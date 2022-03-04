Queen Elizabeth ‘made a generous donation privately’ to a charity for Ukrainians

Jeez, it’s only been about fifteen days since Prince Andrew settled with Virginia Giuffre for an undisclosed sum. The settlement was split between Virginia personally and her anti-trafficking charity, and the settlement was reportedly in the neighborhood of £12 million. There are still lingering questions about where the money came from. Or should I say, how much of the £12 million came from the Duchy of Lancaster, which is the Queen’s little piggy bank. Suffice to say, paying off her favorite son’s rape victims set the Queen back. I was thinking of this when Buckingham Palace ran around telling everyone that the Queen personally donated to a charity supporting the Ukrainian people:

Queen Elizabeth II is lending her support to the people of Ukraine. A Buckingham Palace source confirmed to ET that the queen has made a generous donation privately to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian appeal. The donation is unusual for the queen, the source shared, who usually stays neutral when it comes to politics. “This is unusual for the royal family as they typically stay out of politics and don’t provide monetary support,” the palace’s source told ET.

[From ET]

In this week’s podcast, CB and I talked about the timeline of the Russian invasion and when various royals spoke out. I tend to believe that Prince Charles would have always spoken out and done something to support Ukrainians, honestly. William and Kate likely would have stayed silent if Harry and Meghan had not spoken out on the first day of the invasion. But it does feel pretty unprecedented that the Queen is personally donating, and that her courtiers are briefing media outlets that it was “a generous donation.” Again, I have to wonder… did she give the Ukrainians as much as she gave Andrew to settle with Virginia?

Anyway, good for Liz for donating. I can’t wait for Joe Biden’s Sanction Squad to repo the f–k out of every oligarch’s mansion, yacht, private plane and Lambo and auction all of that sh-t off to help Ukrainians.