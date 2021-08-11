Chet Haze went on an anti-vaxx rant: ‘It’s the mf–ing flu, get over it’

Chet Haze was downgraded from “harmless dumbass” to “dangerous dumbass” a while ago. While it was funny/stupid to make fun of Chet Haze (real name Chet Hanks) for being a culture-appropriating rapper and founder of the White Boy Summer, of course things took a terrible turn when we learned that Chet abused his girlfriend and then blamed his parents for it. My point? He’s not harmless. He’s harmful. He should carry a warning. Anyway, would it surprise anyone that Chet Haze is also an anti-vaxxer and an anti-masker? He’s one of those “it’s just the flu” people.
Chet Hanks goes on anti-vax rant despite his parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, getting covid last year. pic.twitter.com/egh0oTcnsg
Don’t you get it? He thinks it’s funny to pretend to be a reasonable, conscientious citizen who cares about himself and other people. He said in part: “…With, like, the numbers rising, I think it’s important for me to say I got the vaccine. I think everyone should. I think it’s really important that we all do this just as citizens — as Americans — we have to look after each other and get this s–t under control, guys. Psych, bitch! If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. I’ve never had COVID. They ain’t sticking me with that motherf–king needle. It’s the motherf–king flu. Get over it.” He told people who are sick to “stay inside” and “Why are we working around y’all? If you’re in danger, stay your ass inside. I’m tired of wearing the motherf–king mask.”
“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”??? Hospitals are back to full capacity because unvaccinated dumbasses are getting the delta-variant coronavirus. Hundreds of people are still dying every day. Vaccine misinformation is proliferating online by dumbf–ks like Chet. If this isn’t “broke,” what does broken” look like? Do you know how f–king easy it would have been for Chet to make a video where he simply encouraged his White Boy Summer rejects to get vaxxed? Jesus.
Well, karma. He’ll probably have to learn the hard way. 😔
I sure hope so!! Dumbass..
You’re probably right. But he’ll get access to top notch health care that many Americans don’t have. While I’m bitching, I’m SO tired of reading stories of antivaxxers who get covid and then say they wish they had listened and gotten the vaccine. I am all out of fucks to give with these people. Not that I ever had any to give in the first place.
You think he would have learned from his parents getting it at the beginning of the pandemic. Smh
This dude does not reflect well on Tom and Rita. It sure makes me wonder.
Same. And they had COVID. How have they not posted anything anywhere encouraging people to get vaccinated??? Sigh.
I looked and I think you are right, Rita Wilson posted something in early April saying they were “too young” to get the vaccine then (which is odd, I thought their age group was eligible from mid-March most places) and no follow up. So she left it on “we intend to”. But they want everyone to think they did.
But he’s Regular Chet! He says ain’t and he’s anti-vax, you guys.
I bet they didn’t raise him at all…I bet they were gone a lot.
He’s just so dumb. I really can’t stand it when the offspring of wealthy people don’t go get an education and do something with themselves. They have all the resources and all the opportunity. Their wealth was enabled by society. But they contribute nothing back to it. Can’t stand it.
He does have an education. He went to Northwestern (same school Meghan Markle attended). There is no excuse for his ignorance.
I have a bizarro sibling, and I absolutely don’t blame my parents for it. They also do not take credit for how well the rest of us turned out.
My theory is that Chet latched onto drugs at an early age, and that’s where he’s stuck, emotionally and intellectually.
I agree with you. I’ve seen it up close – IMO the drugs really do stunt maturity and intellectual growth. Very sad watching happen
Yeah, you can have amazing or just totally average parents and turn out to be a jerk all of your own. Dude is 31, his parents stopped raising him a while ago. The other kids look fairly normal
I get it Merricat, I have an interesting brother myself, and I don’t blame my mother. Maybe my dad a bit. But if this were my son I would come out and do a PSA for vaccination. I smell something here.
Not me. I know enough a$$hole kids whose parents were wonderful human beings. I don’t know Tom and Rita. Maybe they were awful, absentee parents. But sometimes people are just sht people regardless of what their parents do.
Ditto. And as the parent of teenagers (who are thankfully pretty awesome!) it’s super clear to me that at a certain point, friends and your own innate traits become way more influential than parents.
