A royal insider insists that Duchess Kate is ‘a grounded, smart human being’

People Magazine has a story up right now about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s day-trip to Wales, and how one of the women they met called them “Kate and Will” to their faces. LOL. She doesn’t say what happened next, but British people are supposed to call them “your royal highness” or “sir” or “ma’am.” The People Mag story also says that William accepted a gift of cheese, so the Wales trip wasn’t a complete waste! They got free cheese out of it.
Speaking of cheese, Duchess Kate’s embiggening campaign continues. People Mag had yet another story about how Kate is “stepping up to her role as future Queen.” I’m a broken record on this, because Kensington Palace is a broken record on how they position Kate. Kate never “is.” Kate hasn’t “become.” Kate is always in the process, on the path, stepping into, excited about eventually being keen.
The royal spotlight is on Kate Middleton more than ever before — and she is stepping up to her role as future Queen. With Queen Elizabeth’s recent health setbacks as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer serving as senior working royals, Kate has devoted herself even more to royal duties.
“The events of the last year have meant that Kate did need to raise the bar, and she has,” royal biographer Sarah Gristwood tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.
While Kate, 40, emulates the stoic Queen in many ways, she also has modernized her royal role by connecting with people — especially when it comes to being a mother and raising a family, coinciding with Kate’s work in early childhood development.
“The changing times have required Kate to start to share a bit more,” says Gristwood. “She’s done it carefully enough to be relatable — nothing that would cause controversy and nothing that could be considered oversharing.”
Peter Fonagy, CEO of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families — of which Kate is a patron — adds that Kate “has really used her own experience [as a parent] as she talks to people, and that gets her a lot of credibility.”
A royal insider says that Kate “comes across exactly as she is: a grounded, smart human being. Watch her in action. She is damn good at it.”
[From People]
Is Kate “damn good at it”? How do we define “it”? Kate does her tasks and nothing more, and frequently less. Kate shows up. Sometimes she shows up late. Kate does what she’s asked to do. Kate is desperate for “credibility” but unwilling to do anything to make herself a credible person. Kate flaps her jazz hands and repeats what she’s told. That’s about it.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Abergavenny, UK -20220301-
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Pant Farm near Abergavenny, a goat farm that has been providing milk to a local cheese producer for nearly 20 years, during a visit Abergavenny and Blaenavon.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Ben Birchall/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Abergavenny, UK -20220301-
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Pant Farm near Abergavenny, a goat farm that has been providing milk to a local cheese producer for nearly 20 years, during a visit Abergavenny and Blaenavon.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William Duke of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Ben Birchall/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits an England Rugby training session at Twickenham today as part of her new role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union,Image: 658455359, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeremy Selwyn / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, center, interacts with a child named Joy during a cooking workshop at PACT (Parents and Children Together) in Southwark, London, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. The Duchess will meet volunteers and attendees of PACT Southwark’s weekly MumSpace group, which provides a welcoming space for local parents to discuss relevant issues and work through any challenges they are facing.,Image: 660552115, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: PHOTO, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alastair Grant / Avalon
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet members of the public after visiting Abergavenny Market to see first-hand how important local suppliers are to rural communities and to mark St David’s Day.,Image: 665698844, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JULES ANNAN / Avalon
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet members of the public after visiting Abergavenny Market to see first-hand how important local suppliers are to rural communities and to mark St David’s Day.,Image: 665698901, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JULES ANNAN / Avalon
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet members of the public after visiting Abergavenny Market to see first-hand how important local suppliers are to rural communities and to mark St David’s Day.,Image: 665698933, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JULES ANNAN / Avalon
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet members of the public after visiting Abergavenny Market to see first-hand how important local suppliers are to rural communities and to mark St David’s Day.,Image: 665698966, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JULES ANNAN / Avalon
-
-
Ballerup, DENMARK – Catherine Duchess of Cambridge (Kate Middleton) pictured during a visit to Forest Kindergarten in Ballerup, on the second day of her 2-day visit to Denmark.
Pictured: Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 23 FEBRUARY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
North America Rights Only – Abergavenny, UK -20220301-
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Pant Farm near Abergavenny, a goat farm that has been providing milk to a local cheese producer for nearly 20 years, during a visit Abergavenny and Blaenavon.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Ben Birchall/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Abergavenny, UK -20220301-
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Pant Farm near Abergavenny, a goat farm that has been providing milk to a local cheese producer for nearly 20 years, during a visit Abergavenny and Blaenavon.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William Duke of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Ben Birchall/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Does this woman have no self-esteem? How can she be okay with being so infantilized? The reporters always treat her like a little girl who is incapable of adulting.
Wait, I thought that she was an incredibly shy and introverted and that is why she has refused to meet with other Royals and declines invitations to meet other influential and important people?? Which one is it?? The shy, introverted and refuses to meet dignitaries as her position requires her to do so? Or is she blatantly lazy, incompetent and selfish?
As for “smart” that could host another an enormous round of discussions right there!!! She’s smart in that CopyKeen keeps her trap shut about Willie’s wondering peen?
Always appreciate the photos celebitchy posts that go so perfectly with the kate stories!
Yes! Kaiser, this one is perfection! 🤣
Agreed. You made my “Friday eve” at work 🤣. Please keep it handy for future posts!
Right? THAT is an accurate photograph…she looks half mad
Oops! How did that picture make it through? She must be so grateful for photoshop.
Except they have the gall to say this, “…Kate’s work in early childhood development.” Gah! Infuriates me! She doesn’t work in early childhood development. She’s doesn’t even do enough to be considered a dilettante!!
She has no clue about early childhood development, she majored in Art History.
I am sick of hearing that Kate knows about early childhood development because she is a parent herself. Like, I have teeth in my mouth, but that doesn’t make me an expert in dental surgery. Kate “cares” so much about early childhood development that she majored in it? Nope, sorry, she majored in art history. She cares so much about early childhood development that she returned to university to learn about it? Nope, didn’t do that either. She cares so much about early childhood development that she poses with children as photo-ops? YES! Bingo, we found *something* that proves Kate knows/cares about early childhood development.
“Like, I have teeth in my mouth, but that doesn’t make me an expert in dental surgery.”
