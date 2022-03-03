Chelsy Davy’s baby-daddy is a hotelier who went to Eton with Prince Harry

Over the weekend, the Daily Mail column Eden Confidential revealed that Chelsy Davy had a secret pregnancy and secret baby. Chelsy was pregnant for much of last year, and she gave birth to a baby boy, Leo, in January. People did the math and there were some people suggesting that Chelsy’s ex, Prince Harry, was in the UK around the date of conception. The original story made it seem like Chelsy wasn’t telling anyone who fathered Leo, and maybe she was even a single mom these days. But no, Chelsy is with someone. Her baby-daddy is an Etonian, just like Prince Harry and Prince William.
Prince Harry might have a mansion in California with nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, but I can reveal his ex-girlfriend has had a baby with a man whose family own a mansion, a manor, an abbey and a chateau. On Saturday, I disclosed that Chelsy Davy, 36, had given birth to her first child, a boy called Leo, in January without virtually anyone knowing she was pregnant. The father’s identity was a mystery.
Now, the former City lawyer’s friends tell me he is Sam Cutmore-Scott, 37, a successful hotelier, who was in the year above Harry at Eton College.
‘Sam is the father of Chelsy’s baby,’ one of their pals says. Sam is managing director at The Harper hotel in Holt, Norfolk, and Chelsy shared a photo online last week of their dogs on a beach a few miles away. He’s the brother of Jack Cutmore-Scott, 34, the dashing Hollywood actor best-known for his role in Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning film Tenet and the U.S. drama series Deception.
It’s unclear if Sam is married to Chelsy but he’s a director of his parents’ hospitality company, the Bijou Collection, which owns four exclusive wedding venues. These include a mansion and a manor in Surrey, an abbey in Buckinghamshire and a chateau in the South of France.
I understand Chelsy and Oxford graduate Sam live together in Chiswick, West London. Their baby was born at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in January.
[From Eden Confidential]
When I tell you that I had no idea who this “dashing Hollywood actor” Jack Cutmore-Scott is… so I looked him up and I still don’t recognize him. As for baby-daddy Sam Cutmore-Scott, there are no photos of him at red carpet events, although the Mail got their hands on a few pics and he’s nice looking. He doesn’t look stuffy or Eton-y at all. He doesn’t look like a posh bloke with a double-barrel surname, although you never know. I imagine some level of poshness must be performed if you’re the director of a hospitality company. Do the Cutmore-Scotts actually own those properties or do they just “manage” them? It seems weird to brag about the family’s real estate holdings if the family is renting out all of their sh-t for weddings. Anyway, I guess the baby’s name is Leo Cutmore-Scott and not Leo Davy?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle
Chelsy Davy
The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Pre-Ceremony, Windsor, Berkshire, UK – 19 May 2018
Chelsy Davy out and about in Mayfair. London, United Kingdom – Wednesday April 15, 2015.
Chelsy Davy at the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
Princess of Eugenie of York and Mr Jack Brooksbank Wedding. Chelsy Davy join Members of the Royal Family arrive at Windsor Castle
19/05/2018
Guests arriving for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St GeorgeÃ?s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
One of Prince Harry's former girlfriends, Chelsy Davy
19/05/2018
Guests arriving for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St GeorgeÕs Chapel, Windsor Castle.
One of Prince Harry's former girlfriends, Chelsy Davy
19/05/2018
Guests arriving for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St GeorgeÕs Chapel, Windsor Castle.
One of Prince Harry's former girlfriends, Chelsy Davy
Those bathrooms in Montecito really bug these people, huh?
No words for the absurdity.
The press used to say there were 16 bathrooms, now it’s down to 13.
This sounds like a cover up. The people have a *right* to know how many bathrooms, full and partial! Can we get a crack investigative team on this stat?
Cue the RR reporting that the Queen demanded they get rid of three of them as punishment for something something…
I don’t know why I want to ask this now, after all the constant bathroom talk, but are bathrooms a particular selling point in American homes?
