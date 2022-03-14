Samantha Markle has spent years ‘trolling’ Meghan & coordinating with hate accounts

Friend-of-the-blog Ellie Hall at Buzzfeed has a big new exclusive about none other than Samantha Grant/Markle. Samantha has been back in the news in recent weeks because she decided to sue her half-sister Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Samantha’s lawsuit already seemed pretty stupid – Samantha is suing Meghan over the Oprah interview, basically, and Samantha claims that Meghan has lied about her childhood, and that those lies negatively affected Samantha’s book sales. All Samantha’s lawsuit has done is brought more attention to how despicable Samantha’s behavior has been for years now, and how Samantha is a con artist profiting from spreading hate for a half-sister she barely knows.
So, the Buzzfeed piece – Ellie Hall goes through the history of Samantha’s public statements, of course, which began just days after Meghan was revealed as Prince Harry’s girlfriend in 2016. Ellie then investigates Samantha’s many online personas, including multiple Twitter handles, and her communications with various hate-for-profit YouTubers like “Yankee Wally.” An excerpt from the Buzzfeed piece:
Over the years, Samantha Markle has publicly accused Meghan of lying about her upbringing and abandoning her family. Now, interviews and a BuzzFeed News analysis of social media suggest that she has spread even more insidious and false claims.
In an investigation spanning months, BuzzFeed News found evidence that for the past four years, Samantha has apparently used various Twitter accounts — including her current one, which she apparently used to communicate with this reporter — not just to criticize Meghan but to also propagate and give credibility to damaging and potentially defamatory claims about her half-sister.
There is also evidence that suggests Samantha has for years been coordinating with and feeding information to the person behind one of the oldest and most influential anti-Meghan YouTube accounts, a woman who has been a driving force behind what is perhaps the most persistent, insidious, and damaging conspiracy theories about Meghan: that she faked her two pregnancies, that her children were born to a surrogate, and that her children might not even be hers.
Samantha’s Twitter account has spread these same baseless theories, even as Samantha has avoided making these claims in mainstream media interviews, allowing her to maintain a veneer of respectability while still smearing her half-sister.
Samantha’s lawyer, Douglas Kahle, emailed BuzzFeed News to say that “Ms. Markle’s email and other accounts have been hacked on several occasions and it is very likely that those statements were made by third parties to defame our client.” He did not specify which statements he was referring to.
Still, evidence indicates that the veneer of authority Samantha has donned for media appearances and in her autobiography is belied by her Twitter account’s promotion of unfounded theories about her half-sister and her apparent behind-the-scenes dealings with Meghan’s most zealous online detractors and critics. She is, in short, Meghan’s biggest troll.
Ellie Hall dug through the Twitter interactions between one of Samantha’s Twitter accounts and “Yankee Wally,” who runs a for-profit YouTube hate channel about Meghan. Yankee Wally and Samantha share one big passion: spreading very specific smears about Meghan and her pregnancies. Yankee Wally has made hundreds of thousands of dollars in YouTube ad revenue by claiming that Meghan faked her pregnancies and used a surrogate, and Samantha has been right there, feeding and inciting those smears. The woman behind Yankee Wally called Samantha a friend and clearly believes that Samantha speaks the truth about everything. Ellie Hall refers to Samantha as one of Meghan’s biggest trolls, which I guess is true in a technical sense, but this feels… like something else. More than “trolling,” something criminal.
I’ve said this many times before, on this blog and on our Gossip With Celebitchy podcast, but I’ve long believed that Thomas Markle receives “scripts” from British tabloid journalists and he gets paid to perform those scripts. It would not surprise me if Samantha has similar arrangements with various tabloids and journalists, where she’s being paid to push certain narratives and storylines.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
May no one have relatives like the relatives Meghan and Harry both have who cannot be happy for you and work behind your back to undermine and belittle you.
These are supposed to be blood relations. Poor Meghan and Harry. But man am I glad they have Doria.
This statement is EVERYTHING! Garbage on both sides. Thank God Harry and Meghan have each other and as Harry said they were brought together for a reason. The British Press is garbage and the British people who allow them to exist and have a huge voice in their country are garbage.
And Eugenie & Jack who also do not appear to be a part of the Windsor crap. And of course none of us really know what kind of relationship Harry & Meghan have with the Spencers.
Samantha would NOT be allowed on any legitimate USA channel to spread BS. It’s just not done in the USA. I doubt tabloids like TMZ would give her a place to LIE. This is why the British Press is GARBAGE
I bet Fox News would though.
I’m sure they would if it sold. Tabloids will be tabloids wherever you go.
The thing is, they know their target audience. TMZ is very much celeb based drama, Fox News seems to push whatever the Republicans are selling and the DM likes to focus on the Royals.
I didn’t realise until recently that most of the Mail Online’s traffic actually comes from the US. Only something like 30% of readers were from within the UK.
It would be funny if her own lawsuit brings all this to the attention of the court. If she is claiming loss of income because of Meghan’s interview, I would think she would have to present some financial records. Hopefully she will gain the attention of the IRS also if she is hiding this income.
That would be GLORIOUS.
Hey Sam – here’s that attention you ordered! Now open up nice and wide for the IRS auditor.
*snortlaugh*
Oh, I noticed this morning that (one of) Sam’s many delulu accounts has been excoriated from Twitter.
This story is why she filed her lawsuit. It was a desperate, deluded preemptive “strike” to try to muddy the waters when Samantha was contacted by the reporter here for comment.
