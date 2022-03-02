“Renee Zellweger only wore ‘The Thing About Pam’ fatsuit for accuracy, okay?” links

Renee Zellweger explains why she wore a fatsuit in The Thing About Pam, and how she did it solely for the “accuracy” of the story. Deep sigh. [Just Jared]

Blind item: what actor kisses his partner with their masks on? [Gawker]

Flo Milli homages Tyra Banks’s infamous ANTM speech. [OMG Blog]

Who was the best dressed at the SAG Awards? [RCFA]

Sydney Sweeney & Julia Garner auditioned for the Madonna bio-pic. [Dlisted]

I truly didn’t know that The Walking Dead was still on. [Pajiba]

I’m still confused by the fact that the Image Awards didn’t release photos from the telecast! We only have photos from Instagram! [Go Fug Yourself]

Thousands of Russians have been arrested at anti-war rallies. [Towleroad]

Kristen Stewart & Andrew Garfield went to the HCA Awards too. [LaineyGossip]

How the “information war” has changed so much because of satellite images, drones, TikTok and social media. [Buzzfeed]

