘s 40×40 campaign hasn’t been acknowledged by Duchess Kate just yet, but royal expert Mikhaila Friel thinks she could still join the effort.
“I don’t think it was an intentional move,” Friel told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, August 10, noting that scheduling conflicts, Kensington Palace’s approval process and a host of other reasons could be why the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, hasn’t publicly spoken out about the initiative to mentor women reentering the workforce.
“There might be a reason she couldn’t have officially put her name down, but that being said, I don’t think that means that we won’t see her involved in some capacity,” Friel said.
Princess Eugenie also wasn’t on the official roster of participants , which included Adele and Stella McCartney, but the 31-year-old chose to show her support via her Instagram Story.
“Prince Harry‘s cousin Princess Eugenie, she actually posted on her Instagram that she was supporting the initiative,” Friel noted. “And her name wasn’t mentioned in the original press release, so it could be that Kate turns around and shows support in her own way down the line.”
Please. Kate didn’t sign up for it because she hates Meghan, is jealous of Meghan and desperately wants to copy Meghan. Kate’s vibe isn’t “let me support one of Meghan’s good causes.” Kate’s vibe is “let me announce my own half-baked thing in competition with Meghan and I’ll force everyone to kiss my keen peacemaking ass.” Come October, Kate will announce that she will eventually announce a new mentorship program for the Keenwell Institute’s Button Initiative, with the details to be worked out whenever Meghan has something new she’s promoting.
Lol! What lucky person would be the beneficiary of her mentor ship? What would they learn?!?
How to wait 10yrs to marry a man?
How to buy the same coat dress?
How to mumble
How to be vague about being keen
But Chica, if youre gonna buy the same coat dress in SEVERAL DIFF COLORS! that requires some level of expertise, innit? (LMAO) So the other chica does have at least a 40-second level of expertise to share. /sarc
So as MM.
How to stalk a royal for 10 years and not get arrested? Can you imagine if the gender roles were reversed? This chick is not right in the head.
This is such a great point. Had Will been a girl and Kate was instead “Kyle Middleton”, the whole thing would have been shut down completely in order to protect the princess. No way would middle class boy from a desperate social climbing family, headed up by his shady father Carlton, been able to get his hooks into a young 19 year old princess, with Carlton having major influence over her. It all would have been taken quite seriously. No “doors to manual” jokes. People would have clearly seen it as the princess being taken advantage of.
OMG I’m screaming at Kyle and Carlton Middleton!
@Maria, you can bet your bottom dollar that the scheming gold digger, Kyle Middleton, would have been removed the life of Charles and Diana’s daughter with a quickness. And Carlton’s shady financial dealings would have been splashed across all the tabloids for all if Britain to see.
Life-long skills like bouldering.
How to walk in high heels.
How to social climb.
But who would mentor Kate about mentoring?
Yeah, came here to say she could sign up as a mentee. Learn how to adult.
Michelle, lolol. That’s funny lol
Thank you Michelle for pointing out the obvious!!
I actually think they have all lost their marbles on KKQ Keeness signing up or support this initiative!
Kate’s only expertise is in how to stalk a rich man, become a human doormat and wear him down into marrying you when there are no other options and the clock is running out – in 10 easy years!
Kate wouldn’t be able to mentor anyone into a job because she never had a job herself. She wasn’t asked and these people need to get over it. But i guess this is their way of admitting that 40×40 was a good initiative. Otherwise they wouldn’t be so desperate for kate’s name to be attached to it.
They’re desperate because it immediately gained traction. Not only with big names but with regular people in every field. The hashtag is on fire on LinkedIn.
I keep coming to this post to comment but I can’t think of anything really because I’m just like, “mentor? What’s she going to mentor someone about?”
Kate has nothing to offer as a mentor. I pity the poor mentee that gets stuck with her.
Lolol.
Excuse moi, but she has chutney,buttons and piecharts. She also makes her own sausages don’t you know, like all top CEOs.
@ Zapp Branniganl don’t forget the honey and the beehives she is maintains during her grueling royal duties!!
That is my thought exactly. Kate never worked full-time job in her life! Even with her Jigsaw thing, we could probably argue that she never worked, period. What would she possibly have to offer a woman struggling to get back into the work force?