🤣🤣🤣 Yikes, please don’t give these guys any ideas. Next thing you know, they’ll be claiming Kate is a brain surgeon because she has a brain.
The arrogance of this woman is breathtaking. I deeply resent being told that Mrs Middleton is a perfect parent and so is her daughter. No one is a perfect parent but money sure does help
“speaking of cheese”! Hahahaha
Don’t forget the highly relatable piano playing…
This desperation is desperate. I’m convinced these are messages to Will to try and convince him to keep her.
I said yesterday in the post about them doing separate events
“Something definitely happened post Sussexit and particularly since 2021 that has made whatever arrangement W&K had untenable for at least Will if not both of them.
Making the separate lives more obvious is not a good sign for the state of their marriage.
My theory is that Will has either:
A- fallen for someone for real who is for real into him.
Or
B- found out something about Kate and/or his family that pissed him off. Some scheme they pulled without his consent/knowledge
Or
C- blames Kate for Sussexit and losing Harry, who he knows he needs for his reign.
I also Kate thinks she can stave off divorce. And is pulling every trick in the book to do so.
And, I suspect this glimpse at separate lives is Will sending a clear message that he’s rolling out an end to their fairytale.”
I suspect this is in response to that separate events story, which has let Kate know the end is coming. She’s gaslighting Will and the public trying to convince him not to leave.
My guess is Will has called some other woman (his new lady, Rose, or maybe even Meghan despite his hatred of her) “grounded, smart human being” and maybe even said this woman was or would be “damn good at it.” Or perhaps maybe Harry said these things about Meg? I think she’s projecting and it’s laughable.
I think all of your theories are plausible, but A or B is the most likely in my mind and then C is going to be used as the Threat – meaning, if William decides he’s done with her, and she refuses to go quietly and starts playing MORE games in the press etc, he’s going to blame her publicly for Sussexit and Harry and Meghan leaving. he’s going to throw her under the bus for that and I don’t think it would require any lying, just some selective reporting.
but something definitely happened and while we can look back and try to pinpoint exactly when and where things changed, the big sign to me was William zooming from Sandringham with no explanation given even though they had been zooming just fine from Anmer for….what, a year at that point?
Honestly, I’m surprised William hasn’t figured out how to dump Kate and blame it on H&M. If he really wanted to be a cad, he could divorce Kate and frame it as “Sussexit was just too hard on their marriage between the extra workload and extra pressure. It resulted in too much time apart and Kate is just not up to the task. They’re splitting amicably, yadda yadda…”
@L84Tea I think its either going to be that Kate gets blamed for Sussexit and the smear campaign (that would be an easy one since we know someone at the dress fitting had to tell Camilla Tominey that Kate cried), or its going to be like you are describing, that Sussexit just created too much work for Kate and she couldn’t handle the pressure. We’ve already seen some subtle talk of that in the press (or not so subtle) about how Kate feels thrown under the bus, OMG THE SCHOOL RUN WONT SOMEONE THINK OF THE CHILDREN, and even Wootton’s shady article that we discussed yesterday had some elements of that – how Kate was painfully shy, wasn’t up to meeting world leaders even with William, etc.
@Becks1 — in addition to your wise take on this and those of other commenters — that something serious went down around the Sussex wedding (tightsgate or tiaragate or Rosegate or whatever) — there was also some mishandling of foundation funds. That’s why H&M set up their own foundation because it’s obvious the Lazybridges were pulling some sort of financial shell game. I think that issue blew up big time and was the beginning of the end for any kind of trustworthy relationship, business and personal, between the Cambs and the Sussexes.
@Becks I think he tolerated Khate until Meghan showed it was possible to be intelligent, charismatic, articulate and attractive. I think that really gnawed at him because we know he can’t stand it since young if Harry had anything better than him who’s the damn heir. I think he was fine with Khate’s doormat personality and bare minimum efforts until he felt embarrassed by her. Not like he’s a prize himself. He really thinks he deserves the best. But all he got was a womb.
I don’t believe they will divorce. She’s too convenient for him and he is damn lazy. Isn’t that sucky, that you’re a convenient doormat for someone since college? But hey she gets to play with tiaras and everything is paid for.
I think Will’s tide turned in the spring of 2021 with the 1-2 punch of the Oprah interview followed by the glamour show at Phil’s funeral.
I am convinced KKKate lied to Will about the Crying Story in 2018, and that he learned the truth in front of the world that his wife sent an apology and flowers to Meghan. I just feel it in my gut.
If this is the case, he was probably still reeling when her performance at the funeral occurred. Enough to drive him to the “that’s it” moment.
Count me with those who think they will divorce.
“blames Kate for Sussexit and losing Harry, who he knows he needs for his reign.”
Interesting theory that I hadn’t fully considered. While Will would have zero room to put all the blame on Kate for H&M leaving, considering he had a hand in it himself, I could see him being arrogant enough to truly believe it was not his fault at all and that it was all due to Kate. The closer he gets to that crown, the more and more he’s going to regret selling his brother out.
I’ve been saying for quite a while that Kate will get the blame for H&M and others have said it here as well. From the beginning, sources said that Kate was wary and unfriendly from the start, while the rest of the family, even William, had no issues with Meghan. Then something happened around the wedding and all hell broke loose. One of my theories is that Kate lied to William about who made who cry and that’s what put the wheels in motion. Even Meg said it was the game changer for her. I think Kate panicked when Meg came on the scene and she then weaponized William to attack H&M. When the Sussexes began getting popular, that simply cemented everything, then Rose situation happened and then William had to go in with the smears to cover it up. Just a reminder Kate is not the girl woman she’s portrayed as, she’s cold, calculating, and can be manipulative. Too many people say everything she does is because someone told her to do it. (I feel I have to say this because everytime I say this people will start bringing up her mother and William as the ones controlling all of her actions.)
I agree that kate was difficult with Meghan from day one. Even something as basic as not offering a ride to go shopping was a sign that kate was already threatened by Meghan even as a serious girlfriend. And let’s not forget Kate was the one who thought it was fine to ignore Meghan in full public view at the commonwealth service. William did not ignore them in the video, although his greeting was pretty brief.
