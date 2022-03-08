Duchess Camilla is great because people ‘don’t want another glamorous Diana’

Late at night, when the royal commentators go home and they’re alone with their thoughts, I do wonder if many of them quietly acknowledge, to themselves, that they’ve been tasked with embiggening the dullest bunch of royals ever. Seriously, don’t you think that many of them give the eye roll and the small shake of head that the only people they’re being given are: an angry, lazy second-in-line, a crown prince who is ass-deep in financial impropriety, a wife who flaps her jazz hands, cosplays flags and does little work? One of the biggest scams must be the Camilla beat – the Duchess of Cornwall is too old to be repackaged into someone shiny, new and exciting. So they’re trying to make it sound like it’s a good thing that Camilla is so unglamorous, so unexciting, so frumpy.
People around the world will embrace ‘steady and charming’ Camilla when she becomes Queen Consort because most don’t want ‘another glamorous Diana on the throne’, according to one royal expert. Speaking on True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, Ingrid Seward, Editor in Chief of Majesty Magazine, said the Duchess of Cornwall, 74, being ‘slightly in the background’ will be a ‘very good thing’ when the time comes for her to become Prince Charles’ Queen.
However, the royal commentator suggested that Camilla still has some work to do to increase her popularity – especially in the US, where the ‘ghost of Princess Diana’ overshadows the Prince of Wales and the Duchess.
‘I think people that have met Camilla really love her, and can see the warmth that she has,’ said Ingrid. ‘But globally she’s not so popular, especially in the United States, because of this huge swell for Diana that will never go away. So I feel that Camilla and Charles have always got the ghost of Diana hovering over them. I don’t think the world wants another glamorous Diana on the throne, I think after the Queen goes, to have someone steady and charming but slightly in the background like Camilla is probably a very good thing.’
Are British people honestly like “oh thank God, Camilla is not glamorous, we would have hated having someone glamorous on the throne”? I really wonder. It really is the fundamental dichotomy of modern royalty. They need glamour to get attention, to further their political and social power and thus, provide for the continuation of a modern monarchy. But they also “need” to be “real” and among the people and have those “middle class ideals” or whatever. Camilla is popular with the aristocrats and that’s about it – she’s not glamorous enough to be of interest to casual royal-watchers and she’s got too much problematic history to be accepted by the “middle-class values” royalists. Imagine honestly believing that a country “doesn’t want” someone glamorous though.
ROFL. 😂
The level of delusion. My God
Idk – honestly the DM may have stumbled into actually being right on this. She doesn’t outshine Charles and that was a major issue they had with Diana. So Camilla in all her ordinary-ness is actually perfect for Charles and therefor the family.
Seconded. This family vastly prefers bland and dull to anything else.
When they say “most don’t want ‘another glamorous Diana on the throne”, who’s they? The Royal Family? Certainly not the majority of the Brits. I reckon maybe the over 70’s might find her comfy, like an old settee? The rest won’t be interested one way or another about Camilla or Charles. Unfortunately, that demographic won’t be around much longer.
The thing is Camilla likes attention IMO. She finds the cameras (like Kate) and grins at them. She and Charles are not popular with all to say the least. Camilla was never “ordinary.” first married mistress to a Prince of Wales now a future Queen Consort. Nothing ordinary about her, not in the least She also calls attention to her choosing huge tiaras to wear and outsize hats. Diana not only dressed well but had the warmth Camilla lacks.
The poor Queen. As of lately more articles are written about “when she dies.” Camilla will forever be known as the side piece.
Has anyone else noticed how Kate has attached herself to Camilla’s hip. It looks like she doesn’t have the protection of William anymore, so I guess Camilla is the next best thing.
Well that’s a mistake. Huuuuge mistake. Trusting Cams for any reason is like setting yourself up in front of a firing squad.
PaulaH, I wondered if Keen is being punished for all of her articles to cut Chuck (and Camilla) out. I would bet that Keen is not enjoying their little get togethers. Also, wasn’t Keen poisioning herself to be the glamorous one? I think the shade is directed at Keen.
