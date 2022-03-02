Duchess Kate will do more solo events & solo tours in the years to come

A small royal history lesson: in her first years of marriage, Princess Diana worked a lot while she was having babies and being a hands-on mother. But starting in the mid-to-late ‘80s, Diana and Charles were mostly living separate lives and their marriage was in a bad place. They were basically only together for public events, and Diana began undertaking more solo work. This was because she genuinely liked to keep busy, to help people, and because she had separate charitable interests than her husband. Her solo work also happened because Charles couldn’t stand to be around her. Keep that in mind when reading Dan Wootton’s latest, all about how the Duchess of Cambridge is finally “ready” to do more solo events. Wootton is being a bit shady at times in this piece.

Kate turns down meetings? The answer is a young lady from the Home Counties who remains so painfully shy she still turns down requests to attend meetings with many senior officials and high profile figures alongside her future king husband.

Kate was a triumph in Copenhagen? Those on tour with Kate believe she performed even stronger on tour, including an impromptu moment where she joyfully went down a children’s slide, because her husband wasn’t alongside her.

A bold, but quietly implemented, new strategy for Kate: Kate will become the most publicly prominent female in the Royal Family. With her three children growing up and a glaring shortage of senior royals to deploy, Kate, who recently turned 40, has accepted she will start making semi-regular appearances at home and abroad without William by her side. Crucially, her husband has agreed that, gradually over the next few years, when the couple set out on tour, Kate will step up to conduct more solo engagements.

A royal source speaks: ‘What will happen is that when the couple go on visits abroad it will be more like what Charles and Diana did, where they each branch out and do more engagements on their own. They’ll go to the same country, but she’ll go her way and he’ll go his.’

A strain on William? Courtiers acknowledge this could put some strain on William, just like it did his father Charles, when the cameras naturally gravitate towards his more glamorous wife. However, William is far more assured than his father was in the 1980s. The source added: ‘That can have its difficulties because then you see the Press will only be following her jobs. And that’s what happened with Charles and Diana. William will be seen as the boring bloke in the blue suit. The blood royals always make out they don’t want the attention, but of course they do. However, William is fully accepting of his wife’s popularity. Their marriage is strong. He understands this is an important moment.’

Painfully shy Keen Kate: ‘She’s painfully shy,’ another royal source explained. ‘She’s so much better at speaking now. When she’s interacting with kids, she’s very good and very natural because she’s got three of her own.’

Kate went vroom-vroom on a big slide: The most striking and memorable part of the trip was when Kate squealed with delight as she slid down a metal slide in high heels while visiting the Lego Foundation PlayLab at University College Copenhagen. My royal sources insist it was a genuinely impromptu moment that probably wouldn’t have happened on a more formal visit with William. The source said: ‘Kate was definitely freer. That slide looked like it was set out and that was always going to happen. But that absolutely wasn’t the case. If William had been with her, I doubt it would have happened.’

Kate is inspired by Princess Mary: My source said: ‘Princess Mary is very polished and sharp but she’s ten years further down the line than Kate. She’s 50 now and you can see a Queen in her. But originally she was a girl from Tasmania. It’s very obvious that Kate has been struck by that. Kate is growing into the role. She’s juggling it with three kids. There is a confidence in the marriage and a confidence in her personality.’