Kensington Palace tried to bully the Danish media into not asking about Prince Andrew

Something interesting is happening around the Duchess of Cambridge’s two-day visit to Denmark: Kate is experiencing a Danish media which she and Kensington Palace cannot control. KP doesn’t have quid pro quo “deals” with the Danish media like they have with the British media. The Danish media doesn’t need a reason to yank a royal chain, the Danish media can just tell the truth about what’s going on behind the scenes and how bizarre everything is. For example, it’s being widely discussed in the Danish media – and especially among Danish royal reporters – that Kate arrived in Denmark 35 minutes late. Which they sort of forgave, because plane travel, etc, it’s not her fault. But then she showed up to her first engagement late too. Kate was only there, posing with mothers and babies for 30 minutes. She was literally just there for photos.
That’s not all though. A Danish royal reporter/commentator named Jacob Heinel Jensen wrote an interesting piece about how Kensington Palace was trying to dictate to the Danish press what they could and could not ask Kate. Specifically, the Danish press was being told that if they asked Kate about Prince Andrew, they could conceivably get their press passes revoked or something. From this Danish column, via Google Translate:
When Duchess Kate visits Denmark this week, Kensington Palace fears the visit will be disrupted by the Prince Andrew scandal. The British embassy warns the press against asking the Duchess questions about Prince Andrew. If you try, you will be thrown away.
The [Prince Andrew] scandal has cast a great shadow over the English royal house, and therefore they will at all costs avoid being dragged down into the mud by Prince Andrew. Therefore, the English royal family fears that Danish and foreign journalists will ask questions about Prince Andrew when Duchess Kate pulls on her work clothes with Crown Princess Mary. Therefore, the press has been told that questions of that caliber are not allowed.
But the thing is that there is a completely different tradition in Denmark for the press to talk to the royals when the opportunity arises. Crown Princess Mary has probably been the best in the Danish royal family to always show up for short interviews – or doorsteps if you will – when she is at work. The Crown Princess often wisely uses the opportunity to come out with her message.
But this is not how the piano plays in England, whose royal house is a completely different size than the Danish one. It is more exalted, and members of the royal family rarely speak to journalists. Therefore, so far, people have avoided talking about the Prince Andrew crisis in public. One has simply just chosen to shut down.
At BT, we tend to stick to the disc of what is reasonable to ask, but it’s just interesting to know what Duchess Kate – or Crown Princess Mary for that matter – thinks about the Prince Andrew scandal. In fact, I would also think that it is relevant in relation to the Duchess and the Crown Princess’ duties during the Danish visit. Among other things, the royal power women will visit a Danish organization that works to create equality between the sexes, and which helps women in crisis. Here it would be obvious to ask Duchess Kate what she thinks of her husband’s uncle’s clammy escapades.
If I were communications manager at the English royal house, I would probably also equip Duchess Kate to be able to answer wisely. But that’s just not going to happen, because the British royal family is not geared up for that at all. The Queen Elizabeth doctrine is that one should say and mean as little as possible. Even in the deepest crises, there has always been noisy silence from Buckingham Palace.
In January, a journalist tried to ask Prince William if he supported Prince Andrew and if he had spoken to him. Prince William remained silent. It is not very dressy for either Prince William or Duchess Kate to be silent in the case of Prince Andrew. Especially not when you have women’s rights as part of your field of interest. However, take a public distance from the man who has damaged the royal house for years!
Queen Elizabeth’s no comment doctrine probably worked fine in the 1950s. But we are writing 2022, and in the future, Prince William and Duchess Kate will probably have to get used to talking more and riding rid of communication shitstorms. Here they can learn something from the Danish royal family – and Duchess Kate can appropriately use the trip to Copenhagen as a royal study trip. Seen through British eyes, the Danish royal house is virtually scandal-free and much more down to earth. Here we call a spade a spade – and here we let journalists ask what they want. This is what is called press freedom. One of the most important elements of a modern democracy.
