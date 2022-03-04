DM: Duchess Camilla’s style is ‘outshining even her most glamorous relatives’

The Duchess of Cornwall is getting some of the most glowing press of her life these days. Clarence House put out the Bat-signal and the Daily Mail answered the call, so Embiggening Camilla is upon us. It should be noted that this is all the result of two decades of careful, exhaustive planning by Prince Charles and his team. Charles wants the British people to “love” Camilla as much as he does. He wants Camilla to be admired and respected. And as we’re seeing more and more, Camilla wants that for herself too. Thus, we get ridiculous puff pieces like “Move over Kate… Camilla is the new Queen of the High St! How Duchess of Cornwall is putting on the style and outshining even her most glamorous relatives.” Jennie Bond writes:

Camilla never set out to be a fashion icon: jeans and wellies, probably slightly splattered with mud, have always been much more her style. But, as surprising as it sounds, the Duchess of Cornwall has inspired many of this season’s key pieces. Move over, Kate — Camilla is the new royal trendsetter. From her tweed blazer and cute loafers to flattering raincoats and belted shirt dresses, her signature look is everywhere and, crucially, affordable. As the BBC’s former royal correspondent, I first met Camilla at Clarence House when she invited me to a reception to publicise her work for the Osteoporosis Society in 2006. What struck me then was not her clothes — smart daywear — but her deep, warm voice. The voice of a mature woman who didn’t need to dress ostentatiously to be noticed. Princess Diana was a far more natural style icon, but few of us have ever possessed the willowy stature she had that meant the great fashion houses lined up to dress her. Physically, Camilla has always been much more your Everywoman. These days, she adopts styles that can suit the majority of us over-50s, from denim jeans to the colourful print frocks she wears so easily at less formal royal engagements. And she has learned the art of having a number of key items in her wardrobe and working around them — the Chanel pumps, the Burberry mac. I don’t often wear designer gear myself; you’re more likely to find me in Marks & Spencer. But I am surprised by how often I find myself admiring what the Duchess is wearing, planning how I can emulate her look and colour scheme for half the price. Now that she’s been given the High Street stamp of approval, it’s one look that’s well within my budget and yours.

[From The Daily Mail]

Much like Kate, I think Camilla’s more casual clothes and less formal looks are her best. I’ll admit that I’ve also occasionally liked what Camilla has worn, usually just her simple, more casual dresses. She also wears some Indian-style kurta tops which are very flattering on her, and she wears them to just regular events in London. As in, she’s not a theme-dresser. She doesn’t have to wear an Indian costume at Indian events. She wears some Indian-styles because she likes them and finds them flattering. Camilla doesn’t have to cosplay a flag. Anway, there you go. I was nice to Camilla. I actually do think she’s a better dresser than Kate, honestly.