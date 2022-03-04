Kim Kardashian is ‘relieved’ to be officially divorced: ‘She isn’t looking back’

I cannot imagine wearing this much leather just as “fashion.” These are photos of Kim Kardashian going into Revolve for an event on Thursday (March 3). She wore leather pants, leather bomber jacket, leather gloves, leather purse and leather heels. All of it is Balenciaga. This is Kim’s first appearance since being declared legally single on Wednesday. Kim and Kanye’s divorce has been bifurcated while they still work on their custodial and financial stuff, so now they’re both legally single. Kanye seems in his feelings about all of it, but Kim has never been happier:
Kim Kardashian, 41, made a bold fashion statement as she attended the Revolve event in Los Angeles on Thursday – her first public event since being declared legally single amid her ongoing divorce battle with ex Kanye West earlier this week.
“Kim got to the Revolve Social Club before it was open. She was in great spirits,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Someone commented on her outfits and she replied, ‘I remember every outfit I’ve ever worn.’ ”
Kardashian took biker-chic to a new level at Thursday’s event, wearing a head-to-toe Balenciaga ensemble consisting of a black leather padded moto jacket with white stripe detailing that hit at the waist and black leather leggings, accessorizing her mostly monochromatic look with black gloves, black pointy heels, a small black bag, and white sunglasses.
The source also tells PEOPLE that Kardashian made sure to support sister Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila brand, stopping by the booth for a complimentary cocktail. “She had a ‘Berry-Mint-Kenny’ drink and told the bartender she likes sweeter drinks,” the insider revealed. “She was bragging about her sister’s company.”
During a bifurcation hearing on Tuesday, a judge granted the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s request to be ruled legally single – a decision she was “relieved” to hear, a source told PEOPLE.
“Kim has considered herself single for a while,” the source explained. “She is relieved that it’s official though. She isn’t looking back and wants everything about the divorce to be final. She is in a very happy place right now. It’s taken her months to get to this point. She feels good about life.”
I’m glad she’s in a better place and I’m glad she got this part of it done without Kanye abusing her even further. Speaking of, TMZ has a big story about how Kanye and Kim have worked it out so that he’ll be able to see the kids whenever he wants, but they won’t have a set custody schedule because he travels so much. Part of me wonders if Kanye will eventually sort of…phase out Kim and the kids? Is that a weird thought? Like, he’s being psychotic in his emotional abuse of Kim right now, but I could totally see him getting tired of that and moving on to something else, and basically blanking on Kim and the kids.
I posted this on Twitter yesterday, but DL Hughley did not tell one lie about the situation with Kanye.
“I think that you can’t write a beat so good that you get to do these things”
— lindsey (@lindzchastain) March 3, 2022
— lindsey (@lindzchastain) March 3, 2022
I can’t take credit for this but I saw somewhere someone said “Balenciaga is a social experiment to see how just how ugly people will dress to prove they have money and you will never convince me otherwise” and I could not agree more
💯💯
The whole 80s revival that’s been going on for a while is just that sort of experiment too. Only truly beautiful people like models could possibly wear that.
This leather or vinyl phase is so weird to me???? It’s almost like she wants to prove she can wear the most hideous things and still look beautiful.
That’s hilarious! I really like their handbags, but really dislike their clothes.
I feel the same way about most of Louis Vuitton stuff. ESPECIALLY the initial stuff.
Please tell me how do you pee in this outfit? It’s hard enough with Spanx, but THESE pants???
Thank you @ DL Hughly for calling OUT Kanye and his BS!! And I agree that Kanye wouldn’t have any sensible woman UNLESS he had his millions!!!
He seems to have a good relationship with his kids, especially North. I don’t see him just abandoning his relationship with his kids…with Kim yes, the kids no. I mean I could be wrong, but that would be sad for the kids. They need to have a good relationship with their dad. Kim’s been on so many pap walks lately it’s insane. I guess she needs to promote their new show, which I believe is airing soon?
nope. not even gonna go there. not today Satan!
Ummm ok…
go where
I don’t think he’ll abandon them either, not completely. but he will for long periods of time.
he’s only hyperfocused on them right now because it’s part of his vengefulness against Kim. he can use them against her.
but when he finally accepts that she’s gone and not coming back, he’ll mostly ignore them until he has some episode where he sweeps back in with some huge gesture and toys and a trip and a private day at Magic Mountain…and then he’ll be out of their lives again for months or years.
I volunteer as tribute. Let’s unpack this, Me.
Children do not need to have a relationship with their Dad, or their Mom, if that parent is abusive or even just not in a good place to parent them. Plenty of successful, fully functional people did not have a relationship with their Dad and they are better off for it.
He also does not ‘seem’ to have a strong relationship with the kids, what with telling the world that Mom considered aborting one of them, living in a different state as them for periods of their life, and his recent tirades against his children’s appearance.
(continuing)
The photos of Kim in this article are from an event. She got paid to be there as a spokesmodel for a brand. But, pap walks and having a reality TV show are not illegal, immoral, or equal to abuse, harassment and stalking.
Take several seats and have an awesome day.
