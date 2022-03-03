Prince William: Kate ‘has the coldest hands ever’ but ‘cold hands, warm heart’

Another day, another story about Prince William being somewhat shady about his wife. Yes, we’re still talking about Will and Kate’s day-trip to Wales this week, which will likely be one of the last times we see them ahead of their Jubbly tour, which starts on March 19th. Oh, maybe we’ll see them on St. Patrick’s Day at the Irish Guards. It’s been three years since we’ve seen both at the Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day event, right? 2019 was the last time they went. We’ll see. In any case, the Wales trip. William told a stranger that Kate has very cold hands.
During their royal walkabout, William spoke with a number of fans who had braved the cold to catch a glimpse of the couple.
Acknowledging the chill in the air, the Prince was heard telling the public: “[Kate] has the coldest hands ever. They say, ‘Cold hands, warm heart.'”
During their visit, a worker explained a new robot could also be used to move feed on site, and the Duchess candidly replied: “That was George’s job at half term – moving feed.”
Prince William then explained that the children had been getting involved with the day-to-day running of the farm and added: “We are trying some Agroforestry as well.” Agroforestry is the strategic planting of trees and shrubs to improve the land.
[From Hello]
I’ve never heard that expression, “cold hands, warm heart”? Is that a real expression? My hands are rarely cold, so does that mean I have a cold, dead heart? Hm, maybe that checks out! I will say this: as I get older, my feet get colder with more frequency. I’ve gone from someone who could walk around in sandals for most the year to someone always wearing thick socks. The idea that Kate has icy hands kind of fits though? She seems… icy. I bet she’s always cold no matter the temperature.
Here’s a video of Kate getting excited when she saw someone with a baby. She immediately looks at William, who begins to shake his head. Thus, another round of “Kate’s broody for another baby” stories was born. I’ve thought for a while now that Kate is the kind of woman who likes having a baby in the house at all times. I genuinely thought she would go for a fourth a few years ago, especially after Meghan had Archie. I think William really put his foot down about it.
It is a saying, my dad used to say it about my mother (who has cold hands and feet all the time lol), However I don’t believe it about Kate, the last part.
Throw another cliche at us William, we still won’t believe you.
Have you noticed they’re kids (mainly George) seems to be liking or doing every activity these guys do at their events. These guys were supposed to be intelligent and yet they cant even strike up a good conversation with people. I’m curious. are they going to just bring up t George when they go the Caribbean? “George loves this, and George loves doing that”
Yup. I don’t doubt that George/Charlotte/Louis have interests and hobbies but I doubt that at least one kids is interested in something that’s at almost. every. engagement. they. go. to. Or maybe they are and the engagements are built around the kids’ interests lol.
But I think what’s more likely is that Kate adds that because a) gives the papers something to print and b) talking about her own kids is something she can do easily so she doesn’t have to make awkward small talk or demonstrate a lot of her own personal knowledge about something.
It’s getting really obvious at this point. The first few times, I gave it a pass because it was very typical things – oh Louis loves trains or George loves military planes or something. But it’s become almost every time they do an event in public they mention that their kids like the same thing and I can’t decide if they were told to do this to seem relatable, or if they are actually incapable of being interested in something or relating to something if they have no direct personal experience with it.
Oh, I can’t wait – George loves harvesting bananas, George loves mining bauxite, George loves off-shore banking…
@Layla YUP! I pointed out the same thing when Kate told that “Louis and the ref whistle” story in the previous rugby article: they always tell these weird little anecdotes about their kids that are very specifically related to whatever event they are participating in at the time, like “Mary Berry” supposedly being Louis’ first words.
@Eurydice Yup. George just happens to love to do everything and anything his parents encounter on their little outings. Soon we’ll hear how “George is running his own little rum distillery in our garden!!”
“George loves mining bauxite”! Rotf @euridice.
@Eurydice-
That made me laugh (aloud) waaaaaay harder than I should have laughed!!!
I don’t think Kate or Will have any idea what their kids interests are.
@Eurydice, did you HAVE to make me spit out my coffee?!?!?
You WIN! Best comment I’ve read today, and you ALL are on fire!!!
Yep, I spit out my iced tea. I thought I had it handled until I got to, “George loves off-shore banking…” It was all over, thanks for the laugh, Eurydice!
@ Eurydice, that was gold!!! Every bit of it!!! I loved every word!!
Thank you @ Eurydice for the laughs!!
