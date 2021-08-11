“Sophia Bush got engaged to Grant Hughes (not Hugh Grant) in Como” links
  • August 11, 2021

  • By Kaiser
Sophia Bush is engaged to Grant Hughes and when I first read the headline, I thought his name was an alias for Hugh Grant. [Seriously OMG]
Jason Momoa doesn’t want his kids to go into acting. [Just Jared]
What’s the stupidest injury you’ve ever gotten? [Pajiba]
This is actually a really funny bit with Benito Skinner. [OMG Blog]
Michael B. Jordan doesn’t skip leg day. [Go Fug Yourself]
The WHO saying that people shouldn’t get booster shots until poor countries get vaccinated seems like it will cause even bigger problems? [Towleroad]
Diane Keaton thinks Mel Gibson is a good man. He is not. [Dlisted]
The Bachelorette finale drama, for those who celebrate. [LaineyGossip]
These are some funny tweets about marriage. [Buzzfeed]
Wow, Jodie Comer wore a really comfortable-looking Armani jumpsuit. [RCFA]
Blind item about an unvaccinated musician. [Gawker]

Sophia Bush arrives at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the...

21 Responses to ““Sophia Bush got engaged to Grant Hughes (not Hugh Grant) in Como” links”

  1. Tiffany says:
    August 11, 2021 at 12:38 pm

    I adore Sophia and am very happy for her.

    And damnit Diane. It is okay to just say, ‘No comment’.

    • sunny says:
      August 11, 2021 at 12:48 pm

      Love her! A smart thoughtful lady. I hope he is good to her..her first husband was trash.

      • Lena says:
        August 11, 2021 at 1:14 pm

        I read that she was last married 2005-2006 and this is just her second marriage. Chad must have really done a number on her because young, short lived ‘starter’ marriages usually mean you’ll remarry quickly to someone who you’ll start a family with. At least in my admittedly southern pocket of the country that happens a lot.

  2. Chaine says:
    August 11, 2021 at 12:42 pm

    Diane Keaton apparently thinks a lot of people are good men who aren’t.

    • Pix says:
      August 11, 2021 at 1:33 pm

      Seriously. I mean what is her problem?

      • Talia says:
        August 11, 2021 at 2:54 pm

        My guess is lack of empathy and understanding that the way she is treated by someone is not the way they treat every person they meet. It’s the same as a well off middle class white person arguing against BLM protests because the police have always been nice to them.

    • lucy2 says:
      August 11, 2021 at 3:24 pm

      She really has a messed up version of “good”.

  3. Erinn says:
    August 11, 2021 at 12:57 pm

    The issue with the boosters is that the mutations are really being fueled by large swaths of unvaccinated people because it means more infections in that population. We are also hearing more about variants because we’ve gotten good at tracing the virus and tracking those mutations. If more people are vaccinated it means less infection, less replication and thus less chance of variants.

    I think at this point it makes a lot more sense to get more vaccination done across the board than to add boosters.

  4. ItReallyIsYouNotMe says:
    August 11, 2021 at 12:58 pm

    My dumbest injury was when I tore a ligament in my calf re-enacting the battle on Mustafar between Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi with my then-5 year old.🤨

  5. JEM says:
    August 11, 2021 at 1:20 pm

    Diane Keaton is a card-carrying member of the patriarchy and no wacky pants and fingerless gloves will change that.

  6. fluffy_bunny says:
    August 11, 2021 at 1:42 pm

    My dumbest injury is a tie between the 2 concussions my dog has given me this year by dragging me down our deck stairs and me hitting my head on the concrete patio. The last one also came with awful road rash down the left side of my body that left scars. My husband thought I suffered a skull fracture this last time because I developed raccoon eyes.

    • ItReallyIsYouNotMe says:
      August 11, 2021 at 2:12 pm

      That sounds really dangerous! I hope that you are ok.

      • fluffy_bunny says:
        August 11, 2021 at 2:55 pm

        After the second one I figured out the issue is her being over excited and me putting my wrist through the loop of the leash. I don’t use the loop anymore so if she pulls she’ll just get away and hopefully I won’t fall. It’s been a month since the last fall and I still have a bone bruise on my skull where I hit the ground.

  7. Sunnyjyl says:
    August 11, 2021 at 2:08 pm

    Ha Ha, I’m glad you clarified the title. I really did transpose it to Hugh Grant.

  8. DuchessL says:
    August 11, 2021 at 2:19 pm

    Lost 1/4 of a finger, but managed to keep the nail because i closed the door on myself by holding the door instead of the knob.
    Sophia Bush looks lovely congrats to them
    Seems very reasonable to allow poorer countries to get vaccinated before the rich get a 3 shot and monopolize all the production.
    All for me

  9. Willow says:
    August 11, 2021 at 3:22 pm

    My dumbest and luckiest injury was when I fell through the ‘attic’ ceiling onto the bathroom floor. I somehow managed to land on my back in the only floor space in that small room. If had I landed an inch off in any direction my head would have hit the bathtub or the toilet or my back would have hit the countertop edge or the top of the door. I hit my right arm on the doorknob, needed physical therapy for the tendon and muscle damage. That was it. To this day, I just don’t know how I managed to fall on the exact right spot.

  10. C-No says:
    August 11, 2021 at 3:22 pm

    Most of my stupid injuries involve not being careful with knives. Bled everywhere while cutting kale for soup (which people still ate, lol), sliced through a sponge and into my hand, slipped while cutting cheese — I’ve got a great scar from that one.

    I also have an impressive hook-shaped scar on my chest from where my cat launched off when I was holding her and something scared her. I should not have been holding her, under the circumstances.

  11. lucy2 says:
    August 11, 2021 at 3:28 pm

    I love Sophia and am very happy for her! She seems like a pretty awesome person, and I love her Work in Progress podcast. I’m also surprisingly loving the One Tree Hill one she’s doing with her costars, it’s really fun and interesting, and I wasn’t even that into the show back when it aired.

  12. Jayna says:
    August 11, 2021 at 3:59 pm

    What a great name: Grant Hughes.

