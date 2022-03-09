Princess Victoria & Daniel have stepped out together twice since their divorce rumors

In February, there was a surprising story coming out of Sweden’s tabloids. It was very specific, and yet vague in some notable parts. The tabloids claimed that Prince Daniel had betrayed Crown Princess Victoria in some way, and that there were high-level discussions about what would be done if Victoria and Daniel split up. They said that arrangements were already being made to allow Victoria and Daniel to live separately, and that she was still making up her mind about whether she wanted a divorce. Then something extraordinary happened: Daniel and Victoria issued a joint statement on social media, telling the world that their marriage was and is fine and the tabloids were wrong.
Within all of this was the fact that Victoria and Daniel had barely been seen together in recent months, and Daniel had begged off a big, important event in late December. That seemed to be the catalyst for the tabloid stories, the lack of highly visible joint appearances. Daniel and Victoria’s joint statement happened on February 19th. Since then, they’ve stepped out together twice, once on February 24 (at the Swedish Institute for European Policy Studies) and then today at the Stockholm School of Economics, the photos of Victoria in the burgundy suit. Vicky and Daniel made sure to be seen arriving together at both events, wary of the “living separately and only reuniting for events” conversation.
So, was it all just some random false gossip from Swedish tabloids? Are Victoria and Daniel fine? Was there any kind of betrayal? Is Daniel on the verge of being sh-tlisted and divorced? Hm.
February 24th photos:
Stockholm, SWEDEN – Prince Daniel and Crown Princess Victoria visit the Swedish Institute for European Policy Studies, SIEPS, in Stockholm, Sweden.
Pictured: Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel
Stockholm, SWEDEN – Prince Daniel and Crown Princess Victoria visit the Swedish Institute for European Policy Studies, SIEPS, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Pictured: Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel
Pictured: Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel
Stockholm, SWEDEN – Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel are greeted by President Lars Strannegard upon arrival at the Stockholm School of Economics in Stockholm, Sweden.
Pictured: Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel
Stockholm, SWEDEN – Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel are greeted by President Lars Strannegard upon arrival at the Stockholm School of Economics in Stockholm, Sweden.

Pictured: Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel
Pictured: Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel
The betrayal was that he allegedly cheated on her?
Crown princesses almost always have it difficult, don’t they? I mean, all you have to look at Betty and Phil. Men don’t like being secondary.
True, but I think it’s hard for anyone to be the “plus one of so and so” indefinitely. Even in celebrity circles, wives of big name actors stop showing up to every event (even the big ones).
Decade after decade of getting ready and showing up for “Oh, good, you’re here. Would you step aside so we can get pictures of/with your spouse?” sounds like Hell.
Feels icky to speculate the state of their marriage so I will stick to — those burgundy boots just don’t work, I wanted them to and love the rest of the outfit. I do love the dark blue — it’s a tad stuffy but the details and fabrics are divine. They all look so very Swedish.
I love her style-it’s very quirky and sometimes the fit is a little off but she always looks like herself, if that makes sense. She knows how to glam it up when called for, but she also does a great job with her “everyday working woman” looks. I think he has a natural elegance to him that belies his more humble background. His suits are always superbly tailored, at least to my untrained eye, and he has beautiful posture. If you stand him next to her brother, Carl Philip, who never looks as polished as you’d expect, I could buy that Daniel was the one who was a “blood royal”.
Yes. Whenever I see photos or videos of Daniel he always has a very dignified air about him. And ITA about Victoria’s style.
I was just thinking about Daniel, he looks good in a suit. And I love Victoria’s outfits, both the blue & the maroon. As for those boots, well, I know it’s the current style, but wearing ankle length trousers with a bootie just looks odd to me. Goes back to my high school days, when nobody wanted to wear ‘floods’ (too short trousers).
As I wrote a couple of weeks ago, the gossip site called Stop The Press (Stoppa Pressarna) made up these romours never write anything that is true.
They reported any awful story about a famous sport journalist had a new girlfriend three months after his wife died, and he and their child (who I think was only nine) where very upset about that. They make everything the write and they’re being sued.
I like gossip, obvisusly, but Stop the Press
(Stoppa Pressarna) is just sh*t.
That makes me feel better. I’ll be legit sad of these two break up.
@ Mimi, I agree with your take on their style.
