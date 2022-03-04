Queen Elizabeth ‘made a generous donation privately’ to a charity for Ukrainians

Jeez, it’s only been about fifteen days since Prince Andrew settled with Virginia Giuffre for an undisclosed sum. The settlement was split between Virginia personally and her anti-trafficking charity, and the settlement was reportedly in the neighborhood of £12 million. There are still lingering questions about where the money came from. Or should I say, how much of the £12 million came from the Duchy of Lancaster, which is the Queen’s little piggy bank. Suffice to say, paying off her favorite son’s rape victims set the Queen back. I was thinking of this when Buckingham Palace ran around telling everyone that the Queen personally donated to a charity supporting the Ukrainian people:
Queen Elizabeth II is lending her support to the people of Ukraine. A Buckingham Palace source confirmed to ET that the queen has made a generous donation privately to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian appeal.
The donation is unusual for the queen, the source shared, who usually stays neutral when it comes to politics.
“This is unusual for the royal family as they typically stay out of politics and don’t provide monetary support,” the palace’s source told ET.
In this week’s podcast, CB and I talked about the timeline of the Russian invasion and when various royals spoke out. I tend to believe that Prince Charles would have always spoken out and done something to support Ukrainians, honestly. William and Kate likely would have stayed silent if Harry and Meghan had not spoken out on the first day of the invasion. But it does feel pretty unprecedented that the Queen is personally donating, and that her courtiers are briefing media outlets that it was “a generous donation.” Again, I have to wonder… did she give the Ukrainians as much as she gave Andrew to settle with Virginia?
Anyway, good for Liz for donating. I can’t wait for Joe Biden’s Sanction Squad to repo the f–k out of every oligarch’s mansion, yacht, private plane and Lambo and auction all of that sh-t off to help Ukrainians.
Not going to lie, my first thought on reading this headline is how many underage Ukrainian girls has Andrew “not met”? 70 years of work and that is going to be her legacy.
Good on the donation but isn’t this risky? This is a head of state directly interfering with an armed conflict. I know its technically a charity but still she shows a clear side here.
Their so called principles and codes are blowing up in their faces. No one believes the ‘never complain,never explain’ BS anymore and now the politics business. Ha! I think Betty has just said F*** It.
i’m sure she can afford to do both things since we don’t truly know what she is worth my guess is Billions . beside she cannot take it with her when she goes might as well put it to good use. it is an ironic twist though after colonising many countries she is now helping another to stop being colonised
Last conservative guess was half a billion in PERSONAL wealth (jewels, RE, artwork, horses). To her, 12M is what she’d find in the well worn settee, or perhaps between the strings of her golden piano.
I would *really* like to see an Honors’ List with all the Russian names that have OBE, CBE, MBE, Dame, Sirs etc after their names. Considering Pedo, Tampon, and TQ’s favorite cousin, Prince Michael were all caught selling titles/favors/govt info for cash/”donations”.
My thoughts exactly – “Hmmmmm…was it more or less than 12 million plus the donation to the Foundation Virginia runs?”
If it’s less, this is the definition of “token”.
Also, I’m just mad at the world today. I work at a Child Advocacy Center and Sexual Assault agency AND I had to explain to my little boy today that yes, a lot of people are dying today (he asked) and it’s because of a maniac who wants to be the biggest bully on the playground and can never have enough. Ugh. I’m just…sad.
It’s an incredibly sad and horrendous atrocity that is being carried out by Putin which is reasonable to be mad at the world today! How can we NOT be mad??
We have Putin using his massive military to bomb homes, multi family homes and the terrible loss of the Ukrainian people. The news reports are heartbreaking to watch as they tried to save the life of a six year old girl who was going to the store with her family when she was struck. It’s heartbreaking and such an inhumane action, all at the insistence of ONE man.
A man that has no compassion for human life except HIS human life.
This is one of a few times that I wish harm on another human being. But only with Putin I wish for the harm to come rapidly and swiftly.
nutella toast, I don’t believe the 12 million amount reported by the British tabloids. My understanding is that the amount of the settlement is to remain confidential. I don’t know how that’s handled in the UK, but if this is actually a true figure Virginia has every reason to say that the agreement has been broken. I have a feeling that the 12 million is low. I understood that he’s paying into her charity and paying her personally. We’ll know what he pays into the charity from future required reporting by the charity. No one will know how much he paid her. The fact that the brf put this figure out and it has been repeated so much that everyone believes it, makes me believe it’s much higher.
