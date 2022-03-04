Melinda Gates: Jeffrey Epstein ‘was abhorrent, he was evil personified’

Even though I covered these stories last year, I forgot how messy it was between Bill and Melinda Gates last year. Mel didn’t throw the kitchen sink at Bill after she filed for divorce, but she did leak just enough to let people know that Gates cheated on her and that she was always repulsed by Bill’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Incidentally, Melinda hired a private investigator back in 2019, and that’s apparently when she first learned of some/much of this stuff. In any case, Bill’s relationship with Epstein was front and center of Mel and Bill’s three-month divorce negotiation. And Bill even apologized for it on CNN in the middle of it! Melinda spoke about Bill’s affairs and the Epstein thing in her new CBS interview:
Melinda French Gates said ex-husband Bill Gates’ relationship with Jeffrey Epstein played a role in their divorce. French Gates made clear to Gayle King in a wide-ranging interview on “CBS Mornings” Thursday that it was “not one thing but many things” that forced her to pull the plug on her 27-year marriage.
“I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, no. I made that clear to him,” French Gates shared with King before adding that she met the late perv “exactly one time” because she “wanted to see who this man was. I regretted it the second I walked in the door. He was abhorrent. He was evil personified. My heart breaks for these women.”
French Gates also addressed the Microsoft co-founder’s alleged affair with an employee, saying she had believed they had gotten past it prior to their divorce. “I certainly believe in forgiveness, so I thought we had worked through some of that,” she explained. “It wasn’t one moment or one specific thing that happened. There just came a point in time where there was enough there where I realized it just wasn’t healthy, and I couldn’t trust what we had.”
When asked whether her ex-husband had multiple affairs in the marriage, French Gates simply responded, “Those are questions Bill needs to answer.”
Gates and French Gates announced their split last May and finalized their divorce in August. The philanthropist said she “never thought” she’d end up getting divorced, but ultimately too many issues plagued the union.
“Unfortunately, I felt like I needed to take a different path,” she said. “We knew that when the divorce was going to be a surprise people, and I felt bad about that… I don’t question myself now. Not at all. I gave every single piece of myself to this marriage. I was committed to this marriage from the day we got engaged and until the day I got out of it.”
French Gates said she and her ex-husband remain “friendly” but certainly aren’t “friends.”
“There’s still healing that needs to happen,” she explained. “I certainly wish him well. I don’t wish him harm. I think we have a productive working relationship, and I think that will continue.”
As for French Gates’ personal life, she said she’s started to date. “I’m dipping that toe in the water a little bit,” she said, smiling. “It’s interesting at this point.”
Interesting that she cops to meeting Epstein one time because she “wanted to see who this man was.” Like, he was already a convicted pedophile who struck a sweetheart deal with the federal prosecutor. He was already a known human trafficker, rapist and child abuser. His victims were already telling their stories. And Melinda was like “well, I need to judge for myself!” But notice she makes it sound like Bill had a lot of “meetings” with Epstein? His story was that he and Epstein just had dinner a few times. Basically, neither Bill nor Melinda are very good judges of character.
As for Melinda starting to date again… Pete Davidson’s ears perked up.
Screencaps courtesy of CBS, additional photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.
I hope she finds her own version of a high school science teacher who loves her for her and makes a great partner in philanthropy.
I like that.
Maybe she needed to see for herself what Epstein was like cause her husband was gas lighting her to feel that she was wrong? Just a thought cause this shit happens all the time. Where women know what’s up and get called crazy for making an assessment and then are forced to back down by their husbands who have a vested interest in the offending party. Then they are subsequently repulsed when they meet and confirm that they were indeed correct in the first place.
I can buy that as a rationale.
I also wonder if she’s getting the info out there so she can do it on her own terms rather than someone else doing an ‘ah-HA’ about it at some point.
At the end of the day people watch documentaries about serial killers. Humans have innate curiosity, even about repulsive things.
💯
It removes the other party’s right to end the conversation with, “What gives you the right to say that? You won’t even meet him!”
If Epstein was already convicted at that time, what did she need to “see”?
Maybe I missed a timeline but what if she met him before he was caught up in charges? He did this stuff for decades without being bothered (which, in and of itself is horrifying).
Yeah, I’m not going to knock her for this. As others have said, there are a variety of reasons someone might do this that are valid and not ‘hey, maybe he’s just misunderstood’ or the like.
I am with you. I am divorced, and I can imagine all of this happening, in the course of a marital breakdown. I didn’t trust my ex to responsibly fill up the car with gas towards the end of our marriage, much less recognize a child predator. I would have demanded to meet him too.
Was she also in agreement that their kids should be left with little inheritance!? Now since they have parted ways i hope she gives them more.
“Little inheritance” is a relative term with these folks. I’m not shedding any tears for them.
They already started life on third base. By the time their parents die if they can’t support themselves an inheritance will just be a waste. Donate the money and spread the wealth.
The kids will be beyond okay no matter if they get 1 cent or 10 billion. They have access to connections to make it without lifting a finger and will be set up with cushy jobs because of who they are. Also they brought their oldest a horse farm and apparently an apartment in NYC. So yeah, they’ll be getting enough while their parents are alive that they won’t need an inheritance.
I’m sure they will at least inherit any stock their parents have which will be worth enough to support them in style.
She appears to have unraveled some of the Giving Pledge donations to ensure her children have millions (a lot of those) which I find sad TBH. Sure give enough to your heirs but they don’t need hundreds of millions and frankly didn’t earn it.
