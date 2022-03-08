Prince Charles ‘will loan’ Prince Andrew several million pounds for his settlement

It wasn’t some big mystery. In February, Prince Andrew reached a financial settlement with Virginia Giuffre because the prospect of a deposition – much less a trial – was enough to scare the bejesus out of him. Andrew’s lawyers were in negotiations with Giuffre’s lawyers as soon as the judge rejected Andrew’s attempt to get the case dismissed. The fact that £12 million-plus was magically “found” for the settlement was also not a mystery – as we discussed last month, it was a blatant quid pro quo between Andrew, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. News of the settlement came just after the Queen had backed “Queen Consort Camilla” on her Accession Day. Meaning, Charles agreed to sign off on handing Andrew the money he needed to settle with Guiffre, but only if the Queen agreed to the Camilla statement. Now, to underline all of those assumptions:

The Prince of Wales will loan the Duke of York several million pounds to enable him to pay off his accuser ahead of a court-imposed deadline, it has been claimed. The Duke, 62, reached an out of court settlement with Virginia Roberts Giuffre last month, which meant he no longer faced a jury trial on claims that he sexually abused and raped her on three separate occasions when she was 17.

The financial deal is understood to exceed £12 million, including £2 million contribution to Ms Giuffre’s sex trafficking charity thought to have been paid by the Queen. New York judge Lewis Kaplan gave the Duke until March 17 to make the full payment – warning that if he failed to do so, the case would go to trial.

The Duke is in the process of selling his only known asset, a Verbier ski chalet he bought with his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, in 2014 as a “family investment” with a mortgage and private funding from the Queen. Prince Charles agreed to stump up the bulk of the money the Duke owes Ms Giuffre on the grounds that he repays it when he has sold the chalet, according to The Sun.

“There were family discussions about how to ‘take a little from here and a little from there’,” a source told the newspaper. “Once it hits his bank account, he can pay back his brother and whoever else has lent him money. But that payment (to Ms Giuffre) has to be paid on time. He can’t rely on selling the chalet. Too many things can go wrong and the court won’t wait for property queries.”

A friend of the Duke added: “He has no income or money to repay a bank loan, so the family is the only way to guarantee the payment.”

If he fails to repay the loan, it will allegedly be deducted from his share of inheritance from the Queen, who has also privately funded his legal fight to the tune of millions of pounds.

[From The Telegraph]

“He has no income or money to repay a bank loan” – what’s strange about that statement is that Andrew has received a number of mysterious loans in recent years, most of them from Tory associates with banking connections. No one really knows what Andrew did – or what kind of access he provided – to get those loans, and clearly, he hasn’t paid those back either. As for Charles giving him the money and Andrew not being able to “count” on selling the Verbier chalet… extremely messy and questionable. I thought Andrew had already secured the sale of the chalet? Why is there a hang-up with that money? Did he sell the chalet to a Russian oligarch whose assets were seized? And again, does Andrew even have to pay back the loan from Charles? Doubtful.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, WENN, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

66 Responses to “Prince Charles ‘will loan’ Prince Andrew several million pounds for his settlement”

  1. equality says:
    March 8, 2022 at 8:04 am

    So deals can be made and concessions given to PA but no deal or concessions could be given to PH? The RF showing again what they are made of.

    Reply
    • Kalana says:
      March 8, 2022 at 8:20 am

      Charles helped Andrew so he could get his Queen Consort letter for Camilla. Harry has nothing he can trade so he gets nothing. The Firm at work.

      Reply
  2. Rebecca says:
    March 8, 2022 at 8:05 am

    But Harry and Meghan aren’t permitted to have security in the UK, even if they pay for it themselves? Okay… we see you, Charles (and William).

    This is absolutely disgusting that this family is willing funding a child molester while allowing Harry and his wife (who just happens to be a POC) to be constantly at risk.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      March 8, 2022 at 8:25 am

      They should really stop repeatedly calling attention to Virginia’s settlement with stories like this. Everyone knows without a doubt that the Queen is paying for everything, and continually writing about the fantasy myriad sources Andrew will use to pay it only dredges the whole scandalous mess up over and over again, reminds people that it’s bullsh!t and that Betty is (and has been all along) Andrew’s piggy bank.