Christopher Bouzy, whose company investigated the bot usage on social media to amplify Meghan hate previously (you should really check out his work into this too if you’re interested) and who Samantha & Yankee Wally’s minions are now attacking, spoke about this on Twitter.
He also outlines how the financials of Yankee Wally’s monetization are looking shady, she’s trying to claim she doesn’t get the money for it but somebody else set up monetization for her. Although she’s made numerous statements about how she gets the profits and spent them on her fake teeth. (No I’m not joking.)
Yeah, I follow Christopher on Twitter. It’s been… A Ride.
3:56 PM today Christopher remarked from his account that Twitter has temporarily restricted Samantha Markle’s alternate accounts following the suspension of her primary account. It’s a lot of accounts.
I’m curious as to why those accounts were also not banned outright.
I hope someone drops a dime on her and Yankee Wally to the IRS.
@Where’smyTiara: From your keyboard to God’s ears.
None of it is a surprise, but I’m still disgusted.
None of it is surprising really, except that it took this long to actually come out.
Now, Toxic Tom is joining in on the payday by announcing HE is going to start a YouTube channel as well. So we pretty much can assume he is being financed and scripted.
Hmm.. I *wonder* where the money trail will lead? I *wonder*….
No, the only thing that surprised me was I was certain Yankee Wally was Samantha herself.
I’m shocked there’s another person out there so obsessed, disturbed, and dedicated to stalking Meghan with this with no relation to her whatsoever. It’s just some disturbed, fixated racist stalker.
(BTW This is exactly why Meghan & Harry need police protection 24/7 anytime they are in on UK soil. Someone like Yankee Wally could try to harm them- she’s literally dedicated her life to hating them and goes into great detail on how she wanted to violate Meghan and the children with medical inspection to be sure they were “born of her womb”!)
WORD.
There was an article in The Fail about how Toxic Tom was ready to testify against Meg in Scammy Sammy’s lawsuit. They definitely receive marching orders from the same place, probably The Fail itself.
The Mail were desperate to get Meghan into a courtroom when she sued them over publishing her letter. This might be their latest attempt.
It was a tough read, but it honed in on the crux of their goal – to remove Archie and Lili from the line of succession. They don’t care how. Whether it’s via law, a legal loophole regarding heirs being “born of the body”, proclaiming the kids aren’t Harry’s or, the most evil of all, inciting a nutter to kill them.
As much as Samantha insanely jealous of Meghan and wanting to torment her, I can’t see her personally giving a shit about the line of succession. Her goal has always been to grift as much money as she can off of Meghan’s back.
The line of succession sounds like a royal family concern.
@snuffles- your last line! “The line of succession sounds like a royal family concern.” Exactly. Samantha and Wally are tools. For the papers, definitely they are bankrolling. For the family member with concerns about Archie’s skin color….if true, not sure if those breadcrumbs will ever be uncovered.
This is absolutely YW’s obsession, and you have to wonder why a Welsh, 65-ish year old, former madam who did time for threatening an innocent with a firearm cares so much about the line of succession, and almost seems to really *believe* the lies about the frozen eggs, surrogacy, and Archie and Lili’s existence … the BRF should be the ones who care. They are the ones who delayed publishing the updated line of succession after Lili’s birth, after all. If YW/Sadie is getting personal attention, encouragement and possibly financial support from the Palaces … that could explain why she’s so invested.
Sometimes, there is just no *reason* for “crazy”. Sometimes someone is just *broken*, becomes fixated, and it escalates.
There are degrees: personal obsession (that isn’t acted upon, just a “fantasy” in their own mind, they “collect” pictures, or go to all the films/concerts/etc), and then there is when it spills over to making their obsession want to *become* the reality in “the real world”. The ones who encourage others in their personal derangement, who are egged on to make others act out.
The latter is what we are all afraid of. Sadly, in the world we live in now, it doesn’t take much of a spark to ignite an inferno.
The money must be traced back to the source once and for all.
I so agree, Jan 90067!
I think there are multiple reasons.
First, in order to get this venture started at all, she has to have believed in some of what she spouts to some degree, and she has to have believed in it enough that she had the energy to keep it going.
Second, once she got a following, or suddenly got a lot of followers, it can go to your head. I had a friend with a youtube account a while back who made and posted fanvids for fun. But then they got more comments, more subscribers, and it became A Thing to create more content that got more views, that had more people subscribe, etc. They said they stopped because it got to be an obsession that wasn’t healthy for them– their sense of self worth skyrocketed or plummeted according to how many views and comments they got per video. I think it goes to a very basic human desire for validation, and views/subscribers pushes that button.
Third, when you get enough followers and views, you start making money. And from what I understand, you can make A LOT of money.
So it’s just a vicious cycle of feeding the audience what it wants (in this case, hateful content about Meghan) to make money, feeling a sense of power because your opinion suddenly Matters To People, and wanting to stay relevant. If this Yankee Wally person stops posting content, they might start losing viewers/followers and there’s always someone else waiting to take their place.
There are probably other reasons, but I do know that social media can weave a very tangled web on someone’s psyche.
So maybe the stories casting doubt on Harry’s parentage also came from the BRF? When Meghan’s name was removed from her son’s birth certificate, the long game to do the same to Archie was pretty apparent, wasn’t it? The family def. did that.
