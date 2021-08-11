Chet Haze went on an anti-vaxx rant: ‘It’s the mf–ing flu, get over it’

Chet Haze was downgraded from “harmless dumbass” to “dangerous dumbass” a while ago. While it was funny/stupid to make fun of Chet Haze (real name Chet Hanks) for being a culture-appropriating rapper and founder of the White Boy Summer, of course things took a terrible turn when we learned that Chet abused his girlfriend and then blamed his parents for it. My point? He’s not harmless. He’s harmful. He should carry a warning. Anyway, would it surprise anyone that Chet Haze is also an anti-vaxxer and an anti-masker? He’s one of those “it’s just the flu” people.

Chet Hanks goes on anti-vax rant despite his parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, getting covid last year. pic.twitter.com/egh0oTcnsg — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) August 10, 2021

Don’t you get it? He thinks it’s funny to pretend to be a reasonable, conscientious citizen who cares about himself and other people. He said in part: “…With, like, the numbers rising, I think it’s important for me to say I got the vaccine. I think everyone should. I think it’s really important that we all do this just as citizens — as Americans — we have to look after each other and get this s–t under control, guys. Psych, bitch! If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. I’ve never had COVID. They ain’t sticking me with that motherf–king needle. It’s the motherf–king flu. Get over it.” He told people who are sick to “stay inside” and “Why are we working around y’all? If you’re in danger, stay your ass inside. I’m tired of wearing the motherf–king mask.”

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”??? Hospitals are back to full capacity because unvaccinated dumbasses are getting the delta-variant coronavirus. Hundreds of people are still dying every day. Vaccine misinformation is proliferating online by dumbf–ks like Chet. If this isn’t “broke,” what does broken” look like? Do you know how f–king easy it would have been for Chet to make a video where he simply encouraged his White Boy Summer rejects to get vaxxed? Jesus.