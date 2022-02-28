Duchess Meghan contributes a statement on Judge Brown Jackson’s SCOTUS nomination

Every year that goes by, I get angrier and angrier that Clarence Thomas ended up on the Supreme Court. He was a serial sexual harasser, married to a treasonous wingnut who clearly supported the January 6th insurrection. Thomas needs to be yanked off the bench and his wife needs to go to jail. Over time, Anita Hill has become a very real folk hero for intersectional feminism. As Thomas’s reputation plummeted over time, Anita Hill became more and more respected and honored for her work. Anita Hill has written a wonderful essay about what Joe Biden’s SCOTUS nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson, likely the first Black woman to sit on the highest court, means for her and for all Black women. Ms. Hill asked Black female jurists and prominent Black women to share their thoughts, and wouldn’t you know, the Duchess of Sussex contributed a statement:

In considering the gravity of how this announcement must feel to so many, I thought of moments in modern history where Black women of stature and credential entered arenas once thought to be inaccessible.

I was recently able to connect with one of these women – Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex – and while her role over the past few years hasn’t been that of a federal judge or elected official, I couldn’t help but see a measure of parallelism given her experience navigating uncharted territory as a Black woman.

“The civil rights history of tomorrow is being written today,” she said to me. “Judge Jackson’s nomination has opened new ground for women’s representation at the highest level of a judicial system that for too long has tilted against the very community she hails from. For the millions of young women who will rightfully find inspiration from this moment, let’s remind ourselves that Black achievement is something that exists not just today or yesterday, and not just in moments of celebration, but as a fabric woven into the entire chronicle of the American story.”

With this announcement, every girl and young woman can hold their heads higher and with more confidence. Jackson’s achievement can be the example of the seemingly improbable becoming the possible that changes the way they think about their own potential. Jackson said that she hoped to inspire all young girls. And former President Barack Obama assured her that she had when he tweeted that the nominee had “already inspired young Black women like my daughters to set their sights higher.”

[From URL Media]

“…At the highest level of a judicial system that for too long has tilted against the very community she hails from…” I know Meghan wrote that out, so it’s bugging me because it should be “at the highest level of a judicial system which, for too long, has tilted against the very community from which she hails.” Nitpicky, my bad. I mean, I make that mistake a million times a day too. The message is what’s important, which is that while Judge Brown Jackson’s nomination is so significant and so important, the contributions of the Black community – and specifically Black women – have been overlooked and written out of the narratives of the American project. Anyhoodle, can’t wait for Salt Islanders to throw a hissy fit about Political Meg again.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

66 Responses to “Duchess Meghan contributes a statement on Judge Brown Jackson’s SCOTUS nomination”

  1. Nev says:
    February 28, 2022 at 9:28 am

    Go on Duchess.

    Reply
  2. Watson says:
    February 28, 2022 at 9:33 am

    Good piece! I also enjoy how she puts out commentary when it will make maximum impact. Right timing, right message, on point. Meg’s knows what’s up!

    Reply
    • Dierski says:
      February 28, 2022 at 2:09 pm

      Maximum impact for sure! It still makes me laugh how Salt Island thinks that being at all political is a negative thing from their royals… while in America the feeling is almost opposite! Personally, I appreciate when our celebrities and our royalty (H&M are ours now, haha) give their measured and weighty commentary on current events and political issues. It shows their strength, intelligence, and compassion, and they put themselves clearly into the side of the conversation they support. Whereas with the Windsors making sure to never speak politically (overtly, anyway), just makes their projected ambivalence look weak and pathetic to me.

      Keep on going, Meg & Harry!!

      Reply
  3. NCWoman says:
    February 28, 2022 at 9:34 am

    Meg’s grammar is correct because she has no intent to separate the judicial system from the fact that it “has for too long tilted against the community” the judge came from. They are completely intertwined, making it a defining clause describing the judicial system, not separate facts. So, very much “that” not “which.”

    Reply
    • mimic says:
      February 28, 2022 at 9:44 am

      @NCWoman, you are absolutely correct! As is Megan.

      Reply
    • Bebixbubble says:
      February 28, 2022 at 9:48 am

      Perfectly said, @NCWOMAN. There’s nothing wrong with Meghan’s grammar usage here.

      Reply
      • Bettyrose says:
        February 28, 2022 at 9:58 am

        Technically the preposition should precede its object, but that’s a grammar rule long since superseded by common usage. In spoken English it sounds overly stuffy and formal to always put the preposition before its object. Thus, doing so in written English would be drawing attention to the formal prose and away from the subject matter. So I agree with Meghan’s usage.