I agree with all of this. It must be so bizarre for a non-British media to try to navigate the web of bullsh-t that is the Windsor family’s communications offices. It’s also true that it would never even occur to Kensington Palace (of Buckingham Palace, or Clarence House) to simply prepare a coherent message for the royals, give them appropriate talking points and allow the royals to comment when they’re inevitably asked. It’s asinine to expect modern royalty to never speak, to never comment on important, significant issues like human trafficking, the silencing of a rape victim, etc.
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220222-Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Visits the LEGO Foundation PlayLab at the Carlsberg Campus, University College Copenhagen, Denmark, on day one of a two-day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
Copenhagen, DENMARK – Catherine Duchess of Cambridge (Kate Middleton) during a visit to Introduction Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Programme at Copenhagen University, on the first day of her 2 day visit to Denmark.
Pictured: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visits Copenhagen, Kate Middleton
Copenhagen, DENMARK – Catherine Duchess of Cambridge (Kate Middleton) during a visit to Introduction Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Programme at Copenhagen University, on the first day of her 2 day visit to Denmark.
Pictured: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visits Copenhagen, Kate Middleton
Copenhagen, DENMARK – Catherine Duchess of Cambridge – Kate Middleton on a working visit with The Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood in Copenhagen, Denmark.
The Center aims to drive awareness of and action on the extraordinary impact of the early years. On this trip, it will learn from Denmark’s example as a country widely recognized as a world leader in its approach and investment in early childhood development.
Pictured: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge – Kate Middleton
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220222-Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Visits the LEGO Foundation PlayLab at the Carlsberg Campus, University College Copenhagen, Denmark, on day one of a two-day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
USA Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220222-Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Leaving the Frederiksberg Children`s Museum
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: DDP/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220222-Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Visits the LEGO Foundation PlayLab at the Carlsberg Campus, University College Copenhagen, Denmark, on day one of a two-day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
I have no words.
Off topic but in the jazz hands table picture where she kind of has a faux long bob almost, due to how her hair is flipped over her shoulder, she should really consider a cut as such, it makes her face look younger.
The fillers and photoshop makes her face look younger.
She definitely got a cosmedical refresh in recent months, her skin has been noticeably tighter and less paunchy.
I’m trying to figure out if this is a wig or clip-ins. I’m leaning towards wig.
I hate that jacket, though. The shoulder pads only showcase how thin she is.
Always with the jazz hands!
I can’t wait for the Cambridges to come to America and try that shit here. They won’t know what hit them.
Absolutely, the American press won’t tolerate being muzzled. Fun times! And l enjoyed reading that biting response from BT.
The only press that will be covering them will be People and Us and they aren’t going to ask any controversial questions.
I’m sure that’s true but I hope the rest of the press cover them coming and going with no fanfare or crowds, or perhaps protesters.
There will be fanfare and crowds. When William came to DC years ago I was astonished by the size of the crowd (even more so because I had completely forgotten he was visiting the World Bank that day).
@Mac But that was before they drove H&M out and William was younger and somewhat better looking.
@Snuffles
IF they even show up
Yeah, that’s going to be one ugly dukeout.
Rude Buttons McSimpleton. And stupid as you said. Not having a statement prepared is just ignorant. I continue to be astounded by the Brit royals are so stupid.
Been like that since engagement iterview. She stuttered and mumbled whwn asked about Princess Diana. She should have KNOWB questions like that would be asked AND been prepared to articulate better.
They only member of the BRF who has to answer for Andrew’s behavior is Andrew. A public apology and admission of wrong doing should have been part of the deal Charles and the queen made with him.
Kate having a canned answer ready to go isn’t “answering for Andrew.” the BRF should absolutely have prepped quick statements for the royals to have ready when they are asked about him. That’s not rocket science.
the only reason they haven’t done so is because the british press knows they aren’t allowed to ask.
I agree, but she should have gotten some kind of statement okayed. “I ‘m not able to address that” would be simple and suffice. I know it’s pure fkn arrogance pouring downhill from Petty Betty for generations, but damn, does it ever grate my nerves.
