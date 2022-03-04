DM: Duchess Camilla’s style is ‘outshining even her most glamorous relatives’

The Duchess of Cornwall is getting some of the most glowing press of her life these days. Clarence House put out the Bat-signal and the Daily Mail answered the call, so Embiggening Camilla is upon us. It should be noted that this is all the result of two decades of careful, exhaustive planning by Prince Charles and his team. Charles wants the British people to “love” Camilla as much as he does. He wants Camilla to be admired and respected. And as we’re seeing more and more, Camilla wants that for herself too. Thus, we get ridiculous puff pieces like “Move over Kate… Camilla is the new Queen of the High St! How Duchess of Cornwall is putting on the style and outshining even her most glamorous relatives.” Jennie Bond writes:
Camilla never set out to be a fashion icon: jeans and wellies, probably slightly splattered with mud, have always been much more her style. But, as surprising as it sounds, the Duchess of Cornwall has inspired many of this season’s key pieces. Move over, Kate — Camilla is the new royal trendsetter. From her tweed blazer and cute loafers to flattering raincoats and belted shirt dresses, her signature look is everywhere and, crucially, affordable.
As the BBC’s former royal correspondent, I first met Camilla at Clarence House when she invited me to a reception to publicise her work for the Osteoporosis Society in 2006. What struck me then was not her clothes — smart daywear — but her deep, warm voice. The voice of a mature woman who didn’t need to dress ostentatiously to be noticed.
Princess Diana was a far more natural style icon, but few of us have ever possessed the willowy stature she had that meant the great fashion houses lined up to dress her. Physically, Camilla has always been much more your Everywoman. These days, she adopts styles that can suit the majority of us over-50s, from denim jeans to the colourful print frocks she wears so easily at less formal royal engagements. And she has learned the art of having a number of key items in her wardrobe and working around them — the Chanel pumps, the Burberry mac.
I don’t often wear designer gear myself; you’re more likely to find me in Marks & Spencer. But I am surprised by how often I find myself admiring what the Duchess is wearing, planning how I can emulate her look and colour scheme for half the price. Now that she’s been given the High Street stamp of approval, it’s one look that’s well within my budget and yours.
[From The Daily Mail]
Much like Kate, I think Camilla’s more casual clothes and less formal looks are her best. I’ll admit that I’ve also occasionally liked what Camilla has worn, usually just her simple, more casual dresses. She also wears some Indian-style kurta tops which are very flattering on her, and she wears them to just regular events in London. As in, she’s not a theme-dresser. She doesn’t have to wear an Indian costume at Indian events. She wears some Indian-styles because she likes them and finds them flattering. Camilla doesn’t have to cosplay a flag. Anway, there you go. I was nice to Camilla. I actually do think she’s a better dresser than Kate, honestly.
I guess some people feel they need to suck up to this woman! every time I see her, I can’t help with think of her duplicitous behavior
She will always be an “ugly” and unkind woman to me….I wonder how H really feel about her!
There will be a lot of flattery out there. Some may be hoping for being given honors by Charles and Camilla.
Nice things I can say about Camilla’s apparel – she can really carry the heck out of a huge crown that would look ridiculous on many women, and I do enjoy that all her hats look like wreathes. So, headgear 👍.
Necklaces too. She carries off big gun tiaras and big gun jewels surprisingly well.
The big tiaras were a bit much. She should have toned it down IMO.
The one thing I will say for her is that she wears her clothes and they do not wear her, in my opinion. Unlike Kate.
It also seems more her style and not just copying someone else when she dresses.
omg what? Cam’s mode of dress may not seem like style to you but she isn’t at least copy-keening.
I agree. I may not always like her style, but I feel it’s consistent, true to herself, and that she wears the clothes (they don’t wear her).
Is this all a preemptive strike for what Harry may share in his book?
I am fascinated by this idea they all seem to have that Camilla of all people will be a major figure in Harry’s book. WTH?
IMO, no. This is purely to knock Willnot and Cannot down a thousand pegs. What Cam wears is absolutely not important to Harry’s book. She could wear trash bags, and it wouldn’t show up in his book.