      • Jaded says:
        February 28, 2022 at 12:46 pm

        Exactly. Mr. Jaded used to manage publication of several newspapers and tends to use the old fashioned “preposition preceding its object” rule. I too have done a lot of writing and editing in my time and it’s a rule that, thankfully, has been thrown out for the most part. I always tell him it sounds klunky and pompous, and shouldn’t be used in everyday conversation.

    • MsIam says:
      February 28, 2022 at 9:59 am

      The old rule was don’t end sentences with preposition like “from” or “to” but now its considered just a difference in style and not a grammatical error. And yes I checked with Merriam-Webster on this, I’m a nerd, lol.

      Reply
      • blkne says:
        February 28, 2022 at 10:56 am

        The old rule also comes from a misguided assumption that English grammar ought to mirror that of Latin (in which it’s impossible to end with a preposition). But English is not a Romance language. Structurally it’s a Germanic language and sentence-final prepositions work fine in Germanic syntax, often much better than contorting the sentence to avoid them.

        ETA: the *substance* of her message is the important thing anyway!

    • Scal says:
      February 28, 2022 at 10:39 am

      This comment is great-yay for our grammar nerds!

      Reply
    • Bella says:
      February 28, 2022 at 11:47 am

      Shouldn’t end a sentence with a preposition.

      Reply
      • Jaded says:
        February 28, 2022 at 12:48 pm

        The best-known rule about prepositions is that you shouldn’t end a sentence with one. And that rule is absolutely correct—if you’re speaking Latin. This so-called *rule* dates back to 18th century English grammar books that based their rules on Latin grammar. Although it is not permissible to end Latin sentences with prepositions, in fact English speakers have been (not incorrectly) ending their sentences with prepositions for quite some time. Almost as well known as the injunction against ending a sentence with a preposition is Winston Churchill’s witty and intentionally awkward rejoinder: “That is the type of arrant pedantry up with which I will not put.”

    • sunny says:
      February 28, 2022 at 12:07 pm

      I am enjoying this grammar conversation! I love this community.

      Reply
    • PaulaH says:
      February 28, 2022 at 3:24 pm

      Next time, just let her statement stand as written.

      Reply
      • SomeChick says:
        March 1, 2022 at 4:29 am

        yeah, nitpicking an archaic grammar rule is not really what came to my mind when I read the statement. I didn’t even notice when I was reading it, it’s such a common usage now. Meghan wrote her statement in a natural voice, with a lot of heart. and we all understood it just fine.

  4. sara says:
    February 28, 2022 at 9:35 am

    and anita hill says she reached out to meghan! she is building quite the community.

    Reply
    • Bettyrose says:
      February 28, 2022 at 10:06 am

      She really is. In some ways I feel like Meghan is following Oprah’s playbook as a public personality who builds networks and creates platforms for issues that need boosting. But she’s benefiting from all the years Oprah had to deal in nonsense and quackery to be the power house she is today. Meghan doesn’t have to first host a daytime talk show to establish that a black woman can be a power player in the public arena. I have no doubt she’s aware of those who came before her, though.

      Reply
    • sid says:
      February 28, 2022 at 12:04 pm

      I picked up on the same thing when Melody Hobson and Meghan noted that they already knew each other during that New York Times DealBook talk they did. Also when Omarosa Stanigault was doing press for her appearance on Big Brother Australia and the interviewer asked her about Meghan’s clown brother (a fellow contestant) and tried to link him to Meghan, Omarosa stated that she had met Meghan and Doria several times during community events in the LA area back in the day and talked about how lovely they were, versus how lovely the brother was not. The BM and their sycophants have tried to make it seem like Meghan had nothing going on pre-BRF, when in fact she was VERY well-connected.

      Reply
  5. equality says:
    February 28, 2022 at 9:36 am

    Still trending on Twitter for the NAACP award and now this. The Twitter haters are going insane.

    Reply
    • Polo says:
      February 28, 2022 at 10:20 am

      Haha I freakin LOVE IT!!
      The fact that she is backed by powerful women just makes me smile. Bernice king, Hilary Clinton, Stacey Abrams…. They are gonna have a meltdown. Lol

      Reply
  6. Julia K says:
    February 28, 2022 at 9:37 am

    I think Kaiser was referring to the use of ” from” at the end of a sentence.

    Reply
  7. Noki says:
    February 28, 2022 at 9:41 am

    She makes those Windsor simpletons seem like such lightweights. Even with every educational,access and wordly advantage bestowed on them.

    Reply
    • Cessily says:
      February 28, 2022 at 9:57 am

      They “meet” with great leaders, but they certainly are not an example of any form of leadership. It is glaringly obvious when we see real examples of leadership and courage. The UK is looking like it lacks leadership in any form.. from the monarchy to the PM.