@ Saucy&Sassy, poisoning or positioning for CopyKeen? Either way, it’s funny. Though look at the source, none other than Ingrid Sewer, the one that keeps us “informed” with her lies and whatnot.
I think Camilla and Kate dislike each other. They use each other. But when Charles becomes King, I think Camilla will run the show and not hide her disdain for Kate. Kate is not that bright but I think even she knows not to trust Camilla.
BothSidesNow, definitely positioning!!!!
She is no Letitzia. She looks uncomfortable in gowns and jewels and palaces.
Camilla looks very happy when she’s dressed up in royal garb with the large tiara. I never saw her as uncomfortable, but enjoying it for all it’s worth IMO.
these idiots say they hate glamour but are desperate for it.
good luck in the American market without glamour.
Why is it import to them to be popular in the U.S.? I don’t think the royal families of Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, or anywhere else are concern about their popularity in the U.S. Americans don’t really care, Diana was the exception.”, and to be honest how many Americans really cared that much.
This article. So both the world doesn’t want another Diana AND the world still loves Diana?! The whiplash.
I went to a craft event last weekend and they had quilt squares dedicated to Princess Diana. Ain’t nobody gonna craft for Camilla 😛
My sister is her age and looks so much younger, because she’s actually heard of sunscreen.
I think the chronic smoking is also what has done Camilla’s face in. Her lines look like 2 packs a day for sure.
Yeah, but frankly, neither she nor Charles had much to work with in the first place. They are plain people at best.
It’s so weird to me , in a country that sees so much rain, that people really don’t use sunscreen. Maybe they’re so excited to actually see sun, they forget? Not being snarky, really curious.
My aunt who is a few yrs older than the Rottweiler not only looks better but dresses so much better. Aunt and her friends aren’t rich but very stylish, getting deals at Talbots, JCrew, Chico’s, Ann Taylor, White House Black Market. The bar is so low for her and Kate. Even the Q makes those two look like peasants.
I honestly think that’s what the throne wants and needs: not high fashion glamour, or Hollywod glamour, but age-appropriate, low-key charismatic, old money style, of the sort that Princess Anne has. No one would ever mistake Anne for a fashionista, but she always looks classy and refined. Camilla has neither the presence of Anne, nor the style, nor the fashion sense, nor the low-key charisma.
I don’t know if I’m saying what I mean. I mean that there should be something about the older royals that catches the eye and makes one look, if only for a moment. Leave it to the younger royals to be glittery, and let the olds shine with dignity. I think the Queen has that quality, as had Philip. Chucky and Camilla, not so much. Bulliam and Khate, not at all.
She literally doesn’t matter. Charles has already done his duty for the family and had heirs. Camilla’s only job is to keep him company which she’s obviously done for much longer than they were married. She doesn’t have to be embiggened. She can just sit there, swilling gin and doing her thing, which is what she’s done her whole life.
Seriously. This trick is a septuagenarian … and been around for decades. She ain’t new.
Keep telling yourselves that…
Minx, your sister has probably heard of teetotaling too.
lol she drinks, but not like this lush.
😀
I just can’t with her anymore.. this woman has NOT changed since she tormented Princess Diana, she may be able to hide it better but my guess is she has gotten worse like most people who have self absorbed personalities issues do. She belittles and makes fun of people openly in public like a middle school mean girl.. (like the video of her at the commonwealth service making fun of Meghan touching her baby bump, being vulgar in her comments about President Biden, there are more if you look). Call her whatever title you want she will always be the mistress.
The “mistress”! Or the mattress, take your pick.
Basically a no class mediocrity who literally slept her way into that position of heightened privilege. She (and Charles) will never be able to make Americans forget Diana, or how H&M were treated.
On this International Woman’s Day, we have people applauding Camilla “for remaining in the background”.
Welcome to the world of the BRF. Yes they changed the rules when Kate was pregnant but let’s be honest, many folk were relieved that she had a boy.
I agree. I read some comments section at the time, and some were avidly hoping for a boy, some even speculated some of the commonwealth countries would not accept a Princess being the direct heir if ‘the boy’ was born next.
