Vladimir Putin’s longtime mistress Alina Kabaeva lives in Switzerland with their kids

Vladimir Putin’s first wife was Lyudmila Shkrebneva. They were married for something like thirty years, and they divorced in 2013. I remember she apologized to him publicly around the time of the divorce, even though he had clearly been carrying on affairs for many years. Lyudmila feared him, and I doubt his second partner feels differently. His second partner is Alina Kabaeva, an Olympic gold-medalist. I… um, doubt she was in a position to refuse Putin’s advances. Alina and Vladimir Putin have been together for many years, although no one really knows when they really started up. They have children together too. But Alina doesn’t live in Russia anymore. She lives in Switzerland with their children.

Vladimir Putin’s mistress Alina Kabaeva is allegedly hiding in Switzerland with their four young children, sources tell Page Six. “While Putin carries out his assault on the Ukraine, attacking innocent citizens and causing a refugee crisis, his family is holed up in a very private and very secure chalet somewhere in Switzerland – for now, at least,” a source told us. Kabaeva, an Olympic gold-winning gymnast, reportedly has four children with the Russian leader, 69, but the two have never officially confirmed it. Sources say they share 7-year-old twin daughters, who were born near Lugano, Switzerland, in February 2015. It is believed they also have two other sons. “Alina has two young boys and twin girls with Putin who were born in Switzerland,” a source told Page Six about Putin’s alleged children with Kabaeva, 38. “The kids all have Swiss passports, and I imagine she does also.” Putin – who has two other adult daughters, Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35, from his first marriage to former flight attendant Lyudmila Shkrebneva – has fought hard to shield his children from the media and spotlight. He hardly ever publicly speaks about them, prompting confusion about how many kids he actually has.

[From Page Six]

I mean… smart for Alina to get the f–k out of Russia years ago and set herself up in Switzerland. Also very smart to secure Swiss passports for herself and her children, just for that added level of protection. That being said, I still think Alina should be sanctioned! She might not be an oligarch, but someone is paying for her lifestyle with blood rubles. Sh-t needs to get real for Putin and his cronies, and their families and mistresses. Sanction everybody. Take away their Swiss bank accounts and their Swiss chalets.