In the UK, I think it’s pretty rare to find a home with more bathrooms than bedrooms. Maybe I’m wrong and I’m just not fancy enough to have been in mansions with more bathrooms than bedrooms but I’m curious.
Chergui, it depends on the buyer’s needs, AFAIK. If you have extended family, kids, senior citizens living with you, or lots of guests, you definitely need multiple bathrooms. As a rule, two-three bathrooms (two full and one half) are standard for your average family here.
Chergui –
If you can get your hands on American episodes of House Hunters, pop some corn and settle in for the hilarity. Everyone laughs at it. It’s not an accurate portrayal of American home buying, but the obsession with the number of bathrooms and recreational rooms your house has would give one the impression Americans don’t even want to see their family.
The guy who built the house was Russian, so maybe a Russian thing?
Chergui —
Not so much for apartments, unless you’re talking condos, but, for houses here, it’s a huge selling point to have at least two. Americans love big houses. May be different if it’s just a childless couple or single owner, but it definitely is a huge benefit for families with kids. I know I prefer to have at least two in my home once you get past 3-4 people sharing.
This is what I came here to say! Let the damn bathrooms go!
As the local CB town crier, I would like to amend the record officially to state that the Sussexes have 16 bathrooms. Put some respect on their bathrooms 😂😂😂
Jealousy is an ugly beast.
Yup! I couldn’t even read past the 1st paragraph because it was so ridiculous.
I love having lots of bathrooms. I grew up in a large family with only one bathroom and it was hell. You had to bang on the door constantly. Imagine being in an emergency. Or even wanting to get in there to wash your hair, put on makeup or get ready for an event. Good luck. Somebody is always in there before you.
Most American homes have a powder room on the first floor for guests, a bathroom connected to the primary bedroom, and maybe a couple more. I don’t see a downside, if you’ve got the room.
And here I am commenting on someone who has every right to privacy. This is why she turned down marriage into the royal family. Smart move.
She couldn’t turn down a royal proposal she never received.
@notasugarhere: Exactly.
Just googled Chelsea Davey, she and Harry dated off and on for 7 yrs and she ended it due to pressure of all the paps. No one knows if they ever discussed marriage, so I stand corrected!
I’ve side-eyed her ever since she gave an interview to Tatler titled “The One That Got Away” in 2020. She was definitely upset at the wedding, she was saying something a bit agitated and her escort was making this “the cameras are watching, stop talking” movement with his face and she sat back and looked annoyed. I don’t usually put much stock in split-second camera moments but that one kind of struck me (even though it may not have been about anything related to the wedding at all).
I don’t think Harry ever proposed, they were pretty young and definitely on and off.
She was making faces showing her displeasure at H&M’s wedding and also had her back turned to Meghan as she was walking down the aisle. I agree, Harry had never proposed to this woman.
^^ How would anyone besides Harry and Chelsy actually know whether or not he ever proposed to her or, more likely, whether or not they ever discussed marriage privately between the two of them? 🤔 I don’t think there’s any doubt that Chelsy and Harry both cared for each other when they were together. Neither do I disbelieve or dismiss that Chelsy was very uncomfortable with the burdens associated with dating a British royal prince.
All references to bathrooms aside, Chelsy’s and Harry’s relationship was well over a long time ago, and she’s a private citizen. There would never be these types of articles ever being written about her, aside from the fact that she dated Harry, off-and-on for 7 years when they were in their very young adulthood phases. Sadly, even when Chelsy’s son grows up, he’ll likely be referenced in tabloids at some point, as ‘the son of Prince Harry’s first serious girlfriend’! 😳
Personally, I simply accept that Chelsy’s and Harry’s relationship during those early years was meaningful to both of them, but obviously it was not a mature relationship. Still, it happened to be an early defining one in both of their adult growth processes.
