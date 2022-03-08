Prince William dropped off Prince Charlotte at a kid’s birthday party at a pizza place

I’m not sure how widespread this conversation is among other royal-watchers, but it’s been bugging me for a while now, the fact that Prince George is constantly being separated from his siblings publicly, and that George is given special attention from the Queen, Prince Charles and others. Like, he’s a kid. This is the time in his life when he should just be a kid and not made to feel like there’s something different about him. It’s also kind of odd because I genuinely think Charlotte is the more outgoing child of the Cambridge clan, and it hurts my feminist heart to see her excluded from sh-t just because she’s a girl and because she was born after George. Anyway, I asked about how widespread the “singling out George” conversation was because, wouldn’t you know, Prince William wants people to know that he took Charlotte to her friend’s birthday party. Curious.
Prince William made a surprise appearance at an Italian restaurant last weekend after he accompanied Princess Charlotte to a pizza party for one of her classmates. The Duke of Cambridge, 39, who also shares sons Prince George, eight, and Prince Louis, three, with the Duchess, 40, arrived at Il Pagliaccio in London alongside his six-year-old daughter last Sunday.
Dressed in a relaxed maroon jumper and jeans, the heir to the throne appeared like any other father delivering his daughter to the party, which was hosted by one of her classmates from nearby Thomas’s Battersea School. In footage shared by Italian newspaper La Stampa, the Duke can be walking through the restaurant with Charlotte while carrying a large gift wrapped in pink paper, before returning several hours later to pick her up.
According to the Italian newspaper, Prince William and Charlotte arrived in one of the three SUVs that stopped in front of the venue in Fulham.
Several bodyguards entered the restaurant first, followed by the Duke and Charlotte, with the six-year-old confidently walking through the restaurant ahead of her father.
Restaurant owner Teo Catino extended a warm handshake to William before requesting a selfie from the Duke – which he declined. It’s not the only royal connection the restaurant has, having reportedly been one of Princess Diana’s favourite pizzerias in London.
[From The Daily Mail]
He didn’t even stay at the party?? He dropped her off and then came back “several hours later to pick her up”? This was a Sunday, did he not feel like hanging out, chaperone-style, at the party? William probably thinks that kind of thing is woman’s work. He’s a big He-Man and he cannot eat pizza at a child’s birthday party. So how did he kill time on a lazy Sunday? I bet it involved some rose bushes. Anyway, I am sort of relieved that at least Charlotte got some brief one-on-one time with her dad, because that’s not the impression the Cambridges give. Also: some people have theorized that this is the beginning of Single Dad William stories? Could be.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the pandemic.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the pandemic.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet members of the public after visiting Abergavenny Market to see first-hand how important local suppliers are to rural communities and to mark St David's Day.
Sandringham, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William The Duke of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George seen in a photo taken in Norfolk earlier this year by the Duchess of Cambridge.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the pandemic in London.
Pictured: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duche
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the pandemic in London.
Pictured: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duche
The Duchess of Cambridge with Princess Charlotte look through a window at the prize giving after the King’s Cup regatta at Cowes on the Isle of Wight.
Princess Charlotte you mean.
For a sec I thought you were a royalist getting all obsessed over the use of a title and then realized you meant the post was using the wrong title.
LOL ! Yes, she’s not a Prince, not that I’m aware of !
Not the Pizza Express in Woking?
My mind went to the same place.
Also, is it normal for parents to stay at birthday parties? I used to have a big birthday party every year and none of my friends’ parents ever stayed. My parents always dropped me off and picked me up at others’ parties.
Millennial parents are more involved than our parents. I know I don’t drop my kids off anywhere without me being there. It’s not just about chaperones, It’s about getting to know the parents and friends of your kids.
Nah, we stay at birthday parties when our kids are toddlers, but around 6-7 is when drop-off parties start. The brave parent who hosts the first drop-off party for a class (which is made clear in the evite) is widely considered a hero!
Cant speak for anyone else but I hate it when the parents want to stay for the party. Please don’t make me have to worry about feeding and entertaining 10 sets of parents as well as the kids please!
If anyone here has watched Motherland, there’s a great part in the series about this ‘is it a drop off? Please be a drop off’
Isn’t the chaperoning a very US thing to do? I have never been asked to stay at any European bday party after dropping off a kid.
