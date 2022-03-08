Hot on the heels of the one-year anniversary of the launch of a “bullying investigation,” we can celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah interview. The actual Oprah anniversary was yesterday, which just goes to show you (once again) how desperate the royals were to throw everything they had at Meghan specifically ahead of the interview last year. The bullying investigation was launched just days before the interview aired, and Jason Knauf really was doing the most and “the most” was pitiful. In honor of the one-year Oprah interview anniversary, Camilla Tominey did an extremely stupid piece in the Telegraph about what’s happened with Harry and Meghan in the one year since the interview. Tominey’s thesis was plainly that Harry and Meghan have done nothing and they’ve barely been seen (because no one likes them and they’re terrible!), except for the times they have been seen (because they’re famewhores!). Tominey tries to get the Sussexes coming and going, obviously, but I thought this was a curious section:

Harry and Meghan have also dined at Caruso’s, a fine dining Italian restaurant that is part of Montecito’s luxury Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel where flip-flops are considered ‘too informal.’ But, according to one source, they have not ventured into Los Angeles much, despite their A-list status. “The Sussexes are rarely seen in LA and certainly not in the Hollywood party scene,” says the source. “They have ducked offers from all major ceremonies including Golden Globes. BAFTA LA has not had any dealings with the Sussexes either.” BAFTA LA would be well placed to connect Harry and Meghan to companies and stars doing major business in Hollywood – although one stumbling block may be that Prince William is the organisation’s president. According to another insider: “Harry and Meghan only move when they need to. The pair like to use their home as an office and base camp even though they have business offices in downtown LA, which is 100 minutes away by car.” No one in LA-related circles appears aware of the ‘arrangements for their business deals’. However a Sunshine Sachs insider noted that there is ‘concern’ that Prince Andrew’s out of court settlement with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre could ‘interfere with media promotion’ around the launch of his upcoming memoir and charity endeavours. There are also fears Harry may face media questions about ‘uncle Andrew’ when he promotes his autobiography, which is being published by Penguin Random House in late 2022.

[From The Telegraph]

I’m old enough to remember the gleeful commentary from royal commentators that Harry and Meghan would go Full Celebrity and that they would get pap’d constantly and they would be regulars at Hollywood events all the time. Instead, they’ve built their personal and professional base in Montecito, they’re raising their children in peace, they move undercover, they aren’t telling the royals what they’re doing, they surround themselves with discreet people who are not selling them out, and whenever they do pop up for a public event, they receive wall-to-wall coverage in America and the UK. Sounds like… exactly the kind of life Meghan and Harry wanted.