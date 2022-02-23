Duchess Kate got broody around Danish babies, then went down a LEGO slide

I waited for hours yesterday for the first photos of the Duchess of Cambridge’s Keen Copenhagen events to come out. As I mentioned yesterday, there seemed to be a lull of about two hours between Kate’s arrival (with little fanfare and no press) in Denmark and her first event, a trip to the University of Copenhagen. The one photo of her arrival came from the British embassy in Denmark, and Kate deboarded the plane with her Regulation Sausage Curls™. Then magically, a few hours later, the curls were no more and her hair was flat-ironed. She clearly had, like, a two-hour window built into her first day (of a two-day tour) where she got to redo her hair and reapply.
Some style notes from yesterday’s look: her red blazer was from Zara and it retails for $90. She also wore earrings from a Copenhagen-based jewelry designer named Maria Black, which retail for $366. Her necklace was from Monica Vinader, retailing at $390. I bet the frilly white blouse was a repeat. She has several of those frilly little-girl blouses that she uses as layering pieces.
Anyway, as I said, her first stop was to a university, where she play-acted a childhood development academic. I’m shocked that she didn’t whip out her PIE CHARTS and her Five Big Questions survey results (lmao). She did meet with some little Danish babies and seeing their chubby Danish cheeks made Kate feel all broody. She told people that seeing all of the babies “makes me very broody. William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.’” Man, Kate bums me out sometimes. She really would love to have another kid, so why doesn’t she? Why is William so hellbent on stopping at three?
After that, Kate went to the LEGO Foundation Playlab. She played with LEGOS and went down a big slide like a big 40-year-old girl. She posed at the bottom for photographers, because that was the whole point of the visit. I wish she would have taken off her shoes, damn. She must have some janky feet.
This video produced by KP – yikes.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220222-Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Visits the LEGO Foundation PlayLab at the Carlsberg Campus, University College Copenhagen, Denmark, on day one of a two-day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220222-Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Visits the LEGO Foundation PlayLab at the Carlsberg Campus, University College Copenhagen, Denmark, on day one of a two-day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
USA Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220222-Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Leaving the Frederiksberg Children`s Museum
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: DDP/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, reacts as she slides down a slide during a visit at the LEGO Foundation PlayLab in Copenhagen, Denmark February 22, 2022.,Image: 664230740, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JOHN SIBLEY / Avalon
-
-
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220222-Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Visits the LEGO Foundation PlayLab at the Carlsberg Campus, University College Copenhagen, Denmark, on day one of a two-day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Copenhagen, DENMARK – Catherine Duchess of Cambridge (Kate Middleton) during a visit to Introduction Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Programme at Copenhagen University, on the first day of her 2 day visit to Denmark.
Pictured: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visits Copenhagen, Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 22 FEBRUARY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Copenhagen, DENMARK – Catherine Duchess of Cambridge – Kate Middleton on a working visit with The Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood in Copenhagen, Denmark.
The Center aims to drive awareness of and action on the extraordinary impact of the early years. On this trip, it will learn from Denmark’s example as a country widely recognized as a world leader in its approach and investment in early childhood development.
Pictured: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge – Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 22 FEBRUARY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Copenhagen, DENMARK – Catherine Duchess of Cambridge – Kate Middleton on a working visit with The Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood in Copenhagen, Denmark.
The Center aims to drive awareness of and action on the extraordinary impact of the early years. On this trip, it will learn from Denmark’s example as a country widely recognized as a world leader in its approach and investment in early childhood development.
Pictured: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge – Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 22 FEBRUARY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Copenhagen, DENMARK – Catherine Duchess of Cambridge – Kate Middleton on a working visit with The Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood in Copenhagen, Denmark.
The Center aims to drive awareness of and action on the extraordinary impact of the early years. On this trip, it will learn from Denmark’s example as a country widely recognized as a world leader in its approach and investment in early childhood development.
