Duchess Meghan & Harry were photographed in Santa Barbara with Eugenie & Jack

Something that’s still very cool to me is the fact that everyone – American media and British media – were all in the dark about Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s visit to Montecito. Two Sundays ago, Prince Harry and Eugenie hit up a private suite at the Super Bowl and that was the first inkling anyone had that the Brooksbanks were visiting. I still believe that Eugenie had to come to California for work, because of the Frieze Los Angeles art show/sale. Eugenie still works for a British gallery and all of the big art people were in LA from the 17th through the 20th. I think Eugenie decided to make it a family thing, so she brought her husband and their son and they went to Montecito for a week or so before the Frieze.

At some point during the Family Brooksbank’s visit, all of the adults went out for a nice dinner in Santa Barbara. TMZ was the outlet willing to pay the big bucks for these photos, which you can see here. TMZ doesn’t even name the restaurant! I wanted to look at the menu, boo! Anyway, this is the first photo of Meghan since the Christmas card photo. She was also snapped by a paparazzo in Santa Barbara before Christmas. They called her a famewhore and suggested that she’d sell out the precious royal title to everyone and everything, and all she does is stay quiet, do good work, raise her kids and bang her ginger husband.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank out for dinner. https://t.co/sto39EG9go — TMZ (@TMZ) February 22, 2022