Queen Elizabeth is ‘stoic’ in the face of ‘such a tumultuous time’ for the monarchy

This People Magazine cover story came out on Tuesday late afternoon/early evening, around the same time that “The Queen Died” began trending on Twitter. As far as I know, Queen Elizabeth II has not passed away. Operation London Bridge is very detailed and everyone in the UK knows exactly what to do and what to say once the Queen passes. We will not find out that the Queen died via some dude’s Instagram account in America. What’s actually happening right now around the Queen is that she’s still alive but in very poor health, and she’s physically and emotionally drained. Instead of being well-served by competent staff in the last months/years of her life, she’s surrounded by dangerous clowns and sycophants who don’t know what to do with an ailing – but still living – 95-year-old woman with Covid. Which is where People’s cover story picks up. Some highlights:

February has been rough on the Windsor clan: “It’s a drip-feed of negativity for the monarchy,” says a palace insider in this week’s cover story. “I’ve not known such a tumultuous time as this.” A royal insider adds: “It just feels to be one thing after another for the Queen. It’s going to take a toll.” Her Maj is surrounded by death: The Queen no longer has her most trusted companion beside her following the death of her husband, Prince Philip, in April — just one of the many deaths of close confidants that the monarch has experienced in recent months. “There’s a difference between being alone and being lonely,” says the palace insider. Factor in even mild symptoms of COVID, and it “must be hard,” adds the insider. “Whatever the symptoms, when you’re feeling below par, having to deal with the other problems is really hard.” The Stoic Queen: However, the Queen remains resolute even in the midst of difficult times. The Queen “is stoical and mentally strong,” adds the insider. She isn’t as active as she used to be: She’s also been unable to take part in one of her favorite leisurely activities: horseback riding. Queen Elizabeth hasn’t been riding her beloved ponies in recent months due to “discomfort.” “In the past, one of the things that’s always been a way for her to cope is to be physically active,” says historian Amanda Foreman, author of Queen Victoria’s Buckingham Palace. “And with that being curtailed, it makes it especially hard.” Still focused on the Jubbly: “Her main concern will be to get back to be in fighting form to start the Jubilee celebrations,” says the insider. “She’s of the generation where you ‘suck it up.’ It is duty first.” Adds royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, author of Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch: “She’s very, very good at dealing with what life throws at her. She understands that she needs to project that positive image more than ever and go about her business.”

[From People]

It’s a bit rich to say “I’ve not known such a tumultuous time as this.” The ‘90s were legitimately crazy for the Windsors as Diana increasingly “went rogue” and Charles kept trying to make fetch (Camilla) happen. Diana cooperated with Andrew Morton on a tell-all book which exploded like a bomb in the monarchy (they truly were “blindsided” back then). Charles agreeing to the Dimbley interview, Diana sitting down with Panorama. It was chaos. And it will all be on The Crown’s Season 5, lmao. But yes, I would say the past year has been especially damaging to the monarchy. A lot of separate “gathering storms” converging all at once. But again, do I actually feel sorry for them? Not really. They did it to themselves, even the Queen. She mismanaged the family business for seven decades and all of the chickens are coming home to roost at the twilight of her reign. It is what it is.