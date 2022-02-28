Cate Blanchett in black Armani at the SAG Awards: surprisingly stunning?

Cate Blanchett got a lot of face-time on last night’s SAG Awards, probably because she was in Don’t Look Up and Nightmare Alley, but mostly because she’s Cate Blanchett. Cate has missed red carpets. Cate was clearly looking forward to getting all dolled up. She wore this spectacular Armani gown which should not work and yet… she was one of the most-photographed and best-dressed women of the SAGs. Her tiny waist, that deep V-neck, the plastic “rocks” around the V, the fact that the dress has a waist-bowl… it shouldn’t work, but it all does. She looked like she was having an absolute blast too. Look at her spectacular rings too! The rings are from Italian jewelry house Pomellato.
Jean Smart wore Christian Siriano – she’s worn Siriano before, and I think she must appreciate the fact that he’ll make special gowns for women who are not the “biggest names” in fashion. I like that she wore a big dress and a statement dress, and it fits with her career these days. You could argue that she’s always had a great career, but holy crap, she’s had a huge resurgence over the past decade. She won Best Actress in a Comedy Series last night for Hacks.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Instagram.
I though Kate was one of the best dressed of the night… but she had competition. People who bringing their A game, lots of great looks!
Cate looks different….?
That first Insta looks wildly photoshopped and I think we are not used to seeing this much boobage but she looks pretty much the same as recent red carpets. I have no doubt they’re all “refreshed” but whoever does Cate (and Salma) are excellent.
I swear almost EVERY POST featuring an actress over – shock horror! – 40 has this same comment. Why don’t you just come out and say what you’re really thinking? “This woman has had surgery/injectables and I DISAPPROVE!”
Cate looks stunning. The end.
This, Cate looks beautiful as always.
Thank you. If her name hadn’t been in the caption, I would not have been able to guess who she is. She might have been stuck here in Aus, or lying low in the States during Covid lockdowns and inability to travel freely, but she had plenty of time to let the “work” do its “work”…
A bit photoshopped maybe, but it also looks like there’s illusion netting over the bust. That seems to be making everything in that area look extra air-brushed.
Cate has never gone easy on the botox and fillers. But it works and hasn’t totally changed her face. I think she looked stunning.
Cate is just stunning, as usual.
I’m absolutely not surprised. Does Cate Blanchett ever miss? She and Zendaya … reliable on the red carpet!
I was just thinking this a few days ago about the Kim K post. She has so many options and looks ridiculous and uncomfortable all the time. Why can’t she dress like Zendaya or Cate?! Flawless and stunning every time.
Cate looks amazing! I kind of feel when you are in awards season but not expected to win anything major that you have no pressure and this whole scene could be fun?
Love seeing Jean Smart winning. The dress is meh. Way too much fabric around the shoulders. The dress should compliment and accentuate her features not overwhelm her. Ugh! Her stylist should have done better. And Siriano is mostly a miss for me.
I agree with you about the superfluous materials around the shoulders. It’s as though the designer reached the end and saw the dress was “too simple.” There was nothing going on at the waist, cleavage, likely not the back either, and no patterns to speak of, or any change in materials like see-through, or special structural feature, so the designer said “Oops, let’s do some heavy ruching around the shoulders and call it a day.”
Wow Cate WOWWWW
I feel Cate had lost her fashion mojo recently- but this is awesome.
Dramatic, modern and very structured. Fits her perfectly and I love how she has gone with OTT rings and no other jewellery.
She looks at ease, confident and sexy in those pics.
Love Cate Blanchett’s look! Is the dress my favorite? Probably not, but it fits her so well and she pulls it off and looks amazing.
It’s my favorite, hands down. I can’t even describe why I like it. She just looks incredible in it and it’s a cool dress. If it would have been any other color, I think I would’ve hated it. But the black makes it work.
