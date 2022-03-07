Hardman: The Sussexit happened because of ‘failings at every level of the institution’

There’s yet another new royal book coming out next month. This one is called Queen of Our Times: The Life of Queen Elizabeth II, by Robert Hardman. While it exists as a “biography” of QEII, let’s be clear: this is just a flat-out account of recent years in the Windsor clan, and judging from the book excerpts in the Daily Mail, Hardman is mostly a stenographer of Buckingham Palace courtiers. It’s yet another rehash of many tabloid stories over the years, although Hardman does gloss over some of the more, uh, keen-centric narratives? That’s the only credit I can really give him, Hardman doesn’t seem like a hack for Prince William and Kate. The narratives in this book are being driven by the Queen’s handlers, all of whom have bungled the operation for years, if not decades. Some highlights from this Daily Mail book excerpt:
When Prince Charles offered to walk Meghan down the aisle: Feeling for his future daughter-in-law, the Prince of Wales offered to step in, saying he would be honoured to escort Meghan up the aisle of St George’s Chapel to the altar. The reply, according to one friend, was not quite what he was expecting: ‘Can we meet halfway?’
Why Harry & Meghan were upset with the press in the fall of ‘18: ‘Unfortunately, the couple were still feeling sore about the whole business around Meghan’s father and the press before the wedding,’ says a Palace staffer. ‘That was not going to change.’
Oh lord they’re still salty about the baby shower: The Duchess’s decision to fly by private jet to be feted at a lavish celebrity ‘baby shower’ in the penthouse of a New York hotel pointed to another factor in her troubled relationship with the British press. What might be par for the course in U.S. celebrity circles simply jarred with what the public expected of members of the Royal Family. This was not just the usual suspects being horrid or trying to polarise public opinion into ‘Kate versus Meghan’ opposing camps. From the environmental charity Friends of the Earth to regulars on the parental website Mumsnet, there was robust criticism of a trip which smacked of both excessive extravagance and eco-unfriendly double standards.
The Sussexes & Cambridges split offices in early 2019: Early on, it looked like a rift to many — and the Sussexes felt it as such, says a friend. ‘It could and should have been handled better,’ says one ex-staffer. ‘The Palace hierarchy were being very rigorous and technical about it, but these are two brothers, not a factory production line.’ But in accelerating the parting of the offices, says a source close to the couple, the institution was unwittingly hastening the Sussexes’ ultimate departure from the royal fold altogether.
The Sussexes didn’t get positive feedback: Having worked hard to make their Australian trip a success, the couple were also deflated by the lack of feedback from within the institution on their return. ‘It would not have taken much for the hierarchy to say, “Well done,” but the Palace isn’t geared up for that,’ says a source. Nor did it help that, when the Sussexes were told to move their offices out of Kensington Palace, they were initially offered a back office at Buckingham Palace so small and inadequate that Prince Harry rejected it instantly. Eventually, an appeal to the Queen ensured that somewhere more appropriate was found alongside the Master of the Household’s team on a main corridor.
The Queen never expected the Sussexes to change their mind about leaving: The Palace also revealed that the Queen had insisted on a review of the situation after 12 months, just in case the couple might be having second thoughts. Privately, she wasn’t expecting them to. Asked by one wellmeaning visitor if she expected them to resume royal life, the Queen replied firmly: ‘Of course not. They took the dogs.’
Blaming Meghan: ‘It wasn’t easy for Meghan to adapt to this new life, but she did not allow herself much time,’ says a close charity associate of the Sussexes. ‘Meghan didn’t like the way things were done. She decided it was all wrong and he stood by her. Even so, blowing the whole thing up was a strange thing to do.’
The Oprah interview: For Prince William, there was the added anguish of seeing the younger brother whom he had protected (and who had idolised him) now throwing incendiary and, in some cases, unanswerable charges into the public domain, fully aware of their likely impact. ‘William,’ says one friend, ‘was as low as I’d ever seen him.’
