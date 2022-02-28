Chelsy Davy gave birth to a baby boy in January & no one knew she was pregnant

What is it with princes’ ex-girlfriends having secret babies? Jecca Craig had a “secret baby” in either late 2015 or early 2016, just a few months before Prince William mysteriously traveled solo to Kenya to go to Jecca’s wedding around Easter 2016. Kate stayed home with the kids, which raised a lot of eyebrows at the time, and that was before we even knew that Jecca had a secret pregnancy and baby. I’m not saying this is shady, but I do wonder why in the year of our lord Beyonce 2022, women still feel the need to hide their pregnancies to this degree. Apparently, Chelsy Davy had a whole baby last month. No one in the media had any idea she was even pregnant. Per Eden Confidential:

Prince Harry loves to conduct his personal life amid great secrecy, but his ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, has shown him how it’s really done. I hear the former City lawyer gave birth to her first child last month without virtually anyone knowing she was pregnant. ‘Chelsy gave birth to a healthy boy,’ one of her friends tells me. ‘She’s named the baby Leo.’ Appropriately, Chelsy’s baby was born at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. Party-loving Chelsy, 36, apparently managed to keep her pregnancy a secret because she’s been living in the quiet area of Chiswick in West London, rather than her previous, paparazzi-filled stomping ground of Chelsea. The identity of the baby’s father is a mystery. Her last known boyfriend was dashing television producer James Marshall, but they split up in 2018. Chelsy revealed in 2020 that she had a serious boyfriend, but did not give his name, explaining: ‘There is someone, and I am quite taken by this one, but it’s very new and I don’t want to say too much.’ Chelsy, who was born in Zimbabwe, began dating Prince Harry while she was a pupil at Cheltenham Ladies’ College. The pair had an on-off relationship for seven years until they split in 2011, as Chelsy didn’t want to be a royal bride. The tumultuous couple were still the subject of rumours in September 2015, when reports suggested they wanted to give their relationship another go. Less than a year later, Harry was introduced to Meghan Markle. Chelsy, who now runs a jewellery and luxury travel business, did not respond to requests for comment.

[From The Daily Mail]

I’ve already seen some comments on social media and beyond that, you know, the timing is sus. Perhaps a royal reporter or two will try to convince people that Prince Harry fathered Leo during his trip to the UK when his grandfather passed away. The timeline – if Chelsy carried to term – would have been what? A March or April conception, most likely. Which actually works with the Harry timeline, honestly. Not that I believe that Harry would do that. Come on. My take: it’s much more likely that Chelsy is with some guy and she has absolutely no desire to live a celebrity life at this point, so she’s not telling the Daily Mail what she’s doing these days. She deserves her privacy and if she wants to tell us something, she will. She’s 36 years old, in all likelihood, her biological clock was ticking and she wanted a baby right now. Anyway, best of luck to her and Baby Leo.