Yeah I love the overall look, I just think objectively I don’t like the dress and if anyone else had worn it I don’t think I would have been a fan. but she pulls it off and the whole look is incredible. It’s an example of someone having “it” on the red carpet in my opinion. This dress could swamp someone else or make them look like they’re playing dress up.
I adore both of these looks. Gorgeous.
The top of Cate’s is interesting but I don’t like the bunchy fabric around the hips. Jean pulls her dress off and the color is fabulous.
Cate looks stunning and I do like the extravagance of Jean Smart’s gown. She went big; good for her!
Cate looks amazing and I want every one of those rings. Yay, for Jean Smart! Sometimes her wardrobe choices seem to be apologizing for her height, but this dress embraces all of her – good show!
you can tell it’s Siriano. that’s part of his genius! & brilliant with fabric.
I’m sure interning at McQueen and Westwood didn’t hurt either. = )
Cate looks spectacular, and I love the dress. I also love Jean’s dress. This was a wonderful night for fashion.
Cate looks absolutely stunning. That is an amazing dress and she looks really fit. Love the structure and the fabric. I didn’t recognize her at first in “Don’t look up”. Her character was totally inspired by Mika Brzezinski. Definitely not your typical black evening gown.
I think both of them look gorgeous! I love both looks and they are just a WOW
Cate is a goddess at award shows. Love those pictures. She looks like she is having fun. Her rings omg
I have loved Jean Smart since her Charlene days on Designing Women. I do have to admit that Suzanne Sugarbaker, in all her vainglory, was my favorite character.
So glad to see Jean Smart with a trophy! She was excellent in Hacks.
Cate looks amazing (but I don’t like the photoshopped first photo). That dress suits her well.
I love Jean so much, and she is incredible on Hacks (and everything). I like her dress, but would probably like it more without the volume of fabric behind her shoulders.
i think kate looks fantastic. Yes, probably refreshed as there’s nary a wrinkle in sight, but even if she did, its well done and looks like she’s happy so….so what? She looks great.
I also love Jean’s look and appreciate the way she is choosing to age. I wish more women would go a more natural route, but that’s their business and not mine.
Kate looks beautiful but very very thin
Care Blanchett is one of my lady crushes and she just took my breath away. She looks amazing in that Armani dress. The rocks in the deep V absolutely work on her body shape. The bowl at the waist is a head scratcher. It’s like it was too long so they hiked it up and just sewed it without fitting it. Maybe it’s supposed to be shallow pockets? Or it’s supposed to give the illusion that her waist is even smaller? Her waist is already tiny so it’s unnecessary.
Aside from that bowl and her hair color (looks like the color of straw) – she should’ve gone with a lighter blond color. But her hair style looks old school Hollywood glamour and she pulls it off. She is just a strikingly beautiful woman. Her cheekbones and her luminous skin ahhhh. She probably has had work done but it appears subtle to me. She still looks like herself but refreshed. I appreciate that she showed restraint and didn’t go overboard with the fillers, Botox, and surgeries. I hope she embraces aging bc she’ll be stunning no matter her age.
Kate looks GORGEOUS! Love the outfit, the jewelry, the attitude. And as far as work goes, I think she’s hit on the perfect amount of minor tweaking. Around the time Oceans 8 filmed, I remember being distracted by her work, but she clearly figured out what changes work well with her face because she’s just glowing and natural now.
Cate looks wonderful! But let’s face it, she’s one of those lucky women who is tall and slender and would look great in a potato sack. I’ve never seen her look bad.
Jean Smart looks terrific as well. I’m glad to see her out and about, looking so well and winning awards. She had a rough year last year, losing her husband.
The way she talks about her late hubby 😭😭 I loved him as a kid in the 70s and the fact they met and fell in love in DW. She’s amazing. She’s killing it in Mare of Eastown and Hacks and they couldn’t be more different.
Just, WOWZA. She looks amazing and the dress is an absolute perfect fit. Amazing work of art, actually.