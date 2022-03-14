Samantha Markle has spent years ‘trolling’ Meghan & coordinating with hate accounts

Friend-of-the-blog Ellie Hall at Buzzfeed has a big new exclusive about none other than Samantha Grant/Markle. Samantha has been back in the news in recent weeks because she decided to sue her half-sister Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Samantha’s lawsuit already seemed pretty stupid – Samantha is suing Meghan over the Oprah interview, basically, and Samantha claims that Meghan has lied about her childhood, and that those lies negatively affected Samantha’s book sales. All Samantha’s lawsuit has done is brought more attention to how despicable Samantha’s behavior has been for years now, and how Samantha is a con artist profiting from spreading hate for a half-sister she barely knows.

So, the Buzzfeed piece – Ellie Hall goes through the history of Samantha’s public statements, of course, which began just days after Meghan was revealed as Prince Harry’s girlfriend in 2016. Ellie then investigates Samantha’s many online personas, including multiple Twitter handles, and her communications with various hate-for-profit YouTubers like “Yankee Wally.” An excerpt from the Buzzfeed piece:

Over the years, Samantha Markle has publicly accused Meghan of lying about her upbringing and abandoning her family. Now, interviews and a BuzzFeed News analysis of social media suggest that she has spread even more insidious and false claims. In an investigation spanning months, BuzzFeed News found evidence that for the past four years, Samantha has apparently used various Twitter accounts — including her current one, which she apparently used to communicate with this reporter — not just to criticize Meghan but to also propagate and give credibility to damaging and potentially defamatory claims about her half-sister. There is also evidence that suggests Samantha has for years been coordinating with and feeding information to the person behind one of the oldest and most influential anti-Meghan YouTube accounts, a woman who has been a driving force behind what is perhaps the most persistent, insidious, and damaging conspiracy theories about Meghan: that she faked her two pregnancies, that her children were born to a surrogate, and that her children might not even be hers. Samantha’s Twitter account has spread these same baseless theories, even as Samantha has avoided making these claims in mainstream media interviews, allowing her to maintain a veneer of respectability while still smearing her half-sister. Samantha’s lawyer, Douglas Kahle, emailed BuzzFeed News to say that “Ms. Markle’s email and other accounts have been hacked on several occasions and it is very likely that those statements were made by third parties to defame our client.” He did not specify which statements he was referring to. Still, evidence indicates that the veneer of authority Samantha has donned for media appearances and in her autobiography is belied by her Twitter account’s promotion of unfounded theories about her half-sister and her apparent behind-the-scenes dealings with Meghan’s most zealous online detractors and critics. She is, in short, Meghan’s biggest troll.

[From Buzzfeed]

Ellie Hall dug through the Twitter interactions between one of Samantha’s Twitter accounts and “Yankee Wally,” who runs a for-profit YouTube hate channel about Meghan. Yankee Wally and Samantha share one big passion: spreading very specific smears about Meghan and her pregnancies. Yankee Wally has made hundreds of thousands of dollars in YouTube ad revenue by claiming that Meghan faked her pregnancies and used a surrogate, and Samantha has been right there, feeding and inciting those smears. The woman behind Yankee Wally called Samantha a friend and clearly believes that Samantha speaks the truth about everything. Ellie Hall refers to Samantha as one of Meghan’s biggest trolls, which I guess is true in a technical sense, but this feels… like something else. More than “trolling,” something criminal.

I’ve said this many times before, on this blog and on our Gossip With Celebitchy podcast, but I’ve long believed that Thomas Markle receives “scripts” from British tabloid journalists and he gets paid to perform those scripts. It would not surprise me if Samantha has similar arrangements with various tabloids and journalists, where she’s being paid to push certain narratives and storylines.