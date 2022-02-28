Chelsy Davy gave birth to a baby boy in January & no one knew she was pregnant

What is it with princes’ ex-girlfriends having secret babies? Jecca Craig had a “secret baby” in either late 2015 or early 2016, just a few months before Prince William mysteriously traveled solo to Kenya to go to Jecca’s wedding around Easter 2016. Kate stayed home with the kids, which raised a lot of eyebrows at the time, and that was before we even knew that Jecca had a secret pregnancy and baby. I’m not saying this is shady, but I do wonder why in the year of our lord Beyonce 2022, women still feel the need to hide their pregnancies to this degree. Apparently, Chelsy Davy had a whole baby last month. No one in the media had any idea she was even pregnant. Per Eden Confidential:
Prince Harry loves to conduct his personal life amid great secrecy, but his ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, has shown him how it’s really done. I hear the former City lawyer gave birth to her first child last month without virtually anyone knowing she was pregnant.
‘Chelsy gave birth to a healthy boy,’ one of her friends tells me. ‘She’s named the baby Leo.’
Appropriately, Chelsy’s baby was born at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.
Party-loving Chelsy, 36, apparently managed to keep her pregnancy a secret because she’s been living in the quiet area of Chiswick in West London, rather than her previous, paparazzi-filled stomping ground of Chelsea. The identity of the baby’s father is a mystery. Her last known boyfriend was dashing television producer James Marshall, but they split up in 2018.
Chelsy revealed in 2020 that she had a serious boyfriend, but did not give his name, explaining: ‘There is someone, and I am quite taken by this one, but it’s very new and I don’t want to say too much.’
Chelsy, who was born in Zimbabwe, began dating Prince Harry while she was a pupil at Cheltenham Ladies’ College. The pair had an on-off relationship for seven years until they split in 2011, as Chelsy didn’t want to be a royal bride. The tumultuous couple were still the subject of rumours in September 2015, when reports suggested they wanted to give their relationship another go. Less than a year later, Harry was introduced to Meghan Markle.
Chelsy, who now runs a jewellery and luxury travel business, did not respond to requests for comment.
I’ve already seen some comments on social media and beyond that, you know, the timing is sus. Perhaps a royal reporter or two will try to convince people that Prince Harry fathered Leo during his trip to the UK when his grandfather passed away. The timeline – if Chelsy carried to term – would have been what? A March or April conception, most likely. Which actually works with the Harry timeline, honestly. Not that I believe that Harry would do that. Come on. My take: it’s much more likely that Chelsy is with some guy and she has absolutely no desire to live a celebrity life at this point, so she’s not telling the Daily Mail what she’s doing these days. She deserves her privacy and if she wants to tell us something, she will. She’s 36 years old, in all likelihood, her biological clock was ticking and she wanted a baby right now. Anyway, best of luck to her and Baby Leo.
Is it a secret!? Most royal ex girlfriends are no longer news worthy after the split.Even Kate would have been a distant memory by now if William had chosen someone else. They are no longer gossip fodder or young club hopping socialites,so nothing to see here.
If the baby has red hair, then we’ll know why she kept it a secret! JK. All the best to both of them.
Your joke is not funny.
I don’t think she’s joking. Jezz is probably Keen Friendly.
The royal girlfriends know how the tabloids are in the UK, so whether past or present, they avoid the paps like the plague. The timeline would work about Harry, but I doubt it. If I would be Chelsy, I would have done the same thing. She has always wanted to keep her private life private. Nothing’s new here. Congratulations to the parents and hope mother and baby are healthy and well.
I think it’s not so much “secret babies” as that women who dated royalty a decade or more ago aren’t really celebrities and can live quietly if they avoid a handful of high profile places and events.
Omicron is out there and scary for pregnant people, she’s a grown up who has a real job to go to, and it’s winter. Maybe she just wanted to avoid the plague and the cold and spend the last few months of her pregnancy relaxing?
No offense meant to Chelsy, but she wouldn’t have any level of fame without having dated Harry for years. She hasn’t dated him FOR years. Why does anyone care enough to harass her in the media? Leave the lady be.
Pity Chelsy’s “friend” couldn’t respect her desire for privacy. She might want to reconsider who her friends are. All the best to Chelsy and son.
Doubt it’s a secret, just that she’s no longer in the public eye. She only became tabloid fodder because of her relationship with Harry. No Harry, No publicity.
Yeah, I think this is more just about Chelsey having a baby and being a private citizen who isn’t dating anyone famous. why wouldn’t it be “secret”?
I agree that this is more about the press not really caring that much about her anymore. Which is likely better for her in the long run because they have never been particularly nice to her. (Not at the same level as Meghan of course, but she was always described as the drunk party animal compared to kate, despite being the one who became a solicitor and having actual jobs)
Is it hiding or is it just not folks business? I mean the press is soooo desperate for Harry and Meg stuff that she probably was afraid they’d find a way to make her pregnancy about them and drag her into the circus of their own( the press) making.
This. Congrats to Chelsy and baby Leo!