AmyBee: 👏🏻
Also re allegedly not wanting a glamorous queen: the outpouring of grief and love from the British people (and around the world, of course) when Diana – “The People’s Princess” – died suggests otherwise.
The fact that the BM continually tries to sell Kate as the new Diana says otherwise also.
Camilla was never really in the background (except for the interval when she retreated after Diana died) after Charles hired Bolland to work with her. She would choose the largest tiara and grin for the cameras. No shrinking violet.
@Amy Bee, that is a sad state of affairs. Hard to say what is worse. Quietly staying in the background or noisily doing nothing and being embiggened for your nothingry.
I think the “Royal expert” they are referring to is Prince Charles…..who else would come up with this mess
Can’t speak for everyone but I’d ADORE another Diana! I never get tired of looking at her old pictures. I preordered a book coming out this summer called “Lady Di Revenge Looks.”
Britain almost HAD another Di, but she was harassed and bullied out of the country……..
Personally, I’d rather have no-one on the throne and the palaces re-purposed to do something or value and/or raise funds.
But if I have to keep paying for this deplorable lot the least you can give me in return is good works* and glamour.
*as in a foundation that DOES something or similar – looking at you Mary in Denmark
Oh my God, enough with the stroking off of this old crone. She is a frumpy cheater . I don’t know what Salt Island are drinking, but it’s definitely a hallucinogenic.
Ouch! This is such an insulting way to “compliment” someone.
Kind of sort of. We had had the Camilla is more glamourous stories. Now it’s great Camilla isn’t as glamorous stories. It’s pretty funny. None of this is actually about Diana. It’s about putting Kate/Middleton stories in their place. The embiggening of future Qween Kate was getting out of hand. Kate cosplaying Diana & Meghan on the regular was not good.
Kate and her PR need to sit down. No matter how undesirable Camilla may be. She is the future Queen Consort, not Kate.
HA! This is part of the problem, right? “People” want another Diana. We want the glamour, the fun, the charisma, the charm, the beauty, the gorgeous gowns and big jewels and all of that. The FIRM does not.
That was Kate’s whole appeal at first in my opinion – she seemed like she was going to walk the line – be the young glamorous royal with the designer clothes etc but also toe the line for the Firm and when she wasn’t needed to be glamorous, she would disappear and let others have the spotlight etc. Except…..she’s not really that glamorous, she rarely nails a designer look, she is lazy AF, and she refuses to let others have the spotlight. So that was a failure.
Meghan was obviously a lot closer to Diana but also brought her own set of skills and experience to the table, AND had a royal husband who adored her, and despite what the tabloid press tells us, we know that people love her and that people who met her really loved her – and her glamour and style is part of that.
So dont tell me people don’t want a glamorous queen. Of course we do, even (especially?) us Americans. That’s the issue, what the public wants and what the firm wants are two different things.
I agree! Heck that’s what royalty supposed to be about.
Agreed. “People” want a glamorous queen, plus Diana tried to make a difference to people who were suffering. Hugging, holding hands, attending constant benefits. From AIDS patients to children to people who were terminally ill. That was a dazzling combination and Charles doesn’t like anyone pulling focus. He COULD have alpha male-ed his way out, JFK joked about having a wife people wanted to see more than him and his jokes put him back in control of the situation. “I am the man who accompanied Jacqueline Kennedy to Paris.”
Charles dated beautiful women, never once cottoning to the fact that a beautiful woman could make both him and his family look like stuffy Lord of the Ring extras. He needed a frumpy 1950s style housewife so Camilla served it up.
Camilla didn’t always look like a frumpy housewife. Pictures from way back in the day show that she was passingly attractive with a nice figure.
I think Camilla was no beauty. She was rather plain. The trouble was she was outdoorsy and liked to fox hunt and did not use sun screen which hurt her skin. Plus she was a partier who smoked a lot. It ruined her skin and aged her. When she appeared with Lady Diana she looked a lot older than 33 which was her age back then. I think Charles had a certain “type”. Lady Dale Tryon was blonde like Camilla but more attractive. Charles called Dale the only woman who understood him. Charles also was serious about Davina Sheffield, who resembled Diana. Charles ditched her because he found out she lived with someone (he came forward). She fortunately found a good man and had children. She is well out of it.