Harry is still close to the Queen: ‘Harry adores her. She is the one who has kept the relationship going,’ says a senior aide. ‘He talks to her a lot, not unlike the way Prince Charles used to turn to the Queen Mother.’
The Sussexes still communicate with people in the royal family: ‘People have been advised that calls may be recorded, so it doesn’t make for a very relaxed situation,’ says one official.
In the end: However much the Sussexes’ departure and subsequent actions have upset family members and royal staff, there will have to be some acknowledgement of failings at every level of the institution prior to any sort of resolution. The couple could and should have been a very great asset to the monarchy. That they felt unable or unwilling to fulfil that role may have been down to some unrealistic expectations on their part, but that is not the whole story. Beyond the Palace, there remains a sense of a lost opportunity for the country.
While Hardman peevishly details the Sussexes’ accusations of racism, I find it interesting that he, like nearly every royal commentator/biographer, ignores Meghan’s own statements in the Oprah interview about how low she felt during her first pregnancy, how she was being smeared in the press daily, to the point where she was suicidal. Surely, in the section where Hardman gets his panties in a bunch about the New York baby shower, he could have mentioned that the shower was likely set up by Meghan’s friends as a way for her to get away for Salt Island for a few days and be around people who love her, especially since she was (at that time) feeling so low? Also: I laughed at “calls may be recorded” and at the Harry “idolized” William section. GMAFB.
Hardman’s conclusion of the Sussex era is the equivalent of “mistakes were made”: “However much the Sussexes’ departure and subsequent actions have upset family members and royal staff, there will have to be some acknowledgement of failings at every level of the institution prior to any sort of resolution.” Please, you have all of this space and you’re writing a dang book about it: detail which mistakes were made and by whom.
Well duh, thanks Captain Obvious
I love how he’s all, “Meghan didn’t give the institution very much time.” Ummm…how long should someone wait, while suicidal, for a More-Important-Than-You Institution to decide to notice and drop a “well done” in her direction?
Right?? being in the institution was destroying her mental health and drove her close to suicide. How much more time should she have given the Firm?
Kate had press releases defending her fake hair right out of the gate. Meghan a year in had daily racist smears. Nothing was fair. We can all see that.
Here’s the thing, if you had a friend who was feeling particularly ‘low’ (suicidal) you would do anything to lift their spirits. So UK…….shut up about the baby shower. You NOW have the context the party happened within.
Exactly! My head almost blew off reading that 😠
Also… F those judgmental hags at mumsnet if they had opinions about the baby shower. More bitter women jealous of Meghan.
I don’t remember the press making any kind of a deal about Keen flying out to France for one of her hen dos. And then wasn’t there another one in France or Switzerland for Pip’s dos, that Keen flew out for (both times, private borrowed jet, of course!).
But that was the white duchess, and she wasn’t going to New York (horrors!) with other non-white friends, so it was okay.
So on social media I came across posts about how it’s been a year since the stupid “InvesTigatiOn” against Meghan was launched and then I saw a video showing all the Meghan And Kate appearances together and I realised something: I think that Meghan was told to be 50% of herself after the successful Oceania tour because she started to wear a lot of toned down looks (mostly navy) whenever they had an appearance together, but even then, looking back Kate still looked super dowdy and matronly. Even the outfits that Meghan wore that a lot of people weren’t to keen (lolz) on (Commonwealth day 19, festival of remembrance 19, etc) she still looked better than Kate. So what was the point of them asking that of her
I agree about her outfits (and as an aside, it makes me really sad to see her royal photos now), although I think it was just as likely a conscious or unconscious effort by Meghan to not draw any other fire rather than being explicitly instructed.
I was so surprised after I left a toxic job when my massage therapist of all people said “it’s so nice to see you wearing colour again, I could tell you were in a dark place for a while there”. And it was NOTHING conscious on my part but she was totally right. When you’re around bullies, you will do everything you can to not have any tiny thing that could raise attention.