The thing is, M’s initiative calls for EITHER a mentoring moment OR a service action. Ive seen many tweets of women offering from babysitting services so that a mother can go to an interview or indulge in some self-care or even go to the grocery store; to filling a woman’s gas tank who couldnt afford it; to offering a personalized make-up tutorial; to offering clothes for business/work wear…..etc. So if kHate was interested, there are a million things she could do. But i do not believe her handlers would have her participate in this initiative because she would have to take a back seat to M and they would definitely NOT want that!
Lol forever. There’s so much wrong with every assumption made by the “royal expert.”
That pie chart is ridiculous. Honestly-that stat seems like something my 6th grader would have “discovered” for a school project where they poll each other. I’m trying to imagine a 40 year adult presenting that without being completely embarrassed about how dumb it is.
Who are the people who actually think that the first five years of a child’s life are not important? These numbers seem made up. And the questions were totally meaningless. I agree that this is what you would expect from a child working on a basic grade school project. But instead they pretend that this is valid work from an almost 40 year old woman who we are advised is very educated. And she’s taking notes on the work she supposedly did herself. It’s so hilariously dumb.
I always find it funny when they try to paint kate as some expert on early childhood development because those 10 years she spent doing nothing as williams girlfriend and the first few years after marriage she could have actually gotten a university degree in this field.
Instead she did nothing. Absolutely nothing except visit a few centers. If i was and actual researcher i would be pissed off.
You’d have to be a radish to not know that the first few years of a child’s life are the most important in terms of physical/emotional/psychological growth. Even if you just raise animals, you know this.
How do these staffers not get 2nd degree burns from the embarrassment of putting this together and making it public??
@Pao: You would think that if Kate was really interested in early childhood development, she would have gone back to school to get qualified in it. She had a lot of time before and after her marriage to get a degree in the area.
Thir-ty-eight-per-cent…Those pictures will never not be hilarious to me!
She was admitted to and graduated from St. Andrews before she had any royal influence to use. That’s what’s puzzling about her. She can’t possibly be as dumb as she’s made herself seem.
Her poll question was worded in a way that led to this “statistic” of 3/4 of people apparently not knowing that the first 5 years of a child’s life were important. It was like:
“Which years are most important in a child’s life?
A) 0-5
B) 6-10
C) 11-18
D) all of them”
And most people probably answered D because of course all of the years are “important” and major life events that might affect development and issues in adulthood (like death of a parent, divorce, sudden poverty, an international move to somewhere where you don’t know anyone) can happen at any age. But she then decided that meant that 3/4 of people had no idea that early years could be important.
The pie charts never don’t make me laugh.
The pie chart photos are ludicrous, especially the one where she’s pretending to write notes. So so embarrassing. (But not quite as embarrassing as that fake “roundtable” with Jill Biden – I haven’t stopped cringing about that one).
I don’t think that is something that Jill Biden is going to forget for a long time.
Yes, Dr. Biden walked away scratching her head about the supposed “round table” initiative discussion!! As for future discussions with Keen Guevara, Dr. Biden would probably decline any offers of participation, wouldn’t you think?
What a waste of her time!!
I would have to be very tipsy to present that slide with serious face. The kind of tipsy where you think drunk dialing your ex from 6 years ago is a really good idea or where jumping off the balcony would “totally work out if you land in the pool” or hooking up with the random guy who swears he has no stds is a good idea. Yea sure, if I’m that tipsy, I’ll present that bs slide with ALL SERIOUSNESS it deserves.
That’s funny. When I looked at this picture, my first thought was that she looked like a student in a class, taking notes while trying to look pretty.
Hee. First there was “Woman Eating Salad.” Now there’s “Kate Taking Notes.” If nothing else, she generates a lot of stock photos…
What would Kate even have to offer? 40 x 40 on how to wear buttons and wedges?
Get out of here with that mess.
I’m not sure she even has 40 friends, either.
No, she doesn’t!! Hence why she hasn’t signed onto the program, besides the fact that she and TOBB are probably still wrestling with anger, jealousy and all out rage storming the grounds.
