Prince Harry went to a rodeo in Forth Worth, Texas over the weekend

Don’t you enjoy how Prince Harry seems genuinely curious about so much of American life? He seems to enjoy it, and he’s taken to American life like a duck to water. After thirty-odd years of cog life in the royal machinery, it must be so nice to just fly to Texas for a weekend and check out a rodeo. Which is exactly what Harry did this past weekend – he went to Forth Worth, Texas to take in the Stockyards Championship Rodeo. A secretary for the rodeo posted a photo of Harry on her Instagram (she later deleted it) with the caption: “Where was Prince Harry Saturday night? Oooooh, just hanging out behind the bucking chutes at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo!! Loooove it!! Thank you for the visit!!”
Former bull rider Cory Melton also commented: “We get a lot of rodeo royalty but this is the first prince I’ve seen. Said he was going to enter the bull riding but the airline lost his rigging bag….” By all accounts, he was going solo in Texas? So Meghan was home with the kids. I wonder if Harry came to Fort Worth just for the rodeo? I doubt it. It feels like this was a fun activity he wanted to check out while he was in town for something else. The “something else” could be anything – to see a friend, maybe a work trip with BetterUp, maybe a speech at some convention, who knows. But I doubt he went to Texas solo just to see bull-riding.
Of course the Daily Mail magically spoke to an unnamed source, and the source found it appalling that Harry went to a rodeo: “It’s a quintessentially American event, where animals are made to perform… Given he has such a lack of respect for the first amendment and his wife is such an animal rights activist – it is shocking he thought he could show his face here. The funny thing is most people didn’t recognize him or care.” For the love of God. “It’s shocking he thought he could show his face here” – it’s a rodeo not CPAC. And Meghan is not “such an animal rights activist,” that was just some idiotic sh-t made up by the British press to otherize Meghan. The source sounds very British, very salty and like they have no idea what any of this is about.
“Given he has such a lack of respect for the first amendment”
WTF?
And isn’t prince Harry and avid polo player? And how many polo matches did Meghan attend? Where was the criticism then? What the heck is the Fail blubbing on about?
Plus, isn’t the Cambridges and scandal ridden Chuckie huge champions of animal wellness/rights etc and whatever else BS the Fail chooses to spout? Don’t they own stables upon stable of horses and ride them on a regular if not daily basis? How about that hunting they do on the regular basis? Where’s their criticism? Please, the Fail can miss me with all their fake hand wringing, its really very pukeworthy at this point.
Exactly!! What a stupid thing to say: “where animals are made to perform…” Is this “source” even British?? Lol! Must have slipped his mind about Polo matches, Ascot and the English Greyhound Derby.
Hey everyone. I usually just read and dont have much time for making comments on here but I noticed all the comments about the “first amendment”. What the DailyFail is referring to is the backlash Harry (of course they TWISTED) when he went on a podcast and he was talking about all the drones and stuff flying over his house and he joked about the first amendment. He was never being disrespectful and if you listen to the podcast you will see he meant NO harm or disrespect except of course the salty islanders blasted it all over the news saying Harry trash talked the first amendment. They are really something else.
@Juliana –
So what you’re saying is that Harry didn’t move to the U.S. and immediately start announcing that three things he can’t stand are freedom of speech, religion, and the press?
I feel like people forget that Harry trained on a U.S. air force base. He’s done more military time in the U.S. than most Americans. Not that military service automatically equates to an understanding of our Constitution, but he’s earned the right to an opinion.
@rapunzel
I lost my mind right out of the starting gate with that one. WTF? They’re always telling him to shut up but he’s the one against the first amendment? Oh that’s right because he won’t allow LIES to be printed about his family.
Exactly!!! This is all British talk for, “well, we don’t report the truth but the thought of adding the First Amendment sounded like a good line”, except they blatantly have NO idea what the First Amendment is!!! And as a Texas resident, I have never heard anyone is this state utter such a “ quintessentially American event”. The utter stupidity of the Daily Fail keeping up with their ridiculous comments!! As if the Daily Fail followed him to Ft. Worth to the rodeo!! BTW, great food near the stockyard too!! 😋
@Rapunzel, my thoughts exactly WTF. When did Harry or Meghan suggest they lacked respect for the first amendment? WTF does it has to do with Harry attending a rodeo? Harry is probably meeting with Joe Biden at the VA hospital today, in the Dallas area, and decided to attend the rodeo while in Texas.
