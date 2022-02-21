Prince Andrew visited his mother every evening last week under the cover of darkness

The Sun had a weirdly detailed story about Prince Andrew and what was happening behind-the-scenes of his settlement with Virginia Giuffre and what’s next for him. As for the settlement, I really don’t even believe that Andrew was *that* involved, in general. It was mostly between Charles and the Queen and how the two of them came to an agreement to “loan” the money to Andrew, in exchange for the Queen signing off on Queen Camilla publicly. Andrew, Liz and Charles were all in agreement that drawing the case out indefinitely would be disastrous, but if any of them are expecting to draw a line under the settlement and move on, they’re sorely mistaken. Some highlights from this dumb Sun piece:
Andrew visited his mother at night all of last week: Prince Andrew, who had his 62nd birthday on Saturday, was driven to see his mum every night last week to discuss his £12million Virginia Giuffre sex case settlement and future role. Andrew has made the five-mile car journey from his Royal Lodge home into Windsor Castle every evening to speak to Her Majesty, 95. Last month, Prince Charles ordered him to stop being photographed cheerily driving into Windsor Castle.
A royal insider on why he’s been visiting the Queen: “Andrew has been very careful and is trying to keep out of sight. He knows there are photographers in the daytime and his best chance to avoid them is after dark. He knows he is meant to be keeping his head down and it’s a short trip, but he is extremely contrite and apologised to the Queen for all the trouble he has caused her. He realises how serious this whole issue has been and the damage it has done to the monarchy. The last thing he wanted to do was cause his beloved mother so much anguish at her age and in her Platinum Jubilee year. He is just so grateful for her support and it’s certainly true that the Queen has a soft spot for Andrew and regards him as her favourite son.”
The old switcheroo: There have also been discussions about a long-term plan for Prince William and Kate to move into Royal Lodge — home to Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who will in turn be sent to historic Fort Belvedere on the edge of the estate.
A source on how Andrew has contacted Prince Harry: “Andrew has been in turmoil about the whole thing. And one thing he has done is reach out to Harry about life outside ‘The Firm’ and things like security and what he can do in the future. He has seen how Harry has managed to carve out a new life for himself away from the Royal Family. He has also said sorry to Beatrice and Eugenie and voiced his fears that their children would grow up hearing about the case.”
Reinventing Andrew: Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward said: “I have heard from a very good source that Andrew did think he could reinvent himself like Prince Harry has.”
[From The Sun]
While Harry is close to Eugenie and Beatrice, I don’t see him offering up advice or sympathy to his uncle Andrew at this point. Let’s also be clear: if Andrew fancies the idea of turning up like a bad penny in America, expecting to relaunch himself here, he will be in for a rude awakening. The FBI will climb up his ass so fast!! Come on. If Andrew leaves the UK – a big “if” – it will be to move to a Commonwealth country. I could actually see him going to Australia? Also: this is the first time we’ve heard the theory that Andrew and Fergie would be moved out of Royal Lodge and given Fort Belvedere, that haunted gothic castle. How…bizarre. As for Andrew’s secret trips to mummy, I think she just enjoys spending time with him no matter what. Sure, their relationship is dysfunctional, but it is what it is. Now, did Andrew give his mother Covid? That’s certainly an interesting theory.
I agree this story is dumb. Plus, I don’t believe that Harry is talking to Andrew about anything but it’s good to see the Sun finally acknowledge that Harry has made a successful life for himself outside of the Royal system. I’m sure tomorrow the same paper will be writing that Harry is a failure and should return to the fold.
I don’t believe Harry is talking to Andrew either. He is the antithesis of everything he and Meghan stand for. However, I think the paper is continuing the tradition of trying to link Andrew’s name with the Sussexes. My instincts tell me this is another pathetic attempt at the rehabilitation of Andrew. The difference is Harry did not ‘reinvent’ himself. He simply had the emotional intelligence and resilience to leave a thoroughly dysfunctional family. Andrew on the other hand is old, has been credibly accused of a crime, is not pleasant in any way and has a not very bright exwife as his sidekick. America will not be opening its doors to them unless it’s to speak with the FBI.
Let’s not forget Meg’s statement on how “The Palace was willing to put out statements to correct and protect “other” members of the Royal Family, but wouldn’t correct lies about me and my husband.”
Let’s not forget Meg’s statement on how “The Palace was willing to put out statements to correct and protect “other” members of the Royal Family, but wouldn’t correct lies about me and my husband.”