I think we can assume the amount the RF stated is a lie. They are liars.
Excellent viewpoint!! The BRF has always been silent with regards to their wealth, well criminal in hiding it I might add. But for their to be a report straight from the “royal source” at BP.
That’s such an oxymoron to report it as a “royal source”, as we ALL know translates to the BRF!!!
I’m just finding it odd that all of a sudden the royals are over here donating their own money. I thought it was unregal to personally give back and how does this work with all of the charities that they “shine a light on?” I guess they can do more than just show up for a photo op. It kind of exposes the grift a little bit.
And most of all: if they can donate their own money to causes they deem important, what do they need taxpayer money for?
Yeah, at first glance its nice that they are donating, but then the next thought I have is “so they can donate when they want to…..” So they dont have to just show up for photo ops. Like you said, it exposes the grift.
In addition to the ability to personally donate, why have the entire BRF never donated before, well in the last 70 years of her Monarchy?
Is this a PR move to create good-will after Pedrew settled for raping of teenagers? Now that we see you ARE willing to donate, don’t put your handbag down so fast Betty!!! There hundreds of thousands of NHS workers that would appreciate a raise!! You have certainly have NOT been declined an increase in taxpayer funding!!!
Its great that Elizabeth has dipped into her own pocket & hopefully the funds will be really helpful to those in need. I hate to be cynical but most of what they do is PR. So this is possibly jumping on popular support for Ukraine after a lot of public distaste for paying off Virginia Guiffre. Or another way for the firm to keep up with the Sussexes after their donations to causes like evacuation in Afghanistan & support after earthquake in Haiti etc.
Because why now? Where was the donation to places where she’s still head of state eg St Vincent’s after that volcano eruption last year? And it’s a slippery slope because why does Russia’s act aggression against Ukraine deserve more support then what’s happening in eg Yemen? Interesting times for the firm
All solidly valid questions and points made. Curious, indeed.
All valid points but I think there is another personal angle in this which is that Betty lived though World War II, she saw and was shaped by a land war in Europe. The royals famously were one of the few royal families that stayed in their country throughout the conflict and seeing the threat of that again could actually generate empathy from here about this conflict.
As to where the empathy is for her actual subjects/Commonwealth states who are not white…well that is a different subject.
@ ABritGuest, so sorry to have posted something very similar before having read your comment.
As for St. Vincent, it’s a beautiful country with people that are more loving, joyful and beautiful in every experience!!! We married in St. Vincent and I have so much love for them!!!!
Exactly A BritGuest, Ukrainians need all the support they can get, but how interesting that she’s head of state for so many countries in the Commonwealth (and got wealthy off the suffering and sacrifice of these communities of color) yet she’s donating to Ukraine? The Wind Rush scandal is still happening, has she stepped in? Nonsense.
Because what is happening in the Ukraine is happening to white Europeans.
Novara media did a segment on how the media fails to hide their racism on Ukraine and this are some quotes they discussed in the segment “ It’s not a developing third world nation, it’s Europe”. “Unlike Iraq or Afghanistan .. It’s a relative civilized, relatively European”. “European people with blue eyes, blond hair being killed”.
Daniel Hannan of The Telegraph said “They seem so like us. That is what makes it shocking. Ukraine is a European country. Its people watch Netflix and have Instagram accounts…”
If members of the royal family want to give privately that’s fine but they should not publicize it. The Commonwealth is watching and will note the lack of monetary support they received from the royal family in times of emergency.
Wow, those quotes are awful, but illuminating.
Yeah, those quotes are revolting.
Was it to a real charity, or to the Daily Mail’s fund for refugees like Camilla’s, which was the most obvious quid pro quo I’ve seen in modern times.
This. That was gross. I’m getting an “influencer” vibe from them – “we haven’t donated to charities in the past because we gave them our patronage”. Yep, that’s keeping the lights one.
Maybe, just maybe, a 95 year old women, who lived through the Blitz, wanted to do what she could to help. The thought of a 3rd world war when you lived through the last may be terrifying and this may be one of the few ways she can help.
Obviously one can argue and can’t excuse why hasn’t she helped with other conflicts in the past and they have always had their “can’t comment on political issues” but perhaps this has triggered her in some way.
It’s to distract from Andrew and any possible financial Russian connections they have.
Nice for the Ukrainians but if I were in the UK or a formerly colonized country I’d be wondering why she couldn’t manage to give to rectify situations her family helped bring about. Interesting how they are now giving to things and letting it be known. And how they don’t get the “it’s only charity if you do it on the quiet” like H&M get.
