Julia Fox: Dating Kanye ‘was the best thing that could have happened to me’

Julia Fox has been trying to extend her fame post-Kanye West. They broke up in early February, meaning their relationship lasted – at most – about five weeks. Julia announced the split on Valentine’s Day, even though the split had been telegraphed for two weeks beforehand. Julia was everywhere and doing too much, but hey, she made some connections and I think she set herself up pretty well. She’s already walked some runways and she’s getting invited to some big events in Europe and New York. Events like… the NYC premiere of The Batman. The photos in this post are from her appearance at the premiere. Photographers grabbed more pics of Julia than Zoe Kravitz, if we’re being honest. So, obviously, Julia wants to talk about her life after being My Fair Yeezy’d.
Julia Fox says dating Kanye West was like “hitting a reset button.”
“It was the best thing that could have happened to me,” the actress said of their short-lived romance while speaking to Entertainment Tonight. “It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about.”
Fox, 32, and West, 44, met in Miami on New Year’s Eve. The two quickly bonded and even traveled to New York City together within days of knowing each other. West proceeded to spoil the “Uncut Gems” star with a hotel suite’s worth of clothes from celeb-loved label Diesel. A rep for the brand confirmed to Page Six Style that Fox received 40 full looks to choose from — 10 from Diesel’s Spring 2022 runway collection and 30 from its Pre-Fall 2022 lineup.
When asked about future relationships, Fox shared that she’s simply “too busy” to even consider one at the moment. “I don’t even have the time to, like, brush my hair. I mean, if I meet someone, yes. If nature plays its course, and someone comes along, I’d be more than happy to entertain that. But I’m not looking for anything right now.”
As for where things stand between her and West now? “We’re still friends, yeah,” she confirmed.
I’m glad she’s not broken up about it. I always thought she was pretty clear-eyed about the whole relationship being transactional. He wanted someone with any kind of “name” who could be his beck-and-call girl. He wanted to get attention and hopefully make Kim jealous. All Julia wanted was new clothes, connections and fame. But how long will she ride the Kanye connection? Will she need a new “thing” soon?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Sadly she’s not wrong.
For real. I didn’t know who she was before she started dating him. Now I see her everywhere.
No hate. She played the game and won. *shrugs*
No hate. My only issue with her is that she made that gawd awful statement about how “he calls *me* his girlfriend now,” which is straight from the mean girl playbook, but it backfired spectacularly because he’d already moved on by that point. If anything I’d feel bad for her but she seems cool with the outcome.
Of course it was, lol
She is…what she is, but at least she is honest.
It gave her a little flash of fame, but I don’t see it having longevity.
I hope her 15 minutes is about up.
What a sad, empty little life she has.
*snort*
Yes, I’m sure it was. She wanted to be more famous, and now she is.
I’m still going to scowl in her direction, because the way she got a bit more famous was by being complicit in harassment and stalking. It would be different if she had pretended to date someone who wasn’t actively causing harm to others.
I thought “Uncaht Jyahms” was the best thing to happen to her.
That was such a great move, but clearly I need to watch it again because I have no memory of her in it. Not sure my anxiety levels can handle a second viewing though.
She played the mistress in that wonderful movie–and she was funny and strong. Until now, I didn’t even realize that she was the woman dating Kayne after Kim. She had this bizarre eye makeup. I wonder what that was all about. Too bad he didn’t give her Versace clothes instead of Diesel. Probably Diesel cut him a deal.
This woman has no moral compass. But go her, I guess
for me this isn ‘t about morality – she took an opportunity and is trying to make the most of it to further her own opportunities. She is in the entertainment industry and one of the shortcuts to getting booked is being visible and recognizable.
In other industries her ambition would be admired (more if she was a man, of course). We don’t know that she had to compromise any morals in her transactions.
Yes but who is she?
She had an acclaimed role playing Adam Sandler’s side piece in “Uncut Gems” a few years back. Being Kayne’s rebound seems to have been her next most significant role.
