Duchess Kate’s hairpiece was pretty obvious during her day in Wales

Here are more photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s day trip to Wales on Tuesday. They visited a goat farm, they checked out local agricultural issues and they did a nice walk-about around the Abergavenny Market. I was surprised by the number of people who came out to see them, because that’s not usually the case. I also think that the photographers’ set-up was on one side as all of the Welsh people were corralled into one barricaded area. In any case, good for Will and Kate to actually work and do events and be keen.
I wasn’t even going to talk about this until I looked through the photos, but Kate’s hairpiece was really obvious in Wales. I don’t know if she didn’t have time to blend it after she changed her clothes soon after the visit to the goat farm or what. The hairpiece – the “fall” at the back of her head – was just standing out like a sore thumb. Sometimes Kate’s hairpieces are really obvious. I still think about that powerful-women-in-finance dinner she attended in 2015, where she wore a big, obvious Sister-Wife hairpiece that made her look like Loretta Lynn.
Meanwhile, people are still talking about how William and Kate did a tweet about Ukraine and why the royals are suddenly keen to be vaguely political.
In a tweet, ITV’s Chris Ship explained that the family does have a bit of discretion when it comes to speaking out. “The Royal Family is duty-bound to be impartial and rarely criticizes individual leaders so this is quite something,” he said. “But they can tell the difference between right and wrong.”
Their comments also come after Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed extensive support for the Ukrainian cause, and leaders across Europe moved to exclude Russia from the global financial system. The queen hasn’t commented on the attack, but she canceled a diplomatic reception planned for this week amid the invasion. According to the Times, the cancelation came at the request of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who also plans to exclude Russian and Belarusian diplomats from future events.
One senior official told the newspaper that the palace was willing to hold the event while excluding those diplomats. “People in Downing Street and the Palace were happy to withdraw the invitations, which would have made clear the Queen was signaling her disapproval,” the official said. “It is a missed opportunity.”
Yeah, “The Royal Family is duty-bound to be impartial and rarely criticizes individual leaders so this is quite something.” That must be why the British media climbed up Harry and Meghan’s asses about their statement, only to dutifully praise William and Kate for saying basically the same thing two days later.
President Zelensky did thank William, Kate and other royals on Twitter. He didn’t mention Harry and Meghan. Which is fine.
Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens. Good will triumph.
— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 1, 2022
Why do you think he didn’t thank Harry and Meghan?
Because they’re private citizens? Like it or not, William & Kate are the future King and Queen-plus he’s met them. I think he’s smart enough not to antagonize official Great Britain.
This. I love H&M. Mentioning them here in an official capacity it’s would be inappropriate. I like them but it’s not some weird snub.
Agreed.
Because he’s playing the game to current holders of seats, press and any way to get his voice heard for his people.
Maybe he hasn’t had the time to even read about the prince splitting from his role as the spare.
THIS. If Putin gets his way Zelensky will not be amongst us anymore by April- so he is less worried about appearances but surviving and who can save his citizens.
I think it’s because the Keens are on Twitter, where Zelensky is updating people on everything and he could see what they said. H&M released their statement from their website, which isn’t as visible as social media.
@Lark because they’re no longer working members of the royal family. Their support is politically irrelevant.
He included @RoyalFamily & the Cambridges did mention in their tweet that they personally met President Zelensky & the First Lady a few years ago. I don’t think it was a slight to Harry & Meghan (nor do I think they would take it as such). He’s in the middle of a war zone, after all.
I was going to say Harry & Meghan aren’t soft diplomats for an EU country, but then neither are Will & Kate. Geebus Britain what a friggin waste. Meet a nation that desperately wants to be part of an union you pointlessly snubbed. Anyway, W & K are still soft diplomats for a NATO member nation while H & M are private citizens of a NATO member nation.
My guess is because they are the face of the monarchy vs. Harry and Meghan. Also, it appeals to the salty white people.
I would agree it is mostly because William will technically be Head of State one day, even if it is just a ceremonial position. However, I’m sure the fact they have met the Cambridges, and the fact the British Monarchy generally doesn’t take sides about matters like this and the Cambridges did was also a factor. Also, a big factor could be something a bit more basic too. I believe the Sussexes have stopped their social media, specifically Twitter and this was a tweet. President Zelensky is in a bunker he may not know all the other messages of support he is getting from prominent people. He’s using some social media like Twitter to rally support in his country and abroad. When he tweets out a thank you like that to the Cambridges it gets more airplay. Either way it’s a good thing, just as it’s a good thing the Sussexes send their support too.
He’s been kinda busy over the past week! I imagine he has advisors who tell him which countries have politically/diplomatically voiced their support, and then he thanks them publicly as an affront to Russia. Point being, he probably wasn’t even told of H&M’s statement of support, as it doesn’t represent a country and therefore won’t mean much to Putin.
He was responding to people with a high profile who tagged him in tweets. It’s really not anything meaningful beyond that but the UK tabloids tried to make it something. None of the Windsors will be involved with any sort of assistance or negotiate a resolution with Putin or Russia. That’s what the elected government is for.
At this point Zelinskyy is dealing with missiles and incoming military arsenal so he will go with the most efficient way to spread his message. And the Cambridges will go on their PR holiday tour and forget about the message their staff member sent.
Exactly this – it’s literally a twitter exchange in which he’s @ing the accounts that tweeted at him. That’s it. Plus, much to the chagrin of the british press, Harry and Meghan ARE a part of the royal family regardless of where they reside, so unless the royal family’s account bio says “this includes the entire royal family, yes even the racist one with the horrifying brooch, BUT NOT HARRY AND MEGHAN” then referring to the royal family includes them by default.
He didn’t tweet to Obama, Bush, Carter and like 100s of millions of other people….NON STORY
How interesting that Chris Ship believes that it’s necessary to tell his readers that the royals can actually tell the difference between right and wrong. It’s seems that most people think that they can’t 🤣🤣
Headlines, investigations and settlements seem to prove otherwise. Also if they are always so above board why all the sealed royal papers/journals and Wills? He should be embarrassed to write such crap.
Just because you say it doesn’t make it true. All the evidence available suggests otherwise.
meaning: I know the difference between right and wrong when everybody has vocalized support of Ukraine being attacked. Not knowing right and wrong by being racist, xenophobic and generally overall POS to family, but ya go ahead Baldy and Bitchy.
Maybe I am reading too much in that but I like how Zelensky made sure to mention his wife’s name after the Cambridges failed to do it.
If it’s a shade then it is a really good one 😀
you are 100% reading too much into it
Hmmm, maybe. Not “my wife”.
Ah the old Wiglet Watch days!
And a thank you to LAK for introducing us all to the wiglet. Once it is seen it cannot be unseen.
I was one who didn’t see it for ages, and now I notice it all the time. Sometimes it is definitely blended better than other times though. Here…..eek.
I still do not see it. Other when she has a big updo. My hair is half wavy and half straight and can fall like hers is on top too. Like I don’t see how it’s hidden? Would they not fear it could be exposed? It just looks like she combed her hair back on one side. And she had quite thick hair when young and now has medium thick hair.. I don’t get this conspiracy theory
It’s there in plain sight, not blended in, different in texture and color, and in a weird place for a “part” to be, attached on the top of her head. If you can’t see it now, I don’t know when/how you’re ever going to see it, unless she tears it off her head in public and swings it around with her jazz hands.
Honora
Kate never had thick hair. Go back to her college days. Then look at her first engagement to honeymoon tours. Her hair exploded with extensions. Then for events like the jubilee where she wore red she does the pat to stop the itch of hair being pulled by the extensions.
Later she relaxes down to a wiglet and as she fiddles with her hair or it gets blown around you can see the separation of the piece.
And there’s some very co binding ways hair pieces of all sorts get attached to the customer.
Her hair was never that thick in her 20s. It got thicker when she got engaged and access to better stylists. And issuing a press release denying the obvious use of hair extensions was the very first thing she did post marriage. So we know her priorities.
The pictures are pretty obvious here. There is also another photo of her trip in Denmark where they didn’t properly hide how the extension is attached at the top
This is a link to a tweet with a photo showing the clip on in the thread of Kaiser’s original tweet:
https://twitter.com/marciat42277193/status/1498897690863751169?s=21
@nic damn some people on that thread are really triggered by the pictures, LOL.
Is she still wearing extensions under her hair, like at the Christmas concert? those are much harder for me to see, but once someone explained how to tell the difference I could see it, but I can’t always tell.
I can spot that wiglet a mile away
I’m in my 70’s now, but I wore long hairpieces called “falls” for decades to disguise my thin hair. Falls were popular in the late 60’s. They didn’t have what we know as extensions then. Hair–real or synthetic–was sewn to a woven cap; you attached it to your head with wig clips that were sewn onto the cap. Kate could claim she doesn’t wear “fake hair” without lying if her hairpiece is human hair. Kate’s hairpieces are often laughably mismanaged. Classic giveaways are when the hairpiece doesn’t match her real hair color or texture, and when the differences in length are obvious. I’ve had no experience using extensions, but I can almost always discern a hairpiece/fall. Kate obviously wishes she had Adele’s hair. Now, there’s a celebrity with naturally thick, lavish hair!
Both her mother and sister do not have thick hair. I once saw a picture of Kate at a train station completely unmade up, which showed that her hair is definitely not thick and luscious but quite the opposite.
It’s a childhood scar.
OK that made me LOL!!!
I never really believed the whole “scar from childhood sickness” thing.
At that time KP was releasing statements about the oddest things and ignoring the big ones. Like her bare bottom flashing the cameras daily and weekly. Or her constantly being poorly prepared for anything except shopping. And their releases often contradicted themselves. But her hair?
But the “scar” was said to be worded as a procedure she needed as a child, and never elaborated on. And never was there a teacher that noted she was out of school. And yes, the teachers talked back then. The press printed.and never again did we see the “scar.”
I wonder if she relies on wiglets so much because her hair is thin. I have suffered for a very long time with bulimia, so I don’t want to be cruel here as it is a deafening and powerful disease, but if she is severely under nourished, her hair is probably falling out. Again, been there, done that!!! I think she needs to cut it!!! I did after seeing my hair and it’s weakness AFTER I realized what 29 years of the disease did to me.
Wishing you well in your struggles Kelly — sending you hugs and good health vibes!
Kelly
Wish you well on your path to recovery.
And, I doubt it. Kate’s hair was fine and she didn’t start getting dangerously thin until her engagement. Before that she was healthy, lean and fit.
She seemed to do it because she had wealth and her own vanity.
The hair exploded same time her weight began to drop.
I just imagined Wiglet having its own little cage/carrier, like when people travel with their fluffy lap dogs …
Missed these photos yesterday. No wonder people were comparing H&M’s Time photos to these. Ahh…imitation is the highest form of flattery.
That hair piece is standing upright and calling for attention.
I actually laughed at Chris’ insistence the royals know the difference between right and wrong. Sure, Jan. Sure.
If they cheerleaders have to insist that the BRF know the difference between right and wrong then they are already in trouble – but that has been evident for some time. Their criminality has been on full display for a while but they get away with it because they are royalty and because Britain is such a staunchly classist society. It always come back to class in the UK.
What’s with the gloves? Are those her new thing? I know it’s cold in the UK right now but William doesn’t have gloves on and neither did CP Mary when she and Kate had that joint engagement.
It literally looks like a veil clip-in. It’s so bad!
It looked like he thanked everyone who’s posted Twitter messages of support. I didn’t see his staff thank the Obama’s or any other US presidents or former prime ministers.
I saw a couple people want to make a big deal out of this. The BM and trolls want to prove that Will and Kate are more “relevant” over Harry and Meghan. They did the same when Obama/Hilary retweeted Earthsht and during the Climate Summit.
But then they went right back into scouring Harry and Meghan’s neighborhood for bird sanctuary smells and water management. Sooo yeah lol
Also gotta say because of Kate and Wills role as future future they’ll be meeting/talking with world leaders officially like it or not.
Harry and Meghan will as well but as private citizens like they did in New York, with Jill Biden and next up Invictus Games.
Difference is that the BM will criticize Harry and Meghan for doing it.