I’ve just realised why the press and the Palace were angry about the baby shower. It’s because Kate wasn’t invited and more importantly because Meghan refused to give up her friends. As for the rest of the article there was nothing new in it except Charles being peeved that Meghan refused to give up her agency. It’s important to note that Hardman is a BP man who was in charge of Royal Family tribute to Philip that was made for the BBC. He’s not in KP’s pocket but will do anything to make the Queen look good and blameless in the Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave.
What a legacy QE has left. Pedo son and raging racist grifters.
@Amy Bee – good insight on the outrage provocation, pooor Kate. Always thought it was bludgeoning over private jet use. Notice how they just assume Brit public too stupid to grasp that a lot of these int’l travelers avoiding press use carbon offsets regularly.
Gosh these people will never stop writing and thinking about Meghan and Harry? I guess there will never be anything else important going on in that island?
Justo happy H and M are here enjoying life and protected. These people are freaking nuts !
*Asked by one wellmeaning visitor if she expected them to resume royal life, the Queen replied firmly: ‘Of course not. They took the dogs.’
Probably the best part of the book right there. No need to read the rest🤨🤓
@Cessily, I laughed out loud at that comment. Have to admit it really was very funny.
Not just the best, but probably the only one that sounds truthful. I can believe the Queen said this.
It says so much about the Queen, lol. Her only real interests have ever been her horses and Corgis.
I wonder if she since Margaret and other family scandals has realized that being within the “working” royals is toxic. She surely should realize how the press has attacked H&M. Maybe she saw letting them go as a favor? It was in the long run.
That was honestly hilarious. What are they supposed to do, leave their pets for a year?
That’s what I thought!
Apparently TQ expected them too! Otherwise TQ would not have accepted their exit as permanent.
Do these people even comprehend what they are writing? Even when they skip over and gloss over the worst, they still paint a picture of Harry and Meghan being treated like shit.
Shady shit about how Meghan’s father was handled.
No congratulations or appreciation for a wildly successful Australia/New Zealand/Pacific Island tour.
Getting angry at Meghan visiting friends for some desperately needed support after feeling isolated and suicidal.
Giving them shit office accommodations to work in. Giving them servants quarters to live in.
Recording all communications with them!?
Still blaming Meghan for EVERYTHING.
And they are still scratching their heads 2 years later wondering why the Sussex’s left. They denial is INSANE! 🤯🤯🤯
I think they probably believe that how she (M) was treated was “normal”, hence they don’t believe they really did anything too wrong, and hence the shrugs and the “oh well”.
@Snuffles: These people live in such a bubble they don’t know that how they treated Meghan and Harry was terrible, not normal and it makes them look bad.
We didn’t know it at the time but that New York baby shower was Meghan’s closest friends throwing her a lifeline. Perhaps literally. It was extravagant but that’s because her friends can afford it. British taxpayers didn’t pay for it.
We don’t know that it was extravagant. The British press wants you believe that it was.
We know it involved a private jet and 5 star hotel. That’s extravagant by most measures but easily affordable to the people who paid for it, so it’s not really any else’s business. I’m hugely environmental in my home but if I were high profile and lived an international existence I would absolutely fly private. And make up for it in other ways.
It was not meant to be that way though . She got sprung in NY and was living at Misha’s ( her friend and friend with both the York girls ) house until the were spotted and only then moved to the hotel
And how to you get to somewhere it private do you hook a lift from your friend or do you book a flight on BA so everyone knows where you are
It’s not much on the scheme of things when you consider that PC flies private constantly and is always on about the environment. And I’m with you @Bettyrose, I would do the private jet and take along family and make it up in other ways.
@BettyRose, I had the exact same reaction. If they’re still going to bitch about the baby shower, at least include the fact that the entire world learned later that Meghan was *literally suicidal* at the time which was a large part of why her friends did it for her.