So it won’t be hard for William to place a lot of the animosity on Kate because she was obvious about it. And her own relatives openly attacked Meghan in a way the Windsors never did. (It was more behind the scenes, but never the open critiques done by uncle Gary and Carole )
I don’t think William cared much about Meghan at first but I think he did find it easy to throw her to the tabloids to distract for her own affairs.
There was definitely a trigger that changed things between the Sussexes and the Cambridges, or at least changed how obvious the Cambridges were. The pregnancy? The successful Oceania tour? Tightsgate (the story being leaked, not the incident itself.) A few different sources have said that William was fine with Meghan initially (even if he had conversations with Harry about her, he was nice to her face). Maybe because he thought she was temporary? Maybe because he didn’t realize the “threat” she posed (in terms of popularity and work ethic and charisma)?
Blaming the wife just makes Will look even weaker and less important.
I really hate the future queen nonsense. Camilla is the future queen. It must be weird to hear Kate call herself that.
Anyway, my theory is the royals are all to blame for Sussexit. I can’t imagine William ever helped Meghan. Flybe told the real story. So did unleashing Jason on Meghan, when she was pregnant no less. He is a big, stupid bumbler
According to Robert Lacey, William only greeted Harry at that service. He did not say a word of greeting to Meghan. Lacey wrote he just said “Harry.” and moved on.
@Tessa – he did. He said Harry and nodded his head or something like that in his direction and that was it.
How sad is it, then, that he was STILL able to do more than his wife? William did the absolute bare minimum and Kate couldn’t even do that.
I think all of these are very plausible – I would also add that I think William has come to realise that he has been used/played by Kate and the Middletons and is putting distance between him and them. Its clear that he is over not only Kate but her family as well – they think that by playing the usual media games they can make him come to heel but he is not playing anymore, each story they plant reeks of desperation.
I think they have separated and have been for a few years but they are trying to stop a divorce for ever happening, if one has to happen they want Kate to have the Princess of Wales titles first to make the Diana cosplay complete.
When TQ passes and Chuck takes the throne – it’s game over and I think he will dump her for someone or to go back to his bachelor lifestyle. Lets face its he’s pretty much still been living that lifestyle since the got married.
For the longest time I have felt like W&K will live separately, but will never ever divorce. But now I’m not so sure. There seems to have been a shift of some sort that feels almost tangible. I believe the queen is in very poor shape and doesn’t have much time left. I’ll be shocked if she’s here a few more months. I think they all know it too, which is why it feels like the future is almost there in their grasp. I’d bet that William is really starting to imagine a life where he doesn’t have to worry about upsetting his grandmother anymore–a life where he can be free of that old college girlfriend he should’ve dumped years ago.
@ Digital Unicorn, I think that your synopsis plays very well into the campaign that CopyKeen and her family have certainly OVER played their hands!!! Charles, and Cowmilla, certainly did not play well with criminal Uncle Gary demanding that Charles step aside, as I saw that both he and CarolE both saw the writing on the wall, hence the onslaught of articles. From the peacemaker to the king maker was rather ridiculous and insulting to Charles, and especially Baldimort. As if Baldimort is willing to give CopyKeen credit for HIS current ability to be king!!! Baldimort will demand to have the true woman he loves next to him, NOT CopyKeen and their atrocious behaviours!!! That would NOT be a stage that Baldimort is willing to share OR take credit for his own actions. The Meddletons are the worst nightmare for Baldimort the narcissist!!
I am certain that once TQ passes, Baldimort starts the process of divorce. He certainly will NOT share his place as king with CopyKeen and her family taking credit for HIS accomplishments as well as the changes that he makes!!! If there are any except bankrupting the BRF!!!
I agree that uncle Gary going off and saying the throne should skip Charles did not play well and since the Middletons never openly disown him, it looks like they approve this message. William likely did not want his father’s wrath about nonsense like that so I suspect that is when he felt more comfortable excluding her firm things like the statue unveiling.
And many have used the change in zoom room as to when a shift really took place, which I agree with. I suspect that is when the actual separation was enacted. William likely was at Wood farm during that time since Philip had moved out and remained at Windsor castle. And seeing as how travel was still frowned upon during that part of the pandemic, he moved to Sandringham, so it wasn’t too obvious. But once the UK, especially England, removed more restrictions, that’s when we started to hear more talk of a new place to live.
Believe they will divorce. Number one reason, William’s competition with Harry. Wants to be publicly affiliated with a woman people admire the way Harry is with Meghan. Will couldn’t handle a woman like Meghan, but I don’t think her accomplishments are what attracts him. He likes that she’s pretty, sexy, charming, speaks well etc. Maybe his new person will be younger, an aristocrat; I could see him hooking up with someone with qualities like Rose.
Also, Charles would be in favor because he badly needs bodies to work. Kate will always be useless; doing engagements solo will make no difference. Plus, with a new partner, Will might be more interested in doing the work. IMO he really does want to be Prince of Wales and (future) king at this point, for the overall prestige and because It’s the only way he has to compete with Harry.
Finally I think both Charles and Will are well and truly done with the whole pushy, tacky Middleton family and their PR games and want to see the back of them, as they lay their plans for the new day of the post-Liz monarchy.
I think William finally sniffed out the Middleton power play. The Oprah interview opened his eyes. The mistake Kate made was to write a note of apology, which Meghan kept as proof. For a while last year the house of Middleton was front and centre, acting as if they were the natural successors to the Queen. They got a leeeeetle too pushy. All the Kate the Great and Kween Kate stories planted in the tabloids were just too much.
It’s most likely “B”,. Will is a narcissist and the image his PR has worked constantly since he got married is that he is not his dad and wants to portray his marriage more like The Queen and Prince Philip’s marriage. Even if he despises Kate, he won’t officially divorce her ever. The difference between Charles and William re: mistresses is that Charles was so infatuated with his mistresses it was such an open secret. William’s indiscretion is technically an open secret but his PR and the media worked hard to close that down for a reason.
Everyone assumes that Will’s mistress(es) want to be a member of the RF. If anything the mistress(es), kids (if any) get to live the life of aristocrats in privacy. Those kids (if he does have any outside his marriage) will get the best of both worlds, being seen as aristocratic by blood and getting to live the life they want without public scrutiny. Why on earth would they want to upend that?