@C said:
“The one thing I will say for her is that she wears her clothes and they do not wear her, in my opinion. Unlike Kate.”
This is so true. Cam is not cosplaying anyone, because she’s confident in who she is, even though she’s not really a nice person like she pretends to be.
None of us here are saying that Cam is some kind of ‘shining’ fashionista. We aren’t exactly buying the embiggening crap that PC is going on the warpath for to try and elevate her in the minds of blind royalists — all preparation for when he takes the throne with his Tampon Queen by his side. LOL!
We are simply acknowledging that Camilla is relaxed about fashion; she enjoys indulging in the perks of her role, which is a lot about dressing well; she also listens to her stylists; and she makes good decisions about what looks good on her. Except for the saggy, unbecoming bras that spoil her look. The Queen has this exact same problem, which is easy to rectify, but they don’t.
“She wears her clothes and they don’t wear her.”
Thisthisthisthisthis.
I like those dresses she wears which have a kind of 1890s artistic/Art Nouveau vibe.
I just see Talbots. Nothing wrong with Talbots, but not groundbreaking either. I don’t think any of the Brits are really trend setters with their looks. More like adhering to the status quo. Tweed and Talbots.
100% agreed. Nothing to see here and no different dressing than lots of other women. I guess all I can say is that she dresses appropriately.
That’s why this article is so hilarious! Camilla dresses like Talbots and tweed and she can wear a big hat well and she can also wear big tiaras and necklaces well. There is nothing especially glamorous or earth shattering about her style.
And yet she is apparently the most glamorous of all the royals!! The shade! It’s hilarious!
“Move over Kate… Camilla is the new Queen of the High St! How Duchess of Cornwall is putting on the style and outshining even her most glamorous relatives“
…I think not.
That’s all I’ve got for this preposterous headline.
Charles never knows how to quit when he’s ahead. He got the QC title in writing from Mummy, and Camilla is at worst tolerated and at best respected for her work. (I pay zero attention to Camilla, and even I can name, off the top of my head, literacy, osteoporosis, and care for survivors of sexual assault as causes she seems truly dedicated to.)
But he couldn’t leave it there— she needs to be BELOVED. And she’s never going to be. Incredible that a man in his 70’s is still so concerned with what the DM says about the love of his life who he waited so many years to be with. Charles really is a small, pathetic man.
I honestly wondered if this was an Onion article.
“Outshining her most glamorous relatives” is laughable. You don’t “outshine” people with basics.
It’s also insulting as hell to suggest that any of us could/should copy a royal’s style due to its affordability–whether that’s because they’re wearing a high street brand or that you can find lower-cost versions of the same thing–in the same sentence as referencing Chanel pumps & a Burberry trench.
I think she should have scaled down the big tiaras. It does not fit into the image she had wanted to project that she “never wanted anything.” I also don’ t like the Queen Mum style hats she wears.
Pretty sure that’s why they had to run Meghan off. She is more like Diana fashion wise.
Kate, as gorgeous as she is, will be Camilla 2.0 if Wills ever inherits the throne.
Meghan is the most talented and smartest. And I think that is what annoyed Kate and Camilla the most.
The queens health must be very dire.. it’s they only reason imo for the big Camilla the wonderful PR push.
I can only imagine what they had to do/give up/say for this kind of coverage. It’s very heavy handed and not at all subtle.
Well… Camilla made a “donation” to the daily mail Urkaine appeal remember? I’m assuming you can connect the dots.
Also Charles strong-arming.
The only other thing he has ever focused on so much in his personal life other than himself is protecting and upholding this woman and repressing any negative press he can, and he’s spent a lot of money doing so.
Now that Queenie’s fading…it was inevitable.
Camilla doesn’t try to dress as something she isn’t which is why her style is more comfortable and casual and she doesn’t pretend she can be a supermodel. She is a better dresser than Kate, but that’s an easy standard. Kate thinks because she is skinny that whatever she wears is stylish, but she has zero sense of style and looks foolish most of the time. Camilla has an English country casual style and while it is not high fashion, she tends to know what works for her body and persona. She also knows how to pull off a tiara.