Congrats to her. Now the press will swarm her and dig into her hospital records.Trying to link Harry to his ex-girlfriends pregnancy is really gross but whatever. There seems to be a recent trend of stealth or very low key pregnancies. Look at Mindy Kaling. Had a whole 2nd child and no one had a clue. Part of it is the pandemic where many women can work from home and keep their pregnancies private. The NY Times did an article on this: https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/22/style/secret-pregnancy.html?searchResultPosition=1
Congrats to her and baby Leo! And yeah I agree with the comments above that is less hiding and more no-one really cares about ex royal girlfriends. I mean does anyone know/care about what Jecca Craig is up to? Arabella Musgraves? Cressida might be an exception but that might be her wanting to be in the public eye than some of the other exes. But even then, she doesn’t get the same level of attention she used to get back when she was dating Harry.
Plus Harry and William’s social circle are no longer the “young, partying, going to the society events” aristos. A lot of them live out of the spotlight and have settled down.
If the media really wanted to report the father they likely would spy on her and find out (if they really don’t know) but by pretending ignorance they can make insinuations.
Yeah they are trying to insinuate that it’s Harry’s baby, lol. I know Harry’s been at the top of his game the last few years impregnating Meghan, but to get someone pregnant whilst your in another country is a bit of a stretch. I mean I think he’s only spent days outside of California the last 2 years since the pandemic.
they’re trying to insinuate that it happened when Harry was in town for Phillip’s funeral.
February Pisces, The BM got a copy of Archie’s birth certificate, so they can get this one, too. The BM needs to be careful here. This isn’t about smearing Harry, this is about smearing his ex-girlfriend, her son, and the father. I know they don’t care about other people and how they harm them, but doesn’t Chelsea come from money? Seems like a stupid place to fall on a sword.
Was it a secret or did they not care at all until it was time for Eden to bizarrely link it to PH? Cause more than half of that passage is about him and Meghan
Why do they still refer to her as a party girl? Everyone in their 20s partied. She’s a 36 year old woman now. Let it goooooo.
Calling Chelsy a party girl is a remnant of how she was set up to be the irresponsible girlfriend for Harry when the tabloids elevated Kate in comparison, despite the fact that Kate was seen at various clubs and bars very frequently throughout her 20s because she didn’t have a job nor was she studying to be a solicitor like Chelsy.
Harry’s girlfriends were always treated as a scapegoat much like he was and Chelsy in particular was targeted unfairly, except until Meghan and then they just went nuclear with the attacks and added racism to the mix.
She seems to be enjoying a normal adult life?
It isnt in secret cos shes not famous nor is she dating a famous dude. And with the exception of dailyfail and meghan antis, no one cares about chelsy anymore
Exactly this👆🏼👏🏼
She is a private citizen, not in the public eye and pursued by Media. She can do things privately. That’s different from secretly, which requires specific effort.
I find it very disturbing that the media is insinuating that her child is Harry’s. The last time these two were seen together in the same room was at his wedding to Meghan and Chelsey is out here minding her business and now they are gonna get into the business of her newborn.
I hope she sues them.
There are some that are obsessed with linking these two. I read the article and she has been in a serious relationship with someone since 2020 and some even think she is married now, she lives in a quiet area now. She is a private citizen so unless she shares this herself, we may never know. Also, Cressida had a baby last year and no one really knew.
In the deep recesses of my memory (2022 seems hella longer than 2 months) a psychic predicted this very thing for Harry this year…..that the press would try to come up with a “royal live child”, but it would (of course) not be true. Deep sigh. What are we in for now.
Chelsy Davy is showing Harry how it’s done when it comes to keeping secrets about having babies?! LMAOOOOO he and Meghan had both babies and were home before the rats even heard boo about it.
“Secret baby?” all the lols. She is a private citizen who had a baby during a global pandemic. Most people i know who have had babies over the last 2 years have been super low key because people are still largely hanging out at home due to Covid so this isn’t a surprise.
Congrats to her and her partner on the arrival of their little one!
This is stupid. She didn’t have a “secret” baby, her pregnancy simply wasn’t newsworthy.
I don’t see where in this article they are insinuating that the baby is Harry’s.
The focus seem to be more on “privacy”.
Eden is such a joke as a reporter. What was he expecting,? for Chelsy to walk around London a la Rihanna.
I’m very happy for her. I’m not a betting person, but would be willing to put some coins on a bet that Harry and Meghan knew about the baby, maybe even sent a gift. Chelsy is the only other person I would have gotten up at 4:30 am to see Harry marry.
By this standard, I had a secret baby, several, in fact. Nobody knew except my friends, families and co-workers. Never even made it into the papers!
congrats to her and baby leo
Let’s go back to the Jecca Craig baby. Since William is a serial cheater and a skank, I have no problem believing any sexual shenanigans from him. However, Harry has always been faithful to the women he dated (and the one he married) and there has never been a hint of scandal. So I reject the insinuation that Harry impregnated Chelsy and entertain the insinuation that william fathered an “outside” baby.