Kim Kardashian is ‘relieved’ to be officially divorced: ‘She isn’t looking back’

I cannot imagine wearing this much leather just as “fashion.” These are photos of Kim Kardashian going into Revolve for an event on Thursday (March 3). She wore leather pants, leather bomber jacket, leather gloves, leather purse and leather heels. All of it is Balenciaga. This is Kim’s first appearance since being declared legally single on Wednesday. Kim and Kanye’s divorce has been bifurcated while they still work on their custodial and financial stuff, so now they’re both legally single. Kanye seems in his feelings about all of it, but Kim has never been happier:

Kim Kardashian, 41, made a bold fashion statement as she attended the Revolve event in Los Angeles on Thursday – her first public event since being declared legally single amid her ongoing divorce battle with ex Kanye West earlier this week. “Kim got to the Revolve Social Club before it was open. She was in great spirits,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Someone commented on her outfits and she replied, ‘I remember every outfit I’ve ever worn.’ ” Kardashian took biker-chic to a new level at Thursday’s event, wearing a head-to-toe Balenciaga ensemble consisting of a black leather padded moto jacket with white stripe detailing that hit at the waist and black leather leggings, accessorizing her mostly monochromatic look with black gloves, black pointy heels, a small black bag, and white sunglasses. The source also tells PEOPLE that Kardashian made sure to support sister Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila brand, stopping by the booth for a complimentary cocktail. “She had a ‘Berry-Mint-Kenny’ drink and told the bartender she likes sweeter drinks,” the insider revealed. “She was bragging about her sister’s company.” During a bifurcation hearing on Tuesday, a judge granted the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s request to be ruled legally single – a decision she was “relieved” to hear, a source told PEOPLE. “Kim has considered herself single for a while,” the source explained. “She is relieved that it’s official though. She isn’t looking back and wants everything about the divorce to be final. She is in a very happy place right now. It’s taken her months to get to this point. She feels good about life.”

[From People]

I’m glad she’s in a better place and I’m glad she got this part of it done without Kanye abusing her even further. Speaking of, TMZ has a big story about how Kanye and Kim have worked it out so that he’ll be able to see the kids whenever he wants, but they won’t have a set custody schedule because he travels so much. Part of me wonders if Kanye will eventually sort of…phase out Kim and the kids? Is that a weird thought? Like, he’s being psychotic in his emotional abuse of Kim right now, but I could totally see him getting tired of that and moving on to something else, and basically blanking on Kim and the kids.

I posted this on Twitter yesterday, but DL Hughley did not tell one lie about the situation with Kanye.

“I think that you can’t write a beat so good that you get to do these things” Thankful to hear DL Hughley call out Kanye’s behavior for what it is👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/kg0XeQnGbm — lindsey (@lindzchastain) March 3, 2022