Of course this article is ridiculous, but it’s a change from the Middleton pr so of course that is interesting too.
I welcome the camilla pr more than the kate pr to be honest. As long as they leave meghan out of it. I actually never read a piece about Camilla’s fashion but now that i’ve looked at some pictures, her clothes always seem to fit her just fine. Nothing groundbreaking in terms of fashion but most of the time it fits her well.
@Chloe: I see no difference between the Camilla PR and Kate’s and Camilla’s team and supporters have already used Meghan in her embiggening.
Agreed. She is a fine example of a woman dressing practically and she seems comfortable with herself. But that’s probably because she’s a psychotic narcissist, if stories about how she treated Diana are to be believed.
Of course she treated Diana badly. A letter came into the public domain that she called Diana that Ridiculous Creature, to Charles. Camilla cooperates with Penny Junor who puts down Diana every chance she gets. I find both Kate and Camilla annoying.
Camilla has found a style that suits her as outdated as it appears sometimes. Simple, professional, suitable. And agree to the above, Camilla does carry off massive Edwardian feathered hats well. She’s v. good at hats.
Camilla is also good at carrying-off large ostentatious royal jewelry
Yes. She’s very good with hats. I don’t see a big rush to ’emulate’ her style.lol It works for her.
Preferred Camilla’s hair, makeup and dress than Kate’s at the Bond premiere.
This embiggening is being done for two reasons: to push Kate out of the spotlight and to make the public accept Camilla. Good luck to her. Peter Hunt said it best, “Camilla keeps the press close but the Daily Mail closer.”
Yes, that’s the thing that’s interesting about this article. Camilla has been wandering about in the same style for literally decades so I was reading it going “why this now?” and that’s the answer. There’s been a slew of articles about Kate as the most glamorous of the Royals recently and how all eyes are on her and this is Camilla pulling focus.
There are a number of barbs in this piece aimed specifically at Kate, for example “The voice of a mature woman who didn’t need to dress ostentatiously to be noticed” – in other words Kate only gets noticed for her clothes, as we all know and is constantly childlike and infantilised.
There was also the part ostensibly about Diana but applying equally to Kate where her “willowy stature” is compared to not being ‘one of us’ like Camilla. Finally there’s the crack about ‘designer gear’ – again Kate is always popping up in Alexander McQueen or Catherine Walker.
Mmm. Do we think that the ACTUAL Future Queen Consort is making moves now her title is assured to take Kate and her mother’s PR down a notch?
The real War of the Duchesses is on! Couldn’t happen to two more deserving women. I wonder who will be the meanest of the mean “girls”?
My money is on Camilla, because that’s really Charles. We’ve all been saying for a while now that Charles needed to shut down the pro-Kate and pro Middleton PR machine. Looks like he’s doing it.
Becks1
– My money’s on Camilla as well. She’s a lot sneakier than Kate. Until now Camilla has really managed to keep her hand hidden in relation to her tabloid connections whereas the Middletons have been really heavy-handed on Kate’s behalf.
Camilla has been doing her thing for decades and she has full support from Charles, something kate will never get from William. So advantage Camilla.
Kate bullied the much younger York sisters and Meghan because she perceived herself to be higher rank than them. But Camilla will always be higher ranked and Charles will make sure she’s protected if she outlives him. Kate has no idea how to deal with someone who has been a part of the aristo system for decades and who is more subtle and much smarter in her approach. And Carole doesn’t have a clue either. If Camilla can do what she did to Diana, who was an aristo herself, just what can she to do the unsympathetic social climber from middle class stock?
I think a lot of this is setting up a class comparison as well as fashion – Camilla with the classic, comfortable style, because she doesn’t need to impress by jumping on trends or wearing a lot of designers.
It’s the Tatler aristo snubbing of Kate all over again, but I guess in this analogy Camilla herself is the house with the “threadbare rug with dog hair all over it” while Kate is the impersonal “five star hotel” with a paved (not gravel! gasp) driveway.