When you throw a party for your child, you are in charge for everyone else’s child including wiping their little behinds when they go to the loo. As much as I hated it I shamelessly get to remind my teenager’s friends about that 10-12 yrs later. Shuts them up quickly.
Right?!!
We all thought this, I know we did. What a family!
But yes, single dad PR trial balloon here. Hope princess C had a good time, at any rate
It’s Women’s Month soo they are highlighting their daughter. He is taking her instead of Kate. It’s so woke. (sarcasm intended)
My first thought was ‘is he establishing an alibi?’
He looks like Family Guy’s Quagmire in that header photo. I cannot believe how unattractive Will is. It actually shocks me.
It surprises me that both he and Prince Albert are such unattractive men, when both have so much of their mothers’ faces. I’m sure it has nothing to do with their personalities! /s
Careful Will.
We all know Prince Andrew has a history of being at pizza palaces, where of course being Royal, he never let’s them see him sweat. har, har.
Using your children for good PR seems to be Wills new M.O.
The Daily Mail is clearly having some fun here by saying that William “shares” his kids with kate. That is only language used in a co-parenting situation.
That stuck out to me, too. The DM is definitely trolling!
Also, my parents always just dropped me off at a classmate’s party. I would have been horrified if they stuck around!
That was my biggest takeaway from that write-up, as well. That’s standard divorced talk.
That was definitely noticed on Twitter yesterday. Odd wording when referencing a strong and solid couple, indeed.
Yup, and the games have already begun! Baldimort is trying to raise his PR father-of-the-year tales as he is putting his plan into action. The Daily Fail certainly would have not used that specific verbiage if they were such a happy and solid couple. We are seeing the beginning of the end for the Lambridges coupling of jazz hands!
Would that be a conscious uncoupling of the jazz hands then?
It’s a new era indeed. A year ago, the fail wouldn’t have DARED to troll like this. Looks like the rope is getting tighter around the Cambridges necks.
The royal gossip hounds all know and they desperately want to spill but they can’t.😂😂 I mean “shares children with Kate” might be even more obvious tea than the talk of them doing separate events. That is straight up divorced co-parenting talk. Will is a single dad now. They know it and many around these parts noticed it months ago. I can’t wait until this blows up. They deserve all of their dirty laundry out there after what they did to Meghan.
The only other time it would be appropriate to denote that children are “shared” with a current spouse would be if there are other children NOT shared by that spouse. So is the fail trolling re: the status of the marriage, or are they trolling because there’s another child with another woman out there? Or both?
Hmm….
I can’t read anything into this pizza party dropoff. It looks totally normal for Will to do the boring drop off while Kate hangs with the boys on a Sunday. Also, if you are a mom and are besties with the host you might stay, but for a dad to stick around for a whole bday party? Most dads wouldn’t. But I think the social media reaction to this story is Exhibit A as to why the separate lives thing is not going to be easy to pull off for Kate and Will like it was for the Queen and Phil. We have our suspicions, and we will amplify anything that fits the narrative. If the media is in on it too, the noise will get louder and louder until the truth coming out will be less painful than living under the constant speculation and the “are they or aren’t they?” harassment.
I don’t think it’s random that the UK tabloid would use the term “share” because it has specific co parenting connotations. That’s not how you describe a regular dad dropping off his girl to a birthday party. And they didn’t use that term when they were discussing William dropping the kids off to school and hanging with the yummy mummy’s a few years ago.
Could be that Burger King is more okay with the hints getting out there than Kate is, as she is hanging on tooth and nail to the love story, while Bill has already visibly checked out. He obviously does nothing on his end to make it look like the marriage is good so I don’t know if he will be expending any of that private life injunction energy on the gossip going forward.
Okay so I feel very stupid having to ask this since everyone else seems to automatically know, but why is the use of “sharing” significant? What words would generally be used?
Parents who live together don’t share their kids with the other parent. It’s assumed they work together. Share is a verb used in custody agreements.
It’s awkward wording and the tabloids did this on purpose.
@Lorelei, in a normal family situation I would substitute “has” as a possessive since those are William’s children too or W&K have three children. Using shared gives me separate household vibes which is what the tabloids are insinuating.
Totally!!