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Saying the kids need their dad is Men’s Rights, patriarchal propaganda.
No. Thank. You.
At least we know Kanye wasn’t the only culprit of Kim’s outfits. This one is bad.
I hope he’ll not blank on their kids. At least not forever. I hope he goes away from the spotlight for awhile and heal as much as possible.
It was so sad seeing him going from sweet Kanye to mad Kanye in jeen-yuhs.
Was Jeen-Yuhs good? Haven’t watched it. But I really enjoyed Kanye when he used to sport the back pack and seemed like a nice dude. The College Drop-Out years were his best. Sad to see what he’s become. Hopefully he can get the help he needs to return to that version of himself.
Yes, it’s really good. And it’s heavy on the College Dropout era! You’d like it for sure !
@ BB
Cool thanks !
Everyone always blamed him for her dressing and their boring house…and she stills dresses the same after the divorce and the house is still boring. So maybe it was her and not (all) him.
And yes. He needs to take a loooooooooooong break away, especially from social media. Hide out. Produce for others. Spend time with his kids.
Kim’s taste level has always been suspect. The change I noticed when she began dating him (and he threw out her clothes), was that she began dressing far more skimpily. Now she’s covering up again and occasionally gets it right instead of her style getting worse and worse. I don’t think this look is ugly just extremely impractical and uncomfortable looking.
Why did that clip of DL Hughley (who looks GOOD for his age) move me so? Compassion looks good on everyone. Kim is not the perfect victim and no such thing exists. Just because she’s too much, has and continues to appropriate cultures does not mean she deserves her HUSBAND and father of her children to act this way. FULL STOP.
I think not committing to a formal custody/visitation agreement was a genius move on the part of Kim AND her legal team. As soon as you give in to his ‘demands’ of not being kept away from his children, he’ll lose interest in the fight. That’s all he wanted to do is fight with her and make this grand show of the FIGHT. Once it’s up to him and he doesn’t have ‘constraints’ in his mind, he’ll go back to Wyoming and find something or someone else to fixate on.
Kim and Kanye were just spotted at North’s basketball game together. People who attended the game took pics…the two of them were friendly with each other and even laughed together. Maybe Kanye finally realized the marriage is over and he needs to just focus on the kids. I guess time will tell.
I hope they’ll end up to be good with each other. For the kids first and foremost, and also because they go waaaay back, before both of them became monsters in their own way. And even if their story is chaotic, I think there was/is genuine love between them.
Agree on both counts – once the kids aren’t a way to exert control on Kim he’ll give up the fight. Typical narcissist behavior.
Not saying he doesn’t love them to be clear – just that he’ll stop using them as pawns to control her.
They both use their kids as pawns to promote an image online. It’s just a game to both of them, a cute photo of kids means nothing about adequate parenting.
Back in the day I would wear leather pants and then be upset because I never looked like the models. Leather/vegan pants always made my thighs and ass look huge.
I see Kim in those pants and I am reminded of Ross’ midlife crisis leather pants he got stuck in on Friends.
Still makes me bust my gut to this day.
I said the other day to Mr that high fashion from Milan was soooo ugly who would actually wear it in life. Like the double long sleeves one of the houses had in their show…so impractical. If I had that much money to afford the clothes..I still wouldn’t wear them
I agree. I’ve always said that these designers could dish up the most hideous creations, and because they have a famous label, rich women will wear them.
Someone in the next level down of the fashion industry, told me that a lot of what we see on the runways are one-offs, and that clothing manufacturers use these as “inspiration” for fashion chains to create their next two season’s garments. I wouldn’t mind betting the big fashion houses are part of that tier of the industry. There’s big money there.
I agree. I’ve always said that these designers could dish up the most hideous creations, and because they have a famous label, rich women will wear them.
Someone in the next level down of the fashion industry, told me that a lot of what we see on the runways are one-offs, not meant to be worn “as is” (although some definitely will wear them), and that clothing manufacturers use these as “inspiration” for fashion chains to create their next two season’s garments. I wouldn’t mind betting the big fashion houses are part of that tier of the industry. There’s big money there.
Look what Kanye is doing is wrong and should not be excused. But I am not going to give Kim a pass. She sunk her teeth into Kanye at a time when he clearly needed mental help not marriage. Kim and her mother took complete advantage of him (and Kanye, due to his mental health issues wallowed in the attention and bullshit that Kim and her family feed him, believe me, I am not giving Kanye a pass at all).
Kanye is no longer useful to Kim and her family and he needed to go i.e., he is tarnishing the brand.
Unfortunately the ones that are getting hurt by this are the children.
Kim is going to continue being the slim that she is and unfortunately, Kanye is not going to seek the mental health treatment that he so needs.
Honestly, I’m more concerned about Pete at this point, after Kanye’s deranged claymation video burying Pete alive.
Just thinking of putting on all that leather, and then peeling it off again, has caused me to take an advil and go lie down with a heating pad.
What a horrible outfit. IMO this wouldn’t look good on anyone.
I am not a fan of Kim’s look here, but in defence of leather trousers I have a pair and they are very comfortable and go with everything- also not as sweaty as you’d think!