So Camilla’s PR becomes that she is the mature, intelligent, and less ostentatious one who is no longer growing or learning but standing on her own. Kate is so patronized in the press already that it is so very easy to make her look like a little girl in over head. Step aside and let Camilla handle the important things while you play dress up, Kate, is a such a burn lol.
Camilla IMO will push her Seniority over Kate for all it’s worth after the Queen passes on. Kate will then realize that she alienated someone (Meghan) who could have been in her corner.
Why do these windsor men feel the need to thrust their women to the forefront?
Because they lack charisma.
William is not thrusting Kate into the forefront – that is Kate and Carole doing that. I guess Charles and Camilla held back on the pr until now for some reason. Queen is failing and Charles is stamping out the idea in the public’s mind that William and Kate are next on the throne. Because let’s be honest we have been hearing a lot more about them as the future King and Queen over the last 10 years than we have Charles and Camilla. Now that Charles has secured Camilla as Queen Consort he’s going all out.
Yes. He’s been working behind the scenes to get mummy’s official backing of Queen Camilla + Camilla is now getting dividends from cozying up to the Daily Mail (as Peter Hunt has pointed out). It is the stealth moves that I find interesting. Because it seemed odd that Charles and Camilla tolerated years of the Cambridge King and Queen PR. But they were locking things down behind the scenes and when that was ready, the new PR narrative is rolled out.
While Carole Middleton has a certain level of cunning, she’s not on this level. If Kate, Carole and the Middletons ever thought that the Cambridges to leap-frog Charles and Camilla, then they are dumber than I thought.
C&C bided their time and played this extremely well. They’re giving a masterclass in strategy. Move over, Kate, this is the next QC so you can cry in your buttons now. Who needs to watch the Crown when you can see all this unfurl IRL?
Camilla and Charles play the long game. I mean he’s the longest heir in waiting in history. He was never going to let the Cambridges and their half ass attempts at trying to skip the line ever work. And it’s not like Charles hasn’t put in the work for decades.
Now that the good looks of youth have faded for both Cambridges, it’s the smartest who will survive and charles knows that game. Neither his son or his daughter in law have the same popularity as Diana, who was the biggest threat to him. These two are amateurs and Carole Middleton with her ham handed efforts to make her daughter the next queen are too obvious and pedestrian.
I am so sorry to all of you that I didn’t read your comments before I added mine.
But I would like to agree that Charles is putting CarolE, Uncle Criminal Gary and Mumbles McMutton on notice too!! No more talks of leap frogging!!!! There’s a new Q-b!tch in town and it’s NOT Mumbles McMutton!!
Chaz has waited decades for his chance to be king, plus he has put in the work. Chaz also didn’t re-invent Cowmilla just for her. Chaz always intended for Cowmilla to be QC, no matter what he had to do to secure it from TQ. Though Pedrew provided the perfect opportunity and Chaz took it!!
And where was Charles’ long game for Harry? He won’t give harry and his family security. I still don’t like Charles for what he did to Harry. And he pushes Camilla and puts all his attention on her. I wonder, were Charles and Camilla more threatened by a genuine, intelligent hard working woman like Meghan. I would think Kate would be less of a threat to them.
Charles is not one to give master classes. He should have taken lessons from someone who knew how to be a good father. His behavior with Harry and Meghan to me was atrocious.
In parenting, Charles definitely goes to the back of the class and there’s no admiration in how he treated Harry and Meghan. But as a ruthless strategist in remaining ahead of the game and executing his power plays, he knows his way around the chessboard.
Harry was never a part of Charles’s long game. He only cares about himself and Camilla. I don’t even think he cares much about William outside of the fact he’s his direct heir.
Should he care about Harry? Of course, but charles has never been good at putting his kids above his own ambitions.
Extremely low bar
Southern Fried, you hit the nail on the head without swinging the hammer.
“I actually do think she’s a better dresser than Kate, honestly.”
Well it does not take much to surpass Kate in the dressing department.
Stop this. Please she is no fashionista.
Seriously. And it’s not only because of her age. There are many women in their 70’s who continue to be style icons— Helen Mirren and Diane Keaton are just the first two I thought of. Camilla is just not one of them. Chaz should let this one go,
Besides, the only people who think Kate is super fashionable are her stans; it’s not as if she’s recognized internationally for her fabulous style.
