Hot on the heels of the one-year anniversary of the launch of a “bullying investigation,” we can celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah interview. The actual Oprah anniversary was yesterday, which just goes to show you (once again) how desperate the royals were to throw everything they had at Meghan specifically ahead of the interview last year. The bullying investigation was launched just days before the interview aired, and Jason Knauf really was doing the most and “the most” was pitiful. In honor of the one-year Oprah interview anniversary, Camilla Tominey did an extremely stupid piece in the Telegraph about what’s happened with Harry and Meghan in the one year since the interview. Tominey’s thesis was plainly that Harry and Meghan have done nothing and they’ve barely been seen (because no one likes them and they’re terrible!), except for the times they have been seen (because they’re famewhores!). Tominey tries to get the Sussexes coming and going, obviously, but I thought this was a curious section:
Harry and Meghan have also dined at Caruso’s, a fine dining Italian restaurant that is part of Montecito’s luxury Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel where flip-flops are considered ‘too informal.’ But, according to one source, they have not ventured into Los Angeles much, despite their A-list status.
“The Sussexes are rarely seen in LA and certainly not in the Hollywood party scene,” says the source. “They have ducked offers from all major ceremonies including Golden Globes. BAFTA LA has not had any dealings with the Sussexes either.”
BAFTA LA would be well placed to connect Harry and Meghan to companies and stars doing major business in Hollywood – although one stumbling block may be that Prince William is the organisation’s president.
According to another insider: “Harry and Meghan only move when they need to. The pair like to use their home as an office and base camp even though they have business offices in downtown LA, which is 100 minutes away by car.”
No one in LA-related circles appears aware of the ‘arrangements for their business deals’. However a Sunshine Sachs insider noted that there is ‘concern’ that Prince Andrew’s out of court settlement with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre could ‘interfere with media promotion’ around the launch of his upcoming memoir and charity endeavours. There are also fears Harry may face media questions about ‘uncle Andrew’ when he promotes his autobiography, which is being published by Penguin Random House in late 2022.
I’m old enough to remember the gleeful commentary from royal commentators that Harry and Meghan would go Full Celebrity and that they would get pap’d constantly and they would be regulars at Hollywood events all the time. Instead, they’ve built their personal and professional base in Montecito, they’re raising their children in peace, they move undercover, they aren’t telling the royals what they’re doing, they surround themselves with discreet people who are not selling them out, and whenever they do pop up for a public event, they receive wall-to-wall coverage in America and the UK. Sounds like… exactly the kind of life Meghan and Harry wanted.
All Harry and Megs wanted to do was to serve, enjoy each other their extended family and their babies. Welp. Three out of four ain’t bad.
They really don’t get how far Montecito is from L.A.
But it’s only 100 minutes! On one of the busiest freeways in the state. There’s NO way they are getting from Montecito to downtown LA in 100 minutes.
100%. I see them calling a Montecito “the LA area” often and it cracks me up. That’s like saying Birmingham is in the Manchester area.
As a Ventura county resident, I laughed out loud when I read the “100 minutes from LA bit.” These tabloids are CLUELESS.
Whenever I see those comments I always counter by giving them a reference they can wrap their heads around by telling them Montecito, CA is as far from Los Angeles as Birmingham, England is from London. They certainly describe Birmingham as being ‘in the London area.’
They are probably assuming they would helicopter around everywhere like the Cambridges.
Yeah, that “which is 100 minutes away by car,” stuck out to me too.
I don’t think the British tabloids grasp just how big California is, lol. It’s about 1.75 times larger than Great Britain.
Texas would blow their minds, then.
Harry and Meghan were never thirsty for attention like the others and only announce moves they want to announce. They just want to make their money and do their work in peace, it’s the British tabloids and the other members of the royal family going overdrive and having a one sided competition. The Sussexes do not care, this visit to Texas by Harry would have gone unnoticed if that photo wasn’t posted, I’m sure they’ve made other moves financially and established much more connections than we will ever know, at the end they are setting up a future for their children. Also Camilla tominey and her lies. There is no sunshine Sachs insider.
Plus that law firm is in Britain and handles issues on the isle not the states. So some mystery insider is a load of 💩
Lol thats the first thing I said when i saw Sunshine sachs “ain’t no insider speaking to you Camilla”.
And you are right. Meghan and harry never wanted the spotlight, they are simply more interesting to look at so they got it anyway. But that is not their fault.
It really is this simple, isn’t it? Harry and Meghan just wanted to work, and Willnot and Cannot couldn’t handle it. Instead of actually working themselves, they decided to malign every single thing they did. And some people on Salty Isle actually fell for it, and refuse to let it go.
