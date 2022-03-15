“Lady Gaga & Alana Haim saved Rachel Zegler’s gown with a hairpin” links

Rachel Zegler was saved from a wardrobe malfunction at the BAFTAs. Her saviors? Alana Haim & Lady Gaga. [JustJared]
Hailey Bieber was briefly hospitalized with a brain blood clot. [Dlisted]
Emilia Jones wore Louis Vuitton to the Critics Choice event in London. [RCFA]
Here’s some Andrew Garfield, for the Garfield stans. [Tom & Lorenzo]
I tried to watch some of Winning Time but it gave me a headache. [Pajiba]
Metallic dresses at the BAFTAs. [GFY]
Daylight Savings Time makes everyone feel loopy. [Buzzfeed]
Jodie Turner Smith called out Jane Campion in the damn room! [LaineyGossip]
Russians are protesting the Russian government more and more. [Towleroad]
What in God’s name is Elon Musk doing. [Jezebel]
Andrew McCarthy & Demi Moore’s mini-reunion! [Seriously OMG]
my dress broke last night and lady gaga, este haim, and alana haim all banded together to temporarily fix it with a hairpin. and i think that’s beautiful
— rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) March 14, 2022
❤️
(thank you, german larkin, for capturing this moment.) pic.twitter.com/Yajx5qe12M
— rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) March 14, 2022
The joy on Rachel Zegler’s face is so precious. That Gaga and the Haim sisters helped her out in a bind is just lovely too!
That’s so sweet! And her getting to meet her hero & tell her how much she meant to her, and having her hero give her a hug was just lovely.
I had to Google Rachel Zegler because I didn’t know the name and would’ve sworn that was Mila Kunis. Maybe they have similar smiles.
I don’t know who she is. Love the women helping women story. There ARE women that would not help other women in this situations.
I like Winning Time, but it’s…a lot. Very Adam McKay. I can see why it gave you a headache.
Rachel seems like a sweet kid and her outfit was pretty. She’s very, very online though on social media and I hope she’s careful after remembering how Jennifer Lawrence discussed how reading all the mean comments really screwed with her mental health…especially as social media/entertainment media love nothing more than to chew up young actresses and spit them out while fawning over yt men.
I forgot what a good actor Garfield was until recently…between his stage work, tick tick boom, tammy faye…the man has range. Also the new Hulu TV show looks good. One of these days he’s going tow in an Oscar.
I have seen a Viv Westwood gown look so baggy. Was the whole thing just not fitted to her correctly?
Andrew McCarthy has a biography out and is doing a Brat Pack doc? I am sooo there.
About 15 years ago I had a hyper vivid VERY adult dream about Andrew McCarthy. I don’t remember the specifics I just remember it was very good. And to this day I get a bit giddy when I see him 😂😂
Dying. Mine was more like 25 years ago. That is so funny. Glad I’m not the only one. I’ve wondered for quite sometime now if I talk in my sleep. My husband has a big aversion to St. Elmo’s Fire. He’s okay with Weekend at Bernie’s & Mannequin though.
Fun fact: my mom was friends with the mom of the writer who coined the term ‘brat pack’. Birth of the Brat pack in New York magazine is an iconic must read.
I live in one of the areas without DST and it’s still a pain in the butt because nobody remembers and all the clocks automatically switch.
I am going to be dragging for awhile still due to this ridiculous time shift. I wish they would just pick a time and leave it there.
This interview with Andrew Garfield made me a stan:
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/03/14/opinion/sway-kara-swisher-andrew-garfield.html
Now that my kids are older and I’ve moved to a more northern city where it is dark at 4:30 pm in the winter, I live for DST. Happy New Year, how much longer until DST? I’m all for staying on DST year round but I don’t know that I could live here without it.
DST is a PITA when you have pets and was even worse when my kids were toddlers. Couldn’t we just move forward or backwards 30 minutes and then STAY THAT WAY!
Can’t stand Andrew McCarthy but i would watch the hell out of a Brat Pack documentary.
I would LOVE LOVE LOVE to just stay on standard time all year long. I don’t need fireworks on the 4th at 10 pm because it’s finally dark.
In the winter, the weather is bad anyway, it doesn’t have to be light at 5 pm when you just want to get home.
I just had to go look up Rachel Zegler’s height, because she looks teeny compared to Lady Gaga, who is not particularly tall herself.
5’2″! So she’s another Kristen Bell who makes all her male co-stars look like strapping tall lads. 😀