I went straight to the ‘look at the single dad here’ optics.
You are surprised he left? By 6 years old, if the child knows to ask to use the washroom when needed and the parents are trustworthy, no need to stay. I know I certainly wasn’t sticking around then to watch a bunch of kids run around screaming by the time my child was 6.
LOL Same.
He would certainly pull focus from the birthday party. Best for him to leave and let the party be about the birthday kid.
I think 6 was right around when we started going to drop off playdates/parties. Before then I or my husband would stay with our kids at something like that. It certainly wouldn’t be weird if he stayed….it’s not like she’s 9/10 years old where basically all social events are drop-offs. I guess it would be strange having a famous prince as just one of the parents chilling at your kid’s bday party, but then they need to stop this “we’re just like you” nonsense if it’s so beneath him to stick around at his daughter’s friend’s party.
When I was little, I remember my mom dropping me off at parties starting around first grade. Parents were *never* expected to stay. Now, with my own child, we’re definitely expected to stay (or it might be “optional,” but when 90% of the other moms tend to stay, the rest of us — always a minority, do not ask me why! — obviously feel pressure to as well).
Maybe it’s because when I was a child, most parties were held at the children’s houses? They were much simpler, just pizza and cake and some games. It was easy to keep an eye on everyone. Now, parties are always held at some outside venue, so maybe people feel like the parents need to stay because it would be a lot for one (or two) parents to handle alone, when kids are running off in all different directions.
The most popular place for parties my kid would go to, pre-pandemic, were those giant trampoline places, where we had to sign waivers that they weren’t responsible if a child got injured, etc. And some of those places are so vast that you really do need to watch your own kid.
I miss the olden days, when everything was simpler and my mom got a two-hour break :/
@Lorelei, my kids are older so now I only do drop off unless it’s one of my mom friends hosting the party, in which case I’ll stay and hang/help out (not even to keep an eye on my kids — they’re doing their own thing! 😆) I hate having to do small talk with people I don’t know that well and unless we hit it off right away, I can’t think of anything worse than having to hang awkwardly for 2 hrs with someone I don’t really know and don’t have much in common with just so our kids can play. It definitely was easier when we were kids!
well she has bodyguards who have to stay with her regardless, so it’s just not the same thing as “leaving” your kid at a birthday party. They are not normal people despite the try hard cosplay.
What I found interesting was that no bodyguards stayed with her, because I would have assumed that, too. But nope. Two bodyguards walk in ahead of William, Charlotte comes in the door behind William then walks ahead, they all go through the kitchen to the party room, then the two bodyguards & William leave. She apparently only gets bodyguards when she’s with a parent. Maybe they’re stationed outside for the duration?
there were definitely bodyguards with her. No way is the 4th in line, the only daughter of the second in line, at a party at a public place without security. Maybe there were some that came in a different door, or maybe they were stationed outside, but no way did the bodyguards just drop her off and leave.
I’m sure the guards checked the place out first. Then Charlotte was free to hang around the pre-secured location while the guards stayed outside.
Same here. We stayed until they were around 4 or 5, but by 6 most parents left. Otherwise, you would be spending every other Saturday afternoon at a kid’s party, right? And people have other kids, and lives. Plus it’s better for the kids to get a chance to socialize without their parents around.
Charlotte is also much closer to 7 than 6 anyway with a birthday coming up.
I’m sure her bodyguards stayed anyway.
Oh TG I’m not the only person whose mind went there. Yeah the RF and pizza will never be the same again. 🤦♀️
ETA: was responding to Raspin
Why are you surprised he left? My parents rarely, if ever, stayed for other kids birthday parties when I was a kid. My mom would walk me in, say hi, let the mom know I was there and then pick me up a few hours later. Same when I had a party. Unless the moms/dads were super close to my parents, they didn’t stay over. They would drop my friend off and then pick them up later.
It may be regional, but here its pretty common for parents to stick around when the kids are really young (think daycare age instead of school-age.) Even now when my 7 year goes to parties the parents still say on the invite “feel free to drop off or stay” bc some parents still aren’t sure if dropping off is okay.
I don’t remember my parents ever staying for parties but I asked my mom about it a few months back and she said they stayed (the parties were basically big cookouts, all my best friends in childhood had summer bdays lol) until about 5 or 6, so again basically kindergarten.
