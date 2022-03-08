Prince Charles ‘will loan’ Prince Andrew several million pounds for his settlement

It wasn’t some big mystery. In February, Prince Andrew reached a financial settlement with Virginia Giuffre because the prospect of a deposition – much less a trial – was enough to scare the bejesus out of him. Andrew’s lawyers were in negotiations with Giuffre’s lawyers as soon as the judge rejected Andrew’s attempt to get the case dismissed. The fact that £12 million-plus was magically “found” for the settlement was also not a mystery – as we discussed last month, it was a blatant quid pro quo between Andrew, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. News of the settlement came just after the Queen had backed “Queen Consort Camilla” on her Accession Day. Meaning, Charles agreed to sign off on handing Andrew the money he needed to settle with Guiffre, but only if the Queen agreed to the Camilla statement. Now, to underline all of those assumptions:
The Prince of Wales will loan the Duke of York several million pounds to enable him to pay off his accuser ahead of a court-imposed deadline, it has been claimed. The Duke, 62, reached an out of court settlement with Virginia Roberts Giuffre last month, which meant he no longer faced a jury trial on claims that he sexually abused and raped her on three separate occasions when she was 17.
The financial deal is understood to exceed £12 million, including £2 million contribution to Ms Giuffre’s sex trafficking charity thought to have been paid by the Queen. New York judge Lewis Kaplan gave the Duke until March 17 to make the full payment – warning that if he failed to do so, the case would go to trial.
The Duke is in the process of selling his only known asset, a Verbier ski chalet he bought with his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, in 2014 as a “family investment” with a mortgage and private funding from the Queen. Prince Charles agreed to stump up the bulk of the money the Duke owes Ms Giuffre on the grounds that he repays it when he has sold the chalet, according to The Sun.
“There were family discussions about how to ‘take a little from here and a little from there’,” a source told the newspaper. “Once it hits his bank account, he can pay back his brother and whoever else has lent him money. But that payment (to Ms Giuffre) has to be paid on time. He can’t rely on selling the chalet. Too many things can go wrong and the court won’t wait for property queries.”
A friend of the Duke added: “He has no income or money to repay a bank loan, so the family is the only way to guarantee the payment.”
If he fails to repay the loan, it will allegedly be deducted from his share of inheritance from the Queen, who has also privately funded his legal fight to the tune of millions of pounds.
[From The Telegraph]
“He has no income or money to repay a bank loan” – what’s strange about that statement is that Andrew has received a number of mysterious loans in recent years, most of them from Tory associates with banking connections. No one really knows what Andrew did – or what kind of access he provided – to get those loans, and clearly, he hasn’t paid those back either. As for Charles giving him the money and Andrew not being able to “count” on selling the Verbier chalet… extremely messy and questionable. I thought Andrew had already secured the sale of the chalet? Why is there a hang-up with that money? Did he sell the chalet to a Russian oligarch whose assets were seized? And again, does Andrew even have to pay back the loan from Charles? Doubtful.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, WENN, Backgrid.
-
-
166873, The Princess Royal, Charles, Prince of Wales and Duke of York at the funeral of Countess Mountbatten of Burma at St.Paul’s church in Knightsbridge. London, United Kingdom – Tuesday June 27, 2017. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© Stephen Lock, i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 533054215, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
166873, Charles, Prince of Wales and Duke of York at the funeral of Countess Mountbatten of Burma at St.Paul’s church in Knightsbridge. London, United Kingdom – Tuesday June 27, 2017. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© Stephen Lock, i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 533054254, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Andrew, Duke of York , Prince Charles, Prince of Wales during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born 10 June 1921, in Greece. He served in the British Royal Navy and fought in WWII. He married the then Princess Elizabeth on 20 November 1947 and was created Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth, and Baron Greenwich by King VI. He served as Prince Consort to Queen Elizabeth II until his death on April 9 2021, months short of his 100th birthday. His funeral takes place today at Windsor Castle with only 30 guests invited due to Coronavirus pandemic restrictions.,Image: 606153641, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS, Model Release: no, Credit line: Leon Neal / Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales, The Earl of Wessex, The Duke of York, The Duke of Sussex, Mr. Peter Phillips, The Duke of Cambridge, Vice Admiral Tim Lawrence, The Earl of Snowdon attending the funeral of HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. 17/04/2021
Camera Press Rota,Image: 606174294, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS, Model Release: no, Credit line: David Dyson / Avalon
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visit to the Duke of York Public House in deepest Devon.
They had lunch with the local reading Group and local writer Sir Michael Morpurgo.