Yup, it is a common expression but probably not true about Kate.
Cold Hands is common slang for “great in bed”
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=cold%20hands
It’s pretty common. My mom would use it all the time when I’d complain the house was freezing (she and my dad liked living in a meat freezer 😜).
Keen’s hands are freezing more likely due to single digit body fat. There is literally nothing in her body to warm her. Could also be poor circulation.
Still, even at this point in my life, and believe me, at a size 10-12 I have *enough* body fat (😄 !!), but my hands, and ESPECIALLY my feet, are *always* cold. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.
yeah, I think it’s poor circulation. Reynaud’s runs in my family and we all always have cold hands and feet. my weight has fluctuated enough that I can confidently say that having a lot of body fat doesn’t keep hands and feet warm if you have poor circulation. (in fact, the first time I gained a significant amount of weight, I was extremely disappointed to find that my feet were still cold all the time anyway!)
I have been hearing “cold hands, warm heart” since I was very young. my grandparents said it. not gonna say how long ago, exactly, but it’s been a saying for a long time. maybe it’s a Britishism.
I occasionally have to wear nitroglycerin patches on my feet to dilate the veins so blood can flow. My feet feel like ice some days.
@somechick I’ve known the phrase for decades too. And I’m American so I don’t think it’s a Britishism.
Frankly I’m “blindsided” that Kaiser has never heard the expression ‘Cold hands, warm heart’ before, as it’s a much used expression in the Uk…..(see what I did there?)
My grandma always said “cold hands warm heart” to me when I was a kid, so it is definitely a real saying!
I have really cold hands too. Theyre never warm but that’s cuz have I iron deficiency. I almost got excited I thought I had a warm heart too. ☹️🙃
lol
It takes warmth to make a self-deprecating joke. So you’re proving the saying is true! 🙂
Wouldn’t it be better if the FFK and FFQC stayed home and welcomed refugee families with the Russian invasion of Ukraine? I can’t imagine the tour is going to be good press, but maybe it will deflect from the governments lack of action and all that Russian money in everyone’s back pockets. Nothing about Britain looks good right now. Just happy the Sussex’s no longer reside there.
*wrong place 🥴 sorry
Well said @ Cessily , even if it’s in the wrong place. But they don’t want to waste what little “work” CopyKeen is willing to do, plus it might look “political”. Gawd forbid they commit or perform any duty outside of what is expected of them OR a truly needed humanitarian based!!! It would be a brilliant opportunity to showcase the need and the measures that Ukrainians are willing to go through to flee a war zone. Many have been walking for 24+ hours to flee Ukrainian, carrying every bit of their sole possessions to flee the bombings in a suitcase, best case scenario.
It’s incredibly sad and heartbreaking what Putin is committing every single day. Putin is striking dwellings that are housing Ukrainians as they sleep. What a barbaric man.
As someone mentioned on another post, nothing will stop Putin and his continued rampage around the world unless he is assassinated, I am paraphrasing their comment. Putin has already rewritten the laws of Russia that once he is no longer president, he will still exert the most power.
I have heard that expression before but it just doesn’t sound that nice. I think it’s meant to be but it still somehow sounds like an insult.
I’ve heard it as well, usually from family members talking about me lol. (My hands and feet are almost always on the cool to cold side, and I get cold very easily too.) The term has always struck me as a bit of a back-handed compliment, like someone is saying ‘oh, you feel like an icicle but I know you’re actually a nice person ha ha.’
I grew up with the term as well, and I don’t think that there is an ill intent behind the saying. I have always had cold hands though.
And my gawd, she is STILL pushing baby #4 with Wandering Willie!! Plus, I think that this is one instance that she is actually showing some genuine PDA, but it’s for HER wishes, not actual genuine feelings.
They gotta stop saying “broody”.
Cause a broodmare is a mare kept for breeding.
Which is what she was (is).
It’s so awkward.
Kate the Buttony Broodmare.
Broody is also when a hen is ready to sit on a nest of eggs. So, Kate the chicken.
Not to WK but I think it’s referring to a mama chicken who sits on her eggs and gathers all her babies under her wing. Broody hens.
I say that as a horse person very familiar with broodmares. 🙂
I don’t know what it means but she’s 40, isn’t this narrative getting old or is it a way to make her seem younger.
The broody comment may have been cute the first or second time she said it but not anymore. How much longer is she going to keep this up. I can just see her at 50 still be making broody comments.