Thanks to Meghan and Harry for leading the way on this, and showing you can make a donation to worthy causes. Before they came along you almost never heard of Petty Betty dipping into the piggy bank for donations. Once again, the Sussexes lead and the others follow.
All this does is point out to me all the many times that she could’ve made a donation to help Black people in her ‘Commonwealth’ when they’ve been struggling, fighting for their lives, and at war.
I hope this comes up during the Cambridge Caribbean tour–wouldn’t it be great to see Cain and Unable squirm in response to those questions?
Exceptional thought!!! Wonder how quickly the jazz hands of two will try to squirm their way out of THAT question!!
Will we see a very well doctored video of Cain and Unable responding with the Macarana video!!
I can see it now, spinning as Unable loses her poor hair extensions flying across the room all the while hitting small children while knocking out their new teeth 👨🦲👨🦲👨🦲👨🦲!!!!
As Cain tries desperately to carry out the dance, increasing the jazz hands movements to the music, as we see him solidify his two dance steps moves 🕺 🕺!!!!!! Each year gifted with a repeat of their “successful” POC tour, brought back to the moment as we ALL celebrate his coronation!!!
And CarolE, bless her heart, will immediately create a NEW and up-to-date version of the Macarana for PP!!! Oh the let the crappy pieces move forward and on!!!!
What is interesting to me is that they haven’t even helped commonwealth countries get vaccine equity during Covid. What is the supposed benefit of being in the commonwealth?
The UK is the highest vaccine donor to Nigeria. I don’t know about other commonwealth countries.
According to what I just read a lot of what was sent to Nigeria was near the expiration date and not sent until late in 2021.
Absolutely, 100% this.
Too right. Did the lack of allowing African students and other Africans in Ukraine to get to safety warm her heart and open her pocketbook?
It’s good that she donated and it’s not the first time the Queen has donated to causes. I just think that the Queen should donating to various causes/charities on an annual basis and it should be documented in the Soverieign Grant Report.
I just hope the money is actually going where it’s needed. We watch international news from India and it is heart-breaking to see how the Indian and African students are being treated in Ukraine. They aren’t being let on trains, they are being told they must pay money to be let on trains…there are videos of some being beaten…starving…waiting for days to be let on a train having no food or water. They are claiming racism. It’s horrible. We should be helping everyone get out of Ukraine, regardless of citizenship or skin color.
Funny what they choose to do and who they choose to ignore. Glad they are at least doing something, to bad they were not more concerned with the subject in the monarchy having heat and food.
How much did she donate to Yemen or Syria or Afghanistan or Palestine? And it took her over a week to decide to donate “privately”? Miss me with this nonsense.
Yes, how private is that donation now when it’s been reported? Please.
Right?!
A donation but still no statement. Not even one expressing sympathy for the suffering of the Ukrainian people. Everyday there is a story exposing the depths of the UK ties to Putin and Russian money. I think the statements by the Cambridge’s and Chuck and this donation are attempt to give the appearance of support while the UK continues to maintain it ties to Russia. Today, there is an article that says that the UK has not implemented sanctions on Russian banks that Johnson said would be enacted.
During her reign, multiple hurricanes have hit the Caribbean with island populations killed ,homes and infrastructure flattened; Africa suffering years of drought and famine. These are supposedly ‘her commonwealth ’ people.
Where was her generous donation then, but hey they’re not blonde haired and blue eyed.
That’s all I can think of. Those heart wrenching Feed the Children ads in the 80s and 90s spring to mind, many from Commonwealth countries. I could sponsor a child for the cost of a cup of coffee, which at that time was something around $ .50. This was pre-Starbucks, Millennials.
It’s shameful that when she does make a donation to something, it’s clear it’s only because her son is in deep shit.
I’m so tired of things like this (and COVID vaccines, BLM, etc.) being considered “political.” It is not.
Liar, liar, pants on fire. Notoriously cheap woman. She can say what she wants. I want to see receipts and to make sure that the channels through channels actually delivered the money to Ukraine.
It’s not very private when it gets announced. I think it’s great that she donated, but like….remember all the other wars her family started. Colonialism…how about reparations!
Was this independently verified by the charity itself? How do we know the palace isn’t lying?
I don’t believe for one minute … the royal family donated… I feel that because Harry and Meghan spoke of support for Ukraine and they received The President’s Award for humanitarian work…. Of course the Royal Family can not allow them to out do them.