On Dax’s podcast they were talking about how the press pushes the limits of the first amendment and Harry said it was bonkers. People then took that to mean he said the first amendment was bonkers, and they keep reporting it like that. It’s another lie they continuously break out to make Americans hate him (and it really works with the non-reading MAGA crowd).
A clear reveal that this was a Fail writer making sh!t up. I read a really well-done article last night about how the tabloids, which were and are desperate to get Meghan under oath somehow, are really hot about the UK Human Rights Act and the European Community Human Rights rules that protect the BM’s media victims from invasions of privacy. They don’t understand our First Amendment AT ALL, but interpret any limits on (or lawsuits to redress) their ability to publish lies and private information as a limit on “freedom of expression/the press”. Cretins.
Texans love their Rodeos. The Daily Fails crazy article on this is weird as F to Americans. Let me give them some advice…..Don’t start attacking American favorite pastimes in your quest to strip Harry/Meghan of EVERYTHING. At some point if you keep poking the bear the bear will fightback.
Don’t Mess With Texas!💙
+1. In trying to criticize Harry, they dissed rodeos. There are two things the British press should remember: you don’t win friends with salad, and don’t mess with Texas.
I think they consider the Duchess to be an animal rights activist because sure was so upset when they BROKE HER DOG’S LEGS at KP.
Can you please elaborate on this?
I bet W&C are lining up a rodeo gig for their american tour
Okay I am tired because I was up until 230am working last night but when you said “W&C are lining up for a rodeo gig,” I thought of people lining up to go to the WC and create their own cow patties, then my brain caught up with me and I saw a line of Texans in their Stetsons mooning Will and Kate for shits and giggles, then walking away saying “mighty obliged, sir, ma’am.” Idek
To clarify— I would moon W&C if given the chance. Kate shouldn’t have a problem right? I forgot to weigh my hemlines.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
And Keen will be cosplaying the hell out of the western wear, with those ugly boots she has had since CarolE wore them!!
Dear God the Keen Rodeo cosplay will be epic. Buttons and fringe and fringe WITH buttons. And then a dress that looks like it was stolen from my Great Aunt Eula’s closet in the 1970’s
All the Royals, including W&C go to the Calgary Stampede when they visit Canada.
Oh, that’s right! Guess the Fail forgot about that, I wonder if anyone is pointing that out to them?
I guess it makes a difference when you wear a white cowboy hat? There’s Youtube vid of them opening the stampede parade, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUsBd3XudbQ
But was there a slippery slide! Enquiring minds wish to know!
You know it. We’ll see all of the LameBridges in cowboy hats with lassos boots and spurs. 🥚 couldn’t wait to show his juggling chops, 😂😂 after Harry juggled in Montecito 😂😂😂
The photo of them wearing cowboy hats at the Calgary stampede in 2011 has resurfaced. That said they don’t mention how at first W and K refused to wear the hats and one of their advisors convinced them to do it later on.
Texan here, those animals are treated 100% better than most people treat their kids. We went to the Stockyards rodeo last month and it’s so much fun.
100% certain the Brits haven’t heard the phrase….”Don’t mess with Texas” They may want to stop attacking the Rodeo are the entire state of Texas may take matters in their hands…all 30 million of them
Seriously, I’ve lived in Texas more than half my life and they love their horses and treat them very well here. During Harvey a friend of ours who had a horse trailer picked up his neighbors’ animals (horses and dogs) and got them safely out of the flooding. His wife is a rider and she treasures those animals.
They treat their kids worse than the animals? oh god what a Texas thing to say.
Uh, horse racing, eventing, fox hunting, horse riding, polo? Animals are made to “perform” in many of the RF’s interests. As late as 2021 it was reported that snare traps were used at Sandringham to trap predators and increase the bird population. Then there is the bird hunting itself.
Right?? When I think of a family known for supporting animal rights, the royal family is not the first one that comes to mind.
No but wait, they tell the peasants to respect animal rights. That’s enough isn’t it? Obviously we mere mortals have to play by different rules to those anointed by god to rule us or whatever that nonsense is.
No, they are not. I find fox hunting to be the quintessential cruelest “sport” that is known to man. I would like to place any member of the BRF in a fox suit and have them run for their lives, fearful of their impending death by a pack of dogs.
@Bothsidesnow, well that and bull fighting, dog fighting, hare coursing… theres a huge list.
I don’t think the British royals have ever spoken much, if at all in support of animal rights. The only ones who have are William and Harry. I know people won’t want to hear it but I think they’re both hypocrites on this issue.
They’ve both been vocal in their support of animal welfare, particularly in Africa, all while hunting and shooting back in the UK.
