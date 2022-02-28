Juno Temple in Versace at the SAG Awards: striking or too severe?

Embed from Getty Images
Juno Temple deserves all the flowers she’s getting for playing Keeley on Ted Lasso. She was the only Ted Lasso star on the red carpet in LA last night. The rest of the cast was simulcast from London, where Jason Sudeikis won for Male Actor in a Comedy Series and the entire cast won for Comedy Series!
Juno was nominated for Female Actor in a Comedy Series, which went to Jean Smart for Hacks. Her dress was Versace, she said it was chain mail and she loved it. It’s a gorgeous dress and fits her beautifully. Her styling was off and at first I thought she was Anne Heche! Juno is about to work on Everest, which is set in the 1920s, so I’m assuming her haircolor and eyebrows are for that role. (That would also explain why she’s in LA!) I wonder why no one filled them in though. She’s still so pretty, it’s just a different style than we’re used to.
Also nominated in Juno’s category was her costar Hannah Waddingham, who wore Dolce & Gabbana. You couldn’t see the phenomenal fishtail skirt on camera as we saw her mostly from the waist up. This is old Hollywood glam, I just wish it was by a different designer.
Sandra Oh, nominated in the same category for The Chair, was in Carolina Herrera. I used to love Herrera’s looks on Renee Zellweger a few years ago, when they were more classic and understated. Tiered ruffles always look so dated to me, but I like this from the waist up. I hope The Chair gets renewed by Netflix.
Omg, that’s not Juno!!! 🤔
I def thought that was Anne Heche.
Me, too! When she showed up on the red carpet yesterday evening I immediately thought “why is Anne Heche here?” before realizing it was Juno. She’s so adorable and I love her on Ted Lasso.
OMG Hannah looks STUNNING! I’ve said it before, but I’ll say it again, I would kill for her figure. Wow!
I’m not crazy about the ruffles either on Sandra’s dress but she still looks beautiful.
About Juno, I’m not fond of matching hair and gown color.
All these stars wearing D&G is another example of how ‘cancel culture’ is a myth. I guess pretty dresses and suits that sparkle are more important than standing up to anything D&G have done. It’s a shame.
Juno in motion during the speeches looked like herself. But if she’s shooting another movie does that mean no Keeley on season 3? The rest of them are in production already ☹️
Sandra??? Those bangs are… bad.
Yes they are.
They age her and flatten her head.
Looks like a Star Trek costume.
An odd choice for her, usually her hair is gorgeous.
The prominent tiers on Sandra’s dress remind of that old Elizabeth Taylor movie: Raintree County.
I love Sandra’s look! Suits her so well!
Not sure why Hannah wasn’t the top photo, because she is out of this world!
Hannah looks stunning! Best dressed for sure. Sandra looks beautiful, but I dislike the tin foil dress! I don’t like Juno’s dress either.
Hannah is the definition of statuesque. She can carry off so many looks and be the envy of the room.
Hannah W. for the win! She is va-va-vroom. HW is such a great actress on Ted Lasso. She can seemingly do it all (drama and comedy) effortlessly. Then she is killing it on the fashion and style-front too. She is simply gorgeous perfection.
IMHO Hannah’s fishtail skirt would be much cuter with slogan “Selena Gomez is ugly” across the butt. Or perhaps large picture of woman lying on ground with man over her while other men stand around ogling. Or maybe picture of little China girl trying to eat lasagna with chopsticks.
I didnt’ recognise Juno.
She looks like a gaunt blonde Jessica Chastain.
YES! I KNEW she reminded me of a red headed actress, but while I “saw” the face, I couldn’t remember her name! SO on point!
She’s definitely looking gaunt lately. She’s lost too much weight and its aging her severely. I’m not sure if I read she has an eating disorder of some kind, but I feel bad for her. She would look so much healthier and younger with 5-10 more pounds on her. She used to have some curves on her too and seems to have lost that as well.