But not how things work if you are working for the same firm who let him get away with the behavior for years. They want to be treated like a business, you get questioned like a business.
Charles, the queen, and (to a lesser extent) William should all have to answer for why they are sheltering and funding and enabling this rapist, shielding him from the FBI. The English press ought to act like journalists not cringing medieval serfs.
They should all stick to the same, diplomatically worded statement like “Thank you for your question but we are not in the habit of commenting on private family matters” and leave it at that. But no, if and when those questions are asked they’ll get huffy and walk away or William will clench his jaws, glare and say “We certainly are not abusers or perverts” and stomp off.
Access to Kate and William was used to suppress the story about Andrew. Absolutely the Cambridges should be asked about that. And they should be asked about being racist.
I would agree in theory, but there is a nuance to this. If the BRF had publicly denounced Andrew long ago and appropriately dealt with him, it would be unfair to bring it up to Kate and other royals now while they are doing public appearances. But because the BRF chose to protect Andrew for so long and as mentioned above, trade press access for silence on Andrew, they have created this problem that continues to compound itself and signaled they are fine with what Andrew did. So at this point, it should be fair game for the press — and especially foreign press who do not need to demonstrate loyalty to the BRF — to demand answers from all the BRF members who represent the firm publicly.
LOL, I don’t think they trust Mumbles with more that ‘I’M BROODY’. Forget a lengthy statement.
I feel like that’s because they believe they are ‘above’ everyone and thus should not answer to peasants. Well, times have changed and they should know that silently smiling to the press while avoiding important topics isn’t a smart look.
30 minute photo op? That long huh.
Yep, it’s the Jill Biden visit all over again. Kate ends up looking completely out of depth, which she is, every time she goes off alone it seems. You get the sense that everyone is standing around looking at one another like ‘what is going on here??’ while Kate laughs and guffaws all around the room like a lunatic. She’s a complete embarrassment.
The BRF are so bad at this, they rely on soft diplomacy skills to give them an illusion of use in the modern world but yet they act like it’s 1875 and try to silence the plebs. How is there nobody either among the family itself or in any of the offices that can’t just sit them down and explain all this to them? (I know the answer to my own question is they are arrogant and ego driven)
There seems to be no diplomacy or skills, but they’re leaning into “soft” pretty well.
😂😂😂!
But where’s the soft diplomacy though?
I’m sure she made a great impression walking in front of the PC and a step ahead of the Q.. the BRF and K really think they are the worlds ruling RF 🙄.. we know about this because even legitimate media outlets can get petty when asked to not do there jobs and can’t ask any questions.
To be fair ,who on earth wants to answer such questions. Its like going to a job event and being asked about your dysfunctional family.
Or, its like going to a job event and being asked about your coworker and boss.
Exactly. In this instant the family is the business.
Noki as an educated diplomat they claim she is she should be ready to answer every questions including the uncomfortable ones. If you can’t do that then don’t go out or do things with the media
Noki – want to and prepared to are different things. Non British media can ask whatever they want. It’s ridiculous to not be prepared for the uncomfortable questions.
If Kate made any comment about Andrew it would completely overshadow the trip. The UK needs a trade deal with Denmark and she is there to show what good friends the two nations are.
Seems to me the best way to promote diplomacy is not to dictate what the press can or can’t ask, and also to show up on time.
Kate doesn’t need to answer anything about Andrew or anyone else. But if she is so fragile that she can’t even politely ignore uncomfortable questions the way most of us do on a daily basis then her role as a representative is pretty pathetic – well, more so than usual.
I also fail to see how going down a slide is going to earn them a trade deal.
It goes both ways. The Danish RF doesn’t want Kate to come to the country and be asked embarrassing questions about her in-laws.
The British Embassy could simply have told the Danish media that Kate won’t answer any questions about Andrew. To threaten the media with expulsion from her events is such a misstep – because THAT is what pissed off the Danish press. It is such a high-handed, bullying attitude and that doesn’t go go down well here.