Sure, and he’s in the past tense, too. She’ll be fine – just climbing the celebrity social ladder, rung by rung.
Her outfit is um …… Gawd I miss my old patent leather shoes.
I bet she squeaks when she walks.
*gigglesnort*
I mean, there are any number of ways that people can get famous these days. At least she had to sacrifice something–hanging with insufferable Ye–versus being lucky enough to have rich parents and a TikTok with a million followers… or something.
She always looks high as FAWK anytime she’s in the news…for a recovering addict not sure that’s advisable..but not my business. But the thirst is REAL but things are happening for her so good on her for playing the game
It also looks like she lost a ton of weight compared to just a year or two ago.
She said she lost 15 lbs since dating Kanye. I guess it was a real workout.
I don’t think we should underestimate her approach nor dismiss her as a “climber.” She is a clever woman: At a Batman premiere, in a very Gotham outfit, rubbing elbows with the cast and movie execs? That’s a Boss Move. She looks the part and, she may get a part. Applause, all around.
Also: She has Ye’s number. Your contact list is the quickest way to know where you are in life. She set and networking. Good for her!!!!
How sad to be 32 and dating an abusive POS for a few weeks is the best thing that’s ever happened to you. Bye girl! You’re 15 min are over.
Whatever it takes, girl. She slid right in and out. I hope she gets where she wants to go. Girl’s got hustle.
Any acting gigs coming up, Julia?
Girl, we know. I know her name now.
I hope she uses Kanye as a platform to launch whatever career she wants. Why not?
She is insanely cool looking. That is all I got. I LOVE her style.
OK I’m gonna Mom-Judge here. I have two kids and they are the best thing that ever happened to me. Even on their worst, bratty, Rosemary’s Baby days. Julia has a one-year old child, but dating Kanye for a month with all the ghastly outfits and stunts somehow trumps her child to be the best thing that’s ever happened to her? Just fucking pitiful.
I know. My mom judging is hard here too. Like, I was starting a new career when I had a baby and I wanted to put a lot of time and effort into that, so I get it to an extent. But being a new mother was also a huge, overwhelming, undeniable part of my life. Julia seems to have completely erased having a one year old from her identity. Maybe it’s just a ploy to maximize her future career opportunities while minimizing pulling her child into the spotlight, but I also wouldn’t be surprised in the least if she spends very little time with her child.
Does she not have custody of her baby?
I’m procrastinating today. I got curious about that too. Sounds like her ex-husband is a jerk. From the Cut:
“She took to Instagram Stories to trash Peter Artemiev, her ex-husband and the father of her son, Valentino, by posting a rather unflattering photograph of him with the caption: “HAVE YOU SEEN THIS DEAD BEAT DAD? He can be found at most strip clubs, Lucien, Paul’s bbg, Casablanca, the streets etc.” The couple-dozen-Stories-long rant included a video of Artemiev appearing to yell at Fox; claims that he isn’t paying the bills, never mind helping out with their baby and the dog; and, finally, a call to arms: “TAKE CARE OF YOUR KIDS MEN!!! AND OTHER MEN, HOLD DEAD BEAT DADS ACCOUNTABLE!”
The posts (to her over 500,000 followers) were taken as a feministish screed of a woman calling attention to the man who she felt let her down.
https://www.thecut.com/2022/01/julia-fox-and-kanye-wests-whirlwind-romance.html#
I can’t believe more people aren’t talking about her “career” as an artist (no shade with the quotes I’m just not sure that she was ever doing it for money or if it was more a notoriety or “art for the sake of art” kinda thing).
Looking up her past shows it sorta seems like her and Kanye might actually be kindred spirits in a weird way and that they both loved the idea of a “collaboration”. Their artistic similarities, and love of the spotlight, really just makes me lean further towards the idea that they absolutely had some kind of deal worked out. I can even see her thinking the whole thing was performance art of some kind.
Anyways, I’m sick to death of seeing her and Kanye and I wish they’d both shut up. 😀
I second this.