I absolutely hate bloodsports. While I support animal rights, I’m not in the “zoo’s should be closed and people shouldn’t keep pets” camp, but if you’re taking part in shooting animals or harming them for fun, that makes me feel sick.
@Chergui, Harry and William were brought up in an environment that viewed hunting as a cultural tradition. So I do not blame them for being involved in it when they were younger. But when was the last time you saw Harry hunting?? Harry has now largely stayed away from the hunting scene tbh. And he HAS been walking the talk in his conservation work with Africa Parks, etc. The same can’t be said for William though. How many of us can still remember that William attributed – on numerous occasions – that African overpopulation was damaging wildlife? If you want to label someone a hypocrite, I suggest you start with William. Bc from what many see, William is the biggest hypocrite of them all.
I agree Chergui, but at the same time we don’t know why Harry was visiting and this “newspaper” frequently gets it wrong and only wants to attack Harry for not being a doormat. Harry and Meghan clearly do care, but aren’t willing to be vegans. Most people are the same and we should encourage caring for animals rather than jump on every flaw. (I’m a vegan for animal rights myself and have been for over ten years now. BUT, I am still learning myself.)
Some hunting is necessary, especially in areas where natural predators are absent or endangered, otherwise prey populations would be excessive and diseases would be increased. There are also hunts for invasive species that are a threat to native wildlife. The pheasant hunting in the UK is a problem because of the trapping of predator species to increase the bird population. If they hunted normal amounts instead of a massive shoot without managing estates solely around the birds, it wouldn’t be a problem.
I’m thinking about the possibilities. Fort Worth is also a location of a military base. He could be doing some pre-Invictus work. Or just something for the military community. Also, South by Southwest starts March 11th. A lot of tech companies show up for that. He could be there for Better Up. That women’s shelter they donated to is also nearby. Maybe Meghan is also there but she’s visiting the shelter for International Women’s Day.
All sorts of possibilities!
As long as I don’t see him shaking hands with those motherf-ckers Greg Abbott and Ken Paxton, I’m good. Or Raphael Cruz.
@ Laraw, Harry is too woke for the them. Lol…
I agree that Meghan could be there as well. Just because she wasn’t at the rodeo doesn’t mean she isn’t there. President Biden has an event in Texas today with veterans so Harry could do something with him.
The heads that would explode if Harry did an event with President Biden today. Yes, please! We’ve already seen them together for Invictus events in the past so this would be par for the course (together for a military-related event). Please, oh please, let this happen!
And I’m guessing we’ll see Meghan today as well for International Women’s Day 🤞🏽
SXSW is a solid 3 hours away from FW, though.
Yeah, it’s in Austin, right? Maybe there are commuter flights, but I think he’s in town for something else.
Biden is in Fort Worth today too visiting a VA and speaking at an event about health impacts of chemical exposure for Vets. SXSW makes tons of sense too. Kay, it is a three hour drive or an hour by plane. Not that far to travel if he had a work meeting in FW followed by meetings in Austin for SXSW. Texas is three times larger than the UK, and he’s travelled that far in a day in the UK before.
” his wife is such an animal rights activist – it is shocking he thought he could show his face here. The funny thing is most people didn’t recognize him or care.”
This gives away the fact that this source is made up. The source knows Meg’s stance on animals but doesn’t use her name? And the “how dare he show his face” and “haha nobody cares about him” comments are obviously from the Fail itself. No way some random Texan at the rodeo said this.
There were some great pictures on her IG of her fishing in backwoods Canada
Of Meghan? When? And if she were fishing, she has never claimed to be a vegetarian, has she?
It goes back to the hater campaigns starting in Fall 2016 when they took quotes from an interview out of context to make it look like she was lying. Haters were claiming she was vegan or lying about being vegan or why would a vegan eat roast chicken. Stemming from one interview she gave years ago about how she tried to eat mostly vegan during the filming week, and ate whatever she wanted when she wasn’t filming.
Thanks for your clarification nota.
It’s so obvious that they know nothing about American culture.
@Rapunzel That “quote” is hilarious. It’s such obvious typical British hater vibes, it’s insane. Americans know better than to be the mind of loser who says “how dare he show his face here” out loud. You’ll get to bullied saying some prissy shit like that.😂
Dear God, this is dumb. Unnamed source equals: I just made up a quote. Meanwhile the royal family adores bloodsports. The Queen’s father, George VI, and his party once shot 90 pheasants, 17 rabbits, two pigeons and three mallards at Sandringham.