Also, wasn’t Meghan simply catching an already booked flight with her UK-based friends who planned the baby shower and probably would have flown private anyway? The double standard was ridiculous and petty considering the luxurious lives the rest of the family live.
@ Chrissy, I think she caught a spot on the Clooneys jet, if I am remembering correctly as they were headed for NYC.
‘Meghan did not allow herself much time’ I am glad she didn’t. She is somewhere
were she can be herself, enjoy her life, no hatred and jealousy from the royal family and Royal Roaches- pirates with press cards. I am glad she did not allow herself anymore time to be abused and looked down on because she is ‘black’.
But it was Harry’s call. He understood what could happen.
Good she had Harry in her corner… it is important to have a supportive partner.
@Mai – Yes, they’re very supportive of one another, but it’s much more than that. Harry had seen it all before and was terrified of what could and very likely would happen if they didn’t leave. The narrative that Meghan gave up too quickly is wrong on every level.
I translated that to “Meghan didn’t give us enough time to break her spirit enough that she would conform to our ways.”
And, again, pretty sure Harry made the call.
@Bettyrose
Yes to everything you written. 👍👍👍
@ Snuffles, spot on!! They knew that they could break in the married-in women, as they did with Diana and Fergie, but they weren’t prepared to go to battle with Meghan, as well as her husband fully supporting her since the day that they met. They picked a battle they couldn’t win.
So Harry and Meghan worked their tails off on that Oceania tour, with a schedule W&K could never even contemplate, and as part of that they participated in yet another successful Invictus Games, founded by Prince Harry, and when they came home, the firm could not even bother to say “nice work?” Of course they couldn’t, they were too busy smearing them in the press. Gee, wonder why they felt underappreciated and used.
@Becks: Of course nobody said anything. Remember Harry said after the tour, the family was jealous of them and everything changed after that.
Right, we knew no one said anything, but its funny to see it laid out in black and white like that in a tone of “welllllllllll mayyyyyybe the firm messed up a bit at times, just mayyyyyybe.”
@Becks: I’m just loving that everything that Harry and Meghan said in the Oprah interview keeps getting confirmed by the press.
A year later and they STILL keep telling on themselves. All these “defenses” in this article just make the royals look that much worse and prove what H&M said.
The Fiji hotel balcony greeting was a peak moment on Harry & Meghan’s Oceania tour. I’ve always believed that was the turning point and the moment when certain family members and their courtiers ran scared and started a plan to assassinate Meghan’s character. They never thought highly of Meghan from the start because they viewed her as just an actress but when she proved them all wrong within six months of being married they knew they couldn’t compare to her from work ethic to implementing ideas. They could no longer coast on lazy mediocrity.
A “mixed race” actress too. Racist family. Honestly if I ever had a chance at a BS walk about I would ask that. That whole gross family.
What’s with all these rubbish books. If Celebitchy self-publishes a book I’m going to buy it cos it would have far superior analysis.
I second this idea strongly. Kaiser and Celebitchy, go on and give us a book based on five plus years of covering the Sussexes. I would pay to own a copy.
Please, please do it guys.
This excerpt is similar to the bully accusation against Meghan in a very narrow scope. It is in the spirit of the anticipation of Harry’s memoir, to counteract any revelations that might be seen as shameful to a particular individual in the royal family, as the wrongful assumptions in the Oprah Winfrey interview a year ago.
It is presented as a conflation of the royal family and the administrative authority of it’s institution.
If one separate the family dynamics and the family relationships, a clearer understanding emerges.
The administrative divisions should have accountability. This is missing in the retelling of the events leading to the departure of the Sussexes as active senior members.
It is the latest monologue since the Sussexes left, serves no purpose except to assign and shift blame. One can identify the origins of any particular monologue based on whether it places Meghan or Harry at its cross hairs.