21ST July 2021,Image: 623055525, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: David Rose / Avalon
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Duke of York, Prince Andrew continues to get probed about his involvement with the Jeffery Epstein case.
Pictured: Prince Andrew At The Commonwealth Institute when he visited a photographic exhibition in London England.
**SHOT ON May 4th, 1984**
Pictured: Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, HM The Queen Elizabeth II
BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2020
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
USA Rights Only – Berkshire, UK – 5/12/2017 -Queen Elizabeth II watches the Land Rover Driving Grand Prix at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which is held in the grounds of Windsor Castle in Berkshire.
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-Instar_Queen_Elizabeth_II_0730610934.JPG
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au Êor call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. ÊImage or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles of Wales, Prince Andrew during Trooping the Colour ceremony, marking the monarch’s official birthday, in London.
Featuring: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles of Wales, Prince Andrew
When: 08 Jun 2019
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/WENN.com
**Not available for publication in The Netherlands**
So deals can be made and concessions given to PA but no deal or concessions could be given to PH? The RF showing again what they are made of.
Charles helped Andrew so he could get his Queen Consort letter for Camilla. Harry has nothing he can trade so he gets nothing. The Firm at work.
So this is basically just another glorified cash for title scam from Charles?
If PH has nothing to trade why are they all so worried about his book?
But Harry and Meghan aren’t permitted to have security in the UK, even if they pay for it themselves? Okay… we see you, Charles (and William).
This is absolutely disgusting that this family is willing funding a child molester while allowing Harry and his wife (who just happens to be a POC) to be constantly at risk.
They should really stop repeatedly calling attention to Virginia’s settlement with stories like this. Everyone knows without a doubt that the Queen is paying for everything, and continually writing about the fantasy myriad sources Andrew will use to pay it only dredges the whole scandalous mess up over and over again, reminds people that it’s bullsh!t and that Betty is (and has been all along) Andrew’s piggy bank.
I guess Charles could have put this out there in an attempt to reassure the public that “Andrew really will have to pay for it with his own money! We swear!” But imo think the negativity of all of the conversations about this starting up again outweigh any possible benefit to Charles.
Just the most dim-witted family.
Lorelei- makes you wonder if that isn’t the intent of the stories: keep Andy’s sins visible.
Perhaps someone trying to make sure he can never return to public life? Or someone poking at the family’s (or Charles’) rep?
Charles isn’t loaning him money, he’s buying out the lease on the royal lodge. He wants to be the only game in town when he takes the throne and W+K won’t settle for any old shack.
@Mac have you seen that reported somewhere or just speculating?
I’d think Charles buying out the lease on Royal Lodge would be the logical conclusion. He owns Andrew now. But I’ll believe that when I see William and Kate pulling up to RL in their moving van.
Double standards, double dealing…..this family is trashier and trashier
Andy won’t pay it back and will come out of the inheritance he gets from Mummy, who likely left him extra for this reason.
My question is: did Charles get anything from Andy or TQ in return? Is this the reason for the Queen Camilla stuff? Is the Royal Lodge lease involved? What has Andy agreed to in order to secure this assistance? Or is he just being coddled?
Besides the Queen Consort thing, maybe Charles did get something else behind the scenes (especially if he is fronting the money), but it is/was also in Charles’ vested interest to get this settled. A high profile member of the royal family on trial for rape? Charles may have been involved in the purse strings but in a strange way Andrew also had some leverage here, in that Charles and the Queen NEEDED to pay to settle this because a trial would have been disastrous for the Firm.
As long as Andy is in debt to his brother, Charles will have a certain degree of control over him. Charles can quash any stirrings of a return to public life. He can move Andrew out Royal Lodge and into lesser accommodation at Windsor (and out of Windsor completely after Mummy passes). This has Andy squarely under Charles’ thumb.
@Dutch oh for sure. It was a tricky situation, bc like you said now Andrew is under charles’ thumb. BUT charles didn’t really have a choice here and he knew it. They had to get Andrew to settle the case. So Charles had to either let the Queen pay up or help pay the settlement on his own, So Charles facilitated the settlement money and now Andrew is under his control.
He took a tricky situation and turned it into a win-win: a title for his beloved Camilla and control over his troublesome sibling.
None of them, including Charles, wants any investigation into their shady financial dealings. I said it even before the settlement, that if the Queen dies, Charles will continue to protect Andrew for this very reason.
This is 100% what I think end game has been. He owes Charles millions, and Charles can use that to kick him out of his previous Royal Lodge after mummy dies. Andrew and Fergie will be sent to some grace and favor house (that’s probably nicer than Frogmore Cottage) that comes with conditions if not talking to the press.
