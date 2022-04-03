Simone Ashley never watched period dramas because ‘I felt like I couldn’t relate to them’

Simone Ashley is the lead in Season 2 of Bridgerton. She plays Kate Sharma and fans are so excited about all of it. I’m excited too! It’s so rare to see an Indian woman as a romantic lead in any kind of Western film or series. Simone covers the latest issue of Glamour UK to promote Bridgerton, and she halfway alienates the British readership by talking about how much she hates British winters and that’s why she moved to California. LOL. Some highlights from the interview:
She never watch period dramas: “I didn’t really watch period dramas much because I felt like I couldn’t relate to them, maybe because I couldn’t see myself within one. And then. Bridgerton came along.”
Moving to LA: She’d grown tired of British winters – “I’m a sun baby” and fancied “a change” when she moved to the States to be closer to her family and friends. “There’s a very nostalgic part of California for me because I spent a lot of my childhood out there.”
Wearing a corset: “That was… interesting,” she grins. A wardrobe crew had to help her dress “because when you’re in a corset, you can’t put your shoes on,” but no one warned her to watch what she ate. “On my first day, I was like, “OK, first day as a leading lady, got to eat lots of food, be really energised.” So, I had this massive portion of salmon and that’s when I needed to be sick, basically because I was wearing the corset. I realised when you wear the corset, you just don’t eat. It changes your body. I had a smaller waist very momentarily. Then the minute you stop wearing it, you’re just back to how your body is. I had a lot of pain with the corset, too, I think I tore my shoulder at one point!”
She wouldn’t have been able to cope during the Regency period. “Now women just have more freedom to be whoever they want to be. There’s not a small, tiny box that we have to fit into any more.” She feels “a lot has changed” for women, but also that “there’s still lots of room for development”. “I probably have dealt with a lot of sexism in my life. I don’t really feed any energy into it, and maybe there’s a problem in that? Maybe there are things happening that I should acknowledge, and should let affect me?”
Advice for women: “Don’t be afraid to be difficult. It’s a word that we hear a lot these days, ‘Oh, she’s being difficult or tricky,’ when, actually, maybe someone’s just following their instincts and speaking out for themselves, and I think why not? Why wouldn’t you? It’s not a bad thing. You’re just taking care of you.”
Desi women supporting each other: When she was cast in Bridgerton, amongst the messages of support were two from actresses she looks up to – Freida Pinto and Mindy Kaling, “just being really lovely and supportive and sending their congratulations. I remember watching Freida in Slumdog Millionaire and Mindy in everything she’s done. She’s incredible. There’s no one like her. She’s so cool. I’d love to work with her. I think she’s an amazing writer, producer.”
Being a dark-skinned South Asian woman in a romantic period lead: “I just always saw myself for my personality and not for the colour of my skin,” she says. But she acknowledges that, “Representation matters, and yes, there is a minority that needs to be represented more, and I’m very aware of that… Everyone should be seen. I think we can all relate to each other in some way.” In the past, Simone has spoken about how “Colourism is an ongoing issue.” Today she admits, “I felt very typecast sometimes,” although she quickly adds that that was “years and years” ago. Now she says it’s important to her to take both “culturally-specific roles and non-culturally-specific roles”. What she wants most is “to be seen as an actress who has talent and has a brain, and it just doesn’t matter what I look like.”
Colorism is no joke, especially within the Indian community, and we’re not even talking about colorism within the film/TV industry. I was so pleasantly surprised to see actual dark-skinned Indian women cast in these roles, because you know there were people trying to convince Bridgerton producers to go for lighter-skinned Indian actresses. Indian women don’t all look like Sarita Choudhury, Frieda Pinto and Archie Panjabi! I also wonder if Simone assumed her stage name to get more roles too – “Simone Ashley” will get more callbacks than Simone Ashwini Pillai.
Photos courtesy of Glamour UK.
I’ll never understand the insistence on the costume designer’s part to put the actresses in corsets, when short stays were commonly wore at the time.
She does wear a short stay, at least in the scene where we can see it. Maybe it’s Ashley who might not know the name difference and calls it a corset.
She is so incredibly beautiful. I’m a black woman about her complexion and I fully see her as representation for me too.
I love this sentiment.
