Quentin Tarantino swore he would never give his mother a penny of his millions

I kept seeing the headlines about how Quentin Tarantino spoke about how he’s never given a penny to his mother, and I just thought “well, toxic parents, toxic relationships, who knows what’s really happening.” Without reading it, I just thought there was probably some terrible backstory about emotional or physical abuse. But that’s not really what it was. Apparently, Tarantino has never financially supported his mother because she… minimized and patronized his writing career when he was young.
When Quentin Tarantino was a 12-year-old aspiring filmmaker, he vowed to never share his fortune with his mother. The Academy Award-winning movie director and screenwriter stuck to his promise. Connie Zastoupil has never reaped the benefits of his success.
Tarantino, 58, explained the backstory on a recent episode of “The Moment” podcast, which is hosted by “Billions” co-creator Brian Koppelman.
“My mom was bitching at me about [writing screenplays] … and then in the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh, and by the way, this little writing career’ — with the finger quotes and everything — ‘This little writing career that you’re doing? That s— is over.’ I go, ‘OK lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see one penny from my success. There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that.’”
Tarantino said he once helped his mother when she got into “a jam with the IRS,” but that’s the only time he’s opened his wallet for her.
“There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children,” Tarantino declared. “Remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what’s meaningful to them.”
Yikes. I mean, this falls under the banner of “toxic parenting” and a now-adult child seeking revenge for what he viewed as unsupportive parenting. And I would have been pissed off too. Parents are supposed to (at the very least) emotionally support their kids’ dreams. His mom sounds like a piece of work. Still… in his position, I probably would have set up a trust or something and then just cut her out of my life emotionally so I didn’t have to deal with any feelings of residual guilt. But that’s me – I deal (and have dealt) with so much guilt about caring for my elderly parents. I guess QT doesn’t feel guilty whatsoever.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Well, this explains the treatment of women in his movies and his friendship with Weinstein.
+1
exactly. Talk about petty. Don’t get me wrong…his mother is clearly toxic and who knows what state she’s in today. But to write someone off at age 12 for a comment shows that this man holds a grudge to no end.
It’s petty because while his mother sounds like a total jerk, very few people (especially of that generation) would take a 12 year old seriously. And when you make decisions at age 12, you’re making them with the understanding of a 12 year old. When you STICK to those decisions for the rest of your life, you’re demonstrating that your understanding never grew beyond that which you had at age 12. I think we often find empathy for our parents as we age, as we become parents. The world around us seems less black-and-white. His mother could be living in total misery and her son has the means to help her…but just won’t, because she didn’t help him (take him seriously) when he was 12. Okay *eyeroll* He seems bitter and vindictive, which isn’t much better than his mother.
Toxic, abusive behavior does tend to propagate itself, doesn’t it? Q certainly has his issues. And he doesn’t owe his mother anything he doesn’t want to give. You’ll notice he DID help her with the IRS—she’s not in jail and she’s not destitute.
For those of you who think Q owes her—are you the same people that think Meghan should just take whatever Toxic Tom dishes out?
I don’t think he owes her anything. I do think it is weird that he is bringing this up basically out of nowhere and publicizing it. I think that says a lot more about him than her.
I don’t think he owes her. I think he COULD help her and that his rationale (his reasoning as he explains it) is the definition of petty. There may be more to that story, but he omitted the details. God, imagine dealing with him in a divorce.
Is that also why he both despises and fetishises women?
Yes. First thing I thought of when I read this last night. Mother issues sometimes dominate how people live and see life, right?
I think he’s being petty. But of course I take care of my less than perfect mom with a willing, loving heart.
She was a young overwhelmed mother who was frustrated with her kid at the time. This sounds like nothing but an excuse to me.
Children aren’t obligated to support their parents. Especially if said parents only did the bare minimum. That’s not petty.
We have such a taboo in our culture against speaking up if a mother was abusive. Plenty of moms were too young, poor, overwhelmed, and generally imperfect, and sure, we should give a mother some grace for doing an extremely tough job in those circumstances. BUT some moms didn’t nurture their children. Some moms ridiculed their children. Some moms made their children serve THEIR needs. Some moms abused or neglected. If someone says they don’t wish to demonstrate gratitude to their mother, they are taking a stance that guarantees them a ton of societal blowback. Please give them the benefit of the doubt.