Will may be sick of Kate but the big difference is Kate is still willing to go along with it as is her family, He knows if he leaves her it will be a blow to his own popularity and the monarchy and he will be seen as the person he despises the most – his dad. If he stays married, Kate and his kids with Kate get the attention and title like the Middletons want, meanwhile he can be “free” with his mistress(es) and kid(s) and no one is the wiser. Win Win for both.
I agree that they won’t ever divorce. Separate lives is how they’re going to do it. The “family man married to his college sweetheart” is the only thing William has going for him at this point. If that blows up, he’s got nothing going for him likability wise. While I know some have said “he can just pivot to being a bachelor future king going on dates”, I don’t think it’s going to work as well as people think. He’s almost 40 with 3 kids and balding. He’s not conventionally attractive anymore so “Who’s William’s latest girlfriend?” will not be a hit as much with the public. It might even come off as sad and if he does it too often, the Midds can easily start a narrative of “Oh look at William abandoning his kids to go dating”.
And yeah. If you’re someone who really likes William, being his mistress is your best bet. You get to be with the man but you also don’t have to deal with him on a full time basis and you get to live your life in complete anonymity and do whatever you want whenever you want without being forced to work for the taxpayer.
The idea of sending 40-year-old Kate, the FFQ, the star of the monarchy, out on more solo tours and events should not trigger a 1,000 words plus explanation by Dan Wooten unless the principles involved want to makes sure people think X rather than Y about the idea. They don’t like each other and Will doesn’t hide it, but Kate is working the hardest she ever has in her life to keep the public from finding out. There is so much cover-up going on and they have to enlist the likes of Wooten to do the explaining for them.
Wooten wasn’t part of the rota when the Wales marriage visibly went down the tubes, but there are still a lot of old reporters around who were and they can read between the lines with the new home near Bucklebury and Kate feels better when she’s not around William excuses. When the Queen is gone there will be a stampede to be the next Andrew Morton. There is simply too much money to be made off of the Cambridge’s dead marriage.
He will divorce her. Charles was really pissed at the skip him crap the midds were pushing. Cams being named QC was proof of that. I think Will is really happy with the new woman. Or if rumors are true, Jecca may be back on the market. He already dumped keen for her multiple times. He’s sick of being average bill with his below average child-wife. No matter how much puffing, they can’t make Keen happen and she’s abysmal for soft diplomacy.
The other difference with Charles and Diana, is that Diana was part of the aristocracy, had that “it” factor, and was good with people. That meant she would always out-shine Charles, but *especially* if she was still a royal. By comparison, Kate is a commoner, lacks that start quality, and has no people skills. William never has to worry that people will be more excited to see his wife than him.
Interesting speculation and who knows. I am of the opinion that if William actually finds someone he loves and who wants to be with him he will get his divorce. He will have the full weight of BP behind him and they will crush The Middletons into the ground with the full force of the rota spin.
@ Rapunzel and @Becks1, I think you ladies are on to something!!! As I posted above, it was a very different tune yesterday with the talk of how painfully shy CopyKeen is and how she declines invitations that are critical to her JOB!!!!
I believe that A and/or B are certainly playing into these scenarios, hence why CopyKeen has been on this rampage of puffing herself up for the last 12+ months, the king maker, Baldimorts true him steady and peace maker, are all campaigns to prove HER worth to the public. Plus we mustn’t forget CarolE or Creepy Uncle Gary in their massive public campaign either, hence the jumping Charles in favor of Baldimort!! Which certainly didn’t place CopyKeen in a favorable position with Charles and Cowmilla as well!! We know Cowmilla has Charles wrapped around her finger!!!
Married but separate lives like the queen and Philip only work if both parties are in on it. Kate is more than willing to play the game but as we can all see, William sure as hell is not fine with making goo goo eyes right back. William doesn’t need to play the single, skirt chasing bachelor some think he will turn into. All he needs to do is be hardworking, engaged, and committed to supporting the monarchy. That’s it. He’ll be king regardless, his status as Kate’s husband is not predicated on that. All the public needs is a bad guy and Kate and her family have done plenty, out in the open, to make themselves the villains. Hell, sources could just say that Kate was terrible at the job and she was never going to grow out of “finding her voice”, and then the press could just go back to covering her like they used to. She’d be finished. He doesn’t need Kate, that’s the Kate the Savior PR that has people thinking he does. If they could turn Harry, the most popular royal of the past decade into the bad guy, then they can certainly remake William into a steadfast, single, but focused future king.
I agree with this. William isn’t even pretending to hide his disdain for Kate anymore so just a separation can’t be a viable option for much longer. The queen and Philip didn’t act like they hated each other and they would say respectful things of the other.
I think it won’t be hard to turn the Middletons into the villains if a divorce or formal separation is in the works. Carole is overbearing and not well liked by many and the media would turn on her in a second. The stories have been planted about her controlling nature for years. The focus shifted to attacking Meghan for a bit but they could shift back quickly.
At least Phillip and Elizabeth respected each other or seemingly so. Will’s disdain for Kate is why I think a divorce is ultimately in the cards because a marriage rarely survives if one or more spouses don’t respect each other. Research has shown that lack of respect is a marriage killer. Will just needs the right time and right motivation to pull the trigger.
“ B- found out something about Kate and/or his family that pissed him off. Some scheme they pulled without his consent/knowledge”
I’ve recently been wondering if the Middletons bilked him of his Diana inheritance throughout the course of their marriage. Harry used his inheritance to help him escape and start a new life. William is probably cash poor and stuck.
Or maybe he’s realizing how much that shady uncle bankrolled the Middletons climb into posh society and the reality is that the Middletons aren’t astute business people. Just grifters.
Maybe he realized that just like Kate meangirled Meghan out of the family, Kate mean girled other women he loved out of his life so she could be the last one standing.
Not that I have sympathy for William. He’s an entitled asshole. But I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s only recently dawned on him how useless Kate is in her current and future role and how much the Middletons sucked out of him.
Snuffles- your theory re: his inheritance is super possible.
