Duchess Kate wore skinny jeans & a Seeland jacket to a Danish kindergarten

The Duchess of Cambridge got up bright and early (not really) for her first event in Denmark today. She visited a kindergarten which seems to be placed in some kind of scrappy little forest, where the kids get to play outdoors and learn about wood and maybe campfires or something. Obviously, I’m not a child development expert. Neither is Kate! LOL. This is why she went to Denmark in the first place: it is a “fact-finding mission” for Kate’s Keen Buttons and Early Years Institute. She is gathering so much data for her Danish pie charts.
For this stop, we got to see Country Casual Kate, which is arguably one of her better fashion categories. Kate wore black skinny jeans (ugh), a very cute turtleneck sweater, a repeat of her “£209 green Seeland wax jacket” and boots from Blundstone (retail: £170). All in all, a very “Country Kate” look. We’ve seen versions of this for years, she just swaps out sweaters and skinny jeans sometimes. Shall we talk about how she tucked in her sweater? I’ve never tucked in a sweater in my life.
Later today, Kate will meet Queen Margarethe, and then Kate will join Princess Mary at an event for one of Mary’s projects, supported by Mary’s foundation. The event involves survivors of domestic violence. I imagine Kate will be very keen to learn what a real royal foundation does and how Mary’s foundation actually puts money into action. We’ll see.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
She looks fairly tired in some of these photos.
If the Queen did pass last night, and they are trying to hush it up, that might account for a sleepless night.
@Jezz What???
There was a massive SM story going around last night that she died.
It was a random blog in Hollywood and no other media confirmed it. Besides this would have been announced in the morning UK time if true.
She always looks tired at morning events. She will look completely different by the afternoon.
This is my thought too. The bags under her eyes look so pronounced and the makeup nor the Botox is not working. Yikes.
I am no Kate fan, but man being a woman sucks. She is 40 and hit some bad lighting. Of course her skin isn’t going to be flawless and without a line or bump. It’s so so exhausting to hear women criticized for fillers, Botox and surgery, and in the next breath criticized for looking old, tired, or puffy or for having “bad” Botox or fillers, as if they injected themselves. It’s just a damned if you do, damned if you don’t. There is so much more to snark on Kate about that doesn’t have to do with her aging.
It always wears off pretty fast with Kate. The fillers settle and she has a window of a few days it seems. It’s also a matter of that morning sun at the least flattering angles and less photoshop.
Past articles have shown us from 2 outlets covering the same event how drastically different Kate can look.
Damn. Sometimes I think about dropping my daily flax oil shots (calories). Pictures like this sober me up quick.
Ladies: walnuts, oily fish, flax. It makes a BIG difference.
@Hereforit – Meh, I think she would get less criticism for “aging” if she just….aged and regularly let outlets show her as she actually is. She looks older and more tired in these pics BECAUSE the ones from yesterday were so photoshopped.
If her pictures weren’t touched up, or she completely backed off the fillers etc and just let herself age, I think overall there would be less comments because there wouldn’t be such a contrast between one day and the next.
I don’t think anyone looks at a picture of Princess Anne or Countess Sophie and thinks “wow, they look tired” because they just always look like themselves.
and I think in general we snark on it because her looks are the only thing she has going for her, even according to her own fans (who can’t talk about anything but her weight and hair.)
It also helps that Sophie Anne and Camilla tend to be seen in public more often and so the gradual process of aging isn’t as stark. But I do agree that it’s the extreme photoshop in so many photos that makes the change noticeable.
(Also the dark eyeliner and mascara does no favours here. For morning events she should use a brown instead of black and heavy makeup. It would help a bit)
@gruey-
I take flax oil, too. And curumin caps every day. Also every day: lots of water, 40+ spf sunscreen, vitamin c serum, niacinamide serum; tretinoin a few times a week. I’m 16 years older than Keen, and while I have eye bags, my skin looks great. I hope she has quit smoking.
@Gruey – flax is the best. I also take collagen powder daily, great for hair, skin and nails (as well as keeping joints healthy)
@Hereforit, I’ve never criticized anyone for filler or Botox or even plastic surgery, but I do criticize passing off photoshop (and wiglets) as the real deal.