This latest rehashing is the usual, not to clarify and to learn from the obvious mistakes such as an overreach of power in KP, the use of the toxic media to harass the Sussexes, the decision to impose said media as a condition in the bad faith negotiations, manipulation leading to mistrust.
The idea was that Meghan forfeits her humanity, forego her stellar work ethic and charisma to be a part of KP. The newly newly aquired power was weaponised, after it’s user was triggered.
The Sussexes had one good option and it was to stop the adverse behaviours by establishing boundaries by any means. They paid a price, but can one really be cynical enough to tag the price of peace? They have managed to thrive, just look at the apps created for good mental health. Do a quick comparison as anticipation of use and capital gains.
Good Management recognises its strengths and assets.
It uses the carrots, not the stick.
The Queen stated their need for peace in her statement released afterwards.
This is the same old, there a lack of acknowledgment for accountability.
Surely Charles will have updated his planning to prevent similar behaviour in his future reign, which will include QC Camilla.
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 I would buy that 📖
I would buy that book too.
I wonder what all is involved in that “she thought their way of doing things was wrong”. Could it maybe involve selling access, honors and citizenship? Maybe it’s taking from one charity (Hubb) to float another? Maybe it involves laundering Russian and Saudi money? Misusing charity funds? Any one of those is a good reason to “blow it up”. And, oh gee, they might be recorded so they have to watch those nasty xenophobic remarks.
How are the charges in the Oprah interview unanswerable? If they weren’t true the firm could have addressed it properly. They were happy to announce a review into Meghan ‘s alleged bullying & issue several public denials about Prince Andrew & Virginia until just recently. I don’t think I’ve even seen anonymous sources claim that things like the skin tone conversation etc didn’t happen.
And i don’t doubt that William has been low by what’s happened with his relationship with his brother etc. But what about Harry & Meghan? Meghan discussed being suicidal on Oprah which Hardman ignores but which the Times royal reporter knew about in 2019 so it was likely well known in the palace. So where was the family support?
For an institution that is all about hierarchy why were Harry & Meghan given crappy offices at BP if Hardman is correct? Was this all part of “putting them in their place”? Why was the office split so contentious? We get copious details of why Meghan’s baby shower was upsetting but not what the Institution did wrong & why. Interesting.
Love how Hardman is detailing alleged family thoughts on the Sussexes & talks about palace leaks yet claims the Sussexes can’t be trusted because of Oprah. And sounds like Charles was put off by Meghan wanting to do walk alone for a bit. How dare she have agency about her wedding day . I remember stories at the time of Meghan wanting to do walk alone or have Doria walk her but I guess the palace quashed it. Wouldn’t be surprised if Charles ‘suggested’ walking Meghan up the aisle to Harry for PR. It was just after Betty had gotten him confirmed as next CW head so fits.
I’m curious why Hardman claims Meghan didn’t give royal life a chance as last year we were told that according to William’s ‘friend’ she was that awful woman, a sociopath & bully. So surely the firm should be glad she’s gone but instead there’s idea she didn’t give it enough of a chance. Doesn’t add up.
Apart from fact that it got a lot of US media attention & the rota wasn’t invited, I still don’t know why the baby shower upset palace insiders so much. Is it because Kate wasn’t there & they didn’t like that Meghan had high flying friends to support her at a time when they were trying to humble her? We’ve seen the royals on expensive ski chalet trips with private jets & on mega yachts of rich friends so spare that fake outrage
Simply put, a rewrite of the circumstances surrounding Meghan’s entry/exit as a working royal.
I agree with you on the privately held baby shower. It is baffling. My take is – outrage based on envy. That Meghan’s friends were willing to provide a respite from her tormentors. It negated the asinine effort of some to put her in ‘her place’.
@Well Wisher “My take is – outrage based on envy. That Meghan’s friends were willing to provide a respite from her tormentors.”