Where I come from adult children are very much obligated to their parents. The entire community supports the elders. Multi generational households are very common in much if not most of the world.
@Beana – I only know this one comment of hers and she may have been an abusive mother. But this one comment is not enough to consign her to that bin.
Sticking to a vow made when you were 12 seems a little foolish and emotionally immature. Like getting a tattoo on your face. No room for growth, for new perspectives, just a scar.
As much as I think old Q is a putz, I don’t know the situation. His mother could have been absolutely terrible. He could also have been blowing off school to write as a tween which would rightfully concern most parents.
Both things can be true. Jerks like him most likely came from another jerk.
Yeah, we are only getting his side. I saw a larger excerpt where he was writing screenplays during his classes and that’s what prompted this. I’m not willing to call his mom toxic based on what QT has said. Maybe she didn’t express herself well, but he sounds like a hateful, self-indulgent little sh!tbag who needs to grow up. He doesn’t have to give her anything, that’s fine. But Jesus Christ, you don’t have to be a vindictive, self-congratulatory pisspot either.
I think this is kind of tricky, I don’t think a child who grows to be a successful adult owes anything to their parents as a matter of course. And I think often when that child-now-adult does support their parents, its often as a show of thanks for supporting THEM as they grew up and started whatever career they are successful in (thanks for driving me to all the practices, thanks for being there for all the performances, thanks for letting me live home until I was 30, whatever.)
So it sounds like his mother was the opposite of supportive (and was downright belittling and nasty about it) but did she change her tune at all? Did she still let him live at home and otherwise support him, even if she didn’t support the screenwriting?
do they have a relationship at all? Or is she completely cut out of his life? So many questions.
Bottom line – no, he’s not obligated to help his mother, but I also find it off-putting how he seems almost proud that he has these millions and he’s not going to help his mother in any way shape or form. Buy her a nice car for her birthday or something, geez.
Never thought I’d type the words “Team Quentin,” but here we are. I was raised by self-absorbed (maybe narcissistic) parents. Things can look really, really good on the outside – you’re fed and clothed and you behave impeccably because it’s paramount to them that you reflect well on them. The sick part is invisible. They invalidate your feelings. They fail to provide unconditional love. They insult your dreams and try to replace them with THEIR dreams. A kid in that environment grows up looking well-loved but isn’t – and struggles with chronic self-doubt, the feeling that they’ll never do enough to earn love, and often has no clue what they really want to do in life. It’s cruel and those who try to articulate it to people who grew up differently can often get invalidated all over again. It sounds like Quentin is describing a mother like that and I admire his tenacity in sticking with his dream. He doesn’t owe her a damn thing.
I feel that way about my dad. When people find out I’m not interested in having him in my life, they assume the worst, but he didn’t “abuse” me— throughout my childhood and young adulthood, he was rude and dismissive of me, did not connect with me, saw my independence as threatening and always tried to take me down a peg, expected me to forge my own way through life without any emotional guidance, and now that I’m successful in my own right he brags about that as if he had any part of it. I see him at holidays but stay away from him. People think I’m being petty, but it’s just like, no—in old age he’s become “softer” and nicer seeming, but he hasn’t reckoned with my experience of him as a father, and I’m not interested in repairing a relationship that was never there.
Hugs to you, Tree. It takes a special kind of person to grow up through that and start to love/parent yourself later on. As the saying goes, “I came through them, not from them.”
*TEEE* (sorry, I hate spell check)
Yup I’m with you Beana. My mom is the definition of toxic. Everyone loves her, but they have no idea how hateful and abusive she is, and always has been, since I was a child. I cut her off (no contact) a few years ago and outside of periodic waves of guilit, I feel so much better because of it. If I had millions, she wouldn’t get any of it. Hell, she gets nothing now, and never will.
I’m with you, my mother is extremely toxic. She says and does horrible things, takes pleasure in humiliating us and then tries to “apologize” later. I told her I will only have a relationship with her once she starts therapy and gets proper treatment.
If it wasn’t for my dad I don’t know where I’d be right now, so when people say they needed to cut a parent off, I completely understand.