But I think the most likely scenario is that Kate lied about Meghan (crying story, bullying), which turned Will against her and caused Sussexit. That he listened to his wife (maybe they were working on things after Rose and he was trying to be more supportive) and attacked his own brother and sister-in-law and is now stuck without his sidekick for Kingship (Harry). All cause Kate lied.
I totally think this is what happened and Will has spent the time since covering his misguided machinations. All while preparing to throw Kate under the bus after Gan Gan goes. This would explain TQ frosting Kate at the Choo Choo tour event. She knows what’s up. And why Harry said they need space. Space for Will to dump lying liar Kate.
@ Snuffles, I agree with many of your points. The Meddletons aren’t at any point forward thinking and may have had the wool pulled over his eyes this entire time and he is now realizing that he does not like it, one bit of it.
Add to the blabbing to the rags about how Kate is keeping Willie stable, his linchpin, peacemaker, kingmaker and whatnot. The narcissist in Willie doesn’t take too kindly to being upstaged by CopyKeen OR her family!
Plus, we should point out that Harry and Meghan left 2 years ago at this point, but has Kate stepped UP in her work? No, absolutely not!! Furthermore we had the infatuated hit piece yesterday about how “shy” Kate is and refuses to meet other royals and dignitaries. CopyKeen was never up to the job.
Baldimort may have someone waiting in the wings which is why he have the sudden influx of separate tours and such. He may have found someone that he loves and tolerates which is MUCH more than he has now. Baldimort is looking for a promising future, sans CopyKeen.
I would also like to throw out the fact that Harry, and Meghan, having eclipsed Baldimort worldwide in affection and accolades!! An anger raged Baldimort realized that with CopyKeen will NEVER get him to the position of competing, king or not!
Harry said his past issues came up again when he was dating Meghan and she made it clear that while she loved him, he needed to work on his issues. Meghan wanted Harry to be a healthier person.
Maybe William realized Kate is fine with him staying traumatized if it means he’s more dependent on her. Kate’s pr is about William being an angry wreck of a person and Kate being the stable, strong one holding him together. Meghan doesn’t do that with Harry.
Look at the Middleton kids -Pippa is the only one not wholly dependent on Carole. William wasn’t expected to heal from his trauma, instead it was exploited so the Middletons could have more control. They weren’t helping him fight with Charles out of the goodness of their hearts. There have been crazy stories in the press of how far the Middletons are willing to go to flatter William’s ego.
William wanted the stable childhood he never got so Kate dressed like Diana and they reenacted scenes from William’s childhood and the Wales’ marriage. William is now envious of what Meghan has done for Harry so Kate now dresses and tries to act like Meghan because that’s her best shot at trying to be a Meghan figure in William’s life.
I think it’s def possible that Kate lied to William about the crying story but I don’t believe that’s what led him to dislike Meghan. He got there on his own. Sure, Kate was already there but he didn’t need some big push to hate her. If anything, William became more angry after the Oprah interview bc Kate got caught. She gleefully let that lie run and then KP wouldn’t correct it. William was no doubt fine with that but got caught out when Meghan told the truth in her words which made Kate and in turn William look bad. I just think all their plotting backfired and then they were left just starting at the worst of each other.
I don’t think William will dump Kate. I posted yesterday that he gets to live his life however he wants, and Kate puts up with it. He only has to tolerate Kate’s presence a few times a year, and in return he gets to keep the “happily married man” narrative. So he has no motivation to divorce. And the secondary reason is a divorce would mean William made a mistake in picking Kate — and William would never admit to being wrong about anything. He especially cannot be seen with a failed marriage while Harry is happily married. So William will have to double down on Kate to show that he wasn’t wrong.
I say all of the above + the royal rota threatening to resume their reporting on how they are lazy and work shy, so their preparing with narrative about her being smart, interested, competent and “damn good at it just watch her”. To me that comment could be from an upset mother speaking about her daughter preparing for the worst that could happen to someone who’s life plan was to snatch a prince: a separation.
Again, she’s credible when she talks to other parents because she has kids? that’s it? That’s basically all there is to say? Not, “you can really tell, besides being a mother herself, that Kate has studied these issues and knows what needs to be done” or “she is comfortable discussing these issues because she has been working in this area for a decade now.”
but no. Its just because she has kids.
She’s not damn good at anything besides getting taxpayers to fund her lifestyle IMO. And for that, I will give her credit, she has figured out that she doesn’t have to really work and she’ll still get all the perks.
I wish someone paid me that much for simply talking about my kid.
That’s what I was thinking. All it takes to be an expert is having children? There are a lot of early childhood development “experts” out there then. Why is Kate needed?
@Becks: The impression I get from her is that she loves babies but toddlers and older children not so much.
Hence her rude “what else” comment to the older kid. Little kids won’t ask for Harry and Meghan
It’s hilarious to call her relatable when she never had a real job her entire life and now has staff to do all the housework and a nanny (multiple ones in the early years) for her school age kids and no full time job. She’s the least relatable person ever.
Carole Middleton made a few calls to people to push this pap out.
@Becks, I can’t with that sentence — they’re essentially claiming that anyone who is a parent is automatically credible enough to be considered an expert in the field of child development? Deranged
Kate is the epitome of -did her own research and now she’s an expert.” Kim Kardashian knows more about the law than Kate does about child development.
Kate pays attention to George and did not bring Charlotte to that game. This is not “healthy” for a child to have to feel that she is not as “special” as the elder brother and HE should go to a game with his parents and she should not. I did not study early childhood development but it does not seem like a good move to openly give one of the children more “perks” and attention than the other.
OMG that top picture! She looks deranged. Why does she make those faces? The second picture is very unflattering. She looks very tired and kind of out of it. She looks exhausted.
I’ve been wondering about this for quite some time now. For some reason she does this strange thing with her jaw when she’s smiling. It makes her smiles look painful and slightly Joker-ish.
She has mastered the art of grinding her teeth with her mouth open.
It’s the contrast between the headline and the photo. I havent laughed so hard in ages! Brilliant Kaiser.
Nobody can read her mind, but my guess is, Kate’s face sags a lot when it’s at rest. The wide grins and bugging eyes act like a mini facelift. And her jazz hands are so that photographers can get Diana’s ring in all the shots. Everything she does is staged for the cameras.