Camilla: “Which of one’s dresses will hide gin spills?” Kate: “Buttons, always go with buttons.”
Camilla is DEFINITELY a better dresser than Kate. In my opinion part of that is because Camilla, much like the Queen, has found styles that work for her and she sticks to them, and also because she just dresses appropriately? Like when I say Camilla is a better dresser than Kate I don’t mean she’s setting the world on fire with her fashion. But she always dresses appropriately for the occasion and professionally and for the most part, her looks don’t seem out of touch – like they just seem like what a British woman in her mid 70s would wear.
It’s not that Camilla is so glamorous, she just….wears what she wears and whatever I think of her personally, I rarely think “omg what the hell is she wearing.” (I also rarely think “omg thats amazing” but middle of the road is fine sometimes.)
The issue with Kate is that she still hasn’t found what works for her and can’t decide who she wants to dress like and what is appropriate and what isn’t and she cosplays wayyyyyyy too much. The overall effect is of someone playing dress up.
I am laughing so hard though at the title of this article about Camilla outshining Kate. Clarence House did not come to play did they lol.
Agreed! Kate has no natural style.
Camilla always looks attractive for her age and exceedingly “appropriate” for each event. It’s not cosplay for her, I think that’s the difference.
I admired her wedding dress — that must have been a tough line to walk, stepping into the biggest shoes the monarchy had (Diana’s) — but she pulled it off elegantly and comfortably.
Pre-royalty, Kate had style: sporty, flirty.
Kate doesn’t know how to do royal, especially royal for *her* body. And she still hasn’t hired a savvy stylist whose advice she takes
@ Coconut, that’s what I don’t understand. Diana was a decade younger than Mumbles McMutton married, yet she hasn’t made ONE attempt at educating herself to do her duty as the FFQ refusing to hire help with speaking engagements!! I am in no way trying to gaslight Diana, but she was brilliant and knew what was expected of her.
Yet, Mumbles McMutton just refuses to do anything to work OR prepare herself. She just wants to travel for fun and stay at home, spend millions of pounds of clothing as she updated her Copy Board of Meghan, Mary and Diana.
It just makes my blood boil!!!
I may be in the minority, but that wedding dress (or blessing dress) was just dowdy and that headpiece horrible. I liked the simple white dress and matching hat she wore to the registry the wedding (blessing) dress was just too fussy.
Agree. Camilla has just followed the style she has liked for decades and she doesn’t try to fit in with the cool kids on the runway. Kate has tried too hard from day one and she doesn’t have taste or a stylist with decent taste so she keeps flailing about.
There will be some angry people at Buckleberry manor today though.
It’s what Kate and Carole deserve for all their years of queue-hopping and keening arrogance. Charles is humbling them quickly by reminding them both that his wife is first as Queen Consort. I hope it intensifies.
Charles unfortunately did not give the same attention to Harry and Meghan. He could have put William and Kate in their places back in 2018 when the Crying Stories came out. It’s a pity he’s not a good father and does not invest time in helping his son, daughter in law and their two little children. kate also could have been nice to Meghan so the “crying story” never happened. So many missed opportunities.
I think she has found a style that works. The coat dresses and “ladylike” crap basically work fine. So does the English country sporty stuff. The problem is she’s now extremely restless with all that because it doesn’t get the buzz that Meghan gets. So she’s completely lost in a maze of chasing Meghan.
All I can say is she dresses more fashionably than Kate at times, even though she’s thirty-plus years older. And man was that “dress ostentatiously” line a dig at someone? A “golden” dig perhaps?
@Msiam, I feel like there are so many times that Kate has worn something so matronly that many of us here say that it would have looked better on Camilla. But that really isn’t a compliment to either one of them, or to the outfit itself— it’s just us pointing out that as usual, Kate looks quite matronly.
That said, I’m enjoying the thought of Kate’s rage when she sees that headline. Her “style” (lol) is really the ONLY THING she’s always had going for her in the press, consistently, ever since the wedding. So this has got to hurt. But maybe she should have thought about that before unleashing all of those “Kate is the next Queen!” articles.