How will she possibly offer any mentoring to women returning to the work force when she has never really entered any work force herself? Will she mentor young college woman how to get that MRS degree? (though she’s got a doctorate in that herself)
not unexpected but still shameful of kate to try and piggyback onto a successful meghan project. why is she so desperate with the ‘meghan and i are good’ propaganda? when she and KP claim smear meghan every other day? it’s revolting and transparent.
of course her exclusion from 40×40 is absolutely intentional. she’s a mean girl with no ambition and she doesn’t even have girlfriends of her own.
also, what mentoring would this lazy woman give to other women? how to be insipid, mumbly, and wait 10 years for a ring? tsk.
The middletons have been on a roll with the “meghan and kate are actually good” pr after lili’s diana birth. My guess? They are still shook from the sidelining that happened at diana’s statue unveiling.
Pao, I will eat some buttons if Kate or Willy have met lily yet. My guess is only the queen, eugine and maybe her sister and possibly Charles and Camilla have
Honestly, my read of the story was that Kate had no intention of supporting it, but didn’t have a good reason not to, and this article is just a way to head off criticism.
Yeah, this is a stan wishing Kate was involved. The same thing happened when Meghan launched the Smart set collection. Kate was supposed to be credited for that. The others who criticized the 40×40 initiative did do because Kate didn’t come up with it first. I’ve even seen a stan being upset that Meghan wrote a children’s because she wanted Kate to write one first in aid of her early years project.
Amy Bee, that’s a little frightening, that sort of obsession.
@Merricat: I should clarify that the stans have not outwardly said the reason why they hate the initiative was because Kate didn’t come up with it first but it is definitely one of the reasons behind their criticisms. I’ve come to realise that part of the reason for their hatred for her is Meghan is doing things that they wish Kate would do.
@Amy bee: prepare yourself for the copy/paste that will be coming up for kate’s birthday. You bet she will launch some initiative
I am waiting for it as well. I don’t think Kate’s staff are innovative enough. She should be building on this early childhood project, such an easy win, but they’re all too lazy.
@Lizzie: as soon as those bullying claims came out with their lack of detail, I immediately thought that it was probably kate that actually bullied staff. It wouldn’t be the first time that she’s been rude and seeing how they swapped that “kate made meg cry” to “meg made kate cry” im actually more certain that it probably was kate. I don’t think lawyers are trying to broker peace. I think their are building up a narrative for meghan taking them to the cleaners if she ever decides to fight this publicly. “Look at big mean meghan exposing kate. And kate was going out of her way to build a relationship”
Didn’t camel toe just say yesterday that Meghan woke project was failing blah blah blah. Then why pray tell would ms. Never puts a foot wrong want to get involved with a woke thing? Make up your mind Rr rats. Make up your mind. And the only way Meghan would ask Khate is if she wanted to join is only if she wanted her 40 by 40 to die a forgotten death.
First they all wished her happy birthday, after radio silence on the wedding anniversary and book release, now Kate might support Meghan? Something is off here. I think the rf are in hot water for ever manufacturing the bullying claims and now lawyers are involved and trying to extend an olive branch.
I’m glad you brought up Smart Works. Something that has always bothered me…how freaking hard would it have been for Kate to wear even just one of the items publicly to show support?
Dear Ms. Friel,
The reason she didn’t put her name down is Meghan intentionally didn’t ask Kitty to participate.
Sincerely,
Me
😂😂😂😂🤭
I truly believe that William is the one that was threatened by Meghan and the fact that she highighted all of his wifes shortcomings.Kate is a puppet/doormat for her mother AND William if those two had told her to be nice,an ally and good sister in law to Meghan she would have done so. I actually feel sorry for her,a complete robot.
I don’t. She let that false crying story out there and still hasn’t corrected it. Plus her mother and uncle openly attacked Meghan. Kate isn’t innocent here and she fully benefited from the attacks on Meghan. William might have worked with Knauf on the bullying nonsense, but so much of the other stuff was linked directly to Kate.
Yeah, I don’t see how people still want to blame only William for the smears when Budget Kris Jenner and Uncle Hookers and Blow have been openly attacking Meghan for months. That was Kate.
And Kate has a long history of being threatened and vindictive towards other women. No history of being kind, friendly, inclusive etc…
Can people *please* stop trying to absolve Kate of any and all responsibility? She was just as active in attacking Meghan AND she did it of her her volition. In fact, during those first several months of the Sussex marriage it was *William* who was able to put on a friendlier/more civil front than Kate “let me place myself front and center during the family events” Middleton. Kate’s envy and bitterness about no longer being the ‘glamorous’ royal was obvious in those months before the smear campaign kicked off. She eagerly repeated outfits to prop herself on the media’s deceptive attacks on Meghan’s clothing costs. A woman who barely repeated outfits (and has basically stopped since Meghan left) was suddenly wearing repeats several times a month. She wanted Meghan out just as much as her gardening husband.
