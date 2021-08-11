Gov. Andrew Cuomo finally resigned, which is ‘tragic’ according to Alec Baldwin

In case anyone was keeping track, it took one full week for Governor Andrew Cuomo to realize that he couldn’t talk his way out of trouble. One full week where he was desperate to minimize and negate the damage he did to eleven women. It was Tuesday, August 3rd, when New York AG Letitia James released the report on her investigation into the claims of harassment. Her office found that Cuomo is a serial sexual harasser and a lot more. Cuomo ended up releasing a video statement that day where he argued that he gropes and harasses everyone, even men and old people, and that he would try to do better. Democrats across the country told him to go. President Biden told him to resign. And finally he did.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York said Tuesday he would resign from office, succumbing to a ballooning sexual harassment scandal that fueled an astonishing reversal of fortune for one of the nation’s best-known leaders. Mr. Cuomo said his resignation would take effect in 14 days. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, will be sworn in to replace him, becoming the first woman in New York history to occupy the state’s top office.
“Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing,” Mr. Cuomo said in remarks streamed from his office in Midtown Manhattan. “And therefore, that’s what I’ll do.”
The resignation of Mr. Cuomo, a three-term Democrat, came a week after a report from the New York State attorney general concluded that the governor sexually harassed nearly a dozen women, including current and former government workers, by engaging in unwanted touching and making inappropriate comments. The 165-page report also found that Mr. Cuomo and his aides unlawfully retaliated against at least one of the women for making her complaints public and fostered a toxic work environment.
So ends the political career of yet another d-bag. Don’t let the door hit you where the good lord split you. Again, it was Democrats holding one of their own accountable for his behavior. When will Republicans hold their own accountable?
Anyway, it was abundantly clear for months now that Cuomo would likely not survive the accusations of harassment. What was good to see is that the women who spoke up and put their names to the accusations were not ripped to shreds in the media. Their stories were listened to and believed and taken seriously, and an investigation was immediately launched. Everything about the AG’s investigation was thorough and above-board. Cuomo’s victims were able to get some justice in a timely manner. Who will complain about that? Alec Baldwin, apparently:
Regardless of what you think of Cuomo, this is a tragic day.
Party politics in this country draw ambitious but ultimately isolated, even socially maladjusted men and women who, given the current cancel culture, will likely have their shortcomings exposed and magnified
— AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) August 10, 2021
I had to reread that a few times to understand WTF he was saying. First off, a serial sexual harasser stepping down from an elected office because he got caught is not “tragic.” It just isn’t. Second of all, let’s really parse this: “Party politics in this country draw ambitious but ultimately isolated, even socially maladjusted men and women who, given the current cancel culture, will likely have their shortcomings exposed and magnified.” He’s saying the modern American two-party political system draws ambitious people who are also isolated and maladjusted and therefore it’s the two-party system that makes politicians turn into sexual predators? And it’s bad that predators are exposed because it means cancel culture is winning? What the actual f–k.
I admit I’m surprised about cuomo. I thought he was going to stick it as long as possible, maybe right up until they voted to impeach him. But I’m glad he is stepping down.
Baldwin’s statement to me reads as….”the current two party system attracts messed up people so we can’t be too hard on them when their poor behavior comes to light.” and just…..no? I have to believe that there are lots of politicians out there today who aren’t harassing women behind the scenes.
I don’t know about “lots”…
I’m trying to start off the day optimistic Darla lol!
Cuomo is also incredibly corrupt as Ronan Farrow exposed yesterday. Good riddance.
I’m currently reading Ronan Farrow’s piece. The corruption in the first few paragraphs is mind-blowing!
Muy tragico as Hilaria would say
I think Alec Baldwin’s marriage draws ambitious, social maladjusted people.
Exactly. It’s all about him (and her).
I get it. Cuomo was his friend and he’s still hurt that his wife’s lies were exposed. I could have sworn Baldwin said he was quiting social media a few months ago.
Oh yeah they’re all “quitting” …Chrissy Tiegen too!
He said quitting unless there was something that sparked his interest. So not quitting at all.