Normally I wouldn’t care if someone has fake hair. However, she had KP issue a statement that she does not wear fake hair and the clip-in extensions were a childhood scar. Again, not the end of the world necessarily, maybe she’s particularly insecure about her hair and has alopecia or something (doubt it but yeah). However, the biggest issue is that Meghan and Harry were not allowed to correct stories that were untrue, whereas KP/Kate were allowed to lie via palace channels to say that our eyes deceive us, and she does not in fact have hair extensions (or that time they issued a denial about the botox). That’s why I think it’s important to mention and point out her obvious fake hair, because she was allowed to have KP lie for her. As Meghan said, they were willing to lie to cover up the truth but were not willing to say the truth to expose racist, hateful lies.
Powerful statement right there, they lie to cover the truth but can’t tell the truth to refute a lie. And that is pretty damning.
@ Julia K, well said!! I love your comment!!
Exactly. And again, ‘rude and racist are not the same thing.’
It shows her priority has been protecting her ego and vanity more than anything else. This is not a woman who cares about service or duty.
Thank you for pointing this out. No one cares if she does Botox or wears extensions,which isn’t that unusual, but the fact that they come out swinging against these fairly banal observation. The palaces go after the press really hard at any squeak of criticism of Kate, but still are leaking info like security or letting falsehoods stand about the Sussexes.
Exactly. KP issued a statement saying that she doesn’t get Botox n hair extensions which is a straight up lie. I wouldn’t care if she did, so do millions of other people. But it’s the fact they was so quick to issue a denial, yet consistently threw Meghan under the bus. Also, it is a LIE, which means that if they can so easily lie about that, then what else do they lie about? It’s not just her hair that looks fake, it’s her entire image.
OMG, I can’t believe that thing clinging to the back of her head. Why is that necessary – is she going bald?
You know, if she ever wants to make a real splash in the news, all she has to do is get a decent hair cut. The BM will go mad – Kate’s such a style-setter, she ready for her next role in life, going out to do royal duties on her own, blah, blah, blah.
This topic is fascinating to me. Would love to use any of them but hot flashes would make me rip them out so when my hair started thinning I never bothered. I’m learning a lot 😂
So was her Meghan cosplay. And I’m not just talking about her clothes. That’s just hilarious at this point I’m not even going to bother. Her mannerisms – the hair touching, trying hard to look natural rubbing William’a back (that was so awkward)
She is obsessed with trying to be Meghan. I only see women act like this when their man is attracted to another woman and they know it! The fact that this is still going on years later tells me that she must know he still wants Meghan. You’d think they’d both move on by now but they haven’t. Crazy.
How low to look for call-outs and blackouts from a man literally fighting for his and his people’s lives in a horrific siege by a madman. Glad the salty Brits are keeping their priorities straight, as usual. F-ckheads (sorry not sorry).
I think many, many women in the public eye rely on fake hair of some kind. It’s not the hair that offends me, it’s that the palace issued an actual denial about Keen’s wigs, and yet nothing for Meghan when she was actually being attacked and slandered.
Lamellar water ladies. Her hair looks like absolute straw. My once shiney hair was getting kind of fried as I aged, and I don’t even process it. It’s just part of aging. Anyway, lamellar water works crazy well! Truly shocking results. Maybe someone can send Kate some L’Oréal wonder water. That’s be brand I use but pretty much every hair care line makes one and they’re all the same.
Thanks for the tip.
I changed up to using baby shampoo with conditioner and it’s helped more than any other products.
Thanks for the tip!! My curly hair looks awful!!
Micellar water shampoo works well on my curly frizzy hair.
Kate really should go back to a darker chocolate colored hair, it just looks healthier/ shinier. (Also it’s easier to hide/blend in wiglets, when you have darker hair lol)
Agreed. Dark brown hair reflects light so nicely. It’s harder to see lighting coming off paler shades.
Up until the weekend the press was adamant that the Royals could not talk about politics so what’s changed? As for the Cambridges’ reception in Wales, the Palace knows where in Wales, they would still a good turnout. I’m not sure the same could be said if they went to Cardiff.
Why doesn’t she just leave those things out? I would be so nervous about it falling out, or pictures such as these showing up. It looks ridiculous. Just have normal hair, like everyone else. She’s not a fucking supermodel.
Kate is still just a “Pick me.” That’s how she was when she was trying to get Will to be exclusive and waiting on him to choose her. And she’s still like that now. “Pick me over Meghan.” I’m the white English rose. Loser.