With her access to night nurses, multiple nannies, cooks, chauffeurs, house staff, personal assistants, and an endless source of funds Kate can be broody all the way into menopause and after that she’ll be broody for grandchildren.
Watching Kate on the video, I mean really how childish can she be. Once again making everything about her. She’s a 40-year-old woman carrying on in public like an idiot. Who, at the age of 40, looks at their husband asking for another baby every time she comes near one? I have a feeling Kate will be looking at William begging for another baby well into her 50s. Can you imagine the outrage from the British Media if Meghan carried on in public in such a childish display about having another baby? Baldy loves to take jabs at Kate because she’s an easy target.
My issue with the whole “Kate is broody” thing is two fold – one, its just another way to infantilize her in public basically, by implying that she just LOVES babies and she would totally have all the babies if only William wasn’t such a meanie and would let her – but second, it makes every interaction about her and takes the focus off the people she’s meeting. Here, its all about Kate touching William’s back (in a very awkward manner) and how Kate immediately looks at William and not at the person she’s meeting and the focus becomes “Kate wants another baby,” not “Will and kate met XyZ people at the event.”
The broody thing is to remind everyone that she is still young and fertile, at least in her mind. The reality is that she never had to invest that much time in raising any of her kids because she has always had nannies there 24/7.
She is not broody, she does not want a child she just can’t think of anything else original or amusing to say. She needs to think of another line to say because she can’t use that one when she is 50.
It’s definitely a real expression. I never quite understood it, but have said it myself. On another note – Kate is touching William in this video above. That seems new, right? They always walk stiffly side by side and one of the criticisms of the Sussexes is that they always are touching, holding hands, etc.
She does touch him, and he even glances at her when she does it. But still looks awkward. He seems still and unreceptive. The head shaking ‘no’ he does adds to that image. I’m biased, I know, but their interactions with each other just seem forced and not natural like H&Ms or even Chuck’s with Camilla.
It reminds me of after H&M began making public appearances together and there were stories about their hand holding and whatnot, and how Elegant Bill and Mutton Buttons didn’t engage in PDA while ‘working’. And then, during a few engagements, Bill and Mutton kind of awkwardly touched each other and it looked so forced. They just strike me as acquaintances now, not husband and wife. They’re not even as warm with the other as I am with most of my work colleagues that I have a friendly but professional relationship with.
A recent video clip from Eugenie’s wedding resurfaced of many couples turning into each other and having conversations and kate was just sitting there being ignored by William who was talking to someone else. Even Peter and Autumn Philips who later divorced were showing far more chemistry in that clip.
That was also the same wedding where she tried to grab his hand and he brushed her off.
It is all done for PR and William never seems to play ball. I don’t know why Kate bothers, probably so that she can get a pat on the back and a ‘good job’ from her minders when she gets home. All they care about is getting positive media coverage.
People of a certain body weight are generally colder than the average person.
My thoughts exactly. When I was anorexic or underweight due to other health issues my hands were always freezing, in part because I lacked fat and in part because my metabolism slowed. At a higher weight now and am rarely cold.
That is an interesting point.
I’m a size 12 and always cold, lol. My mother always used this expression. That said, it’s creepy to say this to strangers like he did.
Totally. Fat exists to keep us warm. Skinny people are generally colder, esp in their extremities (fingers and toes). Fat people are often hot (wink!).
Have been a size 0 and a size 16 and cold all the time regardless – it’s circulation and not necessarily due to lack of activity – I rarely sit still and played sports when I was younger. My Mom was also always cold and she had thyroid issues.
Yeah, I’ve always got the coldest hands. I’m constantly wondering if there are gloves that are thick enough to warm my hands but thin enough to turn the pages of my book when I’m under the covers and I have to stop reading to warm my hand. Alas, I don’t think they exist. I’ve also been different sizes but my hands have always been cold and thin. Incidentally, my husband has always been thin as well but has hot hands and feet all of the time. He also has huge veins that stick out in both too so the circulation thing checks out.
I’m tall and thin. Played sports my whole life. I have hands and feet like an ice box. But I have Raynauds and low blood pressure. My husband tells people I’m a vampire. The last time I heard the expression cold hands warm heart was from my grandma. It’s an older generation saying.
I’ve never heard this sports thing…I’ve always been on the skinny side and my hands and feet would get cold/numb even with a slight chill. But I’ve also played sports all of my life. I am curious: How do sporting activities/being active contribute to blood circulation? (You don’t have to answer if you don’t want to! I can certainly Google this.)