Yeah…Harry’s not talking to Uncle Pedo anytime soon.
That’s the dumbest part of this made-up nonsense, that Andrew’s contacting Harry as though everything’s hunky-dory & they’re just an uncle & nephew talking about common life situations & how to navigate them. Andrew’s current situation is nothing like Harry’s, never was, never will be, & they just need to stop with this BS.
Yes, as IF Harry would talk to Pedrew!! Pedrew only knows how to make shady deals, sell access to his family and milk his mother for millions of pounds!!! The one driving this ship is Chucky and he has no intention of allowing Pedrew to re-invent himself as he has no discerning qualities.
They need to keep Predew and Harry out of the same article!! They are TWO entirely different types of people!! One has scruples the other has none.
If I knew my dad was a rapist I would not talk to him anymore. I feel many daughters would be the same so my assumption is the girls must not actually believe it. I don’t know how you could believe Virginia and simultaneously be seen with Andrew or have a known relationship. I obviously feel for B and E.
It’s not that they don’t believe it; it’s that they don’t care. I don’t think they view it as rape at all but probably more like their dad unknowingly had a sexual experience with seone he shouldn’t have and that he was taken advantage of by Epstein. I’m sure in whatever scenario they’re imagining, Andrew is the victim.
I agree Mimi. I’ve sadly read a lot of commentary along the lines of ‘how was he supposed to know?’ ‘17 is past the age of legal consent in the U.K.’ ‘she didn’t look trafficked’
There are swathes of people in the U.K. that feel he couldn’t have know and his Royal status has been used against him.
The privilege, the lack of consideration of why a girl of that age was in their company, at all, let alone oddly travelling the world with them, why she was ‘keen’ on an old sweaty man, means people are disposable, for his use and unthought of. There is also a huge misconception around ‘what a trafficked person looks like’.
Largely people who don’t want to see won’t. I doubt his daughter’s have asked any questions of their father. I do feel they must know on some level.
Kind of chilling for Eugenie, considering she does an “anti-trafficking” podcast, doesn’t she?
There is so much to unpack in this story, for one the queen has covid, so it makes sense that one or more of her kids will go and visit her. As for the Andrew phoning Harry to ask how he did it, Man oh Man, if the family didnt have this stupid system to hobble the second and other siblings maybe he would have struck out on his own and made a better life for himself. but i doubt that. i do wonder what he is going to do with the rest of his life, especially when the queen passes.
Honestly, just off of the headline, i was expecting some kind of sympathetic spin from the rf where we read between the lines that he’s taking care of dear old mum in her last days. Doesn’t seem to be the case, but it QE’s declining health really makes one wonder…
We all know the best way for an old mum to recover is to listen to her favorite son complain about the horrible peasant lady who had the audacity to sue him. How much it would cost to settle, how the press won’t stop writing about it and how horrible big brother is for not supporting him publicly.
I seriously doubt Andrew has Harry’s phone number.
Two more different men I cannot begin to imagine. This horsesh!t about Harry mentoring Paedrew on “carving out” a successful life separate from the RF boggles the mind. NFW.
Harry knows what real work is and how to do it. He has values and passion for the initiatives he and Meghan care about. Andrew cares about how his 60+ teddy bears are arranged on his palatial bed, FFS. This whole work of fiction is making me want to sprinkle f-bombs liberally over everything, and it’s far too early for that.
The only thing I could see H advising PA about is that he needs to let B&E dissociate from him so they can do well. I imagine that his concern is all for his cousins.
I agree. But I don’t really see that conversation happening. At all. Andrew wouldn’t ask and Harry wouldn’t offer that kind of intimate family advice, IMHO.
Yeah, I saw that as wishful thinking – Andrew eyeing Harry’s coattails as a convenient place to land. I reckon Harry’s smarter than to let that happen, though.
Oh, poor Andrew, every night driving 5 whole miles, in the dark, with his head down – hope there aren’t any unlucky pedestrians taking an evening stroll.
And I’m imagining what kind of advice for success Harry would give – first, don’t be a rapist…
He’s not even driving himeself. He is being driven.
Well, that would save the life of many a pedestrian and sheep.
Rats prefer the dark.
Roaches as well… only scurry around at night in the dark. And sadly, like a roach, Pedo will seemingly survive this, too. Thanks to Mummy funding the rest of his life. The “stink” will die down and he will still golf and go to parties with like-minded aristos.