So William leaving Charlotte makes sense to me bc of her age and I’m sure things are different in the UK, but if she were a year or two younger him staying would also make sense to me.
Most parents drop their children off at parties and then return for them. William is not doing anything different or unusual here.
William dropped off Charlotte and I bet a protection officer or two. The fact that it is newsworthy that this royal child actually went to a pizza party with commoners and her father took her in a SUV, is astounding. These people are not special.
You’re right, I’m positive the RPO stuck around with Charlotte at the party. No way they’d just leave her there all alone.
But, actually, that’s kind of the point. It isn’t newsworthy. So why is it News?
There is no way that this is the first birthday party any of the children have gone to so why this story and now? As others have said, smacks of single dad PR roll out.
I think they wrote this article to troll W and K by saying that he “shares” the kids with K and by referencing the CCTV footage the Italian tabloid has but not actually using it so they are abiding by the invisible contract but still getting some digs in there.
I seem to be getting a little off track here. What is the cctv footage of?
L84Tea: the footage that is running on the Italian newspaper’s website is security footage from the interior of the restaurant–it shows most of the restaurant from behind the cook station/serving station. Bodyguards & William come in first, Charlotte scoots in behind William, then the owner shows them through to the party room, then William & bodyguards come back out the same way. William declines taking a selfie with the owner.
The Italian tabloid got CCTV footage from inside the restaurant and have it on their site. The UK tabloid simply reported on it to avoid the inevitable lawyer threats from KP.
Does anybody have a link to this? I am googling and not coming up with anything.
@L84Tea
Not sure if this will go through, but here it is:
https://www.lastampa.it/esteri/2022/03/02/video/uk_papa_william_accompagna_la_figlia_a_una_festa_di_compleanno_rare_immagini_della_vita_privata_dei_reali-2866298/?ref=LSHVDundefined-I0-PM22-S4-F&rpl=1&awc=9417_1646657571_40f556ec4328b66fb15d71a19120746a
I don’t think he took her to any party, this is another of the DM’s fiction. As PR thirsty as William and Kate are at this point you think he won’t take photos or arrange paps to capture the moment if he truly went? This is a carefully placed fiction piece, like the one about Kate drinking beer with fellow parents of George’s school. Did not happen
Iirc there are pictures floating around Twitter- looked like stills from cctv footage.
@Em there is actually video from the restaurant’s CCTV’s cameras. The Italian media was the one to publish the story and they published the video as well. So not everything about them is a conspiracy, you know.
Ha, there’s another Lorelei here! (I’m usually hanging out in the royal posts on here every day, lol.) And yes, I totally agree with you, there is zero reason to look for some sort of conspiracy here. A child went to a party and there’s some footage of it, the end. What would even be the point of staging a birthday party drop-off?
I’m more annoyed that William refused to take a picture with the owner. He’s there for a party being hosted by the parents of one of Charlotte’s friends, and I’m sure it made them feel awkward, like he was put in an uncomfortable position at *their* party. It’s not necessarily rational, but I know that’s how I would feel. And the fact that this restaurant was a Diana favorite is even more of a reason for him to say yes to this one. Idk if restaurants in the UK hang up photographs of celebrities who’ve visited like many in the US do (?), but even if they do and Bill thinks this is too tacky and below him or whatever, all he’d have to do is say “it was his mum’s favorite” and he’d get fawning coverage.
These people are just. so. pompous. and they need to getTF over themselves. Bill would be wise to remember that it’s peasants like Tom who FUND HIS ENTIRE LIFESTYLE and at least pretend to act slightly grateful.
IMO, Harry would have been gracious enough to just take a picture with the man, ffs. Yet Bill spends his life wondering why everyone likes his brother better. It’s because Harry is just genuinely kinder to people.
Good point @Lorelei. Maybe the pizza owner felt snubbed by the Burger King’s selfie refusal too and that’s why the security camera footage made its way to the papers. William is always running from the peasants; Harry would probably stay and have a slice and a photo.
it’s so weird to me that duplicate names are allowed. there is another SomeChick too, who recently posted about being in either Ukraine or Poland, with info on resources for refugees. I didn’t want to interrupt that thread and say hey… but yeah, it was a bit of a surprise.
a more topical comment… who cares what William did in the meantime, as long as it was with a consenting adult!
