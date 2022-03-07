Kristen Stewart wore a Chanel jumpsuit to the Spirit Awards: improved or nope?

Here are some fashion photos from Sunday’s Independent Spirit Awards. Kristen Stewart was the “chair” of the Spirit Awards this year, which just means she’s the big-name celebrity they got to act in an honorary position and hand out one of the big awards. K-Stew is a big indie queen but this was her first time at the Spirit Awards and she seemed to be enjoying herself in an awkward way. She wore this Chanel suit/jumpsuit which I actually really liked? We were just complaining about how Kristen gets sent the f–king worst Chanel looks, then she turns up in this! I hope Chanel gives her something good for the Oscars, but I bet they make her wear some hideous, stiff tulle and satin mess.

There is absolutely an Andrew Garfield Hive and I am trying to placate them. Andrew wore a lovely purple sport coat to the Spirit Awards.

Lily James in Del Core. There were so many midriffs at the Spirit Awards! This top doesn’t do much for her.

Sydney Sweeney is everywhere these days. She wore Miu Miu – this was actually one of my favorite looks of the night.

Julia Fox’s fifteen minutes are not up yet. Sigh…

Regina Hall looked fantastic! This was my favorite look. My only complaint was that I think the sleeve was just a tad too tight. Regina will be one of the hosts of the Oscars, remember?

Daveed Diggs in Moschino. Colorful! I love when men eschew black or blue suits.

I can’t believe Sosie Bacon is old enough to have a grown-up boyfriend, but she is, in fact, 29 years old. She attended the Spirit Awards with her boyfriend Scoot McNairy.

42 Responses to "Kristen Stewart wore a Chanel jumpsuit to the Spirit Awards: improved or nope?"

  1. Etcet says:
    March 7, 2022 at 7:23 am

    Daveed and his girlfriend (I can’t remember her name to save my life) had an article show casing their house and everything was so colorful! They had some super cool funky wall paper in their bathroom. I love his look!

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      March 7, 2022 at 7:30 am

      Emmy Raver-Lampman! She was part of the ensemble on Hamilton and then went on to play Angelica in one of the national tours.

      But I only know all that bc I looked her after seeing her on the Umbrella Academy, she was so good on that show.

      Reply
    • sunny says:
      March 7, 2022 at 7:31 am

      Their AD feature was AMAZING! I really like him.

      Reply
    • manta says:
      March 7, 2022 at 8:17 am

      You made me curious, cause I love Daveed Diggs, so I checked the AD feature.
      I love everything about their house. It’s warm, colorful, vibrant, has their personal touch and feels actually lived in. They share the story behind things without being pompous or pretentious about it. Very cool people.
      Plus an extra cute pug.

      Reply
  2. Seraphina says:
    March 7, 2022 at 7:24 am

    KS looks like she really needed to wash her hair. That was a mess on top of her head. LJ: Not a fan of midriffs but I am also not of an age or shape to wear them. The least they could have done is made on for her that fit, instead of making her chest look like it’s about to bust out. Plus, it’s cut kinda low. Julia fox’s outfit made me want to find the other pieces of the puzzle that were missing to complete the look.
    The rest were OK – and Regina Hall looked great. The younger ladies should take note.

    Reply
  3. Helena Handcart says:
    March 7, 2022 at 7:26 am

    Daveed Diggs FTW!

    Not a fan of Kirsten’s nipple-effect buttons, but agree it’s an improvement on the previous Chanel.

    Reply
    • harpervalleypta says:
      March 7, 2022 at 7:55 am

      Yeah, the weird nipple buttons are a no for me.

      I like Andrew Garfield’s look, but the first thing i thought was that KS would have looked great in that.

      Reply
      • DrSnark says:
        March 7, 2022 at 9:25 am

        Agree on nipple buttons, but that’s a low bar for Chanel. That jumpsuit would be great if KS was 60.

    • JanetDR says:
      March 7, 2022 at 11:02 am

      I thought KS looked good until the nipple buttons were mentioned and I scrolled back up. WTF?

      Reply
  4. Amy T says:
    March 7, 2022 at 7:30 am

    Julia looks like she got a seventh grader to sew up her satin bedsheet, which she then threw on over her bra. Everyone else looks great by comparison, and I don’t hate the suit, which looks more like a two separate pieces than a jumpsuit.

    Reply
    • Gruey says:
      March 7, 2022 at 8:30 am

      She’s certainly dressing in the great tradition of the ultra-thirsties isn’t she? This outfit is giving me sad Phoebe Price vibes.