They discredited Diana by implying one of her son’s (not the first son though!) was not a blood-borne Prince (so could he even be king ever? Oh my).
The BRF move to cast doubt on Archie’s parentage is pure evil. Sorry I don’t care if this gets my comment removed. The BRF could hardly believe their luck, having 2 members of Princess Henry’s family so willing to help. Can you imagine Diana’s family playing along like this? Sickos.
Yes. The focus on the line of succession is very targeted & it seems unlikely that Samantha came up with that herself. Plus, suing for defamation is very different in the UK versus the US, which makes me think this suit was the brainchild of UK parties who are likely funding it. It won’t go anywhere–just another desperate attempt to get Meghan on the stand.
This is not surprising to those who’ve been paying attention. I think the bigger story should be why the British press decided to platform Scammy when she had absolutely no relationship with Meghan.
THIS!!!!!!!! This article completely ignores the fact that Samantha was legitimized, enabled, and incentivized by the British media. Not only were they interviewing her but they were openly interacting with her on social media. They went looking for dirt they could use against Meghan and when they couldn’t find any they weaponized a woman whose only goal was to spew unsubstantiated hatred. A deep dive investigative article that ignores that is suspect to me.
Hopefully, there’s a follow up article that goes into Sammy’s relationship with the BM.
I, for one, am SHOCKED at this news. Shocked. Shooketh, as the youths say. Next, you are going to tell me water is wet.
What an evil person.
I wish we’d stop calling her Samantha Markle and just refer her as Samantha Grant all the time. Anyway, she has more to worry about with child protection services than Meghan supposedly affecting the sales of her book. Look after your children, trick!
That was my first thought. Maybe Scammy Samantha Grant should clean her own house before smearing Meghan who is decades younger. As for Scammy and Toxic Tom, I would be very interested in where they are getting their money from!! The DF and the BRF are certainly at play here, especially the deranged comments regarding that Meghan was never pregnant. There is a reason that Toxic Tom went off script and made the declaration that the BRF OWE him!!! He certainly stuck his foot in his mouth on that one!! Wouldn’t be surprised if they asked him to play sick to derail the wedding.
As for Scammy, no attorney worthy of any ethics would subject losing his license UNLESS he was given a big, fat retainer for this lawsuit and Scammy doesn’t have any moola. Wonder where it’s coming from?
Luckily her children are adults now. In fact, Samantha’s oldest is closer in age to Meghan than she herself is (but tell us again scam, how you ‘grew up’ together)
Her Twitter account is officially suspended. Soon her lawsuit will be thrown out, personally I hope the court/judge gives her a big reality check, and lots of legal bills.
I agree!! She should be fined for filing a frivolous lawsuit and be made to pay Meghans legal fees. Wonder how nuclear she will be once it’s thrown out?
Tons of people file frivolous lawsuits – part of the reason why there’s a fee to file ($402 in Florida U.S. District Court). You don’t get that money back if your case is thrown out.
Being made to pay Meghan’s legal fees is in itself requires filing a motion, opposition, reply, etc. It a whole Thing. For this– not worth it. Judge will usually say “each party shall bear its own cost and attorney’s fees” and be done with it.
No judge would hear this case. It’s just to make noise, as there’s no basis in reality.
On a semi-joking note, the case is being heard in Florida.
That is absolutely horrible. But there is nothing new to feed the trolls because Meghan and Harry now control what information they get. This lawsuit is desperation.
Yup, Meghan is definitely grew up an only child, because no one who is your sibling could possibly treat you like this
Oh yes, they could. Easily.
Ask me how I know.
Thank god you’ve not experienced it. The betrayal is breathtaking.
Megan is the only child of Doria and toxic Tom, so she is an only child in deed and fact.
@zut alors – Meg has every right to consider herself an only child, but please understand that some of us have half-sibling who do indeed love us and are our siblings, regardless of genetics.
Certainly it doesn’t feel like Samantha deserves the right to call herself Meghan’s sister, but please remember many of us have family who are not blood related, but are our family and deeply loved. Acting like only blood relations are family is deeply hurtful to those of us with adoptive, half and step family (or as I call them, simply “family”).
Nah, siblings can be total sh!t.
Meghan is an only child bc she grew up as one, Samantha is what, 15 years older than her? 10 years older? My husband has two half-siblings who are 11 and 13 years younger than him and he basically considers himself an only child.
The crowbait is 17 years older than Duchess Meghan.
She is 17 years older and her brother Tommy said that Samantha never liked Meghan right from the start.
I respectfully disagree. My late (6 years older) sister was horrible, a malignant narc who abused me physically, mentally and emotionally from the time I was a child until I had to go no contact with her in my 30s.
@jaded – I’m so sorry you had to deal with that!
And I agree, genes don’t cause a person to be your family or not.
Oh, there are evil people out there, and they don’t care what they do or who they hurt. Being of the same bloodline means nothing
Whenever I see scammy, I just want to point my finger at her and shout, you raggedy B-itch
I wish this report had taken the extra step to be really specific and outline which reporters have worked with the markles and for how long because they only had this much attention because the very awful british reporters platformed them, interviewing them, paying them, in print and on tv, right from the beginning. Yes clearly the markles are awful, but they were encouraged and enabled by british reporters who work very closely with clarence house and kensington palace. the markles could have been a blip and just making noise on a blog no one visited, but instead they were made into prime time tv for money.