I see the passive aggressive shade at Kate is in full swing. Kate posts glamorous photos for her birthday. All of a sudden a never before seen photo of Diana is released and immediately compared to Kate’s’ ghost senior portrait glamour shot. Kate is the peacemaker, king maker, taking center stage articles come out. Now Camilla is perfect because she is not glamorous or the next Diana and she stays in the background, etc. Oh so much shade.
Iz_Q, I said much the same in a previous post before I saw yours. ITA
Well, Keen did go to the rugby event the other day in Diana ” fancy dress”, minus the blonde wig.
Maybe it’s two birds with one stone for the newly formed team of PC and Baldy. People must love Camilla plus Kate is not what people need, let the divorce pr commence.
If Baldy has someone in the wings and/or keeps stomping his feet for a divorce, Charles will agree to a plan, so as to prevent Baldy going rogue (like the engagement announcement).
Many of you suggested in the comments that yesterday’s solo events announcement is the beginning of the end for the Keens’ marriage. Baldy will roll out the single dad pr angle and Keen will be painted in a less and less favorable light by the press. I agreed with the theory, just didn’t think it would happen the very next day. This shade and the single dad pizza party ride? I haven’t read the Sussex posts today yet, maybe Keen is already blamed for the Sussexit.
Wait until Camilla’s 75th birthday! She will have FIVE portraits done and a HUGE party where she will be the center of attention. She might wear a red dress and large hat. Kate will be pushed into the background. I can see this happening.
Queen Camilla, like her husband, will be the capstone of the British monarchy’s slide into utter irrelevance.
there’s absolutely nothing interesting about these two. the world already knows everything there is to know about these overindulged, inbred, spoiled, clueless twats. Hopefully a number of Commonwealth countries will follow NZ and leave after QEII is gone. I have a feeling that several are contemplating that step.
I think the monarchy should be abolished. It is a disgrace in this modern age to have government positions inherited by people because of supposed superior blood. But, I will also admit that I find Charles more interesting than William. I think Charles is a jerk, but I also think he actually cares about the stuff he says he cares about (organic farming, etc.) and, if nothing else, I agree with him that the royal family should be drastically cut down. Only the actual monarch has a job (head of state, and head of the church); all others are grifters sucking at the public teat. William doesn’t seem to care about anything, even the stuff he claims to care about. I find William even more empty and boring than his father.
Yes, yes, what they really need/want is a woman to stay in the background. Bunch of misogynists, the lot of them.
What the people want: no monarchy
What the people have: a bunch of con artists masquerading as queens, princes & duchesses.
The sheer desperation that pours off BM reportage of the royal family contributes to their general stench.
She’s a vicious old slapper. I can’t forget her mimicking Meghan holding her baby bump, nor will I forget the sh*tty comment she made when asked if she’ll miss Harry and Meghan…. “…’Course…” followed by a catty smirk.
And how she giggled at the singers when she was on tour with Charles. Shows who she really is.
It’s possible that the select group of royalists left in the UK will appreciate Camilla’s “realness”, but they’re not the ones that the monarchy needs to engage to ensure their survival.
The suggestion that Camilla still has some work to do to increase her popularity – especially in the U.S. – is the eyebrow raiser here. The ‘ghost of Princess Diana’ is still incredibly strong in the U.S. and other countries, too.
Anecdotally, I’ve heard Diana is still pretty beloved in the Caribbean, maybe because she visited several times? I’m not sure. That might come up when Bill and Cathy make their whirlwind tour soon. But yeah, popularity that doesn’t extend beyond the home counties isn’t going to bring in much attention or funds.
I thought Keen in her gold dress and ghost photo shoot was the “return to glamour”? Now it turns out they don’t want glamour but prefer an old pair of slippers? I think the Windsor PR wars have just gone up a notch.
This is just embarrassing. Why would any country want to be represented by a bright, lovely, compassionate soul like Diana (or Meghan) when they could have a tired, frumpy, nasty winebag instead? The choice seems so obvious.