I am thrilled with the results of Botox and fillers as I have deep 11’s between the brows. I’m all for women looking how they want. If they want to age naturally wonderful, if they want a facelift that is wonderful too if they accept the risks. If I was lucky enough to have inherited genes that let me age ‘gracefully’ I would jump for joy. However, despite vitamins and lotions, I have not aged gracefully but rather frightfully but I count my self as fortunate to live in a time where I can get a little help with Botox and fillers.
Criticizing a woman for procedures is unfair given our society, but to act like Kate is ever widely criticized in the press for any of them doesn’t make sense. I feel like she must have more sycophantic articles about being “naturally beautiful” than anyone on the planet (quite a few of them which also say Meghan is ugly).
So the “damned if she does, damned if she doesn’t” argument doesn’t ring true for me.
@Gruey, @notsosocial, @Jaded — I’m taking notes! Thanks for the skin care tips!
The first press release KP released on behalf of Kate was a denial that she uses extensions. Which is a lie. And she has since denied the use of botox in a press release. So it’s the pretending that it’s natural when it obviously isn’t is what has been criticized. Same with the excessive photoshop, as we saw in the recent birthday photos. Everyone ages and pretending that one can completely halt the process is a fool’s errand, especially when one is a public figure.
She does and she doesn’t look good. And when her face is relaxed, it looks puffy too. Too many fillers perhaps?
I bet KopyKeen doesn’t like being in sunny countries as it certainly ages her. Maybe she will ban sunshine too in Britain, as the sun makes her look bad. She can’t have anything put her in bad light.
I don’t think anyone would consider Denmark to be a ‘sunny country’. And let’s face it, she loves sunny locales–that’s one reason why they’re going to the Caribbean next month. Kate loves some sunshine & sandy beaches (as do I!).
I guess she doesn’t get to bring her own bed with her like PC supposedly does.
That’s cause they haven’t been photoshopped to hell and back. This is how she looks normally, even with all the filler and ‘tox.
She doesn’t have her go to photographer on this tour.
It’s all the smoking and sunbathing. You can’t erase that from your face.
Chris Jackson is in Denmark but these photos aren’t from him.
That’s the difference here. If we saw her without photoshop more often it wouldn’t be as noticeable.
It’s just the curse of that extremely fair, almost see-through skin. Especially under and around the eyes.
My genetics are 95% from the UK area, and I often look exhausted even on my best days. So one hard night of sleep can lead to this look easily.
People literally get concerned if I miss sleep and don’t cover it all up with loads of concealer (and who wants to do all that?!) and I suspect it’s the same for Kate here. And as we age the skin just gets more translucent and fragile. It’s not fun when you feel energetic and great, but look in the mirror and see exhausted, baggy eyes circled in purple.
@escargot, Same here! Expect for me, it is my “I ate dairy yesterday” face.
@escargot Oh god, I hear you. I have Celtic skin and corpse-like doesn’t even come close. On a trip to Morocco a few years back I lost count of the number of people recommending I eat more meat/get more sun etc.
It’s as if she is saying “Why am I here?”…….Great question because we all would like to know the answer as well. Seriously your purpose is to prove something that was proven eons ago….Early Education is important for the development of children. KP is clueless and Kate is the Queen of cluelessness.
Agreed. What a difference a day makes! Faces don’t fall in a 24 hour period just to be clear. As for the outfit, it’s her standard “visiting kids/going to the woods” uniform. It obviously required no thought. Let’s see her look for when she meets the Danish Royals. My money is on a coat dress….in Danish flag colors
Yes! And she arrived late and ONLY spent 30 minutes with the kids. As someone said earlier she looks like she’s been crying, maybe that’s why she was late. Still looks like she’s hungover.
She looks like she had a late night. Also, Keen tucked in a red sweater into a red pleated skirt. I don’t know the event but she was pictured outside and I noticed the tucked in sweater. Just like big shoulder pads, everything is geared to accentuate she is super skinny.
This is why she looks good in outerwear. It adds bulk, gives her some shape.
Exactly. I noticed that tucked in sweater, too. Kate will never wear her sweater out, will never wear a blouson blouse; she always has to tuck in to show her small waistline & flat stomach. Always.