A reporter with no connection or desire to report on the royals needs to cover this because it will be burning bridges. No one who has done a story on this has made that connection because it means really dragging a lot of high level royal reporters and almost certainly some KP staff, or in Knauf’s case former KP staff.
*cough*Ronan Farrow*cough
Honestly, Kaiser has been covering the royals for a really long time and goes through all the noise every single day. I think she could draw up a detailed timeline (if we gave her a break from writing and moderating comments lol) of interactions between various players that would bring everything together so we could see the big picture. She’s also proven to have killer instincts about what’s going on behind the scenes.
Point is, I think there might be enough out there in the public record (media stories, CB archive, court filings, interviews) that would give us a very good idea of who did what when. I mean, I think everyone here has developed a fair sense of which house is briefing which story and why. Kaiser has that ability x1000.
Daily Mail is their biggest fan.
This woman is just vile.
The irony is that they could have all kept their mouth’s shut, sent a nice stainless toaster and a card and maybe, just maybe have enjoyed some perks of being discrete, distant family.
But noooooooooooooooooo, the trash just had to leak out of the bag.
I bet Meghan’s lawyers are letting her know that if she doesn’t drop this they will grill her over these twitter accounts and the baby conspiracies’ she perpetuates or they might threaten to sue Sammy for defamation of character and intentional infliction of harm. Sammy might have thought she would look sympathetic to a jury but the Buzzfeed makes her look evil.
Emily D Baker on YouTube has a good breakdown of this lawsuit.
As of this morning 2 of the accounts that were said to have been hers have been suspended. I’m hoping permanently. Twitter and YouTube should be held accountable for allowing this to continue on their platforms it is unforgivable.
Absolutely, Twitter and YouTube are responsible for allowing hate accounts. You know numerous people have reported the accounts with no action taken so they can’t claim to be unaware.
I agree that YouTube is liable for allowing the defamation to continue. The amount of lies and hate is destroying the lives of so many without any repercussions to those who inflict it. The only one that has had to finally face the music is the wack-a-doo Alex Jones, who hasn’t suffered enough, in my opinion. I think that SM platforms have a responsibility to eliminate hate speech and the spreading of lies. This twisting of the First Amendment has no weight went it comes to blatant lies and the damage that it causes, especially with regards to the coronavirus OR the harm that has caused those of mass shootings. They happened and people lives were altered in a manner that no family or child should be subjected to.
This is what I really struggle with, how are these people allowed to continue profiting from this? Twitter is less direct but youtube has a very clear link between content and revenue. How is this legal?
Emily D Baker blamed Breonna Taylor for her own murder so take whatever she says with a grain of salt.
Sorry to hear that! I’ve only recently started listening to Emily D Baker, I’ll go back and listen to the one about Breonna Taylor. Her only real concern was Meghan’s email stating Sammy lost custody of all three of her children. If true then Meghan has no worries but if not that could possibly be defamation. I thought it was true but probably just what I’ve read on this site.
What e-mail? And, if it was a private one, who leaked it?
The email from Meghan to Jason Knapf(?) that he volunteered to the daily fail during lawsuit when they published Meghan’s letter to her dad – even though it had nothing to do with that lawsuit, which she won. She listed a few things he could mention to Finding Freedom authors.
My gosh, I did not realize that. Ugh. I had been listening to her a lot recently. Thank you for letting us know.
A higher-up journalist with a mainstream media outlet needs to “kick the hornets’ nests.” There is so much behind the close curtail. Stupid Samantha Markle does not realize the BM is going to sacrifice her hence they encourage her to file her moronic lawsuit against Duchess Meghan.
Agreed. This needs to be investigated by a bigger, more powerful investigative reporter with a powerful media organization that is able and willing to take the smoke from the royal family if the trail leads back to them. A Bob Woodward/Watergate level of investigation. Or a Ronan Farrow/Harvey Weinstein level.
Because the moment a reporter starts getting close to proving the connection, The Firm will go thermo nuclear war on them to shut it down.
I don’t think a watergate level but I’d love to see Ronan Farrow sink his teeth into it. It’s just the type of mix of celebrity and media that’s right up his alley. He probably also has better contacts in both these worlds than most.
It looks like Bouzy of Bot Sentinel is not happy with the BuzzFeed writer.
I want the lawsuit to go to trial, Samantha should be cross examine under oath.
I think the mainstream media will continue to gatekeep certain stories that expose the royal family until after the queen dies. I’m sure they all want to keep their access to be able to cover the queen’s death and Charles’s coronation when it finally happens. Until then they play nice and won’t touch stories like this one.
Scammy’s goal is not only to grift off Meghan but to ensure that Daddy loves Scammy more than Meghan – there is some serious sibling jealously going on with the Markles. If Thomas Jr is to be believed Scammy hates all her siblings and does’t like to ‘share’. IIRC there was a story he told to the press that Scammy once trashed his bedroom/property or something out of jealousy when they were children.
She stabbed his waterbed several times and ruined it because she was jealous that Jr. got the bedroom she Sam had wanted in their new house. (rented, not bought as the Markles would have you believe). That kind of violent, unhinged behaviour was never dealt with and today you have the monster we see now.
Oh my…..Scammy is certainly unhinged and dangerous as well.
Ew, who would want to be the favorite of that scummy, blackmailing his own daughter excuse of a human being?