Exactly. It was said that at the beginning William actually liked Meghan and those photos of him grinning like a Cheshire Cat proved that, until he flipped. Kate was awful from the start and to be honest, she is still the only one who truly benefits from H&M leaving. William had planned on “sharing the burden” with Harry; he can’t do that now. Meanwhile Kate has no “competition.”
We are even advised that Kate “was wary” of Meghan from the start and that was seen as a good thing according to the RR recently. And we know Kate didn’t like Meghan early on because she was pulling bitch moves like not giving her a ride to go shopping, an activity that Kate lives for. Kate has yet to say Meghan’s name in public. And I am going to bring up the off white / pale yellow dress at the wedding because that was also some passive aggressive nonsense along with her sour face in the formal photos. Kate was 100% a part of this.
YUP. Kate is not innocent in this and I don’t know why so many still try to act like she is, even people who aren’t big fans of hers. Kate is not without agency. Kate has gone out of her way, in public, to cut Meghan and to shove Meghan to the side. Never forget the RAF balcony appearance in July 2018 when William had to tell Kate to move down to make room for Meghan – multiple times. And each time she took like a half step. Kate did nothing at any point to support Meghan, and she 100% could have. As a starting point, she didn’t have to leak the story to Tominey about M making Kate cry (or have her mother leak the story.)
And never, EVER forget the way Kate treated Meghan and baby Archie at that polo match. She couldn’t even be what I call “fake nice” to them; instead she snubbed them completely. That was 100% Kate.
Undeniable. Kate may have been given the sheets, but she made the bed herself.
I don’t know how anyone who saw those Polo images could absolve Kate. I’ve seen even lifelong enemies post up white flags to coo, however briefly, at a new baby. Babies are Switzerland among other moms. She couldn’t pull it off then. Speaks volumes.
Her own nephew on top of that. How can she claim to love kids and babies and ignore her own nephew! Louis was the only one who was curious about the baby likely because he was too young to be corrupted at the time.
BUT that is my WHOLE POINT ,all those actions are presumably after William decided the gloves are off and she took those intructions and ran with them. Had William and her mummy told her from the begining to be nice she wouldnt have acted that way. Look how pleasant she was at the wimbledon matches they attended,she even had Meghan sit in the middle between her and Pippa so that she was included. I believe that would have been her general attitude had she not been poisoned.
@noki she had no choice at Wimbledon. Meghan has a rank, Pippa does not. so the way they walked in – Kate, Meghan, Pippa and then sat was according to rank. But even so – that Wimbledon match with Pippa was after she gave birth to Archie, so well after the smear campaign started, the polo match, the refusal to make room on the balcony, etc. That just showed that she could be polite and pleasant to Meghan when she wanted to, all the other times she just did not.
And again though you’re overlooking that William was nice to meghan initially and Kate NEVER was. Remember the blind about Kate refusing to give Meghan a ride even though they were going to the same store?
also she’s a grown ass woman who can be nice to her SIL without her husband or mother giving her the go-ahead. BFFs? no. But civil in public? absolutely. Even William at least said “hi” to Harry at the commonwealth service. Kate was the one who flat ignored both of them.
OMG…Kate was not “poisoned” by William or Carole. Stop trying to take away her agency. As Nic919 noted, the British press has recently admitted that she hated Meghan from the start. Kate was only “pleasant” to Meghan at Wimbledon because it’s a popular and internationally covered event. It wouldn’t do for her obsession with her reputation to be a bitch to her new SIL in front of the world. Case in point: she infamously blanked Meghan and Archie at the polo event yet was smiling at her a couple of days later at Wimbledon.
Kate was more distant towards her than William was from the start…was her constant standoffish attitude his decision too? This is the same woman who tried to throw her weight around and banish Rose from her circle, even going so far as to demand that William phase her out. Does that sound like someone who needs to be told how to act, or even follows instructions on how to act?