      The floppy, mis-matched fabrics are just sad (idk maybe they are the same shade of black but they look different because some is rumpled and some is tight).

      Reply
      • AMA1977 says:
        March 7, 2022 at 3:42 pm

        Phoebe Price!!! 😂 If she had worn this, it would have been in either skin-tone or bright yellow. And would have incorporated a latex element and would have been fitted. Julia looks…not good.

  5. SAS says:
    March 7, 2022 at 7:31 am

    I could honestly survive without ever seeing Chanel again. Next.

    Sydney Sweeney’s new hair colour looks spectacular! Hope she keeps it for a little while.

    Oh man, I’ve really been a Julia Fox defender until now. That is the most embarrassing outfit I’ve ever seen.

    Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    March 7, 2022 at 7:32 am

    I think Daveed Diggs and Andrew Garfield both look great. Love something different from a basic black suit or tux.

    I like K Stew’s look, the hair is not good but the actual outfit is pretty decent.

    Love what Sydney Sweeney is wearing, even if I don’t know who she is lol.

    I think midriffs and cutouts are super “in” right now which is unfortunate bc I’m not wearing them, lol, and even some of the more “mom-centric” blogs that I follow (haha) are pushing that kind of look, and I’m not doing it.

    Reply
  7. Oria says:
    March 7, 2022 at 7:37 am

    KS face still looks different, it’s not the makeup, she’s had fillers/botox. So sad that people keep doing this.

    I really don’t like Sidney’s dress. It’s too mature for her and not fashionable at all.

    Reply
    • YaGotMe says:
      March 7, 2022 at 10:24 am

      She likely gets a light touch with a little Botox — a derm will recommend it for younger people to prevent frown lines — beyond maybe that, I just don’t see it. I don’t think botox and fillers are capable of what many think around here.
      Having said that this picture seems heavily filtered — everything is a teensy bit blurred.

      Reply
    • lionfire says:
      March 7, 2022 at 10:33 am

      I just don’t see it. Her face has distinct features which always look the same to me-but overall her face has that…idk how to say it…talent? It’s very versatile, depwnding on the makeup, and can give totally different vibes from photoshoot to photoshoot/movie/premiere/event.
      But really, since her Twilight ended, her face looks unchanged to me.

      Reply
  8. FHMom says:
    March 7, 2022 at 8:15 am

    Andrew Garfield looks divine. These are all good except for Julia Fox. Chica needs to go away.

    Reply
    • Bettyrose says:
      March 7, 2022 at 9:50 am

      I have a young cousin who adores him. She met him in NYC once and has a really cute picture with him. Seeing him
      through her eyes I love this look. It’s perfect for a redhead.

      Reply
    • YaGotMe says:
      March 7, 2022 at 10:26 am

      I was JUST thinking damn, when did Andrew Garfield look…hot? That’s a hive I could be tempted to join.

      Julia Fox is doing the most with…being slender. I’m sure she has a marvelous personality that sparks invitations to all of these events.

      Reply
      • bettyrose says:
        March 7, 2022 at 5:30 pm

        LOL! She does have an enviable figure, but that’s hardly unique in Hollywood, and let’s face it there’s always a new beauty trend that someone else is gonna do better. It’s not enough for staying valid in Hollywood.

    • Normades says:
      March 7, 2022 at 1:04 pm

      Andrew’s outfit looks fit for a pop star, like something you’d typically see on Harry styles or a member of BTS. But I like that he’s taking chances and not just wearing boring black suits. He does look GOOD.

      Reply
  9. Mary Tosti says:
    March 7, 2022 at 8:21 am

    Julia Fox looks ridiculous.

    Reply
    • BrainFog 💉💉💉😷 says:
      March 7, 2022 at 8:34 am

      Kristen looks good, as do most of the other ladies. Julia WhatsHerFace is so ridiculous, it’s not even funny anymore, and Lily James does not deserve a comment on that abomination of a fashion choice.

      Reply
    • AmB says:
      March 7, 2022 at 2:45 pm

      She’d’ve looked better in Daveed’s suit, for sure.

      All she needed was a big neon bubble over her head flashing “TRY”.

      Reply
  10. Mel says:
    March 7, 2022 at 8:56 am

    I actually don’t think Kristen wears anything she doesn’t want to wear. I think she just she’s just having fun with fashion and doesn’t take it seriously. I’m all for it. Some will be hits, some will be misses. It’s just an outfit. One cannot accuse her of trying to pull a Julia Fox, not to name anyone or pit one woman against the other, but it’s pretty obvious what JF is doing here. I appreciate that KStew is having fun and dressing for her and not the fashion police.