I’m just going to say that I think she looks 55 in these pictures. She looks really tired and her hair doesn’t even look good. I think her casual look is sloppy at best. Sorry, but this is a huge miss for me. It would have been better if she would have pulled her hair back in a ponytail.
I like this look for her, but waaaaay too much makeup. For the event. For her skin. For harsh daylight.
Yes, she looks sloppy or unkept. Her sweater tucked in awful, plus it probably damages her sweater as well. What am I talking about, like SHE cares if she ruins her clothes as she has an endless supply of ££££££……
How is visiting a school in the weee countryside giving KopyKeen any insights to child development? Are they pioneering lumberjacks or farmers?
These are not schools but kindgartens for pre-school children. In fact, these forest kindergartens are a specifically Danish thing – and they have gotten a lot of international attention in recent years because people are investigating whether these kinds of kindergartens have a provable effect on overall child health and early development (fx motor skills). So this is a very relevant visit for her Early Years project.
Interesting concept, AH. Seems to mirror ‘forest bathing’ that is being talked about more & more. Good for mental health as well as physical health, and I would imagine the earlier one is exposed to that concept the better.
You’re use to seeing air brushed pictures of Unable, most likely these pictures were likely taken by a Danish photographer.
That why she travels with Chris Jackson, and release his air brushed pics, the BM also touch up her pics, unless she piss them off and they will publish some that are not air brushed.
I like the Country Casual, but she looks like she hasn’t been sleeping well.
Kate is a classic example of choosing Body over Face. LaineyGossip often talks about having to choose “Face or Body” at a certain age. If you choose body and lose all the fat in your face, it ages you.
I remember Courtney Cox talking about this years ago. She said if she was the weight she wanted to be then her face was gaunt, and for her face to fill out she needed to gain a few pounds.
Yep. And she could gain 15 pounds and still be underweight.
ARGGHHH!!! There it is again! The ‘face or body’ false choice canard. I’m not picking on you, specifically, Soapboxpudding–but I see this repeated time & again here and elsewhere. It’s so damaging to us women (is it ever applied to men? no)–it emphasizes that our looks are more important than health, that aging is to be fought, that being thin is either too good or too bad for us (depending on age), and it completely ignores human physiology. I am over (well over) 50, slim (active lifestyle, active job), and still have the fat apple cheeks that I’ve always had because that’s how my mother aged. I’m just a taller version of my mother. Yes, skin loses its subcutaneous fat as we age, and yes, that can be more noticeable in the face than elsewhere, but a whole lot more (e.g., bone structure) goes into the formula.
OK, off my soapbox now. It’s free for someone else to use.
You only have to look at Kate when she’s pregnant to know that this saying isn’t false. But yes, the idea that we should have to choose between the dichotomy is problematic.
She’s actively choosing to be underweight for her size which is why she has aged so much by 40. When she was in her 20s she was still very slim and fit but you can see how much she has shrunk herself.
Face or body doesn’t mean that you have to be fat to look younger, but it does mean that if you diet more than your physiognomy allows, you will look older sooner.
It’s funny that Kate centered her activism on children when kids clearly hate her. Whenever the Keens are around children the kids look bored and miserable. Compare that to Meghan & Harry where the children flock to them and are fighting for hugs.
Little ones don’t even know who she is! Remember the little one in Scotland asking if she was the prince? Poor kids just stand in the cold for her photo op.
The little kiddies are so cute!!!!
Too bad they are being used as a photo op for Keen. They don’t even know who she is, but it gives her a chance to trot out her ‘Will is worried I get broody’ while they stand around in the cold so she can have a good pic.
Far and away the best look for her.
Casual Kate is the only Kate I prefer, fashion wise.
Casual Kate is nice because it’s natural. Everything else is forced.
Yep, this look is consistent for her and works. It looks cold so the turtleneck makes sense. I’m actually a fan of tucking in sweaters. It depends on the length though. But I’ve never tucked it in and also worn a belt but overall just hate wearing belts.
I can see that at least one photo hasn’t been retouched. When you see her face without the photoshop, it’s really jarring because she looks SO different from the photos usually put out.
I would think that one thing about fame/celebrity/public life that would really warp my sense of self would be constantly seeing photos published of me that don’t actually look like me. I can see how that gets in your head and why celebs and Kardashians go crazy with the cosmetic work.
