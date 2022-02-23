Duchess Kate wore Catherine Walker to meet Princess Mary & Queen Margrethe

After her stop by a woodsy kindergarten this morning, the Duchess of Cambridge did a costume change for her big meeting at Christian IX’s Palace in Copenhagen. She was escorted into the palace by Crown Princess Mary, and they joined Queen Margrethe II inside. The three royal women posed together inside what I’m sure is a huge state room, but everything looked so empty and vast. Queen Margrethe looked very welcoming to Kate, and CP Mary looked… like she was tolerating CopyKeen.
Kate’s coat is Catherine Walker, a piece which reportedly costs about £3,000. This is Kate’s older style, when she used to wear coatdresses everywhere, when she was – arguably – copykeening the Queen. It’s just a reminder that Kate prefers this Victorian style for “royal events” and she hated it when Meghan made the style look so un-modern. CP Mary looked chic in black tights and a black dress with that bright white coat. Mary’s whole look is ripe to be copykeened by Kate in about three weeks. Kate will probably turn up to Prince Philip’s memorial wearing her version of that outfit.
Kensington Palace has clearly tried to lean into the “comparisons” between Kate and Mary, and I’ve already seen a dozen (KP-sanctioned) articles discussing how much they have in common and how they look alike and dress alike. It’s just another reminder that Kate does tend to “copy” Mary as well, and then the British media claims that Mary is copying her. I also think Mary looks a little bit over it. Maybe Kate tried to show her some pie charts. PS… so many buttons.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220223-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is welcomed by Queen Margrethe II and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark during an audience at Christian IX’s Palace on day two of a two-day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
-PICTURED: Crown Princess Mary and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Owen Humphreys/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220223-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark walk across the courtyard at Amalienborg, the home of the Danish royal family on day two of a two-day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Crown Princess Mary
-PHOTO by: Doug Peters/EMPICS/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220223-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is welcomed by Queen Margrethe II and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark during an audience at Christian IX’s Palace on day two of a two-day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
-PICTURED: Queen Margrethe II, Crown Princess Mary and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Owen Humphreys/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220223-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark walk across the courtyard at Amalienborg, the home of the Danish royal family on day two of a two-day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Crown Princess Mary
-PHOTO by: Doug Peters/EMPICS/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220223-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark walk across the courtyard at Amalienborg, the home of the Danish royal family on day two of a two-day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Crown Princess Mary
-PHOTO by: Owen Humphreys/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220223-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is welcomed by Queen Margrethe II and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark during an audience at Christian IX’s Palace on day two of a two-day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
-PICTURED: Queen Margrethe II, Crown Princess Mary and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Owen Humphreys/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220223-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is welcomed by Queen Margrethe II and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark during an audience at Christian IX’s Palace on day two of a two-day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
-PICTURED: Queen Margrethe II, Crown Princess Mary and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Owen Humphreys/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220223-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is welcomed by Queen Margrethe II and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark during an audience at Christian IX’s Palace on day two of a two-day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
-PICTURED: Queen Margrethe II, Crown Princess Mary and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Owen Humphreys/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
I’m not a fan of the shoulders/collar combo on Kate’s dress, and I don’t like the turtleneck on Mary. Did Mary ever have a different haircut? I feel like her hair has been the same for decades.
The Queen looks great!
Mary at least looks modern and sophisticated. I quite like her outfit although I agree a little skin showing would have been less stuffy.
There are no words for Kate’s outfit. Her stylist truly must abhor her — that can be the only explanation in my mind.
I think Mary looks chic and elegant. Kate – so dated with her hair and that coat. Even they way they stand – Kate can’t stand without her hands over her crotch. Why is that? I don’t get it. I hope Kate DOES copy-keen Mary, because she should. This is how you do it.
I actually like kate’s look. Yes its a bit old fashioned but these type of coat dresses suit her body very well. She looks sophisticated. Although the botox is a bit obvious
I suppose one woman looks effortlessly stylish and modern and the other old fashioned and styled.
Marry looks fabulous here!! She dresses well and it shows. I do like her look here and I would certainly wear it!! She looks so well put together compared to KopyKeen! The Queen looks good as well with her colorful blouse with the skirt as well.