Sandra’s looks like a container of Jiffy Pop popcorn. (Yes I’m dating myself). Nicole must be wearing something from the Pilgrim collection this year. Hannah’s dress is gorgeous. Don’t like Juno’s dress at all, it looks like a metallic curtain.
Why is Hannah Waddingham so damn gorgeous, just stunning!
Yes.
And her body is…bangin.
That is the body you want in your clothes.
Yes I’d kill to look like her now, even though I’m half her age. Just wow, so so stunning
Her + that dress = fire (though I too wish it was a different designer)
Ted Lasso winning ensemble is one of the most deserved wins I can imagine. There’s not a single weak link in the cast, even f**king Nate. Dammit Nate! (But so we’re clear: dammit Nate but Nick Mohammad is wonderful and amazing!)
People are speculating that she won’t be a regular next season because of the movie but I think we will still see lots of Keeley either way. There were no women on Mallory’s expedition in 1921 so she doesn’t need that much time to film scenes as “supportive wife”. Seems ever rising actress in Hollywood has to take a “supportive wife” role, it’s a rite of passage. 🙄
No, yes, no. Hate the built-up shoulders on Juno’s dress, love the fishtail, hate everything about Sandra’s dress, especially the bulky craft-project bows.
Nothing about that dress or styling is attractive on Juno.
Those awful, huge shoulder pads look like car wash sponges shoved in at the last minute, and the color washes her out, IMO.
The silver dress on Ms. Oh reminds me I need foil next I go shopping.
Juno was in LA filming her part in The Offer for a lot of 2021, which is also why her hair is so blonde.
My 7yo was not impressed by Juno at all…her exact words “she looks like tacky barbie without makeup.”
I pray for her daily
😉 I thought Cate Blanchett looked more like a Barbie with that impossibly tiny waist, the fabric fold at the hips, & skinny arms.
Your kid is A-OK!
Yay for Ted Lasso. Such an exceptional show. The entire cast, even the tertiary, “bit part” actors are so good on it.
Oh Juno, you break my heart. I’ve been noticing for a while that she is getting skinnier and skinnier and wasting away. She’s only 32 and she’s looking late 40ish. She used to have this adorably petite, yet curvy figure, and now she’s lost her shape. I think she smokes too, which doesn’t help her. I wish her the best.
Hannah Waddingham is a bad mama jama. Her body is goals, but I’m specifically jealous of her arms. I want her arms! Mine are made of jelly and hen I try to tone them I feel like I get brolic and wide shouldered, like Gina Carano, and if that’s your aesthetic, no tea, no shade. I’d just prefer Hannah’s. And I can’t seem to find the right arm exercises to look like that.
She’s only 32? Wow, yeah. It’s sad when the pressure to be skinny does this to people in the industry. The vast majority are women, but it does happen to men too, sometimes.
One of my favorite actresses is one that is known and works steadily but is not a star like she could have been. She was a victim in the “Fappening” and it broke my heart that it happened to her since she had already suffered (and mostly recovered) from an eating disorder which started from before she even began acting (she had been a dancer).
A while back she pointed out that one has to notice, the more famous an actress becomes (or just celebrity), the skinnier she gets. And it’s true. I think of Renee Z, of Kate Middleton, now of Juno, and so many others. People who were thin and healthy and look FINE before but felt the need to stay at zero body fat so clothes hung better, like on hangers, or whatever. It’s awful.
Juno also has ruined her corkscrew curls with straightening. The result is a loss of volume and her thin, dry hair exacerbates the look of gauntness.
She is an amazing actress. I hope she accepts her curls.
I can’t get over how bad Sandra’s dress is. It looks like a cheap Halloween costume.
Not loving the metallic looks in general. Sandra’s dress looks great above the waist but the tiers with the fabric is too much. Juno’s is a bit too plain,especially with the hair, but I like the color. Hannah looks great, super curvy.
I don’t like any of these dresses.