What’s the real purpose of these constant embiggening pieces? Because they say the same thing every-time, that “she’s stepped up”. Nothing about the actual work she’s done.
To speak to Will. She’s trying to make herself look better in his eyes.
Then she should find something to blackmail him cos these pathetic, insulting, infatalising stories will not make him change his mind . It will rather make him realise how useless she is . Even most of the gullible lunatic fail readers are tired of these sugar nonsense
Bingo! This reeks of how the minions used to speak to Trump – via the press as they all knew that was they only way to get his attention.
Amy- I think she’s trying to speak to Will through the press and talk herself up to him.
Or, she simply thinks better stories in the press are going to keep Will from leaving her.
If they didn’t have these stories about Kate, they’d have nothing. What can they say about Wills, he’s as boring as can be. At least these Kate stories keep the attention on her.
The way they pamper her up, you’d think she was a rescue dog at an animal shelter waiting to be re-homed. I almost feel pity for her, until I realise what a racist mean girl she truly is.
THIS.
Btw, is this source supposed to be a Brit? Wouldn’t a Brit say “she’s bloody good at it”? I thought that was their expression for damn?
That’s the part I’m hung up on, for some reason. “She’s damn good at it.” That doesn’t sound like a royal source and nobody has ever described Kate like that, so I’m thinking she probably heard it from somewhere else. I bet someone said that about Meg.
I think so too. This emphasis of Kate being great at her job and having credibility in a subject is because of Meghan. Meghan was really perfect at the job right at the start, no learning curve needed. She was better at royaling than the blood royals. She shook them to the core years later.
Jason what’s his name is probably the source. The American sycophant.
She is a puppet and does whatever the palace tells her to do. This is the life she has signed up for.
I thought these visits were supposed to help the economy. Is getting free stuff and free security doing that?
THESE visits do not help the economy! The Bahamas and other Caribbean islands are NOT major tourist destinations for Europeans, and haven’t been since the late 70s.
Let’s be honest here, ALL their cheese is free. The are professional grifters who give nothing back.
When the picture doesn’t match the text! If you have to tell folks you are smart, you probably ain’t. Definition of “basic “
She might have a soupçon of craftiness via her mother, but anyone who has been paying attention knows she has no curiosity beyond what her deceased mother in law wore to various events.
To make Kate an expert on kids because she has them is insulting. She has kids but she also has a full time live in nanny.
I have two kids but never would say I am an expert on all things kids.
So do I – it’s not rocket science to realize that having your own experience is pretty limited data? And her narrow views are confirmed every time she tries to say something smart but it ends up being essentially “if you have a husband and your family is rich your kids will be fine”.
Lol, “damn good” translates to “barely adequate” in the real world.
Aha…what else…
BRF Royal insiders wouldn’t know a truly grounded, smart human being if it bit them on the leg; they never meet any.
I don’t know what’s going on in the Cambridge’s messy love life, but the constant ‘Kate is great’ press is way over the top. Maybe Kate will be the royal scapegoat. She’d be great at that.
A deal has definitely been made to embiggen Kate to the max this fall. They turned up her PR another notch almost as if to say look at Kate….forget everything else that’s happening..
They’ve even started talking more about their kids/activities with their kids to “normalize” themselves.
What was the exchange? Keeping quiet about Will and his escapades or that they colluded with the press to drive out Harry and Meghan? Trying to protect the monarchy post Andrew?
Gonna be interesting when this “contract” runs out and it’s time to pay up even more than they are able as they get closer to the throne. You don’t make deals with the devil or you’ll get burned.
There’s already been a shift in the amount of negative stories about Harry and Meghan. It’s been a lot more positive minus the DM and Sun but even there it’s less intense (no new story every other day)
Sooo I have a feeling Wills times is coming up soon because they have both been protected for the most part this year and I hope it’s eating him alive….
The ridiculous lying fluff from royal reporters I get even though it’s nauseating but it really angers me that actual experts in this field are forced to praise her because of her role as a royal.
She’s not good at anything except being white.
Kate used to not show up at all. Her patronages would be prepared and waiting only to find out she left for a vacation instead. Leaving them with out of pocket costs to accommodate her arrival.
Now they just never schedule or cancel in advance. She’s been very up front about never wanting to work. It’s o Lu these unnamed royal insiders that insist against what we all know and see.
Can you give more details on this? I know Kate hardly visits her patronage, but I can’t recall her leaving them in the lurch when they had a prepared event. I can only recall her being late.
There’s the EACH event se pulled out of last minute and Ed Sheeran took her place. Then there was the “Hi, Kate, we haven’t seen you in 8 years” communication with another charity (addiction, I think)
There was a massive winter-time charity fund-raiser at KP. She was scheduled to attend, name on the invitations and everything. Pulled out last minute with the excuse of sick kid. That was the night William partied away solo singing onstage with some attendees.
The woman is 40 for God’s sake, she should get some self worth and tell those sycophants to stop writing these insulting articles about her?
Lol, this woman can’t do shiiit and it always shows. She is not smart, she is not confident, she is not relatable, she is not kind, and she is not empathetic. She basically lacks all the qualities that unfortunately for her, Meghan has. As much as they try to make her happen real people see through the bullshit. She is not queen material and has never been. Heck no of them are!
Last thing: geez her manic hands and eyes !
So tired of these same stories about her, over and over.
IMO. There were two moments that sifted things. First the Tatler article in 2021 that infantilized William and labeled Kate the Kingmaker. I think it was William who was furious about that article but they focused on the Middleton stuff to distract from it. I don’t think William minds the embiggening especially since it mainly is a way to try to diminish Meghan. But the tattler article countered his own I have the power, I’m my own man narrative. The second turning point was the way she used he media to try to get herself included in the statue unveiling. That was truly OTT.
I think William’s very public slap-down of him prohibiting Kate from attending the statue unveiling was the tell-tale sign we all needed to know that their marriage has suffered a very significant shift. It was a turning point that is still being picked up on now. They hardly do engagements together anymore, and when they do William can no longer hide his distain for her.
I think “Kate the Kingmaker” was a major misstep. The way William treated her since then was to put her in her place. I think William *generally* supports the “Kate is Great” narrative. Because if Kate is seen as a failure, that reflects badly on him, so I think he’d prefer it if it looks like he made *good* decision in marrying her. But never, ever, should Kate diminish William when puffing herself up. She probably learned her lesson.
Mrs. Krabapple, I think that Willie could come out of a divorce with a lot of sympathy on his side. Think of poor W who lost his brother because of Keen’s machinations–including lying about the crying story and the false bully claims. He can then up anti by sadly explaining that Keen simply isn’t up to performing the duties of his Dutchess and certainly not as a future QC. He could highlight some of her worse transgressions like being late to her events in Denmark, refusing to meet with people, etc. I really think the palace can spin that. As far as the single Dad and dating? People, people are we now going to tell single Mom’s and Dad’s that if they date they are somehow depriving their children of their attention? Seriously? Frankly, I can’t see another avenue open to them. I have said before that I believe Kate performs exactly the way she wants to perform for her duties. She’s manipulative and very passive aggressive. If she’s hoping this will work in her favor, she’s going to have a come to Jesus moment. She’s no longer a child/very young adult. She’s a grown woman who thinks she can frame her future. The palpable dislike and disrespect between these two do NOT bode well for the next 50 years. Think about that. FIFTY. YEARS.
Raise your hand if you would want to be described this way:
“They’re a grounded, smart human being. I insist! Really!”
Um, no. Just no.
If anyone couldn’t give a sh*t about what British people are supposed to do, its the Welsh.
Serious Question What would Kate’s Like look like if Wills divorced her? she would get a nice settlement, She would really never have to work a in her life again and the kids would be taken care of. only thing she loses is the crown and she would not be seen again in public (wishful thinking)
Where would she live?
Ah the “Kate will be the best future queen we have ever seen” campaign is back. Seemed to have taken a break for good after the “Queen Camilla” stuff but apparently not. I also want to add that just because you have kids and are great with your own kids, it doesn’t mean you’ll be great with other kids.
It Catherine was TRULY smart….Harry & Meghan would STILL be living in England & she would have worked out an alliance with them so that THEIR ORGANIC UBER MAGNIFICENT SHINE…would have reflected off her lazy ass (based on 10 years of doing nothing)…where H&M would have done the WORK and she could have joined them in getting the glory….while pillow talking to William that HE will be King…so anything H&M DO….will ULTIMATELY help The Crown…reminding her husband…aka…The Future King…that they didn’t want a repeat of what happened with his Mama…
That’s what a Boss Bitch would have done with this situation …alas…Catherine AIN’T THAT!
Exactly. This would have been her play had she not been so damn jealous and competitive. I’m convinced that she did the opposite and told William that H&M were the real threats and getting rid of them would cement his position. He followed her lead, William realizes he’s been played, he ousted his only true ally, and he will now “shoulder the burden alone.” Hence is palpable disgust for her. Kate thought that with the Sussexes gone, she would be indispensable but is realizing her position is even more tenuous then it was before and she’s been desperately trying to convince William and the firm that she’s still an asset through the press.
Bingo! She could have used H&M to her advantage, they would have made her look better – I mean after all, Harry has been making his whole family look good since he became an adult. Having the first Invictus Games in London and the whole family showing up was a huge win for all of them – they actually looked like a family supporting him at those games.
I know we bring this up all the time, but imagine if Kate had worn a piece from the Smart Set. By that point I think the relationship was pretty much done (between the Cambs and the Sussexes) but just for fun, let’s pretend Kate showed up to an event the same day the Smart Set was released wearing that pretty sheath dress from Marks and Spencer, or carrying that bag. Imagine the PR – not just for Smart Set, but for Kate herself. The tabloids were already giving her credit for the Smart Set, they would have LOST THEIR MINDS if she had worn something from the collection.
And she couldn’t even do that.
Not just Kate but any one of the BRF women could have worn something from Smart Set on their next engagements, but not a one did. So much for ‘family’.
I don’t think Camilla ever cared for Kate though she was chortling with her at Meghan’s wedding and pulling faces. Kate should have befriended Meghan and stopped being a mean girl. I think that Camilla will not be so kind to her and work against Kate every step of the way and there will be nobody around to be a friend to her in that family. Also Charles probably will stay resentful about the spin of William being the next King and Kate a “Great Queen” and he won’t be so kind to Kate either. Kate was very very foolish.
Well if a royal insider insists it, then it must be so. Who are we to argue with all the evidence that shows us otherwise
These articles are pretty much cut and paste – Kate is learning, she’s fulfilled her duties by having babies, she’s “relatable” and “grounded” (meaning middle class), and she’s not controversial or “oversharing” (meaning “not Meghan”).
This lengthy PR blitz on Kate the great is just grating. They are making a megillah of nothing. A fellow Cber put it best when they stated that she is not a performer with any star power: no warmth, charisma or interest in anyone outside her own family. She shows up and wears clothes and acts like she is starring in a silent movie;jazz hands and hyena laugh.
She has no doubt been given her a lot of good advice on how to improve her style, presentation, speech making and promotion of her charities by a team dedicated to making her a success? Or does anybody believe that she been sabotaged and undermined like Meghan was?! Another British saying is you can’t polish a turnip and from Kate I see no determination to improve and become an effective Royal patron just a lot more buttoning and BS now and in the future!
It really is too much all at once. People mag is turning off readers with the constant barrage of Kate/Will embiggening pieces. Dan Wakeford, who was the British editor in chief of People, has been replaced. Hopefully, that will slow down the BRF coverage.
https://variety.com/2022/digital/news/people-magazine-liz-vaccariello-dan-wakeford-1235188439/
There was someone in the BRF that truly was grounded and smart. They smeared her because they couldn’t handle it exposing their own vast shortcomings.
The new editor already published something promoting Carole and Party Pieces so it seems like the BRF propaganda will continue.
The promotion of Carole and Party Pieces in People was totally outrageous. Probably there will be feature stories on Pippa and James in the near future.
I couldn’t cancel my decades long subscription fast enough, once the one-sided articles started appearing.
Kate is just about the most awkward woman I’ve ever seen in public life. Awkward, awkward awkward!!! The jazz hands/hands bent into claws. The scary expressions. The hyena laugh. Whatever made her and her stage mother think she could handle being a Duchess, let alone a Queen!