    Reply
  11. Who ARE These People? says:
    March 7, 2022 at 9:42 am

    Ol’ “Scoot” made a big effort to support his lady, didn’t he.

    Reply
    • Jay says:
      March 7, 2022 at 11:13 am

      To be clear…Sosie was there supporting Scoot (I believe). Scoot is in C’mon C’mon which is nominated. And Scoot is a very well respected and talented actor who has a long list of credits.

      Reply
  12. Heat says:
    March 7, 2022 at 9:45 am

    Holy shit! I didn’t know Sosie and Scoot are dating! She was great on Mare.

    Love Daveed and Andrew’s bright colours.

    Reply
  13. Case says:
    March 7, 2022 at 9:47 am

    Daveed looks INCREDIBLE!

    I think Sydney Sweeney is a talented actress and I like her, but I feel like that outfit is quite matronly on her. Maybe it’s the hem. I’m a fairly conservative dresser and usually like high necklines but something about this look is quite glum.

    Reply
  14. Bettyrose says:
    March 7, 2022 at 9:48 am

    I like Kristen’s look but I love Sydney’s! I don’t know why I feel so protective of her but I adore that they put her in a classy dress and aren’t presenting her as a cleavagey sex bomb. Once she’s a bit more established as an actress and has done more prestige work like White Lotus, she can decide when and how to rock the sexier looks. But for now I don’t want to see her type cast based on Euphoria.

    Reply
  15. Gil says:
    March 7, 2022 at 9:49 am

    Kristen Stewart actually got actual clothes, unlike the nightmare she was given last time. I would say it’s an improvement? Julia Fox “clothes” wtaf? Jesus

    Reply
  16. Eurydice says:
    March 7, 2022 at 10:05 am

    It’s hard for me to say about Kristin – she wears clothes as if she doesn’t like them.

    Reply
  17. lucy2 says:
    March 7, 2022 at 10:32 am

    I like Kristen’s except for those buttons. Why.
    Daveed’s look is so fun. I like Regina’s too.

    Reply
  18. AnneL says:
    March 7, 2022 at 10:32 am

    I actually would like Lily’s outfit if not for how boobalicious it is. I wouldn’t wear it, but the pants are flattering and the full sleeves and pink color are fun. But She ALWAYS has her mouth half open and I am so tired of her “Look At Me I Am Sexy” vibe. And frankly, I am still salty about the “Pam And Tommy” show which Anderson didn’t approve and which I think should never have been made. Maybe I shouldn’t be taking my feelings out on the actress who played her, but I guess I partly am.

    Kristen’s outfit is definitely an improvement over the last one but it’s still not great.

    Reply
  19. Sue says:
    March 7, 2022 at 11:03 am

    Kristen looks fun and fresh and happy. And thank you Baby Jesus, her pants are actually hemmed!

    I have to say, I’m so glad Kristen seems a lot more comfortable in her own skin than she did in the Twilight years. Happy for her happiness.

    Reply
  20. Catherine says:
    March 7, 2022 at 11:03 am

    Kristen’s look. Just evoked a heavy sigh from me. The placements of the buttons. Unfortunate. And my immediate reaction when I saw the photo was that it was a haute couture version of Uma Thurman’s Kill Bill tracksuit.

    Reply
    • AmB says:
      March 7, 2022 at 2:51 pm

      Buttons I don’t get. Are they functional? Is there a handwarmer pocket up there hidden in the fabric and these are big rivets? Are they decorative? Directional? Is this a joke, a veiled reference to the most fashion-forward member of the BRF? I’m flummoxed.

      Reply
  21. JustMe says:
    March 7, 2022 at 11:28 am

    As someone up thread said..Julia Fox reminds me of Phoebe Price lmao
    Hey Julia, I’m opening a few envelopes after lunch if you are in need of yet another photo shoot 😒

    Reply
  22. jferber says:
    March 7, 2022 at 12:22 pm

    Best dressed: Regina King and Daveed Diggs. His suit is flawless. Also, though I don’t love Julia Fox’s dress, her face and hair are great. There’s something very, I don’t know, sultry about her? And again, let the woman live. So Kanye dumped her. Why is he is in charge of her 15 minutes? She needs to get more acting work (I heard she’s a decent actress) and I see no reason why her career can’t keep happening.

    Reply