No, I think we saw her real attitude in what she wore to Meghan’s wedding and her face while they got married.
@ Beach Dreams, I agree with you 1,000%! Kate was in full control of her actions from the start!! She did this of her own accord, from Day One! Keen was so hell bent on making Meghan the hated one, the less than worthy, to place an entire 4 year campaign of hate that even WHEN Meghan was suicidal, Keen was giddy with the outcome.
Keen was actively trying to destroy Meghan from the first day.
Nope – when has Keen Guevara ever promoted/supported anything Meghan does?!?!?
I think the only thing Kate can mentor others in is ‘How to get a cheating Prince to marry you’.
Actually, Kate did try and take credit for the success of Meghan’s Smart Works initiative.
Oh my, she did, didn’t she? I’d forgotten that.
And she got dragged on twitter for it. That #katemiddletonsuccesstory still makes me howl with laughter
The press always make out that Meghan’s projects are a flop/ tone deaf but then beg for the queen or Kate to be included by Meghan or part of the project. see press asking why they weren’t on list of forces for change in the Vogue she guest edited.
Kate has no intention of being involved but this is just another way for the press to attach her name to the buzz from this project or to attach her to what the press clearly see is a good initiative (despite their claims otherwise) with high profile women, without doing any work. See Phil Dampier attributing the success of the SmartSet launch to Kate.
Also Eugenie volunteering (despite not being on original list) is perhaps an example of supportive royal the media possibly want Kate to model after her mean girl act at the CW day service & being exposed for not correcting the tears story. Seeing as she’s meant to be the great peacemaker.
And I think the media is nudging the Cambridges to make up with the Sussexes so they can get leaks again- or do the happy families storyline. They are missing out on fluffy Kate& Meghan bonding over baby Lili type storylines. So think this is possibly a nudge to get them to show support. Or maybe media is signalling this the type of high profile project they want Kate to be executing
@Abritguest I think it’s all of the above. They want Kate to be Meghan, and she seems to want to be her too going by how much Keen has been SWFing Meg in the past year. They want Keen to gain access to the Sussexes for leaks and they want happy family photos. H&M were the best thing to happen to the monarchy since Diana and the BM and RF blew it all to hell.
What actual changes have Kate or the Queen made, except for self-interest changes in laws? Was Meghan supposed to invent something to write?
She would be excellent at showing white women how to weaponize their white tears against racialized women. That’s some mentoring she could do with her proven track record in that area.
Yup. “How to Be the Aggressor While Playing the Victim”
“There might be a reason she couldn’t have officially put her name down, but that being said, I don’t think that means that we won’t see her involved in some capacity,” Friel said.
This👆🏼 Is the part that caught my attention.. so if she doesn’t join the 40×40 initiative it isn’t a cause worthy or not Royal enough for her to “Officially put her name down” for it?
I really do not think anyone expected her to support anything the Sussex’s do or any altruistic initiatives they start, but to put out a statement like that? If she was really going to join she could have posted 40×40 support like every one else who took up the cause has done and that would have been acceptable, but I find the entire article self serving crap and a big “me, me.. Look at me!” Article.. mentor or don’t the initiative is about women returning to the workforce not wether the FFQ and Firm deem it a worthy enough cause to join.
She(KP) are not doing her any PR favors with articles like this. Wonder how many children’s or family fun photos will be released in the coming months, because it looks like the Royals are going to be international headlines for awhile.
(Let’s not forget that there are bogus bullying allegations still pending in the longest inter office investigation ever to address. So why any Royal, KP, CH, or BP would expect an official invite is beyond my comprehension..)
This is someone acknowledging that the 40 x 40 initiative is an excellent idea and they are spinning to find reasons why Kate isn’t a part of it. There is no official approval process for any of this. She wasn’t asked and unlike Eugenie, she is too arrogant to join up now. Besides, as so many others have pointed out, Kate has nothing to offer in terms of mentorship.
Repeat…
Yes @ Nic919. The “story” is trying to explain away that Kate hasn’t responded yet. Instead of the truth being she wasn’t asked to participate.imo It involved women Meghan would consider friends. Kate has never been Meghan’s friend. Plus, there is still that false bullying report being “worked” on. Meghan isn’t chatting with Kate. Kate wasn’t asked because her complicity in the false bullying allegations & smear campaign are not great mentoring skills.