6 or 7 is the age when we stopped staying at birthday parties (Charlotte turns 7 in May, I bet this was a 7th birthday party for a friend) for our kids. Basically kindergarten/first grade. So that part isn’t strange to me.
what is with all these birthday parties at pizza places? Okay okay I know its only two, lol, the one for Beatrice’s friend 15 years ago or whatever and this one, but my kids have never been to a party at a pizza place. Do they make their own pizza and then just hang out for a while?
Anyway we have been talking about this a lot and I know that I brought it up yesterday…..William as the single dad could be a PR win if played correctly* and I do think that we are starting to see the beginnings of that.
*I know its gross to speculate on how his parenting could be a PR win but that’s how this family works.
It is unusual to hear of William doing some parenting type thing on his own. If this was a story about kate it likely wouldn’t be a story because she has been seen with them way more.
Maybe it’s just a coincidence. But if we hear about a solo event with Louis then we are going to have to reassess.
Yeah, I don’t understand why it’s weird that he left.
As for having birthday parties at pizza places, I think it’s likely a way to have a cheap birthday party with no clean up. Little kid parties at home can lead to big messes to clean up afterwards. I know some people who have had their kid’s parties at McDonalds and just brought their own cake. All the kids ate lunch and then played on the playground. Super cheap and easy. It may be a similar thing.
McDonald’s or CFA or wherever makes sense to me because there’s a playset usually – so the kids eat and then go play for 45 minutes and then cake and then they’re out (at least that’s typical for the ones like that here.) it’s the whole “lets go to Pizza Hut and that’s the party” that’s throwing me off, lol, but maybe there was a clown there or an arts and crafts set up or something. (I’m also assuming its better than Pizza Hut hahaha but no clue.)
For once I think this is a normal thing and there’s no particular reason behind him not staying at the party. Not every parents stay for things like that.
100% agree. Dropping off your 6 year old is totally normal!
I think it depends upon the child and circumstances, of course, but she probably was happier he left. At that age, they are enjoying being with their friends and don’t need parents waiting around at the party. Plus, she likely had a bodyguard staying there with her.
She definitely has an RPO with her at all times. At least if she is off any of their properties.
There was mention of the restaurant owner wanting a selfie with William but he declined. So I can see why he wouldn’t want to stay either.
I’m actually surprised they’re not out today. Last year and the year before was keenness overload on IWD. Hmmm
There is apparently footage from the restaurant that shows WM walking in with Charlotte. Haven’t seen it but it should eventually surface.
I love that Charlotte has a fierce spirit. I wish that she could keep it, but the royal family doesn’t encourage that sort of personality, at least in its women.
Actually Charlotte will probably keep her fierce spirit, just like Anne has, and Charlotte will be the next Princess Royal too.
They just don’t like spirit in non-blood relatives. Or anyone who marries outside the White German norm.
Let’s hope not the same as Anne who used her position to act just as entitled as all of her siblings. Her scandals were just easier to cover with a few people losing their careers.
I saw royalists use this story to justify that Harry doesn’t need security, neglecting to mention that William never leaves the house without his security team and I’m now reading that 3 SUVs used to drop off Charlotte. The Cambridge stans are really a delusional bunch. They’re also pleading with fans not post the photos of the party to protect William and Charlotte’s privacy. But these were the same people who saw nothing wrong with the DM publishing Meghan’s letter and were angry that she won her case twice. As for the piece itself, some people have pointed out, there is the weird phrasing of “William also shares two sons with Kate” which they believe actually means that William and Kate are separated. I don’t know, I think they live separate lives but still live together in different wings of Apartment 1A.
There was an RPO with Charlotte at the party so I don’t know what kind of argument they were trying to make with Harry not needing security. And if there were 3 SUVs to drop her off that is more sign of security. I assume that came from the Italian tabloid because the British ones don’t report the parade of SUVs that are used to do the daily school run when William or Kate decide to do it. They aren’t regular folks just popping in a car for a ride to school. It is much more elaborate than that.