He’s a dirtbag and frankly possibly even a criminal with the way he constantly publicly threatened Meghan to talk to him and give him access or else he would continue to harass her in the press and potentially reveal embarrassing information about her. Staging photos and taking money for them under the table.
As much as I hate hearing her name I’m glad this is now out in the open.
Her lawsuit will be thrown out and at that point I hope we never here from again but I doubt it.
I didn’t even know tom had a YouTube until i heard it from a Sussex supporter. Please stop promoting these people. No one cares about them except the DF and some British media. Minus TMZ the US media has largely ignored them post Oprah.
I think Samantha has absolutely been given a script by….someone. Tabloids? the palace? RRs? and that’s why in interviews there is a “veneer of authority” or why she doesn’t spout those conspiracy theories in interviews (I’m assuming at any rate, I have never seen even a clip of an interview with her, I’m just going by the article here). But on twitter and social media she wears her hate proudly and so that’s why there is so much hate and conspiracy etc.
I think for Samantha its a combination of money and attention and jealousy. She gets money and attention from hating meghan, and she hates and is jealous of the money and attention that Meghan has, so this is where it ends up.
My sister was mentally ill, and over the past few years with Meghan I have thought, “what would my sister have done if i married Prince Harry.” (I mean I’m already married and I have chris Pine and colin farrell waiting for me anyway, but you know, for pretend, lol.) And I think she would have done a lot of what Samantha Grant/Markle is doing so it just makes me so sad that meghan is going through this yet again. Even if she has good lawyers, and even if she seems to tune out so much of it, you know its hard.
I have a former friend who would totally behave in a similar manner to Scammy if I ever got famous/married a Prince. This ‘friend’ has several personality disorders on top of health issues and is a very bitter toxic person who would totally go to the press as she would revel in the attention.
Why is Angela Levin still being taken seriously by the British media? I know tabloids have a low standard but her interaction with this deranged behaviour has been absorbed in her own writings and she is mainstream a lot of these crazy conspiracies.
It is most likely that Tom was getting direction from Jason Knauf, I mean he basically admits it in one interview. If Knauf is interacting with Samantha then it hasn’t been as obvious. It is likely a tabloid helping her with this dumb lawsuit though. They have a lot of money to burn it seems.
@ Nic919, I ask myself the same question. Levin should have been ostracized after her disastrous display of lying with regards to the Oprah interview. That would have been a death sentence in the US. But isn’t she the mouthpiece of CH/Charles?
ITV and BBC both have Levin on regularly. Seeing as how she retweets the moon bump conspiracies, it’s strait up disgusting. They have no credibility on anything related to royals or Harry and Meghan, IMO. Unless they denounce her behavior and stop having her on air, unless to interrogate her SM shenanigans, they are complicit in this amplification that Archie and Lili are illegitimate and should not be in the line of succession.
@ Becks1, Meghan seems to be able to block out the noise from her and Harry’s toxic families, though how I don’t know. She has the strength to block them out, including the ongoing rage campaign against her and Harry by the hacks on Bitter and Salty Island.
Though, Meghan is probably used to her half sister showing her jealousy privately, as I am certain Scammy Grant has not hidden her jealousy all these years. But the lawsuit is likely an upsetting circumstance, as she just slayed the MoS last year.
With Scammy Grants true colors, she has a found a bigger audience and willingness to allow her to wear her badge of hatred/jealousy, including Toxic Tom.
The small bit of evidence that Buzzfeed unearthed proves that there is evidence to support Scammy Grants smear and hate campaign. There MUST be a paper-trail that leads to the true puppet master.
IDK who all was involved, but firmly believe Piers Morgan is one of them. He outed himself when he had 2 simultaneous name calling meltdowns just a before before this expose was released. Out of nowhere he called Omid Scobie Harry and Meghan’s ‘fawning lickspittle’, and called Harry a “po-faced, virtue signalling hypocrite”
It was clearly lashing out in anger over something, then the next day this article dropped.
Much like how Yankee Wally reeked of being connected to Samantha, Piers is involved in here somewhere.
I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s the intermediary between the Royal Family and the online harassers like Yankee Wally and Samantha.
We already know he’s had a fixation on Harry since he was a child in the phone hacking crime he oversaw on Harry and he’s been obsessed almost in a brazenly sexual manner over Meghan since she met him and saw right through him then froze him out.
You know when you put all this stuff together this really looks like a criminal harassment conspiracy.
So is it true that the other daughter’s MS diagnosis is something she made herself? I saw something on Twitter stating she hasn’t had a medical diagnosis of the condition.
I think she said that to get sympathy and attention but then it came out that she had a fall at home that, allegedly, put her in a wheelchair and she was suing the home owner (or was trying to).
Yes, she does not have MS. It’s a spinal cord injury from a fall of 14 feet rather than the 70 feet she claimed. The MS is complete BS … like everything else that comes out of her vile mouth.
Scammy said in her court filing she had a spinal injury. Thomas said in his youtube “show” that Scammy has MS. Scammy said on an Irish TV show that Thomas actually met Harry in person. Thomas said on all his other live interviews that he did not. Perjured themselves as witnesses. Thank goodness they are both so stupid. Isn’t there also a legal thing with “unclean hands” meaning you can’t really sue someone for defamation if you have done the exact thing to them?
The trail of tweets are disgusting especially about the children. No jury with sense will side with Scammy if this is allowed in court.
This also looks bad for the BM. BuzzFeed, an American outlet, got more receipts on her than any British and Australian media through research. That means the BM either failed at Vetting 101 or it knew this garbage existed and kept it from the public for years.
