Duchess Meghan included in Care.org’s International Women’s Day campaign

International Women’s Day is March 8th and March is Women’s History Month. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex already announced their new Archewell grants in honor of Women’s History Month. I suspect that we’ll probably see them out and doing something for International Women’s Day as well. Before that happens, Meghan was included in Care.org’s new campaign for International Women’s Day. The voices, quotes and images in this video include: the Duchess of Sussex, Venus Williams, Laura Dern (my nemesis, but I’ll let it pass), Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, Dolores Huerte, Sophia Bush, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Amanda Gorman, Gloria Steinam and Sojourner Truth among others:

This is a beautiful ad. How cool is it that Kamala Harris was included? And Meghan! Little girls want to be cool like Duchess Meg.

You can see Care.org’s page here. Their main page is a fundraising appeal for Ukrainian refugees. One million Ukrainians have been displaced in one week, that’s the fastest displacement of one million people in history. Most of the Ukrainian refugees are women and children.