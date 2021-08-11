“Sophia Bush got engaged to Grant Hughes (not Hugh Grant) in Como” links

Sophia Bush is engaged to Grant Hughes and when I first read the headline, I thought his name was an alias for Hugh Grant. [Seriously OMG]
Jason Momoa doesn’t want his kids to go into acting. [Just Jared]
What’s the stupidest injury you’ve ever gotten? [Pajiba]
This is actually a really funny bit with Benito Skinner. [OMG Blog]
Michael B. Jordan doesn’t skip leg day. [Go Fug Yourself]
The WHO saying that people shouldn’t get booster shots until poor countries get vaccinated seems like it will cause even bigger problems? [Towleroad]
Diane Keaton thinks Mel Gibson is a good man. He is not. [Dlisted]
The Bachelorette finale drama, for those who celebrate. [LaineyGossip]
These are some funny tweets about marriage. [Buzzfeed]
Wow, Jodie Comer wore a really comfortable-looking Armani jumpsuit. [RCFA]
Blind item about an unvaccinated musician. [Gawker]
I adore Sophia and am very happy for her.
And damnit Diane. It is okay to just say, ‘No comment’.
Love her! A smart thoughtful lady. I hope he is good to her..her first husband was trash.
I read that she was last married 2005-2006 and this is just her second marriage. Chad must have really done a number on her because young, short lived ‘starter’ marriages usually mean you’ll remarry quickly to someone who you’ll start a family with. At least in my admittedly southern pocket of the country that happens a lot.
Diane Keaton apparently thinks a lot of people are good men who aren’t.
Seriously. I mean what is her problem?
My guess is lack of empathy and understanding that the way she is treated by someone is not the way they treat every person they meet. It’s the same as a well off middle class white person arguing against BLM protests because the police have always been nice to them.
She really has a messed up version of “good”.
The issue with the boosters is that the mutations are really being fueled by large swaths of unvaccinated people because it means more infections in that population. We are also hearing more about variants because we’ve gotten good at tracing the virus and tracking those mutations. If more people are vaccinated it means less infection, less replication and thus less chance of variants.
I think at this point it makes a lot more sense to get more vaccination done across the board than to add boosters.
I agree.
Agree also. I was pretty shocked when I realized how many people in the world do not have vaccine access. A bad situation for everyone.
My dumbest injury was when I tore a ligament in my calf re-enacting the battle on Mustafar between Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi with my then-5 year old.🤨
Diane Keaton is a card-carrying member of the patriarchy and no wacky pants and fingerless gloves will change that.
My dumbest injury is a tie between the 2 concussions my dog has given me this year by dragging me down our deck stairs and me hitting my head on the concrete patio. The last one also came with awful road rash down the left side of my body that left scars. My husband thought I suffered a skull fracture this last time because I developed raccoon eyes.
That sounds really dangerous! I hope that you are ok.
After the second one I figured out the issue is her being over excited and me putting my wrist through the loop of the leash. I don’t use the loop anymore so if she pulls she’ll just get away and hopefully I won’t fall. It’s been a month since the last fall and I still have a bone bruise on my skull where I hit the ground.
Ha Ha, I’m glad you clarified the title. I really did transpose it to Hugh Grant.
Lost 1/4 of a finger, but managed to keep the nail because i closed the door on myself by holding the door instead of the knob.
Sophia Bush looks lovely congrats to them
Seems very reasonable to allow poorer countries to get vaccinated before the rich get a 3 shot and monopolize all the production.
All for me
My dumbest and luckiest injury was when I fell through the ‘attic’ ceiling onto the bathroom floor. I somehow managed to land on my back in the only floor space in that small room. If had I landed an inch off in any direction my head would have hit the bathtub or the toilet or my back would have hit the countertop edge or the top of the door. I hit my right arm on the doorknob, needed physical therapy for the tendon and muscle damage. That was it. To this day, I just don’t know how I managed to fall on the exact right spot.
Most of my stupid injuries involve not being careful with knives. Bled everywhere while cutting kale for soup (which people still ate, lol), sliced through a sponge and into my hand, slipped while cutting cheese — I’ve got a great scar from that one.
I also have an impressive hook-shaped scar on my chest from where my cat launched off when I was holding her and something scared her. I should not have been holding her, under the circumstances.
I love Sophia and am very happy for her! She seems like a pretty awesome person, and I love her Work in Progress podcast. I’m also surprisingly loving the One Tree Hill one she’s doing with her costars, it’s really fun and interesting, and I wasn’t even that into the show back when it aired.
What a great name: Grant Hughes.