Really? I think she looks really good, I would give her less than 40.
I do agree about the hair, it looks bezter straight.
The women in her family age really badly and she’s no exception, the only thing working for her is that she’s skinny.
I don’t know about her sister but I think her mom looks amazing.
Lol
Same. Lol lol lol she’s so perfect!
Why does she look hungover in these pictures??
Because she likely is.
Seriously. That second pic….yikes. And hungover would also explain her being late to all her events as someone else said is being talked about on Twitter.
The Danish press isn’t being quiet about it, but this is the usual for the UK engagements it’s just the UK media rarely comments on her being late. We tend to see it when William looks impatient.
The photos of her in the red blazer were clearly photoshopped which is why her haggard appearance in these photos is so jarring.
Good lord, she looks exhausted. Are her photoshopping friends mad at her?
I like this style on Kate and its probably the closest we are going to see to her authentic style.
Looks like she started doing her own makeup again. The heavy heavy eyeliner for a morning event not great and the liner on the bottom of her eye is really not working for her. If anything she looks older and tired with that look.
The lumps in her face are worrisome. Her look is fine.
Agree with you! Kate’s look is fine.
So I’m reading this book by a plastic surgeon called The Park Avenue Face, and one of the procedures he talks about that women sometimes do is fat injections into their faces when they lose fat as they age, he warns not to do this when you’re too young and/or have little fat on you because you’ll get lumps – and the pictures looked a lot like Kate’s face in these pictures. I’m not an MD, but these pics really reminded me of the book.
poor thing. she’s had too much filler on the left-hand side of her face, at the corner of her mouth.
Her makeup is atrocious!
Why her face looks like is melting on some pics ? Oh well…
Coming back to say that what little I’ve read about forest schools sounds freaking amazing. I wish we had more of them in the States.
We have MANY Forest Schools in the UK, attached to Primary Schools and Nurseries. As a school Governor I was very involved with one in my neighbourhood. Kate could visit any one she liked, she didn’t need to go to Denmark to view one….
Wow, that’s incredible about the UK also having forest playgrounds. It just goes to show how empty this entire “initiative” is. People who are unaware of the importance of the “early years” are in reality underserved and overwhelmed, or are aware and also have to work to eat and live and have a roof over their heads.. Is she going to come back and lobby the government for more forest schools? Of course not. In a way the whole initiative is beyond insulting and so neoconservative – placing the onus on individuals to fix society and not society.
My youngest had forest kindergarten once a week at nursery (3-4) and then an afternoon a week of forest school for his first 3 years of primary.
They are amazing! In the US there’s a private group of them called Tinkergarden, it’s outdoor pre-k (although I think they have programming for several ages). I took my oldest to one for a semester right after my second was born, it was a lot of fun. Outdoor crafts, playing with mud, scavenger hunts, singing, books. I could carry a newborn around while she played and learned.
Kilfanora, that’s interesting that she hasn’t gone to the local ones. Just emphasizes how her Early Years thing is for show. It’s starting to sound like I know more about it than she does, and I’m just someone who uses google.
She looks like she has a rough night.. (hope with all the in-laws they are testing her for covid especially since she is with children).
This visits videos have her conversations spliced, muted or drowned out by music or other noises it truly makes the entire thing ridiculous, There is nothing informative, I wonder who puts together these ad campaigns for them?
Oof, get the girl some coffee. She is lookin’ rough!
Damn, either someone had a late night or the people who were photoshopping her yesterday didn’t want to deal with it today.
Her outfit is fine – very typical “Kate in the woods” or “Kate in the country” but fine. I wish she had pulled her hair back though.
Extension wearer chiming in…it’s a lot of work hiding the extensions in a ponytail.
Country Kate is her best look so yeah she does look good like she normally does when she’s doing her outdoors stuff.
Kate’s visits need to have more weight and depth. She is not an intern or a fellow to go on study tours. Someone in her institute should do that. She has to start behaving like the CEO. Put together a panel, get Lego to sponsor it, announce partnerships and showcase her institute’s work. How many years is this “fact finding” phase going to last? She gives a bad name to women leaders.
I sort of disagree that she’s not an intern, she has been for the last decade. But I hear she’s gaining confidence! LOL.