I agree. Added to that just the guest list alone made the DF and BRF look bad. Many there were long-time friends of Meghan’s (the rumors then were that M had no friends as she “dumped” people as she “climbed the social ladder”). Also, as others have said, K was not invited nor Fiesta (two we later learned were M’s tormentors). Thirdly, many of M’s friends have some or all of the following characteristics: self-made, extremely wealthy, are woc, and do not lower themselves for anyone.
@ ABritGuest, your points are all valid and are worthy of a more in-depth review.
As for what this hack wrote about Bitter Brother being low since he has always protected Harry as well as being a peer that Harry
looked up to, that statement is nothing but bullocks!!!! When has William ever protected Harry? Maybe just after their mothers passing but certainly not once Harry decided to marry Meghan! William uttering that ugly remark about him waiting on this girl, wasn’t a supportive statement in any variation. Plus, we all know that Harry and Meghan have William, and CopyKeen as well, handprints all over their backs! William wanted Meghan gone, due to the fact that Harry and Meghan together brought on rock star status for both of them! Meghan never put a foot wrong, always came prepared as well as out working William and CopyKeen together.
Jealousy is an ugly animal, just as ugly as Williams front tooth.
I’m also not sure why Meghan saying to Charles that she’d meet him half way is odd? He made a nice (PR) gesture but he’s not her father and she’d prob already planned to walk down the aisle by herself and then so as to not dismiss her father in law to be, compromised. I saw a known Meghan hater on Twitter banging on about how it was a clear sign she hadn’t planned for Thomas to attend the wedding from the get go (??) and how it was an indicator that everything was to be about her (????) That’s one thing I don’t get with all the hate. You have to twist yourself into pretzels to come up with nefarious intentions and why on earth would you spend that time on energy on persons you don’t like? There are lots of celebrities who don’t sit right with me and I ignore them, even when they’re making massive fools of themselves. Anyhoo, that was a rant lol. Point is, in a book that’s about QEII, there sure is a lot about H&M
It’s all because Meg should have felt inferior to the royal family and be eternally grateful for every little thing and they were so pissed that she wasn’t. Instead she was a smart, independent woman with her own mind and immediately saw what a shit show that was. Also, she quickly realized she’ll be no1 scapegoat so she watched her every step (never put her foot wrong!) and they were again pissed that they couldn’t set her up no matter how hard they tried.
I think that princess Diana Was murdered. She was pregnant w a mixed race baby.
@CocofromCanada — I see you’re a conspiracy theorist. Diana was not pregnant, nor did she want to marry Dodi. He was a fling. This is a classic example of Occam’s Razor — what that means is you shouldn’t make more assumptions than you absolutely need, and that the first assumption is likely the right one. In Diana’s case, she got into a car with a drunk driver who was driving wayyyy too fast on Dodi’s urging, and she wasn’t wearing a seat belt. I’ve been to the tunnel in Paris where the accident happened and it has a steep decline with a fairly sharp turn at the bottom. Not the sort of place one should be speeding after imbibing too many drinks.
While I don’t think she was pregnant, there are many odd circumstances surrounding the narrative of the drunk driver – akin to the Epstein suicide.
Diana always wore her seat belt religiously. And her bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones was unlikely to allow her to be in a car where Henri Paul had been that drunk – cameras at the Ritz do not show him drinking, and the idea he would drive drunk and take pills at the same time baffled his family and friends. He declined alcohol that morning because he was due to pick up Diana from the airport. Not to mention, she wrote herself she was fearing the royals were going to arrange an accident with her car. And they were being chased by paparazzi because her location had been leaked.
Before Meghan I would have said the idea it was deliberate was nonsensical. Now, I’m not sure at all.
@C — Henri Paul was taking the antidepressants Prozac and Tiapride, often used to counter the effects of alcoholism. He was MIA from 7 until 10 p.m. before returning to the Ritz at the insistence of the hotel’s acting director. When he got to the Ritz he had 2 drinks at the bar while waiting for Dodi and Diana to finish dinner. His blood alcohol was confirmed by three blood tests in his post-mortem showing he must have consumed the equivalent of at least seven drinks earlier in the evening.