Princess Mary had the same background as Keen does, as @ L84Tea stated. Mary dove into her new life and has the admiration for it!! It’s striking to me how different they look given the 10 year age gap. She certainly looks younger than Keen!! And my gawd, is there a shop in London called Boring, Bitter and Look Busy? I think that this is where KopyKeen shops! She looks so dated and awful here, and I don’t think that this is a repeat as I would have remembered this monstrosity!!!
The buttons on the front of Wiglet’s coat dress need to be black like the buttons on the cuffs of the coatdress. The mismatched buttons make the coat dress look more matronly than it already is.
Kate’s hands over her crotch? I took a public speaking course and they called that “The Fig Leaf.”
Mary is such a relief for the eyes next to ‘80s Kate. Just simple, professional, modern clothes.
Kate’s had dental work done. Her teeth are half the size of her previous teeth. As she’s always gurning and guffawing, shaving those tombstones is a good idea. She looks less scary now.
It’s winter in Denmark. Mary’s dressed for the weather.
Even the derangers are calling Keen’s coat “boring” LMAO. She is a national embarrassment. Agreed CP Mary looks like she is so over babysitting the 40y/o FFQC
I knew the coat dress with buttons HAD to make an appearance.
I kind of like her in a coat dress at this point. I think it’s her most natural look (with a close second being her jeans/boots/sweater routine). It’s not modern or fashionable, but there’s certainly nothing wrong with it and it’s pretty in a way. Just so much better to the kopykeening of Meghan that looks so pitiful on her.
I was thinking that too! You can criticize this particular coatdress, but it’s so much better than a busy print sister wife look.
I think the coatdress is fine (although I’m a bit mystified by it – do you wear something under it? If not, wouldn’t you get super-hot when you went inside, especially in winter?). It’s almost a signature of hers and it may be that she thinks of it as a kind of work uniform, which I can understand.
I really like Mary’s outfit though and (apart from the fact I wouldn’t dare have a white coat because I’d spill on it or sit in something) I’d totally wear it to work. I think perhaps that’s the difference between the two: you can see hundreds of professional women dressed like Mary every day, but I don’t know know anyone who wears a coat dress to the office. It makes me wonder what sort of message each is sending through their clothes choices.
The buttons look crooked as well. She needs to stop using Catherine Walker, or whoever is making this stuff in her name. It was what Diana wore two decades ago and the style has not aged well.
Also the extensions are too much and it looks more obvious next to Mary who has longer hair but it doesn’t look like a mop on her.
This is more Diana Cosplay, as Diana had a double breasted gray coat with black collar just like this one.
This is not a “Coat Dress” but a true double-breasted coat. I saw on another website that Kate is wearing a solid black dress beneath this coat.
I really don’t see the resemblance except for the fact they’re both brunettes lol.
Being brunettes and being married to future kings is the only thing they seem to have in common.
As a brunette with brunette children I can say that this happens all the time and has happened for as long as I can remember. I remember people thinking one of my best friends in elementary school and I were twins when we looked nothing alike but both had long dark hair. People would always say I looked just like so and so and literally all it was was the hair. Now that I have kids people do it to them.
Gosh, it’s really stark when they stand right next to each other. Mary is 10 years older and you would never know. The hair, the clothes, the posture…
Mary is a prime example of what Kate should have done. Mary was a commoner (from another country no less) and did not grow up anything resembling an aristo. But she found herself in a relationship with the crown prince of Denmark and he asked her to marry him. So, she learned their language fluently, carved out a path for herself, worked hard, and now has the respect of her people and the queen. AND she gets to enjoy all the perks of royal life. Kate simply joined for the perks but forgot that some work was involved.
Very well said. I suppose when your qualifications are the fact that you hung on the longest and won’t overshadow………………
Though Mary was older, had a law degree so was pretty smart, and had a career so she has a level of motivation. Keen could have never been taught a foreign language, she hasn’t mastered English yet. She really is a child playing dress up and mean girl games.
You’ve summed it up perfectly. Kate could have used Mary as a role model for being a modern, working royal but didn’t.
Just did a quick check in Mary. This might be worth nothing but her parents were academics so while they probably didn’t have the unaccounted for wealth of the Middletons , they may have raised their children with a thirst for knowledge rather than social climbing. I can relate to Mary’s upbringing. Barely affording a middle class lifestyle but surrounded by books and cultural opportunities.
Mary’s father is a well-respected academic and her step-mother is a writer. i don’t know much about Mary’s mother other than she died when Mary was a teenager. That’s the reason why Mary has done a lot of work about grief and children.