I have a very shallow comment : I’ve known of Melinda since the beginning and she has changed so much physically. I won’t say how coz I’ll be tortured but really! I’m assuming it’s cosmetic?. I’m older than her but my pics just became fatter, I guess. She really looks different and way more angular and the jawline. And is she doing Kathie Cambridge hair pieces? They really try to soften Melinda with her hair which to me looks worse. I already admire her for her mind and achievements.
Re B and M. He cheated forever as locals always confirmed. I do think she did the youngest leaving school thing that many parents do. Her oldest always talks about mom way more than dad. I think she was a really great parent.
And she gets to talk if she wants. I find comparing her to Mackenzie is ridiculous. It’s absurd. Melinda has been a public figure from day 1. Mackenzie was barely known.
Her hairstyle is doing her no favors.
Never! It’s so strange. I just don’t get the change.. Someone said yesterday she looked like Caitlin and ugh I know horrible to pick on a woman’s looks. I’m wondering what her advice is though. If you look masculine a ringlet hair style won’t help
Yes that was me it was removed.. I didn’t mean it as an insult it was just a shocking resemblance.. guess I’m used to seeing Caitlyn on more gossip sites than Melinda who I wouldn’t recognize by name ever. Sorry if it was offensive.
Why pick at her physical appearance like this?
Right? Give me character and integrity over pretty any day.
Cele-bitchy. I’m being a bitch about her objectively poor choice for a hairstyle because this is a safe space to do so.
She is doing personal damage control so she can continue the life she built with charities and business endeavors. She worked hard at it and doesn’t want the fleas that her dog of an ex husband cultivated.
Guilt by association.. not sure what to believe when Epstein is involved with these people but I tend to distrust any and all who are speaking out now it’s a little to much of a cya scenario.
I know it’s a personal decision, but I wish she would have dropped the name Gates completely and moved forward as Melinda French.
That could be part of the plan, but for now she’s known publicly as ‘Melinda Gates’. Now she’s putting herself forward as ‘Melinda French Gates’ instead of ‘Melinda Gates’. We may see her drop ‘Gates’ once people start recognizing the ‘Melinda French’ name or when/if they split their Foundation. It could separate and go forward under two names, one with Gates controlled by BillG and a ‘French’ one controlled by her.
I strongly suspect it’s a transitional thing – she’s still at The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, but has been starting a lot of philanthropic efforts independent of The Foundation. My guess: she will let him have The Foundation, formally start her own, and drop the Gates at that time.
@Kaiser lmao “As for Melinda starting to date again… Pete Davidson’s ears perked up.” I kind of took her meeting Bill’s friend, because she wanted to trust her husband, or test his ethical center. It probably was a good sign of where their marriage was veering. For me, I’m usually that one step into the toxic (maybe more) before I drop a connection that I previously trusted. I think the aha moment has come sooner with age, but I’ve never been in such a lengthy marriage either. I hope for people reading these, we all get our aha moments quicker and get away. Just saw @Watson ‘s comment, same and I like how you put it.
I’m glad she’s acknowledging this. I do wonder about the timing. Maxwell has recently been convicted & the prosecution was (correctly, I think) narrowly focused. Many journalists were disappointed that lots of big names didn’t come up. And Prince Andrew settled, so there was no potential bombshell civil trial this fall. It probably feels like a safe time for Melinda to re-launch herself publicly.
If my partner was hanging out with Epstein I would probably try to meet him too and see wtf he was about. I’m too curious, even if I know he is a piece of crap. I would want to see for myself but that’s just me. Glad she is out now.
I’d love to see Melinda team up with victims and start an organization for reparations and justice
I agree.
Wish she would elaborate on what she means by evil personified. It’s easy to use that phrase knowing what we know now l, but it doesn’t really say what it was about him that she found “evil” at their meeting. Virginia’s boyfriend mentioned that he used to chat with Epstein. No one else has mentioned that upon meeting with Epstein you felt you were in the presence of evil. Was he evil personified because she knew he was supplying her husband with under age girls?
Did Bill have affairs during the marriage? Oh you have to ask Bill. Why even do the interview if she’s going to be coy.
I didn’t realize there were people who expected her to make the interview about Bill and his affairs, rather than her as the subject.
Now, that I’m in my forties, I wonder… Whenever I hear stories about couples married for decades I thinks – is it even possible to be genuinely attracted to one person for that long? Cause I don’t know if it’s realistic. Yet, our society expects people to do that. Cheating is an abhorrent result of people staying together when they should’ve called it quits and enjoy life seeing other people. I mean, life expectancy is over 80 years old now in the Western world. Is it even realistic to expect or hope that husbands and wives will be genuinely happy with just one another for that long? And I’m not asking if it’s a good thing or a bad things, just is it even realistic? Possible, yes, some people have only eyes for one person their entire life (I haven’t met anyone like that, by the way), but otherwise I think it’s just not doable.
I dunno, I still find my husband attractive. Maybe for different reasons than when I met him but I still can’t see myself as happy/content with anyone else. We have a very similar value system and I think over time have grown more together. My in-laws have been married for over 40 years now and still seem pretty into each other also.
Sure, it’s possible. Are you the same person at 20 that you are at 40? Of course not. We have changed. Our marriage has changed. It’s really interesting, in fact.
Getting divorced took her 27 years …