Laughing at the Kate ‘scheduling conflicts’ excuse in the mishmosh pish posh article.
Nope. Kate has nothing formative to offer, And while she’s seething over Meghan’s rolodex and projects, she’s uninterested in working, will never cross the royal machine to go against narrative, or work for Meghan’s project in a supporting duchess capacity.
Stupid article from US Weekly. Kate hates Meghan made her cry and watched her be bullied over it for 3 years.
I thought Meghans initiative was a “flop” and “woke” according to the right wing “royal experts”? Why would the ever so keen Duchess, who never puts a foot wrong, want to attach her name to that? If Keen does try to glom on to this, I bet they will start calling it ” Kate and Meghan’s” initiative to mentor women. *eye roll*
Yay. I’ve always wanted to learn how to make a good chutney.
Isn’t it Kate’s 40th in a few months? What’s the betting she’s already got her staff working up some pisspoor copycat “initiative” to mark the occasion.
Maybe the “research center” will produce something.
Meghan can’t even have a biscuit and tea without them connecting it to the BRF. We’ve known from the get-go that when the Sussexes left the UK…the American branch of the House of Windsor was going to finally have the space to shine their light without having to 50% of themselves in support of KP. They better get used to her effortlessly having social pull. Now that Lilibet is born, I expect to see more of her.
I don’t know why these RRs have to try to push Kate on people like we forget she exists whenever Meghan does something. It’s lazy. Let her work/or lack thereof speak for her. Kate has her keenly study of early childhood development. I think the pushback the BRF received after the Jill Biden outing let’s me know that the expectation from their base is to stick to cheering for happy families/kids learning and stay away from the empowerment/more progressive initiatives that single out women/girls. There are way too many “liberals” cheering on Meghan’s initiative for KP/BRF to have anything to do with it.
She wouldn’t know how to mentor an earthworm.
Lolol. You people are on fire today
*snort*
So, the palace is going to roll out a keen mentoring program to leech Meghans success. Except buttons never gets it right, keening will only highlight how useless the botton factory is.
Maybe Kate can do a comment cleanse of all the racist and hateful comments aimed towards the Sussex’s in every social media platform they have..
Until then nothing she does or proposes to do mean a thing.. allowing those comments says everything people need to know about the FFQ.
(along with an apology for the planted crying article)
I think that is the only thing I could support coming from the Cambridge’s or KP..
That would be an excellent initiative for Kate to take on.
For her 40th birthday Kate will announce a plan to study the possible benefits of a mentoring program for new mothers as part of her early childhood initiative. Result of the study will be announced at a later date. We will be assured by the RR that Kate is very busy behind the scene working on this new study. A number of pictures of Kate working behind the scene will be released. Kate may also in the near future become patron of an organization that mentors new mothers.
Becoming a patron of an organization that help new mothers, or hosting a party to raise funds, or doing another podcast for new mother is probably what they will do.
Oh honey don’t call us we’ll call you.
Lol hilarious
Kate is busy with her own totally original and superior project, 41×41.
🤣
This article is BS. Kate doesn’t acknowledge others work, only copies and co-opt to benefit herself. Meanwhile the Archewell site has a follow up feature on the groundswell of support the 40×40 initiative got and ways in which people from so many different professions are implementing it and helping out. It’s really good to see such an amazing response to it.
“Actually the focus isn’t you know um sort of on on parenting itself but actually how we could give them the tools so that they are having their babies and and raising their children with these greater tools and I think that’s the way that education all the way through the system I think would be really um really powerful.”
I think she is planning to “give them the tools”.
I rolled my eyes so hard at this. They are so desperate to make Kate relevant. She has nothing to mentor young women on. She’s never had a job. She’s never been homeless. It’s utterly ridiculous to think she would sign on to this initiative aside from the fact she doesn’t like Meghan! Good Lord.
If Kween does set up a mentoring program it will be entertaining to watch her flounder about with it. She’s a loser, a liar, a fake and a joke.
Maybe when Keen facetimes to meet Lili they can discuss her supporting 40×40. Fat chance.
Is this a hint to Kate that she needs to play ball?
No, it’s a hint from Kate that she’d love some of the Sussex shine.
It’s the RRs desperately trying to attach Kate the dud to something of Meghan’s, which of course is on fire.
