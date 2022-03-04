Duchess Meghan included in Care.org’s International Women’s Day campaign

International Women’s Day is March 8th and March is Women’s History Month. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex already announced their new Archewell grants in honor of Women’s History Month. I suspect that we’ll probably see them out and doing something for International Women’s Day as well. Before that happens, Meghan was included in Care.org’s new campaign for International Women’s Day. The voices, quotes and images in this video include: the Duchess of Sussex, Venus Williams, Laura Dern (my nemesis, but I’ll let it pass), Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, Dolores Huerte, Sophia Bush, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Amanda Gorman, Gloria Steinam and Sojourner Truth among others:
This is a beautiful ad. How cool is it that Kamala Harris was included? And Meghan! Little girls want to be cool like Duchess Meg.
You can see Care.org’s page here. Their main page is a fundraising appeal for Ukrainian refugees. One million Ukrainians have been displaced in one week, that’s the fastest displacement of one million people in history. Most of the Ukrainian refugees are women and children.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
One of the Eurovision song contestants included Meghan in her song, something about her hair, the judge asked why not Unable, and she said Meghan was prettier.
When we think Duchess Meghan is just eating bonbons in their 1000 rooms/bathrooms mansion, she goes and proves us wrong again. My woman lets her finishing projects speak.
Congratulation to Care.org for releasing an amazing video celebrating women.
@Jan, the song is really good. It was my walking song this morning.
🎶 Sisters are doin’ it for themselves….🎶
Madam Duchess is takin’ the wheel and driving her own life and passions!
So glad to see Meghan out, living her life, and enjoying the hell out of it! What better revenge than living HER best life!
Ooh look. Photos of royals interacting naturally and warmly with children who look engaged and happy. Who knew?
This.
The first thing I noticed.
Meghan just exuded warmth with those babies.
And notices how she is sitting down with then in the 1st photo?
So it can be done.
It’s also very telling how Meghan, AND Harry, position themselves at eye level when shutting with children as well. They become a body language of equality to children, IMO, as I am no expert.
All of the women Care chose for this campaign, were chose brilliantly!! So many glass ceiling breakers that we have had for decades!!!! Steinem, Truth, Rodham-Clinton, RGB, and so many others!!!! Plus those before them that are not recognized! I am loving this Care.org campaign and the link to encourage donations for Ukrainian refugees. The number that have fled is astounding!!!
This has always been who Meghan is. She works so hard for those in need and she does it because she loves people and not because she gets to wear coat dresses and cosplay her late mother-in-law.
Yup!! Meghan was campaigning to change social norm when she wrote a letter regarding them showing only a mother doing dishes, at around 8! Meghan became a voice for those that needed to be amplified, heard and seen!!! I am so happy for Harry and Meghan!!! What an exciting YEAR for them and it’s only March!!!!
Yes, our Duke and Duchess are making changes in the world still, no matter if they live on vast royal properties OR are a self supporting happily married couple with two gorgeous children in a fabulous home. Sitting on a bench under the tree discussing their next endeavor to conquer next!!!!!
Guess who’s not included in this tribute? FFQC Keen. They know a bucket of fluff when they see it.
Not just fluff, but the antithesis of what International Women’s Day is all about. A woman who’s expected not to outshine her husband, to have children on command, to spend her life taking the back seat, to never have a voice of her own – that’s not to be celebrated.
Dolores Huerta. Respect.
I bet this tangible fluff is bellybutton “fluff”, so it’s not actually worthy of anything except the trashcan!!!
This b*tch is gaining the kind of gravitas and respect that Chuck, Cami, Willie, and Cathi can only dream of. Go Team Sussex!
Though all wrapped together still couldn’t reach Meghan, I would love to add as well!!!
You just know there’s going to be a plethora of keenness overload from all the SeniOr ROyals on IWD next week. Watch this space
Yes and we will all be in utter disgrace the lengths that history will be rewritten and the gaslighting will cause an explosion due to the sh!t they will ALL invoke or create!!!
Go on Duchess.
First time I’ve seen the this entire video, it is beautiful 💐🕊👏🏼
I teared up watching it. It’s very well-done.
Yikes! I see just below that Becks1 already said what I said! Great minds, etc., etc.
+1 💐👏🏼
that made me tear up. That was really really well-done. Of course I loved seeing meghan included but the whole thing was really powerful.
I was managing to keep it to tearing up, until the little girl dressed as RBG, and the ugly cry hit.
Yes!!!! The death of RGB truly was a tremendous loss. I have a mug of one of her quotes regarding SCOTUS, “When There Are Nine”!!!! As well as Truth and Gorman. Such inner strength and unstoppable women who created and made history during a vast number of decades!!! Separate but powerful at both.
Beautifully done, perfect execution and evoking emotions from tears, happiness and sorrow.
Such respect for Care.org!!!
@Christine
Same. Seeing her dressed as RBG gave me all the feels! Who knows? We may be looking at a future justice!!!
Me too, Becks1, just beautiful and powerful to watch.
I like that it was from a speech BEFORE the RF.
Great catch!!! I didn’t put those two together!!!
Out of darkness comes some light. I loved the video because with all the despair in the news ,hope has a seat at the table, too. All women should be recognized not just mothers on Mother’s Day.
Oooooh please spill about Laura Dern
So happy to see the two African children can understand the local language spoken by the two African children. It is either Nyanga or Chi chewa from Zambia my country or a similar language in Malawi. We are neighbours so our languages are kind of similar but their is deeper, meaning it is harder to speak or understand. Therefore, those kids are probably Zambians (the ones that spoke about wanting to be a pilot and the next kid).
Happy to see Meghan represented in the ad. The whole ad is beautiful.
That’s an amazing video,every girl should see it.
It’s a good video and it’s nice that Meghan is included. This shows how much she’s respected by the people that really matter.
Love love love.
One of the biggest myths is that women can’t lead or work together well. My mom believed that and I’m proud I never did b/c I never saw it. As an adult with more than 20 years on an all-woman team working for women execs, I know that notion is complete bs. It’s ads like this that help shift attitudes and, today especially, I am so proud of my work team and the amazing things they accomplish. I am here for it!!!
That video was beautiful and so impactful. The tears came down.
Thank you Kaiser for including ‘my nemesis’ after Laura Dern’s name. The memory of reading that & laughing while watching the video helped the tears not become a complete storm fall.