      Reply
  8. Layla says:
    February 28, 2022 at 9:46 am

    So Articulate. Keeny Mumbleston and The Other Woman could never. Neither could Chuck and Baldemort

    Reply
  9. Cessily says:
    February 28, 2022 at 9:49 am

    I just hope the nomination goes through. Wonderful article, that will be dissected and bashed by the tabloid commentators and and used as print articles demean the Sussex’s and deflect from what is really going on within the BRF. Any sign of the Queen since her covid?

    Reply
    • sid says:
      February 28, 2022 at 12:07 pm

      The alleged phone conference with Boris the Clown would have been a perfect time to release a current photo of QEII, but nothing. Instead some outlets tried to pass off an old photo from a previous phone conference as current. It’s all questionable to say the least.

      Reply
  10. Still In My Robe says:
    February 28, 2022 at 9:49 am

    If we’re going to nitpick, the number agreement in this sentence is an awkward mess, too: “ With this announcement, every girl and young woman can hold their heads higher and with more confidence.” *Every* is singular, so the noun *heads* should be *head* (not commenting on “their” versus “her,” since that may be rightfully an issue of gender inclusivity).

    So, yes, a public figure should have a proofreader for public statements, but since she’s trying to do something good with her words (rather than baldly self-promotional), I choose to focus on the message, because I recognize that the grammarian inside me makes the world a crankier place, not a happier one.

    Reply
  11. Layla says:
    February 28, 2022 at 9:51 am

    She’s so articulate. International Relations and Theatre graduate here everyone. The Other woman and Keeny Mumbleston could never. Neither could Chucky Cheese and Baldemort

    Also side note, that look with the Black halo dress is one of my all-time favourite looks. I really want Meghan to recreate that. She owns Assymetrical style

    Reply
  12. Amy Bee says:
    February 28, 2022 at 9:57 am

    Yeah, the actual language is not important. We don’t know if she spoke or wrote the sentence but I think everybody gets the gist of what she’s saying. That she’s contributing to national dialogue is more important and it’s a pity that she was prevented from making a similar contribution to the UK. As we’ve just found out, over the weekend, speaking out about political issues are no longer taboo for royals.

    Reply
  13. Wiglet Watcher says:
    February 28, 2022 at 10:01 am

    Every time M speaks and is visible she’s put a lot of thought and care into it. Shortly after the BM attacks and the Cambridge’s mimic, but Meg stands tall. Her image is perfect imo and you can tell people are begging to work with H and M.
    The Windsors will be bitter for forever.

    Reply
  14. Sofia says:
    February 28, 2022 at 10:11 am

    I love that Anita Hill reached out to *her*. Just shows the level of respect and even admiration Meghan has. Which I know but it’s always nice to see it in action. And yes this is a historic moment and I really hope Judge Jackson’s nomination goes through.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      February 28, 2022 at 10:21 am

      This is remarkable. Anita Hill is a law professor and a serious person not involved in the entertainment industry or seeking celebrity for its own sake. That she reached out to Meghan because she saw the parallel in being the only black woman in a very white institution says a lot.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      February 28, 2022 at 10:39 am

      This is my favorite part of this. Yes, I liked what she said. But I LOVE that Anita Hill reached out to her and acknowledges that she is someone with experience of being the first Black woman in a space traditionally reserved for white people.

      Reply
    • L4Frimaire says:
      February 28, 2022 at 4:13 pm

      Honestly I never would have imagined this but very impressed that Hill reached out to her. Would love to know what they spoke about.

      Reply
  15. Over it says:
    February 28, 2022 at 10:28 am

    My madame Duchess. I love her so

    Reply
  16. Kathryn says:
    February 28, 2022 at 10:32 am

    This is awesome, go Anita and Meghan! And ditto about Clarence Thomas and his awful wife.

    Reply
  17. Harla says:
    February 28, 2022 at 10:37 am

    I can’t express enough how much Meghan’s words and work have inspired me over the years ❤️

    Reply
  18. dido says:
    February 28, 2022 at 10:40 am

    I love this. She’s doing exactly what she wants with her voice. The dusty old royal family would NEVER speak on such important issues. Talking about race seems too “political” or “radical” to them. Keep showing them, Meg!

    Reply
  19. FC says:
    February 28, 2022 at 10:46 am

    Coulda had a bad “half-in-half-out” bitch. She can be as political as she wants.

    Reply
  20. Jan says:
    February 28, 2022 at 11:14 am

    I’ve noticed that Meghan is working with a lot of educators, they were meeting professors at Stanford while they were staying in Canada.
    I don’t know who is mentoring them besides Melanie Hobson, but they’re doing a good job, not that H & M are not smart cookies, but the networking going on behind the scenes is great.