Personally I think if the Danish RF cared that much they would have been the ones making these requests, not KP.
And as we can see from the linked article, not all Danes are fans.
It doesn’t matter either way really but let’s not pretend.
Isn’t Denmark in the EU? They already have a trade deal with Denmark through the EU. Kate’s visit is purely royal PR, specifically her own PR as it is a fact-finding mission *eyeroll*
@Myra Brexit means the UK left the EU.
Denmark is part of the EU and can not negotiate individual trade deals. Either a deal with the whole EU or non at all.
Thats one of Britains problems, after Brexit they lost all trade deals negotiated by the EU.
@Mac That’s my point. UK already has a trade deal with the EU, so it cannot be seeking an individual one with Denmark as the UK-EU trade deal also applies to Denmark. This means that this little trip is purely a self-promo one and not necessarily recommended by the UK foreign office.
I love that there’s a Danish word for “shitstorm.”
I wonder if the Brits also tried to impose a gag on questions about Covid infections amongst the Windsors.
Sorry to disappoint but the Danish word for shitstorm is – shitstorm 😉
Aw, dang it! That’s something I wondered about, too! How awesome google translate was to come up with ‘shitstorm’ from the original Danish. Sigh.
I learned a Danish word today!
“We don’t talk about Andrew, no, no, no. . .”
“Andrew came in with a mischevious grin, wan*er…”
I’m going to be humming that all afternoon
What else!!!!
This is stuck in my head for the rest of the day for sure!
This article addresses so many issues and makes a lot of great points.
I mean really, how hard would it be to prepare some talking points for the royals about questions they KNOW they’re going to get asked? Kate getting asked about Andrew isn’t a surprise. It’s not out of the blue. It’s not like they’re asking Kate what she thinks Johnson should do about Putin.
and I know that Kate isn’t answerable for Andrew’s behavior, but in this context its a little more nuanced than that – she’s in Denmark as a representative of the Queen and the Queen’s son (who until very recently also worked as her representative abroad) has just settled a rape case in the US. People have questions about the royal family and they’re not dumb for wanting those questions answered.
There seems to be a general lack of coordination between the houses. But I wonder if the Johnson/Putin question might not be the easier one. There are a lot of big questions about Andrew – he hasn’t admitted guilt, but he’s been banished; he’s been banished, but not really; he owes a lot of money, but doesn’t have any; he’s been a slime for decades, but the RF has put up with it. The RF’s behavior in all this has been pretty indefensible and I don’t know that it’s fair to Kate to be the first one on the front lines with this.
Kate wouldn’t be the first one to have to answer questions about Andrew if the royal family didn’t effectively monitor and muzzle the press. Other royals have been doing work events since the Andrew settlement was announced. Kate being the first bc she’s in Denmark is only bc the royal family controls their press coverage so tightly.
@Becks1 – Oh, absolutely. The RF’s behavior has been indefensible post-settlement as well as before. They know all the questions will be uncomfortable – the main one being “why do you keep supporting a rapist?” And now they’re compounding their cowardice by trying to bully the Danish press, which puts the spotlight on Kate. This isn’t going to go away.
Kate has yet to say anything about putting out a false story about Meghan so she should answer questions about that.
That said it wouldn’t be hard to give a canned comment well except it would be hard for kate because she is not very good at speaking without specific direction.
Well she didn’t go there to answer questions or talk she went there to take pics n have fun sliding down in a slide .
I thought the same thing – she did the slide as a photo op and a distraction from not actually doing ANYTHING. They are really embarrassing.
I see her going down the slide with that huge laugh (no children on sight) and I wonder how her admirers try to attack Meghan who is doing her own independent thing when she did a goofy segment in Ellen’s show.
When Meghan shows up to work, she works and is prepared , not laughing and posing for 30 min.
The Danish press reporting without fear or favour. Refreshing for once
It’s very refreshing! The RR tries to convince everyone of their importance and how busy they are. Apparently not so much.