Pictured: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge – Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 22 FEBRUARY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220222-Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Visits the LEGO Foundation PlayLab at the Carlsberg Campus, University College Copenhagen, Denmark, on day one of a two-day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
USA Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220222-Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Leaving the Frederiksberg Children`s Museum
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: DDP/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
So another day of deeply substantive work, then.
Those jazz hands are working even going down the slide! Work never stops!! LOL
That’s why she wore the trousers: she knew about the slide! It’s all about adapting to your job!
They’re like rudders- they help with directional air flow on the way down.
She is getting dragged on Twitter and tiktok and they’re using this to show how expensive and useless the monarchy are. I love that the republic and independence movements get a boost whenever keen does stuff
All I can say after seeing that mess is “Congratulations to the people who paid for that little trip. Really, money well spent!” Jesus.
I think she looked adorable the whole time there. The outfit is not my thing but her hair and make up are lovely, she looks very youthful.
And the kids are funded by the taxpayers, so I think 3 is already pushing it.
I thought she looked great also. She must have a strong core because she just popped right back up after coming down the slide. It would’ve taken me several awkward seconds to get back on my feet, lol.
Me, too! But it looked like fun, too bad it wasn’t spontaneous…. She stood forever at the top before going down.
Just calling attention to herself.
Adorable?? She is 40 & looks far from youthful
I think the slide thing was fun and she looked really adorable.
And to me she looks really youthful, younger than 40.
@Mmc this is going to sound snarkier than I mean, but its the botox/fillers. That’s why she looks so youthful. You can see in the first picture of the post that her forehead has no lines when she lifts her eyebrows.
So yes, she does look younger and pretty good on this trip, but that’s because she got touched up very recently.
MMC
It’s the fillers, makeup and photoshop. You can see they’ve actually hidden Kate’s natural features. A birthmark, wrinkles, bags under her eyes.
All traits she’s had since her school days suddenly gone. If anyone had enough work done to change our features we’d all look younger.
I mean, I guess pretty much every famous person does these things. And hers looks really natural.
And she has great hair.
She does look cute and seems to be beaming with happiness. She has always been very pretty. That’s a nice job if you can get it.
I’d look adorable too if I got that much photoshop to make all my fillers and makeup look smooth and natural. She does not look like this in untouched photos.
I like this look too. She looks appropriate and businesslike. I’ve always thought the crazy smile and jazz hands were just fake, but her laugh was genuine as she came down the slide.
The bigger issue is that this nonsense is funded by taxpayers and classified as “work.” As for why Kate doesn’t just have another baby, that would require sleeping with her husband, wouldn’t it?
Yeah, and the last time that happened was probably when they conceived Louie.
With Kate nothing is spontaneous, she plans the “spontaneous” events by planning ahead, like when she hit the chords on the piano.
Sorry, nothing “adorable” about this woman. She’s a liar, a manipulator, and she helped push her pregnant sister in law to suicide ideation. I don’t care what she looks like on the outside; inside, it’s poison.
Exactly. Using a word for children to describe this lazy mean 40 year old wearing a tight ruffled collar like a school girls uniform really hits me the wrong way.
Thank you Merricat – the Cambridge stans are out in full force today aren’t they. Saying “she has nice hair” or “I think she looks great” is all they can say because she is abysmally stupid, uninformed and uninterested in anything of importance other than herself. I can’t imagine what the Danish royal family must think of her, they’re probably laughing and rolling their eyes behind her back.
If we are going to say nonsense that she looks adorable in the photoshopped photos then don’t complain about those who say she looks tired when the non photoshopped photos show up.
This is all a game to her and adorable is what you call a child. Not a 40 year old woman who is pretending to be an expert in early years development.
Right, adorable people don’t go mean girling like Kate did with her brother in law and sister in law.
I can’t believe that they call this work.
And this “tour” doesn’t seem to be getting a whole lot of hype in general? Maybe there’s someone here who has a better finger on the pulse and can correct me. But the most attention this trip seemed to get was yesterday when the Cambridge stans accused meghan of overshadowing.
And she was apparently “overshadowed” by a blurry picture of people eating. That says not much for her. She was mostly overshadowed by TQ and her covid is what is amusing.