‘Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward said: “I have heard from a very good source that Andrew did think he could reinvent himself like Prince Harry has.” The perpetual conflation of Andrew and PH is just appalling.
Seward is annoying, she caters to the royals. Very obviously Harry did nothing like what Andrew did, but Seward is spinning it that way probably to “please” the establishment.
That comment made my stomach sour.. PH was never accused of raping a trafficked minor! The FBI isn’t looking to interview PH. This comment is sick, is this woman saying marrying Meghan is worse than or comparable to the rape of a trafficked minor? Because it sure sounds like it.
This is the woman who gave an interview for cash on the Oprah show before she viewed it and well before it was released, she does not work with facts she creates sensationalized lies for cash not caring who’s life or reputation she tries to destroy.
I have a feeling that Burger King is just going to show up one day at the Royal Lodge with a locksmith while Andrew and Fergie are out and move in. Can you imagine the temper tantrums he is throwing about Andrew living in the best royal house in Windsor when he, the FFK, wants it for himself?
I suspect Andrew and Fergie are going to be exiled to a one bedroom rental cottage at Balmoral.
I wonder if giving up the Royal lodge was part of the deal Chuck struck with PA as part of the settlement with Virginia. Maybe a collateral? If he doesn’t pay back the money after the chalet is sold, he’ll have to move to something smaller and let the Cambs take over for as long as they like.
Yeah I doubt Andrew contacted Harry. He may have tried (even though I really doubt that) but I doubt Harry is giving any sort of advice. And yeah, Andrew’s best bet is to stay in the UK. He’s going to be a disaster in the US (even if the FBI don’t question him) but if he really wants to move, he should aim for Dubai or one of the ME countries like the ex Spanish King. Maybe one of the Princes’ in the Arab royal families can support his lifestyle.
Keep him well away from Australia!
Was I the only one who looked at this headline and thought, Nonce is aiming for more $$$ in Betty’s will?
Ha! You beat me to it. “Don’t come down here!” was my first thought! Yeah, he’s brown-nosing Mummy. He needs her to put something in place for him before she carks it. I think she will, but also think it will be a modest stipend, and the ongoing use of a home. He won’t lve in poverty, but he won’t live like a prince, either. The last thing he wants is to have to go, cap in hand, to Charles when he is king, and Mummy knows this. They will still need to keep up appearances.
Oh she’ll fund him, to a point…perhaps set up in a trust, knowing otherwise he and Freeloader (esp!) will go through it in a NY minute.
Also, any monies NOT transferred Monarch to Monarch (meaning Mummy to Chaz) are liable to taxes. Could be that part of the arrangement for Pedo’s payout is tied to Chaz controlling a set up trust, doling it out in small increments to keep Pedo in line, doing (and staying) where Chaz wants him.
There is no way in hell Harry is taking Andrew’s calls. I doubt Andrew would even try.
Somewhere on the bird app someone said the lease to the royal lodge was worth big $$ and Andy could sell the lease back to the crown or to baldy or something to raise money for the settlement. Or something. I have no idea. But I do wonder if that was part of why there were night meetings and I wonder who else was there also? Not andy alone w/his mum, I’m pretty sure, and I doubt she’d be safe alone w/charlie. Let’s face it, they can’t continue on the way they have been…they can’t live with her as queen much longer, they need her gone so as to move on to the next phase. But they can’t live without her, either, because much of the world does seem to honour her for her longevity, if nothing else. Caught between a rock and a hard place. LOL
In the agreement with the Crown estate, he could get money back if he wanted out during he first 25 years of the lease. The longer he’d live there the smaller amount. He’s lived there for over 20 years now, so not much left to get from the crown estate. I wouldn’t be surprised if the RL was part of the deal struck with Chuck, either payout of the lease so the Cambs can live there or the lease is put as a collateral in case he doesn’t pay back when the chalet is sold.
You’re so right about them being caught between a rock and a hard place. Chuck desperately wants to be king, but at the same time knows the public won’t be so accepting of him. Andy needs to hind behind mummy, but at the same time he wants to inherit her. When she’s gone that’ll be it. He can’t go to mummy anymore and big brother won’t help him
Yeah right, Andy doesn’t have Harry number and seeing as Harry has a daughter and is super protective of her as he should be, i don’t for one second believe he would offer advice to anyone who would do what Andy has done to someone else daughter
Again with trying to give away Fort Belvedere. Are they willing to pay enough to interest the Westons in giving up the lease?
