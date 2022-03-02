“Renee Zellweger only wore ‘The Thing About Pam’ fatsuit for accuracy, okay?” links

Renee Zellweger explains why she wore a fatsuit in The Thing About Pam, and how she did it solely for the “accuracy” of the story. Deep sigh. [Just Jared]
Blind item: what actor kisses his partner with their masks on? [Gawker]
Flo Milli homages Tyra Banks’s infamous ANTM speech. [OMG Blog]
Who was the best dressed at the SAG Awards? [RCFA]
Sydney Sweeney & Julia Garner auditioned for the Madonna bio-pic. [Dlisted]
I truly didn’t know that The Walking Dead was still on. [Pajiba]
I’m still confused by the fact that the Image Awards didn’t release photos from the telecast! We only have photos from Instagram! [Go Fug Yourself]
Thousands of Russians have been arrested at anti-war rallies. [Towleroad]
Kristen Stewart & Andrew Garfield went to the HCA Awards too. [LaineyGossip]
How the “information war” has changed so much because of satellite images, drones, TikTok and social media. [Buzzfeed]
I am so torn between Sydney Sweeney and Julia Garner as Madonna. I feel like Sweeney can bring that sympathy of being a smart woman who’s sexuality overshadows her work. But Julia Garner brings the badass.
Those just combined together in my head to Julia Sweeney, and I was quite confused LOL.
LOL! Julia Sweeney would be an unexpected choice, but I’ve always liked her work, so I’m holding off judgement until I see her in the part. 😉
Renee and her fat shaming are dead to me. Take your slushies and shove it hon
OK, so basically, Renee is saying, “I wore a fat suit because I’m not fat.”
She likes to point that out, every time it happens. I am bone-tired of her.
I watch a fair amount of true crime type shows where they are more accurately portraying what happened than a “based-on” movie and they aren’t that worried about portraying physical shape with re-enactors so “sure, Jan”.
Yep, dirty John the Betty story proves that. Amanda Peet didn’t wear a fat suit and her portrayal of the steady decline of Betty was spot on.
Omg. Hire a fat actress or play the person thin. No fat suits. No fat suits ever.
If you must have this thin person playing the role you’re saying there are no fat actors that are good enough. That can’t be true. Not with Addy Bryant or good non-shtick Oscar nominated Melissa McCarthy. Or any of 1000s of good fat unknowns. It really isn’t that hard if the producers and casting aren’t fat phonic.
100% agree. hire a fat person or play the character thin! ffs, if Hamilton can cast BIPOC as the founders (who they look nothing like) it proves that acting ability is more important than physical appearance.
exactly – automatic boycott for me
I’d be curious to know if the real woman’s size has ANYTHING to do with the story at all, or if they’re doing it just because she wasn’t a size 2. I remember listening to the podcast about the case, and don’t recall it being an issue that impacts the story, but it was a while ago.
That’s the thing – it doesn’t. I watched the original dateline episodes and listened to the podcast during their first runs and you never hear anything about Pam’s weight. When she testified you see her chest up and it’s easy to imagine her as whatever weight you want based on her neck and face.
Her weight is just irrelevant so again why the fat suit? Ugh *storms off irrationally anger at Renee Z for this*
Exactly. I listened to the podcast too and didn’t remember anything about her wait. So, now dowdy/dumpy=fat suit?? Ugh.
Yes, yes of COURSE it is about accuracy. That’s why they didn’t just cast someone who actually HAS Pam’s body type, right?
Two reasons: (1) Zellweger wants awards. Because there is nothing “braver” for an actress than to be seen as less than perfectly thin and beautiful (even if they cheat using prosthetics).
(2) It’s also a way to brag. “I’m naturally thin, so to play a real person I need Hollywood prosthetics and special effects, giggle.”
I thought Florence Pugh was who Madonna was talking to and wanted to play her? Sydney Sweeney would be great for the Madonna we see now. Madonna young had a very chiseled face. Not round and cute like now due to fillers.
Renee’s gonna Renee, but I still want to see that story.
I don’t have a Twitter to tip you, but if you haven’t seen yet, Manson is suing Evan Rachel Wood, Ashley Gore, and the other women who have spoke out against him. He linked the court filing pdf in his IG bio.