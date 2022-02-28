Lady Gaga wore Armani for the SAG Awards: boring with bad hair?

Lady Gaga was nominated for a SAG for House of Gucci, but as we all know, she won’t attend the Oscars as a nominee this year. Which is fine, I’m fine with that. But what was stupid about snubbing Gaga is that… she’s a huge star, and the whole SAG carpet stopped when she arrived, and that’s the kind of star power the Oscars really want. Too bad that they’re such gatekeepers! Anyway, Gaga looked kind of boring in this Armani gown. The most notable thing about her look – besides the stunning diamond necklace – was the fact that her hair/wig looked terrible.
I barely saw/noticed Nicole Kidman on the red carpet or during the SAG show. She wore a simple-yet-severe Saint Laurent gown. I truly could have done without the bow.
Romy & Michelle – aka Mira Sorvino & Lisa Kudrow – presenting together at the SAGs was absolutely genius. I only wish Alan Cumming had been there!!
Photos courtesy of Getty, Instagram, Backgrid.
I like everything about this, sorry. Gaga just has “it.” I can never take my eyes off of her.
Same. I love how celebrities can’t help but just blurt out her name when they are making their speeches. Olivia Colman and now Ariana Debose. She really has the A listers fangirling. She’s such a star.
Nicole Kidman has gone overboard with the fillers. She now looks like Geena Davis. What a pity.
I didn’t recognize Nicole Kidman until I read her name. Between the chipmunk cheeks and the fact that her top lip is now rivaling the width of her lower lip, she looks very different. Her hands, however, look much older than the skin on her face.
As for Lady Gaga, well, that’s a very Kardashian sort of dress she’s wearing but I think the bottom 1/2 of that dress lies very well. The color is pretty but doesn’t go with Gaga’s skin and colorless hair.
Nicole, No… No, No…
I do like Lady Gaga’s gown..
Kidman’s face when she smiles omg. Nightmarish.
Nicloe looks awful. Someone should let her know to stop with the fillers.
I almost gasped. Not everyone needs the overgrown bushy brows. Fashion should be what makes you look good and not a trend. I wonder what her face would look like now naturally if she went without all of that at the starting point being that movie deep calm (I think it was). Those lips look like they can’t keep holding a smile. She looks older with all those fillers and primping.
Gaga looks great. Nicole, just no comment.
See I love the style but maybe a jewel tone instead of white would’ve worked better?
I don’t like her hair, but overall I think Gaga’s look is pretty good. It’s very red carpet Gaga.
I don’t like Nicole’s look at all. But I did see Being the Ricardos last weekend and she was really really good in it. I was surprised at how much I liked it, maybe it helped that I went in with low expectations. Her face didn’t move of course but once I got beyond that I was really surprised.
LGG hair and make up not right for the dress. Darker hair and a red-ish lip and loose the white/silver eye shadow. Everything is blending into one pale mess.
I normally love Armani, but this dress looks like the skirt needs a press at the seems.
I think dark hair really suits her, but for some reason she always goes back to that white blonde.
I love Gaga’s dress. It’s like it’s saying “Peel me open. Here is my heart, over and over and over.” which is basically what Gaga is constantly saying. She’s such an earnest actress and performer.
Exactly! Well put, that totally her. Like her or not she’s in that field for a reason
Gaga and Nicole both need a deep conditioner but they both look really good here.
The Romy and Michelle reunion was inspired and perfectly executed and both women looked absolutely stunning to boot!
I wish Gaga would let her hair go darker. The white blonde washes her out. Love her dress.
I was thinking that, too. Darker hair and different make-up. It seems like she opts to go more the attention seeking route than what looks good. I think the people brown nosing her were doing it to make her feel better about the awards snub which is nice.
If she wore rubies instead coupled with deep chocolate hair and different eye makeup, I’d love to see how that would look.
Did not like any of Gaga’s look–hair, gown or jewels. The pointy edges scare me and it looks like an alien’s awards gown. Nicole has done better and I’m usually there for an obnoxious bow. Her face is looking particularly plastic in that one pic, unfortunately.
I only watched the first half hour of the show so I missed the Romy & Michelle reunion. Bummer. Guess I’ll have to YouTube it.
Oh, I like the dress of Lady Gaga, the heart-shaped gold part of it, I think it’s really beautiful.
What I would definitely change is the jewellery. It’s too much of the same – gold/’white’ nuance.
Nicole’s gown – just no.
So good to see Mira Sorvino out and about. Talented lady whose career was allegedly tanked by Weinstein.
It’s hard to not feel sorry for her. I’m glad she is out, also
Gaga and Nicole really need to stop messing with their faces.
Please.
Gaga looks beautiful and elegant. I loved her in house of Gucci. She was robbed. Nicole and Jessica were really not award worthy I’m sorry. At least Kstew was nominated
Gaga dress is beautiful on her, but the hair and makeup are doing her no favors. In the photos she seems low energy and it also looks like she messed with her face again. She is so pretty; I don’t get it! I loved Nicole in Being the Ricardos, as usual her fashion is awful.
Yes she did look low energy but maybe she was more chill as she wasn’t the front runner for the award? Or maybe she took something before the show to calm down, I remember this page wondering the same when a star is born was nominated for everything
I didn’t love Gaga’s hair, but I thought her look was just so *her.* She looked like an elegant alien.
I think Gaga was a stunning figure in the dress. Don’t know what anyone was thinking about the hair, though. The profile shot of Nicole’s face shows that she has done a lot to her face?
Yes very unflattering shot of Nicole
Fun to see Romy and Michelle!
I like Lady Gaga’s look, EXCEPT for the “flaps” on her dress.
Nicole Kidman’s dress is AWFUL. WTH is she, a Puritan now? Then again, we don’t know what she’s hiding.
The hair colour is too harsh too blond make gaga looking older, makeup is all bad 70’s vibe. Dress is beautiful, but overall look is harsh cold and looks older than her age
I saw Bradley Cooper was there with his new tighten face, was laughing how since h not getting Oscar nomination he stopped doing the photo ops with iriana the baby mama, which confirmed it to me he was only playing to.the voters for being a happy family, image. Since he didn’t get nominated he stopped the photo ops with her
I’m here for Romy & Michelle!!! That’s one of my all time favorite movies & these two look great together!!