I remember the photos of Prince George, only 7, watching Wills shoot birds at Balmoral. The DM gushed over it. Kate is also depicted shooting birds, whilst she and Wills were still dating.
Here’s what DM about Wills mentoring George about killing animals:
“Like father, like gun! Prince George, 7, watches dad Prince William on grouse shoot at Balmoral
It is not the first time the seven-year-old has watched a shoot from the sidelines
Third in line to throne will be brought up in the royals’ country sports tradition
Both William and his brother Harry hunted and shot from a young age
They were so enthusiastic that Diana jokingly dubbed them her ‘Killer Wales’
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8683065/Youre-real-son-gun-Prince-George-watches-dad-Prince-William-grouse-shoot-Balmoral.html
Children shouldn’t be using guns regardless of the racist royal traditions. Besides in the UK you have to be 14 to get a gun licence. It was wrong for William and Harry to be doing it at a young age and it is just as bad to be bringing George out until he’s legally able to use a gun. Kate and William should have been shamed for this and not praised.
Because if a parent let a 7 year old in any other circumstance use a gun they would get charged.
IKR? Like every DM source speaks in the voice of the most hated, catty woman in the neighborhood: the one everyone just tolerates when forced to have a verbal exchange with and ignores whenever possible (not the type of friendly Texan at the rodeo, no.)
I think I just lost braincells reading that quote from the daily fail. If no one recognized him or cared he was there why would it be ‘shocking’ for him to ‘dare to show his face’ there? The fail is so bitter that Harry is having fun and they know nothing about his life that they don’t even make their fake outrage quote make anything resembling actual sense.
And the only reason anyone knows about this is because a squaddie pointed it out on Twitter and Omid lurked and then reposted it a couple of hours later so there is obviously no source from the rodeo since no one in the press knew about this until last night even though he was there on Saturday.
Exactly. Everything you said.👏👏👏👏👏
NO ONE KNEW Harry was in Texas till 5 seconds ago, but the Fail has a source??🙄
This also tells you that omid is not as close to the Sussex as much as he and the daily fail wants you to think. Also I agree come pigs flying. Will is Heck bent on coming to America and will try and mimic California as much as possible. They’re pissed that he can do a virtual engagement with Serena, go to the super bowl with Eugenie with his own suite and be treated like a rock star behind the scenes. Go to dinner with Meghan and Jack, go to an awards ceremony and get dressed in there finest, now go to a rodeo. However will not be in attendance in Britain on March 14 for the Commonwealth service nor be on there on March 29 for the rememberance ceremony for Philip. But can go to all these places in America with no security apparently
WHAT, I’ll bet that he went to Texas with his security. The fact that we never hear about any incidences involving H&M is because they keep their meetings private and security can protect them here–not like the UK.
“so there is obviously no source from the rodeo since no one in the press knew about this until last night even though he was there on Saturday.”
This is why I think Meghan was at the Super Bowl – the biggest party of the year is being thrown in your backyard and you let the neighborhood bullies keep you in the house? She had to be there, no one would take or post pics if she was hanging back on the bus suite.
Says the country whose queen is about to slaughter something like 130 bears for the royal guards hats…sit down already, saltines.
Joe Biden was also in Fort Worth. Maybe just a coincidence…
I’m thrilled Harry got to see a rodeo. My twin sister lives outside Houston and took us to the rodeo a few years ago and it was a lot of fun. A true American experience indeed.
The Stockyard in Ft. Worth is famous, especially within the rodeo and conducts annual horse competitions. We went several years ago to watch my niece compete. The area is vast and is always hosting one event or others year round.
Maybe one year I will make it there. I really enjoyed the Houston rodeo more than I thought I would. I particularly found the barrel racing really exciting to watch.
I’m glad to hear you had such a good time, @L84Tea! I’m a lifelong Houstonian and my family took me every year from the time I was an infant. There are still photographs of me as an 8-month-old on a carousel horse in some photo album somewhere, lol.
The carnival portion itself is a great reason to go too, especially the years when the concert lineups aren’t fantastic. The giant slide, the Ferris wheel, the old mouse-themed roller coaster. I’m not crazy about heights, but I always ride the Ferris wheel at night for the view alone, thanks to the lights from the carnival making everything glow.
And the FOOD! Fried everything, cotton candy, snow cones, half a dozen versions of queso lined in a row . . . yum. My grandmother is partial to the giant turkey legs, while I stick with testing the briskets. Top it off with a two-foot-tall frozen margarita and you’ve got yourself a good time.
