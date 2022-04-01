“Is Harry Styles’s new song ‘As It Was’ all about falling for Olivia Wilde?” links
Is Harry Styles’s new song “As It Was” about Olivia Wilde? [Just Jared]
I would hate this on Duchess Kate, but it’s adorable on Elle Fanning. [Go Fug Yourself]
Raven Symone quit sugar and lost 40 pounds. [Dlisted]
Julia Fox loves being a meme. [LaineyGossip]
Newsmax host uses his love of toy trains to explain his bigotry. [OMG Blog]
Will anyone watch the Cheaper By the Dozen remake? [Pajiba]
Philip Larkin had a huge D. [Gawker]
What’s going on with Joseph Gordon Levitt’s hair, hm. [Towleroad]
The cast of Real World: New Orleans has reunited. [Seriously OMG]
Nicole Scherzinger looks tropical and RBF-y. [Egotastic]
This story is so disturbing. [Buzzfeed]

21 Responses to ““Is Harry Styles’s new song ‘As It Was’ all about falling for Olivia Wilde?” links”

  1. K says:
    April 1, 2022 at 12:35 pm

    He is massively talented. I am so down for this whole vibe.

    • Normades says:
      April 1, 2022 at 4:53 pm

      The song is catchy and the video is lovely. Love that big turning thingy. He’s also busting out the modern ballet moves at the end.

  2. Lady jane says:
    April 1, 2022 at 1:27 pm

    Olivia is his beard. He has a longterm boyfriend. Been together for a while now

    • Merricat says:
      April 1, 2022 at 1:38 pm

      Lol, she left her marriage to be a beard. Right.

    • ME says:
      April 1, 2022 at 3:07 pm

      Harry doesn’t seem like the type to hide his sexual preference. The dude has no issue wearing women’s clothes but God forbid people think he’s gay? Come on. He’d be out and proud ! He’s not some narrow-minded bigoted a$$.

    • Barbie1 says:
      April 1, 2022 at 3:57 pm

      @ LADY JANE Do tell !

    • Tiffany:) says:
      April 1, 2022 at 6:30 pm

      Trying to “out” someone is really distasteful and a thing that should’ve stopped 15 years ago along with Ted Casablanca’s nasty column on E!. Let’s just take people’s sexuality for what they say it is. Comments like this come across as an accusation and therefore, are homophobic.

    • Formerly Lithe says:
      April 2, 2022 at 12:05 am

      Good lord. Please tell me that there aren’t still grown women here spouting shipping nonsense that should be left to the teenagers on Tumbler

  3. HeatherC says:
    April 1, 2022 at 1:45 pm

    Kate must be disappointed that there is a pause on royal tours. You know she’s got a leopard print ensemble in her closet, maybe a lot like Elle Fanning’s, just waiting for a safari tour that is totally not a vacation but a fact finding mission.

  4. bettyrose says:
    April 1, 2022 at 2:10 pm

    I think I’ve said this before but Joseph Gordon Levitt is one of the two times I’ve inappropriately crushed on a teen actor as an adult. The other is Jake Gyllenhaal, so all things considered JGL is less embarrassing. Really mixed feelings about him in Super Pumped. He’s great but his character is the epitome of everything I despise.

  5. ??? says:
    April 1, 2022 at 4:38 pm

    I’m confused… was the whole point of the Joseph Gordon Levitt’s hair link and article to point out that as a 41 year old man he has a subtly receding hair line? Seems mean and tacky, an especially odd choice this week when there’s hot debate circulating whether this should get you slapped. Is there a joke or reference I’m missing?

  6. DiegoInSF says:
    April 1, 2022 at 4:57 pm

    Hello, is the issue of the over sensitive reply button that opens a reply window as you scroll down reading comments going to be fixed? It’s so annoying and last time I brought it up like 5 other commenters brought it up, so just in case wanted to follow up.

  7. BeanieBean says:
    April 1, 2022 at 9:47 pm

    Fun video, but he’s no Donald O’Connor!

