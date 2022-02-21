Princess Victoria & Prince Daniel issued a statement denying gossip about their marriage

So… what’s going on with Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel? They’ve always seemed happy together and adoring of each other in an almost wholesome way. They’ve been together for about twenty years, and married since June 2010. They have two children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar. There’s never been a whiff of scandal about them since their marriage, or at least not a whiff of scandal which has made it mainstream. But they posted this Instagram (above) with this message. Here’s the version translated by People:
“It has come to our attention that there are widespread negative rumors about our private relationship. Allegations are being spread about betrayal in the relationship and an impending divorce. Normally, we do not comment on rumors and speculation. But in order to protect our family, we wish to make it clear, once and for all, that the rumors that are now spreading are completely unfounded.”
So what is this all about? This is the first time where Victoria and Daniel have issued any kind of joint statement to combat negative press or gossip about their marriage. But then again, I’m not aware of much bad gossip about them anyway. It’s more than possible that the Swedish tabloid/gossip press has been running stories about the state of their marriage for years though, and that the goss has just never gone mainstream.
Speaking of, we were sent this story from a Swedish tabloid (I think it’s called Stop the Press), which claimed that Victoria and Daniel have been in crisis since Christmas, when she learned of an “incident” involving Daniel. This is why Daniel didn’t go to The Swedish Academy’s Christmas show (the palace claimed he had a cold and that’s why he didn’t go). Since then, Daniel and Victoria have been in crisis talks and couples therapy, and Daniel has also been talking to his father-in-law, King Gustaf, about what would happen if Victoria decides to divorce him. Victoria has also informed her father that she’s considering divorce too. According to these sources, Vicky and Daniel’s marriage woes have been an open secret among staff, especially since Daniel has basically moved out? The king bought a country villa, Villa Loviseberg, which will be Daniel’s home if Victoria divorces him, and Daniel has already been “seen” at the country home several times over the past month.
So… there seems to be some really detailed gossip about the state of their marriage, so much so that they issued the denial. Given the tabloid story, doesn’t the denial kind of read as terse? I don’t know. It could be that Victoria hasn’t decided whether or not she wants a divorce. Or it could be that they have had some problems and they’re working through them and all of this hit way too close. Or maybe it’s all bullsh-t.
While Victoria went solo at the Swedish Academy thing on December 20th, she and Daniel were together at an event on January 27 (Vicky in the black pantsuit). And before that, they were together at the Nobel Prize ceremony on December 10th. Hm.
Stop the press is claiming a courtier has been loose-lipped at a party while drunk. They claim Daniel has had a affair, but also that it’s well known in certain circles that he’s temperamental and are mean and disrespectful towards Victoria. They also claim V&D have cleard their schedule for two monts to deal with the marital crisis, while the court has stated they have jobs who’s not mentioned in the public court circular.
I hope that this is just mean gossip because I really like them together, but then again the allegations are very detailed so who knows.
This would be so sad! I really love these two. I feel like it’s gossip though (at least the part about Daniel consulting Victoria’s father) because he didn’t want them to marry so I can’t imagine why Daniel would turn to him for help. Surely there would have been a prenup about what would happen to him in a divorce, just like any other royal spouse.
I don’t think that many royals have prenups, none of the British royals do.
iirc these two do have a prenup. Daniel had to sign all kinds of things, like signing away control of his businesses, agreeing to have their children use the Bernadotte last name.
Stop the press (stoppa pressarna in swedish) is a sh*tty gossip site that write nothing but lies. They wrote that a famous journalist had a new girlfriend three moons after his wife had died of breast cancer. It was very upsetting for both him and their daughter to have does lies spread while they were in mourning.
And that’s just one example of a gossip story that they have written about.
They just makes things up.
I know less than nothing about libel laws in Sweden, so does Victoria and Daniel’s flat denial essentially put Stoppa Pressarna on notice that they are entering into legally murky territory?
I second this. That particular tabloid is trashy and always coming out with clickbait headlines. “The other woman in Prince Daniel’s life is speaking out”. Then you click and it’s his mom.
And now this tabloid is making new headlines every day and blabbing about the “incident” without giving any hints. The editor is desperate.
The Councellor of Justice started an investigation of Stop the press in 2021. It’s to see how the law applies to sites that don’t go by the same rules as newspapers.
I’m from Sweden an confirm that no one I know believes anything from “ Stop the press” It is a crazy gossip site that tosses out crazy headlines just to catch attention and clicks. Like mentioned above they have been sued already and that are just disgraceful and plain nasty. I have never heard anything bad about either Daniel or Viktoria and they seem wholesome and happy from pictures they upload. They work a lot to get kids moving, urge them to do sports or be outdoors and they sometimes upload family films of them being outdoors and exercising in a fun way together. The kids seems safe and happy too.