      I guess Charles could have put this out there in an attempt to reassure the public that “Andrew really will have to pay for it with his own money! We swear!” But imo think the negativity of all of the conversations about this starting up again outweigh any possible benefit to Charles.

      Just the most dim-witted family.

      Reply
      • Rapunzel says:
        March 8, 2022 at 9:24 am

        Lorelei- makes you wonder if that isn’t the intent of the stories: keep Andy’s sins visible.

        Perhaps someone trying to make sure he can never return to public life? Or someone poking at the family’s (or Charles’) rep?

      • Mac says:
        March 8, 2022 at 12:59 pm

        Charles isn’t loaning him money, he’s buying out the lease on the royal lodge. He wants to be the only game in town when he takes the throne and W+K won’t settle for any old shack.

      • Becks1 says:
        March 8, 2022 at 1:13 pm

        @Mac have you seen that reported somewhere or just speculating?

      • Feeshalori says:
        March 8, 2022 at 3:10 pm

        I’d think Charles buying out the lease on Royal Lodge would be the logical conclusion. He owns Andrew now. But I’ll believe that when I see William and Kate pulling up to RL in their moving van.

  3. Sapphire.Topaz says:
    March 8, 2022 at 8:07 am

    Double standards, double dealing…..this family is trashier and trashier

    Reply
  4. Rapunzel says:
    March 8, 2022 at 8:08 am

    Andy won’t pay it back and will come out of the inheritance he gets from Mummy, who likely left him extra for this reason.

    My question is: did Charles get anything from Andy or TQ in return? Is this the reason for the Queen Camilla stuff? Is the Royal Lodge lease involved? What has Andy agreed to in order to secure this assistance? Or is he just being coddled?

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      March 8, 2022 at 8:38 am

      Besides the Queen Consort thing, maybe Charles did get something else behind the scenes (especially if he is fronting the money), but it is/was also in Charles’ vested interest to get this settled. A high profile member of the royal family on trial for rape? Charles may have been involved in the purse strings but in a strange way Andrew also had some leverage here, in that Charles and the Queen NEEDED to pay to settle this because a trial would have been disastrous for the Firm.

      Reply
      • Dutch says:
        March 8, 2022 at 10:48 am

        As long as Andy is in debt to his brother, Charles will have a certain degree of control over him. Charles can quash any stirrings of a return to public life. He can move Andrew out Royal Lodge and into lesser accommodation at Windsor (and out of Windsor completely after Mummy passes). This has Andy squarely under Charles’ thumb.

      • Becks1 says:
        March 8, 2022 at 1:16 pm

        @Dutch oh for sure. It was a tricky situation, bc like you said now Andrew is under charles’ thumb. BUT charles didn’t really have a choice here and he knew it. They had to get Andrew to settle the case. So Charles had to either let the Queen pay up or help pay the settlement on his own, So Charles facilitated the settlement money and now Andrew is under his control.

      • Dutch says:
        March 8, 2022 at 2:04 pm

        He took a tricky situation and turned it into a win-win: a title for his beloved Camilla and control over his troublesome sibling.

      • Mrs.Krabapple says:
        March 8, 2022 at 5:50 pm

        None of them, including Charles, wants any investigation into their shady financial dealings. I said it even before the settlement, that if the Queen dies, Charles will continue to protect Andrew for this very reason.

    • Lucy says:
      March 8, 2022 at 11:57 am

      This is 100% what I think end game has been. He owes Charles millions, and Charles can use that to kick him out of his previous Royal Lodge after mummy dies. Andrew and Fergie will be sent to some grace and favor house (that’s probably nicer than Frogmore Cottage) that comes with conditions if not talking to the press.

      Reply
  5. Scorpion says:
    March 8, 2022 at 8:08 am

    For those wondering what kind of people the RF are!!!

    I present exhibit A, no amount of PR will whitewash this muck away.
    An assortment of Grifters, paedos and crooks!