Mary had a job before she met Frederic and hadn’t dedicated her life to chasing a prince. She hasn’t formed her entire identity on marrying a title as opposed to how the Middletons raised their daughters.
Yup. Say what you will about Mary, but she put in work, continues to do so, and has absolutely nailed her role. The TopCEO had her and several other married-ins across Europe to look at for ideas, etc. But the laziness overruled all.
Mary looks amazing, and she just exudes confidence IMO. Mutton Buttons…doesn’t. The coat dress isn’t the worst thing I’ve ever seen on her, but it’s boring and so buttony.
The posture! Mary just carries herself confidently and naturally. It’s actually painful to see them next to each other. In one of the videos, they both greet two little girls. Mary seems fine just smiling and talking to them while standing whereas Kate immediately goes up and crouches up close to show how much she cares about the kids aka needs the photo op. There’s a split second where you see Mary’s exasperated face, like do I really have to do this sh*t and then she too crouches down with the other girl. It’s just you can care about kids without always having to crouch down for the photo op. Diana did it and it seemed natural so now Kate does it every time she sees a kid. It was just funny because of the brief moment where Mary’s face just read okay we’re doing this.
That’s hilarious. I haven’t seen the videos but just from the photos you can see that Mary is a woman with confidence and kate is an awkward 40 year old still play acting. She had ten years to sort this out. While maybe a lack of confidence is expected in the first few years of this, we are well beyond that.
I think a HUGE factor in appearance is that CP Mary looks like she’s comfortable and LIVING in that chic ensemble, and with Keen, the coat dress is wearing her.
Mary’s dad is an applied mathematics professor that taught at the University of Tasmania and also in Korea. Mary’s late mother was the assistant to the Vice Chancellor at the same University. After she retired, she had a heart operation and died shortly after due to complications. Mary was 25. A few months after her mother died and trying to cope with her grief, she traveled the world for 10 months. She ended up in Endinburgh, where her parents are from and stayed there for a while. When she returned she moved to Syndey and soon after that met Frederik during the 2000 Olympics. Mary chose to use the advertising/marketing side of her degree instead of working as a lawyer. I know that one of her sisters is a nurse. Her other sister I believe is a pharmacist. One of her sisters has gone back to school to obtain her PhD. Her brother is a Geologist.
Mary came to the relationship with Frederik with her own identity. She has lived a grown up life. In her engagement interview she said she had at one point wanted to be a vet. The issue is that I think Kate fell in love with a Prince named William. Mary fell in love with Frederik, who happened to be a Prince, if that makes sense.
Kate could have really benefited from looking to Mary as a role model.
This is such a spot on description. I’m actually from the same town as Mary (Hobart) and know some of her family. As you said they’re very smart, but also a very run of the mill family. Mary went to a local public school and they grew up in a normal home. She also ‘lived’ before meeting Frederick and then dived head first into her role in the royal family.
A big difference is, she wouldn’t have grown up knowing who Fred was. Us Tasmanians are still very proud of our Mary. I love that her and Fred still go to the Olympics together since they met at the Sydney Olympics and Mary always has a private catch up with the Tassie athletes. She’s all class.
She wasn’t unaware of who he was. Mary went to the pub that night because she’d been told princes were there. She struck out with Felipe and Nik, her first and second choices, but Fred fell for it.
I’m not a fan of the shoulders/collar combo on Kate’s dress, and I don’t like the turtleneck on Mary. Did Mary ever have a different haircut? I feel like her hair has been the same for decades.
The Queen looks great!
I’m not a fan of the shoulders/collar combo on Kate’s dress, and I don’t like the turtleneck on Mary. Did Mary ever have a different haircut? I feel like her hair has been the same for decades.
The Queen looks great!
IMO her most flattering haircut was when she was expecting Isabella (c. March 2007). Shorter cut, more layers.
I think she’ll copy the elderly queen’s style first.
Right! She must be so jealous of her big bow
🤣🤣🤣
Her hair is too long and doesn’t suit the occasion
I thought the same. Too much hair, pulled back would just look more professional.
Because she still plays fairy princess instead being a modern, grown up woman. It’s like her maturing stopped the minute she met Will. All this time on her hands, jeez. She could be semi- fluent in at least 2 foreign launguages, know the basics of politics, read her notes! What does she do all day?
