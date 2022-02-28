Lady Gaga wore Armani for the SAG Awards: boring with bad hair?

Lady Gaga was nominated for a SAG for House of Gucci, but as we all know, she won’t attend the Oscars as a nominee this year. Which is fine, I’m fine with that. But what was stupid about snubbing Gaga is that… she’s a huge star, and the whole SAG carpet stopped when she arrived, and that’s the kind of star power the Oscars really want. Too bad that they’re such gatekeepers! Anyway, Gaga looked kind of boring in this Armani gown. The most notable thing about her look – besides the stunning diamond necklace – was the fact that her hair/wig looked terrible.

Embed from Getty Images

I barely saw/noticed Nicole Kidman on the red carpet or during the SAG show. She wore a simple-yet-severe Saint Laurent gown. I truly could have done without the bow.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Romy & Michelle – aka Mira Sorvino & Lisa Kudrow – presenting together at the SAGs was absolutely genius. I only wish Alan Cumming had been there!!

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, Instagram, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

35 Responses to “Lady Gaga wore Armani for the SAG Awards: boring with bad hair?”

  1. BendyWindy says:
    February 28, 2022 at 7:32 am

    I like everything about this, sorry. Gaga just has “it.” I can never take my eyes off of her.

    Reply
    • Tina says:
      February 28, 2022 at 9:38 am

      Same. I love how celebrities can’t help but just blurt out her name when they are making their speeches. Olivia Colman and now Ariana Debose. She really has the A listers fangirling. She’s such a star.

      Reply
    • Beverly J Kenville says:
      February 28, 2022 at 10:55 am

      Nicole Kidman has gone overboard with the fillers. She now looks like Geena Davis. What a pity.

      Reply
      • Debbie says:
        March 1, 2022 at 12:20 am

        I didn’t recognize Nicole Kidman until I read her name. Between the chipmunk cheeks and the fact that her top lip is now rivaling the width of her lower lip, she looks very different. Her hands, however, look much older than the skin on her face.

        As for Lady Gaga, well, that’s a very Kardashian sort of dress she’s wearing but I think the bottom 1/2 of that dress lies very well. The color is pretty but doesn’t go with Gaga’s skin and colorless hair.

  2. Mai B says:
    February 28, 2022 at 7:36 am

    Nicole, No… No, No…
    I do like Lady Gaga’s gown..

    Reply
    • Barbie1 says:
      February 28, 2022 at 9:26 am

      Kidman’s face when she smiles omg. Nightmarish.

      Reply
      • Beverly J Kenville says:
        February 28, 2022 at 10:56 am

        Nicloe looks awful. Someone should let her know to stop with the fillers.

      • Ry says:
        February 28, 2022 at 4:09 pm

        I almost gasped. Not everyone needs the overgrown bushy brows. Fashion should be what makes you look good and not a trend. I wonder what her face would look like now naturally if she went without all of that at the starting point being that movie deep calm (I think it was). Those lips look like they can’t keep holding a smile. She looks older with all those fillers and primping.

    • FHMom says:
      February 28, 2022 at 12:45 pm

      Gaga looks great. Nicole, just no comment.

      Reply
    • Meg says:
      February 28, 2022 at 3:58 pm

      See I love the style but maybe a jewel tone instead of white would’ve worked better?

      Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    February 28, 2022 at 7:37 am

    I don’t like her hair, but overall I think Gaga’s look is pretty good. It’s very red carpet Gaga.

    I don’t like Nicole’s look at all. But I did see Being the Ricardos last weekend and she was really really good in it. I was surprised at how much I liked it, maybe it helped that I went in with low expectations. Her face didn’t move of course but once I got beyond that I was really surprised.

    Reply
  4. Seaflower says:
    February 28, 2022 at 7:38 am

    LGG hair and make up not right for the dress. Darker hair and a red-ish lip and loose the white/silver eye shadow. Everything is blending into one pale mess.

    I normally love Armani, but this dress looks like the skirt needs a press at the seems.

    Reply
  5. Yup, Me says:
    February 28, 2022 at 7:40 am

    I love Gaga’s dress. It’s like it’s saying “Peel me open. Here is my heart, over and over and over.” which is basically what Gaga is constantly saying. She’s such an earnest actress and performer.

    Reply
  6. SAS says:
    February 28, 2022 at 7:51 am

    Gaga and Nicole both need a deep conditioner but they both look really good here.