Andrew Cuomo is a vicious bully who terrorized anyone who went against him. He might even have gotten away with the sexual harassment charges if there weren’t a host of people behind the scenes looking for a safe way to remove their support. His choices were to resign or be thrown out. This way he got to make a last pompous and self-serving speech.
It’s hard to know what Baldwin is saying in that garble of words. It’s even possible to interpret that he’s glad Cuomo’s gone – that it’s tragic that what Cuomo did had to happen at all. The problem words are “cancel culture” – otherwise, it could read that “politics attract maladjusted people who, in our current day of increased transparency, are more likely to have their shortcomings exposed.”
Today’s version of politics does attract weird people. In that sense, I did think Baldwin’s observation (or at least the first part of it) makes sense. It takes a certain kind of person willing to deal with this job.
Once in a while, there’s an exception like Obama (in the sense, that he’s the closest thing to “normal” I can think of). But otherwise…
A. Cuomo has been a horrible person for years and it’s been an open secret. It’s one of the reasons Nixon decided to run because the Dem establishment capitulated to him despite knowing he was awful. It sucks that it takes all this for someone so terrible to be booted but here we are.
Cancel culture this is an example of your actions have consequences. It should happen more often both in real life and online.
What’s tragic is the way men with power continue to believe that women are lesser creatures, without the right to dignity and self. No, you are not a good politician if you use your power to sample any woman who strikes your fancy. No, Alec, you are not a good Democrat simply because you made fun of the previous administration.
If elected, it is your duty to represent and protect ALL of your constituents, not just the ones with danglers. Stop whining about it, you spoiled babies.
Bullies: Takes one to know one.
Strong background noise on twitter that Gaetz is going to be charged very soon. Let’s see Republicans keep that same Cuomo energy then. They won’t, of course. They are such hypocrites, liars, and phonies. But Gaetz’s time is nigh.
I interpreted Baldwin’s statement as Cuomo was forced to resign because of Cancel Culture. It seems to be the go-to excuse for a lot of people who don’t think what they’ve done wrong is a big deal. But many people who get “cancelled” usually find their way back to the spotlight somehow, so it’s not as powerful as some make it out to be.
Is anyone else nervous that Cuomo won’t face charges since he resigned? I fear that like Nixon, he may have been offered a deal where he would be pardoned if he resigned before impeachment.
Maybe I’m being paranoid.
I’m not nervous because I don’t care. He didn’t try to overthrow the country, so whatever. I’m glad he’s gone, and I want to move on.
100% Darla. Bigger, treasonous, insurrectionist fish to fry. Good riddance to Cuomo. Now let’s save our democracy.
What was Mario Cuomo like? Just curious because I never heard of anything like this associated with him. Andrew Cuomo seems different from his father in this respect.
Off topic from the Cuomo discourse.
I was watching Alec in one of his appearances on Jerry Seinfeld show on Netflix. He brought up his wife and said he looks at her every day and cannot understand why she is with him. That she could have anybody she wants. I was like, does he mean it as just a complement to his wife (how amazing she is) or does he really believe she is too good for him? I mean, the man is famous, rich and successful. He’s got a lot going for him. And since Hilaria seems fame hungry, he is a catch for her. If he believes it, that could perhaps explain why he keeps having all those babies at his old age. He probably does everything she asks him.
Anyway, I loved Seinfeld’s response, telling him to stop with that “she is too good for me” nonsense, that everybody puts up with everybody.
Well, what she gets to put up with is Alec’s famous out-of-control temper. Not my idea of acceptable.
Cuomo was always adamant that he was never going to run for President. We now know why.
When one of your daughter’s drops Cuomo from her last name, you know you’re a slimeball.
He saw the writing on the wall, democrats hold their members accountable and were preparing for impeachment. I try to avoid Fox but they were gleefully calling for his head and the hypocrisy was astounding. They chose to completely disregard in the Trump era 27 women who came out with much worse behavior than these women did with charges including rape. And Matt Gaetz is still on the Judiciary Committee.
Oh Alec, that is, how you say, bullsh!t.