The crappy part is that SO many people just don’t get it, they are all like “give her a chance”, “she is you MOTHER!…”. It’s exhausting to try and explain this to people
I highly doubt he made this decision based on of this one incident. This is probably one example of how she treated him. While hrs an ass I am also one if those people who believes person owes their parent nothing for doing what parents are supposed to do.
A few things (I don’t know QT’s background in general but….) he isn’t seeking revenge. He hasn’t done anything to his mother – that would be seeking revenge. He just isn’t doing something he could, which is fine.
Also, it really is his decision. There’s probably a lot more to it than that as well and he’s not interested in revealing it all? His money, his choice. Again I don’t know much about QT but we would certainly give any woman a round of applause for this. His mom (as many parents are) could have been far worse than we know.
His relationship with his mother wasn’t great because there were a lot of parents from his Era who would discourage their children from pursuing careers that they thought were not stable. Most of children didn’t bear a grudge against their parents like Tarentino because they realised they were just worried about their future. So it had to be that they had a bad relationship.
I agree. She had him when she was 16. She was a single mom, and when he was 12, she was 28. She was probably scared to death about his future- he was admittedly blowing off school to write. OMG, Quentin, rebel against her in your 20s, hate her in your 30s, but you’re almost 60, at least be grateful for what she did do. How many single parents in the 70s who were living paycheck to paycheck, would not have made some snarky reality check comments to their kids to push them on track?? He’s a jerk.
I find it really interesting the way this article is perceived in the US vs how it would be in my culture ( i’m an african currently living in Europe) .
I feel ( but I could be wrong) that Americans are quick to cut off contact with their parents due to toxic parenting. It makes me wonder, are American parents so bad ? or is it some sort of cultural norm where cutting people off is encouraged?
We have plenty of issues in my culture too but we tend to stick with our families through thick or thin, certainly a comment such as the one made by Q.Tarantino’s mother would never be the cause of such a rift. I’m also quite surprised by all the people who say that they don’t owe their parents anything, it’s bewildering but then again I suppose that explains why cutting off one’s parents is then so easy. How did things get to this?
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/29/opinion/estranged-american-families.html
Many modern Americans are less likely to feel familial obligations the way that other cultures might. In the past few generations, there has been greater emphasis on the importance of friendships and surrogate families, “You make your own family.”, over ties to a family that is toxic, abusive or unsupportive. I would say we are more likely to help friends, even if it is a friend we haven’t spoken to or been close to in awhile, whereas we are quicker to stop the relationship with family members that are toxic, or even that we just don’t get along with. Generally speaking.
There is more individualism in America. I don’t think the concept of coming from a “good family” is as strong here outside of marrying into old money. Also, because the social taboo about criticizing your parents or family in general isn’t as strong here, people are more likely to set boundaries. It’s like divorce. Marriages didn’t become worse when divorces were easier to obtain, people were just more likely to do something about feeling unhappy.
I wouldn’t necessary link coming from a “good” family with taking care of one’s parents especially in their old age.
I probably need to research this more but is the cutting off of one’s parents something that is new, that is is it principally done by people in their 30′s-40′s and younger ? if yes, then i wonder how people from that generation will feel when their children decide that their parenting has been toxic and sort of recreate the schema that they have witnessed.
Also, i wonder what the threshold for deciding that something is toxic or for that matter, that one’s parents is abusive or narcissistic ? Are these clinical evaluations or is the co-opting of clinical language to describe disagreements or situations of conflicts.
I apologize for all the questions, I find this change in society and break down of the family structure both fascinating and worrying.
I’m going to go out on a limb here, and say that trashing your child’s ambitions and dreams isn’t a one-time thing.
It isn’t okay to crush your children that way.
This article hits home for me. I grew up with similar parents—and through therapy I have learned to accept and “forgive them” (for me, more than them) in that they were doing what they honestly thought was in my (and also their) best interest. Was it ? Absolutely not, they were very unsupportive of my dreams and inadvertently very sexist.
I guess the only advice I’d give Quentin is, as my therapist says, “holding a grudge is like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die.” It’s been a long journey for me and while I do struggle with old memories and current mean comments from my mother on a regular basis, I recognize that its best for me to let it go and take a more “let it go,” approach. Regardless of money, he seems still very bitter.