She and Will look more and more like teenagers invited to grown ups table, smiling and nodding because they have nothing substantial to add yet. I it seems like they know it.
I thoroughly agree with your final paragraph ( and with the first, but the second was quite striking)!
I need someone to explain Keen’s sudden obsession with these really tight wave/curls in the bottom third of her hair. It’s looks like amateur hour and extremely juvenile for a 40-yr-old. Does her hairstylist hate her?
It looks like she’s shifting back to the sausage curls that she wore the bajeezus out of when she was first married. Maybe she’s trying to capture that youth again? In any event it looks like she’s straight up wearing a wig in these pics to me, Mary’s hair looks real but Kate’s does not. It looks like my American Girl doll, Samantha’s hair. Like the random messy fly always on the surface of the thick wig hair of a doll.
It is likely that the extensions she wears are not styled to match the rest of her hair. Which is very sloppy of the hairstylist to do.
I don’t have much to say about Kate here because I am too busy looking at the beautifully and classicly styled Mary. Mary always looks effortless and so chic. I wish her fashion was covered here on CB more because she is a fashion feast for the eyes most days. Kate doesn’t even compare.
Queen Margrethe is so cute. She seems like such a jolly old gal who loves her people so much.
@l84tea I think I’m overreaching at this point but I can’t help it. I just see two of Meghan’s smythe coats
Daisy (QMII) is such an interesting person – she’s an artist as well, has also translated several books, illustrated an edition of LotR by Tolkien (she even wrote him fan mail!) as well as having designed costumes for several ballets. She going to do a Netflix project with Danish director Bille August adapting one of Karen Blixen’s fairy tales. She’s been in several documentaries about the royal estates as well as about her family (a whole docu series about her father) and she’s a lot of fun on screen, a dry wit (she calls herself Aunty Queen when she’s on TV).
She’s pretty much the only royal person I’d love to have tea with. I bet the conversation would be interesting.
I think she’s incredible and such an interesting woman. She maintains that whole dedication to her monarchy, but she’s also remained her own person. I agree, tea with her would be such fun!
I’d like to go to a museum with her, and have her talk about all her fav things on exhibit.
I second that request to see more coverage of CP Mary!
Back at it again with the Jaffar shoulder pads.
CP Mary’s clothes today look more like something Duchess Meghan would choose than Kate. CP Mary is a beautiful woman wish American outlets covered the European royals more than the BRF.
Kate looks good. It’s the usual coat dress, but those simply suit her the best. They do a lot of good for her body
She is tall and thin-there are lots of things that would look great on her. This is an expensive snooze.
I’m going to disagree with this because kate has worn some atrocious outfits lol. The green dress she wore in Ireland comes to mind. Or that awful dress she wore when she visited an art gallery last year. The plaid one.
@Chloe, I hold that plaid dress she wore to that gallery in the #1 worst dress ever spot. Kate has worn some awful things, but that dress was the absolute worst thing she has ever put on.
@L84Tea, you’re forgetting the horror show that was the Sweden/Norway tour when she was pregnant with Louis.
@Becks1, I will have to look back in the CB vault to check those out, as I only remember the long pink caped dress. So far, the plaid dress and the Ireland tour dresses (the green pattern and the green Andes mint wrapper dress) reign supreme on my Kate’s worst list.
https://www.celebitchy.com/564894/duchess_kate_wore_erdem_for_the_stockholm_black-tie_dinner_devastatingly_bad/
And there was an awful blue velvet thing she wore too.
But I will give you that the Ireland tour was also shockingly bad.
@Becks1, I forgot about the 1970’s couch pattern dress! LOL I will add that to the top 5!
@l84tea @becks1 don’t forget that metallic erdem monstrosity
So glad the mustard monstrosity from Erdem was mentioned because it is historically bad.
There are so many sartorial disasters from Kate. Not just boring but really truly hideous outfits. She has no eye for things.
She looks really goood in that coat dress and seems to be so happy to be there. Love the long hair.
Mary is a beauty! Keen; buttons, sausage curls and shoulder pads. Ugh.
Princess Mary seems to have natural effortless style. Kate views her royal style as a costume and what she ought to look like, even dressing her kids like little Lord Farquaad in public. When Meghan showed a modern approach it completely messed with her head and she has been in shambles ever since.
I love your take on this and totally agree. Meghan really shook Kate up more than we will ever realize.
