Duchess Meghan could be ‘forensically challenged’ in Samantha Markle’s lawsuit?

As we discussed last week, Samantha Grant/Markle is “suing” her half-sister, the Duchess of Sussex. The lawsuit sounds nuisance-y and like Samantha has zero standing to actually sue Meghan over anything. Samantha claims that Meghan lied and misrepresented her childhood and that Meghan’s lies somehow affected the sales of Samantha’s sad little book. The whole thing reads like a Piers Morgan fever dream. I expect this lawsuit to get thrown out of court and Meghan and her lawyers are treating it the same way. When the lawsuit was announced, Meghan’s lawyer Michael Kump told TMZ: “This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves.” As in, the judge will laugh this sh-t out of court. But according to the British tabloids, Meghan could be “forensically challenged” about the Oprah interview. LOL.

The Duchess of Sussex faces being quizzed under oath after her half-sister Samantha Markle sued her for defamation. Meghan could be forced to sit for a legal deposition by lawyers representing Samantha, whose claim centres on the sensational interview the Duchess and Prince Harry gave to Oprah Winfrey last year. A source close to the case says Meghan’s 57-year-old sibling intends to “forensically challenge” every aspect of the interview with Oprah. If she succeeds, it raises the prospect of Meghan, 40, being directly asked which senior royal she was referring to when she made claims of racism. The source said: “Nothing is off-limits if the Duchess is deposed. Samantha’s lawsuit focuses heavily on claims made by the Duchess when she spoke to Oprah. They include details on how little Meghan says she knew her half-siblings, but also about the life she had when growing up. Samantha, who shares the same dad with Meghan, does not recognise much of what the Duchess said and wants to challenge it all by making her sister sit for a deposition. Everything will be forensically challenged. For sure, Samantha hopes Meghan will be tested on all aspects of the Oprah programme, including claims she made about the royals.” Today, US magistrate Thomas Wilson filed an order detailing “discovery motion requirements”. He said the process “shall include quotation in full of each interrogatory, question on deposition, request for admission or request for production to which the motion is addressed”.

Does the “source” also know that Samantha will be forensically challenged too? That her words and actions over the past five years will be front and center, that she was getting paid to do all of those nasty interviews on British television? Will Samantha be asked about all of the interview and paparazzi set-ups she did for her toxic father as well? You know what else strikes me? This lawsuit would have conceivably had more “teeth” coming from Thomas Markle. He would have arguably had more to say about how Meghan grew up and the family finances. So… why isn’t Thomas involved? Is it because even Toxic Tom knows this is a fool’s errand? Is it because Samantha is involved in some kind of “special project” at the behest of one of the British tabloids?