Another tidbit about Scammy’s page: she has Trump is America’s President. That strongly suggests she believes Joe Biden is not the legitimate president. If Scammy had put out that support the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 the BM would run away from her,
I am here for the part where scammy has to prove her loss of income due to this supposed defamement, because she’ll have to show her income source.
Her book won’t suffice as there’s no way to prove it would have been successful and certainly upon reading any page in it, there is evidence that it would not have been.
From what i can gather it has affective her disability aid from the gov – apparently when the gov found out she was getting paid by the press they cut her benefits.
As they should have. Scammy Grant is willing to twist the truth do meet her goals. Unfortunately for Scammy, she will likely ungraciously bow out as soon as she is petitioned to provide financials as soon as the court, of Meghans attorneys, petition for financials, which Scammy will have to bow out then as she certainly doesn’t want to disclose those details. The filings will become public access, something which Scammy will be fearful of the IRS discovering. Though as ignorant as she is, she may just do so and the fallout will be catastrophic for her.
Scammy may have criminal expose. If she didn’t tell the government she was getting paid by the tabloids as required she could face fraud charges. Cutting her off may not have been enough, the agency may have required her to pay back the money that was paid to Scam. The IRS may be looking at her if the tabloid money is subject to tax like income. Income tax evasion carries up to five years in prison and up to 250,000 USD fine. And she would have to pay the taxes owed.
So she’s blaming Meghan for ending income coming from her decision to commit fraud?
She’s a hateful person, but it appears she too is being used by BM and maybe even the keens,
My other question is about YW’s TY income being so high – keen money? Because I can see them thinking they can have the bits watch her videos to bring them up in the algorithm so they get more exposure and then money so she can keep going.
No worries, there are several people in the U.S., and I mean several, that report her to the IRS regularly.
Other commenters have noted what I also wish got covered in these exposes. Which media organizations and journalists are coordinating and bankrolling the trolls? Who specifically offered Simon Rex money to lie? Are these media figures working in concert with people within the royal households. If so, who? Name names. With Rex, for example, all it would take is a followup question. The fact that the Guardian didn’t ask it indicates that they already know the answer. Why are the “respectable” media organizations protecting the tabloids? Who is behind that? Again, name names.
Samantha actually did accidentally name names in the Buzzfeed piece, but she mistakenly named the person who’s involved on her anti-Meghan side because she doesn’t understand she’s being used by the palace as the fall guy for all this. She answered the reporter’s one question as such- “…lets discuss Sarah Lathem [sic] and Sunshine Sachs PR lol And ***Jason Knauf***…Tell Meg the attempt failed… she cant flip the script.. ta ta”
The idiot doesn’t realize Jason’s not actually part of Meghan’s team and she just dragged his name into this.
The thing seems to be that “trolls” are no longer just abusive individuals; they’re now often weaponized, as a group, for massive monetary and political goals.
That Yankee Wally is the real loon, even worse than Scammy imo. Her fixation on removing Harry’s children from the line of succession is frightening. And people wonder why he won’t bring his kids to the UK without appropriate security. Smh.
I think all paths end at Jason Knauf. I believe he weaponized both Bad Dad and crazy siblings with scripts, talking points, and untraceable envelopes of cash. I also think there are people in the BM who know this, but won’t reveal it because they are afraid of losing access to the RF. Behind it all is Will-di Amin. Using her family against her is the kind of boneheaded move a spoiled, stupid man who’s been coddled his whole life would take. He’s also wily enough to keep himself 1 step removed so that if Jason is ever found out (and I think he will be–the nutso Markles are too volatile), he can just blame Jason, and say that Jason acted on his own. He could even say that Jason, a gay American man, was “in love” with William, and “wanted William to be happy”. The British media would buy it. William is the monarchy’s only shot–the entire institution lives and dies with him. Jason would be blamed, or perhaps Kate as a last resort.
It would be easy to tempt these trashy relatives with money, and tell them they are “doing the royal family a favor.” Bad Dad did say the RF “owed him,” after all. It could have even been framed as Tom “protecting” Meghan by acting against her, and that she would “return to him” when she was shamed and had to flee the royal family. Bad Dad is idiot enough to fall for this, and the siblings are as well.
*I used to lurk on Samantha’s twitter back when she was super active. She had been a democrat. She changed to MAGA, I think, when she saw that most of the people who engaged with her are MAGAts. She makes Baby Jane look sane–trolling Meghan seems to be the only thing she does with her life. Her own acting career failed (one episode of Matlock), and she can’t stand that her sister “hit the jackpot.” Ultimately, I stopped looking in on her twitter because all of her deranged hatred was ultimately boring.
I do think the truth will be outed, and sooner rather than later. Jason’s the perfect fall guy for this–whether he knows it or not–he also seems to possess the same sly, stupid cunning of William: a “fixer” who creates problems instead of solving them.
Oh, 💯. If it gets traced to Kensington Palace, Jason Knauf will be made the fall guy. If he pushes back, they will say he did it on the order of Kate Middleton and her manipulative Mom, Carol.
Then William will finally have a legitimate excuse to divorce Kate. He will go on the UK version of Oprah and cry about how the Middleton family took advantage of him at a young age still dealing with the trauma of losing Diana. How Carol inserted herself into his life as a 2nd Mom and convinced him to do all sorts of terrible things. Including stuff that estranged him from his beloved brother.