For those wondering what kind of people the RF are!!!
I present exhibit A, no amount of PR will whitewash this muck away.
An assortment of Grifters, paedos and crooks!
I’m glad Virginia gets the money, kudos on the judge for the strict deadline, otherwise Andrew would have strung her along endlessly while “waiting for property queries”.
The RF is becoming too disgusting to comment on, frankly (not a dig on Celebitchy here, just my feelings).
This is the perfect solution for Charles because it puts Andrew under his control. There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason as to why, if he was doing a family loan, he couldn’t get one from his mummy.
3 identical messy scandalous right hands in the first picture of the 3 of them, they and their spouses all deserve each other. That’s all I’ve got.
So Charles can pay for Andrew’s $12 million settlement to a woman he’s never met but he cut off Harry’s security with no warning? I swear Andrew is the most protected and much beloved family member behind William I suppose. Harry has never had this much family support.
Nothing to do with love. Strictly in service to the Firm. The preservation of the Firm comes at any cost.
Also, if you think tRump is transactional with every interaction with another human being, the brit royals say: ‘hold my teacup.’
Oh I think that Andrew is very much beloved and the queen’s love for him has a lot do with how much he’s been protected for decades. Maybe for Charles it is transactional because he has his own interests but when it comes to Andrew, all bets are off when it comes to the queen.
Just imagine not only your brother asking you to “borrow” millions of dollars to pay off your sex crime victim, but also agreeing to do so 🤢
JT, I’ve always believed that the settlement amount is more than 12 mil, because if this is true then Andrew violated the confidentiality agreement by letting the true amount be known. I’ve said this once before here, and this is the first time that the 12 mil figure is now “understood to exceed” 12 mil. Well, well the BM isn’t going to get away with selling that falsehood.
Remember how they didn’t have money to provide Archie with security while Meghan and Harry were still working royals?
Charles can rot in Hades.
+1
Remember how they told Harry they didn’t have money for MEGHAN and she should keep working as an actress??
+1
Though they professed that they are “very much NOT a racist family”, they are proving otherwise. The BRF had no intention of bringing Meghan into the “family”, which was apparent by their continuous actions. I am curious who communicated these terms to Harry. Was it Charles? TQ, or possibly just Bitter Brother having his demands met to quell another one of his temper tantrums?
Such racism, shady dealings, Pedrew the racist and the BRF hidden wealth throughout the world. My, how these cards are playing into TQ’s Jubbly year and her outgoing reign.
They don’t even try to hide their shamelessness 😳. This is the price for PC getting his QC I am sure it be added to the Royal expenses at the end of the fiscal year🧾.
I too would like a £12m unsecured loan. Where can I apply? Prince’s Foundation?
If you haven’t committed sexual assault, I think you’re SOL.
Loan? Sure,. Want to buy a bridge while we’re here?
Queen Camilla certainly doesn’t come cheap does she Charlie. And you know what, most of us DO NOT CARE.
I can’t anymore with these vile grifters – just watch, Andrew will be back on the balcony waving to the peasants with his dearest mummy. Vile people.
I know @ OriginalLaLa. It’s is a continuous loop of vile people that were ordained by God himself that they keep telling themselves. They think it absolves them of their treacherous lives but it doesn’t, not in the least.
Correct me if I am wrong, but isn’t this the same family that had no money to pay for Meghan and suggested she continue acting? Asking for a friend
That is right. You forget- Pedrew is not a WoC. That’s a bigger sin in their eyes.
Not that he didn’t already, but Chuck *really* has Paedrew by the short hairs now. Yes, the quid pro quo was understood and is now openly discussed, but PC is starting to lay cards on the table. I believe the Jobson story yesterday (about Solo CEO and Fussy Brother) is another CH-sanctioned card now face up on the GoT table. This Jubbly year is turning out to be a page-turner!
I think Andrew knows some “secrets” about Charles so Charles has to tread carefully.
Not surprising. It was all part of the deal for Queen Camilla and anybody who believed that Charles was dismayed by Andrew’s involvement in this case were fooled. Andrew won’t have to pay back that money, it will be taken out of his inheritance when the Queen dies.
I do not know exactly where the £12m number came from but we really do not know how much this cost, it could be £21m for all anyone knows. They can keep their pedo Prince on that isle of rot they have the Royals they wanted and deserve.
This is an interesting moment, this family is showing how transactional they are. we should start to look at all the decisions regarding Harry as him not having much to offer in exchange for what ever it is he needed. probably the same reason Edward didnt get his dukedom because he has nothing to offer. The rate Harry & Meghan are going the shoe will soon be on the other foot.
@Lili:
“…..we should start to look at all the decisions regarding Harry as him not having much to offer in exchange for what ever it is he needed…”
Oh no…on the contrary, Harry has tons of value that they want from him, even an acknowledgement from H would excite them. But he is not willing to pay the price and we all know what that is: “I refuse to play a game that killed my mum.”
I wonder if they did have all kinds of things they wanted him to do to remain in. Something similar to having to make a statement about not being bullied.
Say, I have not been out and about for the past 20-30 years involved in repeated criminal and/or disgusting behavior. i.e. Andrew.
Where is my $millions for a loan?
Charles begins as he means to go on as King.
Try to push everything under the rug, and keep The Firm open for biz.
Classic “Nothing to see here, move along peasants.”
H&M made a genius move in leaving their roles as active members of The Firm.
Ugly family in so many, many ways.
This family is trash and disgusting
So Andy is getting to to keep his chalet and have his sins paid off. “Deducted from his inheritance”- yeah right! Has anyone asked if Charles is paying from Duchy money? The Duchy of Cornwall is Crown property aka, the public.
Andrew is a royal prince, therefore an ” insider”. Meghan , a WOC and a commoner, is an ” outsider” and always will be. There will always be different rules for different people. It is impossible to play by the rules in the RF as there are no rules. ” It’s good to be queen” means she can change direction and do whatever it takes to keep the royal family relevant. Charles has learned from the best.
This article like all articles obscures another, square one, important question – where did Andrew’s money to buy the chalet in the first place come from? And how did it dry up that he initially could not complete the payments?
It’s money laundering. Perhaps not illegal money laundering, but the provenance of Andrew’s initial money for the chalet has been deliberately obscured.
Here’s my question: Why would the Queen have to make a deal for Charles’ involvement in the first place? By all accounts she’s extremely wealthy. Why not say “Oh sod off Charles with your QC nonsense, I’ll pay for your brother myself.”?
I don’t think the Queen is that with it anymore, and is probably letting Charles call a lot of the shots, especially when it comes to money that will (most likely) soon be his. The advisors probably needed a go-ahead from Charles before telling the Queen she could pay the settlement.
TQ also knows she won’t be around forever so she is making sure that PA is set. Wonder if she made PC sign something in return stating terms for providing for PA.
So the POW and possibly Betty herself are accessories after the fact? That is a serious crime.
Are they also unwitting agents of Putin?
Never realized Andrew was such a failure at being a contributing member of society.
Wouldn’t it be less damaging if the queen “lent” the $ instead of Charles where it will be brought up again for many years? she’s at the end of her reign so even if it’s damaging it doesn’t hang over the RF as much as if Charles does it.
Interesting that no mention of hitting up his sister Anne and brother Edward for a small loan. Much like passing the hat at the office. That Charles and the Queen are funding this payout means that Sis and Bro took a firm pass.
I hear that a buyer for the Verbier chalet is lined up so money in/money out, leaving him penniless and begging for an allowance from mummy. Unless, of course, it’s a Russian oligarch and his assets have been seized. I imagine that knowing Andrew’s skint means he’ll get low-ball offers because he’s desperate. I say boot him out of Royal Lodge and send him to the minors.
The fact is this money is nothing to the RF. They have tens if not hundreds of millions stashed in offshore accounts. If they don’t want to touch that, they just need to sell a painting.
I don’t necessarily believe anything they say, but this seems like a bid to say, no the Queen is not paying off Molester’s settlement, so it’s not YOUR tax dollars paying for it. It’s Prince Charles, who is somehow different from the Queen and apparently does not (cough, cough) get British citizen tax dollars, who will loan Molester the money. So you, the taxpayers, are not paying for it. Total bullshit. Of course they are.
It has to be Charles and not the Queen fronting the money. Charles is buying the lease on the Royal Lodge; the Queen would have no use for the lease, but Charles and Wm do. The York sisters are losing their right to inherit the lease. Where will Andrew and Fergie end up? They have no income and no assets that we know about.
Andrew and Fergie IMO are not a “couple.” There was no “announcement” that they will remarry. with the Queen still with us, they may have pushed for a marriage but no sign of it. Legally, Fergie does not share the property with Andrew. He lets her live there since she lost a lot of her money. She has no legal claim without a marriage license. I don’t think Andrew will lose much.
Julia K, Andrew should end up in the gutter where he belongs, but he will, like all rich scoundrels, land on his feet and feel totally innocent until the day he dies. Short memory, long ego.
I think Andrew will get to keep his home,