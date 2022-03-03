Chelsy Davy’s baby-daddy is a hotelier who went to Eton with Prince Harry

Over the weekend, the Daily Mail column Eden Confidential revealed that Chelsy Davy had a secret pregnancy and secret baby. Chelsy was pregnant for much of last year, and she gave birth to a baby boy, Leo, in January. People did the math and there were some people suggesting that Chelsy’s ex, Prince Harry, was in the UK around the date of conception. The original story made it seem like Chelsy wasn’t telling anyone who fathered Leo, and maybe she was even a single mom these days. But no, Chelsy is with someone. Her baby-daddy is an Etonian, just like Prince Harry and Prince William.

Prince Harry might have a mansion in California with nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, but I can reveal his ex-girlfriend has had a baby with a man whose family own a mansion, a manor, an abbey and a chateau. On Saturday, I disclosed that Chelsy Davy, 36, had given birth to her first child, a boy called Leo, in January without virtually anyone knowing she was pregnant. The father’s identity was a mystery. Now, the former City lawyer’s friends tell me he is Sam Cutmore-Scott, 37, a successful hotelier, who was in the year above Harry at Eton College. ‘Sam is the father of Chelsy’s baby,’ one of their pals says. Sam is managing director at The Harper hotel in Holt, Norfolk, and Chelsy shared a photo online last week of their dogs on a beach a few miles away. He’s the brother of Jack Cutmore-Scott, 34, the dashing Hollywood actor best-known for his role in Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning film Tenet and the U.S. drama series Deception. It’s unclear if Sam is married to Chelsy but he’s a director of his parents’ hospitality company, the Bijou Collection, which owns four exclusive wedding venues. These include a mansion and a manor in Surrey, an abbey in Buckinghamshire and a chateau in the South of France. I understand Chelsy and Oxford graduate Sam live together in Chiswick, West London. Their baby was born at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in January.

[From Eden Confidential]

When I tell you that I had no idea who this “dashing Hollywood actor” Jack Cutmore-Scott is… so I looked him up and I still don’t recognize him. As for baby-daddy Sam Cutmore-Scott, there are no photos of him at red carpet events, although the Mail got their hands on a few pics and he’s nice looking. He doesn’t look stuffy or Eton-y at all. He doesn’t look like a posh bloke with a double-barrel surname, although you never know. I imagine some level of poshness must be performed if you’re the director of a hospitality company. Do the Cutmore-Scotts actually own those properties or do they just “manage” them? It seems weird to brag about the family’s real estate holdings if the family is renting out all of their sh-t for weddings. Anyway, I guess the baby’s name is Leo Cutmore-Scott and not Leo Davy?