Pro-tips:
– If you like chili, then the chili kickoff is your best bet. They do it every year to start the whole she-bang. My Dad was a chili-head, and it was his favorite part, bar none.
– Avoid spring break week if you can. It’s always particularly crowded.
– Four words: Metro Park and Ride.
– And a warning – if you have red hair, stay away from the llamas in the petting zoo, I can’t explain it, but for some reason they always try to eat my hair. Aggressively. It’s only at the rodeo, too. It’s never a problem anywhere else.
I guarantee no one laid back enough to chill at the rodeo said that it is “quintessentially” anything. That “source” was not an American or even in America. Made up quote from the tabloid clown who wrote the piece. And favors fussy wording.
It sounds like a Dickie Arbiter quote lol. Or someone as fussy and old as he is
Definitely! That’s not a word people at that rodeo would use. Most of them were probably a lot more interested in the rodeo itself.
What a fun story! I love Harry and Meghan!
He gets out a lot for a “hostage”.
Well said!!! He certainly looks miserable, doesn’t he?
Such amateurs on a massive scale.
LMAO!
How cool would it be if Harry was doing something about American traditions for something to do with their Netflix deal? I am totally down for Harry and Meghan to take a road trip in an RV, showing off the Grand Canyon and other things.
That would be very watchable.
LOL the people on Omid’s tweet losing their mind bc of his hat (which apparently he has had since his gap year in Australia? or a similar one at least.) I saw at least three comments like “in Texas you wear a Stetson or you don’t wear a hat at all” or about how out of place he was with that hat lol.
The funny thing is that even if that were true (stetson or bust), I’m looking at the stetson website and they do have some hats very similar to Harry’s.
Anyway good for Harry, keep living your best American life. I’m sure he was in Fort Worth for work (who knows for what, Invictus if it was related to the military base, Better Up, a meeting or networking event, the man is busy) and someone suggested he check out the rodeo. Looks like he had a good time.
Also William and Kate went to a rodeo in Calgary so the DM is nothing but a big fat hypocrite for criticizing this, but of course what else is new.
Oh that’s right! They did go to a rodeo on their very first tour as a married couple. How conveniently the RR’s forget.
Lol…the picture of Harry literally has a dude wearing a baseball cap. That puts an end to the only Stetsons belief.
Also W and K did not want to wear the cowboy hats at first either. It took an advisor to tell them they should later on. And when you go to the Calgary Stampede and are offered a cowboy hat, you wear the damn thing.
I doubt it was military-related as Carswell hasn’t been an “active” AFB base since Bill Clinton, although it still serves the military community. Ft. Worth, and Dallas, have so many irons in the fire, Harry could be there for any number of legit business reasons. Seeing this on Twitter last night, I got so homesick for Ft. Worth! The rodeo, the stockyards, the art museums … Anyway, don’t miss the toxic political landscape. The person who commented under Scobie’s post that “wear a Stetson or no hat at all” is totally ignorant. Gimme caps are as ubiquitous as cowboy hats FFS. Harry’s an avid and skilled horseman, not to mention athlete, I’m sure he had a wonderful time.
As a current Texas resident, no one cares which brand of hat that you wear, least of all a Stetson. These writers sound like morons!
Sorry you miss Ft. Worth!! It’s a great city!!! I love going to the Stockyards and I would spend a great deal of time walking around the area. You are right that is houses fabulous art museums and the art galleries that feature fabulous reflections of Texas life.
I have been to Texas a few times (never Ft Worth though, for some reason everyone I know from Texas is in the Houston area so that’s where I visit) and I have never worn a Stetson and yet I have lived to tell the tale 🤣🤣
If Harry’s people had asked me, I would have suggested they get him through the Cowgirl Museum (at the Stockyards) for Women’s History Month!!! I love that place! Sandra Day O’Connor and Jessie (Toy Story)!
I scrolled down curious if he wore a hat. He did. I love it. I’m so happy he’s out and about living his life free from the stuffy jerks on Salty Isle. The man can do anything his heart desires here in the States. We don’t judge.
I was in Vegas during the rodeo circuit’s big event, and it was fun watching all the riders and their families and all the events on every tv in Vegas. Even if you aren’t interested in that lifestyle, it’s interesting.
Gotta say, I noticed the hat, too. I was thinking that’s not an American cowboy hat, that’s Australian! Ha, no biggie. Better to wear a hat he’s always had than buy something new. I wonder if his hat has a toothpick tucked in it, too, like that black hat on the fellow with his back to the camera?