Harry might have something to say about that? I doubt he would step up to stick up for Kate at this point, but his narrative is bound to be different to William’s should Harry choose to share it.
Exactly and this is why the false Meghan made Kate cry stories were pushed relentlessly in England.
It gives them grounds to say Kate had bad blood with Meghan over it down the line when they want to throw Kate under the bus so William can move on to an eventual actual love match.
Which will happen. As he gets older he’s going to realize a lifetime waiting for a throne with a woman he despises isn’t worth it.
I agree that all paths trace back to Jason Knauf and how convenient that he has already moved on from KP and found employment elsewhere (or his husband has.) And through Jason Knauf to William but he’s going to be the fall guy.
I think Harry is pretty much done with Kate at this point and I don’t think he would expend the energy to help her in the event of a divorce, even if it means William throwing her under the bus and blaming her for Sussexit etc.. I think the most we would get from him would be some variation of “recollections may vary.”
All this nonsense with Scammy points to a much larger agenda that is above the whole Markle klans paygrade. There are very deep pockets keeping this hate campaign a float and there seems to be quite a few strap hangers wanting a piece of the action. I am so in awe of the Sussex family because they have far exceeded the challenge with love and much needed fortitude. It is a pleasure to just think of all Prince Harry and Princess Meghan can do – inspiration at the finest level.
@Che – I agree. The BM is deep into the continuation of the Meghan-slandering and funding of Scammy and Tom, and as other posters have commented, Jason Knauf is likely pulling strings behind the scenes at KP. He may be gone from his job *officially*, but you can bet your last nickel he’s still tight with the Cambridges.
Can we stop giving this Cray-Cray air please. I know you may “have” to cover her when the stupid case goes to court or more likely gets thrown out, but can we minimize it. It’s like fire the more air you give it the bigger it grows. It’s what she wants.
To me, it’s more important for Sussex friendly sites to cover this, so a clear and sane narrative can emerge from her batshit crazy.
I feel safe in saying that 99% of the people who frequent CB would be ecstatic to never have to think of this vile woman again.
Agree with Christine! On all counts.
Nope, sunlight is the best disinfectant.
Us ignoring this leaves the unchecked narrative they want to paint about Meghan as the only story out there. Exposing this entire sham and deliberate conspiracy to target Harry and Meghan is important work. They deserve for the entire world to know this truth.
And they deserve to have this investigated to the fullest so that everyone involved can be held to account for their responsibility. Until the masterminds of all this are uncovered we must keep pushing, keep exposing Samantha and Tom, utilize public scrutiny to uncover the extent of the wrong doing here- all the way to the top.
Which methinks is in London and not a Florida trailer park with Scamantha.
I see your points, but it’s also clicks, fame, ratings, and a lot of social media. The more clicks and sensational stories about this woman and the mere thought she could be making money off of this crap, which is likely with the way social media works , it makes me throw up in my mouth a bit.
I am curious about Bouzy being upset that Buzzfeed didn’t include SM’s ties to some white supremacists?
Also this whole thing reeks. Now we know why Angela Levin was giddy months ago thinking she had proved something by looking up the birth certificate. Frankly the RF needs to nip this in the bud, because at this point, you have RR and others aligning themselves with people who want to harm Meghan and the kids because they either think she’s a liar, and or her kids are not real and or the kids were not born from her. Also the grossnes about how these people see anyone that has IVF is awful.
MMs entire stepfamily is filled with grifters. Nasty, mean bunch who take every penny they can by sh*t talking about her.
She has her Mom, Harry and their little ones = all good.
Ignore the rest. Living well is the best revenge is really true, surround yourself with people(and dogs) who show you support and love.
I really hope this lawsuit winds up giving Meghan an opening to completely take Samantha down and make it not worth Sam’s/Tom’s whiles to talk to the media anymore. It’s absolutely ridiculous the amount of vile crap she’s had to shut up and take from them in public.
Samantha is motivated by a toxic mix of racism, greed and jealousy. She hates Meghan for being everything she’s not and being black to boot. That part probably irks her more than anything. She’s not gonna stop until she is. We’re about to see another manifestation of FAFO. Couldn’t happen to a nastier person. Yankee Wally/Sally Quinlan too. She’s about to go through some things as well. Good! Peddling in hate for profit. They deserve all that they are about to receive.
I did a dive into the pregnancy conspiracy thing a while back and don’t understand it. One video it kind of her looks like her bump folded up but it was a weird angle. Meghan looked postpartum after both pregnancies IMO and didn’t snap back right away so I don’t get that at all. I do believe Hillary Baldwin faked her last five pregnancies though with all the evidence of her plastic surgery time line and ever changing bump sizes and used a fake moon bump with bad phot editing but not Meghan at all. Some celebs definitely fake it but I don’t see any evidence for Meghan.
Why would any celeb fake it? Surrogacy and adoption are common in the celeb world with no issues. And “bumps” do change size depending on muscle fatigue, time of day, baby position, full or empty stomach, full or empty bladder, etc. I would be more suspicious of a bump that seemed always the same.
Wild theory of tin foil incoming:
I wonder if the attempts to break up Harry and Meghan, as well as delegitimize their mixed race children is because someone, somewhere in the place hierarchy knows Willyboy won’t last. With all we’ve heard about Will needing Harry, maybe it’s well known Will can’t hack it or has skeletons which will result him leaving succession, with the kids too. Perhaps there really is legitimate fear of King Harry/Queen Meghan?
