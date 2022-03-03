Prince William: Kate ‘has the coldest hands ever’ but ‘cold hands, warm heart’

Another day, another story about Prince William being somewhat shady about his wife. Yes, we’re still talking about Will and Kate’s day-trip to Wales this week, which will likely be one of the last times we see them ahead of their Jubbly tour, which starts on March 19th. Oh, maybe we’ll see them on St. Patrick’s Day at the Irish Guards. It’s been three years since we’ve seen both at the Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day event, right? 2019 was the last time they went. We’ll see. In any case, the Wales trip. William told a stranger that Kate has very cold hands.

During their royal walkabout, William spoke with a number of fans who had braved the cold to catch a glimpse of the couple. Acknowledging the chill in the air, the Prince was heard telling the public: “[Kate] has the coldest hands ever. They say, ‘Cold hands, warm heart.'” During their visit, a worker explained a new robot could also be used to move feed on site, and the Duchess candidly replied: “That was George’s job at half term – moving feed.” Prince William then explained that the children had been getting involved with the day-to-day running of the farm and added: “We are trying some Agroforestry as well.” Agroforestry is the strategic planting of trees and shrubs to improve the land.

[From Hello]

I’ve never heard that expression, “cold hands, warm heart”? Is that a real expression? My hands are rarely cold, so does that mean I have a cold, dead heart? Hm, maybe that checks out! I will say this: as I get older, my feet get colder with more frequency. I’ve gone from someone who could walk around in sandals for most the year to someone always wearing thick socks. The idea that Kate has icy hands kind of fits though? She seems… icy. I bet she’s always cold no matter the temperature.

Here’s a video of Kate getting excited when she saw someone with a baby. She immediately looks at William, who begins to shake his head. Thus, another round of “Kate’s broody for another baby” stories was born. I’ve thought for a while now that Kate is the kind of woman who likes having a baby in the house at all times. I genuinely thought she would go for a fourth a few years ago, especially after Meghan had Archie. I think William really put his foot down about it.

William and Kate on their first joint walkabout since the pandemic outside Abergavenny Market earlier. It seems Kate wasn’t joking when she said that William worries that meeting young babies makes her broody! Lots of little ones in traditional costume for St David’s Day 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/wSRP1Oi77n — Emily Nash (@emynash) March 1, 2022