Yep that’s an Akubra hat which he’s likely had for years. Harry knows what to wear at any occasion so he’d know the hat is OK.
So we are ignoring Royal events like Ascot at daily fail HQ? Aren’t horses made to perform there? How dare the Queen Elizabeth the Second show her face there?!
Actually I wondered if he went to see the horses also. As I understand, Western and English riding are very different? Though I don’t know what riding horses in polo entails. I can see him enjoying the horse events also, since he’s an avid sportsperson.
Also I think the culture around horses is really different, right? People in the US still use horses to work with cattle.
A western saddle is very different, but Harry definitely has the riding skills. I would love to see Harry do some team roping! I bet he would be amazing with his polo skills
During his gap year 20 years ago Harry worked as a cowboy on a ranch in Australia. The hat he’s wearing looks like it’s from that time.
I’m imagining he is researching for his Spotify podcast. Sort of a “Coming to America” type series where he visits so-called uniquely American venues. Today a rodeo, tomorrow a snake handling church, next week an active shooter drill at an elementary school.
There are rodeos in Australia so not unique to the US. Snake handling is part of voodoo as a religion so unique to Christians in the US but not to religion. Other nations have had shooters at schools, US just leads, I guess.
Whoa, what? A snake handling church??? What’s that?
Hench – it’s as stupid as it sounds. Dangerous too!! It deserves a google search…
@ The Hench
I have been to a snake handling church once. I was curious and being me, had to see what was what. Now please keep in mind this was MY experience, I was 19 at the time, so I don’t know how it is these days
Here’s the short version:
They handle very dangerous snakes from just about anywhere they can get them (and that’s a whole other story in itself) and usually but not always it’s the “pastor” and his “elders” that do the handling. Their belief is that if you’re pure or following God righteously then you will not get bitten as the snake instinctively recognizes that you are covered and annointed with Jesus blood.
They tend to scream and shout and jump around to get the snakes extremely worked up and well…
I personally did not see anyone get bitten that day but people do and they die.
I actually feel for the snakes and that’s saying something. I DON’T feel for the people. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
@GuestWho and @MerlinsMom1018 – thank you for your replies. I am a Brit and was sent to a Methodist school. As far as I can remember, the aim of that religion is to make things as boring as humanly possible. A snake handling church sounds like the Darwin awards in action 😂😂😂
I teach in snake handling church central, so come on down Harry!!!
Alright, I’ll be the superficial one: he looks damn good in that hat! 😂
I will be superficial as well, Harry looks hot. That man looks good in everything he wears!! 😉
I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again: DAYUM.
You are not wrong. I think I need him to wear a lot more hats.
He looks like a cross between Indiana Jones and Crocodile Dundee.
At this point, the Daily Fail just needs to give up. Why include Meghan in this and why say people didn’t pay attention to him? Did he tell them that he wanted to be noticed? I read on a blog i follow on ig, that when he was 19 during his gap year, he went to work on a ranch where he learnt how to mend fences and chasing cattle to enter their ‘ kraal’ for a lack of a better term lol. Therefore, he knows one or two things about cattle. Unlike the BM that would like us to know that he was was just a party prince.
So i got more accurate information. After graduating from Eton, at 19, he went to work at a ranch as a Jackaroo at Tooloombillia for 3 months during his gap year. The ranch belonged to Princess Diana’s close friend, Anne Hill and her husband Noel Hill then.
He learnt many things including how to handle cattle and repair damaged fences.
Is that an Akubra hat Harry is wearing?
Australia has some of the coolest names EVER for their towns? countryside?
Anyway I love it!!!
Tooloombillia!!!!! epic!!!
Merlinsmom, the names are from the indigenous people and their languages.
Is he still there? I saw a post that POTUS was headed to Fort Worth to see veterans there. Wonder if we will see more of Prince Harry later🤞🏼🤔.
I bet the people at the Rodeo were surprised 🤣.. I know I would have been.
This has the same “fan fiction energy” as when RRs assumed Meghan (a well known foodie) was a vegan & she was going to throw a fit over Christmas with family at Sandringham. Major fail. Also the first amendment??
You don’t know much about vegans if you think vegans can’t be foodies or vice versa. Meghan has said she was vegetarian most of the week. That’s all.
This is 4 hours from me-I would have driven in to get a glimpse of the ginger prince. 😍
Oh I hope this means he’ll roll in for the Houston rodeo to and we can spot him. And as someone said up thread, as long as he doesn’t meet with Paxton or abbott or Dan Crenshaw I’m good.