I will never like her. Homely as a hedge fence!
Everytime I see Cruella Camilla, I think her undergarments need help. Invest in some good bras that don’t look like your boobies are down and ready to play at a piano recital. That’s all I have, but I rewatch Diana: In her own words, and Cruella was a slapper. That’s actually all.
This! With all the money they have why can’t both Camilla and the Queen get a good supportive bra? I’m not even going into the mummy issues Charles must have. The Queen and Camilla have a lot of similarities. Just saying.
Cams should wear a good bra when Chuck does. Perhaps she doesn’t wear one at all.
Camilla is a style icon? Ok.. I wonder how much this PR has cost Charles & Camilla. The invisible contract is beyond transparent.
Also can’t they praise a royal without comparison to another?
I agree this contract is now as visible as ever.
It’s not hard to dress better than Kate, honestly. Low bar there. But Camilla has some quiet style, always looks like herself, never tries too hard (and that’s always more elegant than its opposite), and can wear massive bling with naturalness.
And I’m happy if this new PR cycle means the British press will stop trying to make Fashion!Kate happen – she’s not happening, and she never will.
Tin foil tiara moment: is this just “bow to Queen C” or is this more of “the Great Benching” for Kate? They are truly sidelining her if they’re taking away her (fake) fashion narrative. We’ll see.
Camilla is high maintenance but wants to seem like low maintenance. She has “people” who style her hair, tailors who custom make her outfits, I don’t see her as having ANY style. She and Kate are really not great role models as consorts. Each in her own way. I would feel sorry for Kate but she blundered by alienating her sister in law. The two could have had a united front.
Lol @ the headline. Lol @ everything.
I think Cam dresses well for her position. She knows her style and is quite comfortable with it. She might not set the fashion world on fire, but she’s always appropriate. I agree that she needs a better bra.
Is anyone else getting the vibe that C&C are more than a little tired of Keen pushing herself forward? Cam is hitting where it hurts, because the only thing Keen has is the BM extolling her fashion choices. I think Keen and Ma Mids had better tone down those desperate articles which try to make it sound like Keen is the last great hope for the monarchy. She tells the world Willi is nothing without her, and she’s crossed a very big line with C&C, too. I’ll put my money on Cam. Keen and Ma aren’t even in the same weight class.
I suspect this is happening because they know William is no longer defending kate and all the king maker and future queen stories are coming directly from her and the Middletons and not co signed by William. She is exposed on that flank and has been since Philip’s funeral and her fashion show antics.
Incredible that the mistress who conspired with Charles to marry a teenage, then gaslight her, will be Queen Consort. When QE2 passes away, the monarchy will become totally irrelevant. What a horrible family
Oh, no! Two cruel and grasping women being pitted against one another?! Thanks for covering this, CB as I never give the DF clicks. Let’s watch these two pigs wrestle in the mud, lol.
No contest. Charles will back Camilla 1000 percent.
Word, Tessa.
lol seriously ? Camilla a fashion icon now ? Lol! She is no madame Mirren! Geez, these people are crazy and delusional
What can I say? If they can’t “make fetch happen” one way, they’ll try another. It’s sad really.
This is hilarious, because Camilla is the exact opposite of a fashion plate. I have liked zero of her outfits. (And I even like some of Kate’s.) Nothing against casual country wear, but Camilla mixes colors/prints really, really badly. Stuck in the 70s, the worst of the 70s too.
Stop going on about her breasts please. So misogynistic. “She needs a better bra.” You need a better sense of self-worth. Don’t attack old women for having old bodies.
shirtdresses are really more ’60s, but yeah. Camilla’s style is basically what we call preppy over here. whoever said Talbots above – that’s it exactly.
ITA about the bra shaming. ffs, she’s 70, who cares what her boobs look like. maybe she doesn’t wear a bra at all! they’re uncomfortable. my favorite thing about Martha Stewart is that she never wears a bra. there’s more to life than jacking up yer boobs under yer chin for outside approval. let women have bodies. there’s plenty else to criticize her for.