Witnesses give contradictory testimony as to whether Henri Paul was visibly drunk when he left with Diana, Dodi and the bodyguards. Ritz employees however, have said he was “drunk as a pig”. When Paul went out to the front of the hotel several times to joke with waiting photographers, one asked out loud: “Is he drunk or what?” Long-time alcoholics are good at not appearing drunk. They’re referred to as high-functioning alcoholics, which Henri Paul seems to have been. However having consumed a number of drinks would mean his judgement and reaction time would have been diminished. He habitually drove too fast and a woman named Myriah Daniels, one of Diana’s therapists who had flown back to Paris with Dodi and Diana after their holiday on a yacht in the Mediterranean in August, 1997, was driven back to her hotel by Paul. At the inquest she said…“He was shit for a driver and that is a fact. I was in a Range Rover driven by Henri Paul, I should be dead. I was positive I would be killed in that drive. He was driving like a maniac through the traffic.” She also confirmed that Diana was definitely not pregnant.
Trevor Rees Jones cannot remember, he has amnesia. He cannot explain (as sole survivor and security guard) why Henri Paul took the wheel if “drunk.” He cannot explain why he did not check the seatbelts. Diana always had buckled up and it could be that the belt did not stretch around her waist as sometimes happen with seatbelts even if they “click.” ANd why the ambulance driver chose to bypass a hospital ten minutes away is another question I have. Even Christian Barnard said that she was not taken to the hospital in time to save her.
I think it’s extraordinarily telling that “meet me halfway” was seen as an insult rather than an obvious olive branch. They absolutely did not intend to give an inch for Meghan.
I think Charles thought it would benefit HIS PR. He did not lift a finger to help Meghan when she really needed it.
I can also see Meghan wanting to meet Charles halfway out of respect for Doria, in a way.
Honestly, I can see it out of respect for Doria and for her father. If that point she was still hoping that their relationship could be mended, she may have thought it would be hurtful to him to have charles walk her the whole way.
These people will never change. Not the cult not the carnival that writes about them. I hope that H and M never look back. I want this dumb jubbly to come and go and that if Harry wants to bring the kids to meet the old lady Devil then bring them after. Sometime in the summer.
So it’s fair to say that these people will never admit that they are racist assholes who tried to drive a pregnant woman to suicidal ideation. They will forever play the victim card and always blame Meghan for being too American to understand their institution and Harry for being too woke and over sensitive and over protective of his wife and his child.okay I get it. So on behalf of Harry and Meghan. F them all to hell
WORD.
Yes just admit it.
“For Prince William, there was the added anguish of seeing the younger brother whom he had protected” LOL, he did? I must have missed that, how odd.
Protected or controlled. Will kicked Harry out because he could not control him anymore.
I love how they keep going on and on about the “extravagant” baby shower, when the head of the family throws herself a taxpayer funded birthday parade every year, complete with a flyover by jets. Is that good for the environment? Not even mentioning the bulk of the family live in stately homes or outright palaces. But yes, Meghan and her friends stayed in a fancy hotel for a few nights that they paid for themselves. The horror!
Harry was William’s fall guy. So it was Harry who protected William, not the opposite. William only protects William. And William’s main aims are to cheat on his wife and live in luxury. So England has the playboy and fop and America has the devoted husband and tireless worker for others. We got the better brother, though England will never know it.
“People have been advised that calls may be recorded.”
Oh my god, these drama queens. California is a two-party consent state and any recording that is made without the consent of all parties involved is not only inadmissible in court but straight-up illegal. Harry is not going to be doing crimes just to record their petty bullshit.
My take was that the royals were recording Harry to feed more half-truths, lies and dirt to the tabloids.