Agreed. She’s gorgeous. And color-ism is a thing, within and outside of the community.
So glad she’s the lead. I hope this is the first in a long and storied career as a leading lady.
Agreed. I couldn’t stop watching her because she so radiantly gorgeous. Definitely need more people like her on screen
I love to project myself in period dramas. Although the eras are from a long time ago, i find it’s always somewhat relatable with today’s realities : love, loyalty, money, judgment, social class. I love the beautiful word salads, the fashion, the decor, the castles, I love love love period films.
It used to feel a little awkward to those kinds of stories and fashions for the exact kinds of reasons she described. There would be this little feeling of, “You do know how badly you and your family would have been treated in that era, right?” But not so much anymore.
She’s a great actor. The range that she had within Bridgerton – I bought the formal, constrained character (wedding processional), fierce defender of her values and long-set expectations (the first episodes), the competitor (pall mall, horse race) the evolving relationship with Lady D. And the bee scene – to see her evolution in a few minutes. Just excellently precise, and emotionally captivating.
I’m so glad the role was emotionally satisfying to her from representation, AND as she said, and as she deserves, she should be recognized for her impressive talent.
I will be watching Sex Education next!
Sex Education is FANTASTIC! Enjoy!
I think it’s also important to note that Simone Ashley, Rege (former Brigerton lead), the guy who played MLK years ago, and the woman who played Harriet Tubman, and so many more, were English actors and actress who had to come to America to get cast in lead and break out roles. They had to leave England, otherwise their opportunities would be even more limited. I believe that these expanded opportunities exist because of the work and risks taken by people who call out the inequities and continue to fight for Civil Rights in the U.S.
There are South Asian actors in English shows. I’ve seen South Asian actors on British shows with some degree of frequency, even on soap operas like Coronation Street. But British shows don’t generally have the same break-out (global?) potential as US shows. I can’t think of a British show that’s a blockbuster like Bridgerton.
I watch a lot of British TV and I find it more diverse than US shows in general (especially in regards to SE Asian actors). It’s just a MUCH smaller industry, with less money attached where rising stars really have to go to the US if they want a big break (same as Australia).
Love her she’s my new girl crush
I absolutely loved her portrayal of Kate. Also so glad her and Mindy Kaling are a thing .
I know!! Isn’t that fabulous!!!! I haven’t started watching Brigerton yet, but I will later today! I am still tryin get through The Crown but it’s frustrating as when I take my medication, I have trouble understanding any form of a foreign accent, which limits my ability to watch any of these fabulous shows!!! And rewinding is awful!! I might have to watch on my iPad with CC!!
It’s a sad situation that POC have to leave Salty White Island for work opportunities, as it opens up hostility from across the pond!! Maybe if they treated POC with the respect that they deserved maybe they wouldn’t have to leave!! Just my opinion!!
She’s beautiful! I love the cobalt eyeshadow on her complexion!.
PS: If you are looking for another really good show to watch with a darker skin Indian woman as a lead watch (or rewatch, it’s been out for years) Sense8 on Netflix
I haven’t seen the second season as yet because I need to designate a “binge day”, but I’m so excited and happy for her.
It’s so sad that besides all the other obstacles they have to overcome, actresses have to deal with colourism too. I’m living in a Caribbean island with a large East Indian community and you would think that after centuries living here that it would go the way of the dodo, but nope. I’ve got a few friends who’ve had to deal with it in the workplace and in university here and it is utterly infuriating. I really hope that Simone’s greater exposure there’d be more moves to dismantle it.
She is beautiful! I love the cobalt eyeshadow on her complexion!
PS- She is also in Sex Education. Sense8 also has a darker Indian actress as a lead.
She is so beautiful! I am enjoying her on Bridgerton, Daphne is annoying…glad they cast a more interesting female character.
I knew I needed watch sex education. More Simone Ashley, girl is stunning!
She doesn’t have a big part, but the show itself is really great. All of the roles are multilayered. She has more to do in S2.
She is excellent in Bridgerton. I have some issues with the season (as detailed in my long ass post in the other thread lol) but she absolutely nails Kate. Her emotional scene with Mary in episode 8 brings me to tears. I know she said she’s coming back for next season, but i am hoping she gets some of the big opportunities that Reje Jean page is getting.