But don’t forget: the winebag gets all the money, property, and jewels. $uck it, commoners.
LOL, it’s unbelievable.
Charles gave Camlla bling even when he was still married to DIana and she was married to Parker Bowles. He purchased some of Alice Keppel’s jewels and gifted them to Camilla. The thing is though, if Charles predeceases her, William may refuse her use of the royal jewels. But she has the Keppel collection which would be her own.
I guess Kate can relax now and stop CopyKeening since the “people” don’t want another Diana.
Kate is no Diana never was never will be. She is what the royals want apparently, a Stepford.
I have never laughed harder. Whew!
The Brits dont really have a choice, they’re stuck with option 2.
Is this a joke?
It is for the peasants and the CW countries!
Actually, it’s Chaz that can’t handle another “Diana”, not the British citizens…..
They can keep their gin-soaked wind bag, mean girl!! We have Harry and Meghan so they can suck it!!
To re-phrase, they prefer a back-stabbing cow to a classy philanthropist. It’s obviously not about dowdiness versus glamour, but I guess to Charles it is, since glamour steals focus.
This article is just perfect fodder for that internet joke/meme:
Public: pointing to Meghan “please can we keep this new Diana?”
Royals and RR: “no, we have Diana at home”
Public:
Royals and RR : push Keen and Rottweiler to the front of the balcony
I can never figure out who the audience is for these stories?
I’m not a monarchist or a royalist, and I’m an American, so I’m clearly not the target. But in all the royal blogs and comments on the internet, has there ever been anybody more despised than CPB? People made up their minds about her years ago, and I’m not sure that there’s anybody left to convince. Is she supposed to be…relatable?
“Nobody wants a glamorous queen anyway…” is an illogical and unhelpful statement. I was at H&M’s wedding, and you could hear audible boos from the crowd around us when they flashed CPB on the screen. And if that’s the response she receives from the subset of royal watchers who are interested enough to get up super early and sit on the lawn for H&M’s big day, then who’s left to cheer for her?
Their PR is all over the place. I think it’s hilarious, but I’m surprised by how musty and old-fashioned CH and KP are with the media nowadays. Is anybody impressed by their actions? I realize they’re frightened of what Harry is going to say about CPB in his upcoming book, but this is ridiculous. I supposed CPB appeals to the upper-upper-crust of British society, but that whole Sloane Ranger crowd is dwindling fast, isn’t it?
Absolutely hilarious, they know there is no way Camilla can overcome Diana’s popularity and charm (which Cam does NOT possess, let’s not kid ourself) so they’re throwing their “but people want a mediocre and dull Queen next”, LOL they really said that.
And the bit about it being good that she’d be ‘slightly in the background’ , good lord, my femminist heart is imploding. But that’s okay, women should doormats because otherwise Chuck can’t function and his poor fragile ego would suffer.
However, the royal commentator suggested that Camilla still has some work to do to increase her popularity – especially in the US, where the ‘ghost of Princess Diana’ overshadows the Prince of Wales and the Duchess.
“Camilla and Charles have always got the ghost of Diana hovering over them” and they’ll always have it, that’s their curse for what they did to her.
Charles needs to dream on and just accept that he can’t make people like Camilla (or himself for that matter.)
Ingrid Seward has fawned over Camilla for years. She wrote books that slammed Diana soon after her death, like the Queen and Di. She put Diana on the cover of many Majesty issues which made some money for her. She turned on Diana after the tide turned. I think Charles is overplaying his hand, his friend Seward comparing Diana and Camilla is a turn off and people will be reminded of the role Camilla played in Diana’s life. Charles should be satisfied with his mother issuing that Statement.
Camilla though does not stay in the background, she, like Kate, looks for cameras and grins. There are pictures of her being the only person in a group staring and the cameras and grinning. She wears those BIG hats that directs attention on her. She is not a shrinking violet.
Exchange the term glamour with charisma and it would make better sense. If the elevated mistress had an ounce of genuine charisma, none of the rest would matter, but she’s an entitled leech.
“ But globally she’s not so popular, especially in the United States…”
Um, why would it be important if she was?