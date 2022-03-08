Prince William dropped off Prince Charlotte at a kid’s birthday party at a pizza place

I’m not sure how widespread this conversation is among other royal-watchers, but it’s been bugging me for a while now, the fact that Prince George is constantly being separated from his siblings publicly, and that George is given special attention from the Queen, Prince Charles and others. Like, he’s a kid. This is the time in his life when he should just be a kid and not made to feel like there’s something different about him. It’s also kind of odd because I genuinely think Charlotte is the more outgoing child of the Cambridge clan, and it hurts my feminist heart to see her excluded from sh-t just because she’s a girl and because she was born after George. Anyway, I asked about how widespread the “singling out George” conversation was because, wouldn’t you know, Prince William wants people to know that he took Charlotte to her friend’s birthday party. Curious.

Prince William made a surprise appearance at an Italian restaurant last weekend after he accompanied Princess Charlotte to a pizza party for one of her classmates. The Duke of Cambridge, 39, who also shares sons Prince George, eight, and Prince Louis, three, with the Duchess, 40, arrived at Il Pagliaccio in London alongside his six-year-old daughter last Sunday. Dressed in a relaxed maroon jumper and jeans, the heir to the throne appeared like any other father delivering his daughter to the party, which was hosted by one of her classmates from nearby Thomas’s Battersea School. In footage shared by Italian newspaper La Stampa, the Duke can be walking through the restaurant with Charlotte while carrying a large gift wrapped in pink paper, before returning several hours later to pick her up. According to the Italian newspaper, Prince William and Charlotte arrived in one of the three SUVs that stopped in front of the venue in Fulham. Several bodyguards entered the restaurant first, followed by the Duke and Charlotte, with the six-year-old confidently walking through the restaurant ahead of her father. Restaurant owner Teo Catino extended a warm handshake to William before requesting a selfie from the Duke – which he declined. It’s not the only royal connection the restaurant has, having reportedly been one of Princess Diana’s favourite pizzerias in London.

He didn’t even stay at the party?? He dropped her off and then came back “several hours later to pick her up”? This was a Sunday, did he not feel like hanging out, chaperone-style, at the party? William probably thinks that kind of thing is woman’s work. He’s a big He-Man and he cannot eat pizza at a child’s birthday party. So how did he kill time on a lazy Sunday? I bet it involved some rose bushes. Anyway, I am sort of relieved that at least Charlotte got some brief one-on-one time with her dad, because that’s not the impression the Cambridges give. Also: some people have theorized that this is the beginning of Single Dad William stories? Could be.