Mary got a really good stylist when she became CP and her royal style has always been great. Kate doesn’t have a good stylist, if she has any, and it shows.
Is her stylist still Anja Alajdi? I do like how Alajdi has fully embraced her gray hair.
She is so devoid of substance, opinion, insight, and charm. Just a walking coat dress and barbie curls. It’s a sad situation really – that this is the only image the monarchy allows for women.
This is so devastatingly vicious and so 100% accurate/ on point simultaneously! 😂
Hilary Mantel had her number — “a jointed doll on which certain rags are hung.”
Someone in the KP camp really needs to teach Kate what to do with her hands when posing for photos, the crotch clutching is very unbecoming and looks rather childish, imho.
The coatdress is fine, Kate definitely has two or three others in almost that exact same style in different colors but I guess its not a trip abroad if she can’t get expensive new clothes out of it.
Mary’s outfit looks chic, professional, and functional, so of course its a contrast with Kate, lol.
I don’t imagine that Mary and Kate have a whole lot to say to each other.
@becks1 the thing with Crown Princess Mary is, she has the correct coaching both in etiquette and dressing and it’s shown so visibly in every event the princess has attended.she also took part in a Harvard University course called the “Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century’. This is a woman who’s taken the time and effort understand what it is to become a leader
Do you think that once Kate turned 40 she decided that she would attach herself to other royals that are older than her so she can retain her youthful princess title? I mean, it’s weird that all of a sudden she flies to Denmark solo to take pics with Mary and the even older Queen Margrethe. Anyway, Kate is going to regret this buttony-coat dress choice because Mary looks so stylish here and Kate looks more frump.
If that’s her new agenda she’ll fail miserably. The other royal women of that generation are some years older, but look better/younger and have more charisma and elegance than her. She’ll seem even more like a cheep hang along at the grown ups table.
A simple reception is fine, but not when the hosts look like they’re so over babysitting Keen. They look like they can’t wait to see the back of her!
Kate could copy Pink and hang from a trapeze and she’d still be boring.
Yeah, even her “wrecking ball” photos in that garden were pretty lame.
🙄 When a 81-year old woman looks more fashion forward next to Kate, it’s time to make some changes if she cares how she presents herself to the world fashion wise. Whether or not it’s fair, people are judged based on what they wear and are treated accordingly…especially when they have nothing else to offer (e.g. smarts, empathy…).
QMII’s style has always been idiosyncratic – she has designed some of her own dresses. Try researching her gala gowns. Some of great but there are also some horrors that are all very Daisy. I’ve seen some of her gala gowns in person and there are some really wonderful ones, especially those by the late couturier Jørgen Bender. He made the most amazing gowns!
Another favorite is a golden medieval-style gown inspired by a famous golden gown worn by Margrethe I. I saw this one recently on an exhibition made in conjunction with a new historical movie about Margrethe I.
Some of Mary’s gowns (including her wedding gown) as well as her jewels (the gorgeous ruby-diamond parure) are currently on display and I’m definitely going to see those.
While Mary’s wedding gown was not my favorite, it still was a lovely dress and she looked good in it. Her hair, veil, and jewely/tiara on her wedding day…PERFECTION. She looked so amazing and elegant.
I loved Mary’s wedding dress. In fact, it is probably my favorite royal wedding dress apart from Margrethe’s.
@ArtHistorian Thanks! I’ll look into it 🙂
Her ruby jubilee gown is one of her best IMO. And her lilac gown with the large beaded corset detail.
Mary’s wedding dress is a fail for me because of the execution. Too tight, thin material, unlined, every seam allowance showing. Puckers all along the seam lines because of the tightness. The sketch, like the sketch for Madeleine’s gown, was much better than the execution.
Mary’s dress is beautiful IMO. I loved it. Plus the heirloom veil is wonderful. Mary was the first person not in the royal line allowed to wear the veil. The wedding was so beautiful.
Ugh, the coat and the hair and the nude nylons all look so dated on Kate. She needs a serious style overhaul. Mary looks downright sophisticated by contrast.
I just read on Twitter that the Danish press is reporting that Kate was late to her kids engagement this morning and was also late to her appointment with the Queen and the Dane’s are not happy about her keeping the Queen waiting.
That’s rude. She doesn’t have any excuse for being late. So mediocre in every way.
Of course she was late. Everything always revolves around HER, not the engagement.
Mutton McButtons has a LOOOONG history of making others wait for her – remember that time they were late to an event at Windsor making TQ wait to greet them?!!?
Kate is a narc and being late/making others wait for them is a classic power play on their part.
Yes it was bad enough that we saw Anne looked pissed off at the delay. And it was clear William had been in Windsor that day so it was only kate coming in from Buckleberry for the Easter service. Seeing as they have the roads cleared for them so they don’t have to deal with traffic, this was really bad making the queen wait.
I wonder if QEII had that old memory somewhere in mind when she competely cut Kate at the conclusion of the choo choo tour.
It is incredibly rude to keep the Head of State waiting. Trump did the same with QEII.
And walked in front of her like the utter buffoon he is.
Kate was late coming from Buckleberry to get to the Easter service making the queen have to wait for her and William (who was already in Windsor and had seen the queen since he never bowed to her when they showed up) so if she can do that to her grandmother in law, she won’t care about head of states from other countries.
I imagine the conversation to be a bit like whenever Minna and Selena were together on Veep. One clearly competent and the other…
There are so many Scandinavian fashion designers (not sure which ones are specifically Danish, but it wouldn’t be hard to find out) that she could have worn as a nice gesture. Oh well, at least she didn’t dress up in a Viking helmet.
“A Viking helmet” 😭
The Queen’s look is actually the coolest. It could be in a Prada fashion show.
I agree, of the three outfits, the Queen’s is the most interesting. Then I’d say Mary’s is the most chic, and Kate’s is the most…frumpy.
Daisy is an artist and costume designer. She has an eye for things and she has always had a very colourful an idiosyncratic style. She’s definitely someone who takes chances now and again.
The only exciting thing about this tour. The Crown Princess Mary sighting
Mary looks effortlessly chic, youthful but totally age appropriate and professional. I love her whole look. Kate is a nice looking woman but standing by Mary, it really underlines how dated and unsophisticated her style is. For starters that long curled hair needs 👏🏼to 👏🏼 go 👏🏼
Queen Margrethe better guard her pussy bow shirt of Keen will snatch it.
🤣 comment of the day right there
The Queen looks pretty sassy-from her fashion to how she’s standing for the photo!
Love it!
I wouldn’t dislike Kate’s coat if the collar was changed. Really love Mary’s look.
I read something about this is the first time Queen Margrethe II has received Keen. It sounded like the queen wouldn’t meet with her in the past. Anyone know?
She’s really not important enough.
Because of the longevity of the queen, the Europeans who are at the same level of rank in most of the countries are children.
CP Mary, Leti and Maxima are the one set of Royals that I will happily support. They work, they have initiatives with tangible results. These women represent their countries so well, unlike the mannequins we in Blighty are saddled with.
Those 3–Mary, Letizia, and Maxima–are like a trifecta of worthy and successful royal married-ins. All three of them walk the walk.
I would add CPs Victoria and Mette Marit as well. Mette Marit has a chronic illness, so she can’t do as much as she want to anymore, but she’s still contributing in the ways she can. It’s rather telling that Meghan couldn’t continue her work for the UN when she joined the british RF, while several of the crown princesses have been or are engaged in different projects for the UN.
Mary and Kate are definitely interesting. Does anyone remember when Mary visited England and attended de races, well there is a clip.of Kate just standing nearby and Mary just about opposite,.well there was no way Mary was walking over to meet and greet Kate , in de end there was a slight stand off with Kate goin over to greet Mary, few moments later it looked like Kate was besties laughing , mouth open head back usual Kate !!!!! Mary def as Kates cards !!!!
This is always a problem with Kate – she believes she is the MOST IMPORTANT PERSON in the room, unless William is in it, too. She slighted Letizia, a QUEEN CONSORT, and basically wanted Mary, a Crown Princess, to show her deference when it should be the other way around (I’m speaking strictly in terms of protocol, something she seems to love unless it puts her in a “lesser” position) even more so when you are part of a family HOSTING these royals.
Is kate just extremely xenophobic? Because she should know she is lesser in rank than Mary and Letizia and will never out rank them even if she does last long enough to get Queen consort.
Her rudeness to Letizia in particular is bad. Or is this more mean girl bs where she is insecure that they look prettier and are smarter than her.
I believe it’s a little bit of being self-centered and a little bit of jealousy/feeling intimidated and her need to assert herself as the most important person. The only two people she doesn’t do this to is William and TQ.
I think its self-centeredness, jealousy, insecurity, and maybe some xenophobia. Like maybe she doesn’t think being the Queen of Spain or the Crown Princess of Denmark is as important as being the FFQC of Great Britain? Because let’s note, Letizia is the actual queen (I know she’s the consort but we all know no one really uses that), Mary is married to the direct heir (right?) so she’ll likely be queen before Kate, and then you obviously have someone like Victoria who is going to be the queen regnant.
So I think she sees these women, who are all just as thin as her, have just as nice of hair as her, and who also have access to designer clothes and jewels etc (i.e the things that Kate thinks make her special) and the palaces and fancy vacations etc. Among these women, Kate is just one of “many” and there is nothing special about her, and I bet she knows that and it bothers her.
To top it off Mary looked so fabulous that day in that chic tangerine dress and beige fascinator while Kate was dressed like a Victorian wastepaper basket doily.
I’m a brunette Mary’s age and I’m copying her the next time I go to the salon for my cut and color.
Side note— Margarethe is having a huge jewelry exhibit for her jubilee. I think some of her own designs are featured along with some really historic pieces. Her collection is BEYOND.
I hope Celebitchy will cover Queen Margaret’s huge jubilee jewelry exhibit. I would love to see pictures.
I definitely plan to visit this exhibit! I live in Copenhagen so I won’t have to plan a longer trip like I have to when I visit the Mary exhibits. One of those is in the other end of the country but I really want to see the ruby-diamond parure in person.
Oh, please report back on that! After you’ve recovered, of course. 😉
Once again, Mary and kate standing side by side, one appears regal and the other not. The not is guess who?.
CP Mary looks so chic.
I thought the buttons on the front of Kate’s dull coatdress were too many–and then I saw the stealth buttons on the lapels and cuffs. *sobs*
Mary had a career, learned a new language and has any number of patronages. I love her appearance, elegant and adult. I can’t imagine her hopping on to a slide on a fact finding mission in the presence of the press. I wonder if Kate will cut her hair. She looks better with straight hair.
Mary has her own foundation, The Mary Foundation – it took her four years to get it up and running and fully funded but she has done impressive work with it. She also works with the UN on sexual and reproductive health and she has been very active as an advocate for the LBTQ community.
That’s one of the worst coats she’s worn. Ever. Lawd, I can’t believe I’m going to write this, but I wish she’d keep copykeening Meghan. At least the clothes fit and looked modern then.
Who keeps making these weird shoulder pads on her coats??? They make her look triangular. If not she actually looks fine
Shoulder pads on one who has a natural v shape/hips much narrower than shoulders is criminal.🤔
I think it’s ridiculous that she bought new clothes for this day and half trip. Plus, she could have worn a blazer and a dress or skirt instead of another coat dress.
It’s like night and day looking at these pics. It’s astonishing that Mary is decade older and somehow more youthful. I wouldn’t mind if Catherine would copy Keen her more, At least she would be shoved into the 21st Century. I love what Mary is wearing. She looks fantastic. Perfectly appropriate for the event, the weather, and the decade. It’s funny that she also looks…I want to say amused…by Catherine’s exaggerated gestures and smiles. She looks like she’s laughing at Catherine on the inside.
OMG CP Mary looks AMAZING. And yes, so chic. She makes Keen look utterly frumpy by comparison. It’s even more brutal and stark given how physically similar they look. Also, isn’t Mary a bit older than Kate? Well, she certainly looks more youthful.
Mary turned 50 this year. There’s been several celebratory events as well as two exhibitions about her (also with her gala gowns and her jewels), the Museum of National History had commissioned a brand new portrait of her, Copenhagen Zoo has made an Australian Garden in her honour and the largest supermarket chain created a Mary at 50 cake (it was delicious – chocolate cake with chocolate cream).
Did Kate at least remember to curstsy to Daisy or Mary? Both women outrank her.
I wouldn’t be surprised if she didn’t.
I think probably just Queen Marguerite outranks Kate. She and Mary are basically equal rank. They are both married to heirs. Mary is the current crown princess, but I don’t think that would mean she outranks Kate. When William and Kate did an event with Mary and Frederick in Denmark, they were all equal.
As Crown Princess Mary is of higher rank than Kate who is just a duchess. Mary’s title is the equivalent to the Princess of Wales title. However, the Danish royals are less uptight about curtseying. I think they only curtsey to the monarch – unlike the brits who have to curtsey to anyone of higher rank.