The “source” is definitely one of the British paps stalking them by hiding in bushes and on the back of pickup trucks like Harry mentioned
100%. Meghan and Harry want to be successful, make money, are ambitious in their business (production) goals, and want to control their image (after character assassination). I like that they’ve been more free in talking about that (ex. Meghan at the Dealbook Summit talking about ambitious women). They have passion for the causes they support, and Harry has been clear he sees his role as networking, connecting people with power and influence to change-makers, organizations, and social awareness campaigns. It’s great that they’re doing their thing, and the truth is there for anyone to see, regardless of the hypocritical narrative spun by the tabloids.
They aren’t shy, crunchy community activists or social workers, as some of their critics (or, more rarely, twitter fans) seem to suggest they portray themselves as (and don’t live up to, according to the Fail). It’s nonsense.
Sunshine Sachs had originally said that they were working on Travalyst and not anything to do with H&M’s personal PR. I have no reason to think that changed.
Sunshine Sacks is the pr agency of record for the Sussexes. They contact print & digital media outlets on a weekly basis to ensure the Sussexes stay in the news.
Prince Wm has a degree in geography, right?
Not sure but after the KM Faberge egg comment with her “Art History” degree I’m not sure I would put much faith in the degrees they hold.. just my opinion 🤷🏻♀️
+1
I’m sure BAFTA LA is lovely but I don’t think the sussexes need their connections. How inane.
These reporters think as soon as Harry and Meghan left England they became commoners, even Wallis and Edward were hosted by the US President and other celebrities. The UK might treat Harry and Meghan like trash but the rest of the world wouldn’t. They also wrongly thought the Sussexes would be interested in the party scene like Wallis and Edward meanwhile what I suspect is the Sussexes are building inter generational connections which would be useful for their children, they also want to be more professional less celebrity so I won’t be suprised if in the years to come they get board positions in powerful companies or Meghan gets an ambassadorial appointment.
I’d rather wait to see what finally happens with Netflix & Spotify deals. So far they’ve only produce one 39 minute podcast.
Exactly, they’ve got Netflix, Oprah and Tyler Perry and lord knows who else, Camilla Tominey. This woman has noodles for brains.
They’re neighbours with Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, Adele. They lived with Tyler Perry! Not to mention all the celebrities they met at NAACP awards. Also the celebrities when Prince Harry was launched Vax Live. Not to forget, BEYONCÉ!
They didn’t live “with” Tyler Perry did they? I thought it was just one of his mansions they used.
BAFTA LA would be leaking information to the British press. Thank God, Harry and Meghan has nothing to do with them.
I would also be staying far away from “BAFTA LA.” They’re the exactly the same people as aristo LA with few exceptions.
I tell ya, that really made me laugh!! Just utter bollocks these people write!
“They are rarely seen in LA”. Obviously this dingbat doesn’t understand that no one wants to drive an hour and a half each way in traffic just on a whim. The BM are so disappointed their narrative for the Sussexes just isn’t panning out. And the Sussexes are parents with young kids, not twenty somethings with time to hang out all night.
But that’s why they want the Sussexes to connect with BAFTA La. The RR and bottom feeder media need those leaks. How else can they make money?
They have two unvaccinated children. My grandkids are also under 5 and we all still are very careful about traveling and socializing. Only eat outside and haven’t been on a plane since November 2019. Younger son used to live in downtown LA-it’s a 2 1/2 hour drive from SB at most times of the days.
I can only imagine how much BAFTA LA would want Meghan as their ‘patron’ instead of William, who barely does anything.
I read this piece and I got the impression that Tominey was very disappointed that Harry and Meghan didn’t turn out to be the famewhores she expected them to be and that she was upset they’re living the life that they said they wanted to live when they left the Royal Family. I noticed she didn’t include her story about Harry and Meghan’s lawn. When she was called out for that fake story, she swore up and down that it was true. Given that it wasn’t included in this story means that it was false as people were telling her. Of course, she neglected to mention all the charity work that Archewell has done since the Oprah interview but really this story confirmed that the British press have absolutely no idea what the Sussexes are up to and getting away from the Royal Family was the best decision they have made.
And she wrote the Meghan made Kate cry story. I’m sure she wasn’t happy when Meghan contradicted this on the Oprah interview. Particularly when Meghan said she received flowers and a note of apology from Kate (receipts proving she was telling the truth!). Tominey has been proven to be bad at her job and now she has an axe to grind.