    The Romy and Michelle reunion was inspired and perfectly executed and both women looked absolutely stunning to boot!

    Reply
  7. Driver8 says:
    February 28, 2022 at 7:52 am

    I wish Gaga would let her hair go darker. The white blonde washes her out. Love her dress.

    Reply
    • Ry says:
      February 28, 2022 at 4:12 pm

      I was thinking that, too. Darker hair and different make-up. It seems like she opts to go more the attention seeking route than what looks good. I think the people brown nosing her were doing it to make her feel better about the awards snub which is nice.
      If she wore rubies instead coupled with deep chocolate hair and different eye makeup, I’d love to see how that would look.

      Reply
  8. Harper says:
    February 28, 2022 at 8:20 am

    Did not like any of Gaga’s look–hair, gown or jewels. The pointy edges scare me and it looks like an alien’s awards gown. Nicole has done better and I’m usually there for an obnoxious bow. Her face is looking particularly plastic in that one pic, unfortunately.

    Reply
  9. smcollins says:
    February 28, 2022 at 8:30 am

    I only watched the first half hour of the show so I missed the Romy & Michelle reunion. Bummer. Guess I’ll have to YouTube it.

    Reply
  10. Anita says:
    February 28, 2022 at 8:35 am

    Oh, I like the dress of Lady Gaga, the heart-shaped gold part of it, I think it’s really beautiful.
    What I would definitely change is the jewellery. It’s too much of the same – gold/’white’ nuance.
    Nicole’s gown – just no.

    Reply
  11. Julia K says:
    February 28, 2022 at 9:22 am

    So good to see Mira Sorvino out and about. Talented lady whose career was allegedly tanked by Weinstein.

    Reply
  12. TIFFANY says:
    February 28, 2022 at 9:32 am

    Gaga and Nicole really need to stop messing with their faces.

    Please.

    Reply
  13. Tina says:
    February 28, 2022 at 9:36 am

    Gaga looks beautiful and elegant. I loved her in house of Gucci. She was robbed. Nicole and Jessica were really not award worthy I’m sorry. At least Kstew was nominated

    Reply
  14. Bella says:
    February 28, 2022 at 9:45 am

    Gaga dress is beautiful on her, but the hair and makeup are doing her no favors. In the photos she seems low energy and it also looks like she messed with her face again. She is so pretty; I don’t get it! I loved Nicole in Being the Ricardos, as usual her fashion is awful.

    Reply
    • Meg says:
      February 28, 2022 at 4:03 pm

      Yes she did look low energy but maybe she was more chill as she wasn’t the front runner for the award? Or maybe she took something before the show to calm down, I remember this page wondering the same when a star is born was nominated for everything

      Reply
  15. Case says:
    February 28, 2022 at 9:55 am

    I didn’t love Gaga’s hair, but I thought her look was just so *her.* She looked like an elegant alien.

    Reply
  16. tamsin says:
    February 28, 2022 at 10:10 am

    I think Gaga was a stunning figure in the dress. Don’t know what anyone was thinking about the hair, though. The profile shot of Nicole’s face shows that she has done a lot to her face?

    Reply
  17. Margot says:
    February 28, 2022 at 11:19 am

    Fun to see Romy and Michelle!

    Reply
  18. Mozell S. Hill says:
    February 28, 2022 at 1:36 pm

    I like Lady Gaga’s look, EXCEPT for the “flaps” on her dress.

    Nicole Kidman’s dress is AWFUL. WTH is she, a Puritan now? Then again, we don’t know what she’s hiding.

    Reply
  19. LOL says:
    February 28, 2022 at 4:15 pm

    The hair colour is too harsh too blond make gaga looking older, makeup is all bad 70’s vibe. Dress is beautiful, but overall look is harsh cold and looks older than her age

    Reply
  20. LOL says:
    February 28, 2022 at 4:19 pm

    I saw Bradley Cooper was there with his new tighten face, was laughing how since h not getting Oscar nomination he stopped doing the photo ops with iriana the baby mama, which confirmed it to me he was only playing to.the voters for being a happy family, image. Since he didn’t get nominated he stopped the photo ops with her

    Reply
  21. BeanieBean says:
    February 28, 2022 at 5:59 pm

    I’m here for Romy & Michelle!!! That’s one of my all time favorite movies & these two look great together!!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment