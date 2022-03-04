Will we find out the ‘results’ of the palace’s bullying investigation this year?

This week was the one-year anniversary of Kensington Palace launching a desperate character assassination on the Duchess of Sussex, just days before the Sussexes’ Oprah interview aired. As we now know, Jason Knauf enjoyed leaking sh-t to the media about Meghan, and wouldn’t you know, the Times of London got leaked emails from Knauf to Simon Case, in which Knauf described – with remarkably little detail – his concerns about Meghan “bullying” staffers at Kensington Palace. The bullying claims involved “Meghan undermined a white woman’s confidence” and “someone cried when Meghan looked at her.” Buckingham Palace joined in the clownery, announcing a big, splashy in-house investigation into Meghan’s alleged bullying. Following the Oprah interview, BP had to change it up though – they hired an outside law firm to do the bullying inquiry.

After BP threw the investigation over to an outside law firm, nothing much has happened. Meghan and her lawyer clearly want to know what exactly Meghan is being accused of, and as of yet, no one at the palace is cooperating (because it was a desperate, ham-fisted, eleventh-hour smear). Every few months, the Daily Mail has published some cryptic “aides fear that the bullying investigation is going nowhere” story. Now Newsweek wonders if the palace is going to release the “results” of the investigation in the middle of the Queen’s Jubbly.

In the aftermath, Buckingham Palace announced its HR department would “look into” the accusations on March 3, 2021, with findings expected to be published in the Sovereign Grant report, an annual document which covers royal finances. The palace said it would not rush the probe and it was not ready at the time of last year’s report, meaning it could be contained in this year’s. The timing, however, may be awkward as it ordinarily comes towards the end of June, the same month Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations will take place over four days. A military parade, a pageant and star studded concert at the palace will be just a few of the events celebrating her 70 years on the throne from June 2 to June 5.

[From Newsweek]

Yeah, for the record, I believed the reporting that Buckingham Palace’s HR department didn’t want this and that’s why outside lawyers were brought in. BP didn’t want this on their plate in any way, especially post-Oprah interview. I think the Queen’s courtiers possibly felt like they’d been played by Jason Knauf and the Cambridges’ hair-brained scheme to assassinate Meghan’s character. I also believe – and I have nothing to back this up other than a hunch – that the lawyers didn’t find anything that rose to the level of workplace harassment or bullying, and that’s why the “report” keeps getting kicked down the road. Even if there are aides telling their stories of woe, and willing to do so on the record, they must have huge credibility issues.

One year on, the ‘long grass’ at Buckingham Palace is proving helpful https://t.co/aphL4EFqH7 — Peter Hunt (@_PeterHunt) March 3, 2022