The same is true for Meghan, in that young people learn about who they are and what their needs are via their early intimate relationships. So in that sense, it’s quite cool that by the time they met, M&H were prepared for the beautiful partnership they nurtured together with each other, in large part because of what they learned from their prior intimate relationships.
Best of luck to Chelsy, her son, and her son’s father.
She staged a tacky “unexpected” restaurant engagement pap shoot right after the Sussex wedding. She’s courts the press like the rest of them. Funny how the minute this story comes out, she’s suddenly out walking her dog and picking up mail with her engagement ring shown. Had she wanted privacy, her “friend” would have never said anything about the baby.
If she really wanted publicity, she’d have let the ‘is Harry the father’ rumours and insinuations continue. While she may have been a bit upset at Harry’s marriage, I think she’s got over it and done the right thing (and been respectful of H&M’s marriage) by shutting down the rumours about her baby as soon as possible.
If doing so means a pap walk or two and giving up some if her privacy, I think that’s a sacrifice on her part not something she should be blamed for.
Oh come on. Nobody in the world would think those rumors were true except crazy anti-Sussex haters and they’re going to think whatever they want anyway.
You do understand that the paps were dogging her after the wedding to try and make up some lurid story about how she’s broken-hearted, hates Meghan, yadda yadda. She’s ALWAYS been press shy and that was one of the main reasons why she broke things off with Harry. Honestly, the conspiracy theories about her behaviour at the wedding are off the charts silly.
I’m happy for her that she’s in a good relationship and enjoying her baby away from the prying paps.
They are a nice looking couple so congratulations to them, but “f” the daily fail for digging into their private lives.
Good for her! I hope she is happy and both her and baby are healthy!
Exactly! He’s cute, I hope they’re all happy and good for her but she deserved to keep this secret if she wanted to.
Leo’s mom’s ex-boyfriend lives in a mansion with 13 bathrooms. There’s a birth announcement for the ages.
😀😀😀😀😀😀😀 I can see the fail writing this
They can just quote this Eden Confidential article, who clearly thinks the most news worthy detail on Chelsy’s new baby is how many bathrooms Harry has.
LMAO!!! The comments sections are on fire today!
What a weird story. So HE doesn’t own “a mansion, a manor, an abbey and a chateau,” his family owns a hospitality company that rents out those venues for weddings and other events. I don’t think Harry is renting out his Montecito mansion so……not sure the comparison works the way Eden thinks it does, ha.
Anyway, congrats again to the new parents and hope the British press will leave the poor child alone as he grows up even if his mother DID date Prince Harry in her 20s.
Well, if you are talking about what family owns and not personal property, Harry’s family owns a lot more. We needed a bathroom count on all these properties also.
@equality: I saw a tweet from one of royal blogs that said that BP has 78 bathrooms. But apparently Harry is the one living an opulent life.
@Amy Bee of course it has 78 bathrooms. Prince Andrew’s dolls alone need 15.
I am sure his family owns those properties and rents them out as venues. The private venue business is very big in the UK.
You can even rent out Castle Howard, of Brideshead Revisited fame, if you have enough money for a big shindig in York. All of theses historic homes lived in by the historic families seem to be available for rent if you have enough money.
Sir James Dyson will not rent you Dodington Park but the Jamie Spencer-Churchill, aka the Duke of Marlborough, will rent you all the venue space you can afford to rent in Blenheim Palace. All you have to do is make a reservation. LOL! LOL!
Well, yes, but then the article should also discuss what properties Harry’s family owns.
Here is his info; http://www.checkcompany.co.uk/director/9640693/MR-SAMUEL-MARK-CUTMORE-SCOTT
Bottom line, born with a silver spoon.
@BTB As it happens Mr Hench and I ‘rented out’ Castle Howard for our wedding reception. I can report that, whilst not cheap, it wasn’t any more expensive than other wedding venues or hiring a huge marquee that could accommodate the numbers and we got to have our reception in the most stunning surroundings. Would definitely recommend if anyone wants to get married in North Yorkshire.
