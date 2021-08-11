Quentin Tarantino swore he would never give his mother a penny of his millions

I kept seeing the headlines about how Quentin Tarantino spoke about how he’s never given a penny to his mother, and I just thought “well, toxic parents, toxic relationships, who knows what’s really happening.” Without reading it, I just thought there was probably some terrible backstory about emotional or physical abuse. But that’s not really what it was. Apparently, Tarantino has never financially supported his mother because she… minimized and patronized his writing career when he was young.

When Quentin Tarantino was a 12-year-old aspiring filmmaker, he vowed to never share his fortune with his mother. The Academy Award-winning movie director and screenwriter stuck to his promise. Connie Zastoupil has never reaped the benefits of his success. Tarantino, 58, explained the backstory on a recent episode of “The Moment” podcast, which is hosted by “Billions” co-creator Brian Koppelman. “My mom was bitching at me about [writing screenplays] … and then in the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh, and by the way, this little writing career’ — with the finger quotes and everything — ‘This little writing career that you’re doing? That s— is over.’ I go, ‘OK lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see one penny from my success. There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that.’” Tarantino said he once helped his mother when she got into “a jam with the IRS,” but that’s the only time he’s opened his wallet for her. “There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children,” Tarantino declared. “Remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what’s meaningful to them.”

[From Today]

Yikes. I mean, this falls under the banner of “toxic parenting” and a now-adult child seeking revenge for what he viewed as unsupportive parenting. And I would have been pissed off too. Parents are supposed to (at the very least) emotionally support their kids’ dreams. His mom sounds like a piece of work. Still… in his position, I probably would have set up a trust or something and then just cut her out of my life emotionally so I didn’t have to deal with any feelings of residual guilt. But that’s me – I deal (and have dealt) with so much guilt about caring for my elderly parents. I guess QT doesn’t feel guilty whatsoever.