I’m pretty sure cold extremities are usually due to poor circulation / less muscle mass.
@lemons I’m not sure it does – people have told me that “if I was just more active I would have better circulation and not be cold” (without even asking if I’m active because I’m not a size 0 anymore and they’re making assumptions but whatever). I mentioned the sports thing because I was freezing cold when I was playing sports all the time – activity didn’t seem to make any difference, but it’s definitely a misconception and/or judgement that has come my way.
@Sealit,
I have Raynaud’s also… not the super dramatic blanching, but my fingers get cold & paler than the rest of my hand & my nail beds get a bit on the blue side- most notable in winter-If the house gets down to 70 in winter, it’s a near guarantee- a real PITA bc if the house is too warm, I have hot flashes like crazy. I feel like it is more common than people realize.
@Erin: try fingerless wool gloves or wrist warmers, that’s what I use. If I have to be in the office during the summer, that’s what I use because the air-con is too high; they also work well for winter driving. Should work fine for reading in bed!
second the wrist warmer/fingerless glove recommendation. I have a set of SmartWool wristies which are only 8″ long but warm me up right quick. they have a thumbhole, but I often fold them back so they barely come onto my palms. it makes a huge difference! even lighter weight arm/writs warmers help a lot. I can even go camping, with enough layers! lol.
running my hands under hot water for a couple minutes also lifts my core temperature enough to make a difference.
My hands and feet are cold but for me it is thyroid issues and iron deficiency.. there usually valid medical reasons for cold extremities.. silly old saying from my grandparents generation.
Team Fabulous, Fat, and Freezing, here so oh well.
I am also a fat with freezing hands! Not terribly sporty, sedentary job, always had poor circulation and nurses despair when trying to draw blood or start an IV. What can you do?
I have Raynaud’s as well. Cold hands, blue fingers and toes, regardless of the weather. I’m a healthy weight, a prodigious backpacker, naturally muscular and have low blood pressure.
I heard the phrase ‘cold hands, warm heart’ a lot growing up, and I think it’s literary beginnings are to describe a character (usually a female) as having a ‘cold’ demeanour, but is actually very kind. There are few examples in English literature, often it’s an old dowager or prickly spinster who helps out a plucky group of orphans, because she’s really actually a lovely person. Can’t say it seems really applicable to Kate.
Laura-Lee MacDonald, I’ve heard this expression since I was young. It’s not said much anymore, but I think it might have to do with women being much more apt to have cold hands. I swear there is a biological component that men are physically warmer than women. Weight difference? Who knows. What struck me is that Willi didn’t say that Keen has a warm heart. He simply parroted the saying.
They are making it pretty obvious that the “wanting another baby” thing is just an act. Who keeps on and on in public about a private decision that has already been made? And what farm are they talking about that George works on?
It’s not “they” it’s only Kate. It’s like a script for Kate… Oh look there’s a baby, ok I must ask William if I can have a baby….it’s so childish and stupid
Does she think that the public are fools. She repeats this over and over again. Someone please give her a new line to say.
It’s an old expression.
My radiation nurse used to say it all the time because my radiation oncologist had icy cold hands, which he would apologize for before every exam.
He did not like her touching on him whatsoever. Jfc.
But she was the one who scooted away from being touched by him in the Mary Berry special.
That was around the time when the Rose bush story was really blooming.
Is this “farm” that they are talking about…..Anmer? So for the agroforestry, that sounds like something planned out and implemented by their head groundskeeper or landscape designer, right?
I found an article on Hello. Apparently it involves Sandringham and is PC’s work, not PW’s.
So now he’s appropriating CHARLES’ work as his own? Makes sense, H&M aren’t around to try and steal from anymore.
@Jan In his so-popular documentary about how he was keen for environmentalism, the majority of the things he went on about were PC’s work on royal estates. I wonder if George working on the estate during his break is an indication that he and PW were staying at Wood Farm and the rest of the family were at Anmer.
This was exactly where my mind went. He just threw out a term he heard from daddy.
More like cold hands, cold heart but anyway…
That video is cringing.
I would say she has cold hands and is probably always cold because she has zero body fat. I am sorry but she is skin and bones.
I have cold hands and feet and attribute it to being anemic. I think that he’s just shading her as usual. The more I see of them the more I see that he does not like her and she does not like him.
I don’t see this as shady – it’s a common expression. I also don’t blame William for not wanting a fourth child. I go back and forth on whether these two are really in trouble or not. I guess we will never know unless they actually divorce.
