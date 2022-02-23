Kensington Palace tried to bully the Danish media into not asking about Prince Andrew

Something interesting is happening around the Duchess of Cambridge’s two-day visit to Denmark: Kate is experiencing a Danish media which she and Kensington Palace cannot control. KP doesn’t have quid pro quo “deals” with the Danish media like they have with the British media. The Danish media doesn’t need a reason to yank a royal chain, the Danish media can just tell the truth about what’s going on behind the scenes and how bizarre everything is. For example, it’s being widely discussed in the Danish media – and especially among Danish royal reporters – that Kate arrived in Denmark 35 minutes late. Which they sort of forgave, because plane travel, etc, it’s not her fault. But then she showed up to her first engagement late too. Kate was only there, posing with mothers and babies for 30 minutes. She was literally just there for photos.

That’s not all though. A Danish royal reporter/commentator named Jacob Heinel Jensen wrote an interesting piece about how Kensington Palace was trying to dictate to the Danish press what they could and could not ask Kate. Specifically, the Danish press was being told that if they asked Kate about Prince Andrew, they could conceivably get their press passes revoked or something. From this Danish column, via Google Translate:

When Duchess Kate visits Denmark this week, Kensington Palace fears the visit will be disrupted by the Prince Andrew scandal. The British embassy warns the press against asking the Duchess questions about Prince Andrew. If you try, you will be thrown away.

The [Prince Andrew] scandal has cast a great shadow over the English royal house, and therefore they will at all costs avoid being dragged down into the mud by Prince Andrew. Therefore, the English royal family fears that Danish and foreign journalists will ask questions about Prince Andrew when Duchess Kate pulls on her work clothes with Crown Princess Mary. Therefore, the press has been told that questions of that caliber are not allowed.

But the thing is that there is a completely different tradition in Denmark for the press to talk to the royals when the opportunity arises. Crown Princess Mary has probably been the best in the Danish royal family to always show up for short interviews – or doorsteps if you will – when she is at work. The Crown Princess often wisely uses the opportunity to come out with her message.

But this is not how the piano plays in England, whose royal house is a completely different size than the Danish one. It is more exalted, and members of the royal family rarely speak to journalists. Therefore, so far, people have avoided talking about the Prince Andrew crisis in public. One has simply just chosen to shut down.

At BT, we tend to stick to the disc of what is reasonable to ask, but it’s just interesting to know what Duchess Kate – or Crown Princess Mary for that matter – thinks about the Prince Andrew scandal. In fact, I would also think that it is relevant in relation to the Duchess and the Crown Princess’ duties during the Danish visit. Among other things, the royal power women will visit a Danish organization that works to create equality between the sexes, and which helps women in crisis. Here it would be obvious to ask Duchess Kate what she thinks of her husband’s uncle’s clammy escapades.

If I were communications manager at the English royal house, I would probably also equip Duchess Kate to be able to answer wisely. But that’s just not going to happen, because the British royal family is not geared up for that at all. The Queen Elizabeth doctrine is that one should say and mean as little as possible. Even in the deepest crises, there has always been noisy silence from Buckingham Palace.

In January, a journalist tried to ask Prince William if he supported Prince Andrew and if he had spoken to him. Prince William remained silent. It is not very dressy for either Prince William or Duchess Kate to be silent in the case of Prince Andrew. Especially not when you have women’s rights as part of your field of interest. However, take a public distance from the man who has damaged the royal house for years!

Queen Elizabeth’s no comment doctrine probably worked fine in the 1950s. But we are writing 2022, and in the future, Prince William and Duchess Kate will probably have to get used to talking more and riding rid of communication shitstorms. Here they can learn something from the Danish royal family – and Duchess Kate can appropriately use the trip to Copenhagen as a royal study trip. Seen through British eyes, the Danish royal house is virtually scandal-free and much more down to earth. Here we call a spade a spade – and here we let journalists ask what they want. This is what is called press freedom. One of the most important elements of a modern democracy.