The skinny jeans are so dated.
I know. I wish she would ditch all of her skinny jeans as they are not professional at all!
She will never ditch them because showing how skinny she is remains one of the few things she’s got.
Girl looks haggard. I just turned 39 and I swear people just know I’m old enough to drink 😛.
But this here “Obviously, I’m not a child development expert. Neither is Kate! LOL” was a sick burn! 😄. Yes Kate tell us more about the Early Years? 🤔🤣.
I agree this look book for Kate is her best. I love her causal outdoorsy look.
That’s the look of someone who’s been crying, with puffy eyes and heavy eyeliner. Baldy is most likely having a good time cheating and she knows it. Factor in she might have to wait for another 20 years to be queen consort, that’s a lot for a lazy person.
Skinny jeans and tucked in sweater are her ‘best’ look? Poor old thing.
My goodness, she has bags under eyes, which I’ve never noticed on her before now. I’m honestly a little worried about her. She looks exhausted.
This is her first proper engagement in over 2 weeks and she still looks tired and haggard. What the hell is going on with her? She’s on her own personal little holiday and she still looks like she would rather be anywhere but there! Tragic. That’s all I got from this.
Or maybe she spent the night crying over those paps shot of happy looking Harry, that were released yesterday…
All of this is pointless for making any change in the UK unless she is going to lobby the government to make changes and I thought that was against protocol.
It’s suppose to be against protocol, but the Royals are the most political people to ever exist. The Queen has lobbied the government against certain policies that would impact her negatively, Charles has written letters to government figures before and we all know how deep William is when it comes to the current administration. Kate doesn’t go past the ‘listening’ and ‘learning’ stage because the only stage that’s left is to tackle these government policies head-first. She won’t do this because a) no brain = no work ethic – and b) it would be seen as a direct attack on the Tory establishment that has propped her up for the past decade, which is a boat she certainly wouldn’t want to rock.
That was my same thought. If there were no child experts travelling with her, then what the hell is she going to do with the information she discovers there? Is this a message to the UK government about how better Denmark is on child development? Quite the political move, if that’s the case.
can someone PLEASE tell the palace jeggings are insanely OUT of fashion. it looks insane how she’s wearing a style from 10 years ago.
Not to mention unprofessional. We know Kate dresses to emphasize her body and painful thinness, but she’s 40 for Pete’s sake. And she looks 50 without Photoshop to smooth out the lines and lumps.
Rounding it up to 50 is being too generous. She could easily pass as somebody in their late 50s, who has evidently had work done. I was shocked to discover that Mary is a whole decade older than her.
You’re right, Duchess — when I was 50, I was still in CP Mary’s state, and even now (at almost 70), the bags under my eyes (sleep deprivation because dogs) are half that bad. As others have said, her crude OTT makeup ages her dramatically. It’s shocking how much blur tool they use on her pics so when we see her in real daylight, untouched, we’re all “whoa!”
She looks exhausted because she has been a cigarette smoker for so many years. Nothing ages a face like toxins.
I am no Kate fan, but man being a woman sucks. She is 40 and hit some bad lighting. Of course her skin isn’t going to be flawless and without a line or bump. It’s so so exhausting to hear women criticized for fillers, Botox and surgery, and in the next breath criticized for looking old, tired, or puffy or for having “bad” Botox or fillers, as if they injected themselves. It’s just a damned if you do, damned if you don’t. There is so much more to snark on Kate about that doesn’t have to do with her aging.
I generally agree with you, but the “bad lighting” you mention is just the Sun.
@CC Your comment made me chuckle.
LOL @CC. Some people just call it regular ‘ole unfiltered daylight too.
Hereforit, I saw you commented the exact same thing at the beginning of this thread. I don’t think anyone would say much if Keen simply aged gracefully. Instead it seems that she’s determined to hold back aging, but the methods she is choosing are not effective for very long. She needs to stop having her pictures photoshopped, so that she looks the same all of the time. What is happening now is when a photo that hasn’t been manipulated appears it invites comments about the difference. She controls the narrative.
I don’t mind the look–she always looks better in more casual outfits–but I fail to understand why she doesn’t wear bright colors when meeting kids. That seems like a no-brainer to me. Muddy neutrals are so boring if she really wants to interact with children.