    Reply
  6. Esmerelda says:
    March 8, 2022 at 8:08 am

    I’m glad Virginia gets the money, kudos on the judge for the strict deadline, otherwise Andrew would have strung her along endlessly while “waiting for property queries”.
    The RF is becoming too disgusting to comment on, frankly (not a dig on Celebitchy here, just my feelings).

    Reply
  7. Princess peach says:
    March 8, 2022 at 8:09 am

    This is the perfect solution for Charles because it puts Andrew under his control. There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason as to why, if he was doing a family loan, he couldn’t get one from his mummy.

    Reply
  8. BabsORIG says:
    March 8, 2022 at 8:10 am

    3 identical messy scandalous right hands in the first picture of the 3 of them, they and their spouses all deserve each other. That’s all I’ve got.

    Reply
  9. JT says:
    March 8, 2022 at 8:12 am

    So Charles can pay for Andrew’s $12 million settlement to a woman he’s never met but he cut off Harry’s security with no warning? I swear Andrew is the most protected and much beloved family member behind William I suppose. Harry has never had this much family support.

    Reply
    • Charm says:
      March 8, 2022 at 9:23 am

      Nothing to do with love. Strictly in service to the Firm. The preservation of the Firm comes at any cost.
      Also, if you think tRump is transactional with every interaction with another human being, the brit royals say: ‘hold my teacup.’

      Reply
      • JT says:
        March 8, 2022 at 10:08 am

        Oh I think that Andrew is very much beloved and the queen’s love for him has a lot do with how much he’s been protected for decades. Maybe for Charles it is transactional because he has his own interests but when it comes to Andrew, all bets are off when it comes to the queen.

    • FeedMeChips says:
      March 8, 2022 at 11:52 am

      Just imagine not only your brother asking you to “borrow” millions of dollars to pay off your sex crime victim, but also agreeing to do so 🤢

      Reply
    • Saucy&Sassy says:
      March 8, 2022 at 12:43 pm

      JT, I’ve always believed that the settlement amount is more than 12 mil, because if this is true then Andrew violated the confidentiality agreement by letting the true amount be known. I’ve said this once before here, and this is the first time that the 12 mil figure is now “understood to exceed” 12 mil. Well, well the BM isn’t going to get away with selling that falsehood.

      Reply
  10. Haylie says:
    March 8, 2022 at 8:12 am

    Remember how they didn’t have money to provide Archie with security while Meghan and Harry were still working royals?

    Charles can rot in Hades.

    Reply
    • Cessily says:
      March 8, 2022 at 8:13 am

      +1

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      March 8, 2022 at 8:39 am

      Remember how they told Harry they didn’t have money for MEGHAN and she should keep working as an actress??

      Reply
      • betsyh says:
        March 8, 2022 at 9:23 am

        +1

      • BothSidesNow says:
        March 8, 2022 at 9:52 am

        Though they professed that they are “very much NOT a racist family”, they are proving otherwise. The BRF had no intention of bringing Meghan into the “family”, which was apparent by their continuous actions. I am curious who communicated these terms to Harry. Was it Charles? TQ, or possibly just Bitter Brother having his demands met to quell another one of his temper tantrums?

        Such racism, shady dealings, Pedrew the racist and the BRF hidden wealth throughout the world. My, how these cards are playing into TQ’s Jubbly year and her outgoing reign.

  11. Cessily says:
    March 8, 2022 at 8:13 am

    They don’t even try to hide their shamelessness 😳. This is the price for PC getting his QC I am sure it be added to the Royal expenses at the end of the fiscal year🧾.

    Reply
  12. LaraW” says:
    March 8, 2022 at 8:16 am

    I too would like a £12m unsecured loan. Where can I apply? Prince’s Foundation?

    Reply
  13. SarahCS says:
    March 8, 2022 at 8:20 am

    Loan? Sure,. Want to buy a bridge while we’re here?

    Queen Camilla certainly doesn’t come cheap does she Charlie. And you know what, most of us DO NOT CARE.

