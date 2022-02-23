Duchess Kate got broody around Danish babies, then went down a LEGO slide

I waited for hours yesterday for the first photos of the Duchess of Cambridge’s Keen Copenhagen events to come out. As I mentioned yesterday, there seemed to be a lull of about two hours between Kate’s arrival (with little fanfare and no press) in Denmark and her first event, a trip to the University of Copenhagen. The one photo of her arrival came from the British embassy in Denmark, and Kate deboarded the plane with her Regulation Sausage Curls™. Then magically, a few hours later, the curls were no more and her hair was flat-ironed. She clearly had, like, a two-hour window built into her first day (of a two-day tour) where she got to redo her hair and reapply.

Some style notes from yesterday’s look: her red blazer was from Zara and it retails for $90. She also wore earrings from a Copenhagen-based jewelry designer named Maria Black, which retail for $366. Her necklace was from Monica Vinader, retailing at $390. I bet the frilly white blouse was a repeat. She has several of those frilly little-girl blouses that she uses as layering pieces.

Anyway, as I said, her first stop was to a university, where she play-acted a childhood development academic. I’m shocked that she didn’t whip out her PIE CHARTS and her Five Big Questions survey results (lmao). She did meet with some little Danish babies and seeing their chubby Danish cheeks made Kate feel all broody. She told people that seeing all of the babies “makes me very broody. William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.’” Man, Kate bums me out sometimes. She really would love to have another kid, so why doesn’t she? Why is William so hellbent on stopping at three?

After that, Kate went to the LEGO Foundation Playlab. She played with LEGOS and went down a big slide like a big 40-year-old girl. She posed at the bottom for photographers, because that was the whole point of the visit. I wish she would have taken off her shoes, damn. She must have some janky feet.

This video produced by KP – yikes.