I doubt very seriously if Harry would meet with Texas administration as they all still walk with their knuckles dragging on the ground. I was pissed that Paxton the Pathetic did so well after the primary. That snake….
Where does one sign up to become Meghan’s next hostage?! Asking for a friend 🤣
Happy to see that Harry is having fun. The DM source sounds like unhinged and deluded royalist and was probably in reality, a royal reporter. I still remember when the British press were lamenting that Meghan had banned Harry from hunting, now they’re outraged that he went to a rodeo.
I love how Harry the hostage is out there living his best life. Someone might want to check where Meghan the real hostage is tied up.lol
Making animals perform????? Then what are all those ‘horse races and shows’ about in England? And aren’t rodeos big in Australia?
Princess Anne and Charles participated in “equestrian” events. For years.
The mail still reeling from paying Meghan millions and being sued by Harry for libel are literally making up sources to discredit and disrespect Harry. I am happy in the face of such hatred Harry and Meghan continue to live their best lives.
These articles read very much like the journal of delusional rants by a bitter hateful ex.. “Unnamed sources” and “unknown friends close to” no longer speak for the Sussex’s they have made that clear.
The DF should change its name to ‘journal of delusional rants’. That’s perfect!
Sadly a rodeo is a quintessentially American thing. Guns and animal cruelty. We love that shit in the land of toxic masculinity. I don’t fault Harry for wanting to experience it. I went to rodeos and circuses as a kid before I grew up and rejected that nonsense. Now he’s been to one and can make up his own mind about it. But the British press needs to STFU about animal cruelty. The land of sport hunting has no moral high ground here.
Completely agree
Foxhunting was outlawed finally but Charles and William were reportedly upset. I saw no outrage over that. Foxhunting is pursuing the fox with it being cornered by foxhounds. Very gross.
I am guessing like everyone else but he is wearing a lanyard so my guess is that he is in Ft Worth on business I have no idea
If it is Better Up or Invictus or another of his business interests Someone recently wrote that Harry knows a wide swath of people in many walks of life and this is probably the case He will be very rich because of his many contacts
The woman to his right is wearing one, too. I’m guessing those are VIP passes/press passes & the fellows without those are likely the cowboys working the rodeo, possibly even participating (especially the one with the shirt with all the promotional logos on it).
I CANNOT BELIEVE THAT HARRY WAS TWENTY MILES FROM ME AND I ONLY HEARD ABOUT IT AFTERWARD. What the actual fuck? I am actually kinda mad about this. I have to live in Texas, we don’t get bona fide celebrities here, my dude came to Fort Worth and didn’t tell anyone?!
Also, the Fort Worth stockyards are pretty fun. I’ll bet he enjoyed it.
He might still be there.. POTUS is today.. you might just get a glimpse 😍
This was my take as well 😂. First thought was, gd it, I would’ve gone to Fort Worth to see him 😂. Maybe he’s going to meet with Mark Cuban while he’s here. Dallas has lots of people with money looking for places to invest/donate. American Airlines, TI, Raytheon, ATT there’s lots of corporate possibilities.
We are to believe that an “American” source would diss a “quintessentially American event” like the rodeo? lol They are just mad that Harry wants to be a cowboy. It’s antithetical to royalty.
Where was the fake outrage when Kate and William attended the rodeo in Alberta on their first trip to Canada?
Forth Worth?
Good eye! I had to scroll back up to see what you meant.
Lmao he reminds me of a friend’s British partner who loves America and visiting here. There’s so much to get into and so many people to see and things to experience.
Stay out of Texas, Harry. And Florida.
I was highly entertained by the Twitter haters breathlessly criticizing his choice of hat. It’s his hat. Apparently he’s had it for years, wore it in Australia during his gap year.
He didn’t theme dress with a western style shirt and belt buckle paired with a 10 gallon hat paid for by taxpayers that he’d never wear again (looking at Cambs and their Canadian rodeo). That may be their biggest problem…low key flaunting that they lost him and whatever control they thought he had.
Harry inadvertently chose low key violence and I was here for it!
WTF…Struggling to see the connection between the rodeo in Texas and the First Amendment…?!
There is no connection, they just needed some filler words for the article, even if they have no context. Evidently the BM were blindsided by Harry being at a rodeo. That tether they have on Harry must not be working so they can’t track his whereabouts.
Like others have mentioned above Biden is also in Fort Worth. Please, please, please photos of him with Harry (bonus at a Veteran’s hospital) so the British press can collectively go into a massive melt down.
