Vanessa Hudgens in Versace at the SAGs: seriously one of the best looks of the night?

I don’t even care, I’ll say it: Vanessa Hudgens was one of my favorite looks of the SAG Awards. She wore this mint green Versace gown and yes, it was a case of a pretty dress on a pretty woman, but she elevated it. You could tell she loved it and she was having so much fun at the SAGs. Her hair and makeup looked cute too, albeit sort of dated? Like, she would have easily fit in at the 2002 SAG Awards, no changes or updates necessary.

Embed from Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario also wore Versace. She’s known for her incredible figure, and I think she chose this Versace because she wanted to wear something sexy, and I get that. But the color throws the whole thing off? It comes off as strangely dowdy, right?

Embed from Getty Images

Ariana DeBose wore a hot pink Valentino to the SAGs and she ended up winning for West Side Story. While the color was outstanding, the material and design of the dress wasn’t the best. Taffeta is so unforgiving, and the back “poof” is just random.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson in Christian Siriano Vera Wang. Pretty in pink! I love a pastel pink when done the right way and this is lovely.

Embed from Getty Images