@AmyBee, that bugs me SO much, when holier-than-thou fans on Twitter beg people not to post non-official photos of the royals to “protect their privacy.” 🙄
IDK if this is an unpopular opinion or not, but I find it to be so sanctimonious. Even worse is when someone *does* choose to post them and is then scolded or chastised about what they shared on their own page (!) by the self-proclaimed superfans who polices such things on Twitter or wherever. (And yes I also dislike it when Sussex fans do it; it goes both ways.)
ETA: obviously I’m not talking about photos like the topless ones of Kate taken via a long lens when she thought she was in a private setting. That’s a totally different thing and those should for sure not be spread around. I’m only referring to pics of the royals doing mundane things, like shopping or eating out at a restaurant or whatnot.
RPOs have been known to ask people to delete their photos when the Cambridges are in public spaces and many don’t realize that they don’t have to comply.
It’s one thing to go after the kids in a private setting but part of the price of living a luxurious lifestyle at taxpayer expense is that your photo may be snapped in public.
It’s the phrase that William shares the kids with the the duchess that is the most interesting.
That wasn’t t subtle either.
DM is outing the custody arrangement. Weekdays with Mummy and weekends with Daddy. When KM moves to Windsor, the kids will move to a school close by so that they can keep up with this pretense.
Yeah, just like all the other dads……. dropping his daughter off with three SUVs in tow.
He “shares” the children with the Duchess. That sounds like a term for mommy and daddy don’t live together anymore.
Charlotte should be the future queen.
More than the story I am fascinated by the comments of the readers. No one’s parents would stay at a party full of 6yr olds? Lol growing up the parent’s would stay, help out the host parent’s when needed but mostly hang out with each other and socialize. I’m enjoying reading about everyone’s different childhoods.
I would stay to help out and keep an eye on the kids and talk to the parents I was friends with. For me that would have been normal too. Will probably doesn’t ever do any actual childcare and thinks he did his part and can take off now and do whatever tf he does do with his time.
By 1st grade? No, my parents didn’t stay for the most part. They might if it was my BFF’s party or something (since my mom was BFFs with her mom but that was it.) Especially if its a place where you pay per guest, having parents there can increase the cost (if you want to be able to offer them pizza or cake or something, which we did when the kids were younger.)
When my kids were in daycare we always stayed, but now in elementary school we rarely stay, usually only if the party is a bit of a hike from our house.
Wow just yesterday I read a comment here that the single dad William PR would be PR gold if he did engagements with glamorous Princess Charlotte. To be honest I’d rather look at Charlotte than her parents – in official settings of course, not papped ones.
To be honest, Single Dad Will makes William a bit more interesting in my book. I’m curious to see how often he will be seen on outings with the kids. And despite what the royal press says, Charlotte, not George, is the most popular of the Cambridge kids. She actually gets the most engagement out of all three, but she isn’t seen as much because she’s not the heir.
When they are teens, Charlotte will become the most popular royal. Because royalty is all about superficial things, people will care more about what a girl wears than a boy — her clothes, hairstyle, jewelry, and other superficial things.
I hope William does not try to interfere in his children’s lives expressing disapproval in people they date. I especially worry about Charlotte.
Maybe it’s the fact that I live in a human trafficking capital in the US, but if it was a public event, no ma’am, I would not be dropping off my youngling at a busy restaurant or play area where it only takes a second for a kid to disappear.
But, considering Charlotte is an actual princess, maybe her security stayed while Dad left.
I am 100% sure her security stayed.
He wants to show he has time for the spares too when he becomes divorced Bill. So involved with the children.
I think this trial balloon PR will go well for Wills. Let’s face it, anything is an improvement. He will be spotted alone with the kids, doing normal “Mr. Mom” stuff that divorced dads do. It will make him appear (for him anyway) humble and relatable. Imagine a Christmas photo of him making cookies with the kids. He will be seen making small talk with the other parents on the sidelines of a kids game and taking them skiing.
Without KKKate around, his face can unclench and a real human may just appear. Why would a Cambridge divorce would bring scandal upon the BRF? There is nothing scandalous about divorce anymore.
Kate doing more solo events make sense and could have been presented differently. With less working Royals (stepping back, retiring (Queen’s cousins) in order to cover more events Kate and William will do more separate events. That would have been logical.
I immediately thought it was his weekend with her. No doubt in my mind W&K are very much separated, with the kids visiting William wherever he’s laying his head these days. He dropped Charlotte off and went gardening. Came back and picked her up. Get press for doing the mundane dad things most men do, and viola…thus begins William, FFK and single dad stories.