As a mother who raised 2 kids on my own, I have many moments of regrets, regrets of the things I said when I was overwhelmed and exhausted, regrets of not being supportive enough, regrets and regrets. And while I completely support those who have had to severe ties with toxic family members, imho Q sounds petty and vindictive. Perhaps his mother is the one who is lucky not to have him in her life.
I think he’s perfectly in the right here. sounds like his mom was really condescending and unsupportive, so why would he support her? he’s not obligated to give her money because she raised him – she chose to have a child, so she chose to raise him.
also, my husband was a parent at 17 and he didn’t treat his kids like that, so let’s stop work the “oh she was young and must have been so scared” excuses. some people are just mean and condescending. he doesn’t have to feel guilty for not giving his adult mom money (and sounds like when she was really in trouble, he DID help her out).
1) That was a rotten thing for his mom to say. 2) It sucks that he’s taking out her abuse on other women.
Why are we assuming the mother is awful? (Was there some other history that other people know?) He was 12 – have you met a 6th or 7th grade boy? Was he told to do something else and didn’t follow instructions because he wanted to write? We’re also taking the word of a very problematic man on a situation that occurred decades ago – no context – and assuming his mother was abusive?
I’m just not sure this rises to the level of abuse – or even really something to drag his mother for. (And yes, I’m well aware that parents can be toxic. I’m the daughter of a narcissist. I’m familiar.)
I’m sure her behavior toward him wasn’t a one-off situation but a pattern. I say good for him. Parents who are dismissive toward what their kids are passionate about is so harmful. It sounds like he’s helped her when she’s needed it but just doesn’t want her to get additional benefits from his huge success. Nothing wrong with that.
I have to think there was more to their bad relationship than just this incident. She certainly doesn’t sound like mother of the year. Maybe this was just one of the more notable incidents because she dismissed his dreams of writing specifically.
I have a terrible, narcissistic, toxic mother as well, so I’m definitely predisposed to sympathizing with Quentin. But only on this issue lol. Other than that he seems like a prick
All of the commenters calling him petty: do you really think that that was the only example of her toxicity? Despite what he’s like as an adult, what she said to him is unacceptable and likely one of many examples throughout his childhood. And how many of you cheer Meghan for cutting out her father? This kind of verbal abuse and belittling isn’t ever a one and done.
Based on what evidence though? All we know is that QT has *said* this is what his mom said. We know he isn’t a reliable narrator in many situations, so why the rapid jump to assume mom was The Worst?? Again, has anyone ever met a 12 year old boy? Worked with them in any capacity in which they were told to do something they didn’t want to do? Middle school teachers, perhaps? In fact, it sounds like exactly what happened, given the full quotes…
“The director said his teachers viewed his screenwriting in class as “a defiant act of rebellion,” so they contacted his mom, who scolded him because she had “a hard time” with his “scholastic non-ability.”
“She was bitching at me about that and then in the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh, and by the way, this little ‘writing career,’ with the finger quotes and everything. This little ‘writing career’ that you’re doing? That shit is fucking over,’” Tarantino said. “She meant you just can’t do that in class when you should be doing something else.”‘
Why are we owed evidence? Since when is anyone not in the abusive situation (other than a court of law during a case) owed evidence? The answer is we’re not owed shit. How many other celebrity abuse victims are you calling to prove their abuse claims?
Are you saying this because Tarantino is a prick and you just want to dismiss him or do you really think a parent speaking to a child like that is a non-issue? Do you not understand how narcissist parents do their damage?
He swims in misery, he is poor of spirit and so impulsive, with no room for growth and evolution. His mom definitely made a mistake, but he forgets that she is also a woman who is living and learning. Perfection is not to be expected of anyone, but hey, we should turn a blind eye to all the f-k ups he has made as an adult, which have been plenty. Thank God he’s not a parent.
I feel for his mother. It sounds like he wasn’t making an effort in school because he’d decided to focus on writing instead. With hindsight, we know that was a good choice for him, but his mom probably thought it would turn out terribly- because it generally does! She could’ve said it better, but I get what she was trying to convey.
Of course, it’s possible that there are other things that contributed to his decision. But if he’s framing it as “this one comment guaranteed I’d never help her”, I have to choice but to evaluate it on the single comment alone. And I don’t think it deserves such an angry, spiteful response. He’s under no obligation to support her financially, of course, but his reasons for not doing so make no sense to me.