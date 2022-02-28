Juno Temple in Versace at the SAG Awards: striking or too severe?

Embed from Getty Images

Juno Temple deserves all the flowers she’s getting for playing Keeley on Ted Lasso. She was the only Ted Lasso star on the red carpet in LA last night. The rest of the cast was simulcast from London, where Jason Sudeikis won for Male Actor in a Comedy Series and the entire cast won for Comedy Series!

Juno was nominated for Female Actor in a Comedy Series, which went to Jean Smart for Hacks. Her dress was Versace, she said it was chain mail and she loved it. It’s a gorgeous dress and fits her beautifully. Her styling was off and at first I thought she was Anne Heche! Juno is about to work on Everest, which is set in the 1920s, so I’m assuming her haircolor and eyebrows are for that role. (That would also explain why she’s in LA!) I wonder why no one filled them in though. She’s still so pretty, it’s just a different style than we’re used to.

Embed from Getty Images

Also nominated in Juno’s category was her costar Hannah Waddingham, who wore Dolce & Gabbana. You couldn’t see the phenomenal fishtail skirt on camera as we saw her mostly from the waist up. This is old Hollywood glam, I just wish it was by a different designer.

Sandra Oh, nominated in the same category for The Chair, was in Carolina Herrera. I used to love Herrera’s looks on Renee Zellweger a few years ago, when they were more classic and understated. Tiered ruffles always look so dated to me, but I like this from the waist up. I hope The Chair gets renewed by Netflix.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images