Duchess Kate’s hairpiece was pretty obvious during her day in Wales

Here are more photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s day trip to Wales on Tuesday. They visited a goat farm, they checked out local agricultural issues and they did a nice walk-about around the Abergavenny Market. I was surprised by the number of people who came out to see them, because that’s not usually the case. I also think that the photographers’ set-up was on one side as all of the Welsh people were corralled into one barricaded area. In any case, good for Will and Kate to actually work and do events and be keen.

I wasn’t even going to talk about this until I looked through the photos, but Kate’s hairpiece was really obvious in Wales. I don’t know if she didn’t have time to blend it after she changed her clothes soon after the visit to the goat farm or what. The hairpiece – the “fall” at the back of her head – was just standing out like a sore thumb. Sometimes Kate’s hairpieces are really obvious. I still think about that powerful-women-in-finance dinner she attended in 2015, where she wore a big, obvious Sister-Wife hairpiece that made her look like Loretta Lynn.

Meanwhile, people are still talking about how William and Kate did a tweet about Ukraine and why the royals are suddenly keen to be vaguely political.

In a tweet, ITV’s Chris Ship explained that the family does have a bit of discretion when it comes to speaking out. “The Royal Family is duty-bound to be impartial and rarely criticizes individual leaders so this is quite something,” he said. “But they can tell the difference between right and wrong.” Their comments also come after Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed extensive support for the Ukrainian cause, and leaders across Europe moved to exclude Russia from the global financial system. The queen hasn’t commented on the attack, but she canceled a diplomatic reception planned for this week amid the invasion. According to the Times, the cancelation came at the request of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who also plans to exclude Russian and Belarusian diplomats from future events. One senior official told the newspaper that the palace was willing to hold the event while excluding those diplomats. “People in Downing Street and the Palace were happy to withdraw the invitations, which would have made clear the Queen was signaling her disapproval,” the official said. “It is a missed opportunity.”

[From Vanity Fair]

Yeah, “The Royal Family is duty-bound to be impartial and rarely criticizes individual leaders so this is quite something.” That must be why the British media climbed up Harry and Meghan’s asses about their statement, only to dutifully praise William and Kate for saying basically the same thing two days later.

President Zelensky did thank William, Kate and other royals on Twitter. He didn’t mention Harry and Meghan. Which is fine.

Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens. Good will triumph. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 1, 2022