    Reply
  14. OriginalLaLa says:
    March 8, 2022 at 8:21 am

    I can’t anymore with these vile grifters – just watch, Andrew will be back on the balcony waving to the peasants with his dearest mummy. Vile people.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      March 8, 2022 at 9:55 am

      I know @ OriginalLaLa. It’s is a continuous loop of vile people that were ordained by God himself that they keep telling themselves. They think it absolves them of their treacherous lives but it doesn’t, not in the least.

      Reply
  15. Over it says:
    March 8, 2022 at 8:22 am

    Correct me if I am wrong, but isn’t this the same family that had no money to pay for Meghan and suggested she continue acting? Asking for a friend

    Reply
  16. C-Shell says:
    March 8, 2022 at 8:22 am

    Not that he didn’t already, but Chuck *really* has Paedrew by the short hairs now. Yes, the quid pro quo was understood and is now openly discussed, but PC is starting to lay cards on the table. I believe the Jobson story yesterday (about Solo CEO and Fussy Brother) is another CH-sanctioned card now face up on the GoT table. This Jubbly year is turning out to be a page-turner!

    Reply
  17. Amy Bee says:
    March 8, 2022 at 8:39 am

    Not surprising. It was all part of the deal for Queen Camilla and anybody who believed that Charles was dismayed by Andrew’s involvement in this case were fooled. Andrew won’t have to pay back that money, it will be taken out of his inheritance when the Queen dies.

    Reply
  18. Cessily says:
    March 8, 2022 at 8:44 am

    I do not know exactly where the £12m number came from but we really do not know how much this cost, it could be £21m for all anyone knows. They can keep their pedo Prince on that isle of rot they have the Royals they wanted and deserve.

    Reply
  19. Lili says:
    March 8, 2022 at 8:52 am

    This is an interesting moment, this family is showing how transactional they are. we should start to look at all the decisions regarding Harry as him not having much to offer in exchange for what ever it is he needed. probably the same reason Edward didnt get his dukedom because he has nothing to offer. The rate Harry & Meghan are going the shoe will soon be on the other foot.

    Reply
    • Charm says:
      March 8, 2022 at 10:12 am

      @Lili:
      “…..we should start to look at all the decisions regarding Harry as him not having much to offer in exchange for what ever it is he needed…”

      Oh no…on the contrary, Harry has tons of value that they want from him, even an acknowledgement from H would excite them. But he is not willing to pay the price and we all know what that is: “I refuse to play a game that killed my mum.”

      Reply
      • equality says:
        March 8, 2022 at 1:40 pm

        I wonder if they did have all kinds of things they wanted him to do to remain in. Something similar to having to make a statement about not being bullied.

  20. HeyKay says:
    March 8, 2022 at 8:53 am

    Say, I have not been out and about for the past 20-30 years involved in repeated criminal and/or disgusting behavior. i.e. Andrew.
    Where is my $millions for a loan?

    Charles begins as he means to go on as King.
    Try to push everything under the rug, and keep The Firm open for biz.
    Classic “Nothing to see here, move along peasants.”

    H&M made a genius move in leaving their roles as active members of The Firm.
    Ugly family in so many, many ways.

    Reply
  21. Cel2495 says:
    March 8, 2022 at 8:55 am

    This family is trash and disgusting

    Reply
  22. Veda says:
    March 8, 2022 at 9:28 am

    So Andy is getting to to keep his chalet and have his sins paid off. “Deducted from his inheritance”- yeah right! Has anyone asked if Charles is paying from Duchy money? The Duchy of Cornwall is Crown property aka, the public.

    Reply
  23. Julia K says:
    March 8, 2022 at 9:30 am

    Andrew is a royal prince, therefore an ” insider”. Meghan , a WOC and a commoner, is an ” outsider” and always will be. There will always be different rules for different people. It is impossible to play by the rules in the RF as there are no rules. ” It’s good to be queen” means she can change direction and do whatever it takes to keep the royal family relevant. Charles has learned from the best.

    Reply
  24. Blujfly says:
    March 8, 2022 at 11:29 am

    This article like all articles obscures another, square one, important question – where did Andrew’s money to buy the chalet in the first place come from? And how did it dry up that he initially could not complete the payments?

