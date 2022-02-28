Lady Gaga wore Armani for the SAG Awards: boring with bad hair?

Lady Gaga was nominated for a SAG for House of Gucci, but as we all know, she won’t attend the Oscars as a nominee this year. Which is fine, I’m fine with that. But what was stupid about snubbing Gaga is that… she’s a huge star, and the whole SAG carpet stopped when she arrived, and that’s the kind of star power the Oscars really want. Too bad that they’re such gatekeepers! Anyway, Gaga looked kind of boring in this Armani gown. The most notable thing about her look – besides the stunning diamond necklace – was the fact that her hair/wig looked terrible.

I barely saw/noticed Nicole Kidman on the red carpet or during the SAG show. She wore a simple-yet-severe Saint Laurent gown. I truly could have done without the bow.

Romy & Michelle – aka Mira Sorvino & Lisa Kudrow – presenting together at the SAGs was absolutely genius. I only wish Alan Cumming had been there!!