The first sentence of that article is so absurd I just had to laugh. These people are just terrible writers. I doubt they got their silly jobs on journalistic merit.
It’s both awkwardly written and really bad journalism. Out of context, WTF is the story even about? Whose mansion has more bathrooms? My high school journalism teacher would’ve cried.
Happy for Chelsea and her boys. Being a mother takes its toll and I see why she would keep her pregnancy under wraps before revealing she gave birth. This Sam guy is handsome and I hope they live a very happy, healthy and safe life together away from the prying eyes of the press.
Tatler is reporting that they’re engaged. But more interesting is the way Eden has reported on this story. The press has spend all this time bashing Harry for having a “lavish” lifestyle in Montecito and then boasts that other people have more property and are richer than him. It’s like when he and Meghan used to live in the UK and the press used to talk about their lavish mansion, Frogmore Cottage when the rest of the family live in actual palaces.
Don’t recognize the brother Jack but apparently he’s married to Meaghan Rath from Schitt’s Creek.
I very vaguely remember this guy from his small part in Kingsmen. I am amused by Eden’s obsession with the bathrooms of House Sussex and the embiggening of this Cutmore-Scott family by listing their properties as a comparison to House Sussex without of course mentioning the properties owned by Harry’s family which far exceed those of the C-S family. I am also amused by how “Hollywood” is used by Eden to embiggen the brother while Eden also uses it the belittle Meghan. The two faces of Eden.
Love your comment!!!
There should certainly be a movie, The Two Faces of Eden!! Though he would want a staring role, playing himself no doubt, but Hollywood wouldn’t hire that mug!!!
I loved her as Klair on Schitt’s Creek – with her posse Albany, Jitney and Canyon.
Look at her being jealous and can’t even look at Meghan https://twitter.com/pagantrelawney/status/1425795700785401863?s=21
Wow…she really had her entire back to Meghan as she walked down the aisle. Gross.
How rude!! She should have stayed home if she could not handle being an adult. The more I read about her, the less I like.
I didn’t realize Jack Cutmore-Scott’s family was that rich and it’s blowing my mind that his brother (that I didn’t know existed) has a baby with Chelsy Davy.
Jack is married to Meaghan Rath and they have a son too, born last year. Love them both! I was first introduced to Jack via his role in Deception (2018), which was a pretty good show but didn’t last long.
The tabloid headlines that came out the other day were so funny – like Harry was the baby daddy by association.
Yes I am sure that all this man family properties than he can’t live in because well they are business ventures is really keeping Harry up at night while he lies in his sheets made of hundred dollar bills. Well he won’t obviously but you know what I mean.lol oh wait, the only thing keeping Harry up at night is banging his hot wife on those hundred dollar printed sheets.
I vaguely remember Jack Cutmore-Scott from the Fox sitcom Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life. The press made a big deal of the fact that he was English and went to Harvard as if that was unheard of.
Once again congrats to them both. And this just confirms to me that she didn’t keep her pregnancy a “secret” on purpose because she’s a single mother or whatever, it’s just that she’s not relevant anymore so her every move is no longer tracked or talked about.
Also her and Harry have been broken up longer than they were ever together at this point. She needs to stop being referred to as “Prince Harry’s ex” especially since the relationship also ended in their 20s. He’s married with two kids, she’s now has a kid. They’ve both moved on.
She is a nobody. And she will always be know as Harry’s ex
She is most certainly not a “nobody” any more than anyone else . Can we just stop being so bloody shitty to people. Clearly she has moved on.
Clearly she hasn’t if her buddies are leaking to Richard Eden.
Her buddies were talking about the … father of her child .
As in, she has a child with a man who is not Harry… that is moving on .