I think that they would continue to separate Charlotte until they decided she can be beneficial to George. It’s been widely reported that Diana are sure Harry and William were treated equally as much as she possibly could because she knew the institution and those within it would lavish William with praise and favor. No doubt the institution probably blame Harry’s leaving in part on him not knowing his place because of Diana’s early influence. I think William’s bitterness toward Harry is going to lead him to make sure that George is always viewed as separate and apart. My concern is for Charlotte will they allow her to have any agency at all. And who knows what’s in store for Louis. I’m afraid he might be used as the family scapegoat. As for William and Kate. Whether they are actually separated or not not I do think he has to be bitter about all the Kate the kingmaker stories that absolutely infantilize. So I do think he want to carve out more solo work and personal engagements PR to prop up him up.
I think William had some resentment towards Diana because she did not treat him more Special. Then he got to be treated more “special” than Harry by the Queen and the Queen Mother. I don’t think it’s good for George to be trotted out alone with nobody his own age with him. Just standing between his parents with his mother playing to the cameras.
Why did he decline the selfie from the owner?
It has been said that the RF is seriously discouraged from doing selfies with people. I suspect they feel it is not dignified enough or that it diminishes their brand of “specialness.” However, doing such things also presents a huge security threat, as well. Having unchecked people so close to the subject has real risks. Something as simple as a pen or pencil can cause serious damage, or death, if wielded with enough force.
He declined the selfie and the owner than released the video from inside the restaurant. Haven’t seen anything about that angle!
No one is obligated to take a selfie, even the useless royals.
Begging for those kinds of things in non-official settings like is both pathetic and rude. It’s one thing when the celebrity is “working”, but if they’re doing real-life things, leave them alone.
I don’t believe this. Are we sure the footage (if it really exists) is real?
I can totally see this as a slow rollout of William as a single dad, or at the least, a testing of the waters in terms of public reception. But I’ve also always thought that Charlotte is William’s favorite, so this tracks on that (not that parents should have favorites, yada yada).
I think too much is being made of this. Wm did the drop off and left. No big deal. If Kate had done the drop off, hostess Mom might have felt obligated to ask her to stay. Charlotte is at an age where that would be embarrassing.
As others have mentioned, the most bizarre thing in the article is the word “share.” I would never say that my husband and I “share” two children. We HAVE two children. William and Kate are not a blended family. They don’t have stepchildren. So why the word “share”? I totally agree this is about single dad William and paving the way for a separation.
There is no benefit to him directly for dropping Charlotte off, unless we factor in other information. If he wants to be cool, caring divorced dad on the weekend doing things with the kids (all of them, not just the heir), this is a good start. It’s relatable because divorced dads don’t just do stuff with the first child, but with all of them. That’s where Charlotte comes in. He’s a relatable divorced dad IF he does things with/for ALL the kids, not just his heir (commoners don’t have heirs, but children). He’ll try to look like most dads by taking all three out (maybe when Louis gets a little older so they don’t have overlapping tantrums).
OMG, the “overlapping tantrums” just had to be directed at Will. Too funny!
Wait! Prince WILLIAM wore a maroon jumper?
That’s British for a sweater.
I think @HARLEYB was referring to him wearing a color that isn’t blue.
I don’t like the prairie dress on Charlotte. What little girl dresses like that?
Kate probably wanted her to wear it, Kate likes the Little House dresses.
It also irks me that dads get to do so little to be heaped with praise to the skies.
Why are tabs talking about this as if Wills was actually doing work? This is what parents do.
I am confused about this whole “Diana’s favourite restaurant” thing. Diana liked San Lorenzo and Da Mario. This is a good, ordinary neighbourhood Italian place in Fulham, which was deeply un-trendy in the 80s and 90s and had not yet been overrun by posh people. I also wouldn’t worry about Charlotte – the party room is downstairs, there’s no way in or out except the staircase that is just out of shot. If her security stayed upstairs/outside, that would be fine.
Maybe William noticed some criticism about only George going to the Rugby match so he has to have PR about his taking Charlotte someplace. I can see that happening. ONly there was no picture.
It seems like some of you want the Cambridge marriage to fail.