As to the “maroon and blue” photos: Victoria and Daniel are both walking in synchronicity and standing (even though this stance is “interesting”) in a very similar pose. My personal experience with far less exalted personages is that when a couple isn’t doing as well emotionally, they usually don’t display the same amount of unison in their body language as this couple does in these pictures.
I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if these rumors were started from some loyalist to KKKate and Willy to have people talk sh*t about other royals.
No, the rumous was made up by this man. He’s a snake.
https://sv.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daniel_Nyhlén
I’m not saying that they will nerver get divorced but I don’t trust anything that that site write.
Or made up by her hateful SIL Sofia, the one who has a close relationship with tabloids and worked with tabloids to exile Madeleine.
What I want to know is why Daniel is holding his hand over his p*nis in one of the pics. What are they looking at?
He looks like he has to go potty. Maybe there was a fountain nearby…
I noticed the samr. Looks like he’s scratching an itch.
To put on my tin foil tiara (copyright another celebitchy), I wonder if it is her dad trying to break them up before CPV becomes queen.
They’re married 12 years. Stuff happens in every marriage. Unfortunately, their private lives are fodder for gossip because people like to gossip and it sells paper. It’s harder to fix things when their private issues are thrown out in public.
Lord knows that I doubt my 20 year marriage could have survived if every tiff went public, even if just to my family (although my family knows what a PITA I am and would side with him most of the time.)
I wish them as well as I wish any other couple I don’t know but like to pass time reading about.
My parents side with my husband too, they love him so much 😂. I only ever vent about things I’m annoyed about, not actual issues, and they’re always on his side about it 😂
Yeah, it wouldn’t surprise me if they took a small break from each other to cool off, maybe a day or two, and someone took that and blew it up into that crazy story. Every marriage has a bump or two. NBD.
With his health issues it’s just hard for me to think he’d be off doing something foolhardy. More aware of his mortality and legacy and caring for his family.
But as someone who follows this couple, the energy in the one photo where he’s throwing his head to the sky laughing is v v different than their usual energy. He’s usually v restrained, contained. So IDK
They’re both looking up in that photo, I’m guessing there may be people in an upper floor looking down or something, I don’t think he just threw his head back & laughed.
They look like siblings. Weird.
I once read that this can happen to couples in long relationships. They start to mimic each other’s body language as well as facial expressions. The latter develops the same muscles of their faces and leads to muscular similarities.
Victoria and Daniel have similar colouring/complexion, which probably confuses the issue further. One of my friends married a woman with his exact hair colour, eye colour, and complexion, and IMO she looks more like him than his actual sisters.
Oooh, interesting re mimicry! It has been argued that we tend to be attracted to people with faces very similar to ours (positive sexual imprinting) – I always think that that explains the Cumberbatch/Hunter coupling. They look SO alike!
They really do! I am not one who immediately sees family resemblance between siblings, but they are adorably matchy.
Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife look so much like brother and sister.
He looks like a serial killer. I can’t look at him. So creepy!
I completely agree. I’ve always thought that but I’ve never seen anyone else mention it!
Daniel NEVER looks happy in photos of him and Victoria on official stuff. Maybe he’s a serious guy and not a smiler like his wife. Maybe that’s what he is supposed to do. I hope they are in marriage counseling and doing the work.
Maybe he’s an introvert and feels uncomfortable with all the camera attention?
Prince Daniel’s wedding reception speech still moves me. I hope it’s just false rumors and nothing serious.
So what’s with the tea that Sofia makes up these rumors and was part of driving Madeline out of Sweden? Any truth there?
Sofia is close with several tabloids plus a story just came out that one of her ‘mentors’ has Epstein connections. She’s used leaks against Madeleine to get her nasty past out of the headlines before. Doing the same thing again so no one digs too closely in to the Epstein connection?
I’m getting weird vibes from them. Idk, the statement was weird and I think there is probably a grain of truth that the relationship isn’t great right now. 12 years is a long time to be together and you change a lot , I think they are at the break up or try and make this work crossroad. Hopefully they do whatever is best for themselves and family, even if that’s splitting. Sometimes the fairytale just isn’t what you thought it would be.
Body language analysis is usually nonsense, but that said, theirs is fine. They look completely comfy and happy in each other’s vicinity, even when they’re not focused on one another.
Contrast that with Diana and Charles at the end when they both looked like they wanted to spit or cry when forced to stand together, or Kate twitching during an interview to keep William’s hands off her.