@Emma, I wasn’t even one of the ones who commented on the bra issue, but I don’t see it as “ attacking her for having an old body.” The commenters, imo, are clearly just saying she needs to get better undergarments, which I agree with — and she certainly has the time/resources to do so.
Her hair style hasn’t been changed since the 70s, either, except for the blondness. She decided on her overall look years ago, and that’s it as far as she’s concerned. If this wasn’t a “shots fired” article at Kate and Carole, I don’t know what is.
Kate is very short sighted. She knew about Camilla’s behavior towards Diana. She could have become friends with Meghan and had a united front. Now she is isolated and once Camilla becomes Queen she will start to mastermind Kate, and urge Charles to give her a lot of work, Kate would have to curtsy to Camilla every time. William would not want to ruffle feathers so he’d just let it happen.
Well. Clarence House woke up this morning and chose violence.
I think she looks fine, like an older lady with money who likes to be comfortable. A fashion icon, no. But better than Kate with the wiglets and crazy buttons and costumes.
Style icon? This gin-soaked lush? She probably carries a flask of the good stuff around in her purse to get her through the day.
I would too if I married Charles and had to live in that family. Of course, this is what she wanted and she destroyed three other lives to get it. Enjoy, Camilla. You find karma where you least expect her.
When Charles decided he “wanted” Camilla after she married and had the two children for Parker Bowles, she could have slammed the door in his face. IF she did not want the lifestyle she could have said NO.
What? So frumpy, boring and needs a better bra.
Hyping up the future Queen Consort. Read of not, here she comes.
darn, why didn’t I re-reread my post. Hyping the future Queen consort. Ready or not, here she comes!
The nicest thing I can say about Camilla’s fashion is that she dresses age appropriately and it suits her. But she’s never been and never will be glamorous. Charles needs to stop trying to make fetch happen. You got the public to tolerate her. That’s as good as it’s gonna get. Keep pushing and they might turn against her.
I don’t know. The fact that Camilla dresses in styles everyone wears who is her size and age doesn’t scream “trendsetter” to me. If she’s outshining Kate, it’s because she doesn’t look weird or uncomfortable and isn’t trying to create a false personality by dressing like other, more interesting, people.
Camilla has her own flaws. I don’t like either Kate or Camilla, they both have false personalities IMO.
“Move over, Kate”. You are NOT the next Queen. Think KP got the message?
Move over, Keen! Camz and Charles getting their money’s worth out of that generous donation to the DM’s Ukrainian appeal.
There’s lots more poking at Keen, too – Camilla’s style is for “every woman” and “affordable”, plus she’s mastered the art of combining basics to make a wardrobe instead of, ahem, buying new but similar designer clothes constantly.
I also think this might be in response to Keen’s “I’m but a simple country girl” cosplay, which is sort of an attempt at fitting in with the aristocracy. Camilla’s all: b!tch you want to see country? I have tweed coats that have lived in the country longer than you have. Honey, I’ve been mucking out the stables in the same pair of boots since you were still waitying. Don’t even try it.
And those coats are redolent with dog odor and hair too. Country haute couture!
I know that Camiknickers was taken aback when Basher threw a strop but any tea on how Bingo wings views Of William? Any hearts to hearts or girly lunches? They both like to laugh their way through public events and did they bond over Meg baiting but then fell out like prize fighters over who gets to be Queen of hearts next?!
I think Camilla was happy that Kate behaved badly to Meghan. It gave her an edge. The two women could not unite and now Camilla can expect Kate to curtsy to her and will undercut Kate. Kate is so clueless and is short sighted.
I guess her clothes are fine? They aren’t offensive or inappropriate. But I never remember them after the fact. They’re bland and forgettable.
Camilla both dresses better and has better hair than Cathy.
I think the palace gave Kate a shot at trying to dazzle but her Keen jazz hands were a dud. Now the fq is stepping in.
I guess this is what was purchased with that donation of hers.
I am just going to grab some popcorn and a chilled bottle of Proseco, sit back and watch this Hunger Games/Lord of the Flies/Game of Thrones battle of the royal houses spectacle.
