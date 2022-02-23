Duchess Kate wore Catherine Walker to meet Princess Mary & Queen Margrethe

After her stop by a woodsy kindergarten this morning, the Duchess of Cambridge did a costume change for her big meeting at Christian IX’s Palace in Copenhagen. She was escorted into the palace by Crown Princess Mary, and they joined Queen Margrethe II inside. The three royal women posed together inside what I’m sure is a huge state room, but everything looked so empty and vast. Queen Margrethe looked very welcoming to Kate, and CP Mary looked… like she was tolerating CopyKeen.

Kate’s coat is Catherine Walker, a piece which reportedly costs about £3,000. This is Kate’s older style, when she used to wear coatdresses everywhere, when she was – arguably – copykeening the Queen. It’s just a reminder that Kate prefers this Victorian style for “royal events” and she hated it when Meghan made the style look so un-modern. CP Mary looked chic in black tights and a black dress with that bright white coat. Mary’s whole look is ripe to be copykeened by Kate in about three weeks. Kate will probably turn up to Prince Philip’s memorial wearing her version of that outfit.

Kensington Palace has clearly tried to lean into the “comparisons” between Kate and Mary, and I’ve already seen a dozen (KP-sanctioned) articles discussing how much they have in common and how they look alike and dress alike. It’s just another reminder that Kate does tend to “copy” Mary as well, and then the British media claims that Mary is copying her. I also think Mary looks a little bit over it. Maybe Kate tried to show her some pie charts. PS… so many buttons.