That is unnecessary and nasty to say about a person who hasn’t done anything but live. Has she been openly nasty to Harry and Meghan in any way? Why disrespect her like that?
She’s a successful lawyer/business owner. That’s not being a “nobody”, just because she has chosen to live her life away from the spotlight and a throng of sleazy reporters and paps doesn’t mean she’s nothing. Honestly, some of the comments on this thread are utterly ridiculous.
She had her back to Meghan as she walked down the aisle – someone below commented she did encourage racist comments about Meghan on her instagram.
As I stated above, I found the Tatler article about her “plans for the future” called “The One That Got Away” (in 2020, so, recent) distasteful.
The choice of the Mail and Richard Eden is pretty telling to me. It’s why we are getting another update about Harry’s bathrooms and his level at Eton in what is supposed to be an announcement about her child and partner…although I have no idea why it needs an announcement anyway.
To each their own.
Unfortunately, I don’t think the words “move on” are in the tabloids vocabulary. Harry and Cheney’s kids will be graduating from college and somehow their names will still be linked together. Sigh…..
Would wear that ripped jean, blush jacket outfit in a HEARTBEAT.
Harvard also wants diverse backgrounds, but they like wealthy foreign students because they pay the full tuition.
Congrats to them. Chelsey always seemed fun IMO and also smart enough to not want to be married into that toxic family. I wonder what Kate and William thought about her when Harry was dating her, she is pretty and educated and has charisma so outshines Kate on all front. She seems like she has a good life now though.
😏Chelsy has been elevated to a sainted beauty, now she’s Harry’s ex.
I however remember her encouraging anti-Meghan comments on her Insta, so Davy remains as unattractive to me as ever.
Yes, I actually find Kate prettier.😌
From what I remember, it took Chelsy a day to turn off the comments and some people felt she should have acted sooner. Not sure she was cheering the haters on.
The comments were never turned off on that post. It was deleting the comments praising Meghan and telling her to turn off comments because they were incredibly vile and racists. And also liking the racist comments.
I was on twitter when that happened and it was awful.
@Jegede said:
“😏Chelsy has been elevated to a sainted beauty, now she’s Harry’s ex.”
Really? Whose doing the elevating? Royal rota carnival experts? LOL 🤣
If that’s the case, I think we can safely say that anything ‘elevated’ by rota leeches is suspect, and thus, such pontifications don’t amount to a hill of beans!
If Chelsey wasn’t woman enough to wish them well she shouldn’t have gone to the wedding. Such pettiness. Bitter because she put in seven years with Harry and couldn’t seal the deal and Meghan got the ring in under two. Given how Harry and Meghan have been treated Harry still dodged a bullet with her.
Chelsy never wanted to seal the deal. They had a troubled relationship because she couldn’t handle the media pressure, and saw clearly that her life would become a living hell marrying into the BRF. I really dislike all the undeserved Chelsy-hate going on in this thread…she appears to have put their troubles behind her and is still a good enough friend that she attended his wedding, as did Cressida Bonas who is also happily married. Why aren’t you all going after her as well?
^^ I agree with you @Jaded. I don’t see any reason for all the triggered, over-defensive comments, and put-downs targeting Chelsy. She had a youthful romantic relationship with Harry, and it’s been over for a long time.
Chelsy has dated a long list of men since her split with Harry. But at the time M&H married, Chelsy was not in a relationship. That could have impacted her emotions during the royal wedding, especially with cameras intrusively focused on her every expression.
If Chelsy ever engaged in ‘liking’ negative posts directed against Meghan, that’s terrible, but I don’t know if that’s true or not. I do feel Harry would never have been with Chelsy as long as he was, if she exhibited nasty character traits, or was blatantly racist.
@Aquarius64 said:
“If Chelsey wasn’t woman enough to wish them well she shouldn’t have gone to the wedding… Bitter because she put in seven years with Harry and couldn’t seal the deal, and Meghan got the ring in under two… Harry still dodged a bullet with [Chelsy].”