And the bloom is off the white English rose
Here’s what I don’t understand about Kate’s wiglet: Why can’t she have a good professional stylist install her hairpieces properly? Why?
There are many women who, on a limited budget, wear wigs, weaves, extensions etc. that manage to blend the hairpieces in with their own hair seamlessly, flawlessly, on a daily basis…. And they don’t have access to a whole professional glam squad every time they get ready to go somewhere. Kate has all the resources to pull that off, and she fails at it miserably time and time again.
At the least she could find a YouTube tutorial on how to properly blend in extensions…..
Seriously! Most of the real housewives are better with extensions than Kate.
Of course she is dressed like Meghan again. Meghan wore a similar green coat and turtle neck in the time magazine photoshoot. She also rubs his back like Meghan does Harry (lifetime movie anyone, there was a scene of him coaching her to do it). She thinks maybe then William will be attracted to her like he is Meghan if she copies her! It’s becoming very apparent at this time point.
Omg , if you didn’t point it out I would not have noticed that this crazy woman stole another Meghan look, the green jacket and green turtleneck. This is beyond nuts at this point.
It’s the same color and everything. The video of her rubbing his back was unnatrual and weird. Almost like it was staged or she was coached to do it for the photo. He is not receptive to it whatsoever in the video. I don’t get it. How can someone live like that?
Her wiglets were also really bad in Denmark, they were all tangled up in the back like a rats nest
Her hair looks like straw. And it looks like it hasn’t seen a brush in quite awhile. Again, does she have a mirror?
I wonder if it’s hair that was teased but not done well? But I’m not an expert in these things. Honestly I don’t care if she wears extensions, I care when KP says she doesn’t yet refused to correct stories about H&M.
As for not mentioning H&M, they’re private citizens. They’re no longer diplomats in a way W&K are (or supposed to be). So they weren’t mentioned and that’s okay.
The president of Ukraine is fighting an actual war. Not sure how much time he has to keep track and thank every person under the sun via Twitter.
Her hair is really bad, I’m sorry. I remember she had it a bit shorter and polished for a while and it was so much better. It doesn’t need to be short, but this is excessive.
She should cut it to shoulder length and it would look so much better. Right now it’s like a messy mop and it’s clear she can’t manage having hair that long.
I’m so, so curious how she deals with the impact of his cheating. Like she is pretty good at putting on a happy face in public and looking adoringly and amusedly at him. Do you think she’s ever confronted him? Do you think she’s ever just raged at him? Or does she just take it and pretend that it’s all perfectly fine, because at least she can be queen someday? She’s so personality-less (except maybe Mother Kate) that it’s hard to imagine her having scorned wife authenticity with him. Soooo curious. Does she fear his incandescent rage? It’s funny how it’s so easy to imagine him cheating remorselessly on her, but the idea of Harry doing so to Meghan is unthinkable at this stage in their relationship.
She did rage at him once. Referring to one of their break ups. He was caught with another woman leaving where he slept. The papers printed it. Kate allegedly had an issue with this because it made her look like a fool for staying. She was embarrassed. It was never a secret he cheated. Even Kate was the other woman and pursued William while he had girlfriends.
I think it only bothers Kate’s pride.
Any other time William was caught with other women Kate launches staged PR pics to guilt him into returning.
The Erdem dress and sapphire and diamond earrings are my favorite of all the dresses and jewelry in which she has been photographed.
I have a feeling the only reason she’s keeping her hair long is because Meghan keeps her hair long too. It’s probably a look at me my hair is long to thing she’s doing. I wonder what she’ll do if and when Meghan cuts her hair.
Baldy likes long hair and that is why Cannot have kept it that length all this time.
He still don’t want her, hair length and all, so she needs to get that under control. The one thing she can do.
That reminds me of an off guarded comment William made about Kate’s hair being a nightmare in terms of the time it took to get done and how it often made them late for engagements.
It must be so awful to have to keep up presenting a fake image of what you really look like time and time again, which is why l don’t wear much make up, dye my hair or wear wigs or attachments. With me what you see is what you get.
“where she wore a big, obvious Sister-Wife hairpiece that made her look like Loretta Lynn.”
………..this is so funny 😆 l laughed right out loud. Picture please!