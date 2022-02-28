Cate Blanchett in black Armani at the SAG Awards: surprisingly stunning?

Cate Blanchett got a lot of face-time on last night’s SAG Awards, probably because she was in Don’t Look Up and Nightmare Alley, but mostly because she’s Cate Blanchett. Cate has missed red carpets. Cate was clearly looking forward to getting all dolled up. She wore this spectacular Armani gown which should not work and yet… she was one of the most-photographed and best-dressed women of the SAGs. Her tiny waist, that deep V-neck, the plastic “rocks” around the V, the fact that the dress has a waist-bowl… it shouldn’t work, but it all does. She looked like she was having an absolute blast too. Look at her spectacular rings too! The rings are from Italian jewelry house Pomellato.

Jean Smart wore Christian Siriano – she’s worn Siriano before, and I think she must appreciate the fact that he’ll make special gowns for women who are not the “biggest names” in fashion. I like that she wore a big dress and a statement dress, and it fits with her career these days. You could argue that she’s always had a great career, but holy crap, she’s had a huge resurgence over the past decade. She won Best Actress in a Comedy Series last night for Hacks.