Twitter was very chaotic after that hollywood unlocked rumor dropped 😂
@Chloe – What rumor?
@baytampabay: on Hollywood Unlocked’s instagram there was a post that the Queen had died. The post in it of itself was laughable because they spoke “sources in the Royal Kingdom” and apparently she was planning to go the Edward Enninful’s wedding this weekend. Reading the post you could tell the story was fake but Jason Lee (the owner of HU) was doubling down, convinced his sources were legit. Spoiler alert; they weren’t.
Anyway, it sent twitter into a frenzy and let me tell you if this is how twitter will react if she actually does meet her maker one day, the royalists might want to delete the twitter app of their phone’s that day.
Publicity and getting your photo taken is a job when famous.
So she had two events her first day? She had the first meeting, then went to the Lego foundation, and that was it?
And yes she completely went to the embassy and got her hair restyled. So all the talk about how she was 30 minutes late bc of a delayed flight….no, it was because she had styling time built in and she wasn’t going to change that.
We were watching ITV last night and the last item was Keen whizzing down the slide – we looked at each other in actual shock! All the grave things happening around the world and our soft power is f*cking about on a slide?? Embarrassing.
She was super keen not to be seen on the floor for too long she almost tripped
Also I figured why with this outfit all I saw was Meghan at the Robert Clack school in 2020. It was the textured blazer. Did she wear textured blazers before 2018 does anyone remember?
Yeah, she has & lots of Zara blazers, too.
Get your stones ready…
I’m actually fine with the two hour delay to refresh post traveling and I wish I had more time to get myself right for my first meeting on work trips. And I think the slide thing was fine if not cute.
What I’m perennially upset about is 1) Kate pretending to be a child development expert 2) consistently shilling that trash “survey” data that says one should have money and two parents in your early years for face peril and 3) Meghan does cute goody things and gets pilloried for it and I wish she’d get the same amount of positive attention that this one does.
Isn’t it a really short flight from London to Copenhagen? If it was longer I would have more sympathy for the whole “post traveling refresh.” But also, she was late to her first engagement and the excuse given was that the plane was late. No, she was late because she refused to budge on her post travel refresh time.
Yes, Becks1, the flight from London to Cph is about 90 minutes. I’m sure plenty of people make that trip with carry-on luggage and go straight to their meetings or whatever.
Back in 2019 when archie was just a few days old, Harry made a trip to the Hague and was back home in Windsor within a few hours. And the BM dragged him for it, SMH. Its not that far from London and KKHate didn’t need to build any time into her schedule to refresh her hair and botox.
@oh_hey: I agree. I am more irked by the very superficial discussion of early childhood issues. The challenges are real and KP treats them as PR for the duchess. Fine; you want to halo effect for Kate. There are ways to get that without diminishing the topic.
+1
Yeah, I don’t mind if someone wants to spend time to get ready for an event, especially one with photographers. But I do feel like that should be accounted for in the planning and schedule so people don’t have to wait around. Being on time is respectful and classy imo. But maybe it was really plane stuff…idk?
When Charles and Camilla visited our city in the US, they started in the early morning and went to about five or six events apiece (they split up for the afternoon). Neither of them changed outfits; Camilla was at a garden with children, getting her hands dirty while planting and never changed out of her dressy skirt suit. Charles wrapped up the day with a speech. If Kate has to primp between engagements like this, she’ll never be able to fill the Princess of Wales role.
Doesn’t she fly private? There’s no need to refresh after private jet travel. The hair and make up people are there with her and do it on the plane.
This is seriously all about changing her looks, or her hairdresser does sausage curls to be combed out later for a soft wave after they drop. Either way, she could have been on time.
I think they made it a point to say she flew commercial….but an hour and a half flight should not require that much “freshening up”.
Agree.
I guess I’m in the minority- I like this outfit. I love the ruffles peeking out from the blazer, the red of the blazer looks great on her, and the pants are a great width. And yay! no sausage curls. Maybe it’s because this looks like something I would wear but I think she’s showing some style.