I thought the same thing (even as a devoted wearer of muddy colours)!
It’s possible she didn’t sleep well last night. I always struggle to sleep in a strange bed at first. Maybe it’s the same for Kate?
Her casual look is definitely her best. I find it quite concerning that she is thin enough to tuck a heavy jumper into such tight jeans. I also think she uses shoulder pads in her more formal clothes to disguise her very thin frame.
I’m not her biggest fan but I do think she has some major issues going on in her life just now.
She looks exhausted and weary.
Maybe it’s me, but the videos I saw of this visit she looked like she was struggling to stay engaged.
I love this look. It’s comfortable. I do my best work when I feel both comfortable and rocking a pair of flattering jeans.
I wish she was more glam but what can you do. Must have been a nice visit.
Alright I am going to play devil’s advocate here for a few.
Yes. She relentlessly and ruthlessly went after what she and her Mom wanted. She got it. I give the child all the props for fixing on a goal and achieving it. Like the old saying goes, be careful what you wish for…
That said.
I am not a fan, so we’re clear, but I will not be surprised when she eventually breaks. I said WHEN because I think we all know its coming. She’s starving herself into oblivion because she is so damned unhappy (thru her own choosing), she has no identity of self, which is why, in my opinion, she copies whatever or whoever catches William’s eye. She has always been told what to do, how to do it by her horrible stage manager mom. She’s falling apart mentally and physically because she’s either held up by rabid press and fans or she’s dragged by rabid press and fans. I wonder if she even had a clue how marrying into this family would suck her very soul out of existence
Then here comes our Madame Duchess, shining like the star she is, and lands Harry who obviously and clearly adores her and gave up everything he ever knew for her and now their kids and goes all scorched earth on anyone and everyone, including his own blood to protect his tribe. Kate sees it, she hears it and knows she hasn’t ever had that no matter how the press pivots it and she never will
Makes me wonder if the child ever had a hug, or was told “I love you”.
I also think she’s done with William, been done for a long time now.
I agree with you. Kate is a perfect example of the old saying, “be careful what you wish for.”
Very good assessment!
I vacillate wildly between your take and the take of Kate being endlessly disciplined, draconian in her routines, freezing cold, and demanding of herself and others. That part of me thinks she wakes up every day in and looks at herself in the mirror proud in the knowledge she has beaten her sister, is thinner than all, and is viciously willing to fight off any other threats.
Why does Kate look so haggard (esp. 2nd photo)? She’s only 40 (barely), doesn’t work and has nannies, housekeepers, drivers, dressers and all kinds of aides. Seriously, what does she do all day that would tire her out so?
Works out and doesn’t eat.
Starve.
Smokes, over-exercises, under-eats.
Is Kate trying to avoid “jazz hands” comments? I don’t think I’ve seen pictures used here with such inactive hands. Two pictures of her with hands hanging limply at her sides is unusual, although I think the jazz hands seem to come out when she is speaking, almost to distract from what is she actually saying. I don’t think Kate looks older than her age.
Lololol the Meghan cosplay jumper is H&M. No matter how hard they try, they just can’t escape the shadow
Kate’s face looks different in every photo, what gives !!!
So I thought international tours are suppose to support the goals of the UK? Am I missing something because all this feels like is in support of her pet projects? The same with Will’s Dubai trip, adding Earthshot seemed self serving. I feel like the cost for the travel should have come from their own foundation if they add private project vs “client (being the UK)” expenses? Guess I’m having trouble seeing the value add for the taxpayers and country.
Stephanie, I agree with you 100%. These trips have nothing to do with British soft power and the Royal foundation should be funding them.
The sweater tucked in and the braided belt…eek
I find some of the comments about the tucked in sweater amusing as if that hasn’t been seen on social media for years. Maybe a FULL tuck-in, especially given how bulky the sweater is, would not be advised?
But as someone who (partially) tucks sweaters in and who also frequently wears braided belts (they are just VERY convenient– I can wear them with high-waisted or low-waisted pants, and I am less constrained by where belt makers put the notches), what’s wrong with that combination? I am not trying to be confrontational– I am genuinely curious. Maybe I am just old-fashioned!
Her face is all swollen. I bet she got Covid too.