And Camel Toe didn’t mention their NAACP award — that’s a HUGE deal yet she conveniently forgot it to include it in her steaming pile of BS. Is she an insider in LA-related business circles? Does she even know that Meghan and Harry deal with Sunshine Sachs in NY City, not LA? What’s this nonsense about BAFTA LA? Harry and Meghan have never had anything to do with the BAFTAs…that’s William’s roundhouse (when he deigns to show up). And why on earth would she drag Prince Pedo into the conversation? Is she trying to infer that Harry somehow knew about and covered up for his uncle’s monstrous behaviour? What a stupid sack of farts this woman is.
I very much doubt that Tominey, or any RR, know the ins and outs of Hollywood, nor have any contacts in LA. The rota is completely out of their element when it comes to H&M. They are used to palace sources feeding them what to write and when, and they’ve never really been in a position of having to cover royals on the outside without any sources likethey have to for the Sussexes. It’s a partial reason why they resort to looking through tax filings and lawn boards to find details about H&M, and when that fails, just making shit up. They have no clue and that angers them. Harry and Meg being famewhores would mean that they don’t have to go digging for news about them or compete with US news for sources and stories. It’s really highlighted just how much the rota are spoon-fed by the palace.
It’s a matter of “need to know” – the BM doesn’t need to know, so they don’t.
Why on earth would H&M need BAFTA LA to connect them with stars and companies doing business in downtown LA? Their connections and networking are through the roof already from what we can tell.
This just sounds like Tominey is mad she can’t write about what big partiers and socialites they are, lol.
@becks1 speaking of BAFTA LA, wasn’t Kate desperate to have a Hollywood red carpet moment when they had their North America tour?
Yes, she was. I can’t remember the specifics now- if she wanted to go to LA so they had the BAFTA event to give them a reason to go to LA, or if she wanted to meet celebrities so they scheduled the LA stop or what, but the story at the time was that the LA stop was all about accommodating Kate.
I’m still salty about that trip. They had a huge backyard party thrown for them by someone in Hancock Park, and there were circling helicopters for HOURS. I had a toddler sleeping, and he kept waking up.
Upon reflection, this might be the impetus of why I can’t stand them. My son is 12 now, and I can still work myself into a lather about baby/toddler sleep nightmares.
For the record, “famewhores” Harry and Meghan have zero circling helicopter nuisances to their name.
What do you bet Kate wanted or still wants her own version of Diana at the Reagan party? The one where Diana danced with John Travolta and Tom Selleck.
Yes, as Tominey is certainly angry that their lives are not supporting her lies that Harry and Meghan are fame whores. But leave it to this bitter ol’ hag to envision that Harry will be inundated with questions regarding Pedrew once he launches his book tour. Again, she can’t help herself in dictating how their lives will play out according to her expertise in all matters regarding Harry and Meghan. Tominey the Terrible will be certainly surprised when this latest declaration that Harry will be asked about Pedrew will not play out as well. Harry will be inundated with questions as to how much he enjoys living in the US, and matters regarding his life with Meghan is beautiful and stunning Montecito!!!
And let’s face it, Harry is not going to waste his memoir on discussing his family OR why he and Megan left The Firm. Harry will write about his life experiences up to this point in his life and what he plans for his future with Meghan and possibly what he hopes for his adorable and beautiful family.
Truthiness, ugh. Does anyone want to see Kate dance? Ye gods…
It’s like nobody can decide what they want / why they “hate” them so much:
Do you want to see them?
Do you hate them appearing in the press?
Do you want them staying out of the spotlight?
Do you want them club-hopping?
Do you want them staying home and raising 2 toddlers?
Are they still indebted to the public to do service?
Or are they ex-communicated and no longer serving royals free to do what they want?
Make up your mind already.
So true, it insane how the BM whipsaws back and forth on the Sussexes. One minute they are like Penny Junor who claims the “Sussexes will appear at the opening of a door” and the next minute they are counting how many days since Meghan has made a public appearance. The fact that they have no say-so in the the Sussexes lives anymore is killing them.
But @teehee, they have already decided what they want: to abuse the Sussexes no matter what. The details are irrelevant. All that matters is that every mention of them is laden with negativity so that they will eventually be seen as so toxic that they will have no way of supporting themselves or have anyone in their corner. Seen in that light, CT and her fellow depIorabIes are not actually contradicting themselves, just doing their one job.
Well, yeah. They’re not working royals. They have very little children. AND THERE’S A PANDEMIC. Maybe they realize that it would be a really bad look for Meghan to pop down to LA to be photographed having lunch with one of her friends in a restaurant.