Its a refreshing scenario for certain! I love that the Danes aren’t hiding the facts with regards to how the BRF operate with regards to the press. They have different rules in other countries and do not take kindly to being bullied into NOT asking important and issues regarding the BRF.
How hard would it be to learn a few lines to respond to questions? It’s not rocket science or how the rest of the world operates! It’s the 21st century, adapt!
It is the fact that they want to dictate for me. I feel like even a simple “no comment” would have been better than throwing your toys out of the pram and telling journalists what they can’t and can ask. So much for freedom of press.
Someone said in one of the other Kate threads today that one of Kate’s problems is that she thinks she’s the most important person in the room. I think that is essentially the RF’s problem on the world stage with other royals. The British RF believe THEY are the most important royals who ever royaled. This repeatedly comes back to bite them when they interact with other royals or foreign powers. They try to muzzle the press wherever they go because that’s how they do it in the UK. But other countries don’t play those games. They never ever learn.
Accept they didn’t really. They should have asked about Andrew and anything else. She needs them promoting her more than they need another pic of Keen.
Good point. They complained about being muzzled, yet they muzzled themselves.
But i don’t think members of the Danish press ever actually thought about asking her about andrew though. Which is why they found this instruction so odd.
Awesome. Also, Andrew’s “clammy escapades.”
omg I am calling them clammy escapades forever. Except escapades sounds slightly rakish which is Google translate not nailing the tone. Maybe clammius felonius.
I love Google Translate – its translation from Italian of “World Cup” is “Goblet of the Planet.”
And “Clammius Felonius” needs to be a new legal category.
I haven’t read the original Danish piece but there is a word in Danish “klam”, which can be translated to “gross” or “nasty”. Maybe the “clammy” in the British translation came from this? It is an odd term to use but it is google translate, which always produce some weird results.
If I was running BRF communications, I would have emailed everyone a basic response that they could repeat when asked about Andrew. Muzzling the press works in the UK but as shown by this article, it doesn’t work elsewhere.
And it’s going to be lot worse than this if they’re planning to come around to the US for Earthshot.
Seriously, how difficult would it be for Kate to say, if asked:
“I can’t comment on the Duke of York’s situation. I do want to state that it’s important to stand up for survivors of abuse, and that we listen to their voices and learn from their stories.”
The language could be finessed obviously, by someone who took more than the 30 seconds I took to write that. But she should have a basic anodyne noncommital response to the question.
That’s an excellent response, Lanne! It avoids commenting on Andrew’s guilt, but addresses a real and pressing issue in society. Obviously that’s too nuanced for members of the BRF to employ.
Good response,@Lanne, but it’s 36 words all strung together in 2 sentences. Any chance you could condense this to make it easier to memorize and/ or to fit in a small notecard?
Right? It’s communications 101.
Oh the American media outlets and press are going to be fun for these sycophants good luck with that American tour.. will be interesting to see if the Caribbean tour countries allow the press to be bullied into silence by the BRF.
There will be Windrush questions by the Caribbean press and rightly so.
Good. One suspects the Caribbean press will be in one butt-kicking mood.
Is this a Danish photographer or did she bring her own? Pics are very flattering.
I wonder about all those pictures too. She looks like she is in her 20s.
Have you all seen her music videos with the kids in front of the fire?
How many video cameras did she bring?
The royal family operating like Trump, threatening to pull press passes if asked justified questions, is outrageous.
I disagree with people saying she shouldn’t be asked about Andrew. She’s a powerful person allegedly representing vulnerable children and women, and furthermore shunning is the only option open, especially when the legal system can’t be used, to show that certain behavior is unacceptable. (It is conservatives who make this argument that public pressure is enough to change behavior, therefore it applies even more to the royal family.)
Asking her about shunning Andrew is absolutely something that should happen. Otherwise it just says yeah we will all go along with this collusion to shield the royals and hence public from discomfort and rug sweep. This sends a really toxic message that abuse will not be covered and will be ignored. (Unless they can accuse MM of it.)
