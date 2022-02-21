Prince Andrew visited his mother every evening last week under the cover of darkness

The Sun had a weirdly detailed story about Prince Andrew and what was happening behind-the-scenes of his settlement with Virginia Giuffre and what’s next for him. As for the settlement, I really don’t even believe that Andrew was *that* involved, in general. It was mostly between Charles and the Queen and how the two of them came to an agreement to “loan” the money to Andrew, in exchange for the Queen signing off on Queen Camilla publicly. Andrew, Liz and Charles were all in agreement that drawing the case out indefinitely would be disastrous, but if any of them are expecting to draw a line under the settlement and move on, they’re sorely mistaken. Some highlights from this dumb Sun piece:

Andrew visited his mother at night all of last week: Prince Andrew, who had his 62nd birthday on Saturday, was driven to see his mum every night last week to discuss his £12million Virginia Giuffre sex case settlement and future role. Andrew has made the five-mile car journey from his Royal Lodge home into Windsor Castle every evening to speak to Her Majesty, 95. Last month, Prince Charles ordered him to stop being photographed cheerily driving into Windsor Castle. A royal insider on why he’s been visiting the Queen: “Andrew has been very careful and is trying to keep out of sight. He knows there are photographers in the daytime and his best chance to avoid them is after dark. He knows he is meant to be keeping his head down and it’s a short trip, but he is extremely contrite and apologised to the Queen for all the trouble he has caused her. He realises how serious this whole issue has been and the damage it has done to the monarchy. The last thing he wanted to do was cause his beloved mother so much anguish at her age and in her Platinum Jubilee year. He is just so grateful for her support and it’s certainly true that the Queen has a soft spot for Andrew and regards him as her favourite son.” The old switcheroo: There have also been discussions about a long-term plan for Prince William and Kate to move into Royal Lodge — home to Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who will in turn be sent to historic Fort Belvedere on the edge of the estate. A source on how Andrew has contacted Prince Harry: “Andrew has been in turmoil about the whole thing. And one thing he has done is reach out to Harry about life outside ‘The Firm’ and things like security and what he can do in the future. He has seen how Harry has managed to carve out a new life for himself away from the Royal Family. He has also said sorry to Beatrice and Eugenie and voiced his fears that their children would grow up hearing about the case.” Reinventing Andrew: Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward said: “I have heard from a very good source that Andrew did think he could reinvent himself like Prince Harry has.”

While Harry is close to Eugenie and Beatrice, I don’t see him offering up advice or sympathy to his uncle Andrew at this point. Let’s also be clear: if Andrew fancies the idea of turning up like a bad penny in America, expecting to relaunch himself here, he will be in for a rude awakening. The FBI will climb up his ass so fast!! Come on. If Andrew leaves the UK – a big “if” – it will be to move to a Commonwealth country. I could actually see him going to Australia? Also: this is the first time we’ve heard the theory that Andrew and Fergie would be moved out of Royal Lodge and given Fort Belvedere, that haunted gothic castle. How…bizarre. As for Andrew’s secret trips to mummy, I think she just enjoys spending time with him no matter what. Sure, their relationship is dysfunctional, but it is what it is. Now, did Andrew give his mother Covid? That’s certainly an interesting theory.