The British papers write nothing but lies. From the people’s own SM accounts, they sure sounded happy to meet the prince. And I’m willing to bet, as others have suggested, he was in town for something else & decided to check this out while there. What I noticed & wanted to point out–in that first photo of Harry & the various cowboys behind the chutes? See that black hat with the toothpick in the hatband? Sheer genius, a hat with a special place for your toothpick! Only in Texas!
Aren’t these the same people who were defending the royals going hunting on Christmas? Now they’re worried about animal cruelty?
I would love to ask the DM exactly what they think the First Amendment says and how it relates to Harry attending a rodeo???
And Biden appears to be in Fort Worth for an event with veterans and their families/caregivers, so that seems to line up with Harry’s interests. I also have to say, I love that the media didn’t know H would be there! That must be such a relief for the both Sussexes to be able to travel without their details being leaked and no paps.
This man is a private citizen, minding his own business, doing his own thing in another whole ass country and these rats are apoplectic and reporting his every move while insisting that he and his family are not relevant. Meanwhile it’s “crickets” when it comes to reporting on the lambridges, the dim and dimmer Royals they insist on propping to no avail. No one gives a damn about the Royals that stayed. For a family so petty, jealous, and all about the hierarchy, they must be seething and dying inside. Serves them right. Stay salty, bitches!
Why is Meghan always “home with the kids”?
Maybe, because she want to be with them.
That “source”. 😂😂 It’s giving “I’m a strong black woman who loves my President Trump. He da best, ya heard!” It’s been like five years and yet the British press still haven’t figured out how to convincingly pass as American.
I love that Harry went to the Super Bowl and a rodeo in Texas! He really wants the full American experience lol. He even has a cowboy hat on! It is honestly so cute and makes me happy to see him doing fun stuff like this.
The headline itself is so misogynistic. Nagging wife forbids Prince Harry to enjoy rodeo!
Give me a break.
I believe that the reason M didnt participate in a IWD-event today is that it would step on H’s VIP news-cycle thats about to start beginning about 4:30pm EST in Fort Worth, Texas.
Watch this space.
it’s only noon in California! she still might be doing something that we will hear about after the fact.
Yeah youre right. But thats assuming she’s not there in Texas with her hubby.
I know everyone means well especially those that are fans of Harry and Meghan but reality is we just won’t see them as much post working royal life. They already made announcements about womens months a few days ago. I don’t expect any else though would love if there is.
A lot of their work now is behind the scenes until they are completed. I think everyone will have to adjust expectations and just be surprised when we do see them lol.
The next time I expect we’ll see them is Invictus Games in a month and if they pop up before then..yah!
“It’s a quintessentially American event, where animals are made to perform…”
As opposed to the royal family, which is a quintessentially British tradition, where animals are made to perform.
I am just here to write the first thing that popped into my head. I don’t want to hear ANYTHING about our Consitution, Bill of Rights, etc., from the Daily Mail, the RF or any arse kisser who waits hand & foot on the RF. Do they not remember that the whole thing is one big middle finger to Great Britain?
I love that they have found a way to zip in and out of cities with no one being the wiser!! It is even possible that they have been to Windsor to see the Queen! Wouldn’t that be a hoot? Just one posted picture would do it and all the royal experts would be on life support.
Wouldn’t that be wonderful!!!
I think they consider the Duchess to be an animal rights activist because she was so upset when they BROKE HER DOG’S LEGS at KP.
Please elaborate.
If Americans really heard the disgusting things the Brits say and think about Americans and their culture-they would shit a brick-the Brits have been mad since 1776.go figure .
This just sounds ignorant, but that’s DF for you, relying on hazy stereotypes instead of doing actual research. Don’t know about stock contractor for Ft Worth Stockyards Rodeo, but I’ve enjoyed Cody Night Rodeo, and Growney Bros. rodeo stock several years ago at various western rodeos. Stock contractors care for their critters. Plus contestants bring their own for a lot of events.
I went to a rodeo in Texas some years ago. They are a lot of fun.
“Given he has such a lack of respect for the first amendment….” What is the DF referencing here? If It’s The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution it should be capitalized, like any proper statute. However, if they’re referencing the first amendment to another constitution, they should specify which one. Given the context, assume the U.S., specifically, the Free Press clause, which the DF seems to think means they can print as many lies as they want. Unfortunately U.S. Supreme Court has equated libelous speech with other categories of speech that are not protected. And, unfortunately for DF, H&M lawsuits were initiated in U.K., not U.S.