Is the whole “Kate wants a baby, William says no” thing supposed to endear us to either one of them? Strong King Baldy makes all the decisions and poor, hungry Oliver Twist Keen just keeps holding up her empty bowl and asking for more gruel.
What is the expiration date on this dumb act? Will 50 year old Kate still be reported as broody, a young woman who loves nothing more than a baby in the house until she can ship it off to boarding school at age 9?
I think Kate wants people to know she is still able to bear children. It’s hard to depict yourself as a shy young woman when you’re on the precipice of menopause. Lol.
I think Kate wants people to believe that she has ‘forgiven’ him and that they still have a physical relationship.
LOL! Yes, next we’ll have Kate trying to pass herself off as a middle-aged ingenue – so shy, innocent and unworldly despite us having ample evidence of flashing everyone repeatedly on official engagements, wearing see-through dresses to catch Baldy”s eye and pretending to want another pregnancy so she can have a fourth taxpayer funded year or two to not work and earn her keep. She so embarrassing and useless. SMH
@Red Weather Tiger: The Kate stans love this but I’m with you it’s not endearing at all.
I mean, these stories are weird. There’s nothing wrong with a 40-year-old woman wanting more children, but Kate has 3 on the public dime. Like, girl, enough is enough.
This narrative also doesn’t exist around Meghan who has been recently pregnant twice. No one is calling Meghan broody…so weird to attribute this type of characteristic whenever Kate sees a baby.
It’s bizarre how Kate is only obsessed with kids when they’re in their baby phases. As soon as they reach 5, she’s counting down the days when she can send them off to boarding school. The audacity to call her an early years expert…
Kate likes babies as excuses, essentially not working for two years around each pregnancy. She doesn’t do any of the heavy lifting with the kids at any age. From the first night they have had a night nurse and day nannies for each infant, plus the army of nannies now.
I thought the saying was describing how your body reacts in a cold environment [like being married to him! lol] to survive by limiting blood flow to your extremities to preserve your core temperature.
[I have Raynaud’s syndrome where that is exaggerated and my hands are literally freezing as my fingers turn blue, then white, then swollen and black. And yet my heart and internal body temperature is perfectly fine, and my social “heart” is warm and extremely empathetic.]
He thinks he’s being charming [gag!] but he’s just outing what a heartless ass he is and the cold, dead state of their marriage.
Isn’t that a sign of necrosis or something. Maybe it’s the eating disorder. Anyway are wrote to show us how close they are.
Aw, my grandma used to say this to me all the time. As a kid I “ran cold” and they always knew to pack a sweatshirt and blanket for me when we went to get ice cream! My grandma was one of the sweetest people who ever lived and I loved that she always told me I had a “warm heart.” That was a nice memory today!
Never heard that saying, but coming from elegant Bill, it’s a taunt 🤷🏻♀️
Yes, there is nothing that Billy says that doesn’t have a barb in it.
Every public comment he made about his brother had sarcasm in it.
Could he at least look at her when she tries to lure him into another baby? Willy, the keen green next to you is your wife, her name is kate
She is always talking about babies and wanting more, as if she wants it known that she and her husband are still engaging in baby making activities.
On the contrary, given the fact that everyone can see that these 2 are only in it for the monarchy, its more likely that when she brings up “wanting more babies” folks read that as: they dont sleep together/theyre not fvcking. And its only when was time to make a baby that they did it and now that theres an heir and all of 2 whole spares, pfftt! theyre definitely not doing it with each other.
@Charm That’s where I’m at. If these two were still doing the deed, he wouldn’t be looking at her with such disdain and she wouldn’t be touching him so tentatively. The way she puts her hand on his back makes it look like she was afraid to touch him.
Perhaps he doesn’t trust her to use birth control and withholding sex is a sure fire way to guarantee no 4 th baby?
Is it just me or are they really trying to lean into this mother of the nation image for Kate? All we ever hear about is maternal/motherly Kate. It’s so boring
Kate is going to be in her late 40s and still blackmailing William with her broodiness. How pathetic.
William is so weird. Like one of those bluff, hearty, clueless, middle-aged squires from a 1930’s Agatha Christie – “the little woman has the coldest hands ever, har, har, har”
That picture with the hair piece reminds me of the “at home weaves” my cousins used to inflict on me in the 1990s–cousins with no cosmetology training.