Oh honey , enjoy it will it lasts. The next season of The Crown is coming.
Oh this is fun! I can only imagine the weeping and gnashing of teeth in Bucklebury this morning. Well done, DM. Of course we all know who the most stylish Royal REALLY is and it’s neither of those two. This article just made my day, I laughed so hard.
Enjoy this, Cam. When The Crown returns, so will the truth about what you did to get where you are.
Oh yes, she outshines Kate by kilometers.
The side story on this is the RRs being upset that Peter Hunt, former BBC royal correspondent, does not have his head up the royal ass like they do. The amazing lack of irony that they can’t understand why being a reporter does not mean complete obsequiousness it truly astounding. This is North Korea levels of propaganda when they can’t handle someone pointing out the obvious invisible contract.
Sure, Camilla is glamorous and I’m the reincarnation of Elvis.
Camilla basically wears the same silhouette over and over, usually with long sleeves. She has that same multi-strand pearl choker necklace she loves to wear, quick check of Google images shows me she has the same style multi-strand choker necklace with two or three different jewels. Her best fashion accessory is her hat. Because she has a dumpy/squat build, somehow the tilted wide-brimmed hats she always wears work well on her. She recycles the same two or three outfits over and over, she just wears them in different colors.
I never liked those hats. It’s too much a Queen Mother vibe. And to me her trying to “channel” the Queen Mum is rather offputting to me.
Oh, but I think dressing like the Queen Mum appeals to Chuck as well. He was very close to the QM and Cams certainly knows how the QM, and now herself, fulfill Chuck’s mummy obsession that HM never fulfilled. Yuck!
I am starting to think that, something is about to come out with Kate and Baldy, and maybe the media is angry at the cambridges because they lost to Meghan after William promised them help (Jason Knauff). Charles is taking advantage of this to not only hide his own secrets but to put Camilla front and center. The next few stories are going to be about Camilla vs Meghan. I think a separation is coming and Kate is on the outs right now. That little event that the 3 of them (Kate, Charles and Camilla) did together was to put her in her place. She was standing so far away from the both of them, they were front and center.
Kate was too clueless not to make friends with Meghan She was giggling and chortling with Camilla at the H and M wedding and I doubt Camilla likes Kate. After Charles becomes King, Camilla will probably expect Kate to “curtsy” and pull rank on her all the time. I don’t pity Kate, she caused this all by herself. Camilla also might “suggest” charities and causes for Kate that do not include sports.
And no mention of Camilla’s nephew and his connections to Russia….hmmmmm. People were pointing this out on Twitter yesterday. Camilla will never not have a shadow hanging over her.
Dunk on Kate all you want but it’s never a great idea to mention Diana in a PR piece for Camilla.
It is also in bad taste for writers to put Diana’s name in any story about Camilla. IMO.
It’s one thing to say Camilla has a sense of style and another to say she is “outshining her most glamorous relatives.” Because she’s not..
Camilla seems comfortable with her choices and she carries herself with confidence if not exactly poise. Her clothes suit her and her role and as others said, she can pull off a big hat or piece of jewelry, which not everyone can. But her ensembles are not cutting edge, or particularly well-made or well-fitting, or just beautiful, or any of those things.
Seriously, the very idea makes me laugh.
I wonder if Camilla believes her own PR. Probably. IMO.
Camilla has her clothes IMO made to order. And that can be more expensive than buying from designers. Her outfits are designed to suit her figure. I don’t think her wardrobe comes “cheap.”
If her clothes are made-to-order, she should ask for Charles’ money back IMO. Her clothes never fit her properly and are less than flattering and yes, the proper undergarments can make or break a look. She always looks dowdy to me but, I guess been comfortable is more important to her. (shrug)
dont care what she wears or how people feel about it. do care about the bounty paid to have the DailyFail awarded the job of embiggening her. sad for the people of the UK for that covenant with evil.
“Move over, Kate — Camilla is the new royal trendsetter.”
If ever there was a tangible example of the phrase “shots fired”, this is it. Full disclosure, I would rather dress like Cam than Cannot.