Technically a crown princess is a higher rank than Kate’s. Kate is the wife of the older son of the Prince of Wales. She is a princess but not a crown princess. Camilla would be at Mary’s rank.
I am sure the Danish court was welcoming to her and hopefully had better things to do than make a big deal out of archaic patriarchal nonsense.
I’m so over the buttons! So predictable. That picture of the two of them waving is interesting…Mary looks happy and warm to whoever they’re waving to…Kate not so much.
Because Keen enjoys being praised alone. She’s jealous that Mary is the draw for this, not her. Also, I bet the queen and Mary dipped out asap bc keen kept them waiting.
Oh wow, I just took a quick spin through CP Mary’s years of style, and WOW has she got this nailed. Would love to see more coverage of her as all Kate should be!
Mary was one of the favourites at the now closed blog The Order of Sartorial Splendour because she has very few fashion misses. It was a great community but In suspect that the Meghan haters eventually made the owner close it down. It’s archived posts are still up and it is a great place to read up on royal tiaras.
I adore Mary’s style and she has several dresses that are considered iconic like the red velvet gala dress, her blue “Bambi” Awards dress, the dress she wore for CP Frederik’s 50th birthday when she gave that now legendary speech. It is also fun to see how she will take a dress and rework it and wear it again in different incarnations.
The blue dress from the Bambi Awards is one display at the Museum of National History at present. Margrethe has a long history of altering her outfits, sometimes several times. Mary’s taking cues from her MIL. It is interesting to see how an outfit can be reworked (and it saves money).
Someone should have told Kate to leave the buttons and shoulder pads at home!
Mary looks polished and sophisticated.
Mary looks fantastic. I would gag in that turtleneck, but if you can stand things around your neck it is not terrible. Love the flow of the coat and the sleek black on black background of the outfit. Kate’s buttons are confusing. Did she swap out the matching buttons so she could have shiny gold ones instead? The buttons on the sleeve are a different color as someone above pointed out. She likes her shiny buttons!
Her hair ruins the whole look. Why oh WHY does she continue with the college girl too-long sausage curls? She’s 40 FFS and I’m not saying it’s inherently wrong for anyone older than 21 to wear their hair like that but it’s simply not professional looking for someone in the BRF on an official visit to another country to meet with their royals. Get it cut into a long bob so you can wear it up or in a ponytail but don’t have it blowing around your face and sticking to your lippy and then fiddling with it every 5 minutes.
My faves for royal style: Meghan, Mary, Leticia and Maxima. They naturally dress as modern professional women. Love Mary’s total look in these photos.
I don’t have much of an opinion of Keen’s coat, except that it’s too long. I agree with the comments about the shoulder pads and buttons. Pretty boring and very predictable. I’m starting to wonder if Keen is deliberately bad at all of her engagements in order to have as few as possible. I do think Chuck has told her to work for her clothes and lifestyle. If I was him, I’d hire someone to teach her how to present herself AND how to prepare for engagements and tours and teach her PROTOCAL when with other nation royals. I would make sure she had to work with that person day in and day out until she was no longer an embarrassment. I just think she’s being passive aggressive and performs poorly as a way to get back at people. She chose this life and she should be held to a higher standard than the one she creates.
I read up thread that this is an actual coat and not a coat dress? I actually had a coat similar to this in the early 90s but it was dark green with a green velvet collar, same double breasted style. I adored that coat but I haven’t seen one like it in years, so maybe its back in style? Anyway, it just looks odd that Kate is standing there in a coat like that next to the other two women, unless she just came inside. At any rate, take your coat off girl, unless you’re getting ready to leave.
What is it with Kate and buttons? Does the military look make her feel more royal, like she’s in a uniform which she earned through service? Bwahaha. I say with absolute certainty that the Danish princess and queen probably have a combined advantage of at least 100 I.Q. point over Kate. They are very brainy and accomplished women and Kate is . . . not.
The next movie/show about the royals should be called Revenge of the Buttons and then the sequel can be Revenge of the Wiglet.
Mary is ten year Kate’s senior but looks younger than Kate, at least in the photos. Yikes.
There’s a fun, split second pic from this event. Margrethe looking sideways at Kate as if wondering how she must have upset QEII to get Kate foisted off on her.