It’s easy and lazy to blame parents for how kids turn out. But as my therapist has told me, even if your parents were terrible, your behavior is on you. And the reverse is true, too — even if your parents were wonderful, your behavior is on you.
I agree. I think I read something recently about how he told a girlfriend that he was raised by nannies and his parents were always away doing their own thing. It’s one thing for someone to have an alcohol/drug problem-I don’t see that as a parenting “fail”. But to be such a ginormous a-hole in so many different ways? I side eye how he was raised.
After “white boy summer” now this anti vaxx rant? His parents must be so proud
gross, I can’t even watch him in this video. The breathtaking privilege. This guy. I cannot with him.
It astounds me every time Chaz opens his mouth that his parents are Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. It goes to show that all the money in the world, and great parents that their kid turns out this brain dead
Is he really this dumb or is it all just for attention because this is how you get it these days, being a complete and utter tool
I think he’s genuinely dumb. There’re ways to get noticed without acting like this; his brother Colin is certainly having better incomes than he does after all
That poor dog.
That was my first thought too.
The dog is my main concern…
This writeup and his video left out the part about his parents being really sick with COVID early in the pandemic.
I doubt they told him it was “just like the flu.”
Does this man child have no more constructive way to get the attention he craves?
Stupidity and entitlement. What a combination.
It’s like his goal in life is to be the anti Tom Hanks.
This, 100 times this.
This is my greatest nightmare as a parent…when two successful career people give their kids too much and create self indulgent nightmares with no work ethic.
Truly. My parents were flawed, worked hard, struggled with mental health, but my dad inherited wealth from his family that thankfully provided for his medical/mental needs. We didn’t grow up “rich” but there is money there. My brothers have turned into the kind of people who screw over their family and burn bridges to the ground to get their inheritance early instead of working for a living. The things they’ve done, their entitlement, and the lack of character they display is just… my husband and I pray about and worry about how we can ensure our kids do not grow up to assume money will be handed to them.
@Susan That’s why Gordon Ramsay is hard on his kids. Told them to earn their own money because they’re not getting his! 😀
That’s probably the best thing he could have done for them. I wonder if his wife is on board with is thinking.
I will be happy to adopt his little dog when Mother Nature decides to further clean up the gene pool.
I’ve had enough of these types of people who honestly need to be deplatformed. Social media companies are very much to blame for this spread of misinformation but have zero consequences or actions to help solve a global health issue. They’ve allowed propaganda and misinformation (which they profit from immensely) to be forefront. Heck on Instagram all my suggested stuff is antivax and stuff I dislike beliefs wise… when I clearly follow tonnes of completely opposite things so why are they suggested to me? Why are misinformation posts allowed to be suggested and presented to people!
Good questions. I do blame social media companies.
This bothers me because who asked for his stupid opinion? Who cares what HE thinks? Does this guy have “fans”? I imagine that any of his followers have to tuning in for the LOL factor, right????
I feel it’s worth noting that it’s not just “unvaccinated dumbasses” filling up the hospitals but also the immunocompromised and children too young to receive the vaccine.
Yes. If it were just them, I would take no pleasure, but I’d shrug and go on with my life too.
This….and I wanted to tear my hair out yesterday reading how Gov Abbott is begging nurses and doctors to come to Texas to help, Austin as of yesterday afternoon had 6 open ICU beds, total, yet he refuses to even consider a mask mandate or simply encourage vaccines (48% I think is their current rate).
Even IF Covid were just like the flu, do these tools not understand that vulnerable people die from the flu also? The mortality rate of Covid is estimated to be about 10 times higher than the flu now.
ooft. jog on junior.
Genes are weird. The older Hanks kid is a doppelgänger for his dad and this one … is clearly a changeling.
hahahaha! you are so right
He’s such an attention seeking, ignorant person. There’s always one in every family
Because the flu fills up ICUs every year. I’m so tired of idiots, every time I read or hear someone say it’s just the flu I have to have like a five second internal freak out so I don’t call them a moron.
We have flu vaccines too, Chet.
He’s stupid and cruel, and clearly thrives on the attention this kind of nonsense gets him, so I really wish everyone would ignore him.