If the tabloids wanted her and Harry to be out and about more in the US so they actually had things to write about them, maybe they should have let the royals know they’d appreciate it if Harry and Meghan kept a patronage or two.
Poor Cameltoe!!! 😂😂😂
First, she was reduced to calling the Montecito Waterboard so she could write some asinine articles about their gardens and now she realises that the narratives the BM wrote for the Sussexes are crumbling at their feet…
God is good!!
They expected them to go full Hollywood and now that didn’t happened they trying to spin it as negative or as a failure.
Exactly
As soon as I saw Caruso’s name, I looked up the menu, just like Cameltoe. That is where she got the dress code about the flip flops from.
And it’s not all that serious. They are just asking that you are covered and wear shoes.
It’s one of the restaurants at the Miramar Rosewood and I’m sure that dress code has to do with it being right on the beach and letting people know not to show up in their bathing suits. It overlooks the beach where Kourtney Kardashian got her rose strewn proposal (I can’t remember her fiancé’s name and can’t be bothered to Google it).
Who remembers this time last year, just before the Oprah interview aired when Tominey wrote the exact same thing about how the Lazybridhes are “often out of touch for ages”. These despots have nothing. They are so desperate they’re just recycling old material at this point. The really sad thing tho are the idiots who believe this drivel
Also, they don’t go out primarily to quench Tominey’s desperation waterfall. If they did all the rats in the rota barrel would be screeching whist pulling their hair about how “tHeY saID tHeY wanTed PrIvAcYyYyYy!!!”
Tominey’s a U.K “reporter”. Surely she should be more focused on the almost -always vacant future-future Keen King and Kween
Streets are flooding with desperation here in the U.K
I used to work in the film industry. The LA party scene was great in my early 20s, but as a married mom with a thriving non-Hollywood career and a young child, the very thought of those days makes me want a nap. Lol
My fave part was how she inserted Sunshine Sachs, picking up cues from online trolls and haters. Lol.
***Please let the American press ask Prince Harry about his uncle, the pedophile. PLEASE!!!!***
“The pair like to use their home as an office and base camp even though they have business offices in downtown LA, which is 100 minutes away by car.”
This is laughable. Given traffic, its more like 3 hours. It’s a cumbersome jaunt to go to Santa Barbara to DTLA. You clearly did a google maps at 2 AM.
Imagine criticizing someone for not leaving their very young children to drive 100+ minutes to hang out, party, and be seen during a pandemic.
I would never never leave my Montecito estate. Especially not to squeeze into spanx and stilettos to be around a coke- fueled party scene.
I know right? H&M’s house looks like heaven on Earth, complete with a pool to swim in and view of the ocean and mountains. You would have to drag me out of there!
Peaceful under a tree! Who would leave that behind for druggy bar-hopping?
Reading between the lines: They’ve hit up every source they can think of in LA (which is, not surprisingly, very few) and can’t find boo on the Sussex’s. They probably staked out the typical game whore “see and be seen” locations, like Chateau Marmont or those exclusive members only night clubs in Hollywood, begged TMZ and every paparazzi agency in LA for scoops. And still got zilch.
Their problem is, not only do the not know the LA geography, they made assumptions on what kind of life the Sussex’s wanted and are only looking in those areas.
And they also assume a celebrity can’t step foot outside without getting papped. Which is also untrue. I lived in LA for 14 years and saw endless celebrities out and about doing basic shit like grocery shopping, getting their nails done, eating at basic places like California Pizza Kitchen, going to the movies and not a pap in sight and rarely bothered.
Yep. It’s really not that hard for celebrities to be low key in LA if they really want to and nobody really bothers them either. After a while, it gets really boring spotting X celebrity at Whole Foods and don’t even get me started on the farmer’s markets. Chock full of celebrities. I also think people just assume that H&M are just stuck in the house all day like they don’t go anywhere and when they are spotted unexpectedly, people are surprised. I can assure you, they are doing more than playing with the chickens in Archie’s Chik Inn. I bet even the kiddos get out quite a bit.
Exactly. Everyone who lives here knows where the paps hang out. If you are a celebrity who needs to advance a narrative, you know where to go. Harry and Meghan are not interested.
And no, Andrew’s settlement with Virginia is not in any way shape or form going to interfere with Harry promoting his memoir. No one in the real world is associating Harry with Andrew.
The BM is mad because they failed to destroy the Sussexes and it’s mad the legitimate US press don’t run their hit pieces. Scammy’s lawsuit didn’t get a mention, except in the pink press. The RRs are seen as jokes, but they only have themselves to blame.
