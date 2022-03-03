A royal insider insists that Duchess Kate is ‘a grounded, smart human being’

People Magazine has a story up right now about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s day-trip to Wales, and how one of the women they met called them “Kate and Will” to their faces. LOL. She doesn’t say what happened next, but British people are supposed to call them “your royal highness” or “sir” or “ma’am.” The People Mag story also says that William accepted a gift of cheese, so the Wales trip wasn’t a complete waste! They got free cheese out of it.

Speaking of cheese, Duchess Kate’s embiggening campaign continues. People Mag had yet another story about how Kate is “stepping up to her role as future Queen.” I’m a broken record on this, because Kensington Palace is a broken record on how they position Kate. Kate never “is.” Kate hasn’t “become.” Kate is always in the process, on the path, stepping into, excited about eventually being keen.

The royal spotlight is on Kate Middleton more than ever before — and she is stepping up to her role as future Queen. With Queen Elizabeth’s recent health setbacks as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer serving as senior working royals, Kate has devoted herself even more to royal duties. “The events of the last year have meant that Kate did need to raise the bar, and she has,” royal biographer Sarah Gristwood tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. While Kate, 40, emulates the stoic Queen in many ways, she also has modernized her royal role by connecting with people — especially when it comes to being a mother and raising a family, coinciding with Kate’s work in early childhood development. “The changing times have required Kate to start to share a bit more,” says Gristwood. “She’s done it carefully enough to be relatable — nothing that would cause controversy and nothing that could be considered oversharing.” Peter Fonagy, CEO of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families — of which Kate is a patron — adds that Kate “has really used her own experience [as a parent] as she talks to people, and that gets her a lot of credibility.” A royal insider says that Kate “comes across exactly as she is: a grounded, smart human being. Watch her in action. She is damn good at it.”

[From People]

Is Kate “damn good at it”? How do we define “it”? Kate does her tasks and nothing more, and frequently less. Kate shows up. Sometimes she shows up late. Kate does what she’s asked to do. Kate is desperate for “credibility” but unwilling to do anything to make herself a credible person. Kate flaps her jazz hands and repeats what she’s told. That’s about it.