“Kieran Culkin’s Critics Choice Awards speech was perfect, no notes” links

Kieran Culkin’s Critics Choice speech was amazing. [Just Jared]

Maralee Nichols wants $47K a month in child support. [Dlisted]

Oscar Isaac & Ethan Hawke talk about Moon Night. [LaineyGossip]

Tim Cook is worried about all of those anti-LGBTQ laws. [OMG Blog]

Should Bruce Wayne do more to combat poverty? [Pajiba]

Balenciaga made their models do what?!? [Go Fug Yourself]

Javier Bardem is a good chat-show guest. [Gawker]

Murder Spiders are the new Murder Hornets.[Towleroad]

Scarlettt Bordeaux sounds like a fake name. [Egotastic]

American journalist Brent Renaud was killed in Ukraine. [Buzzfeed]

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images