You just knew they would find a way to drag Harry into this mess.
Why would Andrew call harry when he dislikes meghan. William is somewhere in this mess, the smell is familiar.
The Queen is a terrible mother who raised some pretty awful children. The fact that not only is the worst of the bunch her favorite but that it’s common knowledge which of the four IS her favorite speaks terribly of her. Like why is this so widely broadcast? What a terrible family dynamic that must have created. If you must have a favorite, keep that shit under your hat.
The Queen Mother compensated by spoiling Charles so he got his sense of entitlements (not a good thing). I think the royal system is very dysfunctional with the eldest treated more “special”. Princess Anne managed to survive it and went her own way. The whole system is not good for raising children. And it continued into the next generation. Charles wrote scathingly about his parents through his biographer DImbleby. But Charles made bad choices that he never acknowledged. So much dysfunction. If anything it got worse in the next generation, with the heir allowed to drive his brother out.
I think that every time; it is SO DAMAGING to let your children think you favor one over the other(s). She and Phillip utterly failed to raise one decent human being out of 4 (and don’t give me any BS about Anne, she’s as terrible as the other three, she just makes some attempt at hiding it.) They are all awful and Andrew is the worst of the bunch.
Charles complained about his parenting, but the thing is he did not learn a thing and did not learn a lesson not to raise his children the same way., and if anything he is worse at being a parent than his mother and father if that is possible. Considering how one of his two children was in effect “exiled”.
Actually, I would have picked Ed as the least awful, not Anne.
The RR are desperately trying to create a narrative to tarnish Harry’s name. It’s funny that in order to do that, they have to associate him with the RF. Lol.
Harry did not reinvent himself- he now has the freedom to be more of himself. Also, Harry succeeded in his humanitarian work as a royal; now he has the extra burden of earning a living a living in order to continue his work. Harry and Meghan have talents and skills to earn a living in an area that pays a lot of money. I’m not sure what skills Andrew has except as a naval officer and he’s too old to rejoin the navy. He appears to have been well over his head as unofficial trade ambassador. His actions have put paid to his life as a royal grifter. He appears to have no great interests beyond living a very high life.
“Andrew did think he could reinvent himself like Prince Harry has”… how disgusting and infuriating to think he believes that. Harry has left the ‘firm’ to protect his family, Andrew is just a pedo-rapist llying piece of garbage THERE IS NO FCKING COMPARISON.
I fully believe that Andrew is or is trying to visit his mother ever day under cover of dark. He has worked very hard to continue to be her favorite son and keep the money rolling. Why should her or his Covid affect that? The story that Andrew and Harry are somehow in communication is absolutely false. Prince Harry wouldn’t have his name sullied by that cretin.
serena, you are absolutely right.
I don’t believe Andrew’s visits are related to the sex charge case at all. I think he is more emotionally attached to his mother than the others. Everything about Charles is performative. The frequent visits by Andrew may be out of concern for her health. No offense, Kaiser, I love your articles but had you mentioned Seward’s name at the beginning of the article, I would not have bothered to read it
You know, I can almost believe there’s an element of truth here. Not that Harry is giving PA any advice, but that PA, who is a narcissistic idiot, would see himself as “like Harry” and would totally call for advice. Also, honestly, PA knows he’s going to be in money trouble when his mother dies. I bet he’d love to be able to leech off Harry and Meghan’s success. He’s that kind of arrogant idiot who probably thinks what they do is easy.
Well, I think we can guess who gave COVID to Mummy Dear, can’t we?
As for the rest, it almost made me hurl.
The article says Pedo reached out and what he was interested in talking about- it doesn’t say Harry actually spoke to him. I hope Eugenie didn’t come over trying to weasel her way in and plead for Andrew. Gross. Can you imagine him as a house guest?
Royal Lodge shouldn’t be surprising. I called it on a Twitter the day the settlement was announced. It’s beautiful apparently and It makes sense they would use this opportunity to take it from Andrew.
Whatever did poor Fort Belvedere do to deserve THOSE two???
There is this book, that all parents of young kids have come across, “Love You Forever”.
I, and many others, find this book to be too creepy to read to our kids, but SINCERELY, I now recognize it is the story of Pedo and his Mommy. He’s crawling into her window and rocking her to sleep, and I can’t stop laughing that a very creepy children’s book that I’ve laughed with other parents about is becoming biographical, for the royal family, It’s just so wrong.