Duchess Kate wore skinny jeans & a Seeland jacket to a Danish kindergarten

The Duchess of Cambridge got up bright and early (not really) for her first event in Denmark today. She visited a kindergarten which seems to be placed in some kind of scrappy little forest, where the kids get to play outdoors and learn about wood and maybe campfires or something. Obviously, I’m not a child development expert. Neither is Kate! LOL. This is why she went to Denmark in the first place: it is a “fact-finding mission” for Kate’s Keen Buttons and Early Years Institute. She is gathering so much data for her Danish pie charts.

For this stop, we got to see Country Casual Kate, which is arguably one of her better fashion categories. Kate wore black skinny jeans (ugh), a very cute turtleneck sweater, a repeat of her “£209 green Seeland wax jacket” and boots from Blundstone (retail: £170). All in all, a very “Country Kate” look. We’ve seen versions of this for years, she just swaps out sweaters and skinny jeans sometimes. Shall we talk about how she tucked in her sweater? I’ve never tucked in a sweater in my life.

Later today, Kate will meet Queen Margarethe, and then Kate will join Princess Mary at an event for one of Mary’s projects, supported by Mary’s foundation. The event involves survivors of domestic violence. I imagine Kate will be very keen to learn what a real royal foundation does and how Mary’s foundation actually puts money into action. We’ll see.