Gillysirl, she has another mini ruffle shirt she wears under sweaters – that one I really like. It’s the one she wore on their official xmas 2020 family photo with the red sweater.
She’s so pointless. My god. This “tour” is not panning out as they think it is, with the Danish press backlash, and even wee contretemps between Eden and Dickie on Twitter over her “clothes horse” rep. Something nice. Her fresh Botox and fillers look pretty good this time, and I like the flat ironed hair better than the sausage curls. Best I can do.
What’s the danish press backlash?
Don’t wanna thread jack, but there are Dane articles/op-eds about how the Danish press was warned and threatened by the Brits *not* to question Kate about Andrew, discussing freedom of the press in democracy, and comparing the British royals (and Kate specifically) unfavorably to Danish royalty that deals professionally with the press at their public events.
Nobody was told not to mention Meghan or she would roll her eyes?
Ah, thx c-shell. I’ll wait and save my comments.
The whole thing is just photo ops absolutely no depth. She didn’t need to go to Denmark to find out whatever she found. I bet there are similar programs in Britain.
It feels totally pointless. And the cutesy Lego visit and slide thing looks like Kate is just conflating her mommy role (which is likely the thing she really loves most about her life) with her royal duties (which she does not seem to like) and then call it “research.”
I agree. Nothing earth shattering at all. This is a vanity project that screams, “Don’t you forget about me”
I think the “broody” thing is just playing into something she thinks makes her and William look relatable, because they think “normal” means “eighties sitcom tropes”. Har har, women can’t be around cute babies without wanting another, you better watch out!
Or maybe she’s wistful for her mat leave, who knows? Early child education is supposedly one if her interests, so if she really wanted to, she could volunteer at a local centre or playgroup.
Also, you know how we are supposed to ask “Could this meeting be an email?” This whole trip could have been an email.
Video chat. But then she wouldn’t get to slide and that reminded her stans so much of Diana.
Diana did not do the silly stuff and mugging that Kate does.
This “fact finding” tour most definitely could have been a meeting. Except I think this is actually a fundraising tour. The Lego foundation gives huge amounts of money to children’s charities. And this year in honor if legos 90th anniversary they announced they would be giving away grants to organizations that focused on early childhood. Katie Keen is looking for cash for her made up Research Centre. In 2019, the Cambridge’s made what seemed like a totally random trip to Pakistan. Then later it was revealed that the Aga Khan Foundation was one of the initial big money donors to Earthshot. Charles, Camilla and the Cambridge’s have made trips to Jordan this year. Queen Rania is in the board for Earthshot and Charles’ strategic markets environmental initiative was highlighted on the trip. This trips are largely unnecessary except for whatever self serving benefit or propaganda can be derived from it.
The fundraising angle is an interesting one. The LEGO Foundation is one of the really big ones in Denmark and it has done projects in collaboration with CP Mary’s foundation.
I think the “broody” thing is supposed to make the public think she and William actually talk to each other like intimate couples.
I def agree and think that the “broody” comment was to take some heat off the persistent rumors that she and William don’t live under the same roof. You ain’t fooling anyone though, girl.
The broody comments make her relatable to the conservative monarchists who think women should be silent look pretty and have babies. She might want another one but then again she gets a lot of help, more than most women.
William isn’t interested though. It would have happened within two years of Louis if he was. And even Louis would have been unlikely but for getting caught in the Dad dancing mess.
I like the outfit and she looks nice. On her at least (and most hah), it fits her vibe more than her more modern looking clothes.
The baby story: I’m sure she would like another one because this isn’t the first or second time she said it. But I can’t help but think this snippet is pre planned for a bit of quick press. Kate recently went viral-ish. and I say that very very loosely, basically some non royal watchers on social media saw the clip of her carrying the baby and William saying that she’s getting ideas. They thought it was a cute moment (which is pretty big for them because they usually don’t get any attention outside of a small bubble for their engagements) and now suddenly we are hearing a similar story about her and Will?
Just a tad sus. Just me?