    Reply
  21. tamsin says:
    February 28, 2022 at 11:23 am

    I agree that syntax and grammar appear to be less than perfect, but the thought or message is clearly communicated and communicated in an impactful way. Inflicting Clarence Thomas on the American people is one of the worst things ever done by a Bush presidency.

    Reply
  22. sunny says:
    February 28, 2022 at 12:15 pm

    Here for this statement and for the duchess raising her voice in support of it. This is such an enormous moment for black women in America.

    Also Clarence Thomas is a terrible human and it grieves me the power he has wielded and how everyone did Anita Hill dirty when she came forward.

    Reply
    • Julia K says:
      February 28, 2022 at 12:45 pm

      True, and let’s not forget that Joe Biden played a big role in getting him confirmed by humiliating Anita Hill and inferring that she lied.

      Reply
      • Athena says:
        February 28, 2022 at 1:09 pm

        Biden, Kennedy, Hatch. I was young and remember watching those hearings. Thomas who prided himself been against any type affirmative action got on the Supreme Court based on his gender and race and not so much his qualification.
        That image of Anita Hill sitting at that table facing all those white men have always stayed with me.

      • Deering24 says:
        February 28, 2022 at 3:56 pm

        I think Biden has been trying to make up for the Thomas mistake ever since. And rightly so—that was disastrous for the court and an insult to Thurgood Marshall’s legacy.

      • kirk says:
        February 28, 2022 at 5:17 pm

        I highly recommend the “Because of Anita” 4-episode podcast for all readers. I listened on Apple but those of you still wedded to the Joe Rogan Network can also listen there 😉

  23. Abena Asantewaa says:
    February 28, 2022 at 2:01 pm

    @ JuliaK, I watched the whole hearing non stop, Biden was against Clarence Thomas, but was on the side of Anita Hill, go and check, I was about 30years old at the time. The Democrats were against his nomination because of the Anita Hill allegation.

    Reply
    • upstatediva says:
      February 28, 2022 at 2:34 pm

      @Abena, Biden did not want to be featured in a history of his having led the move to disqualify a Black nominee. HENCE, he did not allow for the other witnesses who were willing (and present) to come in and support the allegations against Thomas. He was chair of the Judiciary Committee and had authority to do so. I am okay with JB in this moment, but let’s not let him off the (historical) hook.

      Reply
  24. Christine says:
    February 28, 2022 at 3:07 pm

    This is just SO COOL! Go, Meghan!

    Reply
  25. Vicki says:
    February 28, 2022 at 5:30 pm

    The uncouth Windsors never deserved Meghan. She was never gonna make it in that petty bitter salty shutter island, let alone the boorish grifting racist family. She is above them in intellect, charisma and empathy.

    Reply
    • Dominique says:
      March 1, 2022 at 12:22 am

      Just like she was never going to make it in Hollywood, due to her distinct lack of talent and bullying behavior towards everyone. She’s a gold digger and full of crap.

      Reply
    • aftershocks says:
      March 1, 2022 at 2:53 am

      ^^ @Vicki, I get what you mean. However, I would phrase it differently. Meghan is light years above and beyond everyone in that dusty institution in terms of character and intellect. So it was never really a question of her ‘making’ it in the firm. Meghan clearly can make it anywhere.

      The issue is that the grey men, rota, and BRF never truly accepted Meghan. They never recognized how much of an asset she is, nor understood how her presence actually elevated the firm, not the other way round!

      The only way it could have worked would have been for the institution to completely change. That means a total cleaning house of old-fashioned, stuck-in-mud grey men and snooty, racist staffers, as well as W&C not being so petty, self-centered, jealous, and insecure. Charles and Camilla would also have had to be different.

      The Queen ostensibly accepted Meghan, but she didn’t do anything to stop the smearing attacks, likely in part because she’s never been fully in charge, and in her elderly years, she had already begun ceding what little authority she wielded within the firm.

      So yep, the way it ended up with M&H making the decision to leave, is what needed to happen. It was inevitable under the stark, stultifying situation that existed. Harry was having none of the institution destroying his wife and children. He had already been used and abused himself, for far too long.

      Reply
  26. aquarius64 says:
    February 28, 2022 at 6:42 pm

    The BM is mad about Meghan’s connections with famous ladies (pre Harry and post royal work) because they thought they damaged her so badly no person or organization of note would want anything to do with her and only the rota rats can restore her good name if she plays ball. Instead, the ratchets are stuck with embiggening a FFQC that is an intellectual lightweight, proven by her engagements with the US First Lady and the Crown Princess of Denmark. No amount of fluff press will convince anyone with a brain Kate will have the skill set to be Counsellor of State when (or if) Bulliam ascends to the throne.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment