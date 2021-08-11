Gov. Andrew Cuomo finally resigned, which is ‘tragic’ according to Alec Baldwin

In case anyone was keeping track, it took one full week for Governor Andrew Cuomo to realize that he couldn’t talk his way out of trouble. One full week where he was desperate to minimize and negate the damage he did to eleven women. It was Tuesday, August 3rd, when New York AG Letitia James released the report on her investigation into the claims of harassment. Her office found that Cuomo is a serial sexual harasser and a lot more. Cuomo ended up releasing a video statement that day where he argued that he gropes and harasses everyone, even men and old people, and that he would try to do better. Democrats across the country told him to go. President Biden told him to resign. And finally he did.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York said Tuesday he would resign from office, succumbing to a ballooning sexual harassment scandal that fueled an astonishing reversal of fortune for one of the nation’s best-known leaders. Mr. Cuomo said his resignation would take effect in 14 days. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, will be sworn in to replace him, becoming the first woman in New York history to occupy the state’s top office. “Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing,” Mr. Cuomo said in remarks streamed from his office in Midtown Manhattan. “And therefore, that’s what I’ll do.” The resignation of Mr. Cuomo, a three-term Democrat, came a week after a report from the New York State attorney general concluded that the governor sexually harassed nearly a dozen women, including current and former government workers, by engaging in unwanted touching and making inappropriate comments. The 165-page report also found that Mr. Cuomo and his aides unlawfully retaliated against at least one of the women for making her complaints public and fostered a toxic work environment.

[From The NY Times]

So ends the political career of yet another d-bag. Don’t let the door hit you where the good lord split you. Again, it was Democrats holding one of their own accountable for his behavior. When will Republicans hold their own accountable?

Anyway, it was abundantly clear for months now that Cuomo would likely not survive the accusations of harassment. What was good to see is that the women who spoke up and put their names to the accusations were not ripped to shreds in the media. Their stories were listened to and believed and taken seriously, and an investigation was immediately launched. Everything about the AG’s investigation was thorough and above-board. Cuomo’s victims were able to get some justice in a timely manner. Who will complain about that? Alec Baldwin, apparently:

Regardless of what you think of Cuomo, this is a tragic day.

Party politics in this country draw ambitious but ultimately isolated, even socially maladjusted men and women who, given the current cancel culture, will likely have their shortcomings exposed and magnified — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) August 10, 2021

I had to reread that a few times to understand WTF he was saying. First off, a serial sexual harasser stepping down from an elected office because he got caught is not “tragic.” It just isn’t. Second of all, let’s really parse this: “Party politics in this country draw ambitious but ultimately isolated, even socially maladjusted men and women who, given the current cancel culture, will likely have their shortcomings exposed and magnified.” He’s saying the modern American two-party political system draws ambitious people who are also isolated and maladjusted and therefore it’s the two-party system that makes politicians turn into sexual predators? And it’s bad that predators are exposed because it means cancel culture is winning? What the actual f–k.