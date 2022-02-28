Vanessa Hudgens in Versace at the SAGs: seriously one of the best looks of the night?

I don’t even care, I’ll say it: Vanessa Hudgens was one of my favorite looks of the SAG Awards. She wore this mint green Versace gown and yes, it was a case of a pretty dress on a pretty woman, but she elevated it. You could tell she loved it and she was having so much fun at the SAGs. Her hair and makeup looked cute too, albeit sort of dated? Like, she would have easily fit in at the 2002 SAG Awards, no changes or updates necessary.
Alexandra Daddario also wore Versace. She’s known for her incredible figure, and I think she chose this Versace because she wanted to wear something sexy, and I get that. But the color throws the whole thing off? It comes off as strangely dowdy, right?
Ariana DeBose wore a hot pink Valentino to the SAGs and she ended up winning for West Side Story. While the color was outstanding, the material and design of the dress wasn’t the best. Taffeta is so unforgiving, and the back “poof” is just random.
Jennifer Hudson in
Jennifer Hudson in Vera Wang. Pretty in pink! I love a pastel pink when done the right way and this is lovely.
I wouldn’t have known that was Vanessa Hudgens if you hadn’t told me. Her face looks different. I must be out of the loop because I didn’t know she was still a big deal.
I couldn’t figure out why she was there and then I remembered that she had a supporting part in Tick, Tick, Boom!
I find Vanessa a bit irritating in interviews (and the whole covid nonsense) but girl is talented and has carved a niche for herself that is pretty diverse. the princess switch movies are terrible/charming. she can SING! (grease/tick tick boom) I appreciate her ability to deliver.
She was in Tock, Tick Boom, but to be honest, the movie was almost over before I recognized her.
I love the color on Ariana DeBose but not the dress itself. I bet she goes big for the Oscars though.
I LOVE that dress on Jennifer Hudson. that may be one of my favorite looks on her.
Also as a PSA in case you are like me and want to find the nominees streaming – West Side Story comes to Disney Plus this Wednesday!
Jennifer Hudson’s dress reminds me in a good way of a prom dress I wore in the 80s.
I agree, it looks like someone wrapped a bolt of fabric around Ariana and tucked it in or something.
I love Jennifer’s on her. I usually don’t like stuff like that, but she looks great.
She is tiny and wrapped inn tons of fabric. I don’t know why designers do that.
I don’t either. These dresses are terrible. I don’t know if it’s the fit or what but not for me. Aside from Hudgens, whose personality almost makes me angry, it’s as if these gowns were created by an amateur with a 10 minute time limit. The way the hot pink one is draped makes her look short and square as if she’s wearing a towel. The Alexandra one drowns her out entirely and looks uncomfortable. I don’t remember what 2002 looked like but I hope it’s better than this shyte. And what a random year.
As an aside, Vanessa always looks like she has the munchies. The squint and dazed gaze. I wouldn’t be surprised if she has a family sized bag of Doritos a few feet away.
everyone is saying 2002 is about to be a huge fashion trend so maybe she’s already doing it
I am not ready for the “new” fashion trends to be my college years, LOL.
Vanessa looks great. Alexandra looks good too, but I think those colors make her look older. The hair isn’t very flattering.
I like Vanessa’s dress, I think she pulls it off but her hair looks like she cut it herself. Jennifer looks nice but I think the poof at the waist could have been left off, the shoulder poof was enough. As for Ariana I’m going to ask the forbidden question but is she expecting? Because if not, Valentino did her dirty. Maybe its the way she is standing and yes the bustle or whatever that is in the back looks like a bunch of fabric. Lovely color on her though.
I thought the same thing about Ariana. My eye went right to her waist. That color is stunning on her, though.
Alexandra’s dress is beautiful and it fits her like a glove but, yeah…the color (or lack there of) falls flat. A deep red or purple would have been fabulous, or maybe a blue that matched her eyes.
I like Jennifer Hudson’s dress, minus that poof on her waist (the shoulder one is okay but the two together…). The color is really pretty on her.
I was thinking the same thing – great dress, but a rich vibrant colour would have elevated it to KAKOW!
Alexandra has a beautiful figure but the dress should have been in color.
Vanessa looks totally gorgeous, but all I can see is a swimming costume & sarong inspired dress!?
Is it the way Vanessa is standing or is the dress constructed so that one breast is lower than the other? Alexandra’s dress also has breast issues. Ariana’s dress looks like a plastic tablecloth and I agree with MsIam that one poof was enough for Jennifer.
The hot pink mess of a dress is not good. Shapeless and tons of fabric. Overwhelms the wearer.
Jennifer Hudson looks very pretty, but zero poofs and an excellent large statement necklace would have been better.
I’d like some big borrowed Harry Winston jewelry to make a comeback on the red carpets.
And can the see thru dresses and the thigh high slit please stop?
Alexandria’s shoes look too tight and that is why the color is flushed from her body.
Gonna go against the grain here and say I really don’t like Alexandra’s look at all. She’s so naturally pretty that the heavy makeup just looks so harsh and the hair is pretty bad too. The dress color just washes her out and aside from the big boobs I don’t think it makes her figure look great. Vanessa’s dress is absolutely flattering to her figure and skin tone. Love JHud’s dress; color, two poofs and all.
Vanessa’s look is very 90s-early 00s but I still like it. The mint sorta matches the Actor award and it fit her great.
Ariana’s dress is a lovely color on her, but that dress is so shapeless and odd.
This award show has the best dresses as a whole that i have seen in a long time. I’m sure the oscars will disappoint. Vanessa looks so good. I love the color of her dress. Stunning.
Shout out to Vanessa’s photo bombing dog. ❤️
Right!? So adorable
That must be the cutest dress I have seen in a very long time. Well played Vanessa.
Vanessa looks gorgeous, and the pup peeking behind her caps the look.
I like Vanessa’s look, but she always bugs me for some reason, I don’t know why.
That’s probably the first time Alexandra has ever been called dowdy, LOL.
Jennifer Hudson — a picture perfect beauty in pink! Love it! Everything is working for her in this ensemble. The hair, make-up, dress, the flower ornaments — compliments her face, figure, gorgeous skin!
Ariana’s ensemble is not good. First off, what stylist would let her on the red carpet with an ill-fitted dress!!!! The first and foremost thing to notice — the dress does not fit properly. Way too much fabric.
I can’t get pass Vanessa’s stupid Covid comments to even bother commentating on her look.
Wow, Vanessa’s dress and her whole look are amazing. She has a phenomenal body and the lady knows how to pose. Love her eyeliner and the hair works for the dress. I couldn’t figure out if the spaghetti straps are supposed to be uneven but that’s how they look to me. Her right strap is higher than her left strap. You can tell that she’s comfortable in the dress so she looks confident and just radiates. The color and cut of the dress fits complements her entirely.
Alexandria is a gorgeous woman but it looked like there was way too much fabric on her dress. It just swallowed her and the color washes her out. She has striking eyes but I was drawn to the gothy lipstick and not in a good way. She needs to get a little of what Vanessa got.
Vanessa’s hair and makeup are late 90s in a good way. The only thing that looks dated in a bad way is having her breasts pushed up to the hilt. When is Hollywood going to figure out that that looks cheap, and it’s rather more elegant and beautiful to let things have a bit of natural hang and sway.
I don’t like how the mid section looks like a cast, but other than that I agree VH looks stunning. Daddario’s dress was just terrible, color, fit, everything. I agree it looks matronly for some ODD reason. Hudson’s dress is my childhood dream.
Vanessa and Jennifer have amazing dresses.
Venessa has the best body of anyone I’ve ever seen.