As for why William probably only wanted two or three.. he, Harry and Charles care climate change enough to not want many kids. Harry also wanted to stop at two kids.
Not saying that Will cares about climate as much as the other two because I honestly don’t know given the helicopter. But they seem to have a similar mindset about having kids. I really think it is something the three of them share in common, maybe in varying levels but still.
I wonder how Kate felt when Meghan and the Yorks had their kids recently. Baby fever is real but girl you got three young kids. Enjoy it!
She’s says the broody comments every time she’s around small children. I’m sure she would like another child, but I also think she says it because she knows she’ll get attention for it. It’s also one of the few things the press can actually get a quote on because she doesn’t have very many off-the-cuff moments. I can’t stand William, but both parents need to agree on having another child and he is right to stick to his guns if he doesn’t want another one.
If she had another boy, she’d be praised for being “just like” the Queen with her three sons and daughter. If a girl, she would be said to look “just like Diana” or “just like the Queen.”
Here’s an idea for Kate, freely given: if you really want to push this idea that you care about Early Years and relevant research, then host a conference. Bring leading European experts together with academies and non-profits who work with children, sponsor programs that arise from or are improved by the discussions at the conference, and make an annual award presentation to leaders in those areas. Once you perfect this process in your back yard, expand to other continents or your commonwealth countries.
Kate would still have to do very little, but she would be helpful for once.
Roo, those are great ideas but Kate really doesn’t want to do anything that might be considered work.
It’s an excellent idea but Kate cannot for the life of her talk maturely with academics and researchers. She’d nod, grin, jazz hand and mumble. She would put NOTHING into something of that importance. She wouldn’t be able to make a speech or even do the opening and closing welcoming and thanking. Oh…and she’d have to leave the room every hour or 2 to have her hair and makeup redone.
This would mean undermining Brexit, the Tory Party, and Euroskepticism.
As many Brits have pointed out on Twitter in recent years there were plenty of early childhood centers and intiatives–until Cameron and his party gutted them with “Austerity.” The lack of knowledge of British society and politics + right-wing tabloid distractions is why Kate’s little project gets no pushback, which in turn keeps the conservatives involvement in destroying the UK covered up.
She doesn’t just have another baby because it would require having relations with the Duke and…I don’t think they do that anymore. Probably because he knows if he does, he’ll have three “spares,” when he only ever wanted the one.
Thought same.
“She must have some janky feet”. Dying.
She does. Just the normal results of wearing heels for much too long and too frequently. She showed her bare feet on a gym mat for an event way back.
I don’t think the press in Denmark are used to their Royals being so rude about punctuality.. they are making a point to let everyone know just how late she has been to every event planned and kept others waiting.
Do not know how a forty year old going down a slide is news or even Royal but she isn’t my FFQ.
Yeah, I have seen some reporters not liking how late she is being to all of her events. It’s very rude.
He doesn’t want her to have another because 1) he can’t leave while their children are small and 2) she’ll work even less. Not that I think he minds terribly that she doesn’t work much now. But I do think he cares when her numbers bottom out. They can’t beat his but they have to be there. He relies on her appearances, though they might be fewer, to take off the heat for a minute or three as needed.
I guess I finally have something good to say. I would have fallen on my bum coming out of the side, so good for her for making it look pretty effortless.
Hate the shoulder pads, she should have left the jacket open
As for why she wants another, I think the babies are the only part of the “job” she actually enjoys and the easiest way for her to maintain decent press and public understanding.
Except for the idea is being queen one day and she knows she’s ages for that.
She keeps having babies and she gets to say, look, I’ve done my job, I’m doing my job by raising them, I cannot be expected to do much else because I’m raising the royal children.
Yeah she looks good and all but it really irritates me as British citizen that this is all she’s good for – superficial things like her outfit and looks and looking great while going down a slide. There’s going to be nothing achieved beyond superficial things and another press release from her living room think tank she’s calling an early years centre. It’s just really frustrating that this is all she does with the platform she has.
I think that bit is a canned one liner she can trot out when around children. She cannot speak off the cuff and it’s probably been approved for her to repeat. Not even sure it’s true but makes her look sympathetic.
I’m so disappointed in the reporters. Every one of them should be asking about Andrew. Go ahead and be removed. KP can send their own photographer if they want but reporters should do their jobs. I will be very disappointed if they get away with this when they come to the US.
They will not get away with “this” in the USA.
Dear lord, the photos on the slide.. just why.
Good question. Just why, the whole trip?
At first, I thought she wanted to have three children because she was one of three, but I do believe that now she would like to have four because the Queen had four children. Also, Louis will be three this year, and she’s running out of excuses for not doing more work. Another baby would be a great excuse.
Elizabeth Kerri Mahon, I think Louis will be 4 this year. Archie will be 3.
A geriatric pregnancy, how is she going help with the work needed by the slimmed down monarchy?. Once again lots of newbies.
The whole slide thing is incredibly cringey. It’s one thing if you are a parent on a private visit to a park holding your small child and taking them down the slide, it’s a whole nother thing to go on essentially a diplomatic trip as a representative of your country without your kids and then you for some reason decide to jump into an enclosed slide and come shooting out the bottom? Surely somewhere around the first curve she might have reconsidered the bigger picture or at least wondered, “what if I, an adult, get stuck inside this thing and it has to be disassembled to get me out?”
Chaine, as crazy as it sounds, could this possibly be something in response to Meghan’s Ellen interview? Would she not know the difference between Ellen’s show and a “tour”?
Cringey is the correct word. I would be pretty embarrassed to go down a slide in my professional wear.
She’s 40. Diana was 20 years old and even at that age did not go in for the silly stuff to call attention to herself at that age.
The trip has been very light on substance and I think she could have down more engagements on both days.
Seen up close, I really do like the nubby fabric on the blazer. Jackie Kennedy was a nubby fan and made it a classic. The photos are flattering and in good light, so if we are only discussing appearance, I’d say this looks ok.
Pretty sure Jackie Kennedy wore mohair suits, very different from this blend of cheap fabrics.
She looks far happier and relaxed without Basher gurning at her or just snubbing her. Is all the talk of a fourth reassurance for everyone that she and Baldy are deeply in love and breeding for the grateful nation?
I think she genuinely wants a 4th child. She always looks so happy when her babies are young(plus she gets a long time off work). i’d believe the possibility more if Will didn’t look disgusted and annoyed by her every time they are together.
Also I will never not laugh at Keen Kate early childhood development expert.
Sunny, I just think she’s more comfortable around babies than toddlers, etc. Babies are happy if they’ve been fed, changed and cuddled. Toddlers and older actually expect interaction.
Every event at which Kate is photographed, there are shots of her laughing uproariously, even though no one else seems amused. Every event.
You know Kate was seething when Meghan, the York girls and even Zara, all have babies within the same year. She doesn’t like to be left behind. She knows that as her children grow, the interest in them decreases and it also means that the image of the “newly wed, young family” is over, which means, her and William have to put on more work for their future roles as future King and Queen.
I remember, not once some of us accused Press for infantilizing this woman. Nope. This is what she is. It’s pointless to expect work from her. I think, not just because she is lazy but because she isn’t capable to do something meaningful. Being pretty and smile – this is her job, apart from making babies. She is trying to do just that, and it could have been enough if she weren’t such mean, jealous, poisonous person.
This “slide show” made me cringe. I know she is a woman-child but this was too much even for her. It wasn’t appropriate. She wasn’t there to entertain herself.
Her slide show reminds me of her giggling while offering up insects to those at her table. The same immature, so out of her depth aura from her.
I think her ruffled blouse is the one she wore under a sweater in their LL Keen anniversary video.
Is the trip over? I don’t know why the Danish Royalty and press let themselves be used to embiggen Keen.
She. actually. wore. red. and. white. Whyyyyy…
All you really can say about the future future queen of England is that she has good hair. Everyone seems to agree with that. I know I do. And who can ask for anything more?
She never updated the hairdo and it does look unkempt at times.