This article seems so poorly sourced and shows how little they know. Meghan’s worked in H’wood for over a decade and has her own contacts in the industry, but they need BAFTA LA? Seriously!? Also, they mention the Golden Globes, as if no one is aware of all the problems and corruption surrounding that award and the fact they had no formal ceremony this year. The Sussexes are on their own timeline, they are not public figures and are under no obligation to be seen. They are busy. Also, young kids take up so much time and that is their primary focus. People like bitter Tominey wanted the Sussexes to go away and have this hostile disdain towards the couple, but constantly speculate on what they’re doing and why they’re not seen.
Maybe it’s just me, but I can’t see Harry getting all worked up about questions regarding Andrew. 🤷
Just for this, I would sooo love it if Meghan acts in a film, with a handsome guy 🤩 just a cameo would do. Imagine the outrage in Salt island 😁
“Meghan Markle,who lives with her husband Prince Harry in California in their $14 million mansion, ACTED in a film for two minutes!!! This is the last straw for the old Queen who’s already sick and frail. This left Prince William incandescent with rage. Sliding Kate and glamorous Camila would nevaah!”
You forgot to mention the bathrooms!!
I’m waiting for her brief but awesome cameo in a Tyler perry movie. Just saying, Meghan is a loyal friend and it could happen.
Um…weren’t they insisting she continue acting because there was no RF money for her? 🙄🙄🤪🤪
I think the Sussexes are public figures, but they are also entitled to a private life, like all people. They need a high public profile to do the work that they do, but that doesn’t mean the public should be allowed into every moment of their lives. Meghan explained the concept of privacy very well in her interview with Oprah. POTUS is not allowed much privacy, but his/her family is accorded some privacy. They resume their right to a private life after being in office.
I think the RR and BM have been caught out because they genuinely believed all the negative spin about H&M that was generated by KP and the other royal houses. William and Kate never took the time to get to know Meghan, so everyone in their orbit got lazy and decided to jump to conclusions and make stuff up. So, “Meghan is a working actress,” became “Meghan is a fame-hungry self-promoter who is running back to Hollywood to cash in on the RF fame.” And, “Harry is moving to California,” became “Harry has become a surfer-boy hippie who only cares about whining about the family.” But now that they’ve been gone for two years, anybody can see that those broad strokes aren’t even remotely true. So….now what? The short-term answer is that the BM (and W/K) now pretend that H&M have not been seen at these glamorous Hollywood parties because they’re unpopular or whatever. But as we go forward, they will always be wrong about H&M (and Archie and Lili when the time comes). I suppose, on a long-term basis, the BM’s big plan is just to eventually pivot toward more coverage of the Cambridge kids, but that’s still 10 years away. H&M left and took all the sizzle with them, and now the BM is stuck writing stories about how wonderfully drab and ugly CPB is and how she’s perfect for the role of QC. I love it.
100% It’s pretty perfect, Shakespeare would love it.
“No one in LA-related circles appears aware of the ‘arrangements for their business deals’ translates to “I’ve tried, but nobody will tell me anything about the Sussexes business deals, we’re reduced to combing through the Delaware business’s registry for goodness sakes!”
You love to see it👏
Wow how weird that a couple with two kids under the age of 3 that chose to live almost two hours away from LA isn’t scene on the Hollywood party scene! That’s nuts! These people are so dumb and after covering both Harry and Meghan for years seem to not understand them at all. It should’ve been clear to anyone with a brain when the Sussexes bought a house in quiet isyllic Montecito that they were not going to be out and about in Hollywood especially since they haven’t really been spotted out at clubs at all since getting married.
I’m sure they probably have dinner parties and stuff with close friends but its been obvious for a while that they are home bodies with very young children at home.
I love how Montecito manages to be 100 minutes from LA (maybe at 3am) while remaining only 70 miles away from the Dad from Hell in Mexico. It must be a GPS miracle.
LA traffic or not, I rarely travel 100 min from my home and certainly wouldn’t on a work basis. I know some people do, but with 2 young kids every hour you can save in the day matters.
Harry and Meghan have two small children under the age of 5-there is no vaccine at this time to give them-scientists are working on it-I heard it might be ready sometime in April or early May-You either going to be a parent with your children’s best interest at heart or you are not-the Sussexes want to do the best for their children and not cause any unnecessary harm to their health-the intellgience of tabloid salty isle is deafening.
Here’s an extra data point for Cameltoe and the RR, California’s GDP is greater than England’s and England has 26 million more people. Shows you how just one state beats out Salty Island as opposed to the total 50 states. No wonder Burger King and his side of Fries want to align themselves with the US -Harry beat him to the punch!