ETA not sure why this is a reply where it landed…
Chris Jackson is in Denmark so it’s possible these are from him.
The way that this woman is coddled and cosseted is horrible and so telling that at the age of 40 and after 10 yrs a royal, she still can’t be trusted to answer any question put to her. It would help her charities so much if she would say a word to the press about the how that particular charity helps and how one could make a donation or get involved. Instead we get endless hair, makeup and clothing stories. Argh! It’s just so frustrating!
She is there as a representative of the Crown. It’s part of the job.
Dunno why they’re so worried about it when William the wordsmith practically wrote the response: “We are very much not a paedo family.”
KP isn’t even including any clips of Kate’s impromptu and roundtable speaking on their own Instagram account, opting instead for soothing instrumental music as the background. That Danish reporter should have done some research and figured out that Kate is called Mumbles for a reason. Now Burger King and Charles and Camilla should probably be coached with a canned answer to these questions. It’s time for the Royals to grow up and stop dodging difficult subjects. Of course, Burger King did aim to address the racist rumors and we got the iconic “we are very much not racist” line and after that he too was probably warned to shut up. The royals continue to look like bullies with their threat to remove anyone who asks the wrong question. Why do journalists of all people fold in the face of these bullies?
I’m so confused about the little girl ruffles poking out of a tailored double breasted blazer
Very, um, awkward fashion choice, indeed.
The Danish press are exposing the BRF for what they are. Not to thread jack but she was late to the nursery engagement this morning, then late for meet the Danish Queen….
I don’t believe in silenting the press because I believe it just makes the royals seem to be above every one, which I’m sure they believe they are. But I don’t understand why Kate should answer questions about her husband fathers brother. They are not even close relatives and everything happened long before she married William. The Queen or Charles should answer those questions.
Think of them as coworkers and not family. And think of every single person who got asked about Harvey Weinstein – what they knew, how much they knew, when they knew it.
I said this above, but its not so much that Kate alone has to answer for Andrew. It’s that the BRF silences the press so much in the UK and forbids any questions being asked etc that when they go to a place like Denmark, the british royals are kind of SOL bc the reporters there aren’t used to being muzzled. If the BRF tried to control their own press less, there would be less pressure on Kate in this instance.
My guess is the Firm knew what they were doing by sending her to Denmark and what kind of questions it would raise (like this current convo) and it was done intentionally so that people would shrug and say “well Kate can’t be expected to answer for that” and then everyone forgets about and moves on because Poor Poor Innocent Kate.
She is there as a representative for the family on behalf of the Queen, and while she might not have been part of the BRF while the crimes were being committed, she sure as heck has been there while they were dealing with (covering up/ignoring) the charges, and the recent settlement in the case.
Actually, given her distance from Andrew personally, she might have been able to get away with a simple no comment or vague statement. But to try to dictate terms and threaten the press when you are a guest in their country is not only stupid and short-sighted, it’s downright tyrannical.
It comes with the territory as she is a representative of the BRF. The British Royal Family really should be viewed as a workplace, as a company. She is there as a spokesperson for a company, more than of a family in the way that we would normally think of our own. One should think of Prince Andrew as a senior officer of a firm that she represents and questions in this light are fair game.
“If I were communications manager at the English royal house, I would probably also equip Duchess Kate to be able to answer wisely. But that’s just not going to happen…”
Preach! Seriously, this is what we have been saying for years on CB. If you are going to perform a public role, funded by taxes, you should not be flummoxed by this most basic of questions.
It also leads me to wonder how W and K will manage media questions on their upcoming Caribbean vacation, er, work trip. Do they really think they won’t be asked about Harry and Meghan, racism, the future for commonwealth countries, and Windrush? Let alone Andrew and the Queen’s health. I don’t think either of them is equipped to answer any of these.
There is no way Windrush won’t come up or the issue of delayed deportations until their visit is gone. The press outside of the UK is not bound by the invisible contract.
