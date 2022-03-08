Prince Harry went to a rodeo in Forth Worth, Texas over the weekend

Don’t you enjoy how Prince Harry seems genuinely curious about so much of American life? He seems to enjoy it, and he’s taken to American life like a duck to water. After thirty-odd years of cog life in the royal machinery, it must be so nice to just fly to Texas for a weekend and check out a rodeo. Which is exactly what Harry did this past weekend – he went to Forth Worth, Texas to take in the Stockyards Championship Rodeo. A secretary for the rodeo posted a photo of Harry on her Instagram (she later deleted it) with the caption: “Where was Prince Harry Saturday night? Oooooh, just hanging out behind the bucking chutes at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo!! Loooove it!! Thank you for the visit!!”

Living his best American life🇺🇸 Prince Harry was in Fort Worth, Texas this weekend and spent Saturday at the historic @cowtowncoliseum for the famous @StockyardsRodeo. The duke was spotted by locals enjoying some good ol’ Southern hospitality and a VIP tour of the venue. pic.twitter.com/Em3xAQNLs4 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 8, 2022

Former bull rider Cory Melton also commented: “We get a lot of rodeo royalty but this is the first prince I’ve seen. Said he was going to enter the bull riding but the airline lost his rigging bag….” By all accounts, he was going solo in Texas? So Meghan was home with the kids. I wonder if Harry came to Fort Worth just for the rodeo? I doubt it. It feels like this was a fun activity he wanted to check out while he was in town for something else. The “something else” could be anything – to see a friend, maybe a work trip with BetterUp, maybe a speech at some convention, who knows. But I doubt he went to Texas solo just to see bull-riding.

Of course the Daily Mail magically spoke to an unnamed source, and the source found it appalling that Harry went to a rodeo: “It’s a quintessentially American event, where animals are made to perform… Given he has such a lack of respect for the first amendment and his wife is such an animal rights activist – it is shocking he thought he could show his face here. The funny thing is most people didn’t recognize him or care.” For the love of God. “It’s shocking he thought he could show his face here” – it’s a rodeo not CPAC. And Meghan is not “such an animal rights activist,” that was just some idiotic sh-t made up by the British press to otherize Meghan. The source sounds very British, very salty and like they have no idea what any of this is about.