How would you know Chelsy’s innermost feelings though? From all evidence, Chelsy cared for Harry, but did not want what would come with marrying him. Let’s face it, everyone knows what happened to Diana. Many wealthy and aristo ladies dated Harry and Will, but none were very interested in marrying either of them, for good reasons!
OTOH, I’m sure Chelsy was in her feelings somewhat, particularly since M&H had such a whirlwind, romantic adventure together during their courtship, although it was kept as under the radar as possible. At the time, Chelsy was not dating anyone.
Yet, some of the quotes attributed to Chelsy in the lead-up to M&H’s wedding were actually pulled from comments she’d made years earlier after her split with Harry. So it’s best to not litigate or over-police Chelsy’s feelings. I don’t think Chelsy ever said anything loudly or publicly that was overly negative or oppositional.
Chelsy may have been upset about not being invited to the wedding reception. But Charles hosted the reception and the guest list was very limited. Mostly, I think it has always been the tabloids trying to drum up some drama and negative fodder they can write about.
As far as ‘dodging bullets,’ Chelsy seemingly is the chief beneficiary in that regard, with respect to never having entered that gnarly gilded cage. Moreover, it seems to me that Harry and Chelsy are currently both with the partners they are happy and fortunate to be with.
Correct me if I am wrong but isn’t her Father ridiculously wealthy in his own right?
IIRC he owns huge amounts of land, etc. In South Africa?
But this business of bringing up her romance with Harry from years back, ugh!
Just like Koo Stark, Prince Andrews old gf from decades ago, they ran a bunch of bites about her on the MD during Andrews trial.
For goodness sake! Years/decades gone by and the RR are still trying to downsize these women as “former gf” of royalty. Nasty.
Human beings can and do move on in their lives.
Not a week goes by we don’t mention Jecca Craig here so the tabloids are just feeding the sweat pants brigade what they want.
^^ But honestly, Jecca Craig is usually mentioned in a specific context having to do with how Kate often cosplayed Jecca, and how Wills was often more attentive to Jecca when he and Kate were dating, and even after he married Kate.
I haven’t seen any threads devoted to Jecca’s private life, nor any posts tearing her down personally.
@HeyKay said:
“Correct me if I am wrong but isn’t her Father ridiculously wealthy in his own right? IIRC he owns huge amounts of land, etc. In South Africa?”
Chelsy’s father is from South Africa, but he owns land in, and he built his business wealth in Zimbabwe (formerly Rhodesia; Chelsy’s mother was born there, and was once a Miss Rhodesia beauty pageant winner).
FWIW, Chelsy’s wealthy background meant she wasn’t phased by the wealthy British royals. I doubt she wanted anything from Harry except enjoying him for who he was as person. But there were a lot of obstacles since Harry was at Sandhurst, and he also had to attend to royal duties. Quite often, he had to break off scheduled plans to see Chelsy.
That lack of attentiveness from Harry, combined with the paps, the tabloids, and the constraints of the institution itself are reportedly what frustrated Chelsy. But it’s just as well, since a longer term partnership between them was never in the cards.
She’s got excellent taste in boyfriends. Lucky girl…🙂🙂
Seriously, Sam is HOT.
He’s very nice-looking. Cute couple. Congratulations to them and Baby Leo.
I am not inclined to put much stock in Chelsey maybe being upset at Harry’s wedding? Maybe she didn’t behave perfectly, but I can just imagine her being watched by paps and others to see how she would react, not just that day but the days leading up to it. She didn’t like the press when she was with Harry and I don’t imagine she likes the attention now either, or the speculation on how she feels about her ex marrying. These people never leave anyone alone.
Also, I love what she’s wearing in that bottom pic. The ripped black jeans, white tee and 90s blazer. I wonder if I can find some cheap copy-cats and maybe halfway pull it off.