“The Queen Elizabeth doctrine is that one should say and mean as little as possible. Even in the deepest crises, there has always been noisy silence from Buckingham Palace.”
This is exactly right. She set the precedent and. being the longest serving monarch in British history, it’s become a standard of practice they all follow. And look like absolute idiots.
I LOVE the phrase “noisy silence” – they think they’re not saying anything, but oh, they are. They are.
“Communication shitstorms” is 100% correct, LMAO!
In this day & age, you can really see how the RF controls their media. I wonder if Chuck will change communication strategies when he becomes king or just continue on with the same old nonsense.
Maybe they could ask about her new face as well?
They should ask about her eating disorder too , definitely ask where William is dipping his wick and maybe throw in an inquiry or two as to Chuck’s shady business deals .
Asking her for a response to Meghan saying the crying story put in the press was false and never corrected would be a very legitimate question.
That too, legitimate journalists the world over are lining up to ask pertinent gossip questions . Inquiring minds want to know.
As the writer said, the British Royal Family is stuck in the 1950s. Harry and Meghan tried to do something different on the South Africa tour by letting somebody from the press pool ask questions on various stops on the tour but they already had one foot out the door by that time.
Did they ask any questions on Andrew?
Or are they just pointing out they were warned not to ask questions on Andrew?
Are they pointing out the censorship while cooperating with it?
I LOVE all of this. I’m clearly so indoctrinated to the way our media only does sycophancy that it’s pleasantly shocking to read this and I don’t disagree with any of it.
This family is a business that we pay for so yes, they absolutely should have comments to make on the key issues of the day. If you don’t like what’s going on in the ‘firm’ then tidy the house up! TQ has let things fester for 70 years and those toxic chickens are coming home to roost. These layabouts are going to have to actually start taking accountability for what’s happening in the organisation.
This is chilling, and similar things are happening with our government. The not-so-invisible contract is plain as day for anyone with half a brain cell, but it still prevails.
Thanks for translation of the Danish article. I think it is completely on point. Paints an accurate picture of the British royal family and their relationship with the press, and also sheds light on the way the BM operates.
These translations are delightful! “The Queen Elizabeth doctrine is that one should say and mean as little as possible.” “…when Duchess Kate pulls on her work clothes with Crown Princess Mary.” “…this is not how the piano plays in England.”
I appreciated it. It was well written and the snark was real. All the better because it was anchored on truth. The pantomime of pretense and pretension that is the BRF.
I’m already trying to think of ways to work “this is not how the piano plays in England” into my everyday conversations!
THE SHADE OF THIS PIECE, I LOVE IT ALL.
Honestly, how can the RF be so stuck in the past, even seeing the reactions around them? It truly is baffling and I’m so fcking glad someone is finally talking about it. The audacity of these people, to ignore ‘difficult’ topics because they’re not ‘equipped’ to answer them -see : unprepared, but then they have ‘mental health’ or ‘gender equality’ charities.. pff, please.
Also, I loved how he pointed how all Kate did was basically pose for photos and that she should learn from the Danish royals, LOL, FACTS.
I guess the Danish press didn’t get the British Royal Family Memo that Kweeny’s Jazz Hands do the TALKING (and her dead eyes sometimes do the rolling)
I could be wrong peeps, I might have to get my magnifying glass out but I think I see pie charts on those papers in Kate the child physiologist hand.
Lol, they certainly look like pie charts, but one is in color. I don’t think they let Kate use color yet.
Look, color ink is not cheap. You can’t just use it carelessly. When she launches her TEN question initiative, THEN she can use color.
This article is very interesting and throwing in how the Danish press is discussing how she’s been late to every event even when meeting the queen of Denmark really shows how much the British media protects the BRF.
While kate doesn’t make any decisions, her husband will be the one to take over the institution currently protecting Andrew and paying in fill his security whole disputing Harry wanting to pay for his own on visits. There should be some scrutiny for this.
Yeesh. This jacket still sucks. Nubbly fabrics don’t look good on many people.