She “comes across exactly as she is: a grounded, smart human being. Watch her in action. She is damn good at it.”
Well it’s quite clear she is not good at her “job”. She chased it for decade, and has been under performing at understuding for another 10. What this insider said is that she “comes across” as good at being human. A grounded and smart one, as opposed to an indifferent and ignorant one. This infers it’s an act, and she’s acting at being a good, engaged human, because her actions poor and lacking. At this point, if they say this often enough, and click their heels, they might convince themselves and others that she will happen by the force of magical thinking and conjuring.
The thing is, Meghan’s friends and associates have all said that she is kind, generous, thoughtful, smart, a humanitarian to the bone, at ease with herself, conducts herself with grace, and they are very consistent in saying these things; they all say the same things no matter the context or time frame. Meghan IS all those things. Even Harry, I believe, was the one who said “she’s good at it” regarding working royal tours. And Harry is always saying how incredible his wife is, granted he’s biased, but then he isn’t contradicting any of her friends and colleagues. When has William ever said anything in praise of his wife? Meghan is evolving and growing in her humanitarian and philanthropical work, but she, unlike Kate, it seems, does not need to grow a character at the age of 40. If Kate is not as incurious, slack and colourless as she is coming across, then the BM has done her a grave injustice by all these embiggening pieces which gives most people capable of critical thinking the exact opposite idea of Kate.
This question makes me feel like a modern Mrs Bennett but is there any suitable 30 something aristocratic who might make an ideal second Mrs Windsor? Someone capable and confident and already used to draughty mansions full of tricky relatives ? Is there anybody out there or would no one want the honour of being Queen if it meant being owned by the Daily Fail???
Perhaps William better stick with his Buttoned up Gal!!
The Windsors don’t want a capable and confident married-in. They don’t want another Diana to outshine them. Hence why they threw Meghan to the wolves. Dull, lazy, obedient Kate is exactly who they want.
I’m not so sure about that anymore. Maybe it’s just because it seems so obvious to me, but surely one of them has realized that they need a star, just one. Sure, they are hoping one of Willnot and Cannot’s kids will be a star, but how likely is that to happen?
If this mythical royal source who has such glowing things to say about Keen existed they would put their name on it.
The royal source’s name is Carole with an ‘e’.
Why does People have all these articles on Kate? I thought they had a separate “Royal” edition, which these should be in. If they insist on using the BRF for the regular People mag, then it should at least be the American branch, and have covers/articles on Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Archewell.
I am convinced KP is buying PR.
Kate looks positively maniacal in the top picture. Indeed, she could frighten toddlers with that look. It makes me think she is faking it. A child of colour does not bring a smile to her face naturally. I’m starting to resent COC being used as props on their behalf. I always thought Kate was good with children, but only white children, I guess. She has no experience with POC. They must have really kept to themselves when the family lived in Jordan.
They most likely hung out with other British families in Amman, lived in the same neighborhood, shopped at the same stores, & so on.
I don’t think Chas will let him divorce her. Willy solo to carry on the monarchy? That’d be the end of that.
Milly, that would be true if she added anything. She doesn’t add anything. She simply exists and spends money. People would quickly forget about her, because she just hasn’t been around. Let’s see if she performs as horribly on the next royal tour as her solo tour. I’d place my hard earned money on “$1000 for You Betcha, Alex.”
If you have to say you’re smart, or have other people do it for you, you’re not smart and it’s not a good idea to point it out in that way.
“A Royal insider Insists that Kate is a smart, grounded human being.”
If you have to continually insist to others that you are something, you’re probably not.
Let me fix it for them.
Royal Insider: Kate is not a dim, spoiled, elistist, faux aristo-adjacent, mean girl snake.
The world: Yes, she is.
“I can handle things! I’m smart! Not like everybody says…” – Fredo Corleone
🙂 LOL!!!
LMAO!
There are some truly great comments on this thread but this one made me laugh out loud. Thank you for that!
That picture you all used was shady as heck 😂😂😂 love it
The pictures from these posts should be their own Coffee Table Book!!!!!
Can’t find the person I commented to
I actually started royal watching years ago because of Will and Kate, and I can’t quite figure out where to put the blame for all of this. They both seem boring and bored, but there’s more to it than that. I still can’t wrap my mind around how/why the two of them resist any and all chances to humanize the monarchy. Between H&M leaving, their 10th anniversary, the jubilee, and their 40th birthdays, Camp Cambridge should be trying to give the world a glimpse into what makes them a “great team.” Instead, we’ve gotten absolutely nothing.
The closest thing we’ve gotten to an interesting event was Kate’s Westminster Abbey Christmas concert. But even their xmas seemed strained and humorless, about as far from festive as possible. I just had a flash of all the unhappy, pinched faces of the royal cousins that were evidently forced to attend, and it just seems…I don’t understand the game plan with these two. There are always rumors around royal marriages, but the Scandanavian families do a much better job of pretending to be normal/interesting in front of the cameras.
It’s also quite telling to me that the RR/BM writes a fluffy-but-detailed article about Kate “growing into her role” at least once per week, but…when was the last time we saw something similar about TOB? We get a lot of factual stories about William (i.e. “William was at the MI6 offices two days ago”), but it’s been years since we read anything substantive about William that didn’t involve his hatred toward H&M. I know plenty about Fred in Denmark and Haakon in Norway, but they never give us anything interesting about William. I think that’s weird.
Now that William is turning 40, he may be reflecting on the status of his life – the fact that he will one day be the POW, then king; how he really feels about his failed marriage and his insufferable in-laws, and how he wants to show up for all important impending events of his life. His children are growing up and are looking to him as they figure out their place in this world. Does he want to lie in front of them and in public every day pretending his marriage is not a sham? His father has spent DECADES trying to right the wrong he made by not marrying Camilla when he was young. William should just rip off the bandaid. I think he will divorce. He will have to find a way to deal with all that the press have on him, but so what? It is not too late for him to live an authentic life. However, an integral/crucial part of that would have to be to apologize to Harry and Meghan for all the horrible things he has done to them.
If they didn’t have these stories about Kate, they’d have nothing. What can they say about Wills, he’s as boring as can be. At least these Kate stories keep the attention on her.