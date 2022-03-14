“Kieran Culkin’s Critics Choice Awards speech was perfect, no notes” links

Kieran Culkin’s Critics Choice speech was amazing. [Just Jared]
That really was a gracious speech by Kieran.
The ‘shut up’ made it extra special.
Anyone hear about Hailey Bieber? Scary stuff.
Yeah I read about that yesterday! It’s very scary. I’ve been going thru neurological issues for the past couple years and it’s a very scary, anxiety ridden experience. I hope she’s okay
So scary! I forgot that Covid existed for a second (seemingly the most likely cause?) and defaulted to my “welp, hope it’s not domestic violence related” usual response when I hear of young women having stroke/brain injury issues.
(I know it can be a million things, l’m just biased by my work in the field)
My mom sent me an article about the giant spiders and I refused to click into it b/c I can’t look at pictures of giant spiders. Can someone just tell me if I need to cancel all outdoor plans this summer? I’m in PA. Also, any chance they will eat the plague of spotted lanternflies we get every summer that as of yet have no natural predators here?
From the article: “They’re also not aggressive towards humans, nor are their fangs big enough to pose any kind of threat, stressed Davis.” And maybe yes on the lanternflies since they pick up bugs other native spiders don’t. I wouldn’t be able to click an article with snake pictures!
I read it so you don’t have to! 🙂 They don’t look too scary and the article says they aren’t aggressive. They eat stink bugs so that is good news! It doesn’t say anything about what else they eat, though.
Hooray for Keiran Culkin! I thought his acting was the best on that show. They’re all very good, but his character was difficult to pull off and he did it splendidly.
We have golden orb spiders here in FL which from what I understand, are closely related to these spiders. In the summer months, they build webs just outside our windows. They take care of the pests however the occasional butterfly gets caught in their web. It’s not always pleasant, but it’s the circle of life. They certainly shouldn’t be called murder spiders. Misinformation leads to misunderstandings and that’s not fair to these spiders.
They arrived in our part of Georgia a few years ago but really took off this year. They aren’t aggressive and quite pretty, but have these huge three dimensional webs. They disperse by ballooning and can get quite high in trees and power lines. The webs were everywhere in our town this fall which helped get into the Halloween mood.
KC is so good, great show.
But really IMO, actors should be a bit more prepared. If you make a living acting then hire a writer to help you for award shows.
The call out of “shut up” really bugs me.
Manners, on both sides, but a fast thank you speech should have been ready.
Otherwise, stay home.
All of the Kulkin kids are just amazing. They’re all incredibly talented, and seem to have become equally caring and amazing human beings despite their upbringing(s).