We think it’s not possible, but Sussexit wasn’t really possible until it was.
William can remove himself from the succession but he cannot remove his children.
I’ll trust you on that, but I’m sure Willyboy could manage something… also, if Will does abdicate and George rules, he’ll probably need a regent– Uncle Harry would be in line for that.
@Rapunzel — it’s a valid tin foil hat theory. I’m sure the BM is sitting on a treasure trove of skeletons in William’s closet, it’s the “unspoken agreement” that is keeping them from spilling it, but he’s under constant threat of being exposed. He could very well have an Act of Parliament introduced to recuse himself from the line of succession if push came to shove, but I think he’s too greedy and power-hungry to do it. In any event, once Betty falls off her perch, all bets could be off. He and Kate look like divorce could be in their future if the press wars with the Meddlesomes continue.
I’ve always felt William would never make it to the throne – don’t really know why, except that he is very self-destructive and that i think he’s heavily compromised. I’ve always thought he was another Duke of Windsor – he will find himself in the middle of a serious scandal where the gov/family will have no choice but to force him out. At some point the press will turn on him, they’ve turned on an heir before.
If a scandal forces William off the throne (or even before he gets to it) it will pass to George with Harry serving as Regent until George is old enough. I can’t see William removing himself and his children from the line, esp given how he feels about Harry and Meghan. I wonder if William can pick a Regent for George – I didn’t think he could.
@Rapunzel, I don’t think it’s tin-foil-ish at all; imo it’s actually very plausible.
There’s definitely something “off” with William BTS. I have no idea what, but it’s got to be more than a mistress. (I mean, Chuck married his, and she’s about to be “Queen Camilla,” so I don’t think the palace would be frantic over William’s infidelity.) There must be a larger reason why they collectively lost their everloving MINDS when Harry left and they were suddenly faced with the reality of King William without Harry by his side.
It will all get out eventually, but I hope we find out sooner rather than later. 🤞that the Queen’s passing will be the catalyst for the BM to start reporting truthfully on William.
Remember Prince Charles is STILL the next in line, I see almost zero chance George would ever be crowned while still a minor and thus need Harry, who’s already stepped away from royal life, to somehow come back into the fold and be regent.
The BRF and BM are going to rue the day they weaponized the Markles. When this lawsuit is thrown out and/or they face criminal charges due to it, Bad Dad and TOD will sing like canaries to anyone who’ll listen. Many will dismiss them for crying wolf, but this reporter from Buzzfeed may be continuing the work and just hasn’t have her ducks in a row. YW has been distancing herself from Scammy lately; and according to Bouzy YW put out a video saying the BuzzFeed article is true. (That may be why Scam’s account was suspended…and they need to get the rest.)
This could be the beginning of the end of the Markles. When they go down they’ll take their co- conspirators with them. This story has Pulitzer Prize nomination written a over it. The National Enquirer earned the nod for getting the dirt to end John Edwards’s political career. Anything is possible.
I hope this exposure will stop UK GMB showcasing Bad dad and TOD. I am baffled by the attention they get after so long when they’re behaviour completely justifies Meghan going NC. Half siblings accidentally share DNA and were never close . Why have they any credibility to pontificate publicly on someone they barely know?? Totally never understand why anybody would be interested in a long estranged relative trashing their famous relative? Why give these ugly folk a platform because they are STALKING her and said interviewer is enabling that abuse? Grifters gotta grift and interviewers are peddling sensationalist crap !
Maybe Meghan can network a little and get Pete Davidson to send Samantha a text 😉
Superficial comment. I can see some of Meghan’s face in Sammy’s, she could be a really nice looking lady but she always looks kooky.
It’s because her personality has morphed her face into a caricature. Ugly is as ugly does. It’s obvious that she has always resented Meghan since childhood. You can see it all over her.
Doria Ragland is a saint. She raised a remarkable daughter by herself and she manages her own life beautifully. How she can control herself when she sees her former husband and her stepdaughter trying to monetize their relationship/non-relationship with Meghan and drag Meghan and Harry into the gutter is beyond me.
You got that right, she is a saint.
How ironic that after a failed try as an actress ,she is only known because of a real actress on a successful show. Scammy just keeps grasping for relevance on Princess Meghan’s talented tailwinds.
How sick is this? How deep must the jealousy flow to do some low brow shit like she does..what a miserable human!
I just want to say how much I LOVE the pic of Scammy in the Buzzfeed article. The one with her big mouth hanging open.
So Samantha Grant has been forensically exposed as the number one Troll. Jealousy is a terrible thing but we really should not be giving this deranged woman and her father any publicity, they have clearly run out of money, and someone is encouraging them with this mad mission to failure.
What a deeply pathetic person. Imagine being so toxically jealous of your sibling that you’d devote so much of yourself to tearing her down. Samantha is a deeply, darkly damaged soul.
Tom Markle has been again in the media. No surprises.
I’ve found jealousy in families the most toxic corrosive thing. After I outed the perpetrator they became unhinged throwing around nonsensical allegations. Doesn’t take much to fool people like the British public. They seem programmed to believe unquestionably what’s in the papers and they love ‘gossip’ no matter how vile and or harmful. I wish the walls would come tumbling down and people see the truth. Sadly our education system with its learning ‘facts’ is to blame