So for Kate’s birthday, she’ll release her upcoming project: a quarter-century study to determine whether or not the SECOND 5 years of a child’s life are:
A) As formative as as the first 5 years
B) Less formative than the first 5 years
C) Equally formative as the first 5 years
The Keen Duchess will wear white joggers and an inexplicably buttoned and ribbed vest during her address, carried out via laptop balanced on copies of books we can’t quite make out the titles of, as her husband conspicuously and carefully juggles foam balls outside the freshly-polished window whilst wearing safety goggles and helmet, surrounded by no fewer than seven at-the-ready royal footmen with a medic on standby.
Kate would obviously never get involved with this because it would involve working for a whole 40 minutes, lol.
But this is just Keens was of attaching herself to Meghans project and attempting to hijack her success, just like when Phil Dampier said meghans successful Smartworks project was all down to kate.
Wasn’t keen always accused of plagiarism at school? Yep can totally see her stealing other people’s work.
Also Eugenie getting involved must have stung keen and I’m all for it.
It had to have stung. Eugenie never supported Kate’s early years project. I know that the York princesses have never liked Kate. The press made it out to be that no one likes Meghan and Eugenie showing support and calling her
“dear Meghan” had to have been a blow.
Why did Meghan refer to Kate as a good person in the Oprah interview, when she is clear as day a mean girl, plotter and back stabber?
Maybe because Keen’s husband is even worse and she is aware of the dynamics at play and is showing grace? I also thought it was clearly because Kate is a white woman who had historically weaponized her white women tears against Meghan and Meghan is smart enough to know she couldn’t get away of saying anything against Kate because of that? I say this as a black woman who works in white spaces, we are always managing the feelings and reactions of white people because when we tell the truth typically that crap blows back on us.
That “good person” had air quotes around it, lol. Plus Kate always has others do her dirty work whether it is Uncle Stanky, Camel Toe or even Mommy Dearest.
M is a diplomat. Literally……she actually had this as an optional career if Suits hadnt come along.
Additionally, Compassion is quite literally H&M’s brand. Its deliberate and intentional for them to have compassion for others. As H pointed out on the Dax Sheperd podcast, its very hard but something you do because thats the choice you make as to how you want to live and have your being in the world.
Perhaps M is able to say kHate is a good person because she has compartmentalized & differentiated between kHate-the-tool of the institution and kHate the human being.
I think that “good person” was code for, “recently found out her husband had been super-indiscreet about plowing the neighbour’s wife, so I cut her some slack.”
@mangoangelesque, that too. LOL.
1) Because Meghan is highly aware of the sexist nature of pitting the duchesses against each other and wanted to defuse the narrative.
2) Because Meghan is also highly aware of the racist nature of pitting the duchesses against each other and knew that saying anything less kind than “Kate is a good person” would only fuel the “mean/evil black duchess” narrative.
Remember that Oprah followed up that part of the interview with a question on whether she and Kate got along when she joined the family and Meghan did a *hard* deflection with “I think I got along with everyone” as a response. I’m sure that she knows damn well just how “good” (lol) Kate really is. She remained diplomatic and focused on calling out the infamous lie itself rather than the nasty person behind it.
@Julia K, because as a black woman commenting on a protected and coddled white woman, she had no other choice. She could not say one word that could be interpreted as “attacking” Kate lest she make her already untenable situation even worse for herself. They were waiting for her to let loose on Kate even the slightest bit with knives drawn. She could not give them that ammunition and satisfaction, however much she may have wanted to, and she has too much class for that anyway.
🤨WHAT THE HELL is she scribbling on the last pic🤭🙈that looks like the most basic PowerPoint!! I feel sorry for the derangers who see this women as inspiration. How pathetic is your life to idolise a lazy inexperienced bland stepfordwife who spends more time spending taxpayers money on useless dresses than bother to genuinely care & help her struggling patronages.
I dont see her angering her followers & jeopardising her status as the “perfect kkkeen queen” by endorsing anything relating to Meghan. She lost her chance to try it by not wearing anything from the smartworks collection. And remember how she didn’t wear black during #metoo movement. She’s surrounded herself with yes men n she’s too stupid to see how her brand is in the gutter so..
Is this them having to begrudgingly admit that 40×40 is a dope project?
WaityKatie is a lousy copycat.