Actually, let me let the secret out. I, lanne, did Kate’s hair this week. I only had 5 minutes and my only training is being the victim of lanne’s cousin weave school, but I tried my best.
This whole pretending the kids do farm work is a joke too. George likely helped for an hour and they are acting like it’s the same as farm kids with daily chores.
Kate was wearing gloves at some points yesterday which is likely why William was asked about her hands. And the broody stuff is tiresome at this point. Kate is clearly doing this to signal she is still young and fertile because that’s the kind of weird stuff conservatives and monarchists go for.
I just realized Kate is wearing olive green turtle neck and olive green coat, again doing homage to her sister-in-law. At least green is one of the colours of the Welsh flag, so there’s that. Also, that touching William’s back.
Welcome to the PR game plan for 2022. Future future Queen is almost ready, George, George, George, other kids, BROODYYY, oh I touched William. Rinse repeat.
Watch for when the affair rumors start up again…Kate will get pregnant then disappear for a few years. Then back to shes coming learning to come into her role, almosttttt but not yet. Rinse repeat.
I feel like this is a “not all, but” scenario. Not all people with cold hands are underweight, BUT people who are underweight almost always have cold hands. I’ve been underweight a few times in my life, and whenever that happened, my fingers were prone to being like icicles. This was only remedied by having a meal, so the two pieces were 100% related in that scenario.
Cold hands warm heart is a common expression in my part of the country so maybe it is regional? It’s weird that he even mentioned it.
Her cold hands could be indicative of poor circulation and/or her eating disorder. The woman could use a cheeseburger or two.
It’s a pretty common expression here in Greece. It’s probably related to poor circulation, thyroid problems etc. The broody stories are becoming quite annoying. I can see that it makes them more relatable as a couple ( I mean, in order to have a baby, you have to do the “deed “😉). They are trying to convince their audience that they still have normal marital relations, nothing to see there, and William is the one who just refuses Kate’s wish to have another baby 🤣🤣🤣. On another note, I’m suprised that so many people were there just to see them during the pandemic. Are people so taken by the “royalty “? Whatever for? It’s such a strange notion for me.
Eurydice, yes. The cold hands could be lack of food or perpetual fear. William is an absolute ass.
It’s a common expression around here (California). My mom and I both have perpetually cold hands due to thalassemia, so we hear it a lot. If I go to a party, sometimes I’ll run to the bathroom and wash my hands with hot water just so I don’t hear the same remark a million times as I’m shaking hands.
My Irish grandma used to say that all the time too.
I find it amusing that Dim and Dimmer actually think people believe anything they say, considering what they did to Meghan and Harry in plain sight for the world to see. Yeah, it’s a throwaway comment from Weenie, but come on. People aren’t fooled, despite the British media’s best efforts to lie and prop these cold, blood sucking leeches.
That video makes me hear “Ice Ice Baby” in all of Vanilla Ice’s glory. I will see myself out…seriously they look like total strangers trying to ad lib for a few minutes
I cannot believe those young moms let those two anti-mask oafs exhale all over their babies.
So they spent half term at Sandringham in the dead of winter working on “their” farm but would give up the house if they got one in Windsor? Spare me.
I have Raynaud’s which means my hands and feet are usually cold, so my mom would tell me cold hands warm heart. Honestly though I bet Kate’s cold hands is because of too little body fat.
And if Kate got pregnant at this point it’d probably be done through artificial insemination because hers and Will’s body language screams “we don’t have sex with each other.”
“Cold hands, and a warm heart; dirty feet and no sweetheart.” -from an Appalachian folklore study in North Carolina.
Literally did a text search of the page to see if someone put this in the comments!
My mother grew up around Spartanburg SC (so not too far from NC Appalachian mountains), and her mother always said “Cold hands, warm heart; STINKY feet, no sweetheart” Funny how it translated differently across the border 🙂
The version I heard growing up was, “ cold hands, warm heart, big feet but no sweetheart.” LOL
So we now have a perfectly reasonable explanation for why William doesn’t like it when Kate touches him. She has cold hands.
If Kate likes babies so much, it’s strange that she’s ignored Harry and Meghan’s kids. Not to mention Bea and Eugenie’s families.
She just likes the attention she gets with being pregnant and having a baby. I don’t see her as very involved in George and Charlottes’ daily life, kiss in the morning, a kiss goodnight and off to nanny Maria.
It’s a saying, my mom tells me that all the time. By contrast, her hands are always warm!