    It’s money laundering. Perhaps not illegal money laundering, but the provenance of Andrew’s initial money for the chalet has been deliberately obscured.

    Reply
  25. Lionel says:
    March 8, 2022 at 11:47 am

    Here’s my question: Why would the Queen have to make a deal for Charles’ involvement in the first place? By all accounts she’s extremely wealthy. Why not say “Oh sod off Charles with your QC nonsense, I’ll pay for your brother myself.”?

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      March 8, 2022 at 1:20 pm

      I don’t think the Queen is that with it anymore, and is probably letting Charles call a lot of the shots, especially when it comes to money that will (most likely) soon be his. The advisors probably needed a go-ahead from Charles before telling the Queen she could pay the settlement.

      Reply
    • equality says:
      March 8, 2022 at 1:41 pm

      TQ also knows she won’t be around forever so she is making sure that PA is set. Wonder if she made PC sign something in return stating terms for providing for PA.

      Reply
  26. Gubbinal says:
    March 8, 2022 at 12:15 pm

    So the POW and possibly Betty herself are accessories after the fact? That is a serious crime.

    Are they also unwitting agents of Putin?

    Reply
  27. Bean says:
    March 8, 2022 at 12:26 pm

    Never realized Andrew was such a failure at being a contributing member of society.

    Reply
  28. Gm says:
    March 8, 2022 at 12:38 pm

    Wouldn’t it be less damaging if the queen “lent” the $ instead of Charles where it will be brought up again for many years? she’s at the end of her reign so even if it’s damaging it doesn’t hang over the RF as much as if Charles does it.

    Reply
  29. Julia K says:
    March 8, 2022 at 12:44 pm

    Interesting that no mention of hitting up his sister Anne and brother Edward for a small loan. Much like passing the hat at the office. That Charles and the Queen are funding this payout means that Sis and Bro took a firm pass.

    Reply
  30. Jaded says:
    March 8, 2022 at 12:50 pm

    I hear that a buyer for the Verbier chalet is lined up so money in/money out, leaving him penniless and begging for an allowance from mummy. Unless, of course, it’s a Russian oligarch and his assets have been seized. I imagine that knowing Andrew’s skint means he’ll get low-ball offers because he’s desperate. I say boot him out of Royal Lodge and send him to the minors.

    Reply
  31. Bex says:
    March 8, 2022 at 1:32 pm

    The fact is this money is nothing to the RF. They have tens if not hundreds of millions stashed in offshore accounts. If they don’t want to touch that, they just need to sell a painting.

    Reply
  32. jferber says:
    March 8, 2022 at 2:53 pm

    I don’t necessarily believe anything they say, but this seems like a bid to say, no the Queen is not paying off Molester’s settlement, so it’s not YOUR tax dollars paying for it. It’s Prince Charles, who is somehow different from the Queen and apparently does not (cough, cough) get British citizen tax dollars, who will loan Molester the money. So you, the taxpayers, are not paying for it. Total bullshit. Of course they are.

    Reply
    • Julia K says:
      March 8, 2022 at 4:53 pm

      It has to be Charles and not the Queen fronting the money. Charles is buying the lease on the Royal Lodge; the Queen would have no use for the lease, but Charles and Wm do. The York sisters are losing their right to inherit the lease. Where will Andrew and Fergie end up? They have no income and no assets that we know about.

      Reply
      • Tessa says:
        March 8, 2022 at 7:38 pm

        Andrew and Fergie IMO are not a “couple.” There was no “announcement” that they will remarry. with the Queen still with us, they may have pushed for a marriage but no sign of it. Legally, Fergie does not share the property with Andrew. He lets her live there since she lost a lot of her money. She has no legal claim without a marriage license. I don’t think Andrew will lose much.

  33. jferber says:
    March 8, 2022 at 6:29 pm

    Julia K, Andrew should end up in the gutter where he belongs, but he will, like all rich scoundrels, land on his feet and feel totally innocent until the day he dies. Short memory, long ego.

    Reply
  34. Tessa says:
    March 8, 2022 at 7:35 pm

    I think Andrew will get to keep his home,

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment